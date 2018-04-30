Post a comment

Netanyahoo To Again Cry Wolf - But Something Bigger Is Up (Updated)
Updated below
---
U.S. President Trump wants to end the nuclear agreement (pdf) with Iran and wants to eliminated Iranian forces in Syria which support the Syrian government. Something is being prepared to make that happen.
Last week General Joseph Votel, commander of CENTCOM - the U.S. military command for the Middle East, was in Israel. It was the first ever visit of a CENTCOM commander to Israel which usually works with the European command EUCOM.
Yesterday former CIA director and now Secretary of State Pompeo visited Israel. A few hours later Israel bombed two ammunition depots in Syria which are supposedly related to Iran. This was a clear attempt to provoke Iran into some reaction.
The Israeli defense minister Lieberman just visited Washington DC and only today came back to Israel.
Now the Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahoo loudly announced that he will hold a press conference to present a "huge amount of new and dramatic information on the Iranian nuclear program". He will allege that Iran cheats on the nuclear agreement (JCPOA).
Netanyahoo is a notorious liar and warmonger. In September 2002 he lied (vid) to the U.S. congress:
There is no question whatsoever that Saddam is seeking and is working and is advancing towards the development of nuclear weapons – no question whatsoever”
Only yesterday he promoted a false story that claimed Arabs in Israel had disrupted a minuted of silence for some people killed in a flash flood.
The IAEA says that Iran is in full compliance with the JCPOA. If there were any serious intelligence about any Iranian deviation from the nuclear agreement it would be presented to the IAEA and the six signature powers of the agreement. The IAEA would investigate and report back. If Iran cheated it would be put back under serious international sanctions. That Netanyahoo wants to present something publicly makes it very likely that he has nothing of relevance.
We hear that the documents he is said to present were compiled by one Christopher Steele and assembled with the help of one Sergej Skripal and his MI6 handler [redacted]. They will show that Iran attempts to buy yellowcake uranium from Niger.
This new comedy stunt by Netanyahoo is tightly coordinated with the Trump administration. Trump's national security advisor John Bolton has worked with the Zionists since early 2000 to push for a war on Iran:
During multiple trips to Israel, Bolton had unannounced meetings, including with the head of Mossad, Meir Dagan, without the usual reporting cable to the secretary of state and other relevant offices. Judging from that report on an early Bolton visit, those meetings clearly dealt with a joint strategy on how to bring about political conditions for an eventual U.S. strike against Iran.
Behind Trump, Netanyahoo and Bolton is one financier, the militant Zionist and casino magnate Sheldon Adelson. He financed Trump's and Netanyahoo's election campaigns and the various think tanks that create anti-Iranian propaganda and paid Bolton.
bigger
Trump wants to leave the nuclear agreement but the other signers, China, Russia, the UK, France and Germany want to keep it up. Just leaving the JCPOA without cause will increase doubt over any agreement the U.S. wants to make on other issues. The allegations Netanyahoo will put forward, no matter how ridiculous they may be, could give Trump some excuse to put new sanctions on Iran without actually leaving the agreement.
But even that does not explain all the recent meetings and visits by the various Israeli and U.S. officials. French soldiers and mercenaries from the UAE have entered north-east-Syria. What for? The Saudis are on board with any operation against Iran.
Something big is up and we do not know yet what it might be.
---
Update
That was lame. Netanyahoo just finished his show (vid). He claimed that Israel got access to an Iranian archive of its former nuclear program dating from 1999 to 2003. In 2007 a U.S. National Intelligence Estimate found that Iran stopped all nuclear weapon research in 2003 after the U.S. had destroyed Iran's then arch-enemy Iraq. In 2011 the IAEA reported in detail of Iran's former "structured program". It agreed that it had stopped in 2003.
All that Netanyahoo now claims to have acquired is old and known stuff. He refers to an AMAD plan Iran had as if that was some new intelligence. But the IAEA documented AMAD and its development in 2011 (PDF, Annex, page 5). He uses the archive documents with details of well known former programs to declare that Iran has cheated and is not trustworthy. He says that gives Trump reason to disavow the nuclear agreement the U.S. and others had signed with Iran. That is bullshit.
One wonders where the pictures and files Netanyahoo presented are coming from. I have a hunch that these were not obtained from a "warehouse" in Iran but exfiltrated from a computer in Vienna where the IAEA analyzes the former Iranian research program from files Iran handed to it.
I had expected better from a serial liar. Some well forged documents or something more dramatic. This was just nonsense.
My feeling is that this is a diversion from an upcoming military(?) operation against Iran or its assets in Lebanon, Syria or Iraq.
Posted by b on April 30, 2018 at 01:06 PM | Permalinknext page »
Absolutely correct b. Something's cooking and it won't take long for the world to find out what it was.
Also, when responding to the Iranian threats to re-start their nuclear program, Mr Trump appears to have an answer pretty resolute i.e "They won't be starting anything, you can bank on that"
One more thing I like to add. If Mr Trump withdraws US from the deal which is also endorsed by the UNSC, US will loose to IRAN in the war that follows-up.
Posted by: Fantome | Apr 30, 2018 1:18:54 PM | 1
Well, what's up is war. Syria and Iran are still missing in the trophy collection.
Posted by: BX | Apr 30, 2018 1:20:34 PM | 2
Right now Netanyahu on CNN - Iran lied. Claims Israel has lots of stolen files.
Posted by: spudski | Apr 30, 2018 1:25:09 PM | 3
Already happening
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-30/watch-live-netanyahu-addresses-israel-dramatic-news-about-iran
Now, I'll make sure I link this MoA article everywhere in the comments.
Posted by: Fantome | Apr 30, 2018 1:27:11 PM | 4
OH no! not the yellow cake saga again. Well, if they can get away with the Syrian chemical weapons attack that the white helmets can fix with a hose pipe, then anything goes. It looks as though the Skripal affair has lots more secrets to reveal. This story just keeps on giving and giving, although if you looked for it in MSM you wouldn't find anything on it. I don't understand why the missile defense system doesn't appear to activate for the Iranian contingent in Syria. Is it because this was a surprise attack and the Syrians?Russians were caught off guard, or are the Iranians left to fend for themselves as far as air bombardment is concerned? I get the feeling that the West is probing and poking the bear a bit at a time with a stick to get a reaction. They may well be sorry what they wish for.
Posted by: john wilson | Apr 30, 2018 1:32:07 PM | 5
Doesn't look like fake anti-establishment, swamp-drainer, poseur Trump has given himself ANY leeway...
with which he might counter or to move away from the numerous neocon nut cases hell-bent for WW3 whom he has permanently invited to his war cabinet golden shower party.
Posted by: fastfreddy | Apr 30, 2018 1:36:25 PM | 6
Netanyahu is probably the most dangerous leader in this world, the raw lying and propaganda, its heinous. Not to mention this sick lunatic in Israel have some 300 nukes already themselves, IN SECRET!
Now he have come up with fake documents, trying to justify a war!
Same jewish state that whine about antisemitism, this people are not sane...
Hopefully west dont accept this blatant sicko, because as usual, its not Israel that want to wage the war, no, the war must be fought by
goyim europeans and especially americans.
With ugly pack of morons as Trump, POmpeo, Bolton, it doesnt look good.
