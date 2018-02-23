Post a comment

Syria - The Two East-Ghouta Campaigns - One Is For Liberation, The Other To Save Terrorists
Daily mortar and missile attacks against the Syrian capital Damascus have been ongoing for years but intensified in recent months. The often quoted Syrian Observatory notes:
... raising to 116 persons at least including 18 children and 14 citizen women, who were killed as a result of the fall of these shells since the beginning of escalation on the capital Damascus and its suburbs on the 16th of November, and the SOHR documented the injury of more than 563 persons who were injured in these daily targeting during 3 consecutive months.
Other accounts report higher casualty numbers.
Some of the attacks on Damascus city hit well designated targets. The Russian embassy in Damascus has been mortared several times. Earlier this month more well targeted projectiles hit other Russian interests:
Maxim A. Suchkov @MSuchkov_ALM - 4:03 AM - 7 Feb 2018
#Russia's trade mission in #Damascus got hit by 120-mm bomb & is badly damaged. Earlier Rus aid delivery point in the city came under fire killing two local Syrians, Rus non-gov delegation (Christian & Muslim leaders who brought collected aid) had to be evacuated.
All these mortars and missiles were fired from east-Ghouta, a Takfiri held area consisting partly of densely urban blocks and partly of agricultural villages. Some 400,000 people originally lived in the area but the number of people living there now is likely less than half of that.
The area is occupied by Takfiris from three groups. Jaish al-Islam is under control of the Salafi Alloush clan and is financed through Wahhabi "donations" from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Al-Qaeda in Syria (aka Nusra Front) and its allied group Faylaq al-Rahman also have significant contingents in east-Ghouta.
In 2015 these terrorists published video which showed their attempts to shoot down a large airliner which
had just taken off from was landing at Damascus airport. They drove caged civilians of Alawite belief around town to protect themselves from bombing. The three groups have fought each other again and again and the people in east-Ghouta are the ones who have suffered most from them.
There have been several ceasefire agreements between the government and the terrorist groups but each of them was broken by one or the other group on the terrorist side. Last week another aid convoy by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent entered the area and distributed food and other humanitarian goods. But like elsewhere the militant groups will surely take control of such supplies, hoard them and use them primarily for themselves.
The Syrian government and its allies decided to finally liberate east-Ghouta from the grip of the Takfiri terrorists. Some 25,000 government troops are assembling now and preparatory artillery fire and aerial bombing has begun. The Syrian air force dropped leaflets to point anyone who wants to leave the area to designated humanitarian crossing points.
The western propaganda is repeating its "save Aleppo" campaign to save the terrorists in Ghouta. In the process the western aligned countries are making a joke (vid) out of the UN Security Council. There is no mention in this campaign of any Takfiri and no picture of any of the sectarian militants who daily kill random people in Damascus. This rings hollow writes Robert Fisk.
During the siege and the liberation of east-Aleppo the seven year old Bana, a girl who did not (vid) understand or know any English, was tweeting her genuine feelings in best prosaic English to the world. She called for war against Russia. Her father turned out to be a henchman for al-Qaeda's sharia court in east-Aleppo. But the media just loved that story.
CNN now found itself a new "Bana": The 15-year-old documenting Eastern Ghouta massacre with selfie videos. But this time the lucrative position of a tearful media darling attracted competition:
Ruth Sherlock @Rsherlock - 2:00 PM - 22 Feb 2018
We spoke with a mother, a former english schoolteacher in #Eastern #Ghouta. Now she teaches her daughter to make video appeals in English - the world has ignored this siege for so long, she said. She hopes people might listen to a desperate child.
There are also Noor and Alaa - a Twitter account which claims to be of two young girls in east-Ghouta who in their videos read out English language propaganda shown to them off camera to "save Ghouta". These two girls seem to be run by the same guy, Mr Alhmado, who organized the Bana scam in east-Aleppo.
During the 2016 Aleppo campaign the terrorist supporters ran an "Aleppo Media Center" which distributed propaganda products to the "western" media. Together with the "White Helmets" al-Qaeda support gang it created the "boy in the ambulance" picture that many "western" newspaper printed on their front pages. The AMC was financed by the French government. The same organization that ran the AMC is now running the Ghouta Media Center GMC. The English language twitter account of the AMC sent its last tweet on July 5 2017. The first tweet of the new GMC was sent on July 9 2017. Both use a similar logo design:
There are an estimated 15,000 men under arms in east-Ghouta. Despite that, not one armed person can be seen in any of dozens of "White Helmets" propaganda videos of pictures of allegedly rescued, wounded or killed persons in east-Ghouta.
