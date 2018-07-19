Post a comment

Israel Declares Itself Apartheid State
Today Israel declared itself to be an apartheid state:
The Knesset passed early Thursday a controversial bill that officially defines Israel as the national homeland of the Jewish people and asserts that "the realization of the right to national self-determination in Israel is unique to the Jewish people," with 62 lawmakers voting in favor of the legislation and 55 opposing it.
...
The nation-state law also includes clauses stating that a "united Jerusalem" is the capital of Israel and that Hebrew is the country's official language. Another says that "the state sees the development of Jewish settlement as a national value and will act to encourage and promote its establishment and consolidation."
The new law has constitutional status:
The bill, which has the status of a basic law (approximately the same as a constitutional law in countries with a written constitution), was passed overnight to Thursday with 62 votes in favor and 55 against after hours of fierce argument and debate. It will now come into force as soon as it's published in the Knesset's Official Gazette.
...
In a clause that set Arab lawmakers off, the bill explicitly states that "the right to exercises national determination in the State of Israel is unique to the Jewish people."
The law stipulates segregation:
part of the law [is] aimed at promoting the "establishment and consolidation" of Jewish settlements
Israel has never defined its borders. It has illegally taken ownership of all public land in the occupied West Bank. This land is then exclusively granted to Zionist settlers:
Over five decades in control of the West Bank, Israel has marked out hundreds of thousands of acres as public land, and it has allocated almost half of them for use.
But only 400 of those acres — 0.24 percent of the total allocated so far — have been earmarked for the use of Palestinians, according to official data obtained recently by an anti-settlement group after a freedom of information request. Palestinians make up about 88 percent of the West Bank’s population.
The group, Peace Now, said the other 99.76 percent of the land went to help Israeli settlements.
bigger
The Arab population of Israel and the occupied territories is as big as the Jewish population. The allocation of "public" land stolen from the indigenous Arab population solely to Jewish immigrants was already one of many clearly discriminating apartheid issues. It was in contradiction even to Israeli law. Now the creation of solely Jewish settlements is required by constitutional mandate. The blatantly illegal creation and expansion of solely Jewish settlements on stolen Palestinian land is now rationalized as requirement of basic law. Muslim and Christian Palestinians now have to pay taxes for their own expropriation.
Is there a Buddhist people, a Catholic people? Do they deserve their own nation and land? No. Even the though of such is weird. Are Jews originating from Ethiopia, India, Lithuania, Iran and Poland a common race? Why then is there supposed to be a 'Jewish people' as the new law stipulates?
It is historically crazy that a number of humans, living in dozens of mostly east-European countries, would suddenly define themselves as a unique 'race' by virtue of believing in the same religious fairy tales. The concept mirrored and enabled the racism of the fascists. The self declared ethnicity then laid claim on far away land in west-Asia based on old stories of temples for which there is little to no archeologic evidences.
Primarily Great Britain, France and the United States, furthered and support this ethnocratic, colonialist, undemocratic, imperialist, and genocidal scheme to their own advantage.
It is high time to end this illegal and immoral aberration.
Posted by b on July 19, 2018 at 07:56 AM | Permalinknext page »
I heartily support that position, but; just how is that accomplished?
The Zionists seem invulnerable and firmly in control.
There are of course ways, but the powers able to implement change are cowed by the Zionist lobby; they wield disproportionate power in today's USA.
Posted by: V | Jul 19, 2018 8:07:53 AM | 1
The way the Zionists glommed onto the victimology of the death camps is ironic, just as the whole concept of a Zionist "homeland" was self-contradictory. The original Zionist movement was fiercely secular and anti-religious, such that unless one agreed with Nazi ideology on Jewish racial essentialism, it's hard to understand how the secular Zionists claimed to be "Jews" at all.
That's even leaving aside the highly doubtful notion that the European diaspora had any genetic or historical link to the original Israelites, wherever their homeland actually was.
Of course the Zionists didn't leave it at adopting Nazi racial ideology, but proceeded immediately in 1948 to adopt murderous Nazi cleansing tactics during the Nakba.
So from day one the Zionist state has been dedicated to replicating every aspect it can of the racist states who have been its tutors.
#2
Yeah, but how to defeat it?
Posted by: V | Jul 19, 2018 8:38:28 AM | 3
Israel and its supporters are poor students of history. Their overreach will be their undoing. And it is already happening.
Posted by: Steve | Jul 19, 2018 9:04:02 AM | 4
– Is there a Buddhist people, a Catholic people? –
There is such a thing as Muslim people, though.
They evolved from religion to ethnicity in 1974 in former Yugoslavia.
The consequences of the stunt were dire of course.
Posted by: Roda | Jul 19, 2018 9:05:39 AM | 5
"Israel" really is a conundrum - an abrasive blend of the smartest and craftiest elitist clique in the World and the most gullible fools in the Universe.
One wonders if they still embrace the dogmatic assertion that there's no such thing as bad publicity?
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Jul 19, 2018 9:09:26 AM | 6
At some point the massive Western propaganda bubble is going to burst:
Israel is arming neo-Nazis in Ukraine
Israeli arms are being sent to a heavily armed neo-Nazi militia in Ukraine, The Electronic Intifada has learned.
Azov Battalion online propaganda shows Israeli-licensed Tavor rifles in the fascist group’s hands, while Israeli human rights activists have protested arms sales to Ukraine on the basis that weapons might end up with anti-Semitic militias.
Posted by: Tobin Paz | Jul 19, 2018 9:30:24 AM | 7
It should be clear by now that Zionism was the hidden hand behind the Nazi party, and all of the myths we've been told since WWII are designed to hide that reality. The very ideology responsible for the atrocities - both real and imaginary - of WWII also claims to have been the victim; quite a racket.
It's true what they say: truth is the first victim of war and the victor writes the history books.
Posted by: SlapHappy | Jul 19, 2018 9:52:47 AM | 8
This is All courtesy of especially Donald J. Trump, Zionist first on steroids, and then the Zionist KSA doing Zionist dirty work and the feckless Arab League sheepishly at their command. Oh and of course, Zionist Liberals (yeah I'm lookin' at you T. O. Silver!) who betrayed what liberal is supposed to represent for some fake good Disney Zionism they pushed while the only real one was proving them wrong every day. You helped author this legal Apartheid by not disavowing Zionism completely.
How can anything be illegal when the Zionist American Empire is in charge of our planet and soon with Trump and his space cadet force; the universe too will be Zionist occupied. But hey all you lovers of Trump around here: APARTHEID is now legal! No more pretence, right? Yay!
This and so much more fascist crap is what the rest of us got with your man-god emperor Donald Trump who according to him and so many around here who supported him is great, does everything great, is infallible, lies through his teeth and declares it the absolute truth, and that's what many of you wanted, and emulate with your spin pretending he plays multi-dimensional chess, pushing the stable genius down our throat. He's a genius you just don't see it, so get lost! Reality check: Trump is an ugly, decrepit uber-establishment, capitalist 1% American scorching everything in his path for Zionist American absolutism. But that's okay, with supporters here, cause if it's good for Russia; f...k the rest of us!
Many of you asked for it. You traded a donkey for an ass. It's true what they say: Be careful what you wish for as more tears are shed for answered prayers and it's not over, this is just the beginning.
Oh and I especially blame Democrats and their fake god Obama/Bush II. You deserve karma Trump for betraying liberal principles shunning us as purists while you helped advance a Zionist world disorder in Ukraine, Libya and Syria and for not trying to make peace with Russia that stood up to your regime-change by fake revolution game.
Exposed. Next stop, on the world stage, Iran and Trump firing on all cylinders.
Posted by: Circe | Jul 19, 2018 9:54:35 AM | 9
Circe
Why can't you see that Democrats and Republicans are two sides of the same establishment coin?
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Jul 19, 2018 10:09:14 AM | 10
Blaming Trump for this is futile and ignores history. Let's remind all that it was the wonderful GB empire, which started the process
http://www.tlaxcala.es/pp.asp?lg=en&reference=4652
To divide the Arabs, so that colonialism could continue was the main goal (kinda funny, since Arabs are plenty capable of dividing themselves - as we see now):
"In 1907 British P.M. Henry Campbell-Bannerman formed a committee from some famous scholars from Great Britain, France, Belgium, Holland, Portugal, Spain and Italy -- Specialized in history, geography, economics, oil, agriculture and colonialism – to study possible ways to assure the continuity of European colonialist interests. In his directives to the committee members, he said: Empires grow in power to a certain extent, expand then gradually disintegrate and collapse. He asked them to find a way for delaying the fate of European colonialism which had reached its peak; at that time, when the sun never set on the British Empire.
After studying the establishment and fall of old empires, and the existing conditions early in the twentieth century, they drew up their suggestions in a report, which ended with a declaration stating that the dangers facing colonialist empires lay in the Arab land if and when they are liberated, united and progress. Thus they recommended to the seven colonialist powers to maintain the prevailing status quo in the region, divided and backward, and keep its people in their current status: disunited, backward, ignorant and quarreling."
Posted by: GoraDiva | Jul 19, 2018 10:23:23 AM | 11
The Guardian unsurprisingly only hosts a Neuters piece on this ( Israel adopts controversial Jewish 'nation state' law ). No comments obviously, though there is an opinion piece by Hannan Ashwari. No comments either. It's just not up for debate or discussion outside highly restricted limits. Have carpet, will sweep. Underneath. Cowardly of course but arguments must be kept behind closed doors!
