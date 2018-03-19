Post a comment

"No Patients Have Experienced Symptoms Of Nerve Agent Poisoning In Salisbury"
There have been some interesting developments in the alleged poisoning case of the British-Russian double-agent Sergej Skripal and his daughter Yulia.
The British governments standing on the issue is getting worse as more inconsistencies and doubts on its statements come to light. The international support for its claims is weakening.
On March 4 the Skripals collapsed on a public bench in Salisbury in England after they had visited a pub and a restaurant. They were brought to the local hospital. A local policemen was probably also affected. (See our previous posts, liked at the end, for many additional details.) A week later, on March 12, the British government said that a nerve agent was the cause of the incident and accused Russia of being responsible for the act:
Mr Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with Novichok—a military-grade nerve agent developed by Russia. Based on this capability, combined with Russia’s record of conducting state-sponsored assassinations—including against former intelligence officers whom it regards as legitimate targets—the UK Government concluded it was highly likely that Russia was responsible for this reckless and despicable act.
Novichok is not a nerve agent but supposedly a group of chemical substances investigated in the Soviet Union for their nerve agent potential. Only recently have some of these substances been synthesized.
Former ambassador Craig Murray reported that the formulation "... a military-grade nerve agent, of a type developed by Russia, ..." was a compromise negotiated between the British government and its chemical weapon specialists in its Porton Down laboratory. Note that the statement does not implicate at all that Russia is involved in the current case.
The British government demanded a Russian response within 24 hours without presenting any evidence of Russian involvement. Russia rightly pointed out that such a demand is in breach of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) procedures as supervised by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and rejected it.
The U.S, Britain, France and Germany issued a common supporting statement which repeated the British formulation:
This use of a military-grade nerve agent, of a type developed by Russia, constitutes the first offensive use of a nerve agent in Europe since the Second World War.
...
We share the United Kingdom’s assessment that there is no plausible alternative explanation, and note that Russia’s failure to address the legitimate request by the government of the United Kingdom further underlines Russia’s responsibility. We call on Russia to address all questions related to the attack in Salisbury.
Since then many questions and doubts about the British government's Noviochok drama have been raised. Bit by bit the case is falling apart.
Consider for example this picture which shows Mr. Skripal and his daughter Yulia presumably in the pub or the restaurant they visited before they collapsed. Who is the third person, visible in the mirror between them, who took the picture?
Via Maxim A. Suchkov and Дмитрий Стешин - bigger
So far no information about the third person which took the above picture has come to light.
On March 16 the British government was still pleased with the success of the drama it constructed from a movie script (video) around the Skripal incident.
The headline and intro of the BBC story are telling: Russian spy: UK government response going to plan so far
Among senior ministers and officials, there's quiet satisfaction that the Russia crisis seems to be going according to plan. Maybe even better.
According to one senior government source, "it's gone at least as well as we'd hoped".
That may end soon.
The London Times reported on March 14th that 40 people in Salisbury needed treatment because of poisoning. A reader's letter to the paper written by "Steven Davies - Consultant in emergency medicine, Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust" disputes that report. (The NHS database lists Davies, GMC membership number 4122151, as specialist in accident and emergency services at the Salisbury District Hospital.) The letter seems to say that none of the hospital's patients were effected by "nerve agents" at all:
Sir, Further to your report "Poison exposure leaves almost 40 needing treatment", Mar 14), may I clarify that no patients have experienced symptoms of nerve agent poisoning in Salisbury and there have only been ever been three patients with significant poisoning.
bigger
The wording of the letter is not 100% clear. Does the "no patients" refer to only the 40 the Times mentioned or to all patents including the Skripals? Are the three patients with "significant poisoning" the Skripals and the affected policeman? Commentator Noirette had suggested here that the Skripal case was about food poisoning or a food allergy, not nerve agents. The Skripals had visited a fish restaurant one hour before they were found. The letter points into a similar direction. Food poisoning would also explain why a doctor who gave emergency help to the unconscious Yulia Skripal for over 30 minutes was not effected at all.
I have yet to see a follow up on the letter by any media. Why is there no interview with the doctor? All medical personal involved are astonishingly silent. Since day one there has been no medical update on the health status of the Skripals. Has the government issued a gag order in from of a DA-Notice which prohibits reporting? Why? By writing the above letter Steven Davies, the Salisbury emergency consultant, probably circumvented it. (Several British media ignored a 2017 DA-notice prohibiting the reporting of Christopher Steele's name.)
The UK has since folded on its unilateral demand outside of the OPCW procedures. It has now, as Russia demanded, involved the OPCW and OPCW specialist are expected to visit the British chemical weapon laboratory in Porton Down, which is near Salisbury, to investigate the case.
But the British Foreign office also raised a new accusation against Russia:
The Foreign Secretary revealed this morning that we have information indicating that within the last decade, Russia has investigated ways of delivering nerve agents likely for assassination. And part of this programme has involved producing and stockpiling quantities of Novichok. This is a violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention.
The Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson used a less hedged wording:
"We actually have evidence within the last 10 years that Russia has not only been investigating the delivery of nerve agents for the purposes of assassination, but has also been creating and stockpiling Novichok," Johnson told the BBC.
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson - bigger
Craig Murray took the Johnson statement apart. If the UK really had or has such information why did it not, as the CWC demands, inform the OPCW of Russia's potential breach of its obligations? Why is this coming out only now?
The British allies seem to be unimpressed by Boris Johnson's show.
Today the German Foreign Minister tracked back from the common position issued last week:
Heiko Maas, the German foreign minister, has described Russia as a "difficult partner", but said the UK poisoning was a "bilateral" issue, indicating that Britain can count on little support from the EU.
Maas spoke ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday (19 March)
A common statement after the EU foreign ministers meeting did not blame Russia. It repeated the carefully negotiated wording of the original British accusation but did not endorse the British position:
The European Union takes extremely seriously the UK Government's assessment that it is highly likely that the Russian Federation is responsible.
The European Union is shocked at the offensive use of any military-grade nerve agent, of a type developed by Russia, for the first time on European soil in over 70 years.
...
The EU welcomes the commitment of the UK to work closely with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in supporting the investigation into the attack.
The statement is false in that nerve agents have actually been used on European soil over the last 70 years. During the Cold War Britain tested various types of chemical and biological weapons, including nerve agents, on its own population as well as in its colonies and in other countries. Why should we exclude an even more recent use?
The Skripal poisoning case stinks. The British government is obviously not telling the truth about it. It uses the script of a recent spy drama to allege a 'Novichok' attack to implicate Russia and to raise anti-Russian sentiment. Information about the case is evidently held back. The media is mostly complicit.
Foreign countries have noticed that the story stinks and are tracking back on their support.
The people and the British opposition should urgently demand more and better answer from May's failing government.
The photo could have been taken at their request by a complete stranger. Wonder who's phone it was taken off.