During the east-Aleppo campaign between June 10 2016 and November 19 2016 the "last hospital of Aleppo" was reported as being destroyed "just now" for at least 21 times (vid). The "last hospital of east-Ghouta" will soon follow a similar path to fame.
The Syrian government has offered to evacuate all militants and their families from east-Ghouta to Idleb governorate. They declined. With the help of Egypt negotiations are ongoing with the Takfiri sponsors in Saudi Arabia. But as there are several terrorist groups involved it is doubtful that much will come from these talks.
The real assault on east-Ghouta has not even started and the "western" governments and media are already waging a full fledged campaign against it. But neither Syria nor its allies will allow the further existence of this al-Qaeda enclave. Two UN Security Council resolutions, 2249 and 2254, literary "demand" "to eradicate the safe haven [al-Qaeda and ISIS] have established over significant parts of Syria". While others try to protect those terrorists, Syria, Russia and Iran will fulfill this demand.
Obama acolytes call for U.S. attacks on Russian forces to "convince" Putin" that the terrorists in Ghouta must be "saved". But Russia has flown ten additional fighter planes to Syria, including two of its brand new Su-57s (vid), and further upped its air defenses to prevent any surprises from the U.S. or any other side.
While the preliminary shelling is ongoing no starting date and no operational plans for the ground campaign to liberate east-Ghouta have been revealed. Those may depend on the situation on other fronts in Syria, especially the situation in Afrin where Kurdish forces and other Syrian groups are fighting off a Turkish invasion. A follow-up piece will look into that campaign.
Posted by b on February 23, 2018 at 08:35 AM
Desperate need for a humanitarian ceasefire
After all, we had frequent pauses in the Battle for Mosul for the children. Oh wait, we ended up killing about 10,000 civilians, never mind. Ceasefires for thee but not for me.
https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-mideast-crisis-mosul-bodies-insight/battle-over-bodies-rages-quietly-in-iraqs-mosul-long-after-islamic-state-defeat-idUKKBN1FP12H - Civilian deaths, 10,000 corroborated w/number of missing
Patrick Cockburn articles ...
https://www.counterpunch.org/2017/07/13/counting-the-dead-in-mosul/ - destroy a building to take out a sniper
https://www.counterpunch.org/2017/04/03/trapped-and-starving-to-death-in-mosuls-old-city/ bomb anything covered with canvas
Posted by: Christian Chuba | Feb 23, 2018 8:42:53 AM | 1
GHOUTA CHILD DEATHS FAKE?
Yesterday's propaganda storm from France24 "reported" that in the last week 380 people had been killed by bombing in eastern Ghouta, 150 of them children. I find these numbers to be unlikely, even random shelling of urban areas, as seen in government held areas would not result in such a ratio between adults and children. Besides, I do not think any civilians live in the front-line areas under attack. The numbers are most likely a hoax, as are the videos shown on the channel of White Helmets running around carrying children.
Posted by: Petri Krohn | Feb 23, 2018 9:21:14 AM | 2
As usually, thanks B. Once again the prop storm is unbearable. What will it take for the West to acknowledge the regime change this time did not succeed? Or will they escalate further and risk plunging the whole region and maybe the whole world in a final, convulsive devastation?
Posted by: Pnyx | Feb 23, 2018 9:44:21 AM | 3
newsweek, Feb 23:
Russia has deployed its new advanced stealth fighter, the Su-57, to its Khmeimim air base in Syria. The conflict offers Moscow the opportunity to battle-test its newest fighter despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assertion last month that Russia would scale back its Syrian deployment. The two Su-57 jets were filmed landing at a Russian air base on Syria’s Mediterranean coast on Wednesday.
While the US has been wasting billions of dollars on the long-delayed development of the F-35 stealth jet fighter, even to the point of fielding large numbers of faulty pre-production prototypes, the Russians have developed the superior Su-57 stealth aircraft. The Su-57 has a ranger of nearly 3,500 miles and a top speed of around 1,500 miles per hour. The fighter’s cannon is also a much-talked-about feature, capable of a fire rate of 1,800 rounds per minute, which Russia claims is the “best such performance for this type of weapon around.” The Russian plane (unlike the F-35) has two engines, thrust vectoring, a top speed exceeding Mach 2 and supermaneuverability.
