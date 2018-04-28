Post a comment

The Silence Of The Skripals - Government Blocks Press Reports - Media Change The Record
There has been no recent reporting on the Skripal case in which a British-Russian double agent and his daughter were poisoned in Salisbury, England. There even seem to be attempts to change the public record of the case.
The British government alleged that the Skripals were poisoned by Novichok, a deadly nerve agent, and blamed Russia for it. There are stiill many open questions to ask but the British media, otherwise not afraid of 'door stepping', are curiously uninterested. We already noted in early April that the British press was throwing Novi-Fog™ onto the public. It was repeating outrageous and illogical claims from "security services" but did no genuine reporting on the Skripal case.
Some photo editor made sense of what the "security services" said and introduced an April 5 London Times piece with a picture of a likely source of the alleged Novichok poison:
via D'Aramitz - bigger
Now the former British ambassador Craig Murray quotes Clive Ponting, another former senior civil servant, who suspects that the British government issued a D-Notice. Such a notice forbids British media to report on an issue. Murray also points to a tweet by Channel 4 correspondent Alex Thomson from March 12 in which Thomsen mentions a D-Notice specifically related to Mr. Skripal's MI6 handler:
bigger
The D-Notice attempt Thomsen mentioned was too late as some media had already reported the name of the Skripal's MI6 handler. We spelled it out on March 8.
One Pablo Miller, a British MI6 agent, had recruited Sergej Skripal. The former MI6 agent in Moscow, Christopher Steele, was also involved in the case. Skripal was caught by the Russian security services and went to jail. Pablo Miller, the MI6 recruiter, was also the handler of Sergej Skripal after he was released by Russia in a spy swap. He reportedly also lives in Salisbury. Both Christopher Steele and Pablo Miller work for Orbis Business Intelligence which created the "Dirty Dossier" about Donald Trump.
We early on suspected a relation between the "Dirty Dossier" and the Skripal affair:
Here are some question:
- Did Skripal help Steele to make up the "dossier" about Trump?
- Were Skripal's old connections used to contact other people in Russia to ask about Trump dirt?
- Did Skripal threaten to talk about this?
If there is a connection between the dossier and Skripal, which seems very likely to me, then there are a number of people and organizations with potential motives to kill him. Lots of shady folks and officials on both sides of the Atlantic were involved in creating and running the anti-Trump/anti-Russia campaign. There are several investigations and some very dirty laundry might one day come to light. Removing Skripal while putting the blame on Russia looks like a convenient way to get rid of a potential witness.
Whistleblower Clive Ponting, quoted by Murray, now also suspects that the Skripal case was an 'inside' job that followed from the 'dirty dossier' fakery:
If [Sergej Skripal] was also involved in the ‘golden showers’ dossier then elements in the US would have a reason to act as well. The whole incident was an inside job not to kill him, hence the use of BZ, but to give him a warning and a punishment. The whole thing is being treated as though the authorities know exactly what went on but have to cover it up.
...
I meant to add that the policeman who ‘just happened’ to be around was almost certainly the special branch ‘minder’ who was keeping Yulia under surveillance. The media are not allowed to mention the existence of a D notice.
There is not only a very curious silence in British media about the Skripal case, but there seem to be active attempts to remove certain material about the case from the public.
In 2017 investigative journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhiev reported about massive air transports of weapons to Syrian 'rebels' under diplomatic cover and got fired over it. On April 26 she made another interesting find:
Dilyana Gaytandzhiev @dgaytandzhieva - 21:24 UTC - 26 Apr 2018
The #Skripals were allegedly exposed to the drug #Fentanyl, not the #Novichok nerve agent, according to information obtained from the UK Clinical Services Journal https://www.clinicalservicesjournal.com/story/25262/...
The Clinical Services Journal piece Gaytandzhiev had found is from March 5 2018, the day after the Skripal incident in Salisbury. In its original version it read:
Salisbury District Hospital declared a “major incident” on Monday 5 March, after two patients were exposed to an opioid.
...
It followed an incident hours earlier in which a man and a woman were exposed to the drug Fentanyl in the city centre. The opioid is 10,000 times stronger than heroin.
On April 27, a day after the above tweet:
Dilyana Gaytandzhiev @dgaytandzhieva - 12:12 UTC - 27 Apr 2018
The #Skripals were exposed to #Fentanyl, not #Novichok. After I published this information yesterday (26.04.) the Clinical Services Journal redacted it today https://www.clinicalservicesjournal.com/story/25262/...
I personally read the CSJ story after Gaytandzhiev's first tweeted it on the 26th. I can confirm that it was changed.
The top line in the CSJ quote above now reads:
Salisbury District Hospital declared a “major incident” on Monday 5 March, after two patients were exposed to what is believed to be an opioid.
The second line has been changed to:
It followed an incident hours earlier in which a man and a woman were exposed to a substance in the city centre.
All reference to Fentanyl as cause of the Skripal illness in a March 5 article has been removed between April 26 and April 27.
Archive.org has the original version as collected on April 26:
bigger
The changed version as now available at the Clinical Services Journal site:
bigger
One wonders why such a tiny magazine would bother to change an old story after some journalist tweeted about it.
The CSJ was not the only outlet which mentioned Fentanyl. The local Salisbury Journal reported it on March 5 and the piece is still up:
Police declared a major incident after a man in his 60s and a woman in her 30s were found unconscious on a bench in the shopping centre on Sunday.
Emergency services at the scene suspected the substance may have been a powerful drug called fentanyl, but nothing has yet been confirmed.
They were taken to Salisbury District Hospital where they are in a critical condition in intensive care.
In November 2017 the Salisbury Journal had reported about an unrelated fenatanyl overdose case. In 2016 Salisbury had a spike in Fentanyl OD cases. The local emergency services were surely aware of the symptoms and effects of such a substance.
Another local news site, Devon Live, headlined on March 5: Major chemical incident declared after 10 people vomited fentanyl and two are critically ill
It is understood that police suspect fentanyl, a synthetic opiate many times stronger than heroin, may have been involved. A man and a woman are in a critical condition and up to 10 other people are involved.
Officers and paramedics were called to The Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury after the man and a woman fell ill. The woman, who was unconscious, was airlifted to Salisbury district hospital at about 4.15pm, while the man was taken by ambulance.
...
It was recently reported that fentanyl has claimed the lives of at least 60 people in the UK over the last eight months.
The Devon Live report is still in its original form. It links to the first Wiltshire Police statement on the case and quotes from it. Curiously the link is dead. The first official police statement on the Skripal case is "currently unavailable".
The British press is now totally silent on the Skripal case. Craig Murray and another former senior civil servant suspect that the government gave order to not report on the issue. They also suspect, as we did early on, that the case is related to the fake "Dirty Dossier" which the Clinton campaign ordered up to use it against Donald Trump.
It is not understandable why the British government would give a silencing order if, as the government alleges, Russia caused the incident.
Why is no public investigation by the media allowed? Where is Yulia Skripal and what is the health status of Sergej Skripal? Why have they been silenced?
---
Previous Moon of Alabama posts on the Skripal case:
The media may be banned from reporting, but if my casual interactions with the UK populace are representative, the majority are highly sceptical of .gov - May / BJ ‘Putin did it’ accusations.
Heard yesterday in the dispatch warehouse of a rural agri suply business I was collecting suplies from.
One warehousman to another- “Terry, where the hell is Jeff this morning?” reply from warehousman 2 “Off sick, poisoned by russians his Mrs says, proof is clasified, but he will be in next week”
Posted by: Reload | Apr 28, 2018 2:55:50 PM | 1
One has to wonder why Russia is not calling Britain out on this obvious kidnapping. Can it be brought to the UN, security council or general assembly?
Posted by: Blue | Apr 28, 2018 2:58:07 PM | 2
thanks b... the additional info is fascinating.. i had read craig murrays post earlier today...why are they covering up the fentanoyl angle? it's obvious!
b,
on another and important note - something is wrong with your site, with regard to making posts on the most recent open thread and even on the previous thread to this... some weird html script is showing up on both, but i was able to post earlier today on the previous thread...