The two glasses nearest the photographer don't appear to have been used, the Skripal's glasses are full.
Posted by: JohninMK | Mar 19, 2018 4:25:32 PM | 1
Saker has an interview with Maria Zakharova in which she questions the existence of the word "Novichok", saying that it sounds like a non-Russian name coined by someone unfamiliar with the language.
Posted by: Bart Hansen | Mar 19, 2018 4:30:42 PM | 2
thanks b... you and craig murray are doing a good job of dissembling this propaganda frame up of russia..
the picture reflecting the guy taking it is fascinating.. often times it is restaurant staff who take pictures, but this looks different... personally food poisoning seems more likely... also interesting the steven davies letter which i had heard about a few days ago too... it is also interesting that some person about 4 or 5 days ago named clive davies had taken craig murray to task over his tearing apart the story.. i doubt there is any connection, but i found it interesting they have the same last name..
if this doesn't get the traction they want, it will get buried... another false flag down the drain, only to get prepared for another one... that is what it looks like to me... there is a steady stream of this and i can't see it stopping, unless someone breaks it apart 100%... even the white helmets psyc op is believed by many still... no amount of tearing apart this crap seems to matter, and yet i know it does...
Posted by: james | Mar 19, 2018 4:30:52 PM | 3
Why did the Brits step out on a limb like this? They are usually a little more cunning and careful. Did they have pre-arranged backing from US Department of State? If so the US DoS is now ticking over in caretaker mode for the critical two weeks from Tillerson's sacking until 31st March.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Mar 19, 2018 4:35:39 PM | 4
As you say there seems to be a news blackout in place. Not just here but other countries as well.
It is not just officials from the hospital or emergency services that are not making any comment but is is enforced silence from the public (who normally can't wait to spout in front of a TV camera) as well. It is discussed in papers and on TV and there is plenty of editorial comment here but even the Daily Mail, with at least 2 full pages a day on it, seems to have no journalists at work in Salisbury.
Does anyone know if RT has had a team in Salisbury digging around?
Posted by: JohninMK | Mar 19, 2018 4:39:13 PM | 5
Thanks again B for staying on top of this for us. Any thoughts on the rumored US/Proxy build up along the Euphrates in Syria, that has been hinted at by a few posters in various threads here.
I saw this today thought it may be OT yet on topic overall.
https://giwps.georgetown.edu/country/syrian-arab-republic/
Kind of rhetorical to ask how KSA stays off the list. It may be how they measured, seems dying said country jacks the results, then again KSA is responsible there too.
Thanks again.
Posted by: Tannenhouser | Mar 19, 2018 4:41:39 PM | 6
James @3
Craig Murray took Clive Davies apart in another thread on his blog.
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/03/bothered-by-midgies/
Posted by: JohninMK | Mar 19, 2018 4:42:46 PM | 7
James @3,
Dismantling maybe?
dissemble (dĭ-sĕmˈbəl)►
v. To disguise or conceal behind a false appearance.
Just realised, that's not a pub, that is probably Zizzi, the restaurant.
Posted by: JohninMK | Mar 19, 2018 4:51:12 PM | 9
From Saker's Vineyard, a lengthy article that includes the long history of British use of Chemical Warfare against---the Russians! A pet project of young and old Winston Churchill who hated the Russians and who tried a number of different chemical agents to kill them in large numbers.
http://thesaker.is/the-british-spy-skripal-hoax/
The Brits are scum of the West. They prove it all the time and have proven it for centuries. Ask the Indians, the Chinese, and the Russians. They all suffered from the mad British pathology.
Posted by: Red Ryder | Mar 19, 2018 4:51:24 PM | 10
Maria Zakharova on the word 'Novichak'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vTA6KA3fCzc&app=desktop
Posted by: brian | Mar 19, 2018 4:51:51 PM | 11
As I posted at the Open Thread, Scott Humor in his sitrep I linked calls the affair a "hoax," which I think is 100% correct. Here again is the link
Seems the Brits are infected with the same disease as their American cousins--the inability to think through their actions.
Posted by: karlof1 | Mar 19, 2018 4:52:47 PM | 12
Do you really think further information would get through the censorship? It was a mistake by Murdoch's people that let it through. We haven't heard since on the health of the sufferers. I take it that the news wouldn't suit.
Posted by: Laguerre | Mar 19, 2018 4:53:30 PM | 13
Ukraine & Poland could have done this.
Posted by: @Madderhatter67 | Mar 19, 2018 4:53:50 PM | 14
The wording in the letter seems fairly specific and clear, as if written to avoid directly confronting the whole story as a lie while at the same time stating for the record only three patients poisoned, cause unknown or not specified. First "no patients have experienced nerve poisoning" and second "only three patients with significant poisoning". Someone in the UK press needs follow up on this.
Posted by: the pessimist | Mar 19, 2018 4:53:52 PM | 15
Add the car issue
http://www.globalresearch.ca/salisbury-skripal-and-novichok-a-local-view-from-one-of-englands-revered-cathedral-cities/5632570
Posted by: Mina | Mar 19, 2018 4:54:55 PM | 16
A photo of Pablo Miller here showing from mid forehead down but missing the hairline.
https://www.rt.com/news/fsb-names-alleged-mi6-recruiter/
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Mar 19, 2018 4:55:31 PM | 17
Bart Hansen. Polish or perhaps Ukrainian.
Posted by: @Madderhatter67 | Mar 19, 2018 4:56:02 PM | 18
This story is unraveling at a rapid pace now. Do the western governments not realise that there are investigative journalists, and quite good investigative journalists, working in the world today. These journos are not being published in the popular press, but their voices are being increasingly heard in on-line sites such as this one. If only the purveyors of this type of nonsense would wake up to the fact that people the world over are onto them. But then, as the old saying goes, "If wishes were horses, beggars would ride."
Posted by: Hal Duell | Mar 19, 2018 4:56:04 PM | 19
Full photo here
https://cdni.rt.com/files/oldfiles/news/fsb-names-alleged-mi6-recruiter/46c2d9e01e627.jpg
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Mar 19, 2018 4:57:11 PM | 20
Madderhatter@14 - Ukraine would be high on my list of suspects, perhaps with support from people like Bill Browder.
Posted by: the pessimist | Mar 19, 2018 4:59:56 PM | 21
@ 7 JohninMK.. yes - i was aware of that, which is why i brought up the coincidence of the 2 having the same last name..
@ 8 jsn... thanks.. disassemble is what i was thinking..
@13 laguerre.. that is what it looks like! nothing ever generally gets thru like this..
@ 14 maddhatter67.. someone else mentioned ukraine a few days ago.. there obvious reason being to screw russia...
@20 peter au.. good score... they seem to match, from my simple analysis!
Posted by: james | Mar 19, 2018 5:20:32 PM | 23
"The wording of the letter is not 100% clear."
