Post a comment

Yemen - Massacres and Assassinations Trigger a New Phase of War
In mid April some 20+ of Sudanese soldiers were killed in an ambush in northern Yemen. Sudan, which sent up to 10,000 soldiers to Yemen in hope of Saudi money, is reconsidering its engagement. The Gulf states had promised investments in Sudan and the lifting of U.S. sanction in exchange for sending cannon fodder. Neither happened.
The war Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the powers behind them wage on Yemen aims to install a proxy-government that defers to them. The Yemeni people do not want that. They resist against the overwhelming forces of their rich neighbors. Especially the Zaidi people of north Yemen dislike their proselytizing Wahhabi neighbors. Their Houthi movement leads the fight. Yemeni in general regard them as 'monkeys with laptops'. To overcome the resistance the Saudi launched a genocidal campaign of blockading, bombing and starving the people into submission.
The same week the Sudanese mercenaries were killed, airstrikes by Saudi jets slaughtered dozens of Yemeni civilians:
An airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition hit a wedding party in northern Yemen, killing at least 20 people including the bride, health officials said Monday, as harrowing images emerged on social media of the deadly bombing, the third to hit Yemeni civilians since the weekend.
...
An airstrike on Sunday night hit a house elsewhere in Hajja, killing an entire family of five, according to al-Nadhri.
On Saturday, at least 20 civilians were killed when coalition fighter jets bombed a bus carrying commuters in western Yemen, near the city of Taiz, which has been locked in fighting for three years.
After the bombing of the wedding one boy, 3 to 5 years old, clutched to his dead father all night (video) and rejected attempts to be taken away. A graphic video taken the next morning shows that the boy is still there and the terrible aftermath of the Saudi massacre. The Onion only slightly exaggerates when it writes that the Saudi clown prince visited the child to finish the job.
The standard agency reports from Yemen, like the above one, always repeat the UN estimate that more than 10,000 have died in the war. But that UN number is at least two years old, never changes and only hides the ongoing massacre:
Elisabeth Kendall @Dr_E_Kendall - 20:28 UTC - 11 Apr 2018
#Yemen war: Why does the much-quoted UN statistic of 10,000 deaths never seem to increase? @YemenData documents 16,847 air raids by the #Saudi-led coalition from 3/2015 to 3/2018 (with 423 this March) & @MSF received over 97,000 emergency patients in 1st 3 months of 2017 alone
At least 70,000 have been killed by bombing alone. That number does not include the probably one hundred thousand who starved or died from easily preventable diseases. When asked about the real numbers UN officials are evading any sensible response (vid).
The Saudi coalition strikes on civilians are not by accident. The Saudis target infrastructure, all food and people transport, health facilities and any gathering that is deemed suspicious. Other strikes are targeted assassinations.
One recent drone camera video from a United Arab Emirates owned drone, follows a car near Hodeidah port in north-west Yemen and shows a missile hitting it. The video cuts to a second drone camera, filmed from a screen in an operations room, which shows people coming to the rescue after the first strike. A second missile strike kills them all. The people in the operations room are elated.
That 'double tap' strike killed an important man and will prolong the war:
Saleh al-Samad, the president of the Houthis’ Supreme Political Council, was killed in the drone strike, delivering the deathblow to an already stagnant Yemeni peace process. Samad was regarded as a conciliatory figure within the Houthi rebellion and had sought to reach a negotiated settlement to Yemen’s civil war. He was scheduled to meet with Martin Griffiths, the U.N. special envoy for Yemen, on April 28.
A well bribed nephew of the deceased former president of Yemen Ali Abdullah Saleh may help the UAE to kill his dead uncle's allies. I though suspect that U.S. intelligence, targeting mobile phones and alike, or even U.S. boots on the ground are heavily involved:
Tareq Saleh and his men were forced to seek refuge in the UAE, bringing with them a deep knowledge of the Houthis inner workings.
...
Samad’s death was not an isolated incident. A number of key Houthi figures, who shared close ties to former President Saleh, have been killed recently. Mansour al-Saidi, the commander of Houthi naval forces; Salah al-Sharqai, his deputy; Nasser al-Qaubari, the major general of Houthi missile forces; and Fares Manea, a notorious arms dealer and former governor of Saada, were all killed in airstrikes over the last week.