Israel has bought some F-35 prototypes, but has not employed them in Syria. Recently Israel used the older F-16s, with one of them being shot down.
See the Su-57 performance in this video.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Feb 23, 2018 10:05:50 AM | 4
@4
T-50 (in the video) is an internal Sukhol designation for the Su-57.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Feb 23, 2018 10:09:18 AM | 5
Evil is stupid. Two obvious proofs of this are the facts that evil never gives up and evil never quits lying.
As b observed, East Ghouta is not agreement capable. There are no alternatives to a military solution.
Syria will not be sovereign until every pocket of resistance is overcome by every available means and until Syria controls 100% of Syrian airspace.
Posted by: SingingSam | Feb 23, 2018 10:28:45 AM | 6
Thank you b for the summary of E.Ghouta.
Petri Krohn @2
Ever since I saw how CNN flat-out lied by portraying Nepalese police who were beating exile Tibetans in Kathmandu as Chinese police in Lhasa riot in March 2008, which then were regurgitated by BBC/German TV stations (ZDF/ARD/NTV/RTL)/French/Ialian/Austrian/Swiss/Indian, basically all Western TV stations and MSM newspapers (NYT/WaPo/Gudian/BILD, etc.) day in day out to mislead their audience/readers , I NEVER believe anthing that comes out of the horse mouths of Westen MSM. They are the artists of propaganda and manipulation.
Here is the link to show you what kind of pathological liars the Western MSM has been and will always remain so: True face of western media . Remember this is only a fraction of how manupilative, missrepresentive and lying/cheating MSM is when comes to bash its perceived enemy, be it China, Russia, Syria, Iran or DPRK.
Posted by: mali | Feb 23, 2018 10:33:22 AM | 7
Thank you b, looking forward to that follow-up!
This time around I'm rather amused by the stunt which the usual suspects try to pull off. More of exactly the same - yeah, because it worked so splendidly with Aleppo! Really, it made me laugh out in disbelief to read some of the hyped-up nonsense "western" MSM are pouring out re East Ghouta. Are they that desperate? Are they under that much pressure? Have they become so jammed in their creativity - to follow the exact same script a second time? Like trust in the MSM hasen't further eroded. Like circulation of "major" papers isn't plummeting. Like excellent alternative news-outlets just like this one aren't getting ever more attention. Seems like they ARE squealing...
Posted by: Scotch Bingeington | Feb 23, 2018 10:34:08 AM | 8
b. Thank you for the update. I very much appreciate your work and this bar for competent insight.
If you search the term: US special forces to assassinate Soleimani , the story I saw has disappeared. It told that our 'best' have located him in Jan. and plans are being drafted to conduct the operation. I do not remember the source. However, 3 articles do still show up in the search results announcing the policy green light given to Israel to do it.
If you search the term: Juniper Cobra 18, you will get many returns and they contradict each other; but the dates seem to have been moved forward to tomorrow; 24 Feb, 2018. "US forces are deploying in Israel ahead of a large-scale joint Israel-US military exercise which will simulate a major conflict in which Israel is attacked with thousands of missiles", from The Times of Israel.
I fear the 2 items are connected and that stupidity via treachery will soon occur; despite the overwhelming disapproval of US citizens. Luckily, drills rarely go 'live'. (sarc) I have prayed that I am wrong!
Posted by: mrd | Feb 23, 2018 10:42:00 AM | 9
"All hospitals in Gouta destroyed by Russians!" "Hospitals in Gouta filling up with people wounded by Russia!"
Posted by: paul | Feb 23, 2018 10:49:10 AM | 10
PS- Must admit though I am totally aware the cheating/lying nature of the Western MSM, it seems I always underestimate how unethical and unscrupulous MSM can be : the hollow rage/real support of terrorists in E. Ghouta in unison , the "last hospital" of Allepo, the potraying of pro-Syiran Government demonstration as anti-Assad demo, the inserting of mass demonstatrations taken place in Bahrain/Argentina as in Iran. This list can go on and on and on.
