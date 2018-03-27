Post a comment

Arms Research "Watchdog Group" Lobbies For War On Yemen And Iran
This Associated Press story has quite a slant.
Looking into the AP report we find that the "watchdog group" is actually a for-profit company with an anti-Iran agenda and paid by the United Arab Emirates. The UAE, together with Saudis, the U.S. and Britain, is waging war on Yemen and sees Iran as an enemy:
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Roadside bombs disguised as rocks in Yemen bear similarities to others used by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and by insurgents in Iraq and Bahrain, suggesting at the least an Iranian influence in their manufacture, a watchdog group said on Monday.
The report by Conflict Armament Research comes as the West and United Nations researchers accuse Iran of supplying arms to Yemen’s Shiite rebels known as Houthis, who have held the country’s capital since September 2014.
...
“What we’re hoping this does is make plausible deniability not very plausible,” said Tim Michetti, head of regional operations for Conflict Armament Research. “You can’t really deny this anymore once the components these things are made with are traced to Iranian distributors.”
Michetti’s organization, an independent watchdog group that receives funding from the United Arab Emirates, Germany and the European Union to research weaponry recovered in Yemen, said it examined a fake rock bomb in January near Mokha, some 250 kilometers (150 miles) southwest of the capital, Sanaa.
Conflict Armament Research is not an "independent watchdog group" but a dully established British for-profit company registered at the British government's Companies House under company number 07762809. The sole owner is James Bevan, a British national born in 1977.
In 2002 James Bevan started to work for the well regarded Swiss NGO Small Arms Survey. He then worked for the UN and in other publicly financed arms research projects.
His own company started to grow around 2015, right when the war on Yemen started. It also runs some arms research under public grants but is also a for-profit consultancy. In the business year ending March 31 2017 the company had a turnover of £1.4 million from grant funded projects and £710,000 from consultancy projects. Seven people were working for the company including the owner, James Bevan. That year Bevan, besides his unknown salary as director, took out £177,593 in dividends.
The CAR researcher Tim Michetti, quoted by AP, is also a co-author of the "Pushback - Exposing and countering Iran" report by the Atlantic Council. The United Arab Emirates is at the top of the Atlantic Council's Honor Roll of Contributors with more than $1,000,000 in yearly donations.
The UAE is at war in Yemen and is regularly accusing Iran of supporting the Houthi resistance against the invaders. Yemen is under blockade and there is little evidence that any Iranian help reaches the Houthis.
The actual CAR report is titled Radio controlled, Passive Infrared-inititiated IEDs - Iran’s latest technological contributions to the war in Yemen (pdf):
This report presents comparative findings on explosively formed projectiles (EFPs) documented by Conflict Armament Research (CAR) in Yemen and similar devices documented by CAR field investigation teams elsewhere in the Middle East.
The IEDs recovered in Yemen feature EFPs, which have been camouflaged to resemble natural rocks. These devices are armed by radio control (RC) and initiated using passive infrared (PIR) switches. They can be classed as radio-controlled IEDs (RCIEDs).
Garage door openers and light-barrier triggers are obviously sophisticated high-tech that no Yemeni could use for bomb building without intensive Iranian help. (Not!)
The easiest way to learn how to build improvised explosive devices with explosive formed penetrators and various arming and triggering devices is to read declassified CIA manuals. I recommend to start with "Explosives For Sabotage" available at archive.org.
To find the inspiration for hiding stuff in 'rocks' made out of fiberglass and foam one can read British newspapers:
Britain was behind a plot to spy on Russians with a device hidden in a fake plastic rock, a former key UK government official has admitted.
...
A diplomatic row was sparked six years ago after Russian state television broadcast a film claiming British agents had hidden a sophisticated transmitter inside a fake rock left on a Moscow street.
The CAR report shows some similarities between the trigger of an IEDs found in Yemen and another one allegedly found in Bahrain. But how does that lead back to Iran? Why not reasonably assume that various groups simply work from the same set of ideas and use the same manuals?
The report never investigates that thesis. Instead we get this claptrap:
The electronics kits used in the RCIEDs feature heatshrink wire coverings, which are manufactured by the Chinese company WOER. WOER-brand heatshrink wire covering is a constant feature of Iranian origin materiel recovered in Yemen and Bahrain, including RCIEDs, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and dual-use equipment suspected to be used in the production of rocket propellant.
