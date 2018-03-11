Post a comment

Syria - The Fall Of Two Cities
The Turkish proxy Takfiris have nearly encircled the Kurdish held city of Afrin. The water supply to the city is cut off. It will fall within a few days.
Map by Syrian Civil War Map - bigger
This is the direct result of gigantic miscalculations by the YPG Kurds who controlled the Afrin area. They had a clear offer from the Syrian and Russian government: Hand over the administration to the legitimate Syrian government and the Syrian army will come and defend your land.
They rejected that offer multiple times. They thought they could withstand an attack by a numerical superior enemy which has abundant air and artillery support. Hizbullah can do that but the Kurds are not Hizbullah. Their defense network was mediocre with bunkers easily visible (vid) from the air and ground and without any water supply and other necessities. These medieval fortifications were built over years but fell within hours. There was apparently no second line to fall back to. The tactical military abilities the YPG Kurds have shown were rather amateurish. The announced reinforcements from east Syria made no difference. Now their 'canton' is lost to a very hostile forces. Can it ever be regained?
Meanwhile the U.S. is on the verge of giving away the Kurdish held Manbij to the Turks.
In 2016 the Kurdish PKK attempted to hold onto 'autonomous' city-centers in eastern Turkey. The Turkish army simply shelled those areas into rubble. There insurrection ended with a catastrophic loss of Kurdish fighters. The Kurdish attempts to expand their lands in Iraq by stealing the oil fields of Kirkuk were thoroughly defeated. Now Afrin is lost too.
Why does anyone believe that the Kurds deserve their own state? Their leaders are corrupt and have zero statesmanship. They hang onto illusory aims and ignore the realities of life. Will the Kurds ever learn?
The Syrian Arab Army has split east-Ghouta next to Damascus into two and soon three parts.
Map by Peto Lucem - bigger
Some 70% of the whole east-Ghouta area that the Takfirs held for six years is now liberated. The Syrian army will continue to take the more rural parts and will then keep the upbuild areas (Harasta, Duma, Arbin, Jobar) under fire until the various Takfiri groups agree to give up or to be moved to Idleb governorate. The fall of these Saudi and Turkish proxy forces from their fake 'revolution' throne is another huge victory for the Syrian people. Negotiations about a transfers are ongoing. In Idleb they can join the ongoing Takfiri against Takfiri war between the Turkish supported head-choppers and al-Qaeda aligned hangmen.
Is there a deal between Syria, Russia, Iran and Turkey about an 'exchange' of east-Ghouta for Afrin? The parties are very tightlipped about the issue which lets me assume that something of that kind has been agreed upon.
Eliminating the east-Ghouta enclave will free the large number of Syrian soldiers that were necessary to keep the area surrounded. Those troops will likely move south to liberate Deraa city and all land up to the Jordan border. There are strong economic reasons for freeing up the Damascus-Amman highway and the border station in-between.
Posted by b on March 11, 2018 at 01:02 PM | Permalink
if Tiger forces and rest of SAA head off to Deraa as you say, would the Golan region be next after that ?
Posted by: aniteleya | Mar 11, 2018 1:18:44 PM | 1
From AMN
"Russian and Syrian forces have retreated from their positions in the strategic Tal Riffat area of northern Aleppo province according to some sources. The reports amid an ongoing and so far highly successful offensive operation by the Turkish Army and allied militias across the governorate’s Afrin region.
If true the reports are true then it is unclear if the retreat from Tal Riffat by Russian and Syrian government forces is being conducted in coordination with Ankara as part of a general withdrawal from the Afrin region."
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/breaking-russian-and-syrian-forces-retreat-from
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Mar 11, 2018 1:21:08 PM | 2
thanks b for this update on syria.. it sure looks like coordination with russia - syria - turkey - iran, from where i sit... i like how you use the word takfiris to describe turkeys involvement..i am curious how turkey gets to the next step, given their association with these violent offshoots of the salafi movement? sultan erdogan can't really believe they are representing all that's wonderful and worth embracing with this sunni movement..
Posted by: james | Mar 11, 2018 1:26:54 PM | 3
Erdogan was making some noises about Ghouta earlier so perhaps there is a deal where Erdogan pulls support for the rebel enclaves and Russia pulls support for the Kurds?
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Mar 11, 2018 1:33:49 PM | 4
The possession/control of Agricultural Lands and in particular the wheat producing areas will be a significant factor in ongoing SAA operations.
At present the majority of Syrian agricultural lands are under insurgent or Kurdish control.