Posted by: james | Apr 28, 2018 3:03:44 PM | 3
I think the policeman in this farce is key to everything. If the cause of the Skripal poisoning was fentenyal then why did the policeman become ill? Surely he wasn't taking this drug? Anyway, if it was a weapons grade chemical agent that the policeman was affected by, why was it he was able to leave hospital a few days later in full uniform looking a picture of health? Originally the story was he was somehow contaminated by the Skripals themselves, but as no one else in the contact chain was affected, and this notwithstanding the fact ambulance and medical had serious hand on contact was affected, it became clear that the policeman had to have another source of contamination. Thus; they invented the magic door knob story. Even this silly story is absurd. The police and the goons didn't investigate the door knob (actually, a door handle lever type) theory until 25 days later when rain and numerous people coming and going at the Skripals's would have worn off any contaminate from the door handle. By the way, they are now telling us the stuff on the door handle was a liquid. How do you get a liquid to stick of a shiny door handle? Apart from the silence of the press, the silence from the medical people is a factor also. They have not signed any official secrets act and they can't be issued with a D notice.
Posted by: john wilson | Apr 28, 2018 3:07:45 PM | 4
@4 john.. the policemen appears like an inside prop for this false flag op... that is what it looks like to me.. forget about it, or him having any relevance or validity, if he is as i am suggesting..
Posted by: james | Apr 28, 2018 3:11:47 PM | 5
Regarding my post above, it has to be said that this assumed 'assassin' must be the most incompetent one in the world. Surely the obvious way to get this fantasy weapons grade chemical to Skripal would be via a letter posted through the door, say, in the early evening. This way Skripal would have most likely died in his bed. By the way, it was a cold day so how did the 'assassin not know that the Skripals wouldn't be wearing gloves? Even the 'assassin' in this affair just doesn't add up. Questions, question, easily answered by lies, lies, and more lies
Posted by: john wilson | Apr 28, 2018 3:20:25 PM | 6
It all seems amazing to me, what a strange world of collapsing empire we live in.
Really, why don't the Russians demand at the UNSC the right to visit with Russian citizens? Call for a resolution demanding a visit and force them to veto.
Posted by: Babyl-on | Apr 28, 2018 3:27:04 PM | 7
I was unable to post this earlier, your site would not accept it somehow, so trying again now:
> The oil agenda I discovered and experienced was to supply Iraq oil to Israel. The players were the neoconservatives in the Bush Administration, their favorite Iraqi – Dr Ahmed Chalabi and the Israeli government. One of the motives was because Israel was paying a huge premium for its oil imports and this premium had just started in the late1990s. The agenda called for the reopening of the old Kirkuk to Haifa pipeline and its significant expansion. When this pipeline plan became unattainable in the 2nd half of 2003 then Chalabi took other actions to get inexpensive Iraqi oil to Israel.
>
> A much more credible explanation for intentionally destroying the Syrian export pipeline than what Secretary Rumsfeld told the NY Times was found in the British press. The Guardian, a London newspaper, quoted a retired CIA agent just after the Syria pipeline attack. “It has long been a dream of a powerful section of the people now driving the Bush administration and the war in Iraq to safeguard Israel’s energy supply. Rebuilding the old Kirkuk to Haifa pipeline would transform economic power in the region, cutting out Syria and solving Israel’s energy crisis at a stroke.”
>
please read full details
so only now does anyone realize the motive was to give iraq oil to israel
again we see israel/aipac/zionists rule usa govt, making war against iraq/libya/syria for benefit of israel
https://www.juancole.com/2018/04/iraqi-israel-years.html
Posted by: mauisurfer | Apr 28, 2018 3:28:49 PM | 8
Thanks for doing your part to keep this false flag story alive.
It is interesting that Russia has not taken a stronger position in public about their treatment.
The UK folks sure seem to be getting away with killing this story and expect them to be successful if they can create another bigger wag the dog event.....not a good sign except as a good sign that the end is closer.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Apr 28, 2018 3:56:31 PM | 9
DS Nick Bailey said, via an intermediary, that life will "probably never be the same." What an odd thing for a police sergeant to say (perhaps his last words).
from the Telegraph:
Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey was discharged from hospital two weeks ago and hasn't been heard from since, probably a result of the private session Bailey had with the Prime Minister prior to his release. Bailey wasn't even allowed to make a statement upon his discharge from hospital. In a statement read by Wiltshire Police Chief Constable Kier Pritchard on March 22, DS Nick Bailey said he recognises his life will "probably never be the same" and thanks the public for their "overwhelming" support. . .here.
And what "overwhelming" support from the public?
Posted by: Don Bacon | Apr 28, 2018 4:21:41 PM | 10
The US Drug Enforcement Agency claims that different kinds of Fentanyl, including something known as Carfentanil, can be absorbed through the skin or accidentally inhaled and cause death.
https://www.dea.gov/divisions/hq/2016/hq092216.shtml
In this DEA "Roll Call" video, a "DEA Officer Safety Alert", two law enforcement officers describe accidental Fentanyl poisioning.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Xi4A8S23Xo
(The DEA also reminds its officers to protect their canine companions! My respect for the DEA has increased 1000 fold.)
Do ex-spies ever get involved in the drug trade? Would accidental exposure to some kind of Fentanyl explain what happened to the law enforcement officer who was also affected?
Perhaps seafood poisoning is the second most parsimonious explanation.
Posted by: Peter L. | Apr 28, 2018 4:23:36 PM | 11
It doesn’t seem unreasonable to initially suspect fentanyl given that fentanyl has killed many people in UK and elsewhere. Food poisoning was also mooted early on due to Zizzi’s poor health record. But these possibilities smell like distraction from the BZ finding.
AFAIK The best way to “set the scene” for a public spectacle would be an attack with a fast-acting agent at an opportune time and place. All other “theories” seem to me to be mis-direction/distraction.
A police officer (DS Bailey) makes a logical choice to deliver the incapacitating agent as he/she does not arouse suspicion when loitering and accosting the victims. If the victims fight back, the policeman might be exposed to some of the substance.
Since the British haven’t had Yulia appear before even the most loyal media poodles, I suspect that the Skripals are dead.
I’m not convinced that the MI6 had anything to fear from the Steele dossier. To think that any US investigator would be allowed to freely interview Skripal, Steele, or other British “asset” seems a big stretch. And, if tying up loose ends of the Steele dossier was the motive, it would’ve been much easier and more effective to have Skripal die quietly (in bed of a heat attack) than publicly.
So I’m inclined to think that the “operation” was designed to discredit Russia prior to a planned false flag in Ghouta which was meant to forestall SAA defeat of the takfiri salafist Jihadis that controlled Ghouta. The confusion and apparent hurried nature of the “op” (as noted by Jen early on - one of my favorite commentators here) fits with this theory.
Although the Skripal “op” was a success, the planned false flag didn’t happen due to SAA’s quick advance (with Russian help). Instead, a sloppy false flag was done at the very last minute in Douma just before the Jihadis gave up. This wouldn’t save Ghouta so it was possibly motivated by the the desire to solidify anti-Russian sentiment created by the Skripal op.
Anyway, that’s my best guess as to what really happened. Another clusterfuck in a long line of clusterfucks.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Apr 28, 2018 4:45:59 PM | 12
Related and a good interview.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4VjL2KdCjo
Posted by: Bakerpete | Apr 28, 2018 4:47:47 PM | 13
And recall that PM May had that highly unusual private meeting with DS Bailey in hospital prior to his release.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Apr 28, 2018 5:02:39 PM | 14
On April 26th she made an interesting discovery? Really? What about this Russian guy who nobody bothers to read ? He is a pharmacologist and a knock-out coder and wrote about Fentanyl on April the 21st.
https://twitter.com/valeri_sukhov/status/987769057356255232
Posted by: Dmitry | Apr 28, 2018 5:06:09 PM | 15
If we assume that the Skripals had been poisoned with fentanyl, we then have to explain how a doctor was able to give the Skripals first aid at the scene where they collapsed without being poisoned by fentanyl herself. There have been reports from the US about police officers and emergency first response workers coming into contact with even very minute amounts of fentanyl and falling unconscious and needing first aid themselves. In one unusual incident, a police officer had been dealing with several cases, one of which involved coming in contact with someone who overdosed on fentanyl, and after several hours he brushed off what looked like dust particles from his uniform with his bare hand. He collapsed almost straight away and needed hospitalisation. The dust particles turned out to be fentanyl particles.