I read it as a subtle hint that there was no nerve agent at all.
"no patients have experienced symptoms of nerve agent poisoning in Salisbury"
and
"and there have only been ever been three patients with significant poisoning"
adds up to: something made three people sick, but it wasn't a nerve agent.
Posted by: Yeah, Right | Mar 19, 2018 5:22:58 PM | 24
An image search shows the photo was not taken at the Zizzi restaurant.
An image search for Mill pub Salisbury bring up this one - Old Mill.
It has vertical timber interior.
http://blog.laterooms.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/The-Old-Mill-Harnham-collage.jpg
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Mar 19, 2018 5:23:03 PM | 25
Russophobic amateurs with anti-Russian connections within MI5/6 and the UK government concoct a harebrained scheme taken from a TV show to tar Russia just prior to their elections. UK government climbs on board, before the stupidity of the botched plan becomes clear, at the urging of embedded partisans. Now they are stuck with defending the story.
This seems to make as much sense to me as the official line.
Posted by: the pessimist | Mar 19, 2018 5:30:41 PM | 26
@25 peter.. i found this sequence of events timing from somewhere else - can't remember.. it seems they visiting the pub before the restaurant...
1255 EST depart residence on 10 min drive to cemetery
1305 EST arrive cemetery
1335 EST depart cemetery
1340 ARR Sainsbury parking lot
1345 EST arrive pub after 5 min walk to pub
EST 30 min in pub
1415 EST depart pub for 5 min walk to Zizzi
1420 ARR Zizzi pizza restaurant
Skirpal angry with loss of emotional control.
1535 DP Zizzi pizza restaurant
1547 CCTV walking on street toward park
1600 Found on park bench
Comatose, frothing at mouth, contracted pupils, vacant stare,
convulsions, evidence of vomiting.
1615 Police and ambulance response
Posted by: james | Mar 19, 2018 5:32:05 PM | 27
James 23
Similar combed back hairstyle and hairline so I though the photographer and Miller could be the same person, but I am not good at facial recognition.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Mar 19, 2018 5:36:54 PM | 28
B's link to the BBC piece on how well it's all going indicates a smugness asking for take-down, in my view.
Among senior ministers and officials, there's quiet satisfaction that the Russia crisis seems to be going according to plan. Maybe even better.
According to one senior government source, "it's gone at least as well as we'd hoped".
I had to look at this phrasing hard to try to decipher the "it's" in how well it's all gone. "According to plan" is also peculiar, but I sense the smugness in the reporter here is oblivious to implications "the plan" was to add to the Russia hysteria and please the Americans.
The "it's" must mean the intent to blame the Russians, flakey and insubstantial as it is, and the sheep-like falling into line reported on (again smugly) in terms of items to tick off. This clumsy language suggests something sinister, not merely stupid, is happening.
I would like to hear more on the speculation Skripal was mixed up with Steele and the dossier. Have they been observed together recently? What suggests this connection in terms of recent activity?
Posted by: Sid2 | Mar 19, 2018 5:46:27 PM | 29
I was about to say, before my fellow Australian MoA barfly Peter beat me to it, that photos of Zizzi Restaurant in Salisbury can be looked up on Google Images.
https://www.havwoods.co.uk/zizzi-italian-restaurant-salisbury/
https://www.bookatable.co.uk/zizzi-salisbury-wiltshire
The interior of the restaurant is not consistent with the interior of the place shown in the photograph featured in B's post. That other venue appears to be a pub (check the description of the JPB link address) but not necessarily the pub the Skripals visited on the day they fell ill.
Notice also that in the Salisbury restaurant the kitchen is open so a food poisoning agent could not have been added to the Skripals' lunch without anyone else noticing. (Unless the cook accidentally added something from a wrong bottle; that error might not be picked up.)
The Skripals ate a seafood risotto lunch at Zizzi's and the seafood could have been tainted. What could be relevant is that the couple had to wait over half an hour for the lunch to be served. That might be an indication that something was off with the food.
Posted by: Jen | Mar 19, 2018 5:51:27 PM | 30
Peter AU1 @26
Not sure if you are in the UK but that very light and airy interior and the design of the exterior windows in the photo are completely alien to a pub created from knocking two houses together creating an old small riverside pub as per your link whilst being very similar to our local Zizzi, hence my comment. This photo of the pub inside pretty much confirms this.
[link corrected - b]
Posted by: JohninMK | Mar 19, 2018 5:52:25 PM | 31
@James 27 thanks for this review.
Apparently almost three hours passed from the time they left their residence until sickness on the park bench. But isn't the theory they were poisoned at home, from a gift possibly, brought in by Yulia unsuspecting it was laced? And that the constable who entered their home was contaminated at their home? Or is all that old speculation? If poisoned at home what would take three hours to go into action if a deadly nerve poison?
If the constable was affected at the bench where they were found, why was not the doctor who treated them affected also? Would he have been affected if they were suffering food poisoning? Why are there no precise indications of what poisoned them? What updates on their condition?
Posted by: Sid2 | Mar 19, 2018 5:58:51 PM | 32
one theory I haven't heard mentioned is that someone that Skripal burned is taking their revenge.
Also, the Brits are saying that they will exhume Livitnenko and others to get to the bottom of this Skripal thing.
Do you remember when a preliminary analysis of Arafat's toothbrush by a Swiss team showed polonium but further testing by the French somehow found none at all?
Posted by: mischi | Mar 19, 2018 5:59:07 PM | 33
JohninMK, would there be separate dining area and also a sit down drinking area where meals can also be eaten in less formal (for want of better word) atmosphere?
Basically a bar area and a dining area?
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Mar 19, 2018 6:00:54 PM | 34
b,
Gordon Corera, BBC security correspondent wrote:
In a letter to the Times, Salisbury NHS Trust emergency medical consultant Stephen Davies said only three people - the Skripals and Det Sgt Nick Bailey - had needed treatment.
Hal C
Posted by: Hal C | Mar 19, 2018 6:01:37 PM | 35
Jen @30
I agree that the photos of the interior of Zizzi above do not match those on the Zizzi website. I do not know if they are current photos but, as I said above, that is a typical Zizzi interior.
Waiting for 30mins is perfectly normal, even in an almost empty restaurant. That is to increase drinking time to increase drinks sales. You only get faster service if you ask for it at time of ordering. As you say it would be very difficult to taint food in production, there are usually at least two cooks working the cooking gear. Interestingly from the doctors comments no-one else seems to have been sent to hospital with food poisoning that serious on that day, so maybe not the risotto.