Posted by: Charles Wood | Mar 11, 2018 1:41:00 PM | 5
@1
Yes, Golan may be next. That would be interesting. The UN has declared that Golan is in Syria, not Israel.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Mar 11, 2018 2:03:38 PM | 6
I hope peace comes soon to Syria. What the Western powers have done to that country is beyond a crime. No one gave a hoot about Assad a number of years ago. Heck, I remember a photo of the lovely Rep. Nancy Pelosi with a head dress on, visiting that country and having quite a good time. Th hypocrisy is revolting.
Posted by: Jose Garcia | Mar 11, 2018 2:06:38 PM | 7
To Don Bacon:
The UN may have declared that Golan is Syrian territory, but does it matter? The UN are gone, so is the WTO and soon the EU. What's left is the US replacing all of that. We are in the American Century - this concept never failed as some said, it is being pursued vigorously. It just got rebranded as "America First".
Posted by: BX | Mar 11, 2018 2:43:31 PM | 8
Regarding Russia and occupied golan, the border between occupied Golan and the rest of Syria is interesting as marked on the Russian maps of the de-escalation zones.
https://www.almasdarnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/deescalationzonessyria-917x516.jpg
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Mar 11, 2018 3:26:03 PM | 9
“Why does anyone believe that the Kurds deserve their own state?” Kurdish nation is more legitimate than Syria as a nation state, where it seems none of the ethnicities want to be with each other. By this visceral hate against Kurds, b reveal themselves to be a fraud - sorry to say.
Posted by: Anon | Mar 11, 2018 3:50:29 PM | 10
@1 @6 @8
If the SAA is willing to just hand over half their country to the US and a Turkey the Americans actually despise but can use better than the Kurds, they sure as hell aren't going up against the US and Israel a country Americans love more than America.
I have to admit none of the stories floating right now make any sense. After years of helping clean up the mess in Syria, Russia is just going to walk away? After logically claiming they didn't want a large terrorist breeding ground on their door step they are going to allow a large terrorist breeding ground in Idlib? One of the key reasons that the KSA, Israel and NATO were able to get an uprising going in the first place was that economic conditions in Syria were deteriorating due to population growth, but now they are going to make a go of it with out any oil and gas and with out a good chunk of the agricultural land and the US able to turn off the water any time they want?
Syria supposedly did a deal with Russia where they exchanged O&G rights for arms. Now Russia is just going to write that off? Puti just drew a nuclear line in the sand a few days ago and is now going to run away like a bitch?
Russia is also going to allow NATO to set up new bases encircling Russia even further? Russia is going to allow NATO do to Iran what they have done to Iraq, Lybia, Syria etc then set up NATO bases there? And other than fighter aircraft what F'ing military resources does NATO have to contribute to all this crap? Germany's 8 Leopard tanks none of which work? The UK's shrinking by the minute military? Lets also keep in mind that after years and years of war even the US aircraft supply is in trouble with more than half of it's aircraft no longer combat coded and very few new aircraft on the way due to the F-35 FU. This at the same time they want to go to war with NoKo and China? Any spare resources NATO has have all been moved to Russia's door step. France just allowed what little presence they had to be kicked out of the ME by Turkey so they won't care. Europe has been standing up to the US over JCOPA but now is going to help the US destroy Iran?
China has no interest in the fact the US is about to be in a position to stop all O&G from the Middle East getting to China if it attacks Iran while threatening their other oil and gas source Russia?
Iran, Syria and Hezbollah are kosher with all this? Syria was able to roll up th bulk of the country when the terrorists were actually strong but had to do a deal to clear East Gouta? Hezbollah is going to allow a Takfiri army which is sworn to destroy Lebanon and that Hezbollah spent years defeating to permanently set up shop on Lebanon's border? None of this makes sense.
People are taking that non-sense al-Monitor piece to seriously.
Don Bacon, I have lots of respect for you but the US isn't replacing squat. Yes they have managed to destroy most of the organizations they built and have been amplifiers for American power. But those aren't being replaced by the US they are being replaced by the many initiatives happening in Asia.
Posted by: BraveNewWorld | Mar 11, 2018 3:54:59 PM | 11
@BNW 11
I never said US was replacing UN, BX 8 did.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Mar 11, 2018 4:00:09 PM | 12
Soon the SAA will up against Turkish forces in Afrin.
Soon the SAA will pacify the Qualamoon and be up against US forces in At Tanf.
Soon the SAA will clear will the Goaln approaches and be up against Israeli forces.
Then what?
Posted by: Lozion | Mar 11, 2018 4:05:57 PM | 13
*Golan
Posted by: Lozion | Mar 11, 2018 4:06:57 PM | 14
one step at a time.....
@10 anon.. i don't see it like that..
Posted by: james | Mar 11, 2018 4:18:38 PM | 15
@b - "Meanwhile the U.S. is on the verge of giving away the Kurdish held Manbij to the Turks."
That's an interesting turn of events. If the Post story is accurate, the new US-Turkey working group on this issue began discussions on Thursday, the 8th.