Killing the leaders of resistance movements is not a successful strategy. Such leaders usually get replaced with smarter or more brutal hardliners who care less about collateral damage:
Samad’s successor, Mahdi al-Mashat, who was appointed Monday, is a hard-liner with extensive links to Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Ali al-Bukhaiti, a former senior Houthi figure now based in Amman, Jordan, claims that there is growing puritanism within the movement. “Mashat is the polar opposite of his predecessor: He is tactless, threatens, doesn’t compromise,” he says. “He does not build relationships — he damages them.”
Tens of thousands gathered in the Yemeni capital Sanaa for the funeral commemoration for Saleh al-Samad. Saudi jets flew over the crowd and bombed nearby. The crowd was not deterred. No one ran away but the people got up on their feet (vid) and chanted (vid) Houthi slogans. They are willing to fight and far from defeated.
The United Arab Emirates has its own design on Yemen. It is in for the money. The UAE occupies the Yemeni Sakrota island, the Unesco-protected 'Jewel of Arabia', and is stealing its natural resources.
Aden, in the south of Yemen is also under UAE occupation. The UAE company Dubai Port, now DP World, wants to control Aden's port. But mothers in Aden starve themselves to death to keep their children alive. There is no state, no security and no one gets paid for their work as doctor, teacher or street sweeper. Some food is available on the markets but the people can not longer afford it.
Professor Isa Blumi of Stockholm University argues (radio) that the war in Yemen is not a civil war and not even a war by the local powers Saudi Arabia and the UAE. It is an imperial war by larger powers with a deep colonial history.
Neither the UAE nor Saudi Arabia could do anything in Yemen without direction and support from Britain (pdf) and the USA:
Thousands of UK and non-UK employees of UK companies work in Saudi Arabia to train, install, maintain and help operate UK-supplied aircraft and other military equipment, including the Tornado IDS fighter-bombers and Typhoon fighters that constitute just under 50% of the in-service combat aircraft of the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF).
...
[T]he UK has made a blanket commitment to provide RSAF with UK civilian and military personnel to support and arm UK-supplied aircraft used by RSAF in an armed conflict.
...
UK officials interviewed for this paper, and at least one of the government-to-government agreements governing the supply of UK weapons systems to RSAF, thus suggest that the UK MOD has detailed knowledge about the roles and activities of UK personnel both civilian and military, private and governmental, in Saudi Arabia; as well as about the use of UK-supplied aircraft and their munitions.
IHS Janes recently reported that the U.S. seeks a private company to rescue its soldiers in Yemen:
The US military is looking for contractors to provide personnel recovery, as well as airborne casualty and medical evacuation services, for special forces personnel operating in and around Yemen.
Why would the U.S. need those? And why in these weird places? (And why would the U.S. Special Operations Command ever outsource such a specialized, dangerous and important military task?) So far the U.S. had claimed that a very few of its soldiers are looking for al-Qaeda in south Yemen. These are supposed to be in-hit-out operations with direct U.S. air support.
The U.S. downplays its intelligence and aerial refueling support for the Saudi bombing of the various hospitals and weddings. In reality no Saudi plane would fly without direct U.S. and UK support. Now we learn that U.S. soldiers are also directly involved in the fighting on the ground:
[L]ate last year, a team of about a dozen Green Berets arrived on Saudi Arabia’s border with Yemen, in a continuing escalation of America’s secret wars.
With virtually no public discussion or debate, the Army commandos are helping locate and destroy caches of ballistic missiles and launch sites that Houthi rebels in Yemen are using to attack Riyadh and other Saudi cities.
...
Along the porous border, the Americans are working with surveillance planes that can gather electronic signals to track the Houthi weapons and their launch sites, ..
...
They also are working closely with American intelligence analysts in Najran, a city in southern Saudi Arabia that has been repeatedly attacked with rockets, to help locate Houthi missile sites within Yemen.