The doctor who gave first aid to the Skripals reported no ill effects; she turned herself in to Salisbury District Hospital after hearing that the couple had been poisoned by Novichok but she was found to be clear of any poisoning agent.
Posted by: Jen | Apr 28, 2018 5:07:30 PM | 16
@Jen16. Is it not possible the 'potency' of fentanyl is overstated in order to 'sell' the anti-dote? Much like the anthrax 'dote' after 911. I mean most dealers I have met aren't exactly stupid, that being said most aren't lab smart either, it would seem to me there would be a whole lot of dead dealers if 'traces' in the wind can kill. Then there is the anomaly of the Dr. and other's as you brought up in 16. Just a thought. FWIW.
Posted by: Tannenhouser | Apr 28, 2018 5:25:11 PM | 17
@mauisurfer #8
"so only now does anyone realize the motive was to give iraq oil to israel
again we see israel/aipac/zionists rule usa govt, making war against iraq/libya/syria for benefit of israel"
I think a broader view is that we are ruled by a three headed monster empire all scenarios seem to bare out that the US, Israel and the Saud family share common interests and work jointly. The AngloZionist/Wahhabi Empire.
Here is an historical footnote to all this:
At the end of WWII a small group of Jews, nothing close to a majority, the Zionist faction, was given by the great powers control (ownership) of the holy sites of the Jewish Religion and control of the doctrine of the Jewish faith. In addition, and in parallel, the Saud Family earned its way through deals starting back in the 1920s to receive from the victorious owners of the world control (ownership) of the holy sites of the Muslim Religion and control of Muslim doctrine. The interests of the three great Western religions are the same - obey us, make us rich and take over the godless Russia and China to rid the world of evil.
AngloZionist/Wahhabi Empire (AZ/W)
Mike Pence is a heartbeat away from the presidency. The thought becomes ever more chilling.
Posted by: Babyl-on | Apr 28, 2018 5:46:40 PM | 18
This charade has not gone well for May. It has raised serious doubts that the UK can ever be an ally of Trump. The Steele dirt dossier was an attack on Trump's family, presidential campaign and cripples his first term with purile Russia hatred. May and the espionage establishment are the enemy of the USA. After 250 years the British finally won the US war of independence and have enslaved the majority of its media outlets.
Posted by: flamingo | Apr 28, 2018 5:59:01 PM | 19
I would say narrative. Keep it simple. Repeat. Anything that throws doubt or poses questions is submerged.
Curious that they went to the effort of shutting down the British press and the scrubbing from search results on skripal and pablo miller. The results for "pablo miller" in google news UK, US and others throw up almost identical results, even though I recall seeing his name via google news mentioned early on...
I bet it has nothing to do with the Brussels 'Right to be forgotten!' Directive being enforced...
But, when I look for him in Quant (under 'All') ...it throws up some interesting links, but nothing under the 'news'!:
https://www.qwant.com/?q=%22pablo%20miller%22&t=all
https://www.qwant.com/?q=%22pablo%20miller%22&t=news
Remember I wrote earlier that I was sure that I had seen Miller's name mentioned on google news earlier on? Well Quant threw this paywalled Daily Telegraph article from 7th March (loose the spaces):
Poisoned Russian spy Sergei Skripal was close to consultant
https://www. telegraph .co.uk/news/ 2018/03/07/ poisoned-russian-spy-sergei-skripal-close-consultant-linked/
By Robert Mendick, Chief Reporter Hayley Dixon Patrick Sawer, Senior Reporter and Luke Heighton
A security consultant who has worked for the company that compiled the controversial dossier on Donald Trump was close to the Russian double agent poisoned last weekend, it has been claimed.
The consultant, who The Telegraph is declining to identify, lived close to Col Skripal and is understood to have known him for some time.
Col Skripal, who is in intensive care and fighting for his life after an assassination attempt on Sunday, was recruited by MI6 when he worked for the British embassy in Estonia, according to the FSB, the Russian intelligence agency....
#####
It must have somehow slipped through, though probably because the you can't see 'pablo miller's name in the visible section.
There are some other juicy links from Qwant, including one from the Guardian in 2000 which names Miller:
( https://www. theguardian. com/ world/ 2000/ mar/ 25/russia. iantraynor1 ),
& this one:
https://www. ukcolumn. org/ article/ skripal-russian-web-or-rusi-web
...which is full of unverifiable claims, including that Putin was almost recruited to the UK! It always makes me laugh when they bring up the 'apartment bombings were an FSB false flag to attack Chechnya', but those same people don't even mention Basayev's invasion of Dagestan on the 7th August 1999 in support of his fellow jihadis who dreamed of a Caucasian Islamic Emirate in Russia's south, i.e. what was attempted in Syria these last few years. Keeping Russia weak, something entirely in keeping with US & UK interests...
I'm pleased to see Antwar.com's stalwart Justin Raimondo's piece come up too.
Posted by: et Al | Apr 28, 2018 6:07:39 PM | 20
@Jen 16
Its unclear if that happened in all (100%) cases though. Its possible that only in certain percentage of such cases the rescuers were affected, and in some cases they were not.
Thus, a full statistic with such cases will have to be provided in order to be able to make conclusions about this.
Posted by: Observer | Apr 28, 2018 6:11:33 PM | 21
At this point, the main questions are "Where is Yulia Skripal and what is the health status of Sergej Skripal? Why have they been silenced?" What is Russia doing about the obvious abduction of its citizen? What a strange world we live in... And in case this escaped folks... a good account of mr. Steele - https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/christopher-steele-the-real-foreign-influence-in-the-2016-election/
Posted by: GoraDiva | Apr 28, 2018 6:16:20 PM | 22
The state exists to enforce the dominance of elites, all the rest is propaganda, misdirection, Obfuscation or terrorism up to and including total war.
The young man Jamie Paine who first found the Skripals on the park bench got some liquid on his skin and apparently didn't suffer from it. From a March 8 BBC video -- ". . .man was frothing from the mouth, I got a little bit on my skin, it wasn't too much, I just brushed it off." That has never been mentioned in any recent news accounts that I've seen. We do have other articles mentioning Paine.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Apr 28, 2018 6:38:00 PM | 24
Jackrabbit @12,
Yes. I think that's right.
Posted by: WJ | Apr 28, 2018 6:48:39 PM | 25
Lol. 1984 today. Winston working OT
Posted by: Pft | Apr 28, 2018 6:49:11 PM | 26
Wow! Thanks for picking up and expanding on Murray's blog, b! The planet's populated with far too many evil English speaking people that must be culled from the herd--and soon!
Posted by: karlof1 | Apr 28, 2018 6:55:14 PM | 27
Don Bacon @22: frothing at the mouth
I did an online search and I don’t see frothing at the mouth or jerking motions as a symptom of fentanyl poisoning. Opiate OD results in dizziness, confusion, sleepiness and loss of consciousness, low blood pressure, slowed heartbeat and slow breathing, etc.
Also, there is a well-known antidote for fentanyl poisoning: naloxone (aka narcan), which could’ve been applied quickly. And, while I’m not an expert, I am not aware of people being in a coma for weeks due from a fentanyl OD. AFAIK, within days they are dead or recovered.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Apr 28, 2018 6:57:16 PM | 28
@DB22. The froth ties in with the Gouta shaving cream victims no?
Posted by: Tannenhouser | Apr 28, 2018 6:59:32 PM | 29
Yes
Posted by: Don Bacon | Apr 28, 2018 7:03:04 PM | 30
Several people have asked why Russia has not raised the issue at the UNSC. I have heard them raise the issue at the UNSC, (I listened on Ruptly), and so did Lavrov and so did the Russian ambassador to Britain and so did Maria Zakarova.
