Post a comment

Syria-Iraq - U.S. Cuddles ISIS - Others Plan For The Final Fight
OIR Spokesman Verified account @OIRSpox - 15:02 UTC - 24 Apr 2018
#Iraq's strike on a known Daesh HQ in Syria was planned/conducted by the Iraqi Security Forces, w/ support from @CJTFOIR. This strike shows Iraq's willingness to do what's necessary to secure its citizens as well as their important role in the Global @Coalition to #defeatDaesh
The above tweet by the spokesperson for the U.S. Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) against ISIS is extremely misleading if not false. The U.S. is trying to take some credit for a strike which was done without its consensus. The attack against ISIS was initiated by an anti-U.S. alliance as a warning against further U.S. shenanigans with ISIS.
The U.S. military in Syria has refrained from fighting ISIS for months. The map of the territory held by ISIS (grey) at the Syrian-Iraqi border in the U.S. controlled zone north of the Euphrates (yellow) has not changed since November 2017.
Livemap: Nov 30 2017, Apr 24 2018 - bigger, bigger
(The yellow corridor going south east towards Iraq on the map is misleading. The U.S. has no forces there and ISIS crossed it several times to attack Syrian forces (red) across the river.)
The British group Airwars documents the U.S. airstrikes in Iraq and Syria. U.S. strikes on ISIS in Syria are down to one per day or less:
Source: Airwars - bigger
The U.S. strikes hit, if anything, only very minor targets. From OIR's weekly summary from March 30 to April 5 (Syria only):
Between March 30 and April 5, Coalition military forces conducted nine strikes consisting of 11 engagements in Syria and Iraq.
There were no reported strikes conducted in Syria on April 5, 2018.
There were no reported strikes conducted in Syria on April 4, 2018.
There were no reported strikes conducted in Syria or Iraq on April 3, 2018.
There were no reported strikes conducted in Syria on April 2, 2018.
On April 1 in Syria, Coalition military forces conducted one strike consisting of three engagements against Daesh targets.
• Near Abu Kamal, one strike engaged a Daesh tactical unit and destroyed a Daesh vehicle.
On March 31 in Syria, Coalition military forces conducted one strike consisting of one engagement against Daesh targets.
• Near Abu Kamal, one strike engaged a Daesh tactical unit.
On March 30 in Syria, Coalition military forces conducted one strike consisting of one engagement against Daesh targets.
• Near Shadaddi, one strike engaged a Daesh tactical unit and destroyed a Daesh vehicle.
Two cars and three assumed militants (aka 'tactical units') targeted in one week is not a fight at all. The total number of ISIS fighters in the area is estimated between 5,000 and 12,000. The current U.S. strikes are not even pinpricks.
It is obvious that the U.S. wants to keep ISIS alive and well to again use it, if need be, against the Syrian and Iraqi government. Then Secretary of State Kerry as well as then President Obama admitted that they used ISIS to put pressure on the Syrian President Assad and then Prime Minister of Iraq Maliki:
The reason, the president added, “that we did not just start taking a bunch of airstrikes all across Iraq as soon as ISIL came in was because that would have taken the pressure off of [Prime Minister Nuri Kamal] al-Maliki.
We now see a repeat of such 'games'. ISIS was given time to rest. It is regaining capacities especially in Iraq's Anbar province where it is moving between villages and threatening the inhabitants. It is issuing new strategic instructions to its followers and calls on them to attack or sabotage the upcoming elections in Iraq.
As the U.S. is unwilling to fight ISIS, the governments of Iraq, Syria, Iran and Russia (+ Hizbullah) decided to again take the issue into their own hands. On April 19 the 4+1 met for coordinating their future campaigns.
Patch of the 4+1 op-room - via @IraqiSecurity - bigger
Military officials from Iraq, Syria, Iran and Russia meet in their Baghdad operations room to coordinate the further fight against ISIS. Note the four flags on the head table.
Source: @IraqiSecurity - bigger
Source: @IraqiSecurity - bigger
The Iranian Minister of Defense Brig. Gen. Amir Hatami attended the op-room meeting and held additional meetings with leaders of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) or Hashd al-Shaabi. (IRGC commander Qassem Soleimani, a red rag for all anti-Iranian forces, is now intentionally kept out of sight.)
Source: IRNA via @Sadattawa - bigger
The high level operations room meeting agreed upon future operations and strikes. Before the meeting military intelligence officials of the 4+1 had identified a potential target for a common operation. An attack was planned and designed to give the new combat phase some fresh impetus. It was also intended to be a warning to the U.S.
Shortly after the meeting the Iraqi air force hit an ISIS command and control center in east-Syria near Abu Kamal within the nominally U.S. controlled zone:
According to an Iraqi military spokesperson, the operation was fully coordinated with the Syrian army.
The Iraqi Ministry of Defense distributed video of the successful strike on a three story villa. Iraq later announced that 36 ISIS fighters, including high ranking ISIS commanders, were killed in the strike.