The U.S. media seem to support the U.S. war on Yemen. In a recent interview on CNN Senator Rand Paul argued to at least debate the war in the U.S. congress. CNN host Wolf Blitzer dismissed (vid) that as "moral issue". He says there are "a lot of jobs at stake" and selling less bombs to Saudi Arabia might cause a "significant loss of jobs and revenues". He wonders why that is "secondary question" to Paul.
I'll leave it to a Yemeni to respond:
Haykal Bafana @BaFana3 - 19:51 UTC- 14 Apr 2018
To whom it may concern: Which part is not sinking into your small-brained thick skull? Your half-fucked fuckery has been one long fuckin' orgy of disastrous self-fucking from start to now. End this humiliating porn. And stay the fuck out of Yemen. Dumb fucks.
The Sudanese seem to have understood. Others still have to learn. After the recent assassination of their leaders the Houthis promised to directly attack Saudi and UAE leaders. This will be a new phase of the ongoing war. If the war continues for long the people of Yemen turn their eyes towards the imperial powers behind those figures.
Posted by b on May 3, 2018 at 02:32 PM | Permalink
Thank you b. From the RT version of the story on the Green Berets comes this:
"Former senior security policy analyst at the office of the Secretary of Defense, Michael Maloof, told RT that the Saudis prefer to contract out their fighting in Yemen to mercenaries, like those from Blackwater.
“The US is heavily involved in Yemen, providing armaments. But you also have the Blackwater people out of the United Arab Emirates. They have a base in Yemen and a lot of them have been killed there,” he said."
Could the IHSJanes piece be connected to the reported activity of Blackwater in Yemen?
Posted by: WJ | May 3, 2018 2:50:18 PM | 1
Good post.
So why r the US soldiers in Yemen? Could be that the Saudis have finally gotten them to understand that either you take care of our dirty business or enough is enough...?
Posted by: meme | May 3, 2018 3:02:40 PM | 2
Selling arms is one thing, but sending in soldiers is totally another. Are the Brits sending in any of theirs?
Posted by: meme | May 3, 2018 3:05:37 PM | 3
thanks b... what the imperial powers are responsible for here - usa/uk - is disgusting... there is no excuse for it.. and that probably explains why the western msm is not covering any of it, or when it does - not honestly.. 'monkeys with laptops' can now be applied to the usa/uk, who are happy to sell military gear and advice in exchange for money... they are even lower then the saudi/uae monkeys with laptops.. maybe pat lang can get a new gig?
Posted by: james | May 3, 2018 3:15:14 PM | 4
Yemen's the unfortunate consequence of the Outlaw US Empire seeking Full Spectrum Dominance, and every death there is a direct result of that policy goal. That the carnage continues is proof of Trump's acceptance/embrace of that policy. In his rhetoric, Trump tries to separate himself from Obama's policies, while in fact he has adopted them as his own--perhaps with the exception of Iran. But I don't think the war will cease even if MbS is eliminated; he's just dancing to the Puppet Masters--they are the ones requiring elimination.
Posted by: karlof1 | May 3, 2018 3:23:13 PM | 5
US foreign and military policy are under the control of the UK, Israel, and Saudi Arabia.
The false flags, sanctions, and wars are mostly directed by those three vermin states with a very willing CIA and Wall Street (the two entities at the core of the US Deep State).
American citizens do not run US foreign policy (are they even involved in domestic policy?).
Same happened to the later Roman Empire. So goes the US as well.
Posted by: AriusArmenian | May 3, 2018 3:23:22 PM | 6
This is simply the most under-reported war that has come to my attention in my brief life. Makes my fucking blood boil to see that kind of slaughter-by-proxy being lubed up by the Brits and the Yanks, and the worst thing is, no other countries have any excuses either. Why is this not all over the headlines in other states in Europe? So much for your freedom of press. Just cause they're poor, nobody gives a fuck. Well, I cant do much, but know this you bunch of fucking rats. There is such a thing as a soul, and Karma is a bitch. I sincerely hope that one day you choke on it.
To the MoA crowd, you guys are doing a stand up job. Keep it up.