The reason no one knows this is because the Mighty Wurlitzer of propaganda is controlled by the West, not Russia. If they don't report it, people think it didn't happen. But it did.
Posted by: wagelaborer | Apr 28, 2018 7:09:27 PM | 31
The Devon Live report is still in its original form. It links to the first Wiltshire Police statement on the case and quotes from it. Curiously the link is dead. The first official police statement on the Skripal case is "currently unavailable".
FYI: A copy of the web page has been preserved at the Wayback Machine
Posted by: Vlad the Impeller | Apr 28, 2018 7:09:34 PM | 32
@DB. Froth is a good visual indicator, kinda like having a roach clip on your keychain when u cross a border.
It tells a story......... I doubt the Skirpals got a dose of Gillette.
Posted by: Tannenhouser | Apr 28, 2018 7:10:37 PM | 33
@21 Curious MoAites would like to know. Same with Assange..
Posted by: Lozion | Apr 28, 2018 7:15:52 PM | 34
So the froth proves the fake attack, again.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Apr 28, 2018 7:16:56 PM | 35
I am not sure I have seen this angle in the article or comments, fentanyl use would present the same triage symptoms as BZ. Seems chasing a fentanyl trail gets further from existing evidence.
Posted by: Walstib | Apr 28, 2018 7:20:00 PM | 36
D-Notices are one of those evils that, once initiated, are never undone.
It reminds me a bit of the fraudulent, gauzy "AUMF" used by the United States government as if it were a blank check written by God to wage imperialistic
wars kinetic actions of aggression against anyone or anything it deems ripe for pillage or destruction-- at its sole pleasure and discretion, and for eternity.
But I digress. Just as a matter of logic, it would seem as if the authorities who created and approved the "D-Notice" procedure presumed that the government would never become so tyrannical, despotic, and unethical that it would issue such mega-censorship diktats in bad faith-- i.e., to provide cover for illicit and illegal government conduct.
As it is, the D-Notices' ostensible "national security" rationale has proven to be mere camouflage for its true purpose: ensuring that malfeasant officials and operatives are "secure" in their depraved work, and are protected from all inquiries that might expose their heinous wrongdoing. Whoops!
______________________________________
That said, I also wonder about Russia's relative official deference, at least publicly, to the UK authorities' sequestering of the Skripals.
Given the absence of any domestic countervailing force to the British government's high-handedness-- the UK media consent-manufactories are complicit enough as it is, even without being gagged by D-Notices-- it would seem that the Russians are the only party able and willing to "raise a stink" beyond polite formal communications.
Perhaps the comparison is inapt, but compare OPCW representative Aleksandr Shulgin's recent presentation at the OPCW, and his comments about the faked chemical attack in Syria. They are directly, forcefully, and appropriately accusatory, and signal that the Russian government is weary of politely submitting to the UK's abusive and bellicose policies and conduct.
But there seems to be no corresponding inclination to press the UK authorities over the reprehensible and unconscionable kidnapping, or worse, of Russian citizens. 'Tis a puzzlement.
Posted by: Ort | Apr 28, 2018 7:29:40 PM | 37
I do not know if fentanyl was found in OPCW sample, only British made BZ paralyzingly agent.
The question is why? I think doctors in Salisbury who are trained with chemical nerve agents due to proximity to Porton Downs lab instantly knew there was no military nerve agent used there, would they also instantly know that it was Fentanyl since they faced epidemic of opioid overdoses.
As far as theory how this happened. I see that Skripal was in it, in fact he prepared and tested appropriate dose for him as his daughter used as pawn to lend credibility and provide required Putin evil killing innocent narrative which would be absent if he just killed or hurt rogue agent.
Skipral himself calibrated that false flag dose of BZ or Fenantyl to make sure no permanent damage would be done to his daughter and then administered it himself to her and himself in controlled manner in public place so help would be coming immediately while in his car they could have possibly lie there for hours before being discovered.
In fact place where he lived Salisbury near Porton Downs was perfect for this since there was no way that doctors would misdiagnose them as military nerve agent victims which wrong treatment would possibly caused irreversible damage to victims as doctors would be more aggressive fearing immediate death of patients and also were immune to propaganda of Novichok crap since they were experts in this medical field as real and present danger, threat of exposure of Porton Downs employees was always there.
After recovery is was Skripal, trusted by her as her father, himself as part of psych op presented the narrative as Putin wanted to kill me and did not care that you happened to be with me at time of attack. I am so sorry, shit lies.
She was brainwashed offered lucrative financial arrangement in the west decided to stay, thinking she could be killed upon returning to Russia.
I do not think it would be far fetched to concoct such a thing or similar by MI6 as such stunts were done before like fake deaths or staged attacks but in this case the point was to fool British unwitting participants that nerve agent attack happenced as later they did later in Douma in amateurish way but still it worked as pretext to pre planed aggression on Syria as in case of Skripals pre planed diplomatic retaliation against Russia before any investigation was really commenced , such thing only perpetrators of false flag themselves would do.
If Skripal was not on it why keep them alive as prime witnesses of conspiracy since I could imagine as a father myself Skripal being furious of MI6 amounted to attemp to kill his daughter and blame Putin one he learned that there was no Novichok crap or any military nerve agent used.
In fact Fenantyl is deadly if inappropriately handled what just few days after Skripal affair husband and wife overdosed on Fentanty in California and putting in critical condition their mother in law trying to revive them in the bedroom, children that never enter the room by looked through the Door who called 911 were also mildly exposed while a police officer who entered the room end up in hospital himself.
Whole house was immediately quarantined and covered by tent until, special unit arrived days later and only then police investigator entered premises.
What interesting that no emergency or medical personnel in hospital was hurt since they knew well how to deal with Fenantyl epidemic.
We must remember that despite crazy rhetoric we are dealing with risky but rational people.
Posted by: Kalen | Apr 28, 2018 7:47:47 PM | 38
Unless I am mistaken D Notices are issued by the Minister of Defence who, in this instance is the exceedingly high flying Tory Gavin Williamson. Williamson's previous job was as Tory Whip- making sure that there were no rebellions among the MPs at a time when the May government hangs by a thread and is taking the most extraordinary measures to ensure that it does not lose a Paliamentary vote.
Williamson's claim to fame, and May's affection, was that he ran the Whip's office as a blackmail operation-spying on MPs and building dossiers featuring their errors, crimes and indiscretions. He was very good at this, May, though very unpopular, is spared the fate that Thatcher suffered-a vote of non confidence by the Tory MPs (the 1922 Committee)- because Williamson, a thug, has a blackmailer's 'hold' over most of his colleagues.
Using a D Notice in this matter is very unusual- quite how national security would suffer if the truth were to become widely known is difficult to imagine.
But thanks to the Israeli Embassy's million pound campaign against Corbyn, and a hundred Fifth Columnists on the Labour benches who prefer May to their party leader, and Williamson's mafia Parliament isn't working as it ought to.
Posted by: bevin | Apr 28, 2018 7:55:58 PM | 39
The fentanyl/BZ/Novichok angle seems eerily like the US/ZATO/MSM fallback position on the BUK missile scam for MH17. By insisting MH17 was brought down by SOME BUK, the story line never gets to the Ukie SU25s seen near MH17 on Russian commercial air-traffic tracking radar.
The pub seafood dish spiked with shellfish toxin is more likely, as it would need to be ingested with a time-lag after ingestion so mere contact on the bench would not be an issue. Mossad is too clever to leave anything easily traceable, and will keep injecting alternative story lines into the British "intel" system and the MSM.
It is obvious this was NOT a UK or even US/CIA/5-Eyes operation. The UK politicians and intel community had no idea, were caught totally flatfooted, so went to "trusted sources (Mossad) to find out what to say.
The ONLY way for the UK to manage this massive back-stab by the Rothschild-backed Israeli Zionists is to just shut down all access to any real info, so some BS stories will be thrown around to confuse the public and defuse any attempts by real investigators to piece together the real events.