After the strike had happened the U.S. Operation Inherent Resolve tried to take credit for the attack by claiming that its was involved.
SOUTHWEST ASIA – The Iraqi air force conducted an air strike near Hajin, Syria, against Daesh terrorists operating near the Iraq-Syria border on April 19. The strike was approved by the Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Dr. Haider Al Abadi.
The strike demonstrates Iraq’s commitment to destroy Daesh remnants who continue to threaten their citizens. The operation was planned and executed by the Iraqi Joint Operations Command with intelligence support from the Coalition.
“This operation highlights the capabilities of Iraq’s armed forces to aggressively pursue Daesh and to maintain their country’s internal security,” said Brig. Gen. Robert B. Sofge, deputy commanding general of operations, Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve.
The Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve’s mission is to defeat Daesh in designated areas in Iraq and Syria, and sets conditions for follow-on operations to increase regional stability.
My sources say that the U.S. claim is misleading if not completely false. After the four commanders in the Baghdad op-room decided on the strike, the Iraqi command initiated the pre-planned attack. The Iraqis informed the U.S. OIR command that a strike would happen but gave only a rough description of the target area. Said differently - no time was given to the U.S. to warn ISIS. The U.S. "intelligence support" for the operation consisted of keeping its planes out of the way.
The tweet by the OIR spox quoted above is a repeat of the statement the OIR command issued on April 19. It is claiming credit where non belongs.
While the U.S. cuddles with ISIS in Syria to again use it for its own purpose, the 4+1 plan for a larger common operation to finally destroy the Takfiri menace. I expect that operation to begin only after the Iraqi parliament election on May 12 is over and a new Iraqi government in place. Enough forces will have to be prepared on the Syrian as well as the Iraqi side of the border. On the Syrian side a military bridge to cross the Euphrates has recently been rebuild by the Syrian military and new equipment is arriving in the area. The meeting of the Iranian minister with the PMU hints at a strong role for these units in the upcoming fight.
Will the U.S. try to prevent or undermine the plan or will it stay out of the way?
Posted by b on April 24, 2018 at 03:36 PM | Permalink
The US literally has bombed Assad's Syrian holdings more than ISIS this month. That's something to ponder, and something that should be widely publicized and used to put pressure on Trump to choose which side to back, or if he wants out for real.
In fact, Trump actually once again stated he wanted the US out of Syria very soon - replaced by Arab troops, which would be just as illegal and would be far less welcome by YPG. Coincidentally, we'll see in the next few days if Trump wanting to stop US involvement will produce the same result as the last time.
Posted by: Clueless Joe | Apr 24, 2018 3:58:29 PM | 1
@ b who wrote:
"
Will the U.S. try to prevent or undermine the plan or will it stay out of the way?
"
Come on b. Of course the forces of empire will attempt to regain control of the narrative. I don't see any white flags flying over any capitols of empire.
Now that I have disagreed with you let me compliment your presentation of the latest in Syria. Nicely done.
One final question. Is this final fight to drive the US out of Syria or Israel?........maybe both, huh?
What a show.....
Posted by: psychohistorian | Apr 24, 2018 3:59:38 PM | 2
they will set their spies to work and provide intelligence of upcoming attacks to ISIS. Overtly they will play the same fake game, as ISIS is their nominal excuse for remaining in Syria
Posted by: JakeS | Apr 24, 2018 4:02:38 PM | 3
thanks b... this is something we have talked in the comment section on for many months.. will the usa get out of the way? the answer still seems to be 'no'... they are still trying to manage the imagery here with false or misleading statements, or worse... at what point will the usa / coalition, stop interfering in syria? i can't see any stop to it myself... at some point there will be a confrontation.. russia is doing everything to prevent this, but it seems like it will have to come at some point..
Posted by: james | Apr 24, 2018 4:02:59 PM | 4
It's all about perception management.
Once the PTB learned they could get away with something like demolishing WTC Bldg 7 and get the majority of people to believe the official narrative, they knew they didn't even have to try to conceal their blatant lies. In fact it seems they're going out of their way to see just how obvious they can be, even forecasting their upcoming false flags.
Goebbels learned well from Bernays: big lies, repeated endlessly, will result in enough (and that's the key point) of a widespread belief in their fictions to allow the criminals to work with impunity. The art & science of propaganda is nothing more than a very sophisticated magician's wand... and people do love to be fooled, even to their own unaware detriment. In fact they seem to need it.
Posted by: Lohmann | Apr 24, 2018 4:27:28 PM | 5
thanks b!
Posted by: annie | Apr 24, 2018 4:33:20 PM | 6
Russia instigated an attack on ISIS within US controlled territory and the US claimed to be a part of it. That is telling as to where the power is.
Iran and Russia don't want to destroy the world but at this point they also won't be backed down by US and Israeli threats to do so.
The nudging pressure will continue and I think also include retaking of the Golan Heights and better conditions for Palestinians.