I had wanted to share this story by Adam Garrie published the same Thursday, pointing out Turkey's joint operation with Iraq - announced that same day also by Turkey - to hit the Kurds from east of the Euphrates, and stay away from Manbij:
Turkey Swaps Syrian Ambitions for an Iraqi Partnership as Operation Olive Branch Nears Completion.
I recommend this analysis by Garrie, it's really good. It illustrates how Turkey no longer holds any ambition for Syrian territory, seeking instead a strong relationship with Iraq, and at the same time deciding not to tangle with the US tripwire troops in Manbij.
And now the US may give up Manbij anyway. Did the US simply blink first in this situation with Turkey? Turkey was never going to blink, but nor did it want to have to tangle with US soldiers. The Iraq move made this moot. And maybe it also brought home to the US how its grip on Iraq is weakening by the day.
Maybe too the US begins to realize the Kurds aren't worth holding on to, since they're ineffective against all other players in the region.
Posted by: Grieved | Mar 11, 2018 4:34:03 PM | 16
@Lozion 13,
There is a lot of momentum building. Looks like Iraqi PMU are taking on the US protected ISIS in northeast Syria.
This also seems to fold in with @Grieved 16
Posted by: financial matters | Mar 11, 2018 4:41:38 PM | 17
Anon @ 10: On what basis do Kurds deserve their own nation state? The people known as "Kurds" or who identify as "Kurds" speak several different languages that (according to various Wikipedia articles) are as different from each other as English from German. Some Kurdish populations speak Zaza-Gorani languages and these are actually not considered part of the Kurdish group of languages.
Kurds also practise different forms of Islam, with most believing in Sunni Islam but a significant minority also following Shi'ism and Sufism (Alevism).
The fact is that the only thing that "unites" Kurds is that they happen to speak related languages which may not be mutually intelligible: that is, one person speaking one Kurdish language may not be able to understand someone speaking another Kurdish language. This probably explains why for nearly 100 years the Kurds have been unable to form an effective polity in spite of being an "ethnicity".
If you persist in saying that Kurds still deserve their own nation state then the people who make up Syria have even more right to their own nation state: at the very least since 1945 they have had a common politics, economy and society that emphasise living and working together with their differences.
Posted by: Jen | Mar 11, 2018 5:08:50 PM | 18
Why does anyone believe that the Kurds deserve their own state? Their leaders are corrupt and have zero statesmanship. They hang onto illusory aims and ignore the realities of life. Will the Kurds ever learn?
Having its own state or not is not a matter of merit. It's a matter of force.
Morality is the power of the strong; the strong creates his own morality. There's no life after death; no one's judging.
I doubt there is a deal in place for Ghouta as much as there's simply no way for the US, Turkey, KSA, etc. to stop the SAA from retaking the land (other than spouting propaganda about how civilians are being harmed by being freed from being hostages to the terrorists and near-terrorists). Now in the north of Syria, there may be deals all over the place, I can't argue that.
Posted by: WorldBLee | Mar 11, 2018 7:07:50 PM | 20
The great fighting heart and spirit of the Israeli people was not developed by one man. It was embodied in the dream of every Jewish peasant who for two previous generations contributed even pennies to Theodore Herzl's Zionist organization. And for the holocaust survivors it represented their last chance for a place in the world that was truly their's. No longer to be a guest in everyone else's country.
no longer be a guest in everyone elses country and so it is with the kurd
shirley the kurdy need are help they are being crushed barrel bombed and gased just like saddam hussein did.
many proud kurds left israel in the last year to make build a new country build a new jerusalem.
i would advise you all to see the classic movie cast a giant shadow it shows that with guts organisation spunk and stamina victims can become heroes.
the uk,norway,france,canuck,kiwi aussie and team usa usa must not allow another showa.
wherever new hitlers popping up they must be bobby crushed already
Posted by: leon kowalski | Mar 11, 2018 7:21:04 PM | 21
@16/17 Yes but can Turkey be trusted to leave after anti YPG operations are over? Hardly..
https://twitter.com/acemal71/status/918053148152999936?s=21
Posted by: Lozion | Mar 11, 2018 7:44:34 PM | 22
just for those who are not aware, the word "Kurd" did not start as a name of a people, but was the Persian word for nomad.
so their earliest history in not necessarily true, "the caliph fought a rebellion of Kurds" really just mean the caliph fought a rebellion of nomads.
kurdish is a branch of the persian language. and it is not a single language but a collection of various dialects that are not necessarily mutually understandable.
i assume we will have a Gypsy state in europe way before we ever see an independent Kurdistan,
you can only shoot your self in the foot so many time before you bleed out.
Posted by: pB | Mar 11, 2018 8:33:43 PM | 23