The fact Skripal was probably involved in the Steele dossier scam may indicate the true source of the anti-Trump agenda. Why else would Mossad be moved to desperately silence Skripal, and his daughter on the potential scenario she knew and had come to pick up Skripal's dead-man's-switch documentation and take it back to Russia for safe-keeping. Imagine how upset Trumpty Dumbdy would be if he found out the Steele scam was ultimately set in motion by Nuttyyahoo, or rogue elements in the Israeli gov't/Mossad.
Posted by: A P | Apr 28, 2018 8:08:09 PM | 40
"The first official police statement on the Skripal case is "currently unavailable"."
FYI
the first report is still available on the Way Back machine Web Archive here, and there are 5 "captures" but only 3 of those show the actual report (through March 2018), starting in April the text is not available any more....
link">https://www.wiltshire.police.uk/article/1736/Major-incident-after-two-people-suspected-of-being-exposed-to-unknown-substance-in-Salisbury">link
Posted by: michaelj72 | Apr 28, 2018 9:01:28 PM | 41
that link didn't come out/work right. sorry
this one appears to work ok
link">https://www.wiltshire.police.uk/article/1736/Major-incident-after-two-people-suspected-of-being-exposed-to-unknown-substance-in-Salisbury">link
Posted by: michaelj72 | Apr 28, 2018 9:02:56 PM | 42
@34,
Yes. I think that's right and is consistent with Jackrabbit @12 and my own thoughts on the matter.
Posted by: WJ | Apr 28, 2018 9:07:27 PM | 43
@33DB. Yes and no depending on where your personal belief fence may be. For myself not proves...... just seems conspicuously coincidental. Mind you, MSM never played it up to my knowledge... in either case so..... either way froth no froth all we really know is two family members from Russia spent time in a London hospital and the UK skreamed Russia did it way before any reasonable person could be exected to believe it, given the track record, after that who knows really.
Posted by: Tannenhouser | Apr 28, 2018 9:26:37 PM | 44
Isn't it just amazing how May, doubling down on the false flag story, has been busted as a liar and she doesn't flinch.
Posted by: V | Apr 28, 2018 11:59:32 PM | 45
I was curious about the relationship between Trump and the Rothschilds, and why they might go to such lengths to get Mossad to go 100% rogue and pull off the Skripal attack.
A simple Dog Pile meta-search (Google will probably not give the same results for obvious reasons) found a story in wide blog circulation from Oct 2016 which said Trump had recently paid off his debt to the Rothschilds (probably through Goldman Sachs or the like). The interesting part is the article claims Trump had ALL Rothschilds banned from his Mar a Lago resort, the reputed quote from the Tweeter in Chief was "I grabbed Jacob (Rothschild) by the scruff of the neck and kicked him out the back door of Palm Beach of Florida society". Way to make enemies and influence friends there Donny-boy. The same article quotes a Trump tweet, “They do not own the world, and they do not have carte blanch to do whatever they want. If we do not challenge them there will be other issues. We will not be bullied by them!”
http://harddawn.com/trump-banned-rothschilds/
Except for the Trump tweets, the rest of the election-run-up article is full of Trumpty Dumbdy hopium which has not panned out.
In an Infowars article: "The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), a company under the wing of The Economist, owned by the Rothschild banking family of England, has declared Donald Trump a “global risk”
https://www.infowars.com/rothschild-intel-unit-equates-donald-trump-to-jihadi-terror/
Can't see the Economist getting too far off-narrative with the Rothschild cabal, so this rings true.
So while Infowars and Hard Dawn are not anyone's first choice as sources, they are quoting Trump himself and a Rothschild media/propaganda organ.
Circle closed, Mossad did it. The UK MI6/5 and politicians didn't know what was happening until after Israeli/Mossad "trusted sources" gave May and Johnson the script to feed the MSM .
Posted by: A P | Apr 29, 2018 1:13:45 AM | 46
The potential existence of Skripal's dead-man's-switch documentation may have extended well beyond the Steele scam, which would explain the urgency of the deed and why the Skripals are being held incommunicado. The search of the Skripal residence was to find that documentation, easy once the UK cordoned it off due to potential "chemical contamination".
Posted by: A P | Apr 29, 2018 1:35:22 AM | 47
Just to complicate the matter even more, I have found UK tabloid news reports online dated 7 - 8 March 2018 of a female office worker (who worked in the building next to the Zizzi's Restaurant franchise in Salisbury) who was taken to Salisbury District Hospital by paramedics. Links to the reports below:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5473177/Woman-40s-taken-hospital.html
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/emergency-services-called-to-building-next-to-zizzi-restaurant-at-centre-of-russian-spy-poison-plot-a3784031.html
The reports may not amount to much. The woman could have had a fainting reaction to something not related to the Skripal poisoning incident.
As of today (29 April 2018) the pizza restaurant remains closed. The uniforms of the staff who worked there on the Sunday when the Skripals ate at the restaurant were seized and burned by the authorities.
http://metro.co.uk/2018/03/11/zizzi-workers-uniforms-burned-poisoning-russian-spy-7379213/
Apparently traces of a nerve gas agent were said to have been found at the restaurant, in particular on and around the table where the Skripals ate their lunch (and which has since been incinerated).
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2018/mar/11/russian-spy-attack-nerve-agent-traces-found-in-zizzi-restaurant
Posted by: Jen | Apr 29, 2018 1:43:29 AM | 48
@ Jen with interesting updates...thanks
Any word from the owner of the restaurant or workers laid off? Who pays to shut all them and their families up?
@ A P with the Trump/Rothschild conflict exposure......thanks
If a sane world made the tools of finance public utilities then these social retards would not have the means to plays these games on the backs of the rest of us.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Apr 29, 2018 2:58:59 AM | 49
Craig Murray is a hero.
It is obvious that Yulia Skripal's and her brother's ability to travel freely between both sides and keep their childhood friends in the secret service community would have cost their father dearly.
He is described as a family man, and could easily be blackmailed with his family.
Posted by: somebody | Apr 29, 2018 3:29:20 AM | 50
Fentanyl OD would have very similar symptoms to BZ exposure. There is no doubt in my mind that the Skripals were exposed to BZ (as confirmed by Swiss lab) and Fentanyl was the obvious suspect for the medical staff who would not have had full toxicology report by the time initial report was made.
Posted by: Pharmacist | Apr 29, 2018 3:31:52 AM | 51
Seems like UK just started a propaganda campaing against Corbyn sigh,
UK Media Claims 'Russian Bots' Tried to Influence Election to Support Corbyn
https://sptnkne.ws/hwDC
Posted by: Anonymous2 | Apr 29, 2018 3:35:29 AM | 52
51 OPCW says the BZ was in the control samples not the original.
All you need to cheat would be one person to switch Novichok and original samples in the Dutch lab where the samples were split.
Posted by: somebody | Apr 29, 2018 3:52:28 AM | 53
A control sample that gives the same exact symptoms as the victims displayed. How convenient! Of all the millions of organic chemicals they could have chosen for a control sample........ I'll leave you with that thought.
Posted by: Pharmacist | Apr 29, 2018 4:25:54 AM | 54
Posted by: Pharmacist | Apr 29, 2018 4:25:54 AM | 54
Yep. And those were the blood samples not the soil samples.
Posted by: somebody | Apr 29, 2018 4:59:19 AM | 55
I'm confused about dropping the Novichok hypothesis.
The explanation of BZ poisoning has been dropped, fine. But what about the presence of A234? It's not because the initial report mentioned Fentanyl poisoning that this is correct. Fentanyl is a problem the doctors are familiar with as a 'live' social problem and it's easy to explain a new case with Fentanyl while in fact it's something else. So it is possible that afterwards the doctors changed their minds and saw no reason not to comply with pressure to correct the statement. I don't know if the symptoms the doctors were presented with were clear enough to exclude confusion.
Gareth Porter has an article about a batch of A234 which has been around since the nineties, probably in hands of Russian mafia, and which by now has been deteriorated and would have much less predictable effects when used.
There is a mention of the purity of the traces of A234. There are two interpretations of that: one is that it is fresh and contains little contaminations. Another is that it has in fact deteriorated very much but from the proportions of the components it is clear that it was once a pure product.