Posted by: financial matters | Apr 24, 2018 4:46:40 PM | 7
The Airwars chart doesn't seem to contain USA empire airstrikes on the Syrian government troops and allies. The kind of attacks that ex-CIA ogre pompeo braggs about. Like the one at the beginning of February where Russian mercenaries were also killed.
Details from the US bombing of pro-government forces in Deir Ezzor 8/2/2018
US attack on pro-gov’t forces in Deir Ezzor killed more than 10 Russians 13/2/2018
Either way, in my opinion the article should also have contained the well known fact that the USA will bomb Syrian and allied troops on the eastern side (on map) of the Euphrates who want to eleminate Daesh. Even Syrian and allied troops staging an attack from Iraqi soil would be bombed by USA.
Posted by: xor | Apr 24, 2018 4:51:02 PM | 8
The Build Up. Lots of equipment's been flown and shipped into Syria from Russia since the last Outlaw US Empire attack, with smoke being used to veil the offloading from prying eyes above. Then the denials that the S-300 was being shipped--No, no, not yet said Lavrov--but what else would require such masking? No commentator has said this was done before; rather, most seem quite surprised.
As yet another terrorist shelling of a civilian market in Damascus proves, highest priority is to clear all terrorists from that region. But what ought to come next? 10 days ago, Iraq announced it was launching an op to secure its borders with Saudi, Jordan and Syria, which likely included the air strike b mentions above, and men and equipment are accumulating at Deir Ezzor. So, perhaps the next big move will be to secure the entire eastern Euphrates region in a joint op with Iraq.
Or the next move could be in the South by Daraa and the Golan, but that would likely provoke a Zionist response that would require most of Syria's armed strength to deal with--yes, all out war with Zionland. Or the Homs pocket, or the small Daesh pocket east of Aleppo. Or the rather large region west of Deir Ezzor. This map from 5 April shows them as little has changed on the map.
Stopping the infiltration through Jordan and Saudi makes lots of sense as does clearing the Syrian desert zones. Driving Daesh and its SDF allies North back toward traditional Kurdish areas would provide the needed push/boot to get the Outlaw US Empire to evacuate its Stormtroopers. Regain control of border with Turkey so it no longer has any excuse to occupy Syrian land. Crush Idlib. And lastly turn all guns to the South to Daraa and Golan. At least, those are the priorities as I see them. I think it imperative to get the Foreign troop presence removed from Northern and Eastern Syria before commencing the final battle with the Zionists. AS for their genocidal nature, this radio interview transcript provided by Crain Murray condemns them "By Their Own Words" as no different from Nazi vermin.
Posted by: karlof1 | Apr 24, 2018 4:56:46 PM | 9
Why doesn't Syria arrange for a few of its intelligence operatives to foment an Anti-US, Sort-of-Anti-Assad, Syrian Democratic Nationalist insurgency in one or two of the territories in which U.S. troops are most vulnerable--relatively isolated, fewest in number, scantest in supplies, etc. The Iranians would be able to help with this as well.
The first aim would be to attract attention to the new movement by blowing up some piece or pieces of US equipment, while avoiding insofar as possible any US casualties. Press coverage is key here. Then, the group announces that it is the duty of all true Syrians to kick the US out of their land, so that they--Syrians--can later sort out Assad for themselves. "While we do not trust Assad, we reject and denounce the U.S. and Zionist presence in Syrian territory: We KNOW that the US is a greater threat to the Syrian people than Assad ever could be. Just look at Iraq, look at Libya! Etc." The call is made for all Syrians--pro-Assad, and anti-Assad, Alawites, Christians, and Muslims--to rise against the U.S. occupying presence. A deadline is given for the U.S. to remove its troops from Syria, after which the Syrian people must defend their territorial rights by any means necessary." Arrange for a few more guerilla attacks against U.S. equipment, etc. And hope that by the time the deadline arrives the U.S. has begun to move out. If not, then a few carefully calculated strikes against U.S. troops are planned and executed.
What could the U.S. do? This movement is Anti-Assad, but also Anti-U.S. The U.S. is there illegally. If the U.S. attacks this movement directly it undermines its Assad narrative. The U.S. knows that it can't lose any troops in Syria, or the U.S. people will demand a withdrawal. Force the issue, Syria. Fortune rewards her own conqueror.
How stupid, unworkable, of an idea is this, and why would it not work?
Posted by: WJ | Apr 24, 2018 5:01:19 PM | 10
@7 financial matters - agreed.
I would like to take the US response as a good omen, a harbinger of future such lies. The more successfully the US can lie to its domestic population, the less real action it has to take.
Would the US completely leave Syria if the propaganda benefit was big enough? I don't think anyone knows yet, not even the US or the Zionists.
But the nudging will continue until ISIS is gone. And then the US has no proxies left. I don't believe it will leave its own soldiers to fight alone in the desert - that would increase the propaganda burden, either to explain it or to explain it away. And if the timing is right, and perhaps a few "mishaps" have cost US materiel or personnel and given sufficient warning - perhaps even secretly, with all the coverts around - I could see Trump withdraw.
Somewhere around those tables there must be people giving a lot of thought to how to apply the lever that dislodges the Yankees.