This war hysteria just come weeks after the illegal and dangerous bombing of Syria. Netanyahu clarly is a psychopath.
Posted by: Anonymous_1 | Apr 30, 2018 1:36:55 PM | 7
What is going on with those s300s? Russia needs to give Syria/Iran the means to defend themselves from these repeated acts of Israeli aggression. It should not be so easy for Israel to take out Iranian forces.
Posted by: Jayhawk2018 | Apr 30, 2018 1:37:18 PM | 8
The only way to kick the legs out of Iran in a manner that Israel cares about which would also hurt Assad would be to destroy Hezbollah. The only chance of doing that would be to go full war crime mode and use the most vicious thermobaric or possibly tactical nuclear weapons.
If we did that or enabled the Israelis to do that then we will have reached total depravity. At this point I believe the U.S. public is okay with bombing anyone as long as U.S. lives are not lost. If the Israelis do it we cheer, if we do it then it shows the rest of the world who is boss.
Posted by: Christian Chuba | Apr 30, 2018 1:40:17 PM | 9
Jayhawk2018
Russia is bust, they refused s300 and here we are, not only bombing of Syria but even Iran now?
Posted by: Anonymous_1 | Apr 30, 2018 1:40:41 PM | 10
This can all be easily followed all the way back to before the Iranian nuclear deal and a policy paper out of Brookings on how to set up Iran for war. Basically, it states make a deal with Iran then prove that although the West did its best, Iran broke the deal in whatever manner. Appears they have all the actors lined up. Now it begins. The war of words then war. Like we haven’t seen this before.
I'd missed this:
US-led jets bombed pro-Assad forces advancing on Deir Ezzor: Report
http://www.middleeasteye.net/news/us-jets-bomb-pro-government-fighters-syria-operation-1276052674
International law anyone? Its dead in the west.
Posted by: Anonymous_1 | Apr 30, 2018 1:48:43 PM | 12
Nuttyyahoo is dangerous BECAUSE he is thoroughly enabled by the FUKUS, but especially the US in EVERY way - politically, monetarily, morally, and and he is promoted on every television network and mainstream media outlet.
Trump has become increasingly dangerous because he has surrounded himself with Pompeo, Bolton, Nikki Haley, Nuttyyahoo...
Posted by: fastfreddy | Apr 30, 2018 1:48:46 PM | 13
Holy jumping f***, the "yellow cake" BS again. You'd think these war mongering morons could be more inventive.
Posted by: ben | Apr 30, 2018 1:52:18 PM | 14
Where will it end?
Russia allows it to continue.
Then remains who?
Pakistan?
Are we profitting?
US has become monster.
Posted by: Jared | Apr 30, 2018 1:54:26 PM | 15
"That was lame."
US/UK/Israel are not even trying for convincing narratives now.
Sounds like F-35 was used to hit the ammo dumps in Syria. Maybe the zionists figure they have F35 bugs ironed out and its time to put it to work against Iran.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Apr 30, 2018 2:03:51 PM | 16
Nikki Haley aka Nimrata Randhawa, is obviously a mental lightweight and a "yes man" for positive reinforcement & public relations/messaging purposes.
The others are genuinely depraved, lunatic warmongers whom maintain the ability to string together sentences.
Wonder where the Kagans are in all this. Cheering from the sidelines? Seems they'd be invited.
Posted by: fastfreddy | Apr 30, 2018 2:03:57 PM | 17
Didn't an American Green Beret from IIRC a nuke snoop/radiological team just die reecently in Niger?
Posted by: Tannenhouser | Apr 30, 2018 2:13:18 PM | 18
We hear that the documents he is said to present were compiled by one Christopher Steele and assembled with the help of one Sergej Skripal and his MI6 handler [redacted]. They will show that Iran attempts to buy yellowcake uranium from Niger.
I think b was being sarcastic although Netanyahu and Bolton really are dumb and arrogant enough to try it.
Posted by: Ghost Ship | Apr 30, 2018 2:19:08 PM | 19
Actually Iran has a long-time investment in uranium mines in Namibia, from the Shah's time, and Ahmadinejad even visited Niger in Apr 2013 while that country was looking to diversify its uranium sales away from the French Areva. There's nothing "secret" about any of this, uranium is a fuel for reactors.
Posted by: Cyrus | Apr 30, 2018 2:20:01 PM | 20
...
What I like about this story is that, even though smearing Iran doesn't make any sense, narratives that don't make sense are 'normal' for that bloodthirsty experiment in social engineering known as "Israel". One wonders whether, if the "Israelis" are serious about attacking Iran, then shouldn't they be encouraged to give it a try, just to see what happens?
If they're not worried about blowback from Iran and Hezbollah, why should anyone else lose any sleep over it?
When Medvedev was President of Russia he said in an interview (with Zacharia) on a US network that ab attack on Iran would create an "unimaginable refugee catastrophe". Ironically (or Russian-ly), he didn't say for whom it would be catastrophic...
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Apr 30, 2018 2:20:13 PM | 21
The JCPOA is not a treaty it's an agreement between the US president and some other countries. The fact that a US president would seek any agreement with its mortal enemy Iran (as dictated by Israel) is ridiculous, but Obama needed something positive for his presidential library besides mandatory medical insurance (Obamacare) so there you go.
So now there's a new president who ran on a campaign of scrapping the Iran nuclear agreement (and Obamacare) and he's doing it. It's no surprise to Ayatollah Khamenei: Oct 6, 2013--
Iran’s Leader “Optimistic” about Rowhani’s US Diplomacy, but Skeptical of Washington, Israel
Certainly, we are pessimistic about the Americans. We do not trust them. We consider the government of the United States of America as an unreliable, arrogant, illogical, and trespassing government, which is badly possessed and dominated by the international Zionist network. They are forced to appease the extorter and forged regime that has occupied Palestine to observe the illegitimate desires and interests of the international Zionist network. They ought to be flexible against it for the interests of the international Zionist network.
They call it America’s interests, whereas America’s national interests entirely contradict what they are doing today in support of the forged regime. The government of the United States of America is blackmailing the entire world, appeasing the forged Zionist regime. We witness these facts. We do not trust the US government. We trust our own officials. We are optimist and we want them (officials) to take right and firm steps carefully and considering all aspects. They should not forget national interests even for a second.
The important point for the Islamic Republic’s system is the internal strength of the structure of the Islamic Republic, the internal strength of the Iranian nation. This has managed to protect the country, national unity, respect to great ideals of the Islamic Republic, and respect to the national honor. The Iranian nation is a dear nation. The revolution gave honor back to them. . .here
Posted by: Don Bacon | Apr 30, 2018 2:21:40 PM | 22
Also, there was actually never any evidence of a nuclear weapons research program prior to 2003 either. The IAEA has specifically gone on record stating in 2009 that it has "no concrete proof that this is or has been a nuclear weapons program in Iran". Gareth Porter has written more about the 2003 allegations and Israel's later attempts to undermine the NIE by insisting that there was evidence of "continued" nuclear weapons work. The worst that the IAEA could ever say it actually found in Iran, were "fragmented and incomplete feasibility studies" that were "relevant to" nukes -- none of which is in any way a violation of the NPT which actually ENCOURAGES the sharing of technology "relevant to" nuclear weapons including data from nuclear test explosions.