Posted by: dan | May 3, 2018 3:23:34 PM | 7
So the leader of the "free world" and its UK lapdog are basically happy to murder people for money. How exceptional.
Of course, this isn't anything new. What is perhaps new, or at least to a greater degree than I've observed before, is the urging/support of the corporate and state-owned western media to cheerlead such wanton murder without even acknowledging the tremendous human cost offsetting the war profiteers. They can't even consider the fact there will inevitably be blowback in the future--even their instinct for self-preservation seems to be gone.
Posted by: WorldBLee | May 3, 2018 3:40:18 PM | 8
Monkeys with laptops... I hear Iranians refer to Saudis as sand lizards (no offense to lizards, who are actually quite interesting creatures).
Posted by: GoraDiva | May 3, 2018 3:51:54 PM | 9
This war is about control of the Gulf of Aden for the Anglozionist Empire. I don't see any end to it.
Posted by: Bill | May 3, 2018 3:56:40 PM | 10
So good to see Yemen dealt with and so well. The average Canadian won't likely know the difference between Syria and Yemen, but if you were to ask about the country's involvement in either place they would probably say Canada only helps with 'aid'. In fact Canada is a part of both the US-led coalition responsible for the great war-crimes in Iraq and Syria as well as a gunrunner in Yemen. There its humanitarian aid is used to distract from its military 'aid' to the Hannibal Lector that is the Saudi coalition. This is the Canadian way.
Canada's Dual Role in Yemen: Arms Exports To Saudi Coalition Dwarf Aid Sent...
https://www.thestar.com/news/investigations/2018/04/30/canadas-dual-role-in-yemen-arms-exports-to-saudi-coalition-dwarfs-aid-sent-to-war-torn-country.html
"Canada has sent $65 m in humanitarian aid to help Yemenis suffering a brutal war. It has also exported $284 million worth of weapons and military goods to the countries bombing Yemen. 'It's a bit like helping pay for somebody's crutches after you've helped break their legs,' said Cesar Jaramillo, executive director of Project Ploughshares..."
Posted by: John Gilberts | May 3, 2018 3:57:21 PM | 11
@6
61% of Americans supported the recent US strike on Syria and 67% supported last years missile strike on Syria. Having imaginary enemies/enemies of choice and then attacking them is US culture.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | May 3, 2018 4:28:10 PM | 12
Dan #7:
Your sentiments are spot on. The lack of attention by the MSM is, frankly, pretty repugnant. I should add that "monkeys with laptops" probably unfairly blights the good name of our simian cousins. The media/political gimps that either support these actions or make great efforts to hide them, are like some particularly noxious, antibiotic-resistant STD that has evolved to make human lives miserable.
Posted by: Glossopteris | May 3, 2018 4:32:41 PM | 13
Thanks B for this exhaustive peace which should be distributed all around the worlds media outlets.
For more than a year now I'm writing commentaries about this ongoing genocide. And I usually mention the laughable victim numbers. It is a scandal in its own right that the UN is covering up this massacre. Even the IKRK's president Maurer is not speaking up about the understated numbers. This has nothing to do with IKRK's neutrality - on the contrary it is totally out of balance. Even a bit more critical media is repeating the obviously false numbers ad nauseam - and yes it is really sickening. Thanks again B.
Posted by: Pnyx | May 3, 2018 4:37:23 PM | 14
"Tens of thousands gathered in the Yemeni capital Sanaa for the funeral commemoration for Saleh al-Samad. Saudi jets flew over the crowd and bombed nearby. The crowd was not deterred. No one ran away but the people got up on their feet (vid) and chanted (vid) Houthi slogans. They are willing to fight and far from defeated"
What rational, brave and patient people with an uncrushable spirit.
Posted by: Ninel | May 3, 2018 4:40:53 PM | 15
Will someone supply Houthis with decent AA weapons?
Posted by: Ragheb | May 3, 2018 4:46:09 PM | 16
@10 john.. thanks for that.. i sent it to my local political rep and the prime minister, justin goodie two shoes who is really full of shite... i doubt it will get a response, but it is good for them to know their role doesn't go un noticed..