Posted by: JohninMK | Mar 19, 2018 6:02:30 PM | 36
Someone concerned about exposure to "Novichok" who visited Salisbury District Hospital was not happy with the service he/she received and said so on the hospital's website:
Extremely unhelpful and wasting time
Referred by the Walk In Centre for the suspect exposure to the Nerve Agent and unexplained symptons for potential protocols for Nurve Agent treatment. Seen by the Practice Nurse, extremely unhelpful, no blood test has been taken and no reassuring for anything, (there is not any publication regarding to the nerve agent and long term symptons), how could the clinicans say people are fine without even been proper checked and taken the blood test? No assurance and really concered for the service provide to other potential nerve agent exposure paitent, it was a totally waste of my time.
Visited in March 2018. Posted on 14 March 2018
Meanwhile another visitor a few days earlier is full of praise for the treatment his/her son received:
Treatment for son in A&E
We turned up expecting to wait for a while. My son was assessed, x-rayed, diagnosed and treated within an hour. All the staff were execellent, kind and super efficient. Thank you
Visited in March 2018. Posted on 04 March 2018
Suggests to me the hospital staff aren't taking the government's claims too seriously.
Posted by: Ghost Ship | Mar 19, 2018 6:03:34 PM | 37
the British government has put itself in an unsustainable position .. already bought the popcorn ...
thanks for the series of analysis ... brilliant.
Peter AU1 @34
Depends on location, in a mall possibly outside their doors but not normally, they maximise the number of tables where people can eat, not sit and drink, as food is where the profit is. At busy times there can be a queue out the door. There is a bar inside from which drinks are served by waiters to tables but I have never seen anyone actually drinking there.
Posted by: JohninMK | Mar 19, 2018 6:08:54 PM | 39
A much higher definition pic. Photographers face much clearer.
https://metrouk2.files.wordpress.com/2018/03/sei_25835332.jpg?quality=80&strip=all
Metro seem to hold the high definition image
http://metro.co.uk/2018/03/10/who-was-russian-double-agent-sergei-skripal-7376716/
If the photographer was a taking the pic using Skripal's camera, would it have been released?
But then again, if the photographer owned the camera and is Miller - MI6, it has still been released?
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Mar 19, 2018 6:09:59 PM | 40
>>>>>> Peter AU 1 | Mar 19, 2018 5:23:03 PM | 25
An image search for Mill pub Salisbury bring up this one - Old Mill.
Wrong pub I believe. The Mill can be seen on Google Maps.
Posted by: Ghost Ship | Mar 19, 2018 6:13:21 PM | 41
The Skripal pub photo at Metro is credited to east2west
Here is another photo credited to east2west news.
http://metro.co.uk/2018/03/19/pilot-russia-blamed-shooting-mh17-found-dead-home-7398656/
east2westmedia group.
http://east2westmediagroup.com
Management of social media presence.
Writing & scheduling posts, posting photos & videos,
monthly planning & distribution schedules, monitoring comments,
posting replies, and follow-up,
identifying proactive & reactive posts and responses to news that would affect the company and its clients.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Mar 19, 2018 6:19:04 PM | 42
@32 sid2... i think there have been a few theories of where the poisoning took place.. the last one i heard was in their bmw car that they used to drive to the cemetery... uk police and etc are very tight lipped about it all, but especially the condition of the skripals... it seems very odd..
and - i agree with your last statement - why the constable and not the doctor who attended them?? a lot of info is not adding up!
Posted by: james | Mar 19, 2018 6:22:17 PM | 43
@42 peter.. - careful peter as b already posted that pic up above and you don't want to be accused of not reading closely all of b's posts!!
Posted by: james | Mar 19, 2018 6:25:14 PM | 44
Ghost Ship @37
Bit of background re those comments. In the UK our Accident and Emergency hospital wards, staffed by all kinds of experts, are very, very busy. As a consequence many hospitals have built a Walk in Centre, staffed by a GP and a couple of nurses, mainly for those without injury or anything serious but who can't get to see their own GP, who is also busy! Basically to keep as many people as possible out of A&E. Having just sampled our local W-I-C I feel qualified to comment.
The W-i-C in this case did exactly what I would have expected. The patient that came in, did not show any of the symptoms of the Skripals, who were possibly almost dead at that point, so was given a basic checkout by the 'validation' nurse, not deemed necessary to see the GP doctor and discharged. The W-i-C does not have blood testing gear, that is under the control of A&E and is at least an hour processing time per patient. Plus in this case they probably don't have a clue as to what they are looking for. They were just looking for similar symptoms.
Whilst the other patient, who clearly needed action, was processed by A&E as per plan. You might hear a lot of bad stuff about our NHS but at this level they are brilliant.
Posted by: JohninMK | Mar 19, 2018 6:27:57 PM | 45
Skripal and his daughter are part of this charade. They are crisis actors, along with Bailey. Don't allow yourself to be distracted by the Novichoks red herring.
There was no poison, there will be no deaths, unless subsequently convenient. The daughter is the key.
Remember, NONE of this charade is real. It's street theatre. The entire thing is fake, a hoax. It is a classic false flag operation!
Posted by: Mr. Munshaw | Mar 19, 2018 6:37:14 PM | 46
1. I'm British and have used the NHS on a regular basis for some time due to health issues.
2. The Walk-in Centre appears to be nothing to do with Salisbury District Hospital although they are both probably funded by the same NHS trust. It seems to be run by a GP group.
Posted by: Ghost Ship | Mar 19, 2018 6:41:35 PM | 47
James @27
The start of that timeline does not match a report in today's Daily Mail quoting the Met Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu who is in charge of the enquiry. He says that they travelled to the cemetery at 09.15 and the car was next seen at 13.30 and the police have currently no idea where they went let alone if they met anyone. The car, a 10 year old BMW 320d, would have attracted no notice at all.
Generally the UK's surveillance state stops when you leave town centres and major roads. Something that they would have known had they wanted to meet someone off the radar.
Posted by: JohninMK | Mar 19, 2018 6:42:41 PM | 48
@ JohninMK who I stopped reading when he broke the page formatting with his ignorant link posting in comment 31
Please do not post links without using the provided HTML
Posted by: psychohistorian | Mar 19, 2018 6:48:36 PM | 49
Ghost Ship
using "The-Old-Mill-Harnham" as a search term in google maps brings up this
Are there different images of the same locality taken from different angles?
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Mar 19, 2018 6:53:02 PM | 50
This story has also been uncovered, took 50 years for Porton Down chemical research centre to come clean on poisoning a British soldier with Sarin telling him it was a flu test. Poor fella.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/1476722/Porton-Down-unlawful-killing-verdict-opens-gates-to-claims.html
Posted by: Mike | Mar 19, 2018 6:57:20 PM | 51
psychohistorian @49
If you read this, sorry, I am new round here and had no idea it was a fail. Won't do it again.
Ghost Ship @47
The Salisbury W-i-C, as it is not co-located with the Hospital, is there for the reasons I stated plus to provide a service to those in the town obviating the need to travel the 2 miles to the Hospital. It does not look as if it is funded by the same Trust but its objective is to support the Hospital especially at busy times.