I would not exclude the possibility that a very old batch of A234 was used and that the British were convinced it was from russian origin and intended to take full advantage of this. It could be that they knew it had russian origin because they had been involved in acquiring the sample , or it was just a good guess, but the opportunistic use of the pretext is the same.
Posted by: Tuyzentfloot | Apr 29, 2018 5:29:32 AM | 56
Here is some information from Pablo Miller: "Little was known about Miller’s life outside his public clashes with the FSB. He served in the British Army as a member of the Royal Tank Regiment and the Royal Green Jackets before he joined the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in 1990. A veterans site for the Royal Tank Regiment shows a 1984 photograph of a Lt. Pablo Miller patrolling the Green Line in Cyprus, where Miller’s LinkedIn profile indicates he served.
Diplomatic lists show Miller’s first foreign posts after joining the FCO were in Nigeria, first in Abuja and later Lagos beginning in 1992 before he took a job as first secretary at the British embassy in Estonia in September 1997. He also served as a counsellor at the British embassy in Warsaw, Poland from 2010 through 2013." (....) In 2000, the FSB identified Miller as the “head of British intelligence in Tallinn,” Estonia and accused him of recruiting an FSB officer later identified as Valery Ojamae." (Source: Daily Beast)
https://www.thedailybeast.com/pablo-miller-the-mystery-man-who-recruited-putins-poisoned-spy?source=facebook&via=mobile
Posted by: Mikael Kall | Apr 29, 2018 5:55:21 AM | 57
Why does this operation seem to have the malodorous stench of Berezovsky's spectre lingering in the background. While Berezovsky himself may be dead, it is safe to assume that remnants of his network are still around. If indeed the Skripals were poisoned, it could very well have been orchestrated by a rogue, non-state actor with embarrassing ties to MI6. In some ways it is reminiscent of the bungled Litvinenko operation (which the British gov't also covered up).
Both Pablo Miller and Christopher Steele were known to be associated with Berezovsky. Steele, as his Mi6 handler, would probably have intimate knowledge of Berezovsky's connections and may well have used them as 'Russian sourced' material for his infamous Steele dossier. So Skripal, who consulted on the Steele dossier, is tied to both Miller and Steele who in turn are connected to remnants of Berezovsky's network. The 'suiciding' of Berezovsky (unless sanctioned by Mi6) suggests at least one group of players within this network who have their own agenda.
Posted by: pantaraxia | Apr 29, 2018 5:58:50 AM | 58
@8 mauisurfer
Many thanks for the article. Shocking but not surprising. Deserves widespread dissemination.
Posted by: pantaraxia | Apr 29, 2018 6:06:49 AM | 59
@46 A P
re: Trump and the Rothschilds
Perhaps you would be considerate enough not to degrade the quality of MOA by posting 'information' sourced from obvious nutjobs such as your sourcing for ' Trump and the Rothschilds'. To quote a blog, which includes such gems as "FACT CHECK! 69 Million Illegal Alien Extraterrestrials Voted for Hillary: Mostly True", seems to indicate you are probably more suited to be commenting over there rather than on MOA.
Posted by: pantaraxia | Apr 29, 2018 6:25:19 AM | 60
@somebody 53,
I've read that as well and every sensible lab worker will be rolling their eyes. Using a contaminant as a control is total bullshit.
Posted by: Bakerpete | Apr 29, 2018 7:55:31 AM | 61
Psychohistorian @ 49:
As far as I know, the workers at Zizzi's Restaurant in Salisbury were offered shifts in other Zizzi's Restaurant franchises.
Another article at Metro.co.uk dated 8 March 2018 was running with the notion that the nerve gas agent was put into their meal at the restaurant:
http://metro.co.uk/2018/03/08/russian-spy-daughter-pictured-zizzi-restaurant-centre-poison-probe-7371707/
That idea is probably more plausible than the food poisoning idea: the poison need not actually have been a nerve gas agent as long as it mimics the symptoms of shellfish poisoning. The only issue is, who would have put the poison into the food? If the staff had done it, someone would have noticed because there were no walls or other barriers between the kitchen and the dining area. One would also expect other diners to have had food poisoning although it's possible the Skripals were the only diners that day to have eaten seafood risotto. The second possibility is that someone was with the Skripals while they were having lunch and managed to pop something into their lunch while they were not looking.
Of course we would discount other alternatives: that the Skripals were poisoned at The Mill pub or on the park bench.
Posted by: Jen | Apr 29, 2018 8:02:29 AM | 62
V @ 45: Why would we be surprised if Treason'n'Mayhem doesn't flinch if she's been busted for lying? She's had plenty of practice, another episode of lying is just part of the regular routine!
Posted by: Jen | Apr 29, 2018 8:09:18 AM | 63
Fwiw. DS Nick Bailey. I tend to believe that he was ‘sickened,’ was not a made-up character / a real person playing a hoaxy part / and so on.
1 He existed at the Wiltshire Police, enough on the net about him. At one point (2017) he was stationed very close to the ‘park bench’ spot. The photo seen everywhere is of an award ceremony for him for work leading to the arrest of a serial rapist. (2016) Imho his wife and children exist (no post about that.)
2 How, from where, etc. he arrived at the Skripal collapse park-bench on 4 March (if he did) is not mentioned in any news article. Expressions used: rushed / speeded / to help — after coming to the aid of — first cop on the scene —after responding to the attack — as the first response to the attack —… No other info. offered.
Was he on duty? Where was he? How did he arrive? What did he do? How did he get to the hospital? One article mentions TWO policemen as first responders, as one would expect. Who was the other one (if 1 = N. B.)? Almost no info about N.B. was given out. At some later point some articles suggested that he was not poisoned at the scene, or thru contact with the Skripals, but because he was the first plod to enter the Skripal house. (Imho this last story was pure speculation / made up, a sort of offshoot of the poisoned knob narrative. Whatever, if any, poisoning took place, was not at the house, but at the very earliest at the Zizzi restaurant.)
3 Couldn’t find any ‘witness’ descriptions (e.g. doc who first dealt with Yulia) of the arrival of the police. Exceedingly strange. Perhaps some exist but I missed them..? One would expect: When DS Bailey and Plodue rushing to the scene of the deathly murderous attack realised some nerve agent was suspected a high alert priority emergency order was immediately called out for a helicopter .. Nothing like that. It is as if all the ‘bystander witnesses’ simply vanished at some point. I also looked for cell photos of the park-bench scene and only found ONE possible. Scroll down to pic of Sergei:
https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/crime/witnesses-saw-woman-wearing-surgical-12176790
4 I found NO news about N.B. beyond the read-out declaration by police, and the annoucement that he left hosp. on 22 March. The few words available (visit of top plod to N. B. in hosp and declaration) “very anxious” - “completely surreal” - “life never the same again” - “find a new normal” seem to fit with..heh.. a lot of stuff incl. BZ, Fentanyl, and LSD, but not a deadly nerve agent. Heh, not worth much, just a few words. (see Don Bacon as well.)
All this, imho, signals a clumsy cover-up, gag orders, etc. Which points to unexpected results, plots gone wrong, clumsy exploitation of events, etc. No way a planned false flag type conspiracy. (I’m not keen on the links between Skripal and the Steele dossier.)
Posted by: Noirette | Apr 29, 2018 8:10:11 AM | 64
@31. ı think the issue we are wondering most about is the abduction of Yulia Skripal. We know they have addressed the poisoning issue at the UNSC, but wonder about Russia pressing for the illegal prevention of a Russian citizen accessing her government. There is zero evidence provided by the British government which suggests Yulia does not want contact, except the British governments' assertion to that effect. The word of the abductors is worthless.
Posted by: Blue | Apr 29, 2018 8:23:24 AM | 65
your dealing with ............criminals........... who are in charge of top level large organizations/departments called your government. criminals. the same for terrorists, which pre-9/11 was just criminals. your dealing with criminals/terrorist who have a hand in their media to be able to make you think in a hundred directions. which is not necessary.
First. How could UK and US not know about some mossad operation and was caught flat footed? There responses were quick enough to insinuate that russia did it again in syria not long after.