Posted by: james | May 3, 2018 4:50:22 PM | 17
To me (I confess, most of my knowledge about this country comes from this wonderful blog) this doesn't look like a war by the US and UK waged on Yemen (or Iran by proxy) but to ensure that those Saudi monarchs piss away their money on Western war toys to ensure profitability of said military industry complex in a protracted war with little to no apparent ROI for the main aggressor.
Posted by: xor | May 3, 2018 4:56:58 PM | 18
I remember the Donald's sanctimonious face when ,accompanied by Yael , laid flowers to one American mercenary , known officially as the soldier in the "force for good". The mercenary was killed last year in Yemen ,in a confusing "fighting the terrorists" story. We have to fight them there so we don't fight them here kinda bullshit.
The Donald looked "very presidential" given his flowery appreciation to the dumb criminal f*ck killed so that the Banking Cartel ,big corporations and MIIC make some money and the Empire preserves his petro-f*cking-dollar.
I remember how the Donald sold Billions worth of weapons to our ally in crime , Saudi Arabia, so they can continue their genocide in Yemen and sending weapons to ISIS/AlQaeda in Syria , so we can have "plausible deniability". Then he danced the "sword dance and fondled the Wahhabi Globe".
The Empire is not stretched enough with all these wars overt and covert : Syria,Libya,Yemen,Ukraine,Sudan,Somalia,Afghanistan.
The Anglo-American-Zionist-Wahhabi Empire needs to protect its petor-f*cking-dollar . It prepares for new wars : Lebanon, Iran and to expend all ones ,like Syria.
I say ,give the Donald a Nobel Peace Prize , the precedent was established with Obama ( who after the Nobel bombed 7 countries). This way we can free the Donald for new wars , after all they are behind the " 7 countries in 5 years" schedule and Satanyahoo is not happy. And it's not like the Nobel was not given to war criminals masquerading as peace makers: Kissinger, Menachem Begin, Yitzhak Rabin, Shimon Perez, Woodrow Wilson ( for whom I have a special contempt for the Federal Reserve creation,income tax and WWI ).
Posted by: veritas semper vincit | May 3, 2018 4:59:38 PM | 19
Peter AU 1 @12--
One way to look at those disgusting poll numbers is to say awareness within USA increased almost 10% since the previous strike. Or one could say over 60% of USA populace is brainwashed. Or it could be said USA's educational system fails over 60% of its students.
Posted by: karlof1 | May 3, 2018 5:49:37 PM | 20
Yemen's the unfortunate consequence of the Outlaw US Empire seeking Full Spectrum Dominance, ....
Posted by: karlof1 | May 3, 2018 3:23:13 PM | 5
I am not so sure. What is certain that while Empire is a resource drain, to a set of actors it is crucial. Politicians get talking points for grandstanding, military and think tankers get jobs, industrial complex gets profits. Hoi polloi have some entertainment, after all they do not live with bread alone (panem ET circenses).
Yemen by itself is a low value, low importance target, many times less important to our PTB than Syria. But fits very well into a larger scheme, converting petrodollars in hands of monarchs with questionable intelligence into huge orders for overpriced weapons -- this is the second most important profit source (the first being American taxpayers). USA basically plays the role of handsomely paid mercenary humoring the follies of the Gulfies. Think tankers and the media that takes talking point of them make at best perfunctory efforts to justify that calamity. And consider the hapless Sudan: if our leaders had any interest in an outcome in Yemen, wouldn't they do more to improve Sudanese morale?
My conclusion is that it is speculative if Yemen fits into a "global plan" (one can always pencil something, but as I said, our elite is not taking it seriously), but indisputable it is a very profitable racket.
Posted by: Piotr Berman | May 3, 2018 6:06:39 PM | 21
“Are the Brits sending in any of theirs?”
To keep the Tornados flying 10,000 British servicemen are in KSA.
The caustic partner in arms is Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Emir of Abu Dhabi of the Arab Emirates, and the Supreme Commander of the Union Defence Force. The Emirates are well known for their financial support of European football clubs and stadiums.