I wonder how many people responded by going to the W-i-C and not the Hospital. This could make the figures wrong if only those responding by going to A&E are being counted. Probably doesn't change that doctors comments in his letter to The Times though as had there been anyone with any symptoms then they would have been sent to his team in A&E.
Posted by: JohninMK | Mar 19, 2018 7:09:06 PM | 52
The text of UK defence ministers recent speech.
http://www.ukpol.co.uk/gavin-williamson-2018-speech-on-modern-defence/
13 paragraphs down there is this line as a single paragraph.
"And then there is Russia."
The bulk of the speech is on building a military to fight Russia.
Including offering anthrax vaccines
Much on new defense spending, much money to be spent enlarging CW research
and information warfare to counter Russia.
77 Brigade paragraph from the speech..
It will mean accelerating the development of our innovative 77 Brigade
– those reservists and regulars who give us the ability to win the information war
– so we create and counter the narratives so central to modern conflict
Is east2west media group 77 brigade?
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Mar 19, 2018 7:11:28 PM | 53
Peter AU1 @50
Both of those pubs seem to be old school traditional.
Posted by: JohninMK | Mar 19, 2018 7:18:12 PM | 54
Sid2 @ 32:
There are reports that Sergei Skripal's pet Persian cat (ha!) and guinea pigs were taken away from the Skripal residence for testing by the police. Were the animals alive at the time?
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/5777088/poisoned-russian-double-agent-spent-much-time-alone-tending-to-his-pets-playing-computer-games/
I thought I had seen a Metro.co.uk article that said the local vet was now looking after them but that part of the article seems to have been removed. Now articles are saying the neighbours fear for the animals' lives.
Sergei Skripal is known to have spent thousands of pounds bringing the animals over to the UK from Russia. Plenty of opportunities existed for the Russians to have contaminated the animals with biological or chemical toxins if they'd been serious about getting rid of him.
Posted by: Jen | Mar 19, 2018 7:30:58 PM | 55
Well, there seems to be a new wrinkle in the Skripal hoax, Adam Garrie muses:
"... whether the still evidence free accusations that Russia was behind the poisoning of a former double-agent on UK soil, are not related to the breaking of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The revelations from Christopher Wylie were published by the New York Times and The Observer (an off-shoot of The Guardian) on the 17th of March, just three days after the British Prime Minister announced that she has found Russia guilty of murder, in spite of failing to produce any real evidence. Logic would dictate that it took far more than three days to produce and edit the piece about Wylie’s revelations."
Assange, Snowden and others join Garrie in saying the real investigation ought to be of Cambridge. Assange also notes on his Twitter the massive mining the Obama campaign did via Facebook in 2012--an action it appears Cambridge copied for Trump's campaign. Given the info on Assange's Twitter, Cambridge and Facebook are both up to their necks in the illegal mining of personal data and worse.
Posted by: karlof1 | Mar 19, 2018 7:34:36 PM | 56
@48 JohninMK.. i got that info about 3-4 days ago... i can't vouch for it.. thanks for your update on it...
Posted by: james | Mar 19, 2018 7:38:22 PM | 57
Add to my @56--
Snowden on "Social Media" companies:
"Businesses that make money by collecting and selling detailed records of private lives were once plainly described as "surveillance companies." Their rebranding as "social media" is the most successful deception since the Department of War became the Department of Defense."
And an observation about the reports of Russian election ballot box stuffing--none of the reports I've seen say for which candidate the stuffing was for. Clearly, Putin didn't need any help, so I suspect US/UK embassy staffers going around and trying to help their liberal candidates get at least 1% of the vote. Russia's election authority did announce there were irregularities including the stuffing, a fact omitted from the items I read, which all implied it was Putin's team that did the deed.
Posted by: karlof1 | Mar 19, 2018 7:51:59 PM | 58
Old Mill Hotel
Harnham, Salisbury.
Bar and lounge - http://oldmillhotelsalisbury.co.uk/bar-lounge/
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Mar 19, 2018 7:56:13 PM | 59
Thanks JohninMK, the photo is a powerful giveaway. In addition to your observations, how did it get published if it was taken an hour or so after their fish meal and they were so ill? Did it get uploaded by them at the restaurent? etc etc. What does the embedded data reveal. (and dont ask bellingcat !!!)
Posted by: uncle tungsten | Mar 19, 2018 7:59:18 PM | 60
Guys, to clarify - I am from the UK, the glass of beer he is drinking is Peroni - standard lager in all Zizzi's resaurants.
Posted by: Gibbon | Mar 19, 2018 8:02:56 PM | 61
My guess is that this affair is the work of a circle of agents
within British intelligence circles. And that it was aimed at
embarrassing the Labor Party and stalling what has been looking
like Corbyn's inexorable rise to power.
There is a tendency on the left to underestimate the fear that
Corbyn inspires in The Establishment. They think that because he
is a rather moderate Socialist in the old, and generally discredited,
Social Democrat tradition he is no threat to the ruling class. In
reality he is much more of a threat than someone that they can pin
labels like extremist on. He showed as much in the last election when,
despite blatant sabotage from the Party Staff, he came very close to
victory.
One thing that everyone understands is that The Establishment and the
governing Tories in particular, are in disarray. Nobody is in charge.
Anyone who wants to take an initiative can do so without fear of May,
Johnson or the alleged leadership.
And the Intelligence services in Britain, including many of the
Armed Forces, are arrogant enough and well enough connected to the right
wing.
Operations like this one in Salisbury were mounted regularly in Northern
Ireland and before that in the colonies. And these people don't work for
their bosses, they work for themselves. They do as they please. They act with
impunity, the Old Boys network protects them.
And they aren't very careful. They don't feel that they need to be-after all
who wants to protect Putin or Corbyn?
And they know that the neo-cons and Israel are with them.
There is a good article in The Morning Star today
https://www.morningstaronline.co.uk/article/mask-military-industrial-complex
It could very well be that they have unmasked the name, and rank, of the guy
behind the plot to smear the two men that the Neocons fear and hate most:
Putin and Corbyn. And, while doing so, to earn rewards from the oligarchs
in London who are behind most of the killings being blamed on Russia.
Posted by: bevin | Mar 19, 2018 8:04:27 PM | 62
JhoninMK, The pic you linked to earlier is the old mill dining room.
http://oldmillhotelsalisbury.co.uk/dining/
An interior pic of the bar and lounge area, or more specific, the table area in the lounge is needed.
The Old Mill website only shows a pic of the bar area which has vertical wall paneling.
It matches the lower right pic in my first link.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Mar 19, 2018 8:11:14 PM | 63
Peter Au @ 63
Old Mill is an ale pub. No way they would sell an Italian lager like Peroni as pictured in the photo.