Posted by: Cyrus | Apr 30, 2018 2:25:01 PM | 23
Wow! The anti-corruption probe into Nuttyyahoo's activities must be coming close to arresting him; so, to avoid arrest, he must start an actual war of aggression. Only problem is the Zionists like their Outlaw allies are incapable of actually defeating anyone they might attack.
What the Zionists are scared to death of is becoming irrelevant; their Airstrip 1 existence no longer of any value to the Imperialist Empires that created the Zionist state for their own geopolitical machinations. Is there any real reason to militarily attack the Zionists beyond reclaiming Golan? If Lebanon becomes strong enough--I'd argue it's already--then a simple containment policy coupled with the international BDS movement will be more than enough to facilitate internal political change within the Apartheid State over time--containment will take several years to work as it did on South Africa. Zionist racism has destabilized itself. Talk about a state ripe for being Color Revolutionized. Those are the reasons for the easily seen and rebutted lies of a very desperate politico wanting very much to avoid prison for crimes he committed against his own nation, not the many War Crimes against others.
Posted by: karlof1 | Apr 30, 2018 2:26:38 PM | 24
Cyrus
"Also, there was actually never any evidence of a nuclear weapons research program prior to 2003 either"
INdeed, b better fix that desinformation.
Posted by: Anonymous_1 | Apr 30, 2018 2:29:26 PM | 25
doesn't make sense ...FUKUS does war on Iran, Iran closes the Gulf ...oil goes to 200/ barrel ....US does a superb imitation of a Dead Fly.
Posted by: Breadonwaters | Apr 30, 2018 2:34:35 PM | 26
B.: I had expected better from him. Some well forged documents or something more dramatic. This was just nonsense.
______________________________________________
This is another example of a trend I've been on about lately. You're quite right; the quality of the Western/ME hegemony's Big Lies is deteriorating markedly before our eyes. But only the minority who are willing and able to keep their eyes wide open seem to notice.
It's hard to tell if the proliferation of weak and incredible fabrications is based on the Big Liars' belief that the public is, or has become, so benighted and bamboozled that they'll swallow anything, or if it's an indication that they are running on empty. But, whether it's due to hubris or degenerate incompetence, it indeed looks as if they aren't even trying any more.
Then again, as you also point out, Bibi's anticlimactic histrionics are on a par with his comical September, 2012 performance at the UN, where he produced that cartoon drawing of a "bomb" in order to flog the typically mendacious and hysterical claim that the noble, harmless State of Israel was in imminent danger of destruction from the "Iranian bomb".
It's one thing when zealous Hasbarists, amateur or professional, troll/spam Internet comments boards with their rigidly fatuous, fantastic, Zionist Israel-serving talking points. One expects unsophisticated, fully-indoctrinated True Believers to spew rote talking points and dogma that insult the intelligence of anyone outside the Zionist Hive Mind.
But the fact that Israel's leaders and authorities shamelessly rely on such childish props to sell their genocidal policies and actions suggests both hubris and abiding contempt for the rest of the world.
It's hard to believe that Bibi and his allies and supporters don't know that they're insulting the rest of the world's intelligence. I think there's a word for this. Chutzpah, maybe?
Posted by: Ort | Apr 30, 2018 2:36:07 PM | 27
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IF7ZwfM4tQQK/
This is an absolutely stunning breaking interview of the Syrian independent member of parliament Fares Shehabi by the bbc hardtalk program. The msm typically try to aggressively browbeat non-western interviewees that they disagree with. Unfortunately, most of the interviewees either get cowed or they get emotional and angry.
Fares Shehabi instead is factually and rationally aggressive, fact by fact, counter-argument by counter-argument, not allowing the bbc interviewer to shut him up. It is a model of how to deal with the msm.
the msm have already managed to get the interview wiped off youtube. but it is still available here
http://www.syrianews.cc/syrian-mp-fares-shehabi-pummels-bbc-colonialist-sackur/
download it and upload it and torrent it everywhere you can so that they cannot wipe it off the net.
crossposted
Posted by: anon | Apr 30, 2018 2:36:12 PM | 28
@b and 19: please clarify re Steele and Skripal reference re Net's "documents"
Posted by: Sid2 | Apr 30, 2018 2:40:25 PM | 29
@Peter AU 1 16
Sounds like F-35 was used to hit the ammo dumps in Syria
What's your reason for saying this. We established at the previous threat that GBU-39 glide bombs were used. They are a stand-off weapon and I believe that the F-35 is incapobale of carrying them.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Apr 30, 2018 2:48:38 PM | 30
anon @ 27
The interview appears to be deleted from the second link also.
Posted by: spudski | Apr 30, 2018 2:54:45 PM | 31
spudski 30
No I just watched its there. Scoll down a bit.
Posted by: Anonymous_1 | Apr 30, 2018 2:55:47 PM | 32
Thanks very much, Anonymous @31.
Posted by: spudski | Apr 30, 2018 2:58:00 PM | 33
"unhinged" = arrogance turns into stupidity? The latest in the continuing Net-job droning on and on "war with Iran" might not go as well as he expects, given resistance to withdrawal from the JCPOA. A more easily applied application of "arrogance turns into stupidity" is the White House Correspondents Dinner this weekend roasting Press Sec Sanders. James Woods' response did it nicely at "low class trash." More of this sort of thing will indeed be "a gift" to the Republicans in the upcoming elections.
http://theduran.com/james-woods-crushes-white-house-correspondents-dinner-comedian-michelle-wolf/
Posted by: Sid2 | Apr 30, 2018 2:59:38 PM | 34
https://southfront.org/israeli-air-force-allegedly-used-gbu-39-small-diameter-bombs-in-last-night-strike-on-syria/
Indication of F-35I being used.
it's getting harder and harder to tell what's really going on. Sites like this are useful, but can only read between the lines: they simply do not have the resources to independantly uncover and vet primary sources of information. More the pity that our establishment news organizations are totally corrupt and have no credibility. That's a bigger loss than one might at first realize.
That said, it's interesting that Israel seems to be going real crazy now and not acting as it usually does through its proxies in Washington. I posit two possible interpretations, based on what I would expect as blowback from Trump's latest Syrian missile strike.
1. The US strike really was successful, Russian air defenses are impotent against US weaponry, and Israel and the US elites feel that it's now open season on Israel and Iran etc. Open skies, blast away!
2. The US strike was a failure, and Russian air defenses are potentially totally changing the game. Israel and US elites are going nuts and determined to strike hard and fast before the window of opportunity closes, and because they are just in general pissed off at having been defied ('how dare they defend themselves from our holy humanitarian missile strike?'). Israel is determined to build momentum for war before the military option becomes untenable. Even if Russian air defenses really are that good, the West can still prevail in the middle east through overwhelming massed attacks... for now...
Note that my thinking posits that our elites will go crazy regardless of what happens - which fits with past experience, but is not perhaps what Karl Popper would have called "falsifiable."
Posted by: TG | Apr 30, 2018 3:11:12 PM | 36
@Fec 34
The F-35 is not capable of GBU-39 carry, also these glide bombs could be released over international water which safeguards the delivery system.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Apr 30, 2018 3:15:23 PM | 37
If Nikki Haley was supposedly voted most likable US politician hence I suggest, lock the US insane asylum and throw out the key, since now anything will be blabbermouthed and nothing of substance will really happen except some unwitting crisis actors will die, a fact of inhumane cruelty of imperial rulers.