○ Mercenaries in the Desert | The New Yorker - May 2011 |
○ Secret Desert Force Set Up by Blackwater's Founder | The New York Times – May 2011 |
Linked from Oui’s diary -
The UAE has an alliance with the State of Israel and a strong military alliance with the UK and US. See my earlier diaries on the corporations setting up headquarters in the Emirates to boost US influence and force close cooperation in the region in opposition to Iran in the end. Blackwater of Erik Prince - US former generals in employ of Sheik Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi, the most fortuned and powerful of the three emirate states. True, Dick Cheney's Halliburton took up residence in the UAE to avoid the stringent US regulations and sanctions for doing business with the Islamic State of Iran. There is always an urgent need for the ENEMY figure to keep the war machine rolling and the empire strong.
Or one could say over 60% of USA populace is brainwashed. Or it could be said USA's educational system fails over 60% of its students.
Posted by: karlof1 | May 3, 2018 5:49:37 PM | 20
And who dares to refer to unwashed masses? They use highest quality brain detergents*! OTH, I would be more cautious in positive evaluation of the 39% of people who do not support the strikes on Syria. This includes at least three types: (a) no opinion, admirable self-awareness of ignorance, (b) rather racist attitude that "yea, Assad is an awful dictator, but Arabs cannot be ruled in any other way" (c) oddballs that are aware that the justification for the strike is very questionable.
* uncharitably, it is not a detergent but deodorant sprayed to improve the smell but not removing the grime
Posted by: Piotr Berman | May 3, 2018 6:15:40 PM | 23
Great research b --- many thanks! You're the best!
Israel gan close Hormuz at any time, which would be a windfall to the US. The various Gulf monkeys will then need the Red Sea route that Yemen guards.
The South Pars gas field is pne milkshake with thwo straws. The Gulf monkeys remain stuck in LNG mode. If they can run enough of that through Oman/Red Sea they are still in the game and the ME gas markets remain primarily in dollars. But the capacity is not there and unlikely to be. If Iran can pipe through Pakistan (Balochistan province) or Syria, they win the sucking contest and get most of the gas, priced in non-dollars. Oh noes! This is pipelineistan 101 and the Yemenis are collateral damage.
Also, the ancient Hebrew colony in Yemen/Ethiopia may have cctually been their point of origination, not Palestine. Which gives it "my precious" status for the Golemites.
Posted by: mireille | May 3, 2018 6:17:48 PM | 24
May I ask where this poll in which 61% of Americans approved of Donald Trump's decision to order missile strikes on Syria last month comes from? What is the news source reporting the result? Is the poll the one conducted by Quinnipiac University in Connecticut, using a sample (number not known) of people via landline phone and cell phones?
https://poll.qu.edu/national/release-detail?ReleaseID=2452
The Jerusalem Post reports that an online poll conducted by Reuters / Ipsos found that 61% of Americans opposed US intervention. 10% favoured intervention but the percentage rose to 27% if Damascus had used CWs on civilians.
https://www.jpost.com/Middle-East/Poll-Americans-do-not-want-US-involved-in-Syria-311761
Could MoA commenters please support any statements of fact with links to sources if possible? If people are quoting the results of polls and surveys, I especially would like to know how these surveys are done. Online surveys are different from phone surveys because the people sampled in online surveys are usually younger than the people interviewed in phone surveys, especially if those phone surveys include landline phone surveys. Most people still using landline phones are older people dependent on government social security.
Posted by: Jen | May 3, 2018 6:26:57 PM | 25
Maybe with the NYT story that b refers to regarding U.S. Special Forces targeting Houthis the Senate will have another go at invoking the War Powers Act. It tallied 44 votes in March. This is a no-brainer, right? But as other commentators have noted, brains are very addled in the indispensable nation these days.
Great post b.
Posted by: Mike Maloney | May 3, 2018 6:37:11 PM | 26
Well, if it's not for Full Spectrum Dominance, maybe it's to support the Banksters through their cross-ownership of the Merchants of Death Inc. since Yemen has no money in its central bank. Perhaps the paper Michael Hudson's delivering to a seminar in China might shed some light as to why it's the Banksters.