Posted by: Gibbon | Mar 19, 2018 8:17:49 PM | 64
@ Peter Au...Pablos picture shows unusually long and clender fingers...the Pub photo shows a man with shorter heavier hands(could be mirror distortion also) Pablo seems to have a very straight noseline and also somewhat slender...pub photo is difficult but looks heavier...
@ james 44...rofl too true
OY
Posted by: oldenyoung | Mar 19, 2018 8:23:10 PM | 65
Gibbon 64, have you been to the old mill bar and lounge?
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Mar 19, 2018 8:24:59 PM | 66
Let's not rush to judgment, says the Metropolitan Police. It's complex!! And large!!
from New Scotland Yard:
Salisbury investigation continues
The complex investigation into the attempted murders of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal continues.
This is one of the largest and most complex investigations undertaken by British counter terrorism policing and we thank the public for their continued support.
The investigation is highly like to take many months and, where it is operationally possible, updates will be issued to the media. Locally, updates are being provided to the community of Salisbury by Wiltshire Police.
Searches are ongoing in the Salisbury area and at this stage it is not possible to put a timescale on how long these may take to conclude. Specialist search officers wearing protective equipment continue to carry out a meticulous, systematic search for evidence to support the investigation. . .here
Posted by: Don Bacon | Mar 19, 2018 8:30:59 PM | 67
I think the picture was taken by Ross Cassidy.
"Miss Skripal was picked up from the airport on Saturday March 3 by Ross Cassidy, one of Col Skripal's closest friends, who drove her back to her father's house in Salisbury."
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/03/19/vehicle-used-pick-yulia-skripal-airport-taken-forensic-tests/
pic of him in link
Posted by: Alogon | Mar 19, 2018 8:59:09 PM | 68
@62 bevin,
Did you forget a word in that link? https://morningstaronline.co.uk/article/mask-military-industrial-complex-slipping
Posted by: Jonathan | Mar 19, 2018 9:14:52 PM | 69
@69 jonathan.. thanks bevins link didn't work...
@62 bevin.. while i don't doubt the uk intel folks could be behind this, i think the big fish they are trying to fry is russia, not corbyn/labour party... now, with the net they might catch more then they hoped for, but i really believe the target was russia... no doubt the military companies benefit from all this and i am sure it is another benefit to it all, but i do think the biggest is framing russia in a move towards a war with russia which these neo cons are certainly crazy enough to pursue..
craig murray has yet another article up since this morning - D’un Type Développé par des Menteurs
gibbon.. thanks for your additional insights..
Posted by: james | Mar 19, 2018 9:44:39 PM | 70
@68 alogon.. thanks for the link with ross cassidy pic.. yes - could be him..
Posted by: james | Mar 19, 2018 9:47:54 PM | 71
At my previous comment @ 30, I mentioned that the interior of the venue where the Skripals are enjoying a drink in the MoA photograph was not consistent with the interior of Zizzi's Salisbury franchise. I've now checked the photos again and I can see on the right-hand side of MoA's photo that the colour of the paint (steel blue) on the window-panes reflected in the mirror seems to match the colour of the paint on the walls in other photos of Zizzi's Restaurant in Salisbury that I've seen on Google Images. I didn't realise the venue was so large inside.
The menu is also available on Google and it appears the Skripals ate the risotto pesce with prawns, mussels and squid.
So if the MoA photo was indeed taken on the same day that the Skripals fell ill, then it most probably was taken in the restaurant and not the pub.
Further to my other comment @ 55, if the Skripals had been contaminated with nerve gas at home, the pet animals (esp the guinea pigs, which must have been caged so that the cat wouldn't attack them) should have been affected.
Incidentally the UK Ministry of Defence gassed over 220 guinea pigs over two years (to 2014) at Porton Down with sarin.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2641480/MoD-secretly-poisoning-guinea-pigs-British-Army-base-sarin-nerve-gas-used-Bashar-al-Assad-Syria.html
So guinea pigs are susceptible to nerve gases.
I'm still favouring the likelihood that the Skripals suffered food poisoning and that DS Nick Bailey, when he investigated the Skripal home, probably got scratched or bitten by the cat or peed on by the guinea pigs and needed a tetanus or rabies injection.
Posted by: Jen | Mar 19, 2018 9:52:23 PM | 72
According to an international observer at Moscow voting
precincts , Theresa May aka Arsene Wenger-in-drag's recent arseclownery
has caused an estimated 4-6% voter swing in favour of Vlad Putin.
I'm sure this nerve agent farce was more masking agent, but there's no
masking incompetence like this. No confidence.
Hard Brexit incoming.
Posted by: lMadMax2 | Mar 19, 2018 9:53:47 PM | 73
JohninMK @31
What you did just there is very much like something Boris Johnson would have done.
Posted by: lMadMax2 | Mar 19, 2018 9:57:20 PM | 74
ot sorta - regarding cambridge analytica - Cambridge Analytica: Warrant sought to inspect company
Posted by: james | Mar 19, 2018 10:01:10 PM | 75
Alogon 68
Ross Cassidy does look to be the photographer.
Jen 72, you may be right. In the pic the Skripols have a menu in front of them.
As they already have drinks, I would guess it is a meal menu.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Mar 19, 2018 10:04:45 PM | 76
If the photographer is Ross Cassidy, then the photo was most likely taken on Sat 3rd,
the day that he picked her up from the airport. The poisoning occurred on Sunday 4th.
How and why are US based East2West media group disseminating this photograph to UK media?
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Mar 19, 2018 10:23:17 PM | 77
The doctor's letter is definite proof for me.
It was, most probably, a case of poor sanitary conditions in the restaurant/pub the Skripals visited, which resulted in a mass intoxication by food poisoning of circa 40 people -- the Skripals being two of them. Those people went to the nearest hospital, while the Skripals were intercepted by, probably, the MI6. It is very possible they are under captivity right now (assuming they are alive).
The UK Government then, with the MI6, used the episode to forge a chemical attack on British soil, probably surfing on the wave of the already mentioned popular spy show that is airing right now in Britain. This is a powerful semiotic weapon, because entertainment can, and is, used as a weapon of unconscious mass manipulation (manipulation of the collective imaginary). The British people -- already inclined to be anti-Russian, given the recent geopolitical events and its MSM propaganda warfare -- quickly (because it was mixed with the unconscious) connected the dots the Government wanted them to connect (false wisdom).
It is very likely a chemical attack never happened. It was probably a case of lack of sanitary fiscalization of the British services sector. But the UK has the means to forge the evidence, and give the OPCW (the OPCW is probably in the pockets of the West, but still, some formality may be necessary) "novichok" samples it already had in Porton Down (plausible deniability). Russia was not affected: Putin was reelected with more votes (both in relative and absolute terms) than in the last election, and Pavel Grudinin (the candidate of the West) received just 12.xx% of the votes -- the worst result by the Communist Party since the fall of the USSR -- the UK will have to transmute this episode into a hot war if it wants to extract more fruits of this episode. Worst case scenario for the UK, however, some lower heads of the MI6 and the government will roll in order to preserve plausible deniability, so it was a low risk, low reward false flag operation by the British.