Where are dire warnings from Russia about severe consequences if Syria attacked.
Russians lost credibility of their threats which is even worse if they have never made them.
I do not know what it would take for people to see what cruel charade all this is, what would it take for people to realize that it is all Roman type of theater of wilderness and pain and we are audience and targets of this propaganda of fear of global nuke war and destruction that they want us to believe is behind all this cruel soap opera.
There will be no global war since there are no fundamental conflicts within global elites despite what propaganda from all sides claims and that including b, trying to make sense of utter unadulterated nonsense of MSM, for those establishment people in west who are already in it are not idiots but rational people who do that immoral, opportunist job for money knowing what they lie about, knowing that there is no danger of global nuke catastrophe whatsoever, otherwise they would act more sober like it was during Cold War.
However, there is logic in this madness, namely to forcefully align nations with discredited ruling elites who attempt to take role of saviors, when no other method of control over population works any more and policies of deliberated destruction of welfare and civil society, openly provoked mass unrest or revolution and instigated natural growth of working class movements in self defense. Warmongering was classical ploy against discontented population used many times in history and nor mere speculation.
Spreading of fear of global anihilation among populations is the ultimate objective of this unheard of verbal and acting belligerence on world stage, which upon examination of basic socioeconomic facts especially soundness and calm of global financial system indicates mood of world peace and love among oligarchic elites who have a good thing going while sheeple are orderly dying of starvation and fear.
But I guess even on this quite brainy blog people are more interested in menacing tabloid surrealism than boring naked truth. Otherwise, b would not have much to write about in his devastating reports on masive MSM lying, with implicit hope that one day may be NYT writes some truth.
It ain's gonna happen b , their business is lies yours it seems is to skillfully debunk them, these are ironically two sides of the same coin of unsubstantiated hope of making any difference anymore.
Posted by: Kalen | Apr 30, 2018 3:16:34 PM | 38
@ 36 Don Bacon
Colonel Cassad says F-22A Raptor.
https://colonelcassad.livejournal.com/4157476.html
F-35 II listed as capable.
https://topwar.ru/14809-aviabomba-klassa-sdb-gbu-39.html
F35 block 3F software upgrades.
the-war-zone/14103/lets-talk-about-the-usafs-plan-for-fully-combat-capable-f-35s
www.janes.com/article/77595/lockheed-martin-to-deliver-israeli-upgrades-for-block-3f
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Apr 30, 2018 3:41:55 PM | 41
Israel will not risk Jews so they will stick to launching air strikes from Lebanon. All of the characters will be happy to use another mercenary army of goys to attack the Syrian gov and it’s allies. Especially attractive might be to use these to buttress the SDF to hold onto eastern Syria or to attack Turk aligned forces.
Posted by: Alaric | Apr 30, 2018 3:43:34 PM | 42
b,
unfortunately the majority only read headlines. In a world where evidence matters not, details of Bibi Nuttuyahoo's claim 1999-2003 is a side show.
Bibi is setting the stage for his managing director, D. J. Trump, to "honourably" withdraw from the JCPOA on May 12 and to pressure the other signatories.
There are somethings larger - I do hope someone (Russia or China) will grant Iran their nuclear umbrella. And Kim, do make a note to self.
The Anglo-Zionists are deep in pretexts to coverup:
1. the black swan flying under heavy wings with $230 trillion global debt must be brought down. Not nearly enough in the ESF.
2.Revelations on the recent 100 missiles hoax to retaliate for the 'chemical attack' that was not. Can't disappear Robert Fisk's expose - he is widely read..
3. Christoper Steele's Case on the dock wherein he will be deposed. Oh wait, where is he in hiding with the Skripals?
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
@ 8, re Russia delivery of S-300s to Syria. Don't count on it as Israel's and Russia's militaries "have an arrangement to avoid aerial conflict over Syria." Last week Russia's Ambassador to Israel made that clear.
Posted by: Likklemore | Apr 30, 2018 3:48:57 PM | 43
Looks to me like trump is groveling before the Saudis for keeping the petrodollar. Hence he is walking out of the Iran deal despite its geopolitical risk, and trying to show some fireworks in Syria. What's the half life of this show? More, or less than Trump's average ejaculation time?
Posted by: meme | Apr 30, 2018 3:49:50 PM | 44
Posted by: Don Bacon | Apr 30, 2018 3:50:45 PM | 45
Putin blocking the delivery of S-300 in Syria against the demands of the Russian Military
This was discussed by Putin with General Staff chief Valery Gerasimov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on April 20. The Russian military, they told the President, want the go-ahead to deploy S-300 missile batteries to cover Syrian and Iranian forces against US and Israeli attack from the air. They believe Israeli threats to attack the S-300 batteries as soon as they are operational are a bluff which Russia must call if Russia’s positions in Syria, and Iran itself, are not to come under subsequent attack from the American-Israeli combination. Testing the threat in Syria, they argue, is the less threatening, less costly option than encouraging the Americans and Israelis to prepare their
offensive against Iran. Putin won’t agree.
To respond to Putin’s reluctance, the General Staff and the Defence Ministry have devised a step short of the S-300, but with potentially enough defensive power to intercept or deter American and Israeli air attacks. This is the deployment of more Russian electronic warfare systems with the capacity to jam the surveillance, targeting, fire control and command signals on which the attackers rely. It is the Samson Haircut option – deprive the giant of control of his firepower, blind him.
Silently, Putin has decided to protect Deripaska; not to call the US attack on Rusal an act of war; and to test the Americans with an offer of armistice. International bankers close to Russian business believe it is a Russian illusion that an armistice with the US can be anything but temporary; pursuing it is a miscalculation of US intentions, the sources add. They warn that new attacks will come.
http://johnhelmer.net/the-samson-haircut-option-one-step-before-russia-opens-fire-on-american-israeli-forces/#more-19116
Putin Reportedly “Ready For Deep Concessions”, Seeks Deal With Trump
He understands Russia can’t compete with the West economically and he doesn’t plan to go to war with the West.
Kremlin has ordered officials to curb their anti-U.S. rhetoric.
Putin’s decision explains why lawmakers Monday suddenly pulled a draft law that would’ve imposed sweeping counter-sanctions on U.S. companies, two of the people said.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-18/putin-reportedly-ready-deep-concessions-seeks-deal-trump
Russian Senators to soften counter sanctions against US
RBC: Russian senators to water down Moscow’s response to US sanctions. Two Federation Council members told the newspaper that the final version of the amendments to the ‘anti-sanctions’ bill initiated by State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and leaders of all parliamentary factions, will be “quite mild.”
http://tass.com/pressreview/1001647
Russia not to take action against US diplomatic property - diplomat
More:
http://tass.com/politics/1002504
Posted by: Passer by | Apr 30, 2018 3:53:05 PM | 46
Don and Peter.
That's a lot better than what I had. Beast mode. Hilarious.
For all I know, they shoved it out the back of a C-17.