Posted by: Grieved | Apr 24, 2018 5:13:33 PM | 11
Would be interesting to know more about the inner workings of US intentions and inner conflicts in the Syria policy. That is, to what extent conflict exists between the military and the state department. IMV Mattis is a different type of aggressive animal vs Bolton-Pompeo-Haley. It seems feasible Mattis worked back channels with Moscow to limit the recent strikes on Syria to a relatively harmless show of force to assist Trump's intentions, whatever they are. Is Mattis a supporter of the regime-change playbook? I don't think so but I could be wrong.
Posted by: Sid2 | Apr 24, 2018 5:14:29 PM | 12
In yesterday's thread I asked the question whether Trump is improving, without saying anything further. I'm curious as to MofA's views on this. I've been and remain very critical of Trump, but since his recently saying he wants out of Syria his popularity appears to be rising. His recent comments on the DNC lawsuit (which appears to me a case of DNC arrogance at last about to blow back into its face) plus Aramco manipulating oil prices, plus developments with North Korea also suggest he's learning to be a presidential politician, and is very serious about 2020. Then again we have the contradiction of his view of Iran. More BS and confusion or is Trump making progress in ways we might approve?
Hopefully I'm not too OT with this post.
Posted by: Sid2 | Apr 24, 2018 5:28:44 PM | 13
Stop whining about lies and fake news. Everyone in the world knows what's going on, and who is who. It's just about choosing sides. People ready to sacrifice the human traits over pleasure and comfort are not being made blind, they are blind by their very own choice. The equation that works for the Ziocons servents, same works for the common folk too.
Posted by: Fantome | Apr 24, 2018 5:29:35 PM | 14
40 minutes of your time well spent, IMHO…
Pearson Sharp (One America News Network) in Syria…. PLAYLIST
Pearson Sharp's 4 dispatches from Syria since 13th April, totalling c. 40 mins. In the first he confirms seeing cruise missiles shot down the night he arrived. The rest are his investigation of the hospital chemical attack.
Posted by: AmsterJam | Apr 24, 2018 5:30:57 PM | 15
Judging from Trump's recent comments about Iran, he's been getting an earful from Bolton lately. https://www.rt.com/usa/425024-iran-will-pay-price/
Recall that for Bolton and his crew the goal has been Iran all along. Syria is important only because its destabilization was thought to be a necessary precondition for attacking Iran.
But let me go crazy for a bit. Let me put to you the possibility that Bolton's new strategy is to bypass Syria entirely--as Russia's presence there cannot be overcome. The new plan is to withdraw from the Iran agreement, accuse Iran of starting up its nuclear weapons program, arrange for one or two false flags--either in the region or here in the U.S.--and then use all this to drive a direct attack on Iran, bypassing Syria altogether. The thought is that Russia would not prevent the U.S. from attacking Iran, and would also be motivated to curtail Syria's direct involvement in the U.S.'s new war. I don't think this plan works if Israel gets involved. The key is to use Russia's presence in Syria against RUssia's and Syria's interest somehow.
Posted by: WJ | Apr 24, 2018 5:33:19 PM | 16
@9 "Lots of equipment's been flown and shipped into Syria from Russia since the last Outlaw US Empire attack, with smoke being used to veil the offloading from prying eyes above. Then the denials that the S-300 was being shipped--No, no, not yet said Lavrov--but what else would require such masking?"
They won't have much time to set the defence system up when the Truman show gets there. Best to get a head start.
Posted by: dh | Apr 24, 2018 5:38:56 PM | 17
The USA army will not leave Syrian territory until body bags start arriving at Washington cemetery,
So the resistance movement should get ready to do just that.
The USA is staying in Syria simply to please the Zionist and keep the Arabs divided and paralyze against the enemy .
Syrians , Iraqi , Iranian and Hezbollah should finished the job with help from the Russian whom should be more aggressive in helping and spreading the words agains the US which is staying in Syria illegally.
Posted by: Bobby | Apr 24, 2018 5:40:04 PM | 18
Speaking of misplaced credit:
From the AP, Ahmed Al-Haj
Khaled al-Nadhri, the top health official in the northern province of Hajja, told The Associated Press that most of the dead were women and children who were gathered in one of the tents set up for the wedding party in the Bani Qayis district. He said the bride was also among the dead.
A Saudi-led coalition has been battling Iran-allied Shiite rebels known as Houthis since 2015 in a stalemated war that has killed more than 10,000 people.
"Saudi-led against Iran-allied" -- note how the blame is immediately deflected after mention of the killing of the bride and children. Also phrased as "battling" vs. "attacking". Al-Haj seems to be the AP scorekeeper for Yemeni casualties, but couched within the noble journalism is the warping of truth. Just an example.
Posted by: Stumpy | Apr 24, 2018 5:42:37 PM | 19
From reports about the S-300 going into Syria, in the Russian news sites yesterday, it is clear that Russian military will man the weapons system until Syrians have proficiency.