As long as the concentrated media continue to treat voters as morons, they will be held in utter contempt. The peeps cannot be trusted to have a mature and open discussion though the media so have to do it elsewhere. Politicians beware!
Still, the new law only serves to further disassociate Israel from any lingering notion or romanticism of it being any kind of western style liberal democracy. No doubt plenty will still claim so, but news from Israel itself provides more than enough clear evidence (senior pols/mils openly saying they prefer ISIS/ISIL/IS/DAESH/Whatever to Assad for example) to prove otherwise. There's very little left in common.
So what is the knock-on for western polity? Will US pols still have to 'chase the Jewish vote' as part of getting elected? Not that we've heard much from US Jews unhappy with Israel's behavior (we are told plenty are), but are loath to say so in public. Maybe what happens is that Israel will no longer carry the same voting weight across the pond when it comes elections. If that becomes the case, then what is the USA's interest in the region that makes Israel any more significant than other ME states (save its nukes) and apart from undying devotion from evangelicals?
I suspect that we are already seeing the political symptoms of this shift most clearly in the UK and in the Labor party where its leader Corbyn is under constant attack by his own MPs and a compliant media, most recently called a 'F*&&ing anti-semite and racist' by Margaret Hodge. A lot of young voters who have come to Labor the last few years via the Momentum movement and reinvigorated the party to one of the largest in Europe, but they just don't see Israel as special. It looks like a generational divide that the establishment oldies cannot hope to win and they'd rather destroy the Labor party first even it it means the Conservatives somehow manage to stay in power. It's much easier to call the young ignorant and anti-semitic, i.e. they're not allowed to be critical of Israel's policies and behavior. It's the default position. As for the rest of Europe...
Either way, a big shift is occurring. How it shakes out will be interesting.
In conclusion, I would say that Israel is defeating itself. It has not only been at war with its neighbors, it is also deeply divided through other domestic issues (jobs, housing etc.) and continues to anger (silently) even traditional allies. The new law only makes it worse. Nut&Yahoo and co. are their own worst enemies.
'You're not the messiah. You're a very naughty boy!'
Posted by: et Al | Jul 19, 2018 10:31:06 AM | 12
@10
How many times did I write that's the case and you were spinning everything accusing me of being for Hillary and Obama?
I was always never Hillary and started slamming Obama in 2008. Yes, I was for Sanders, and I read what you wrote on Sanders, and while I disagreed with you on much of it; I kept it to myself because you always twist around everything I write. Sanders was not perfect; he became part of that coin to be viable in the primaries; to have a voice and be part of the debates. At least he would have been a pause in the madness until hopefully someone better would surface 4 or 8 years later. Now, b, has admitted he was for Sanders as well. However, for too long, he was putting a positive spin on Trump and I was one of the only ones here pushing back, and I remember you wrote stuff like, iow, the gall of me for doing so. Well I only wrote about what I saw unfolding and here we are.
Posted by: Circe | Jul 19, 2018 10:51:19 AM | 13
@8 no way zionism was the hidden hand behind nazism. israel is south africa 2.0, and they learned from the nazis, and zionists worked with the nazis but no, the protocols of the elders of zion was still a fake. both things can be true, you know; there are lots of bad things in the world, and neither zionism nor the illuminati cause all of them.
Posted by: pretzelattack | Jul 19, 2018 10:59:47 AM | 14
Israel is not nation state and Jews are not a nation but at best amalgam of various religious cults and atheists.
The ancient state on territory of Israel and vicinity was not nation state but king/imperial state as such a concept did not exist until XVII century as concept of enlightenment brought to existence around English revolution echoed in American and finally cristalized in French Revolution when there was no Israeli state hence Isreali nation could not be formed as such a concept is purely abstract not related to religion, or ethnicity, or anything tangible but the concept, new at that time" of citizenry who freely choose to belong to a nation because of certain affinity to interests and values not religion alone the state proclaims in order to win loyalty and political and military support from citizen in form of popular draft for wars.
That makes Israel , that rejected nation state status by running apartheid regime, a US funded fiefdom or mafia state, not democratic, not theocratic not ethnic, not racial etc., state but autocratic money mafia state that is ok with exploiting anyone for profit and power even Jews as hundreds of thousand Jews continue to protest with MSM dead silence.
Posted by: Kalen | Jul 19, 2018 11:01:33 AM | 15
@12 i've been pretty disappointed in sanders for backing the russia hacking the election; i know no candidate is perfect, but this is a pretty crucial misstep imo.
Posted by: pretzelattack | Jul 19, 2018 11:02:04 AM | 16
Circe
Calm down. I didn't say anything about Hillary or Obama.
Your feverish talk about Trump and the political parties show that you buy into the games of TPTB. Everyone has been snookered by those games to some extent so I'm blaming you. But after some period of close examination, and some reflection, I think it's possible to see that both major Parties are closely aligned on core matters and act to divide people on other matters.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Jul 19, 2018 11:09:43 AM | 17
Just a minor correction: it was Nazism, not Fascism, which rationalized in race terms. The fascists used the argument of the revival of the Roman Empire (hence the name "fascism", from fasces -- the axe tied with a club made of rods that represented monopoly of violence, i.e. State power) as a rationalization for Italian imperial expansion to southern Europe and North Africa.
The argument of the Zionists comes from the times of the high empire, when Hadrian crushed the Bar Kocba Revolt and converted the Jews into a nationless people for the first time ever (the Egyptian diaspora is mythological; there's no evidence the Egyptians ever enslaved Jews, and that Moses existed).
Until Hadrian, the Jews were actually a kingdom (the Herodian Kingdom), a client state of Rome, then converted into a province (Judea) with a puppet king (Herod himself). This episode is picuture in the Bible, when it is mentioned Joseph and Mary had to migrate in order to register in Augustus' census (which happened in 6 BCE). Herod was a fabulously corrupt and psycopathic tyrant, but he kept the Jews in peace vis-a-vis the Romans, even though the census being a very traumatic episode. Herod died in 4 BCE, and the problems begun, resulting in the three Jewish revolts, beginning with Vespasian up to Hadrian, who crushed them, dissolved Judea and renamed it Syria Palaestina.
Syria Palaestina would be further subdivided in the centuries to come according to the empire's administrative necessities, until the Muslim Conquest, which would populate it with Muslim Arabs.
no religious intermarriages can be performed legally in Israel. is Wiki’s first sentence on the topic.
A blatant characteristic of an apartheid state. Many others exist, no need to… oh… one:
The age when a Jewish/Isr child vs. a Palestinian/Arab child is considered not a minor and can be prosecuted, jailed, and tortured as an adult is different. Not sure of the exact ages at present, it is 18 or so for the former, and young (12-14?) for the latter. Follows, many Pal. children in prison. What is the law, how it is applied, anyone, an expert out there?
Marriage laws thru places, ages, are often discriminatory, restrictive, or worse.. sometimes merely pro forma, got round in a nod-nod way. But they don’t impact the imprisonment of children..
Isr. as a State (following Ben Gurion, afaik) doesn’t fit the bill. Unclear borders, occupying territory outside, the law of return, etc.
In some ways it resembles a private club camping out: … in concrete, roads, aka settlements, control of transport, water, goods, food, etc. Similar to, and probably providing the model for the claiming of ‘corporate space’ or ‘in-group controlled territory’ which can set it’s own rules, laws, security, within a broader geo + legal landscape. (E.g. Glencore in Africa, Diplo enclaves, even, say, Golf Clubs; in the US, many different bodies, etc.)
This step (b at top) renders certain aspects official. A reaction, imho, to both endorsement and support if only symbolic (Trump > Jerusalem embassy) and attacks (BDS campaign, etc.)
Classically, in e.g. S. Italy, the Mafia skims a % off the top and controls a host of small players and some parts of industry, yet the society as a whole - country, is supported and organised by the Central Bureau aka Gvmt., with its housing policies, pensions, public schooling, agri policy, etc. Who is doing that supporting for Isr. and/or the Palestinians?
Posted by: Noirette | Jul 19, 2018 11:28:13 AM | 19
An apartheid state is still a step up, legally and politically, from a colonizer occupier permanent war state, where the majority of Palestians have live under martial law for generations. Apartheid South Africa could be reformed by nonviolent means, but an illegal state in a permanent state of exception is above the law, and cannot be reformed. It has only one way to go: get more violent and more sick ..
Posted by: mb | Jul 19, 2018 11:29:29 AM | 20
pretzelattack: i've been pretty disappointed in sanders for backing the russia hacking the election
Sanders disappointments are never-ending. Maybe it has to do with his close relationship with Democratic Party leaders? Obama campaigned for him. Schumer refused to allow Democratic Party financial support to any Democratic challenger, and Sanders described Hillary as a 'friend' of 25 years.
=> It was disappointing when Sanders didn't make an issue of Hillary's winning 6 of 6 coin tosses in Iowa.
=> It was disappointing that Sanders didn't release his 2014 tax returns. He refused to do so even after calling his taxes "boring" and Hillary's having released 10 years of tax returns (which the press referred to repeatedly when the release of Sander's 2016 tax returns were delayed).