WOER is one of the bigger global producers of heatshrink wire coverings. Its website says that it has 3,000 dealers and 40 official sales offices including in:
Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Lebanon, Israel, Syria, Palestine, Qatar
Some WOER products are available on Amazon. This brand is well known and so widely available in the Middle East that it is outright laughable to attribute WOER material to Iran.
The report lists some similarities between IEDs found in Lebanon, Iraq, Bahrain, Yemen and elsewhere. But the IED types it describes have also differences. Hizbullah is the only group using aiming devices in its IEDs. At a first glance the trigger electronics from Bahrain, pictured in the report, look similar to those in Yemen but they use slightly different components and wiring.
By empathizing the similarities CAR makes it look as if the bombs come from the same source. It is more plausible that they were locally build from widely available materials by following the same manual or instruction set. A search in Arab forums would probably turn up an equivalent of the old CIA manual with blueprints for the such bombs and their triggers.
An earlier report by CAR about Maritime Interdiction of Weapon Supplies to Somalia and Yemen (pdf) was likewise slanted. It insinuated that Iran was smuggling arms to Yemen but did not analyze alternative explanations. It provided that some private dhows were smuggling small arms from maybe(!) Iran to Somalia. There is some murky evidence to support that conclusion. But the report then went on to claim that those weapons were transported further and shipped from Somalia to Yemen. Zero evidence was provided for that claim. There are several ongoing wars in Somalia. Many parties there will purchase any weapon they can get. The Houthi in Yemen though have all the small arms they need. They simply capture or buy those stashes the Saudis and the UAE provide to their own local proxies.
But aside from all those details is it really newsworthy that a UAE lobbyist harps about some IEDs and AK machine guns used by Yemeni people when Saudi Arabia and the UAE invade the country with heavily armed forces and for three long years bomb the s*** out of its starving people?
The [Yemeni Data Project]’s data shows the Saudi-led coalition carried out an average of 15 air raids* per day. A total of 16,749 air raids were recorded from 26 March 2015 to 25 March 2018. Nearly one third of all air raids (31%) targeted non-military sites.
The vital Yemeni port of Hodeida is still not functioning:
Fuel deliveries amounted to only 24 percent of Yemen's needs in February, while food met 51 percent, causing sharp price rises of both.
"For whatever reason, the amount of food and fuel required to meet needs in Yemen is not coming in through Hodeida and it is likely there are some deliberate actions being taken to cause it," said van Meegen, [an adviser with the Norwegian Refugee Council.]
"We can't say the blockade is in place. The de facto blockade is still in place." and people are starving because ships with aid can not be unloaded.
I for one would not mind if Iran would provide the Yeminis with everything they need to shoot down the attacking Saudi bombers and to kick the invaders out of their country. Unfortunately Yemen is under a tight blockade and Iran seems unable to break it.
To then point the fingers to Iran with little evidence and slanted reports, as the UAE paid CAR and other lobby shops provide, has only one purpose: to widen the war and to prepare the peoples' minds for illegal aggression against yet another nation.
Absurd! These type of IED are also used by ISIS in Syria and Irak.
Posted by: murgen | Mar 27, 2018 3:41:02 PM | 1
The problem is determining the extent to which the war in Yemen is real. I see no evidence it is, except insofar as people are murdered for no apparent reason. I see no evidence Iran is participating, nor do I see evidence Hezbollah ever made an appearance in theatre, which is just laughable propaganda meant to justify whatever project the Pentagon and Deep State are pursuing together in Yemen.
Dmitry Peskov spells out "the system of brainwash" in an interview with RT's Sophie Shevardnadze.
No rules count for those willing to bring Russia down – Kremlin spokesman (FULL INTERVIEW)
“…size doesn’t matter here. You can be small, but you can do much more influential things. That is what you [RT] are doing. And that what makes them nervous because you are [RT] pretending to be a rival for them and this rivalry can ruin the system of brainwash. This is the reality what we see.”
Read that again.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ATdRpvQKvI
See John Helmer article below for more regarding Peskov, who looks evermore desperate to save his job and in the interview below is apparently appealing to his 'partners' for assistance.