Second. How come skripal and his daughter haven't just come out for answers unless they were in on it? (how they were in, is not really important now, it is obvious, unless i hear a story about a russian immigrant jumping out of a window, I find her flying to UK was her one way trip now unless she proves otherwise)
Last. the fact the sample did contain a bit of everything suggests, their intention was to "hide". remember i said the cctv cameras would have been reviewed by now easily.
the hit on n.korea's brother? there was not really an intention to hide by their governance.
russia is doing good to ignore such banter, because it is really below the level of even petty criminals who do things out of necessity as compared to idiots who have power but still fk it all up. not that putin is not capable of this and probably has so before, but these actions or inactions speak about someone who is experienced.
On a side note. I viewed US campaign commercials and I saw the words two faced being used instead of highlighting what they had done or will do....... it has been a nice ride. i missed the old us but i won't regret her now. =(
Posted by: jason | Apr 29, 2018 9:05:52 AM | 66
The original 5 March Wiltshire Police statement is still at WayBack Machine:
https://web.archive.org/web/20180305183334/https://www.wiltshire.police.uk/article/1736/Major-incident-after-two-people-suspected-of-being-exposed-to-unknown-substance-in-Salisbury">https://www.wiltshire.police.uk/article/1736/Major-incident-after-two-people-suspected-of-being-exposed-to-unknown-substance-in-Salisbury">https://web.archive.org/web/20180305183334/https://www.wiltshire.police.uk/article/1736/Major-incident-after-two-people-suspected-of-being-exposed-to-unknown-substance-in-Salisbury
Posted by: AmsterJam | Apr 29, 2018 9:24:15 AM | 67
61) actually they do. This here is the OPCW publication on "on-site and off-site analysis"
They use "scheduled chemicals" for spiking controls which means chemicals that are on their chemical weapons list.
Posted by: somebody | Apr 29, 2018 9:29:05 AM | 68
Craig Murray updates the story:
"UPDATE: Stupidly I had forgotten this vital confirmation from Channel 4 News (serial rebel Alex Thomson) of the D Notice in place on mention of Pablo Miller.
(Alex Thomson tweeted on March 12 that a D notice, to protect Skripal's handler,living nearby, had been imposed in the previous week)
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/
"Back then I did not realise what I now know, that the person being protected was Pablo Miller, colleague in both MI6 then Orbis Intelligence of Christopher Steele, author of the fabrications of the Trump/Russia golden shower dossier. That the government’s very first act on the poisoning was to ban all media mention of Pablo Miller makes it extremely probable that this whole incident is related to the Trump dossier and that Skripal had worked on it, as I immediately suspected. The most probable cause is that Skripal – who you should remember had traded the names of Russian agents to Britain for cash – had worked on the dossier with Miller but was threatening to expose its lies for cash."
Posted by: bevin | Apr 29, 2018 9:30:16 AM | 69
I think the best description of todays governments is a "Being There" moment.
Idiots as savants, running governments...
Posted by: V | Apr 29, 2018 9:35:10 AM | 70
Starting to think that the "wayback machine" might be the next site to go lights out.
Posted by: morongobill | Apr 29, 2018 9:53:00 AM | 71
Fentanyl
A super strong opioid and therefore OD will involve loss, of consciousness, slowed breathing, pin point pupils and death.
Fentanyl is usually administered via a transdermal patch i.e. across the skin but over an extended time period, although the junkies I worked with in Sydney had worked out how to extract the good stuff from the patch in an injectable form. Bang into your arm (or neck if you're hardcore).
Overdose is EASILY reversed by Narcan /naloxone injected IM. Kicks every opioid molecule off associated receptors.
I believe an aerosol form was used by Russian special forces in Moscow theatre siege. It incapacitated terrorists and hostages and unfortunately coused death by positional asphyxiation to a hundred or so hostges.
Posted by: adamski | Apr 29, 2018 10:03:59 AM | 72
I think the idea about Yulia visiting to take Sergei's dead-man-switch back to Russia is interesting. Reminded me of the report that they both had turned off their cell phones for four hours between the visit to the cemetery in the morning and showing up in city center in the early afternoon. Maybe they went for the documents Sergei had stored in a secret location and had them with them when they were taken out in the park.
Does the D notice indicate that it was really the UK government that was behind the Steele dossier?
Posted by: lysias | Apr 29, 2018 10:10:01 AM | 74
@somebody | 68
61) actually they do. This here is the OPCW publication on "on-site and off-site analysis"
They use "scheduled chemicals" for spiking controls which means chemicals that are on their chemical weapons list.
Spiked samples at OPCW lab would show those control chemicals in a virgin state, and thats exactly what happened. Problem is, the evidence was exactly the opposite of what OPCW claimed. Swiss report showed Novichok was in a virgin state and pure form (definitely lethal to victims, if it was in their blood), thats an evidence IT WAS THE SPIKE, not BZ.
Posted by: Harry | Apr 29, 2018 10:13:37 AM | 75
Posted by: Harry | Apr 29, 2018 10:13:37 AM | 75
We don't really know as the complete report is kept secret.
Posted by: somebody | Apr 29, 2018 10:21:49 AM | 76
According to the OPCW lab report the Russians got hold of, it sounded as though remnant traces of BZ where found plus a A-234 spike (in virgin state). But then medical journal has Fentanyl.
The Skripals knocked out with Fentanyl, OPOCW blood samples first spiked by MI6 with A-234 and then spiked by OPCW with a control substance?
Or Skripals knocked out with fast acting Fentanyl, then dosed with BZ, perhaps a day or two later?
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Apr 29, 2018 10:21:56 AM | 77
Not related to this topic but still very interesting in that it is east of the Euphrates.
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201804291064011445-syria-army-sdf-us-backed-forces-euphrates/
Posted by: Bakerpete | Apr 29, 2018 10:27:09 AM | 78
@50 "Family man" Scripal...hmmm...they said that his wife and son are dead (for how long?)...Then they said that his daughter has been paid 200.000 in to her account as a money he received from the house sold after his divorce (with second wife that noone even mentioned or ...his dead wife? I assume one can not divorce his dead wife...) just before poisoning...
Posted by: vbo | Apr 29, 2018 10:28:49 AM | 79
Posted by: lysias | Apr 29, 2018 10:10:01 AM | 74
Theresa May certainly thought Hillary Clinton would win
It is possible that the Skripal case and the White Helmets Damascus chemical weapons likely false flag was an attempt of parts of the British (French) and US deep state to force Trump to remain in Syria.
It looks like there has been a rift between military and intelligence services.
Posted by: somebody | Apr 29, 2018 10:28:57 AM | 80
79 you are mixing father and son. The father never divorced.
Posted by: somebody | Apr 29, 2018 10:32:07 AM | 81
@8,59
The originator of that story is the now deceased Joe Vialls. The text can be found here
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_zion42.htm
Posted by: m | Apr 29, 2018 10:36:45 AM | 82
I do not know about his daughter but it seems to me that he is definitely dead. Or they may made a deal to play this game for authorities and poisoning never actually happened. Blood samples were manipulated(and badly)... We may know more about this case after 50 years or so...Witnesses wouldn't talk scared for their lives. Time and events are running fast and public easily forgets what happened last week when new "event" plays next week. Hard to follow all these crooked actors on a political scene...But more and more people are dead and wars and "revolutions" are everywhere...I am afraid "chicken will come home" soon...
Posted by: vbo | Apr 29, 2018 10:45:54 AM | 83
Such power as the UK has retained post-empire has rested on the special relationship with the U.S. The core of that special relationship has been cooperation between the intel agencies of the two countries. Before the election, the U.S. intel agencies very much opposed Trump, and since then they have very much been a part of the so-called resistance to him. It figures that the UK would want to assist them.
Posted by: lysias | Apr 29, 2018 10:49:42 AM | 84
@ 79 What son? As I understand his son is dead and two of them visited cemetery where his son and wife are...and then again why this money is in his daughter's account?
Posted by: vbo | Apr 29, 2018 11:20:18 AM | 85
I just found that his wife died in 2012 and his son died in 2017. That was his only son Alexandr.