Thus, Israel and US determination to attack "Syrian" missile defenses will be lethal to those Russian experts.
Naturally, via the Centcom phone, NATO phone and Pentagon phone connections from Russian General Staff and relevant counterparts will inform the US as well as Tel Aviv of this personnel situation.
If an attack hits the S-300, the attacker will have begun something quite larger than they might imagine.
Considering all focus on the missile defenses, it is very important to understand that the real menace to US and NATO and Israel is the EW systems Russia employs.
Per Voltairenet.org, Thierry Meyssan today indicates that the missiles of many of the launches on the last big strike against Syria were killed in utero. Russia can abort them before they fly anywhere.
Here's a brief quote from his article of today:
"In addition, when the Syrians were overwhelmed by the magnitude of the fire allies, the Russian army has deployed its system with inhibition of the controls and of Nato, thus paralyzing most of its launchers. It was the first time that the French were confronted with this system, which had already disturbed the Americans and the British in the Mediterranean, in the Black sea and Kaliningrad."
So, many, many more Pantsir-S1s are being sent to Syria, as well as more EW units on the ships of the East Med Fleet/Black Sea Fleet at Tartus.
The level of confidence of the Russian military is sky high. They have agreed to more budget cuts to help Putin with his domestic program. Five more years of cuts are ahead.
That means they will remain a lean military but secure with the technological advantages they possess now.
Posted by: Red Ryder | Apr 24, 2018 5:45:02 PM | 20
@10 wj...not a bad idea on the surface, but i think it is not realistic.. @16 comment.. the crazy part,i don't think that flies either.
@13 sid2... it is all politics 24/7 with americans.. the presidents are no different.. everything is about image and optics and there is generally never any substance to anything any of them say or express, including trump as i see it.. how to 'madison avenue' or 'hollywood script' manage the populace with msm in tow? that is all that the usa seems capable of at this point.. trump is not really any different from what i can tell... as i am prone to say 'talk is cheap' and there is plenty of it too..
@18 bobby.. basically how i see it too..thanks.
@19 stumpy... classic propaganda bullshit from AP.. what else is new... i guess they figure sprinkling arsenic regularly is all cool..
@ 20 red ryder, karlof1 and dh.. russia is answering the same was as me and bobby to the wests ongoing bullshit.. they are putting their money, or panzirs/s-300 or 400's- where their mouth is, and not talking shit like the usa 24/7...
Posted by: james | Apr 24, 2018 6:13:02 PM | 21
related to my question at #13:
More on Trump wants out of Syria--not so, with this view:
The concern of some within the American political and military establishment, as well as foreign allies like France’s Macron, is misplaced. Trump is not scaling back Washington’s involvement. He is instead seeking to outsource the military dirty work.
That plays well for Trump from a political point of view. It looks as if he is delivering on his “America First” agenda to his voter base. It also gives the chance for the US to wash its hands of bloody conflict.
In reality, however, Washington is pursuing its same hegemonic and destabilizing ambitions in the oil-rich Middle East, such as regime change in Syria, confronting Iran, and containing Russia.
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/49278.htm
Note: several relevant articles for today's discussion currently on info clearing house.
Posted by: Sid2 | Apr 24, 2018 6:14:02 PM | 22
Sid2 @13--
IMO, it's very important to watch what's occurring globally, which is difficult but not impossible, to judge Trump's geopolitics. As such, the primary foreign policy goal of the Outlaw US Empire remains to obtain unipolar full spectrum dominance through every means available. One only need to look to the South to see that nothing's changed and has actually escalated somewhat. As for Trump's domestic policy, his 1% constituents are pleased and the base that elected him is growing angrier thanks to the usual GOP ploy to kill all social, safety net and regulatory programs, which has generated a lot of resistance, most of which goes unreported since allowing the deplorable masses to attain any form of solidarity cannot occur--just as under the Democrats.
I predict Trump will walk out of the Summit with Kim--the Outlaw US Empire will never willingly leave any of the nations it currently occupies as that goes against its #1 policy goal. It's entirely possible he will goad Taiwan's leaders to declare independence--a move that will prompt China to finally move to reclaim its territory and potentially cause a confrontation the Empire will lose. Something is certain to happen in Ukraine as Spring moves into Summer and the World Cup begins.
Currently in Beijing the SCO's Foreign Minister's Council is having its annual meeting, so it will be wise to read what they declare. Noises are being made to allow Russia to return to G-7, which I think Putin ought to spurn until all sanctions get lifted and virulent Russophobia is ended. How the UK manages to escape from the massive hole its dug for itself will have a large bearing on the climate of ongoing foreign relations. Iran's been accepted into the EAEU and will likely become an SCO full member later this Summer. Then there's the ongoing, seemingly unstoppable growth in BRI activities; I suggest keeping abreast of Pepe Escobar's ongoing chronicling of it and other related geopolitical events.