By the huge ammount of trolls totally blocking comments at RT English ( and I suppose at any other media )with thousands of botted likes under their comments to rise them to the top of view, I would say they are preparing something big, since I have not seen this level of trolling ( which implies having RT news about this topic blocked for comments as if a DDOS attack would be happening in fact )since the beginning of the Syrian war at some MSM where I started commenting supporting Syria.
Posted by: From the resistance | Apr 30, 2018 3:58:55 PM | 48
Passer by | Apr 30, 2018 3:53:05 PM | 45
I believe Putin is playing for time. The March 1 weaponry display didn't include production numbers but I think it is a safe bet they don't exist in sufficient numbers..yet.
So US&Co have a small window left to create hell on earth for as many as possible and they IMO will hit Iran before the football playoffs that Putin so wants to go smoothly.
I would assume Iran is/was responsible for Iranian defense of these sites so I am surprised they didn't respond, maybe there was no time?? Couldn't Russia have warned them?? And does anyone know what weaponry the Russians brought into Syria recently under cover of smoke?
Posted by: frances | Apr 30, 2018 4:02:55 PM | 49
I've no doubt that for a lot of people the question of F-35 usage anywhere near a combat zone is a so-what issue, but for those of us who have struggled for years to bring some truth about this fault-filled much-delayed program through the fog of corruption, it's important to maintain that the current fleet of expensive pre-production F-35 prototypes is truly worthless.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Apr 30, 2018 4:08:50 PM | 50
Likklemore
@ 8, re Russia delivery of S-300s to Syria. Don't count on it as Israel's and Russia's militaries "have an arrangement to avoid aerial conflict over Syria." Last week Russia's Ambassador to Israel made that clear.
Uh, that is the reason Russia should use S300. Then, there wouldnt be any "aerial conflict" over Syrian sovereign airspace to begin with.
Posted by: Anonymous_1 | Apr 30, 2018 4:09:58 PM | 51
@ frances 48
US&Co . . will hit Iran before the football playoffs
And how might they "hit Iran?" Do you mean hit the country itself with a military attack?
Posted by: Don Bacon | Apr 30, 2018 4:13:42 PM | 52
Israel has said that it will take out any S-300 in Syria, and that would include any nearby Russians.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Apr 30, 2018 4:15:24 PM | 53
From the resistance | Apr 30, 2018 3:58:55 PM | 47
You're right, pretty amazing, I did manage to post two comments debunking the docs, but it took forever.
Posted by: frances | Apr 30, 2018 4:18:37 PM | 54
@ 52 Don Bacon
Apparently, Pantsirs have to be in place to protect the S-300s.
https://ejmagnier.com/2018/04/29/syria-russia-is-teaching-israel-the-naughty-boy-a-lesson-and-iran-is-watching/
@ frances
I think the World Cup is playing a big role in the decision making as you have said. There is a lot at stake: investments already made and international exposure also. I can't wait for it to be finished so we can get back to war !! (sarc)
Posted by: imoverit | Apr 30, 2018 4:20:46 PM | 56
Israel could start its assassination program, carry out sabotage, airstrikes, there is no limit to the sick regime and the sick western media accetpance of the same unhinged behavior by Israel.
Posted by: Anonymous_1 | Apr 30, 2018 4:32:44 PM | 57
Posted by: frances | Apr 30, 2018 4:18:37 PM | 53
Go out of tha site and come in again to post your comment, This you must do it with every comment you want to post, as I have discovered so far, but who is to tire with this invasion and what is at stake? Not me.... I am noticing that they are already tyring indeed, and start desisting. One of my comments was deleted while still tipping....and the keyboard gets blocked when you saty there a while, but if you go out and come in again you will be able to post. Try it.
Posted by: From the resistance | Apr 30, 2018 4:37:17 PM | 58
the hero of hebrew history above is a great man did obaama not give him 30 billion in war arms.
did germany not give him 5 free dolphin class submarines for samson option.
does german public funds pay compensation cover amounting to a trillion euros by the year 2070.
the man is a god he can drop and fire depleted uraniun ,drop dialed down nuke bombs kill president,primeminister sell usa top secret files to china and russia via operation talpiot can he not listen and blackmail the world.
who else can kill gaza semites by the 10s of thousands and then call critic anti semite
this man benji is a king maker bow down for you are not fit to lick his precious fingers
Posted by: charles drake | Apr 30, 2018 4:38:45 PM | 59
From the resistance
Re: trolls at RT commenting commenting and liking troll comments to many thousands.
I have seen this before so its not a new thing, I wonder who initiate this, most likely western states spy orgs.
Posted by: Anonymous_1 | Apr 30, 2018 4:41:20 PM | 60
Does NuttyYahoo's document collection include the plans for nuclear triggers that the CIA gave to them via Operation Merlin?
Posted by: Curtis | Apr 30, 2018 4:44:15 PM | 61
Et al--
Russia began its Syria intervention with an S-400 deployed in Latakia and has introduced several more since, one being in Sept 2017. Syria also has the BUK-M2E AA system and the Pantsir to go with its older and upgraded S-200 systems along with who knows what else. Just what was off loaded from Russian supply vessels under the cover of smoke last week (don't know if such veiling's continuing)? My guess is more AA systems of the type causing Zionists on both sides of Atlantic to freakout.
As for the Zionists attacking Iranian military bases, those Iran uses in Syria are joint-use with Syria regardless of what's said by Zionists; so, any such attack will need to be aimed at Iran proper. The consequences for the region would be horrible--particularly for Zionists and Saudis: Dimona would be leveled as would Saudi oil infrastructure. The fallout and other pollution would be appalling. If the Zionists want to keep their skin, they'll arrest Nutty before he gets his get-out-of-jail war started.
Zionists know they've lost and are contained and constrained, so they're moving into desperation mode. Too bad they lack the courage to put a pistol to their head and pull the trigger.
Posted by: karlof1 | Apr 30, 2018 4:45:37 PM | 62
to all those who say the F35 can not use the GBU-39, well what about the upgrade to this weapon the GBU-53/B which it can...
here is a pic of 4 loaded on F35
http://www.navair.navy.mil/img/uploads/2012209CA001-159.jpg
imbedded date on this image is 7/27/2012
also note the small diameter bomb has been adapted to be launched from HIMARS mlrs. So, the story of ground launched weapons used could have been this version of the weapons used in addition to air launches.
SDB weapons can also be used from drones...
Posted by: the original Paul | Apr 30, 2018 4:46:33 PM | 63
I have trouble in believing that Trump will really attack Iran, just because of some new fake evidence from Netanyahu. N's been trying this forever.
The basic point is that Trump's electorate don't want real war, with American deaths. So far, it's been like that, 102 missiles following 59 Tomahawks,and no effect.
Posted by: Laguerre | Apr 30, 2018 4:47:05 PM | 64
Laguerre
Trump is dumb enough, Pompeo, Bolton, Trump, I mean you cant get worse, these are the most sick hawks and Trump have already showed that he could attack states illegally Syria, with no proof whatsoever. Stop hoping on Trump.
Posted by: Anonymous_1 | Apr 30, 2018 4:58:29 PM | 65
Posted by: TG | Apr 30, 2018 3:11:12 PM | 35
Israel is in a position to attack but not to defend. Israel's problem is not Iran but the Palestinians.
John Helmer seems to think that Russia has decided on electronic warfare, that would be reason for panic as Israel's (and US) stuff is completely dependent on electronics.