=> It was disappointing that Sanders didn't make an issue of Hillary's changing her vote on the bankruptcy bill to help the credit card industry (as documented by Elizabeth Warren). Hillary claimed that campaign contributions NEVER influence her voting decisions and reiterated that during the crucial New York debate (a must-win for Sanders) and Sanders didn't mention Hillary's vote change.
=> It was disappointing when Sanders supported Hillary in the general election despite Hillary-DNC collusion.
=> It was disappointing that Sanders refused to lead a Movement. Sanders could have had an important independent voice - much like Ron Paul. Instead, he has chosen to remain in the Democratic Party choir, singing from the Democratic Party hymnal.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Jul 19, 2018 11:37:52 AM | 21
thanks for this b.. i can't see it ending well for israel... they continue down the wrong road and i think more and more people wake up to it.. i don't expect the usa /uk politicians to change anytime soon though.. they will also become increasingly more hypocritical, which is fine by me, as that is mostly all they have been.. not to forget canada with the same type of schmucks running this country - it is the same deal...
Posted by: james | Jul 19, 2018 11:43:02 AM | 22
Yes, it is indeed the Zionist Abomination and a reflection of humanity's worst traits. When you know Palestine's history like Iranians do, it's easy to understand their antipathy toward Zionists and their genocidal goals. Too bad the rest of the world doesn't have the same knowledge. And yes, the Imperialist powers planted Zionists there for the reasons we've seen play out over the decades, and they are as much responsible for the Palestinian Genocide as the Zionists they planted there.
Posted by: karlof1 | Jul 19, 2018 11:53:37 AM | 23
@17
"until the Muslim Conquest, which would populate it with Muslim Arabs."
More classic Israeli racism, pretending to be historical and neutral. Palestinians were there before the Hebrews, and just turned over to speaking Arabic while remaining frequently Christian. There was very little Arabian immigration, because large populations able to do it don't exist in the deserts of the Arabian peninsula.
Posted by: Laguerre | Jul 19, 2018 11:53:47 AM | 24
Zionistan über alles!
Posted by: nikkobaud | Jul 19, 2018 11:56:44 AM | 25
I just wonder if the "Jewish" state of Israel hasn't shot itself in the foot. Ie, There are millions of Palestinians. Now "stateless", who presumably must be fed, housed and cared for by the J-Israel.
If the "new" J-state, eliminates the first UN definition of a "shared" country (Palestinians/"Jewish" - as including not-necessarily religious Jews) then the millions disenfranchised must either stay or go. I do NOT see that the other countries in the world will be open for them. The EU has a migrant problem, and the nearby countries (Lebanon, Jordan etc) either have too many, or have too many other refugees from Syria and the rest of the US/Israel "regime change" wars.
They can shoot, starve and maim desperate people (as in Gaza) only for so long, before there is a real pushback by the victims. What of the "Israeli Arabs" and their prospects in a mono-maniac J-state?
What of the "other" non-religious J-groups groups, and the effect of coming under total Orthodox control? Or the problem of Rabbi controlled marriages for example?
Whatever happens, they brought it upon themselves....
Posted by: stonebird | Jul 19, 2018 11:57:27 AM | 26
obama in no way supported sanders over clinton. he certainly didn't in the primaries. sanders is friend with a lot of people. he got a lot done in washington as a senator from vermont. he still did good work. he couldn't win as an independent (remember ralph nader?). he agreed to support clinton in advance in order to run as a democrat. releasing his tax returns is bullshit, no he didn't get rich somehow in washington and try to hide it. he's always been weak/unreliable on foreign policy. for me he is between disappointing and another "lesser of two evils choice" but no he didn't come from nowhere to rock the campaign as some kind of plot of the elites. he had as much to do with clinton losing to trump as clinton did, because a lot of his supporters saw what a corrupt tyrannical crook clinton was. he's a new deal democrat, and not a strong one, but in today's democratic party that makes him a "radical leftist". nope, not an elitist plot, and far from a perfect candidate--if he persists in buying into this russia hacked the election bullshit, another lesser of 2 evils to not vote for. both things can be true.
Posted by: pretzelattack | Jul 19, 2018 12:04:23 PM | 27
@ James 21
i can't see it ending well for israel...The Israeli position is developing in a very similar way to that of the Crusader Kingdom of Jerusalem. They've chosen isolation, rather than integration in the Middle East; they go in for military adventures, one or more of which will one day go wrong (the first in 2006 has already happened). But most of all, Israelis, like Crusaders, get tired of the eternal fighting. They want to live normal lives, not be eternally ready to go and fight next week, but that's never going to happen, so they leave, and move to the West. There's a lot of evidence now that the IDF ground forces are in a very poor state. Pat Lang has talked about it quite a bit recently, for example Ending conscription in Israel?, but there are a number of others. The population is being hollowed out - the fanatics are still there of course, but the national backup they depend on isn't.
Posted by: Laguerre | Jul 19, 2018 12:12:00 PM | 28
another thing i don't buy, and the current russian hysteria supports this--tptb did not want trump to win. 1 it was way to close to him losing. 2, he is an unpredictable loose cannon. not even trump knows what trump will say tomorrow. they wanted clinton, they lavished money on clinton, and now they're extremely pissed off they didn't get what they wanted, and they're willing to ratchet up tensions with russia and risk a lot of domestic turmoil to get him impeached--they much prefer spence. the elites have a lot of money, but that doesn't make them strategic masterminds, they screw up constantly. that got us into world war 1, and may get us into world war 3.
Posted by: pretzelattack | Jul 19, 2018 12:12:52 PM | 29
Wonder how they dismiss those Jews who not only oppose Zionism but the State of Israel, including religious fundamentalists like these: https://twitter.com/AuthenticRabbis Tricky to say they are all self-hating Jews.
Posted by: Shakesvshav | Jul 19, 2018 12:15:20 PM | 30
Thanks b, for fostering the ongoing debate in the latest abomination, that is, the state of Israel.
It's criminal that this same discussion won't take place in the MSM here in the U$A.
Posted by: ben | Jul 19, 2018 12:20:17 PM | 31
When Israel was recognized by the US in 1947, President Truman drew a line through the typed words recognizing a "Jewish State" and instead wrote in by hand "the State of Israel".
https://www.ynetnews.com/PicServer3/2012/06/07/3971796/3_wa.jpg
Posted by: sleepy | Jul 19, 2018 12:23:55 PM | 32
Ronnie Barkan, a BDS supporter in Israel, makes an important point:
1/ What every single media outlet missed about the new Jewish Nation State law:
State sanctioned discrimination? No. That's just a byproduct.
Settlements for ethnic-Jews only? As racist as it gets but again, that's not the issue.
2/ Downgrading the status of Arabic as no-longer-official-language? Nope. لا. לא. Not that either. There's one reason why this law is so needed by the right wing gov and that reason lays bare the only difference that exists between the right wing (explicitly racist & supremacist)
3/ and the "left" (just as racist and supremacist, but implicitly so). Article 1(c) of the law states the following: "The realization of the right to national self-determination in the State of Israel is unique to the Jewish people" and that's what it's all about.
4/ While the so-called left in Israel, the implicit supremacists, desperately need to establish a Palestinian state or force an autonomy on the Palestinians in order to maintain their cherished racially-pure state - by separating from as many Palestinians as possible -
5/ the right wing, the explicit supremacists, have it much easier. All that the honest supremacists need is to make sure that no matter what the demographics looks like, they and only they will be the masters of the land.
6/ In the Zionist state's framework the rights of the master race/ethnic group is enshrined within the legal distinction which is put in place for that very purpose between national and citizenship rights.
7/ What the Jewish Nation State bill says is simply this: We don't need to care about demographics any longer, once our basic law determines that only we are the masters of this entire land.
8/ All citizens will get citizenship rights and may participate in the pseudo-democratic game (as already happens with the 20% who are subjugated as 2nd class citizens under Israeli apartheid) but we and only we will have a say on political and national issues
9/ and most certainly - only we will determine the future of this state, no matter what our numbers are in society.
10/ In practice, this lays the path for easily annexing Area C or the entire West Bank without having to worry about the issue of a "demographic imbalance". It also means that Israel once again exposes its true face to the world. And that's a very good thing.
11/ No, the "Jewish and Democratic State of Israel" is no more democratic than the "People's Democratic Republic of North Korea" even though both have 'democratic' in their name.
12/ The difference is mainly that of perception - no one in their right mind treats North Korea as a democracy, but quite a few people can still keep a straight face when Israel claims to be one.
Arabia for the Arabs.
Israel for the Jews.
The rest for everyone else.
Posted by: Laguerre | Jul 19, 2018 11:53:47 AM
because large populations able to do it don't exist in the deserts of the Arabian peninsula
How do you think Palestine, Syria, Egypt, North Africa, Afghanistan, Sudan became Arabized? This stuff is well documented in the historical record. Arabia became too populated to support everyone and a branch of X family would set out to slaughter and dominate the locals at the destination be it Lybia, Spain, Palestine, Morocco, etc...
If you want a contemporary example of what this looks like you can look at Darfur in the 90s. Arabized pastoralists cutting into the flesh of African small farmers to make room for their flocks. That is how the Arabs came to the lands they are in now, through a slow process of genocide based on raiding, raping, and reduction.