At some point soon, the 4+1 will decide to clear Daesh and SDF from the lands east of Euphrates and finally put real pressure on Imperial assets; then we will see how Trump's team reacts, particularly if they try to act as ISIS Air Force yet again but get seriously shot at in the attempt. Oh, and anything signed with North Korea will have to be ratified by Senate, where I doubt anything will gain the 2/3s vote required.
Posted by: karlof1 | Apr 24, 2018 6:14:38 PM | 23
@karlof1 | Apr 24, 2018 4:56:46 PM | 9
Not to put you down, too much to digest and my humble opinion wishful thinking. It will never happens, not in a million year.
Posted by: OJS | Apr 24, 2018 6:14:46 PM | 24
Can't see the US leaving Syria anytime soon, they have control over one third of of the country, that part is rich in agriculture and 90% of its oil and gas, it also has control over several dams which supply most of Syria's water. The US problem is it does not have sufficient reliable boots on the ground. An alliance with the Kurds would draw the ire of Turkey who will not allow a new Kurdish entity to be built on their border, the Arab tribes in the area are not reliable US allies. In my opinion the US will stay there until they are physically driven out. The US presence there is at the behest of Israel and Saudi Arabia, who want to keep the Golan and other bits of Syria. Also Saudi Arabia and Israel want to keep any Iranian influence out of Syria. The 'arc of resistance' will win, but that does not mean the the US/Israel will not put up a tremendous fight.
Posted by: Harry Law | Apr 24, 2018 6:16:24 PM | 25
Sid2 13
All Trump's war talk to date, the MOAB in Afghanistan and the two strikes on Syria have been smoke, mostly I think for domestic politics in the US.
Big threats on NK, but then he agrees to a meeting. The war talk on NK for domestic consumption to allow a meeting to take place?
Iran and his military spending are the contradiction with Trump.
If Trump genuinely wants to pull out of Syria, and the US military recognize the danger of attacking Russian positions, then I do not see an attack taking place no matter what tricks the zionists pull..
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Apr 24, 2018 6:19:00 PM | 26
OJS @24--
Then, in your considered opinion, what will be the next series of operations undertaken by the 4+1 Group. Remember, Assad on too many occasions to recall has promised to regain all lost Syrian territory--including Golan.
Posted by: karlof1 | Apr 24, 2018 6:25:43 PM | 27
Here's another go, on the basis of the supporting views of commentators @18 and @25.
1. The only way the U.S. leaves Syria is if domestic politics require this.
2. Domestic politics will only require this if the U.S. military begins to suffer "meaningless" casualties in Syria.
3. Ergo, those for whom Syria's territorial integrity is important should begin to encourage, instigate, and in some cases undertake direct attacks upon U.S. bases and troops in Syria as soon as this becomes strategically feasible.
The difficulty is that such attacks must not be directly attributable to a state or quasi-state actor--to Syria or Iran or Hezbollah. Or they must be so damaging and politically upsetting for U.S. elected leaders that the question of their state-sponsorship can be plausibly avoided or negatively answered by these same U.S. leaders.
Posted by: WJ | Apr 24, 2018 6:33:40 PM | 28
The sooner the Euphrates East showdown occurs, the better.
Now that the Iraqis have joined, as they did last year with PMU forces and Iraqi air force, the calculus is against the US with the Kurds.
There will be no rescue/replacement of US by replacement forces from their Arab coalition.
Arabs, Qataris and UAE do not fight on the ground. The forces they use are now African contractors, basically national mercs bought for the war in Yemen and now to be used in Syria. They will last one week at best.
The US has to stay. If they lose men, and they will, then the only question is how many?
And if the air is not deconflicted by the Russians agreeing to let the US fly support for their proxies in the East, the US will have to clear Syrian, Russian and Iraqi planes. I don't see them risking their planes and pilots.
Syria is Syria. Flying over Syria to keep Syrians out of the East has no justification that they can sell to the American public. The illusion so far is they are fighting ISIS. Well, as 'b' points out, the facts disprove the statements of the Pentagon and State Dept.
If the Russians bring S-300 for Syria and another S-300 or S-400 for themselves, the air over the East is Russian. It's the safest way to rid the skies of US and coalition/Israelis. They simply will not fly over Syria. That gives the proxies below zero odds of lasting two weeks as the Syrians mob up. The Kurds holding the oil fields will beg the Russians to cut a deal, and the terrorists will have no buses or cities to run to.
Posted by: Red Ryder | Apr 24, 2018 6:37:37 PM | 29
thanks James, Karlof1, Peter AU--
I was much in your view, Karlof1, re North Korea expecting a setup to fail, a deliberate seeking to make it fail, as continued collaboration with the full spectrum playbook; then in the last few days I've been seeing it differently.
Note NBC is now going after Bolton as a Russia accomplice, and Trump has been cautiously emphasizing he may walk out of the North Korea summit, plus he's been very sensitive to having "given away" too much. I don't know what his "giving away" would be, unless it's to some extent a reduction of the usual exercises going on around North Korea (including talking Moon into killing the loudspeaker propaganda).