If it appears I'm moving into psychohistorian's School of Thought as to where the root of our main problem lies, your surmise would be correct. Humanity does have other problems, but as to why the wars and austerity rage, Banksters are clearly to blame.
Posted by: karlof1 | May 3, 2018 6:49:54 PM | 27
@27 karlof1... psychohistorian has been absent lately...
here are a couple of articles on uae ambitions.. one from the economist from about a year ago, that i thought was informative.. and another one
from a half year ago.. the first comment to this article sums up what many here already think.. i quote it below :
"America is the real perpetrator of this war on civilians. Soddy Arabia and the UAE are the enablers (puppets manipulate by America). Sometimes people do not TELL the truth but it can be surmised from their actions. The aims of this war are simply this: 1. Kill Yemanis who do not accept American hegemony. 2. Use proxies so that America does not suffer casualties. 3. As the proxies deplete their munitions, create and expand markets for American surplus armaments. SELL, SELL, SELL; MONEY, MONEY, ARRAAABBB MONEY As the business of America is business, one could surmise that America's ultimate goal is BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES. Death and destruction inflicted is just co-incidental and peripheral to the mission."
meanwhile the masters of propaganda have a daily press briefing today.. the transcript isn't out yet, but i am sure it will be packed with all sorts of falsehoods, suppositions and worse... https://www.state.gov/r/pa/prs/dpb/
Posted by: james | May 3, 2018 7:14:38 PM | 28
If Yemen have an a nuclear bomb like Pakistan they will be respected.
Posted by: OJS | May 3, 2018 7:50:35 PM | 29
The Pentagon is providing “noncombat,” “limited U.S. military support” according to this Mar 14 letter sent by SecDef Mattis to the US Senate leader. Mattis wrote that restricting military support the United States is providing to the Saudi-led coalition “could increase civilian casualties, jeopardize cooperation with our partners on counterterrorism, and reduce our influence with the Saudis — all of which would further exacerbate the situation and humanitarian crisis.”
He urged Congress not to impose restrictions on the “noncombat,” “limited U.S. military support” being provided to Saudi Arabia, which is “engaging in operations in its legitimate exercise of self-defense.”
Mattis = Queen in this Lewis Carroll quote -- Mattis, the Marine Queen!
"Alice laughed: "There's no use trying," she said; "one can't believe impossible things." "I daresay you haven't had much practice," said the Queen. "When I was younger, I always did it for half an hour a day. Why, sometimes I've believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast."
Posted by: Don Bacon | May 3, 2018 7:56:11 PM | 30
Great post b, to be shared far and wide. I hope Yemen becomes "The graveyard of Empires V2.0." Off topic but does anyone know what the current status is with all the princes held in hostage in Riyadh?
Posted by: Lozion | May 3, 2018 8:16:53 PM | 31
Peter AU,
In fairness US population is probably most heavily propagandized in world with possible exception of PRNK. It would be illuminating to see a break down of that poll by age. I got to say, on the basis of nothing but anecdotal experience, that I think the kids (under 30) are mostly alright. One reason why is that nearly none of them rely on cable or network news or mainstream print publications for their news. This fact is by the way a chief motivating factor in the state's drive to weaponize (domestically control) social media. The 2016 Democratic primary scared the shit out of some VIP and that's no lie.
Posted by: WJ | May 3, 2018 8:25:16 PM | 32
Interesting take:
https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2018/05/chinas-bid-assist-assad-syrian-reconstruction-security-profit.html
Maybe a bit optimistic.
Clearly china ana russia are only in it fot the chicks.
Posted by: Jared | May 3, 2018 8:39:55 PM | 33
Lozion @ 31: AFAIK, one prince or a general who is an aide to a prince has died and 17 others had to be hospitalised.
The prince who died had a broken neck and his body also had signs of physical abuse.
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/03/11/world/middleeast/saudi-arabia-corruption-mohammed-bin-salman.html
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/03/12/saudi-general-may-have-tortured-death-ritz-carlton-crackdown/
Posted by: Jen | May 3, 2018 8:40:35 PM | 34