DID ISRAEL POISON SKRIPAL?
In the previous open thread I posted a long analysis of the alleged war preparation of a NATO land invasion of Syria, which I later published on The Duran. The thing that prompted me to write this was Boris Johnson's latest allegations about a Russian assassination program. In the end I left this speculation out of the published version.
U.S. War Plans: Kurdish Land Bridge to Israel?
The United States may be about to start a land invasion of Syria. The offensive would start from the U.S. base at the Al Tanf border crossing and extend through Abu Kemal to the American and Kurdish-held areas on the eastern bank of the Euphrates. The troops would be supplied through Jordan. It is possible that Britain would also take part in this operation.
The 2,400 man strong U.S. 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit arrived in Haifa in Israel on March 14, 2018 aboard the three US Navy ships of the Iwo Jima amphibious ready group. The Marines may be on their way to the Al Tanf base through Jordan. Another 200 U.S. troops are said to have arrived in Al Tanf the previous week. Unconfirmed rumors claim that an additional 2,300 British troops also arrived at the base along with Challenger tanks and Cobra and Black Hawk helicopters.
It now seems evident that to real reason for the poisoning of Sergei Skripal was to drum up British support for a war against Syria and Russia. One must must thus ask who would most gains from such a war. If my analysis below is correct, then the answer would be Israel. Several things make Israel a likely suspect for the poisoning:
- Israel has a long history of assassinations abroad.
- Israel is not a OPCW member and has an active CW program.
- Mossad can preform hostile actions in Britain and still be counted as friendlies. If they got caught in the act, they would simply be deported in secrecy.
- There are similarities the Skripal poisoning and the 1997 poisoning of Khaled Mashal in Jordan. The poison used may be the same fentanyl based mixture.
- Netanyahu is the current prime minister of Israel. He also ordered the 1997 assassination attempt on Mashal.
The thing that really made me suspect Israel was the claim by Boris Johnson that Russia has a secret program that develops novichok type chemical weapons for assassinations. It is most likely true that Russian laboratories have been working in novichoks, like all major weapons laboratories in the West. The part about assassinations is disinformation.
I do not think the British found out about the alleged Russian program by themselves. They received the information, along with the disinformation from a foreign intelligence service. Most likely this was Israeli Mossad. Why would Mossad feed the British lies about a Russian assassination program, unless they wanted to pin their own assassinations on Russia.
Posted by: Petri Krohn | Mar 20, 2018 12:13:12 AM | 79
Thank you for this informative article. I would like to share it, but please could you correct the formatting first, so it would be easier for people to read it.
The correct formatting works for me only on Firefox (not Safari and Yandex). This problem puts readers off. MoA must be able to remedy it. Links that aren't properly coded can be autoatically rejected.
Posted by: Quentin | Mar 20, 2018 3:26:00 AM | 81
It is very likely a chemical attack never happened.
It was probably a case of lack of sanitary
fiscalization of the British services sector.
Posted by: VK | Mar 19, 2018 11:39:32 PM | 78
I lived in the UK for a year. They don't call the
poms 'soap dodgers' for nothing. What you say
above is quite plausible in my opinion.
Posted by: lMadMax2 | Mar 20, 2018 4:39:26 AM | 82
...He says that they travelled to the cemetery at 09.15 and the car was next seen at 13.30 and the police have currently no idea where they went let alone if they met anyone....
##
That's a bit odd. Just about everyone has these electronic devices called 'mobile phones'. They accept and receive electronic transmissions, from cell phone towers and the like. Surely the British Intelligence services keep a track of their subjects, automatic tracking of phones being the easiers (and cheapest) by far? If the phones are turned off and batter taken out, then that denotes something else. It's hard to imagine that neither of them may have looked at their emails or read a bit of news on the Internet in the meantime. If they can pin them down to whatever meters through cell phone triangulation, then they also can check out any other phones near by or ones that have gone 'dead'. The whole thing reads like a very bad plot.
Posted by: et Al | Mar 20, 2018 5:30:59 AM | 83
To me the guy with the camera looks a bit more like Ross than Pablo. Is there a hint of stubble there?
I wonder when Ross's truck was impounded? Perhaps that made him mad enough to send someone one of his snaps. Metadata in the image linked by Peter AU at #40 suggests that East2West edited it on the 8th (in Photoshop)and from the link title it seems that metro.ac.uk filed it (and/or published it) on the 10th.
Along with the lager mentioned by Gibbon in #64, the olive oil bottle in the foreground makes the place look like zizi's too, but it is hard to match the decor against any images yet published of the place. As Yulia is said to have visited the UK on other occasions, perhaps the photo is from one of those earlier visits and in a totally different eatery after all?
Posted by: Billy Marshal | Mar 20, 2018 5:49:15 AM | 84
I've found strange that people/commentators are writing about a food poisoning, how long it took to serve the food, cleaness of restaurant facilities, etc. As if there attempt to "localize" the affair, maybe hot heads cooled down and damage control is current mode.
But the truth is nothing has been solved, nor it will be.
Just some three months ago Boris Johnson was in visit to Moscow, https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/dec/22/boris-johnson-meets-russian-counterpart-sergei-lavrov-moscow and this clip is very illustrative of relationship between two countries at the time, or rather a clash between two (or three) poles of geopolitical global forces. The Boris's mission while public probably had its secret side, how to bribe Moscow and bring it to its side. The West's side.
When the German FM describes the Russians as a "difficult partner" it means exactly that: the Russians are not interested in deal with the west at least not what the Russian consider is their national and strategic interest in Europe, Asia and elsewhere. Resurgent and self-confident Russia is after own interests!
So the Boris's visit to Russia went unsuccessful and the "UK" has decided to bring it to new level, http://www.dw.com/en/boris-johnson-russias-position-in-skripal-case-is-increasingly-bizarre/a-430438730, because the UK was handling past affair very carefully according to the UK FM.
The West pack lead by the US won't give up and won't allow any competition, capitalism do not know for competition. But nor will Russia and China and that's all it is behind this bizarre so-called poisoning, meddling in election affairs and so on.
I just read interesting article https://www.rt.com/op-ed/421726-china-australia-pacific-collision/ about situation in Pacific where Australia and NZ are playing the role of the UK, France, and Germany in Europe.
Also this: https://medium.com/insurge-intelligence/army-study-us-strategy-to-dethrone-putin-for-oil-pipelines-might-provoke-ww3-9b1d9dbe6be9 from always precious Nafeez Ahmed.
Posted by: partisan | Mar 20, 2018 6:17:59 AM | 85
"It now seems evident that to real reason for the poisoning of Sergei Skripal was to drum up British support for a war against Syria and Russia. One must must thus ask who would most gains from such a war. If my analysis below is correct, then the answer would be Israel."