It's special name is called "Jihad"
Posted by: Northern Observer | Jul 19, 2018 12:32:16 PM | 34
Israel owes its support in the world largely to the media which on the one hand masks Israel's crimes while, on the other, greatly exaggerating its 'achievements'- 'gardens in the desert', 'democracy', 'economic progress' etc.
That is the media which is dying, with organs like The Guardian reduced to prostituting themselves, not to commercial enterprises, which have moved on to other media, but the oligarchs manipulating government and the deep state apparatus policing public opinion.
While Israel (believing the publicity that it purchases, with the loot it has collected from a variety of sources including the US taxpayer and the plundered people of the Soviet Union, as well as the collective proprietors of Palestine,) convinces itself, and the very naive, that it is going to last forever, because it is so 'strong.'
In fact, Israel's position hinges entirely on the USA's hegemony in the region, which is evaporating daily.
There is a lot of sense in the urgency with which Israel promotes war with Iran because, if things go on as they are currently Israel and its defences, Mossad, the IDF, and the MSM will be revealed to be insubstantial.
When Israel is finished, which will be in a very short time in historical terms, twenty years at most, a lot of Israelis will be telling the fascists like Netanyahu, who run the country, that they should have reached a reasonable accommodation with Palestinians in the fifties, sixties or the early twenty first century, when it was still possible. It might even be possible for them still but as Abba Eban, in a classic example of projection, said of the Palestinians they never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity. And now, as this Knesset vote demonstrates, the opportunities have almost disappeared.
The vote is a declaration of war on justice, which is one of the bedrock values of the species. Israel simply cannot win.
Posted by: bevin | Jul 19, 2018 12:35:19 PM | 35
https://archive.org/details/JewishHistoryJewishReligionTheWeightOf3000Years
Epub, pdf etc
Israel Shahak's book "Jewish History, Jewish Religion: The Weight of 3,000 Years" is all the more important for being a document by a a knowledgeable Jew about the beliefs and behavior of his fellow Jews. Born in Warsaw in 1933, Shahak spent a portion of his childhood in the concentration camp in Belsen, from which he immigrated to Palestine in 1945. He grew up in Israel, served in the Israeli military, and became a chemistry professor.
Like all Israelis, he became fluent in Hebrew. He also became acclimated to the peculiar moral atmosphere of Israeli society: a combination of overweening arrogance and deceit, a mixture of pugnacious self-righteousness and duplicity. It is a call for modern Jewish people to abandon the extremely chauvinistic beliefs that have historically put them at odds with others.
As the Zionist and Dreyfusard Bernard Lazare (who given those allegiances, could hardly be called an "anti-Semite") noted in his book Antisemitism: Its History and Causes, "Wherever the Jews settled after ceasing to be a nation ready to defend its liberty and independence, one observes the development of antisemitism, or rather anti-Judaism; for antisemitism is an ill chosen word, which has its raison d'etre only in our day, when it is sought to broaden this strife between the Jew and the Christians by supplying it with a philosophy and a metaphysical, rather than a material reason.
If this hostility, this repugnance had been shown towards the Jews at one time or in one country only, it would be easy to account for the local causes of this sentiment. But this race has been the object of hatred with all the nations amidst whom it ever settled. Inasmuch as the enemies of the Jews belonged to divers [sic] races, as they dwelled far apart from one another, were ruled by different laws and governed by opposite principles; as they had not the same customs and differed in spirit from one another, so that they could not possibly judge alike of any subject, it must needs be that the general causes of antisemitism have always resided in Israel itself, and not in those who antagonized it."
Posted by: ZionUberAlles | Jul 19, 2018 12:45:55 PM | 36
A pieces here at RT where Putin speaks to his ambassadors on how dangerous the Russia derangement syndrome is in the US.
https://www.rt.com/news/433683-putin-us-anti-russian-stance/
Trump and the people around him are the same when it comes to Israel vs the rest.
What Israel is doing now is only possible due to the zionist Trump governments view on Israel. Israel will be protected no matter what. Jerusalem, apartheid, Golan next.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Jul 19, 2018 12:47:33 PM | 37
@27 laguerre.. thanks.. i read this morning about the responsibilities of female idf soldiers, now that there are more male orthodox jews joining the idf.. basically they can never wear white, take off their bras, or have a skirt above a certain point as they could arouse the sexuality of these orthodox males... more and more israel is being run by crazy people and the orthodox ones are especially rabid.. here's the article - https://www.rt.com/news/433702-female-idf-segregation-religious/
Posted by: james | Jul 19, 2018 12:49:06 PM | 38
That's a lot of crap, Northern Observer. The Arab populations everywhere were minimal, but non-Arab populations took to speaking Arabic easily. Of course, I wouldn't expect you to be able to think out the obvious, rather than pursuing racist ideas (it just shows you that racists even appear on MoA), but just to give you an easy example: the language of the USA is English, what proportion of the US population is ethnically Anglo (excluding the Irish, who had it as a colonial language)? Not very high.
Posted by: Laguerre | Jul 19, 2018 12:52:15 PM | 39
I criticize sharply the Israeli government, which is steadily drifting to the right. But your last sentence, B, is potentially misleading. Israel has a right to exist within the borders defined by international conventions. To anchor the Jewish character of Israel so explicitly in a law is counterproductive, it will not simplify life in Israel. But these are Israeli internal affairs. Nor do I go and tell the Iranian state how it should organize itself. No one should interfere in the internal affairs of countries - as long as they do not threaten or attack others. However, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is not an internal matter.
Posted by: Pnyx | Jul 19, 2018 1:11:54 PM | 40
This Apartheid declaration comes a mere 7-and-a-bit months after Trump unilaterally 'recognised' Jerusalem as the Capital of the Jewish State. If one wanted to demonstrate the tattered truism "Give a Jew an inch and he'll take a mile" it's hard to imagine a simpler, more effective, and more public way of doing so.
CGTN (China) and Al Jazeera have been reporting almost daily on the avalanche of gratuitous contempt, violence and murder unleashed on Palestinians by "Israelis" celebrating their re-invigorated spirit of racist-supremacist democracy. I'm still having trouble coming to terms with the apparent reality that they still think Trump did them a favour. Their tunnel vision is bizarre.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Jul 19, 2018 1:11:57 PM | 41
South Africa's apartheid was relatively easy to alter since it doesn't sit athwart the planet's major concentration of hydrocarbons that the West deemed it must control at any cost--the Zionist Abomination's that cost. There will be no effort on the part of its founding assistants--UK, France, Outlaw US Empire--to undo their crime against humanity. So, how does the remainder of the world go about bringing this ongoing crime to an end and provide justice to its many victims?
It's clear that Russia's policy is to avoid another outbreak of war in the region involving any nation. China's policy is likely quite similar. Unfortunately, neither policies try to deal with ending the crime and providing justice; so, they fall short of what's required. And not addressing those issues means war will continue to be likely. Thus, the policy cannot achieve its aims.
IMO, with the passage of these laws, a political solution is no longer possible, and the UNSC is seized and thus helpless to alter the situation. Zionism like Nazism before it, must be cleansed from the planet as it's proved itself to be a genocidal abomination like its predecessor, and humanity must not appease it further. There was only one way to remove Nazism (and even that wasn't a complete success thanks to the Outlaw US Empire), and it appears there's only one way to remove Zionism.
Anyone care to offer a different policy that ends Zionism and its Palestinian Genocide without war?
Posted by: karlof1 | Jul 19, 2018 1:16:56 PM | 42
Posted by: Laguerre | Jul 19, 2018 11:53:47 AM | 23
Yeah, my mistake. What I meant was that there was conversion of Islam during the Muslim Conquests, not that there was genocide by the Muslim Arabs. And yes, the Levant has been populated since at least the Bronze Age (when it was at its apex); it was one of the original birthplaces of human civilization (along with Egypt, China, Mayans, Incas and India).
Posted by: vk | Jul 19, 2018 1:17:40 PM | 43
Actually, contre b's citation of Ronnie Barkan @31, I don't think it makes a lot of difference if Jewish supremacy is put in the constitution. That's what the French did in Algeria - l'Algérie française was a département métropolitain de la France. Are the French still in Algeria? It's called doubling down, but it doesn't mean that it works in practice.
Posted by: Laguerre | Jul 19, 2018 1:25:41 PM | 44
@vk (17)
Another myth that is used to undergird zionism is that the Jews were exiled by the Romans, thus creating a diaspora of Jews longing for a return to their homeland. There is no historical evidence that such an expulsion actually occurred. Jews were already widely dispersed throughout the Roman Empire and were highly successful at winning converts to their monotheistic religion. The most likely descendants of the original Jews residing in what is now Israel/Palestine are the present-day Palestinians, whose ancestors converted to Islam after the Arab conquest of the land. (This according to historian Shlomo Sand--"The Invention of the Land of Israel").
Posted by: Rob | Jul 19, 2018 1:28:11 PM | 45
Pnyx "Israel has a right to exist within the borders defined by international conventions."
1. The state of Israel itself intentionally does not define any of its borders nor does it accept international conventions.
2. The "right to exist" is something the Soviet Union, the Holy Roman Empire and Khanate of Kazan all once claimed only to find out that there it is no such thing.
@ Pnyx | 38
Just to expand this sentence: Israel has a right to exist within the borders defined by international conventions that it otherwise persistently, flagrantly, and contemptuously ignores, violates, and repudiates with impunity.