Kremlin Purge or Purgative -- Dmitry Peskov Advertises the Skirpal Accident
http://johnhelmer.net/kremlin-purge-or-purgative-dmitry-peskov-advertises-the-skripal-accident/#respond
Posted by: C I eh? | Mar 27, 2018 3:56:49 PM | 2
"Israel" also uses such disguises for various devices. AP must keep up the namesake of its brand: All Propaganda.
Posted by: karlof1 | Mar 27, 2018 4:01:51 PM | 3
These are BIG LIES from the folks that bring you cluster bombs and just recently in Israel, drone warfare on civilians.
And in the interim the war crimes by empire against other countries just trying to defend themselves keep piling up
I want to see folks tried for war crimes
Posted by: psychohistorian | Mar 27, 2018 4:14:30 PM | 4
Nice report, b.
I was quite surprised to read in the Oliver Stone/Peter Kuznick book, "Untold History of the US" that our Congress seriously debated nationalizing the arms industry in the 1920s.
Apparently, the masses were very angry at the "Daddy Warbucks" profiteering during WWW I, and some Congress Critters picked up the torch, arguing that taking the profits out of the MIC could lead to more world peace.
Can't have that though, now can we?
Posted by: Daniel | Mar 27, 2018 4:14:50 PM | 5
Blame it all on the British. The Long Range Patrol Group of the British Army used to hide IEDs in camel turds during WW2 to blow up German army trucks in North Africa. Most of the nasty stuff the CIA does came from the SOE in WW2 via the OSS.
Posted by: Ghost Ship | Mar 27, 2018 4:34:40 PM | 6
If the U$A's foreign policies were something other than uni-polar dominance and global hegemony, there might be a lot fewer wars to discuss.
But, there's more money to be made in wars..
Profits uber alles...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/War_Is_a_Racket
Posted by: ben | Mar 27, 2018 4:36:09 PM | 7
The official name of the Houthi Movement is the Ansar Allah Movement. It's roots were in a Shia resurgence, but the movement has morphed into one demanding sectarian, democratic rule in Yemen and opposing corrupt, Saudi-backed Yemeni puppets as autocratic rulers and preventing any other moneyed foreigners from meddling in Yemeni affairs. For that reason, Sunnis have readily joined the movement, too.
Ansar Allah is most certainly not about making Yemen a Shia theocracy like Iran. It IS about Yemenis refusing to live on their knees for foreign masters. "Average Yemenis resisting foreign occupation and foreign-backed oppressive rule" isn't going to sell a Coalition of Evil war against them. "Iranian-backed Shia terrorists" is the preferred way the MSM likes to describe them. And for whatever reason, the MSM seems very guarded about the fact that the Saudis have been pretty-much elbowed out of the fight by the UAE on the ground. The UAE wants to own the Yemeni coastline, the Bab el-Mandeb Straits to the Red Sea and Socotra Island. They were just getting tired of waiting on the Saudis.
Posted by: PavewayIV | Mar 27, 2018 4:40:20 PM | 8
@ B I find it increasingly hard to stomach the hypocrisy of empire. Thanks for the latest installment of the theater of the absurd.
@2 C I eh. Last thread you asked.... wonder why Russia had left Yemen.... I was thinking it's because they can't project force there in same way as Syria atm? What say you? I will check out your links later. Thanks
@4PH, I went and looked for the drone gas link couldn't find it, care to re share?
Posted by: Tannenhouser | Mar 27, 2018 4:47:08 PM | 9
A lot of people must think that their SWIFT connected bank accounts will be accessible in hell to be so shameless in supporting this genocide.
Whey no expose's on all of the weaponry flooding Syria from the Gulf States, the U.S, EU, and Turkey to the tune of Billions of $ that we are flabbergasted at the thought of a few small components that might be traceable to Iran, let alone the billions of $ of hi tech murder weapons we sell to the KSA.
In all fairness, the Iranians must be helping the Houthis to some extent, at least in terms of technical support. If they did not then they would lose all credibility as the protector of the non-Sunnis. But the amount of aid they give is the bare minimum they need to give in order to preserve their street cred. If they really unleashed themselves, the KSA would be in real trouble. The Iranians could greatly assist the Houthis air defense capabilities.
Posted by: Christian Chuba | Mar 27, 2018 5:01:49 PM | 10
Any thoughts on the astro-turf protests against Jeremy Corbyn by the Labour Jewish lobby? An artist painted an anti-capitalist mural showing 19th century robber barons 6 years ago and Corbyn praised the artwork. 6 years later somebody discovered that it was anti-semetic because it depicted the Rothchilds.