Posted by: somebody | Apr 30, 2018 5:00:07 PM | 66
One guy has traced the "Paul Bright" bot IP to KSA..but I do not know how the hell it could be done...
Posted by: From the resistance | Apr 30, 2018 5:05:31 PM | 67
It's clearer and clearer that Russia is at best impotent, but more likely complicit.
Posted by: paul | Apr 30, 2018 5:07:14 PM | 68
Its absolutely disgusting to see comments on social media majorities uncritically belive Netanyahu.
Posted by: Robert D | Apr 30, 2018 5:12:43 PM | 69
"Trump is dumb enough,"
yes but not to the degree where he has to justify American dead.
Posted by: Laguerre | Apr 30, 2018 5:16:15 PM | 70
"It's clearer and clearer that Russia is at best impotent," Frankly that's fantasy.
Posted by: Laguerre | Apr 30, 2018 5:25:04 PM | 71
@Posted by: karlof1 | Apr 30, 2018 2:26:38 PM | 23
"the Imperialist Empires that created the Zionist state for their own geopolitical machinations"
Read a book once in a while. Some racial-supremacist, religious-supremacist Ashkenazi zionist jews created Israel for their own machinations, and no-one else's. Israel is not Airstrip One. It serves no masters other than bigoted zionist jews.
@Posted by: Ort | Apr 30, 2018 2:36:07 PM | 26
Convince the plebian mob, and you convince most of society. Dissenters are drowned out, or hounded. Jewish-owned/run companies control most of the Western world's major news media.
@Peter AU 1 16
"Sounds like F-35 was used to hit the ammo dumps in Syria"
F-35 is a POS. Ammo dumps hit by old technology – ground-launched ATACMS missiles with unitary penetrating warheads. ATACMS = supersonic, manoueverable, non-ballistic flight path, hard to shoot down, big @%!$ impact and kaboom.
Posted by: 3.14159kalteckaltectowthatline | Apr 30, 2018 5:29:53 PM | 72
Laguerre
No hes right, russia is backstabbing as usual.
Posted by: Robert d | Apr 30, 2018 5:31:46 PM | 73
There were a number of reasons for the Balfour Declaration, but one of the major ones was defense of the Suez Canal, vital for communications to India. The Turks had already attacked the canal twice by 1917. The Brits wanted a local group on the spot that would help to defend the canal. A Jewish settlement filled the bill.
Posted by: lysias | Apr 30, 2018 5:43:03 PM | 74
And in 1956 they did precisely that. But by that time the British Empire was too far gone to be able to make proper use of that support.
Posted by: lysias | Apr 30, 2018 5:47:03 PM | 75
@Cyrus | Apr 30, 2018 2:20:01 PM | 20
As background knowledge that most overlook, Iran is one of the top sources for uranium ore, unfortunately it is contaminated with molybdenum making it almost useless for high grading. That is a primary reason for their investment in uranium in Africa.
Posted by: Bakerpete | Apr 30, 2018 5:48:45 PM | 76
Embedded in the news story (link below) is a video claimed to be of one of the bombs dropped during the attack described in the news story.
I have no way of knowing yet how many bombs were dropped in all nor what they were exactly. The report of the attack registering 2.6 on the Richter scale suggests that at least one hit was something VERY big. I am inclined to believe that this blast in the video is entirely independent of the earth-shaking explosion.
The explosion in the video is obviously of a uranium-based warhead. The brilliant white flash is NOT a nuclear (fission or fusion) flash (no mushroom shaped up-draft), and it is followed immediately by a scattering of equally brilliant white sparks and leaves a major fire burning. The sparks are bits of the warhead (which is actually made of a uranium-based alloy -- at least 95% uranium) designed to shatter upon ignition in order to give access to air (oxygen) to all the metal mass of the warhead, thus enabling it all to burn simultaneously (i.e. within a few seconds of the initial ignition) and create maximum heat/destruction. The smaller the pieces, the better they burn in such an explosion.
When the uranium is ignited, it burns at +/- 6,000°C. creating heat on par with a nuclear explosion (but without that horribly inconvenient mushroom-shaped cloud). This one looks like a thermobaric bomb (a reworked up-graded, "enhanced", uraniumized version of the "daisy cutter" first used in Vietnam).
Visible near the end of the (brief) video are other, small explosions, which could be of the same magnitude but much farther away or which could be the result of other weapons near the same site but of much smaller power.
This bomb appears to be similar to those used in southern Lebanon in 2006. The United Nations Environmental Program's post-conflict assessment unit found that those warheads had been made of low enriched uranium.
Noteworthy, and in contradiction to the official version of an attack on arms depots, is the lack of any cascade of explosions that such an attack would trigger among the arms in the depot. After the invasion of Iraq, there was an attack on a United States arms depot, and it was recorded on a fair number of videos, some quite good, all, as far as I know, long since flushed down the memory hole. The noise of the depot's arms exploding was unmistakable, and there were major firey elements flying everywhere from those secondary explosions. There is none of that here.
Iranian missiles destroyed in 'bunker busting' Syria strikes: Report
#SyriaWar
Hama and Aleppo attacks destroy major arms depots and cause minor earthquake, according to reports, days after Israel threatened Iran
http://www.middleeasteye.net/news/syrian-army-says-enemy-rocket-attacks-strike-military-bases-886095650
No news site is perfect -- much less infallible. However, Middle East Eye I have found to be one of the more reliable. Hence, I am inclined to take seriously anything that they publish, even when it does not seem to make sense to me.
R.J.P.
Posted by: Robet James Parsons | Apr 30, 2018 5:50:46 PM | 77
Russia's non-intervention in the attack last night will only encourage further attacks.
Posted by: Perimtr | Apr 30, 2018 5:53:21 PM | 78
Russia could easily give Syria the s300 system. But Putin clearly does not want to hurt his buddy Netanyahu's feelings. They are always so chummy you can see there is a mutual respect between them whenever they meet. Russia is only in Syria to fight terrorism. They will obviously not confront Israel and go to war, and that is of course, understandable. But whats even worse is that they seem to refuse to give Syria/Iran the means to defend themselves from Israeli attacks.If its true Putin is blocking the delivery himself against the request of the Russian Army, that is even more shameful.I guess in terms of preventing a World War, it is good that Putin is chummy with Netanyahu.However a regional war is looking very likely at this point.Unfortunately the only way Israel will learn is by being smashed in the teeth. I'm sure in time Syria, Iran or Hezbollah will have to teach them another lesson.
Posted by: Jayhawk2018 | Apr 30, 2018 6:03:45 PM | 79
It's hilarious when some idiot suggests I read a book when almost my entire knowledge-base comes from various written sources including several thousand books over the years.
Seems the Zionist desalination program's insufficient to solve Palestine's water crisis, which is the primary reason Lebanon's been invaded by them. Jordan's situation is even worse as it has less water and faster growing population. Here's one brief look at the problem but lacks specifics about the Zionist's contribution--they don't want to share with any non-Zionist. The Zionists new desalination plants would be juicy targets (yes, I know they aren't supposed to be targeted, but tell that to the Killer Coalition Outlaws), more important than Dimona.
Or maybe it's that Nutty has his own private Death Wish.