In retrospect, especially given the way the original nominal protections for indigenous Palestians were flagrantly and contemptuously rendered moot by "facts on the ground", the seemingly-righteous international "atonement" for not preventing the Third Reich's Holocaust seems like a group of oncologists proclaiming a malignant tumor's sacred right to exist and metastasize.
Oh, the irony!
Posted by: Ort | Jul 19, 2018 1:47:01 PM | 47
Question; How do you break a spring ? (The type that bounces up and down)
Answer; Screw it up tighter.
The new J-state is actually going to give itself a nasty accident.
Another Question; If J-state is one state and a law unto itself - why should there be two? Doesn't this mean the end of a "two state" solution? Why should Politicians in any country think that a two state solution is now possible? Ipso facto there is now only one state. One set of "laws" only for "J-style "jews". One authority (see b's post above), etc. So now the UN and all other countries should be demanding specifically the end of the 2-state and the inclusion of the inhabitants of "that" country into a cohesive unit. Not specific laws for a minority and none for the others- but equal rights for all
The two state "solution" has for a long time used two sets of laws for the inhabitants. Civil for "pure" Israelis and a military one for Palestinians. This racist jurisprudence should no longer be tolerated.
Posted by: stonebird | Jul 19, 2018 1:49:23 PM | 48
Next-up: Jared's "peace deal".
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Jul 19, 2018 2:00:50 PM | 49
This law occurs at a time when Palestinians, who either are a majority or about to become a majority presence in "greater" Israel, are increasingly resisting the two state solution and calling for equality as in "one person/one vote." This is also the reason for the urgency felt by Trumpeteers Adelson, Kushner, Greenblatt et. al. as well as national and international Jewish leaders to effect the "deal of the century" irrespective of Palestinian positions, which realistically have never been considered. The orientation is simple: For 70 years there has been virtually no effective constraints on Israeli racism, state sanctioned violence or military adventurism (overt or covert). Thus, there is little reason to believe that at this time, any third party (US, UN, Europe, Russia) is going to intervene. Netanyahu and his Israeli allies have been given a de facto carte blanche. The only constraining factions are Hezbollah, Iran and, moving toward that status, Syria.
However, when Saudi Arabia descends into civil war owing to MbS divisive mechinations, the Arab alliances will reformulate with serious negative consequence for Israel as regards their security in the Middle East as well as internationally.
Posted by: abierno | Jul 19, 2018 2:04:38 PM | 50
Posted by: karlof1 | Jul 19, 2018 1:16:56 PM | 40
IMO, with the passage of these laws, a political solution is no longer possible, and the UNSC is seized and thus helpless to alter the situation. Zionism like Nazism before it, must be cleansed from the planet as it's proved itself to be a genocidal abomination like its predecessor, and humanity must not appease it further. There was only one way to remove Nazism (and even that wasn't a complete success thanks to the Outlaw US Empire), and it appears there's only one way to remove Zionism.
I've long thought that too, and that only the Arabs can perform this scouring.
Hell, even the Ashkenazi -- today's "model Jews" -- are not really Jews. They were a tribe probably from the steppes somewhere in nowadays Ukraine who
converted(note: there's no such a thing as convertion to Judaism; the very principle of the religion is that it is practicized by the chosen people, so either you are born from a Jewish mother or you're simply not Jew) to Judaism sometime in the High Middle Ages.
@50 What about Sammy Davis Jr? He was a catholic/protestant shvartzer and he got in. Darn good career move too.
Posted by: dh | Jul 19, 2018 2:22:45 PM | 53
No, vk @50, that's an old idea. The Khazar did have a Jewish ruler in the 9th century or around there, not necessarily the people. There were also Muslim Khazar. The Israelis have spent a lot of time trying to disprove a Khazar origin for the Ashkenazim. I think they're probably right. More likely that the Ashkenazis migrated to Russia from Europe, as the Germans did. They talk about Middle eastern DNA.
Posted by: Laguerre | Jul 19, 2018 2:28:52 PM | 54
Amen.
Posted by: CDWaller | Jul 19, 2018 2:36:18 PM | 55
@11
Except maybe for local affairs in New York and Florida, jew-coddling in US politics is not really about jewish votes, but about jewish MONEY. In all fairness, this follows from the general rule that US politics is about MONEY: 90% of the time, the best-funded candidate wins.
And in this whole discussion, Trump is a factor on the periphery at best. From the beginning, the Israel story was a standard jewish trick: say two completely contradictory things in one breath ("jewish and democratic") and hope the goyim are too dumb to catch on. Most of the time, it works just fine.
The one topic where the old stereotypes fail in my observation is greed: jews are quite willing to draw their wallets in support of a specific agenda, while almost invariably, goyim completely forget what they pretended to believe if you dangle a few pennies in front of them. So do they even deserve any better.
Now jewish ambitions are starting to span the whole globe (as the Talmud has always mandated), something has happened that wasn't supposed to. Turns out that there are two peoples (and no others) that can think like jews: the Chosen themselves and Chinese. Interesting times ensue.
Posted by: Ma Laoshi | Jul 19, 2018 3:09:54 PM | 56
@40 karlof1 quote "Anyone care to offer a different policy that ends Zionism and its Palestinian Genocide without war?"
i can't really see it myself, but the idea of the usa imploding would go a longs ways towards helping..
@47 jr.. lol!
@54 ma laoshi. i agree with much of what you say - but not all..
Posted by: james | Jul 19, 2018 3:14:37 PM | 57
I've been thinking about the similarity between the Ultra-Brexiters in Britain, who desire a "pure" exit from the EU, simply cut the ties, even though it will be catastrophic for Britain's future ("Britain stands alone, as it always has!"), and the Israeli Ultras. In their case, the ancient nationalist ideal is the Zealots, who have remained fixed in Jewish imagination. Their nationalist fight to the death was proven by the archaeological excavations of Masada in 1961, was it not? Only if you ignore the fact that it has since been proven that the skeletons of those supposedly killed in the final assault, actually died several centuries later.
The Israeli far right are veering more and more towards the ancient ideals of zealotry. Resist to the death.
This at the same time as they're actually unwilling to attack the Hizbullah missiles in Lebanon, because they know that such an attack would be an existential disaster. Their forces are not capable of coping with the problem.
Posted by: Laguerre | Jul 19, 2018 3:23:38 PM | 58
Sorry to interrupt this thread, although the Golan Heights are mentioned, but Putin has deviated from his prepared remarks at an important diplomatic event in a very unaccustomed manner:
"To digress from the main subject, I would like to say a few words on a personal note, so to speak.
"We see that there are forces in the United States that are willing to sacrifice Russia-US relations to promote their ambitions amid the domestic political strife in America. They are ready to sacrifice the interests of their businesses, which are losing multimillion-dollar contracts and the Russian market in general, as well as jobs in the United States, even though not many, but still there are jobs in place as part of cooperation with Russia. We are talking about tens of thousands, potentially hundreds of thousands, of jobs.
"They are ready to sacrifice the interests of their allies in Europe and the Middle East, in particular, those of the State of Israel. Among other things, we discussed security at the Golan Heights during the operation in Syria. Apparently, no one is interested in it. They are ready to sacrifice even their own security.
"I would like to say that the New START Treaty will expire in 2021. Generally speaking, we could have lived without it even several years ago, but we took the correct step when we signed it. Unless we start working right now to coordinate its extension, it will cease to exist in a year and a half. We will simply not have this treaty.
"When I spoke about these forces, you know, this does not fit our political philosophy, because we have always been taught that officials working in the interests of the state, of society must think above all about and give priority to these fundamental interests. Unfortunately, there are forces in the United States that put their narrow group and party interests before national ones.
"Our famous satirical writers once wrote about such people, “Miserable, wretched people!” But this is not quite so, at least not when it comes to this case. These are not miserable or wretched people. No, they are powerful and strong people who can shove – sorry for the mauvais ton – unbelievable and illogical stories in the face of millions of their citizens. Yes, they can really do this.
"I am not saying this to scold or commend anyone. Absolutely not. I am saying this so that we take this into account in our practical work in the American direction. These are the facts of modern life,
"Nevertheless, Russia is open to further contacts with the United States on an equal and mutually beneficial basis. This is what not only our people but the world as a whole need. As the world’s largest nuclear powers, we have special responsibility for strategic stability and security."
Do please go to the source to see the nature of the event and size of audience he addressed and for the context prior to the excerpted content.
Thanks to james @55 for being honest enough to admit he can't see another policy direction avoiding war. I assume at my peril that the silence over the past two+ hours of any response to my query is most cannot provide one.
Posted by: karlof1 | Jul 19, 2018 3:37:23 PM | 59
@58 "I assume at my peril that the silence over the past two+ hours of any response to my query is most cannot provide one.'
I certainly can't. But don't despair. I'm sure all the MOA regulars who aren't sleeping are racking their brains for an answer.
Posted by: dh | Jul 19, 2018 3:52:03 PM | 60
Frequently ignored in the historical record, but there none the less, are the deals between and among the three Western religions. The post WWII empire was founded on the agreement that the Saud family would take "ownership" of thge holy sites of Islam and control the doctrine of Islam through its network of mullahs, they also agreed that the Zionists would get their country and control of Jewish doctrine and its holy sites. Calvinism was enshrined in the Constitution when the "creator" "endowed" us with forever immutable god given "rights" and coincidentally a state to protect those "rights" from evil.