It's possible Trump is clever enough to see what a deal with Kim Jong Un would mean to a 2020 re-election. It also came to me that his moving to Bolton and Pompeo was possibly a brilliant maneuver, because if these war-dogs are behind a deal he has powerful support, which is difficult to argue down. (Hence, again, we now see the demonizing of Bolton of all people as gone over to the Russians.)
We need also not to underestimate the power of what's happening in the current very friendly thawing of relations with Kim Jong Un and Moon of South Korea. The Korean people long for reconciliation. Kim has amazingly turned very conciliatory, even toward denuclearizing the globe. I figure he has a deal with Xi for increased support and protection.
Thus, in my view, we come to the current (and as usual) intensification about Trump's giving away too much, and the emphasis on how North Korea is just being sneaky, hiding rockets up its sleeve, and as always totally untrustworthy. Let's not have peace!
So, respectfully, I disagree that Trump will walk out of the meeting, or is seeking a way to crash it at this time. I think, in contrast, that the meeting this Friday between Kim and Moon will cement the final details, so that the summit with Trump and Kim will be ceremonial and triumphant. (Melania and Kim's sister might even get along!) Trump will then have pulled off a similar diplomatic triumph to Nixon's reconciliation with China. You might recall that back in those days China was as vilified as North Korea is today.
This is the sort of thing I mean by Trump's learning to be more presidential.
Posted by: Sid2 | Apr 24, 2018 6:46:38 PM | 30
Russia/Syrian enforced no-fly-zone via incoming S-300s integrated in the existing AAD network = Checkmate..
Posted by: Lozion | Apr 24, 2018 6:54:16 PM | 31
Israel, not mentioned, is the wild card in the current conflict. Israel (along with the US) has been left out of any settlement of the war just to their north. (Macron is telling Trump to get involved ...but how?) On top of that, Iran is expanding its presence and influence in Syria, to a greater extent than Israel is happy with. It's been an Israeli "red line" and drawn dozens of attacks from Israel at Iran interests in Syria, according to reports. But that hasn't been enough, and it's been agreed in Jerusalem that something must be done even as Iran is threatening to attack Israel as revenge for a recent Israeli attack in Syria which killed Iranians.
When would Israel move on Iran? Well the oft-mentioned Truman Strike Group is nearing the area and then if Israel did escalate it would leave the US with a tough choice. A carrier is a terrible thing to lose.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Apr 24, 2018 7:00:33 PM | 32
@31 sid... i agree with you about trump not walking out on the talks with kim and working towards something positive their.. i remain optimistic on trump up to a point.. he is a far cry better then what hillary would have been.. i think that is very clear.. in fact craig murray has a new article up discussing some of this here.. you might enjoy his post from today.. is trump learning to be more presidential, or more political?? i guess that seem one and the same, but i think they are different.. it seems to me trump is no different then many self serving people in politics.. unfortunately, i can't get past that view of him.. so - not presidential material, or sure - he is learning to be a better politician...
Posted by: james | Apr 24, 2018 7:00:45 PM | 33
@33 james - it is muted that Trump was picked by top military to be where he is now - it is all too patently obvious that this is the cause of the protracted 'coup' aligned against him - he is simultaneously fending off the Mueller cr*p and the DNC wave of lawsuits and the Ollywood weirdo's and the Soros-based purple revolution, whilst trying to turn-around a country which is heading for rock-bottom financially - the crash IS coming, it's just a matter of when. Then you've got the Q phenomenon...Oh happy days...
Posted by: fredjc | Apr 24, 2018 7:22:34 PM | 34
IMO, Iran and the Zionist Settler State are already at war thanks to the latter's assassination program of the former's nuclear scientists. The Zionists also assassinated the elder Hariri to destabilize Lebanon and thus force Syrian troops to withdraw; and given the enormous number of encroachments into Lebanese airspace, a state of war exists between them, too. The relationship between Iran and Syria is 100% legitimate and the Zionists can do nothing to modify it legally. Nor can it do anything to actually deter Hezbollah. In reality, it's the genocidal behavior of the Zionists towards Palestinians and anyone willing to stand with them that's their undoing--as well it should be! Balfour and Sykes/Picot were the last gasps of two dying Imperialist powers to disrupt the fabric of relations between newly independent states that's fucked up a great portion of international relations over the past 100 years just to burnish their egos.
IMO, Trump on Korea's a very big unknown--although he seems to be laying the groundwork for walking out--why mention such a possibility when it's so out of line with usual diplomatic protocol? Plus, as I noted, there's still the US Senate to deal with. Furthermore, if he withdraws from Iran Deal, how will that affect Kim's willingness to trust Big Lie Nation?