They did a protest (Complete with the same sign printed up professionally) and Corbyn actually apologised!
Here is the mural. Try and find the anti-semetic elements if you can.
http://lyemium.com/sites/default/files/field/image/mear_one.png
Here is the protest.
https://www.jta.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/uk-protest.jpg
The new leader of Labour Youth is also a Jewish woman who has pledged to counter the 'anti-semetism' (Read: Opposition to Israel) in the party.
Posted by: Altai | Mar 27, 2018 5:28:46 PM | 11
Conflict Armaments Research's claim that because radio-controlled improvised bombs use heatshrink wire coverings made by a Chinese company, these coverings must have come from Iran (and ergo Iran is supplying aid to the Yemenis), against WOER's own information that it sells to a variety of Middle Eastern clients including the KSA, reveals a similar mendacious mind-set as the one that claims Russia is behind the Skripal poisoning incident on the basis that a nerve gas agent first developed in the Soviet Union decades ago (and of which details of its chemical formula and component agents were made available on the Internet) had to have been used, with no evidence offered to support such a claim.
Is this all that British culture and society have now come to - a lying bunch of self-serving scoundrels pursuing money and influence?
Posted by: Jen | Mar 27, 2018 6:08:39 PM | 12
@11 A few thoughts...
a) Your post is way off topic.
b) Corbyn seems to be the only politician in Britain with doubts about the Salisbury affair.
c) I've seen it suggested that he may be courting the muslim vote.
Posted by: dh | Mar 27, 2018 6:15:55 PM | 13
Paveway IV @ 8:
"... [Ansar Allah's] roots were in a Shia resurgence, but the movement has morphed into one demanding sectarian, democratic rule in Yemen and opposing corrupt, Saudi-backed Yemeni puppets as autocratic rulers and preventing any other moneyed foreigners from meddling in Yemeni affairs. For that reason, Sunnis have readily joined the movement, too ..."
Don't you mean "non-sectarian" rather than "sectarian"?
Also while the issue raised is of that tiresome Shi'a-versus-Sunni divide (which I hope most of us MoA barflies by now recognise is a particular branch of the divide-n-conquer identity-politics strategy used by the Powers That Be to divide people), I thought I'd post a link to this article on how the Houthis came to be regarded as "Shi'a"
Anna Gordon, Sarah E. Parkinson (Middle East Research and Information Project) 'How the Houthis Became “Shi‘a”'
http://www.merip.org/mero/mero012718
Posted by: Jen | Mar 27, 2018 6:27:14 PM | 14
@ Tannenhouser with the request for a link to the latest perfidy by Israel
I was inaccurate in writing gas when it should have been chemical instead...my bad
Posted by: psychohistorian | Mar 27, 2018 6:36:57 PM | 15
From Putin spokesman Peskov with Sophie S.:
"...just imagine: Moscow city, a car accident, there’s a victim in the car accident. And we see what was the car. The car was a British-made car. Let’s say, a Range Rover. And just imagine, that myself or the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman makes a statement that a man was killed by a British-made car in a car accident in the centre of Moscow and highly likely Prime Minister of Great Britain may be responsible for that murder. Is it crazy? It is crazy."
Posted by: Bart Hansen | Mar 27, 2018 6:37:39 PM | 16
Dear God - Medvedev is coming back?!!
Posted by: paul | Mar 27, 2018 6:39:16 PM | 17
thanks b... this info on iran's responsibility is 110% paid for propaganda... summed up well in jen @12 comment "Is this all that British culture and society have now come to - a lying bunch of self-serving scoundrels pursuing money and influence?" - it appears so jen... it would seem the western societies, including canada, usa and etc. etc. - are all much the same... i wish it was different..
@8 paveway... "The UAE wants to own the Yemeni coastline, the Bab el-Mandeb Straits to the Red Sea and Socotra Island. They were just getting tired of waiting on the Saudis." that is my understanding too... the uae is as pathetic as saudi arabia in their goals... both of them are a couple of sick cultures - readily supported by the west due the same reason - obsession with money... the planet will be better off when everyone stops serving the god of mammon as psychohistorian regularly mentions..
Posted by: james | Mar 27, 2018 7:38:25 PM | 18