It's falling apart now, Trump has put the peddle to the metal in the enterprise of collapse, we should thank him for it.
These surly are momentous times - do you realize that there are no empires coming along to replace the Western empire. After the US led Western empire goes there will be no more empire. China, Russia even India are not seeking hegemonic power or empire in any form.
Posted by: Babyl-on | Jul 19, 2018 3:52:19 PM | 61
Karlof1@57
I do not see any war in the future to prevent Israeli policies. Indeed, I see these policies expanding globally.
Posted by: Pft | Jul 19, 2018 3:53:29 PM | 62
@ 57.
"Thanks to james @55 for being honest enough to admit he can't see another policy direction avoiding war."
There won't be war as such, because Israel is afraid of launching a war which would release the Hizbullah missiles. Hizbullah missiles raining on Haifa and Tel Aviv would lead to a massive exit of Jews.
Posted by: Laguerre | Jul 19, 2018 3:59:22 PM | 63
Pft @62--
So, you see The Walking Dead scenario becoming reality; or, is there some other method said policies will become global?
Posted by: karlof1 | Jul 19, 2018 4:03:55 PM | 64
@63 The only regional war I can think of would be an attack on Iran. Surely Israel would be implicated with an inevitable hail of Hezbullah missiles.
Posted by: dh | Jul 19, 2018 4:06:00 PM | 65
talk of the zionist colonial project "ending" dovetails nicely with talk of the west's ongoing collapse. the west (especially the US) is a "golem" for the israelis.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Golem
just as the folklore tells of a mighty giant made of lifeless material, so the US is a material civilization using purely material might to defend ideas that would wither and die without the support of simple, physical brute force.
if the golem falls, the israelis have no actual power of their own besides a few "secret" nukes they probably couldn't even use without enjoying several decades of fallout over tel aviv (for examples of how very NOT stationary nuclear byproducts can be see chernobyl and fukushima). that has always been my common sense view of the idiotic "iranian nukes/wipe israel off blah blah" talk in the west: if the iranians did nuke israel, they'd also cause significant damage to palestinians, muslim holy sites and themselves.
the "war" of 2006 showed that, once on the ground and away from the safety of their walls and fighter jets, the israelis can't compete on even ground. or the ground in general. they're sloppy, undisciplined and pampered. would any of those adjectives apply to hezbollah before the syrian experience? after? hell no.
russia has a relationship with the israelis but do you think putin - or any future russian leader without pronounced mental problems - will send russians to die in defense of a constantly disruptive and duplicitous colony? the US has its fair share of idiots that would (bill maher and chuck schumer come to mind) but even in that screechingly pro-zionist sphere it's hardly a unanimous opinion.
as for the racial component, you sum it up nicely. for anyone wanting more detail, i highly recommend the work of shlomo sand. judaism isn't a biological race (a term that is usually interchangeable with "ethnicity"). it's a culture.
think of two syrian arab kids in london. one was born and raised there by parents who were also raised there. the other is a refugee who arrived three years ago. ethnically they are the same. they may even trace their families back to the same assyrian village. but one only speaks (chavish) english and the other speaks arabic with some broken english. one considers himself british and listens to grime while wearing burberry whereas the other prays five times a day in knockoff nikes. again - same "race" in the biological sense. as for culture, they have as much in common as an algerian guy and a dutch grandmother.
tl;dr - israel has many "oriental" jews. those are the ones the palestinians usually find bearable. most, however, are of european/indo-european/slavic ethnicity. white folks. crackers. some even have blonde hair and blue eyes. they're the troublemakers. just as their pilgrim, slavetrader and cowboys forefathers were when they went from europe to far off lands where they slaughtered the indigenous people because "god said it's all ours".
Posted by: the pair | Jul 19, 2018 4:07:43 PM | 66
Laguerre @63--
So, a Zionist invasion of Gaza to further genocidalize those unfortunates doesn't count as "war as such"; rather, it's akin to the Spartan's "sport" with the Healots.
Posted by: karlof1 | Jul 19, 2018 4:10:52 PM | 67
"They are ready to sacrifice the interests of their allies in Europe and the Middle East, in particular, those of the State of Israel."
This is the most interesting part in Putin's speech. If that is correct, then within the US, there is a faction of .. nazi's? east European style, paying lip service to zionism/ Civil war between the nazi's and zionists within the US would be good.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Jul 19, 2018 4:11:06 PM | 68
Karlof1@64
I stopped watching WD after season 1 so not sure your meaning
There is a Platonic ideology behind it using religion as a cover. You may want to explore the global Chabad movement , Putins Rabbi, Noahide Law (not the biblical Mosaic Law) being recognized by Congress in 1991, 7th and last late Rebbe being honored with an annual presidential proclamation since 1978 declaring his birthday is a holiday (Education Day), also the tie in with evangelical Christians (since the late 70's) , Calvinism
and predestination (chosen at birth).
The end game is One World Government. Global Communism didn't work out so something else is taking shape me thinks. Not sure what to call it. There is another faction wanting to use environment and global warming to create unity in the form of a new religion but that seems to have fizzled out
Posted by: Pft | Jul 19, 2018 4:21:19 PM | 69
Israel cannot exist much longer as is.
Water is the one essential thing they do not have.
This 'secret' hides in plain sight,so there will be war.
The schedule for taking S.Lebanon and the Litani are way behind.
Posted by: Winston | Jul 19, 2018 4:23:47 PM | 70
"Unfortunately, there are forces in the United States that put their narrow group and party interests before national ones."
Puts me in mind of what Rousseau called the "particular will" at its worst and most destructive in opposition to the general will.
Not that I'd normally evoke such a concept for America, but the Dembots and their media shills are the ones throwing around the epithet "treason" with such promiscuous abandon. Well, who could be more of a traitor, not just to America but to all of humanity, than someone who's aching for WWIII in order to drown out the pain of having their shitty candidate lose?
Back on June 30th of last year, the German NSC approved the sale of 3 more German Dolphin submarines to Israel (which Israel already apparently has nuclear tipped cruise missiles) on the proviso that the contract can be cancelled if corruption is proven. It was(?) cleared in December of last year.* It was reported June 12 this year that Nut&Yahoo was questioned about the deal.** What's Berlin going to do if they unofficially consider this new law that has been passed? Would there be any fall out (!)? Certainly one to watch.
* https://www.dw.com/en/germany-approves-deal-on-three-submarines-for-israel/a-41075804
** https://www.ft.com/content/0094ea28-6e32-11e8-852d-d8b934ff5ffa
Posted by: et Al | Jul 19, 2018 4:36:06 PM | 72
Pft @69--
Thanks for your reply. I interpret WD as Lord of the Flies writ large--an anarchistic war of all against all since nobody has the capacity to trust The Other in a world of even scarcer resources. Yes, it's a contrived program, but I became curious about it and its offspring since it has such a large fanbase.
Peter AU 1 @68--
Putin's words I cited contain the germ of the idea promoted here. Also, the Outlaw US Empire's Senate just passed 98-0 a resolution saying Russia's forbidden to question any US official about anything, which essentially means ending diplomatic relations and no further summits--98 to 0. Now that's Exceptional!
Posted by: karlof1 | Jul 19, 2018 4:47:58 PM | 73
Canada's Trudeau: Israel Uber Alles:
A Canadian Voters' Guide to Political Blackmail
http://normanfinkelstein.com/2018/07/13/a-canadian-voters-guide-to-political-blackmail/
Free Palestine! Fuck Israel!
Posted by: John Gilberts | Jul 19, 2018 5:06:49 PM | 74
karlof1, I will give it a try. I note that b has given the Knesset vote as 62 in favor and 55 against. That is a very narrow margin for such a drastic and overarching law, if indeed it is to have a constitutional status.
I am wondering if taking this very drastic stand at this point is an indication of the fragility of the present government - that it forsees it will not have such a majority in the very near future, so time is of the essence.
I have no idea if this is the case, not knowing very much about Israeli politics. However, I understand that the move of the capital to Jerusalem has upset many, both Jews and Arabs, and is currently a greatly destabilizing force. Also that there is some precariousness to Netanyahu's position as leader, in terms of legal issues I can't fully describe - his wife having been charged in some way.
So, to answer your challenge, might it not be in the best interests of outsiders such as we are, to advocate strong challenges internally to this odious law on the part of Israeli citizens? That would seem to be a win-win for the world. Perhaps some of the embedded apartheid cancers could then be done away with, and the country return to its supposed democratic status? (I remember hearing that demographically the Arab Israeli population is indeed increasing, but I imagine that some of the dissenting votes were Jewish votes.)
The matter has to be settled internally, but as with South Africa, much can be done externally in a peaceful way, and those efforts should now increase. It was a hard fought struggle for South Africa, but they were left to sort it out themselves. If Israel does not feel under attack from outsiders, perhaps they can as well.
Posted by: juliania | Jul 19, 2018 6:00:19 PM | 75
I'll just add to my above comment that the Knesset vote has more in it to be praised than the US Congress unanimously voting not to accept Putin's offer of reciprocal legal action with respect to the accusations against Russian citizens. I see little hope for any rapprochment between governments in the latter situation, which is fraught with immense dangers for the US citizenry. A dark day here, indeed.
Posted by: juliania | Jul 19, 2018 6:18:36 PM | 76
Like others here, I support ending the Zionist project that is Israel.