Posted by: karlof1 | Apr 30, 2018 6:26:03 PM | 80
@Posted by: Robet James Parsons | Apr 30, 2018 5:50:46 PM | 76
The fire-station in HOms 35km away from the strike main point was also targetted in a clear intend to avoid fire-fighters going to suffocate the huge fires in the aftermath, which is a despicable act much in line with Israel usual behavior.
Also, by attacking the "Zainabydoun Brigade", where the young died soldiers belonged, Israel is clearly trying to provoke the Shia sector of the resitance, and especially Hezbollah,in the verge of the Lebanese Parlimentary Elections to be hold 6th May, where hezbollah could well consolidate, more if needed, its role as one of the main political forces in Lebanon with which Israel and the US will find it more difficult to continue labelling it as a terrorist organization...
Posted by: From the resistance | Apr 30, 2018 6:28:00 PM | 81
A lot of Russian oligarchs are dual Israeli or American -Russian citizens. Even in the Soviet era while they provided just enough support to prevent the Arab countries from being totally defeated they stopped short of giving them enough to threaten Israel or defeat them. Putin has made peace with a number of the oligarchs that remain in Russia but he has to take care not to get the pro Israeli -US faction riled or threaten their overseas financial interests which Trump has threatened to do with sanctions targeted at the oligarchs
So Russia will prevent Syria from being totally overwhelmed but concede the US the northeast oil rich fields and Israel gets the gas fields in Golan. They will allow isolated missile attacks and bombing by US and Israel that both resort to for show to appease their hawks. In the meantime if Assad has an accident or gets overthrown due to economic reasons then israel and US may get their puppet state and Russia/Iran may exit. Then on to Lebanon and Iran.
Wars are not fought to be won anymore. They are fought to be long lasting. Perpetual War Abroad is Peace at Home
Posted by: Pft | Apr 30, 2018 6:50:46 PM | 82
Not one Arab country gave a damn about Israel's nuclear weapons, becasue they knew Israel would never attack them.
the donmeh house of Saud did NOT say it was going to build a nuclear arsenal becasue Israel has one.
Nope ---
the mi6 donmeh house Saud said it is going to build a nuclear arsenal if they think Iran will produce nuclear weapons.
There you have it.
Posted by: charles drake | Apr 30, 2018 7:04:31 PM | 83
The strike on the Aleppo targets (only some civilian buildings were hit, either there was a glitch or they simply didn't care what they hit) seems to have been carried out by Israeli aircraft releasing glide bombs from turkish (and/or US) controlled air space, similar to the 2007 warehouse attack.
As for the Hama strike, it seems that for the first time ballistic missiles instead of cruise missiles were used. These are more challenging targets than subsonic cruise missiles because of their high speed (The Scud for instance reaches Mach 5 / 1.7 km/s).
The "Pantsir", the most modern short range AD system in syrian service is suitable for targets up to a speed of Mach 3 / 1 km/s. A new high speed missile for the system should enable it for target speeds of several km/s, but it is only scheduled to become available in 2019.
The most modern medium range system is the "Buk" which is able to combat targets with a speed of up to 1.2 km/s in the M2 version. The M3 version gets up to 3 km/s but it is only available since 2016 and therefore not likely to be in Syrian service.
Syria does not have modern long range air defence systems with ABM capability like S300/S400. Note that because of the target speed the range of an AD system is lower against ballistic missiles, S-400 with its standard 48N6DM missile has a range of 240 km against aircraft, but only 60 km against ballistic missiles. Therefore the Russian S-400 system in Khmeimim was not in a position to do anything against the strike.
So the current capabilities of Syrian AD against ballistic missile threats don't look too good - the S-300 really is needed.
Posted by: Menschmaschine | Apr 30, 2018 7:04:54 PM | 84
A 95% uranium "anything" is not possible, and would kill anyone trying to manufacture it, or transport, load, store etc., if it did not go fissile in the first place...
Dont pull facts out of your ass here, OK?
regards
OY
Posted by: oldenyoung | Apr 30, 2018 7:11:02 PM | 85
Canthama at SyrPers provides this from the SAA's FB:
Canthama: "I believe this an important statement from the folks of the SAA FB (not official SAA but with ex SAA and with deep connections to the SAA leadership).
"It confirms some of the info we shared early today, limited damaged, but it brings hints of a possible attack from the ground and not long distance missiles, that would explain the lack of SyAAD activity. Worth following this info."
SAA FB:"We had a long post regarding last night and we were asked to put it on hold for the time being. We can however say that almost all the speculations and analysis that are circulating social media are false.
"A storage depot was hit by GBU-39B glide bombs not coming from the sea or South/West; the attack is highly suspected to be ground launched but we cannot confirm this.
"The type of ammunition targeted was insignificant, grad rockets and several other domestic munition; there was no sophisticated weaponry whatsoever; also, the level of attack was insignificant as well.
"What created the huge explosions was the fact that one of the major storage depots caught fire and exploded which resulted in what you saw.
"No side publicly claimed responsibility for the attack but that doesn’t mean the Syrian command isn’t aware of the side and the intention.
"Finally, and this message is to those in non-official military media; in cases of foreign aggression no one should be spreading any sort of information that they aren’t sure of, rather they should wait an official statement or only stick to the aftermath in their reports, rather than jumping into spreading rumors and analysis-based reports then calling it news.
"For the time being, we cannot answer more than what’s written here but perhaps soon we can have a long explanation posted."
Canthama recommends this piece by Adam Garrie which I too find interesting. However, Garrie's incorrect about the lack of fatalities; Canthama specifically posted these four--Captain Fadi Othman, Lt Hassan Zuhair, Suleiman Mohsen Al Malhami, Yahya Mohammed Alsaleem--out of an initial 13 reported KIA.
Posted by: karlof1 | Apr 30, 2018 7:11:34 PM | 86
There is nothing new about Netanyahu's nonsense-as everyone seems to realise: the only justification for his party and his particular brand of fascism is the belief that there can be no peace for Jewish people generally, and Israelis in particular until all potential opponents have been wiped out or terrorised into slavery. And he has managed to convince most Israelis of this-something which means that in moral and political, and probably clinical terms too, they are insane- beyond the reach of reason.
What is new and makes the situation very dangerous is that the US is going along with this for the ride. It has run out of ideas on how to deal with the gathering storm of consequences from eighty years of arrogance and careless neglect of the inevitable fall out from its self indulgent policies. And Trump, under constant pressure from the idiots running the Deep State, has no conception of the implications of the little games that he is playing and encouraging others (see Netanyahu above) to play. In his mind he is starring in an extempore version of the Godfather.
Way down at the bottom of things worth mentioning is the fact that the UK government is in an even bigger crisis. It is clearly doomed unless the world ends first, which is something it is happy to consider. May and her allies (who include the Blairite Labour party and almost all the political class including the SNP and the Liberals) will (as the recent attacks in Syria showed) go along with Trump whatever happens, which means that the other 'eyes' the White Commonwealth of Canada, Australia etc will do the same.
This is the problem with empires in decline, they become suicidal. And having reconciled themselves with death they lose any inhibitions.