Posted by: mali | Feb 23, 2018 10:51:23 AM | 11
IIRC, it seems that the AMC's "journalists" were trained in a media center in Turkey, which was/is (?) financed by French government.
Posted by: mali | Feb 23, 2018 10:57:57 AM | 12
The local college station that I always listen to has decided to broadcast Democracy Now during my
morning commute. Yesterday they broadcast a story that followed their typical one-sided yellow journalism on Syria:
"A Monstrous Campaign of Annihilation": Death Toll in Eastern Ghouta Tops 300 From Syrian Assault
All three panelists were very much anti-Syrian. The following quote by Rawya Rageh of Amnesty International really stood out:
The excuse that we have—that the Russian or Syrian government is using, that there are so-called terrorists in these areas, is really an excuse to go ahead with further war crimes against civilians. There are 400,000 people besieged in Eastern Ghouta.
This is war propaganda. Aside from being immoral, it is prohibited under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights:
International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights
Article 20
1. Any propaganda for war shall be prohibited by law.
2. Any advocacy of national, racial or religious hatred that constitutes incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence shall be prohibited by law.
It's time to start taking action against these crimes against humanity.
Posted by: Tobin Paz | Feb 23, 2018 11:03:56 AM | 13
What I'd really like to see is some group/people/organization in the West who decides to sue media, officials and politicians for treason and offering help to the enemy - because that's exactly what all the talk about "stop attacking that takfiri-occupied area" amounts to.
Time to send the scum in jail. Barring that, to expel them to Saudi Arabia, after stripping them from their citizenship as if they were genuine AQ jihadists.
Posted by: Clueless Joe | Feb 23, 2018 11:10:10 AM | 14
And over in tin-foil hat land, some of us were taken aback to see a Department of Homeland Stazi takedown notice today on the obscure Emergency Action Message monitoring site. These folks just monitored shortwave (HF) frequencies known to be originally used by the US military thirty or forty years ago as part of their (then) vacuum-tube radio command and control network.
As you can imagine, the military has moved on to other far more secure and efficient means of communication over the decades. The HF network is old-timey ham radio - it's broadcasts are in the clear. Anyone on earth can listen. No national secret for sure.
Best guess is that the US military still maintains HF broadcasts as some kind of a last-ditch backup network but nobody really knows. It's mostly just test counts, radio checks and encoded test messages, with an occasional callsign 'SKYKING' assumed to be related to an 'Emergency Action Message' - but even that is just speculation. It is anything but a active, honest-to-goodness command-and-control network for the US strategic nuclear forces (I hope).
This is from the monitoring site's 'about' page (when it existed):
Emergency Action Messages (EAM's) are encrypted messages sent through the High Frequency Global Communications System (HFGCS).
While the messages can not be decrypted by the average person, the frequency of broadcasts, and types of broadcasts are interesting.
Due to the fact EAM's and SKY KING messages can be used to direct nuclear forces it has become a hobby for some to try and detect the on-set of WW3 by looking for abnormally large amount of traffic being broadcasted.
The goal of this site is to help detect patterns in broadcasts that can be associated with real world events, and operating procedures.
It's about as tin-foil-hat as you can get. Of course, nobody has really been able to make any associations between real events and the short message broadcasts after years of monitoring. Nobody has 'broken' the military encryption used and the highly-classified secret keys required to do so change every day - maybe every hour. It's no security threat to the military - that's why they broadcast messages in the clear over known frequencies.
Yet a bunch of tin-foil-had geeks discussing the random noise of those shortwave messages has somehow just become a threat to national security here in the US. So much so that 'the government' has seized their domain = iron-fisted censorship. Anyone can listen to the messages, but the US will apparently not allow anyone to track or discuss them on a web site. "Three radio-checks, a test count and a SKYKING message last night?? OMG - WWIII!"
Imminent nuclear war? [yawn...] Yeah, that's always been out there to worry about. I'll go out on a limb and guess that the US is not trying to somehow cover that up right now. But jack-booted DHS thugs seizing obscure tin-foil-hat web sites for 'unauthorized publication of communications' broadcast on ham radio in the clear? Damn. Tyranny doesn't even bother knocking on its way in, does it? I can feel the jackboot of national security stomping on my face right now. "Taste the freedom, peon! TASTE IT!"