It began with the support and connivance of the British, in the last days of imperial gasp, who believed they could control Israel and turn it into a watch-dog monitoring the Arab and other former subject peoples of the Ottoman empire.
Plus the State of Israel was built on racism from the outset, even if one excludes the Palestinians: in the 1950s, Jewish people were brought over from the Middle East and North Africa to Israel by the Israeli government to work as unskilled labour on farms and in factories. Many Iraqi Jews were tricked by terrorist bomb attacks in Baghdad (initially blamed on local people but later determined to have been carried out by underground Zionist agents) into panicking and stampeding for airports to planes waiting to take them to Israel.
Moroccan and Yemeni Jews in Israel have (or have had) their own theories about the disappearance of their children in the 1950s, when the children were taken to hospitals and clinics for vaccinations, and never returned to their parents. The official account was the children died; however no death certificates were ever issued. Rumour then spread that the children had been adopted out to Ashkenazi Jewish parents.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yemenite_Children_Affair
Another injustice visited upon the Mizrahim and Sefardim immigrants by Israel was the peculiar ringworm treatment given to people, especially children. This treatment consisted of X-raying their heads. Many people who had had such treatment later developed brain and neck tumours.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ringworm_affair_(Israel)
Social and economic inequality is high in Israel society. I have seen information stating that 18 - 20 families in Israel control over 60% of the nation's wealth and that 40% of Israeli children live in poverty.
https://www.richardsilverstein.com/2010/07/13/18-israeli-families-control-60-of-nations-corporate-equity/
Israel is fast destroying itself as a nation and a society. It needs space and fresh water for its own increasing Jewish population. True, the country has desalinisation plants but it is still facing a water crisis (and probably a soil crisis as well). I wonder if the country is using its agricultural land properly, to grow crops and feed animals suited to a dry semi-desert to desert environment. (I suspect not, with the kind of politics and economy it now has.) Israeli designs on the Litani River and the Bekaa Valley in southern Lebanon could be as much a matter of survival as it is of territorial expansion. If so, the country's expiry date could be coming much sooner than we all realise.
Posted by: Jen | Jul 19, 2018 6:38:01 PM | 77
karlof1 @ 42
Anyone care to offer a different policy that ends Zionism and its Palestinian Genocide without war?
How about this hopeful scenario?
1. Market crash
2. Financial crisis
3. Hyperinflation in USA
4. US unable to support 900 military bases around the world
5. Peace breaks out all over the world as CIA/NED et al run out of money to cause strife
At some stage, fragile stock markets (US and others) fall over a period of 3-4 months to about 35-20% of current levels. (Refer to John Hussman's weekly comments for a well-documented analysis).
Notice that after the stock market crashes in 2000 and 2007, it took a while before the crisis emerged: 6-12 months before the mortgage crisis and the Lehman crisis.
When the next crisis unfolds, it could lead to hyper-inflation. One factor is that the USG deficit is greater than the US trade deficit. That means that ONLY the government can reduce its spending. The private sector has already tightened its belt. Who thinks the USG will reduce spending? Who thinks its politically possible?
Here is one view that it is inevitable.
The US can currently spend as much as it likes and still have a valuable dollar. This is its great advantage - it can afford to keep military everywhere and fight all wars at the same time. There is no limit to how much it can spend (so far) due to "reserve currency status".
Once the US loses its extraordinary privilege of being able to spend as much as it likes, once it has to act like a normal country and balance its trade or see its currency value drop, then it will have to decide that it cannot afford 900 bases around the world.
Its also not beyond the realm of possibility that a groundswell of isolationism retakes the political soul of America, as people tire of empire and just want a job ("why should we pay to keep our army over there helping foreigners when we could spend that money better here in our own country" - you can imagine that kind of thing).
Oh, and what then happens to Israel when the US cannot afford to project power anymore?
Not sure, but may I hope? I hope that when it is clear that the UN and rest of the world is frowning on apartheid, and US is no longer able to provide the same level of immunity from criticism, the moderate voices that are being ignored will rise to the fore and propose that Israel become once again Palestine - a peaceful, multi-cultural, multi-ethnic, area governed by a representative democracy (or whatever they want). There will still be arguments but no longer violence.
So cheer up, dear Karlof1!
Perhaps gentle MoA readers will entertain a mystical thought: if many of us envision a bright future, perhaps in some way we work toward bringing that vision closer to reality.
Posted by: Deltaeus | Jul 19, 2018 6:38:45 PM | 78
To your quote at #59, karlof1, I'll just add, as you mentioned, an emphasis on this part of that section:
"...They are ready to sacrifice the interests of their allies in Europe and the Middle East, in particular, those of the State of Israel. Among other things, we discussed security at the Golan Heights during the operation in Syria. Apparently, no one is interested in it. They are ready to sacrifice even their own security..."
It is that "...they are ready to sacrifice even their own security..." that pertains to my last post above. At the Helsinki summit, Trump pointed back to a St. Petersburg terrorist threat that the US government was able to notify Russia about, which enabled the Russian authorities to prevent it from happening. He (Trump) said that Putin had called to express thanks on that occasion. These are serious issues and lives are threatened by the refusal to cooperate in a very dangerous world. That's treasonous, if you ask me.
Posted by: juliania | Jul 19, 2018 6:50:43 PM | 79
There you go The 'Jewish Caliphate'
Posted by: Red | Jul 19, 2018 7:10:35 PM | 80
I am somewhat reminded of copyright law, and its subversion by corporate (a la Disney) shenanigans.
Also literary fiction coming into reality (Rabbi's as machers?), not unlike Plato suggests in his body of political dictates.
The SOTT.net podcast series contains one episode where author Russel Gmirkin lifts the veil and points to the connection of Plato
with biblical narratives.
https://youtu.be/jEyTEy3J5Yc
Posted by: Mishko | Jul 19, 2018 7:33:09 PM | 81
@78 Deltaeus
Thank you for that comment. Somewhere in your list of 1-5 I think we need a claim that the US people also gain a much stronger political voice. I don't think the CIA will go quietly into the night, and I think it can finagle its funds from squeezing the drug supply chain that I imagine it currently allows to keep much of its profits.
But by item, say, 4.5 of your list, the people may have had enough of a lot more bullshit, and may have an administration prepared to break the CIA into a thousand fragments and scatter them - and this time it might work. It's quite possible a US revolution at grass roots could occur using the White House as its proxy - indeed, this is what the people have been hoping for each election for some years now.
As to Israel, yes that of course is the solution. The former Israel becomes a part of the nation of Palestine, and all the former Israelis who wish to remain can do so, with freedom of religion but not of sedition, and each person with one vote, within a democracy. Possibly the Islamic Republic of Palestine? All of this could be achieved just conceivably without bloodshed, although there's no doubt the political power would proceed out of the barrel of a gun.
And while we're about it, we may as well have a socialist democracy in the new Palestine, following the inspiration of Iran.
All of this is possible.
~~
@35 bevin
"...justice, which is one of the bedrock values of the species.
Agreed. I admire your observation of human nature. It's completely true, and why Israel on its current course cannot win.
Posted by: Grieved | Jul 19, 2018 8:01:06 PM | 82
juliania @79 et al--
just have time for a quick reply. Did you note the reaction of Arab members of Knesset and what was done to them?
Posted by: karlof1 | Jul 19, 2018 8:08:40 PM | 83
schlomo sands book the invention of the jewish people israel shamirs works finkelstein vomit are all anti semite dia tribe.
these evil doers are new hitler along with old hitler douglas reed and eustace mullins.
shirley this momentous dark days is proofs enough that oded yinon is a go go.
so what if shimon elliot simon elliot aka isis bagdaddy now lives in the homelands of tel aviver and syrian danny friend of cnn anderson pooper scooper.soon jerusalem will be the capital of the talmoodick run earth
hail moloch
kneel you dogs
Posted by: adam gadahn | Jul 19, 2018 8:08:42 PM | 84
Why y'all talking zionism, these israeli folks have called themselves the jewish state - these nice jewish folks effectively own the whole world - they are the "worlds best bankers" don't ya know - they don't mind boasting - be happy accepting the scraps from their table & don't forget to shop till you drop, Ta
Posted by: sadness | Jul 19, 2018 8:11:30 PM | 85
@17 correction: ... so I'm NOT blaming you.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Jul 19, 2018 8:17:49 PM | 86
i think we can all agree it is time for a final solution to the arab question.
a mass exodus a kinder and adult transport of these arab gypsy to scotland wales,londonistan,norway,sweden and detroit.
shirley detroit would be perfect for a new version of gaza
these lands are needed for oil,gas and lpg terminal genie energy has the deals in place.
leviathon oil and gas will be bigger than yukos once the arab squatters are cleared.
it is time for the mighty idf to be unshackled and allowed to do satans work
moloch needs feeding
Posted by: adam gadahn | Jul 19, 2018 8:29:29 PM | 87
Once again, Israeli media are free to tell one another what we will never see or hear in the Western MSM.
Netanyahu brags to Likud Party that he convinced US President Trump to drop the Iran nuclear deal.
“The prime minister then begins to speak about the Iranian regime — “not the Iranian people, I have nothing against them” — before he is interrupted by an unidentified person off-screen who says, “It will disappear with the help of God.”