Poor old Putin just doesn't understand that: for years it has been clearer and clearer that Russia and China were rational, legalistic and diplomatic while the 'west' reverted to its barbaric ways, defying rules, breaking treaties, laughing at international law, drunken berserkers running amok employing the weapons that they have been accumulating for decades because fearing that the end is near they fear nothing else. The future holds no hope for them.
Putin who sees only the reality that the US remains both enviably rich and powerful cannot understand how unstable and dangerous it has become.
As to China, nothing surprises its leadership any more which is why it spends all day lifting weights and eating high protein foods, ready to defend itself and studiously avoiding involvement.
Posted by: bevin | Apr 30, 2018 7:13:34 PM | 87
I'm still in shook Putin didn't place 300s in Syria long, long ago. He really can be behind the curve at times. How could have thought the Empire would not grow more brazen in aggression?
Posted by: timbers | Apr 30, 2018 7:33:08 PM | 88
Here is a well thought out thread that analyses Bibi's claims. Including that Israel probably hacked into the IAEA systems to get some of the data, in particular a photo of the 'new' storage site.
https://twitter.com/yarbatman/status/991064102314369025
Posted by: JohninMK | Apr 30, 2018 7:38:16 PM | 89
Excellent bevin @86.
Here is former Sweden foreign minister Carl Bildt, in a tweet immediately after Netanyahu’s remarks: “Nothing really new in @netanyahu Iran speech. Confirms that Iran closed down nuclear weapons program in 2003. Continued technology efforts. In peinciple all of this well known. No allegation that Iran cheats on 2015 nuclear deal.”
Posted by: fairleft | Apr 30, 2018 8:05:02 PM | 90
@karlof1 85
the [GB-39B glide bomb] attack is highly suspected to be ground launched but we cannot confirm this.
Mar 10, 2015
Boeing, Saab Unveil Ground Launched SDB
The system essentially sticks a GBU-39B small diameter bomb, widely used by the US military and a number of international customers, on the front of a M26 rocket. The M26 is set to be demilitarized by 2018 under a set of cluster munitions treaties, meaning the GLSDB program would essentially be recycling an item that countries were planning to stockpile or scrap.
The weapon is designed to be launched out of a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), used by a number of US allies already, avoiding the need to design a new launch system. That MLRS can hold six weapons per pod, with two pods per vehicle. . .here
There would be evidence of the rocket, methinks.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Apr 30, 2018 8:10:43 PM | 91
"I'm still in shook Putin didn't place 300s in Syria long, long ago"
Shocked? Lol
Israel ordered Putin not to sell the S-300 to Syria 7 years ago. It is a well known info. "Western Partners" demanded that Russia never sells anything like that to Syria. Russia also complied with US sanctions against Iran and refused to sell them the S-300 until the JCPOA was signed. Even now, Russia offers the S-400 to Turkey and Saudi Arabia but not to Iran.
Not only that, but there is an agreement between Putin and Netanyahu where Russia allows Israel to bomb targets in Syria without any retaliation.
You see, Putin is begging to be admitted in the Western Club, as an equal. This is why he is doing those things. But they still don't want him, as they want full control over Russia. They do not recognize "equals". What he wants is that several different oligarhies carve up the world between themselves (multipolar world), and so that his group can control Russia and the surrounding areas (its sphere of influence). What they want is only one oligarchy to rule them all (unipolar world).
Syria is just a chip for Putin in that game to be part of the NWO.
Posted by: Observer | Apr 30, 2018 8:16:55 PM | 92
@timbers 87
"I'm still in shook Putin didn't place 300s in Syria long, long ago"
Shocked? Lol
Israel ordered Putin not to sell the S-300 to Syria 7 years ago. It is a well known info. "Western Partners" demanded that Russia never sells anything like that to Syria. Russia also complied with US sanctions against Iran and refused to sell them the S-300 until the JCPOA was signed. Even now, Russia offers the S-400 to Turkey and Saudi Arabia but not to Iran.
Not only that, but there is an agreement between Putin and Netanyahu where Russia allows Israel to bomb targets in Syria without any retaliation.
You see, Putin is begging to be admitted in the Western Club, as an equal. This is why he is doing those things. But they still don't want him, as they want full control over Russia. They do not recognize "equals". What he wants is that several different oligarhies carve up the world between themselves (multipolar world), and so that his group can control Russia and the surrounding areas (its sphere of influence). What they want is only one oligarchy to rule them all (unipolar world).
Syria is just a chip for Putin in that game to be part of the NWO.
Posted by: Sea Breeze | Apr 30, 2018 8:18:55 PM | 93
Re: oldenyoung | Apr 30, 2018 7:11:02 PM | 84
You don't know what you are talking about.
For example, nuclear fuel rods are made of low enriched uranium typically containing 3% to 5% U-235, with the other 95-97% being pure uranium-238. While you wouldn't want them in your pocket 24/7, you certainly could hold them in your hand without any great danger.
Even a sub-critical mass of uranium-235 is not going to go fissile and it will not "kill anyone trying to manufacture it, or transport, load, store etc."
Please do a little homework before you rudely go off on someone without having any idea what you are talking about.
Posted by: Perimetr | Apr 30, 2018 8:19:52 PM | 94
@bevin 86
the US is going along with this for the ride
No, for the money. The simple fact is that AIPAC and Israel have an iron grip on each and every member of the US Congress. It's been established that Israel rules, and Congressmembers get "contributions" and trips to Israel and other perks. On the other hand, if any Congress member who gives a slight little anti-Israel (i.e. anti-Semitic) peep will become an ex-Congressmember. It's happened, with highly-financed opposition to a deviant's transgression at the next biannual election. One example is Cynthia McKinney (links broken.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Apr 30, 2018 8:30:39 PM | 95
@52 I don't understand that argument, Don.
The Russians can unload any S-300 delivery at Tartus. There is zero chance that the Israelis will bomb them while they remain inside a Russian military base.
And those missiles can stay there while the Russians train up the Syrians in their use. Again, attacking while they remain inside Tartus is a no-go.
And the S-300's are road-mobile. They can be driven out of Tartus to their eventual operational deployment, which means that they leave the protection of Tartus only when they are capable of defending themselves.
Or, in short: Israeli plans are predicated on taking out those missiles before they can be made operational. But they can be made operational while they are still inside a Russian military base protected by S-400 defences, and by the time they leave that protection the Syrians are already able to shoot down any attackers.
Posted by: Yeah, Right | Apr 30, 2018 8:33:06 PM | 96
The only thing using a 95% uranium level is a fission weapon(supercritical reaction)...otherwise 95% is only found in top national R & D labs, working on fission efficiency...letting field grunts load a 95% uranium anything?...not in anyones imagination....
regards
OY
Posted by: oldenyoung | Apr 30, 2018 8:34:44 PM | 97
@ 92...do you understand why the majority is u238?
OY
Posted by: oldenyoung | Apr 30, 2018 8:39:02 PM | 98
You wrote "A 95% uranium "anything" is not possible". Maybe you meant something else, but that statement is hardly true.
Posted by: Perimetr | Apr 30, 2018 8:44:25 PM | 99
@97 we are not talking about a weapons R & D facility...we are talking applied munition in the field...scattering many kgs of 95% uranium in the field would be fairly easy to detect, and would bring you under immediate international scrutiny...
OY
Posted by: oldenyoung | Apr 30, 2018 8:49:38 PM | 100