Domestically, there's lots ongoing, much of it purposely kept under the MSM radar. One major thorn is Judicial Watch and its numerous lawsuits, and the upsetting of the Apple Cart by Fox News (of all actors) through Truth Telling by Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity on the Syrian False Flag and Clinton/DNC Crime Family, respectively. Lots of states have entered into lawsuits against various actions by Trump's Executive and his edicts. Then there's the legislation enacted by Republicans designed to continue to make America weak and poorer--not Great Again--that's slowly educating his portion of the electorate. Lastly and unavoidably there's Climate Change and Trump Inc. ignoring the problem, for which several lawsuits are slowly making their way through the federal court system as citizen awareness climbs. Oh, ought to add Trump's "Hellofa Job Brownie" moment with his 100% mismanagement of Puerto Rico's attempt to recover from its Katrina, which provides excellent evidence as to how hard Trump would really push for what's actually required to MAGA--he won't do shit.
Past behavior is the best indicator of future behavior. Ignore the words while closely observing the actions.
Posted by: karlof1 | Apr 24, 2018 7:54:41 PM | 35
It seems the last pockets of ISIS/Al Qaeda are on the Turkish border, the Israeli border, and the Jordan/Syria/Iraq border. . . Funny isn’t that where the CIA training bases (Turkey Jordan) are/were? Israel has some kind of assistance program going as well.
Notably, the most vitriolic pro-war voices in the United States appear to be the corporate media outlets, MSNBC leading the charge, claiming the strikes didn’t do enough damage etc. Telling, that is. The Saudi Prince doing the rounds of Wall Street may have something to do with that; Wall Street controls the media. Then there’s Israel.
Regardless, the latest seems to be getting Syrian economic reconstruction going. Enter China and the completion of the Silk Road to Europe:
“President Xi Jinping’s efforts to build a latter-day Silk Road have hit a roadblock: Syria’s seven-year civil war, which obstructs the crossroads to Eurasia, Africa, and the Middle East. So Beijing is vying to take the lead in rebuilding the war-torn country, even before the conflict has ceased.”
“In this, Xi is pushing against an open door. The Syrian government is determined to move ahead with rebuilding — in part to ensure its post-war sway over the battered country — but it needs international help with the estimated $250 billion price tag. As things stand, reconstruction will get little aid from the countries of the “Friends of Syria” coalition—notably the United States, Canada, and Britain—which have frozen $9.6 billion in pledged funding until a political transition “away from Assad” is on track. In the U.S., the proposed “No Assistance for Assad Act” would effectively prohibit financial assistance for reconstruction in areas under the control of the Syrian government.”
http://www.defenseone.com/ideas/2018/03/competition-over-syrias-reconstruction-china-likely-winner/146366/
Doubtful that any attack on Iran is in the offing; the empire is too busy trying to keep from crumbling for that.
Posted by: nonsense factory | Apr 24, 2018 7:59:25 PM | 36
Israel is indeed the wild card,they've run out of water, ten years later that was
forecast back in the 1950's.
Unless they can secure the Litani delta and the Golan they will cease to exist as a
state in another decade.They're desperate.
Posted by: Winston | Apr 24, 2018 8:07:33 PM | 37
Thanks b!
Does anyone have an opinion on this assessment of the recent cruise missile attack by FUKUS?
https://www.globalresearch.ca/lies-and-deception-in-the-failed-us-strike-on-syria/5637313
Any thoughts on Votel in Lebanon and today Israel? He seems to be completely rogue. Who gives him orders -- really? Is Betrayus still in the command chain? Kagans? Trump is outside and below the Votel loop.
The timeline has failed for the bads but they are determined to play all scenes in sequence. Take out Syrian air. Fail. Close Damascus airport. Fail. Take out T-4. Seems also to be a fail. Aircraft carrier? lol!
Tanks for the memories from Jordan next? EW!
Were the financial warfare options removed, sanctions in particular, military operations would shrink in importance. Or just reverse -- remove from Russia and Iran, hammer them down on Israel for unspeakable Gaza atrocities. Cash flow/credit collapse for the bads. Not so far fetched! Rumblings of a crack in the dam from Germany. Already told US to fork off on Nordstream 2. Told Israel not to expect backup. Cusp of inflection?
Posted by: mireille | Apr 24, 2018 8:07:42 PM | 38
james @33--
Read Murray's latest; can't wait for that lawsuit to commence. I wish I had the resources to blog it. It will make Bill's Impeachment process pale in comparison. Don't agree completely with Murray's assertion that Trump hasn't raised tensions beyond where they stood when elected, Venezuela being the most prominent example. Trump's inaction on Puerto Rico's immoral to the nth degree. Then there's the grossly immoral Republican domestic agenda Trump promotes which is similar to the Tory's that Murray abhors. Would be nice for the suit to be in full swing come elections in November.
Posted by: karlof1 | Apr 24, 2018 8:22:50 PM | 39
An interesting option could appear after the remaining pockets in S Damascus, Rastan and Deir-ez-Zor are cleansed. Syria would no longer absolutely need Iranian support to survive, and one way to confront the issue of US troops east of the Euphrates could be this challenge. The Iranians could state that if the US withdraws from Syria, they will withdraw from Syria. If the US stays, they stay. Now wouldn't that create an uncomfortable conversation in Washington, Tel Aviv and elsewhere :)
Posted by: Sad Canuck | Apr 24, 2018 8:34:37 PM | 40