“You said it. From your mouth to God,” Netanyahu says in response as the clip ends.
Posted by: Daniel | Jul 19, 2018 9:35:06 PM | 88
@5 "There is such a thing as Muslim people, though. "
Of course there are "people who are Muslim". But what there isn't is "a Muslim people"
There are Arabs who are Muslims. There are Arabs who are not Muslims.
There are Persians who are Muslims, and there are Persians who are not Muslims.
The same is true of the Indonesians, the Indians, etc. etc.
That various ethnic or national groups commit atrocities in the name of their religion is undoubted, but that does not mean that this religion constitutes their "peoplehood". It doesn't.
b is correct. There is no "Jewish people".
Jewishness isn't a race, if it were then the age-old question that the Jews argue amongst themselves - "who is a Jew?" - wouldn't even need to be asked.
Jewishness isn't a nationality because, again, "who is a Jew?" wouldn't be an unanswerable Jewish conundrum.
Jewishness isn't even a religion, because there is a significant proportion of undoubted Jews who are atheists i.e. have rejected Judaism.
Jewishness is an ethnicity.
It is a global club whose membership - or exclusion - is determined entirely by its existing members, and that is precisely the reason why the members of this club have spent millennia arguing amongst themselves about "who is a Jew?".
Posted by: Yeah, Right | Jul 19, 2018 10:35:17 PM | 89
karlof1@42 - "Anyone care to offer a different policy that ends Zionism and its Palestinian Genocide without war?
Huh?? Why not ask the Palestinians? https://bdsmovement.net/
In 2005, Palestinian civil society organisations called for boycotts, divestment and sanctions (BDS) as a form of non-violent pressure on Israel.
The BDS movement was launched by 170 Palestinian unions, political parties, refugee networks, women’s organisations, professional associations, popular resistance committees and other Palestinian civil society bodies.
Note: Supporting BDS in the U.S. may be considered anti-Semitic by its overly-broad definition under various state and federal laws and subject the hater to fines and imprisonment.
Note 2: BDS supporters will also be battling the Israeli Ministry of Strategic Affairs corporation called Kella Shlomo (I'm 100% serious here) created to carry out “mass awareness activities” to counteract what it describes as “the delegitimization campaign” against Israel internationally. Can't tell if it's in addition to or replaces the comical but tiresome Israel Foreign Ministry hasbara efforts of prior years. These are both Israeli-government-sponsored (my U.S. tax dollars hard at work) and unrelated to the privately-funded Jewish Internet Defense Forces, which are kind of like merc hasbara. Don't worry - none of these organizations would ever seek to influence voter's attitudes, the candidates presented or the outcome in any of our sacred U.S. elections.
Israel launches secret squad to challenge negative image & boycott campaign
Posted by: PavewayIV | Jul 19, 2018 11:10:26 PM | 90
Prelude to single state solution/annexation?
Jared's "peace plan" is expected to make an offer directly to the Palestinian people. It is expected to offer significant economic benefits that will be very attractive to impoverished Palestinians, especially to those living in Gaza where ... the population gets only about four hours of electricity per day, [and] more than 90 percent of the drinking water is not potable ...
Palestinian misery has been maximized to increase the appeal of Jared's "peace plan". Hundreds of millions of dollars of aid has been frozen/denied to the Palestinians ostensibly because of the Palestinian refusal to negotiate after the US announced that it would move it's embassy to Jerusalem.
A one-state solution with second class citizenship for Palestinians (probably with some kind of local self governance in Gaza and West Bank) would allow Israel to assume Palestinian's right to offshore natural gas fields. War and Natural Gas: The Israeli Invasion and Gaza’s Offshore Gas Fields
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Jul 19, 2018 11:22:04 PM | 91
Glance through the MSM now and all Shia forces that oppose al Qaeda, ISIS, US, and Israel are Iran.
No matter its the Houthi's and their allies of Yemen, Shia of Iraq, Hezbollah of Lebanon and then there's the militia's from Afghanistan fighting the US/Israeli proxies in Syria (they do fight directly under Iranian leadership).
This has all come about since Trump came to office and put Haley in the UN.
The constant crap from camp Trump on Iran being seat of all terrorism, the only state sponsor of terror..
Deadline for secondary sanctions on Iran 4th November, elections 6th November. Good date for a war?
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Jul 19, 2018 11:36:07 PM | 92
As should be blindingly obvious and Syria a good, most recent example; the U.S. is the biggest purveyor of terrorism on the planet!
Iran is a not so helpless victim of U.S. terrorism, wholly supported by the Zionis state of Israel.
Posted by: V | Jul 19, 2018 11:55:50 PM | 93
Thanks, b for devoting today’s article to this official proclamation of “racial” supremacy. Can we now stop “debating” whether or not the Jewish State of Israel in the Levant (JSIL) is really an apartheid state?
And thanks for adding your clarifying addition @ the Masonically-significant comment #33. ;-)
Great comments, as always from all you amazing barflies to whom I am honored to be a part. And to those who still insist there is some historical veracity to “folk tales written down by bronze age scribes,” well, try actually studying the archaeology, paleography, genetics and historical record of the great civilizations that did leave written records during “Biblical times.”
Or, just admit you’re operating on faith and not anything approaching an honest appraisal of the evidence.
A reminder that Bibi Nutty-Yahoo has been cutting deals with the Clown Prince of Saudi Arabia, the “elected” dictator of Egypt and the usurper King of Jordan that seem to be preparations for those countries to fund and take in any indigenous Palestinians who survive the “completion of 1948.”
It really should be apparent by now that their “Final Solution” is nigh. In fact, Damien, the Son-In-Law in Chief, is about to present their “Deal of the Century” any day now. This is why the Zionists invested so heavily in their Puppet President, going back at least to the 1980s. This is why the RUSSIA!!! squirrel was set to spinning on his treadmill.
Now, I do not believe in fate. I do not believe the erasure of a people from the land their ancestors have dwelt upon for at least 5,000 to 6,000 years is “carved in stone.”
I am composing my letters, as useless as they probably will be. Usually when I send letters to my “elected representatives” about some issue, I get some automated response. But none of my letters calling for the condemnation of Israel’s brutal slaughtering of almost entirely peaceful protesters have even engendered that. This is how powerful is the “Israel Lobby.” "My representatives" cannot even acknowledge that they received demands to require the rogue JSIL to abide by International Law and the US to abide by Leahey Law.
So please let us organize mass protests. Those cowardly Israelis couldn’t get away with any of the crimes against humanity upon which their entire scheme is based without the compliance and support of our Western countries.
No one can stop them…. accept the countries that prop them up already.
Posted by: Daniel | Jul 20, 2018 12:30:53 AM | 94
a vision often comes to mind of a puffed up self proclamed scribe looking angrily down on a peasant http://media.istockphoto.com/vectors/angry-duck-cartoon-vector-id165060916 but no matter.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Jul 20, 2018 12:40:32 AM | 95
Whatever you have learned Daniel should be a springboard. you are just another academic? type if that, trapped within the box of whatever you have been taught. I run into clowns like that all the time. Every profession. Very few, use what they have learned to take them further.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Jul 20, 2018 12:48:21 AM | 96
Grieved @82:
"The former Israel becomes a part of the nation of Palestine, and all the former Israelis who wish to remain can do so, with freedom of religion but not of sedition, and each person with one vote, within a democracy. Possibly the Islamic Republic of Palestine?"
Oh My (no)God! Grieved, take hold of yourself my friend. You were off to such a good start, and then you end with sectarianism. Are you really suggesting replacing a sort-of theocracy with a real one?
Being of the Enlightenment mindset, I firmly believe that governments derive their just powers only from the will of the people. I would dearly love to see all the people of Palestine/Israel (and maybe some of the territory currently within the borders of some neighbors) to have a deep debate and then referendum to decide what sort of government, at which borders they choose.
Prior to the creation of Hamas (which we should all remember was funded and propped up by the JSIL), the indigenous Palestinians (be they Jewish, Christian, Muslim or other) were not calling for a theocratic government.
Prior to the deliberate attacks by the capitalistic Western brutes on the Arab nationalism that was growing and unifying the peoples in what are Egypt, Libya and Syria, the principle political aim was to create multi-ethnic, secular and socialistic republics.
Please, let us not suggest those good and lovely people take giant steps backwards.
Posted by: Daniel | Jul 20, 2018 1:00:17 AM | 97
Peter @91. All of those issues existed long before Drumpf and our UN Embaressor took their present roles.
Iran has been vocally and by force of arms opponents of al CIAduh, and all those Wahhabi nut jobs since the founding of the modern state of Iran. The Houthi uprising took power in 2015. Hezbollah defeated the cowardly Israelis in 2006.
This Trump Derangement Syndrome apparently has two poles.
Posted by: Daniel | Jul 20, 2018 1:16:20 AM | 98
There ya go Peter @95. Who needs "academics" and book-learning when you can just fantasize about the fairy tales you were told in your formative years?
I leave people to their religious-based fantasies until and unless their delusions intrude upon the lives of real people living in the real world.
Posted by: Daniel | Jul 20, 2018 1:23:05 AM | 99
That got ya wound up. A little bit of tuning and a clown like you will sing like a tweedy bird.
http://www.clipartpanda.com/clipart_images/tweety-bird-5919329
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Jul 20, 2018 1:34:15 AM | 100