This is not mature opinion. Second and third rate countries can not wage war without back up of major power. If you are looking who would be beneficiary from the war that would be the US.
Posted by: partisan | Mar 20, 2018 6:26:31 AM | 86
The menu is also available on Google and it appears the Skripals ate the risotto pesce with prawns, mussels and squid.
Jen@72
-----------------------------------
Years ago I read some articles saying the combination of fishes (esp. mussels), beer and Vitamin C could easily lead to food poision.
Long term and large quantity consumption of fishes + VC leads to gout is medically proved, IIRC.
Posted by: mali | Mar 20, 2018 6:32:44 AM | 87
Also about "almost 40 needing treatment" but "none have experienced symptoms of nerve agent poisoning in Salisbury and there have only been ever been three patients with significant poisoning".
This reminds me about one food poision happened in a Chinese school, where dozens students felt sick after school lunch. Doctors were called in and checked the students and confirmed it's food poison. Later that day suddenly hundreds of students from the same school clamed they felt nauseated as well. More doctors came and checked the students and found nothing wrong with them, concluded they were suffering rather from psychological coueism/autosuggestion。
Their parents were angery thinking the government coercived the doctors to cover something up. There was a huge discussion and protest on internet in China.
Some years later, another food poison took place in another school in another place. Same phenomenon again: actually only a handful students got sick, but hundreds claimed to feel nauseated, who were in fact sujected to autosuggestion.
The doctors explained that people, esp. psychologically weak ones, are very easy to subject to such subconscious coueism.
Wondering whether these 40 persons were/are under psychological autosuggestion rather than really got food poisioned.
Posted by: mali | Mar 20, 2018 6:49:03 AM | 88
I wonder if the British have used this technique? Surely they have (don't forget the comments):
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2018/03/19/carolina_cops_go_minority_report_with_google_location_subpoena/
Posted by: et Al | Mar 20, 2018 6:52:27 AM | 89
86
This is correct. Russia is deeply invested in the city of London and vice versa.
From 2014
No wonder a New York Times op-ed by Ben Judah argued that “Britain is ready to betray the United States to protect the City of London’s hold on dirty Russian money.” The accusation that a Conservative government would “betray” Washington was frank — and it hurt.
Since then BP's cooperation with Rosneft has become even closer.
In the meantime a Russian got murdered in London whom Russia really might have wanted killed,
professionally, without much noise, without much attention from the media.
Politics is theater.
Posted by: somebody | Mar 20, 2018 7:25:19 AM | 90
Just looked for pictures of -"Pablo Miller" salisbury-
I found this one via DuckDuckGo which says its "Pablo Miller OBE | Professional Profile uk.linkedin.com".
The linkedin link is dead which is consistent with the Meduza and Telegraph reporting that Miller deleted his account and his link to Orbis after they reported on him. The pic must be cached.
Like the man in the pic Miler has a short beard and full dark hair. It *could* be him in the picture.
Posted by: b | Mar 20, 2018 7:43:19 AM | 91
Why would he have published it?
Posted by: somebody | Mar 20, 2018 8:12:50 AM | 92
I am totally shocked !
Was on Reuters front page and there was an article with this headline:
"Soviet-era scientist says he helped create poison in UK spy attack row"
I rolled my eyes before clicking on the article as Reuters' MIC bias is a constant.
Bias was there but not nearly as blatant as I had expected, there was even plenty **refuting**
the MIC conspiracy theory that Russia was behind the poisoning of the Skripals.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-britain-russia-novichok-creator/soviet-era-scientist-says-he-helped-create-poison-in-uk-spy-attack-row-idUSKBN1GW1E1
"Rink said he worked under the Soviet Union at a chemical weapons facility where the Novichok military-grade nerve agent was developed. Asked if he was one of Novichok’s creators, he told RIA: “Yes. It was the basis for my doctoral dissertation.”
Moscow has denied any involvement in the Skripals’ case or that the Soviet Union or its successor state Russia developed Novichok at all.
Echoing a theory floated in Russian state media, Rink said the British could have been behind the attack.
“It’s hard to believe that the Russians were involved, given that all of those caught up in the incident are still alive,” he said. “Such outrageous incompetence by the alleged (Russian) spies would have simply been laughable and unacceptable.” "
(MIC: Military, Industrial, Congressional Complex)
Posted by: Librul | Mar 20, 2018 8:44:13 AM | 93
There's a follow-up article at the Times: https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/russia-salisbury-poison-fears-allayed-by-doctor-vf9v0zg0m
"As Theresa May visited the Wiltshire city and declared it “open for business”, Stephen Davies, a consultant in emergency medicine at the Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust, said that no one other than Sergei and Yulia Skripal and Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey had needed treatment."
Posted by: View from UK | Mar 20, 2018 9:01:21 AM | 94
93) Yep, that Reuter's article is like an official retraction. From your link
Rink confessed to having secretly supplied a military-grade poison for cash that was used to murder a Russian banking magnate and his secretary in 1995. In a statement to investigators after his arrest, viewed by Reuters, Rink said he was in possession of poisons created as part of the chemical weapons program which he stored in his garage.
Posted by: somebody | Mar 20, 2018 9:21:00 AM | 95
re 94.
That article is of the same date, and says the same thing, except for defining the three victims. It is not giving additional later information.
Posted by: Laguerre | Mar 20, 2018 9:24:46 AM | 96
@96
So what? The point made in b's original article was that the information contained in the letter from Steven (or Stephen) Davies wasn't reported in "any media".
Here is the text from the article:
"I have yet to see a follow up on the letter by any media. Why is there no interview with the doctor?"
Posted by: View from UK | Mar 20, 2018 9:49:45 AM | 97
"I have yet to see a follow up on the letter by any media. Why is there no interview with the doctor?"
It is the well-known strategy of censorship-by-ommission. Keep quiet for a few days and the letter will drop off the radar. Double plausible deniability and tonics all round.
Posted by: Anonymous | Mar 20, 2018 10:11:13 AM | 98
The BBC also reported the same information:
"Salisbury District Hospital has also assessed 46 people who came forward expressing health concerns but they were not admitted.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-43429152
"In a letter to the Times, Salisbury NHS Trust emergency medical consultant Stephen Davies said only three people - the Skripals and Det Sgt Nick Bailey - had needed treatment.
Det Sgt Bailey remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital after being contaminated with the chemical."
That's a follow-up to the original letter, even though it doesn't provide any additional details.
I agree with b that they could actually interview the consultant as well as reporting on his letter.
Posted by: View from UK | Mar 20, 2018 10:19:30 AM | 99
The picture indeed looks like it was taken at an Italian restaurant, the olive oil bottle on the table! Unless UK pubs put those out on their tables too...
Posted by: anonymous | Mar 20, 2018 10:21:21 AM | 100