Posted by: vbo | Apr 29, 2018 11:23:55 AM | 86
@ pantaraxia #60: Thanks for pointing that out. Seems the troll farms were/are working overtime, as I have now found "articles" which use nearly EXACTLY the same two quotes (with suitable substitutions), but attributed to Putin/Russia. Some days you get the bear, some days the bear gets you...
The Economist part? The fact that corporatist rag lies as much as any MSM... but the Economist also definitely toes the Rothschild propaganda line, so that article shows there is no love lost between them and Trump.
Despite this, my premise stands, if Skripal had damning evidence that the Steele scam and the larger "Russian collusion scam" was more than just theory, and linked the Dems/lawyers/spooks back to the Rothschilds, then we have the Zionist connection. Mossad does the Zionists' dirty work.
So what power-base comes out ahead on this episode? Not the UK for sure... they have been shown to be incompetent and not in control of what happens on their turf. The Dems don't gain, as this threw at least temporary focus back onto the nearly-forgotten-by-the-MSM Steele scam. Trump surely doesn't gain much, not enough to have the CIA do the deed. Even assuming the CIA would do as Trump asks. Russia/Putin had exactly zero to gain from this. It may even be a significant loss, because if Yulia was bringing back her father's dead-man-switch documents to Russia for safekeeping, there's a chance the FSB might have been able to get them.
Who's left? Given that the Rothchilds have declared Trump "a danger" via the Economist and elsewhere, one could easily imagine them trying to install, via Trump's impeachment, an even more rabid Zionist puppet in the form of Pence.
So confusion and disarray all 'round.
"By deception shalt you do war." The Mossad motto.
Posted by: A P | Apr 29, 2018 11:41:05 AM | 87
Posted by: vbo | Apr 29, 2018 11:20:18 AM | 85
sigh. The money is not in the daughter's account. She got power of attorney for her dead and divorced brother's account in Russia.
Posted by: somebody | Apr 29, 2018 11:59:10 AM | 88
Peter AU 1 @77
The effects of BZ are felt about 1/2 hour after exposure and can last for weeks. Fentanyl could have immediate effect but those effects last only days.
Maybe it was an aerosol combination of the two?
Fentanyl is deadly but BZ is not.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Apr 29, 2018 12:32:03 PM | 89
Skripal’s “dead man switch” is pure fantasy.
It assumes that a man who had betrayed his country and was merely an “asset” would be trusted with sensitive info.
Whatever help Skripal may have provided to Steele is likely to have been tangential. Steele almost certainly had other sources that he could call on.
But Skripal might make for a good fall guy.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Apr 29, 2018 12:37:09 PM | 90
49;the games they on the backs of others.The artist was demonized for such at that.
Posted by: dahoit | Apr 29, 2018 12:37:38 PM | 91
Those who decry Russia’s seeming inaction fail to consider that that keeping the Skripal’s incommunicado is a provocation that is meant to illicit threats from Russia that could further the anti-Russian agenda.
By keeping a cool head the Russians have avoided this trap.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Apr 29, 2018 12:42:25 PM | 92
BZ as control
No evidence was provided to support this. How many substances are on the control list? How many times has BZ been used as a control? Show us evidence of labs that have previously found BZ in samples provided by OPCW. Let independent journalists interview the technicians.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Apr 29, 2018 12:51:25 PM | 93
Harry @75
The lab found ‘Novocho’ in pure and I pure state. If we believe OPCW assertion that they have chain of custody (no reason not to at this point) then it’s logical to conclude that the ‘Novochok’ Is likely to have been administered to Skripal shortly before the sample was taken.
This leads to the interesting question whether samples were taken from BOTH Skripal’s or only Mr. Skripal. Prehaps Yulia was not given the ‘Novochok’ and that’s why she “recovered” much sooner?
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Apr 29, 2018 1:12:47 PM | 94
Typo. Should be “pure and impure”
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Apr 29, 2018 1:14:11 PM | 95
@ Kalen | 38
_____________________________
I've gotten somewhat inured or indifferent to the endless, churning speculation about what happened to the Skripals, most of which relies upon manifestly unverified and untrustworthy reports from various complicit individuals and organizations with strong motivations to deceive the public. But your scenario is indeed novel and quite plausible, so thanks.
I was reminded of a UK
journalist infogandist bumptiously questioning some Russian embassy official recently; this would-be reporter parried the Russian's complaint about Yulia's sequestration by sharply positing that Yulia may be averse to meeting with Russian embassy staff because she "is afraid for her life".
At the time, it was obvious enough that this reporter was advancing the narrative that demonizes the sinister Russians in every possible manner. But this tendentious query is certainly consistent with your idea that Yulia is being "played" by both her UK captors and a complicit father.
_____________________________
Regarding another line of speculation: I have no technical qualifications to assess the merits of the speculation about the toxic substances. But on general principles of rational skepticism, I strongly doubt the ambiguous suggestion that an old and/or significantly deteriorated quantity of A-234 or other "nerve agent", possibly possessed by expatriate Russian criminals and ne'er-do-wells, was used to poison the Skripals.
I concede that "anything" is possible. But it simply strikes me as implausibly far-fetched-- and, even worse, it obliquely reinforces the official Big Lie. That is, postulating the use of some deteriorated chemical weapon: 1) supports the preposterous original claim that a powerful nerve agent was indeed deployed, and; 2) supports the speculation that the UK government itself is really a victim, or target, of the "real" perpetrators.
The UK's official response is not that of an innocent party-- a target or victim-- determined to forthrightly and transparently determine the truth of the matter. Introducing the red herring of some malicious independent actor(s) using some mysterious supply of an unpredictable chemical weapon seems inherently disinformational, and further muddies the water.
Posted by: Ort | Apr 29, 2018 1:30:16 PM | 96
Jackrabbit, the policeman recovered quickly, perhaps a dose of Fentanyl only, whereas Skripals hit with Fetanyl, then later hit with BZ? Or all three hit with Fetanyl only Skripals recovering about the same time as policeman but held incommunicado.
From the medical journal it seems Fetanyl was the diagnosis (for all three?) in the first 24 hrs. BZ and A-234 only show up in the OPCW report?
Fetanyl in an aerosol, Skripals hit with it at the park bench, whatever it was delivered in left at the scene? Bailey first copper on the scene picks it up and gives himself a mild dose?
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Apr 29, 2018 1:50:11 PM | 97
Re: BZ as control, Jackrabbit @93
IMHO, OPCW should release the primary data rather than edited conclusions. Scientifically, edited conclusions have no value without raw data being available and open to alternative analysis. For examples, the spectrum generated by a substance added to a blood sample after it is collected should be different from a substance that the subject had it his/her organism for several weeks before blood sample was collected. "Detecting" a substance covers a variety of possibilities. The phenomenon of bending interpretations according to a pet theory is actually frequent in science setting, but if findings are important, raw data is re-analyzed, additional experiments may be performed (e.g. is this stuff REALLY that toxic? can it have a delayed onset of symptoms? what is the chance of synchronized delayed onset?) Pet theories may misleadingly fit prior experience of the researchers, help getting funding, help financial stakes of a company etc., and in this case, promote a certain type of international crisis. Whatever the mischief potential there may be, releasing primary data became a standard for publications in biomedical research, and it should apply in this case too.
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Apr 29, 2018 1:57:37 PM | 98
Jackrabbit
or as you say a mix of Fetanyl and BZ, hospital blood tests picking up the Fetanyl but not checking for BZ? The policeman receiving a much lighter dose due to handling whatever was used to administer the stuff.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Apr 29, 2018 1:58:28 PM | 99
In 2016 Salisbury had a spike in Fentanyl OD cases. The local emergency services were surely aware of the symptoms and effects of such a substance.
You might want to reconsider this argument. Your link from the local Newburyport Alefish wrap refers to Salisbury, Massachusetts, not England. By the way, we locals consider Fentanyl a perfectly acceptable response to Austerity.
Posted by: Masshole | Apr 29, 2018 2:10:20 PM | 100