Posted by: PavewayIV | Feb 23, 2018 11:47:02 AM | 15
J K Rowling will be delighted that there is a new 'Bana' for her to get emotional over.
Posted by: Shakesvshav | Feb 23, 2018 11:56:38 AM | 16
@4 The rebel airforce hasn't shown up in Ghouta or Afrin yet. Maybe the SU-57 has something to do with it.
Posted by: dh | Feb 23, 2018 12:10:37 PM | 17
I always believed that Israel supported Al-Nusra. They have at least admitted to supporting 7 "militant" groups (but no way of telling which). Note that their frequent aerial attacks were often designed to get Al-Nusra out of a spot (Usually located near the Golan heights-Qunietra.)
It is probably to warn the Israelis, that Russia has imported two T-50 stealth fighters. Not as "visible" as S-400's on a small number of "infiltrating" aircraft or those launching missiles from Lebanon.
Looking at maps showing the Syrian/Russian bombing and shelling, it's obviously being limited to the south western part of East Ghouta occupied by HTS. If the bombing and shelling is so bad why hasn't the population moved to north eastern East Ghouta where there is no shelling? Could this be because the population of south western East Ghouta is made up of HTS camp followers who wouldn't be welcomed by Jaish al-Islam?
Posted by: Ghost Ship | Feb 23, 2018 12:25:50 PM | 19
Ambassador Haley, Feb 21, 2018
“It’s time to take immediate action in the hopes of saving the lives of the men, women, and children who are under attack by the barbaric Assad regime. It is simply preposterous to claim that these attacks on civilians have anything to do with fighting terrorism. The Security Council must move to adopt a resolution establishing a ceasefire. The United States will support it, as should every member of the Council. As the Secretary-General warned us all, ‘eastern Ghouta cannot wait.’”. . .here
DOD, Jan 29,, 2018
"The 2001 Authorization for Udse of Military Force (AUMF) authorizes the United States to use force against, al-Qaeda, the Taliban, and associated forces against ISIS." . .here
The Cable, Sep 18, 2017
New airstrike totals issued by the Pentagon show that American aircraft have dropped over 2,400 bombs in Afghanistan this year, far above the 1,337 dropped in 2016, as U.S. warplanes seek to roll back gains by the Taliban and incursions by the Islamic State in the country’s East.
In Iraq and Syria, U.S. planes dropped a total of 5,075 bombs in August, more ordnance than had been dropped in any month prior since the campaign against the Islamic State kicked off in August 2014. That pace has been kept up all year: Through the first eight months, 32,800 bombs have hit ISIS targets, more than the 30,743 dropped in all of 2016.
In an often overlooked battlefield, the Trump administration’s more aggressive approach is also on display in Yemen, which has seen over 100 U.S. strikes against al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) this year, up from just 38 strikes launched in 2016. . . .here
Posted by: Don Bacon | Feb 23, 2018 12:30:48 PM | 20
Ambassador Haley, Feb 21, 2018
“It’s time to take immediate action in the hopes of saving the lives of the men, women, and children who are under attack by the barbaric Assad regime. It is simply preposterous to claim that these attacks on civilians have anything to do with fighting terrorism. The Security Council must move to adopt a resolution establishing a ceasefire. The United States will support it, as should every member of the Council. As the Secretary-General warned us all, ‘eastern Ghouta cannot wait.’”. . .here
DOD, Jan 29,, 2018
"The 2001 Authorization for Udse of Military Force (AUMF) authorizes the United States to use force against, al-Qaeda, the Taliban, and associated forces against ISIS." . .here
Posted by: Don Bacon | Feb 23, 2018 12:34:19 PM | 21
thanks b... there is no way around this, other then to confront these moderate headchoppers the west is fully supportive of.. they have to ignore the constant lies and bellyaching from the west and it's compliant media..
@13 tobin paz... i agree with you... it would be good for some organization to pursue that...
@ 18 stonebird.. israels hands are all black with regard to it's approach towards syria.. they may as well raise the isis flag over tel aviv..
Posted by: james | Feb 23, 2018 12:34:59 PM | 22
they are hoping for some un resolution to up the bullshit... russia will veto it..
Posted by: james | Feb 23, 2018 12:36:05 PM | 23
Vox, Nov 21, 2017
President Donald Trump entered the White House questioning why the US was still fighting in Afghanistan. Now he’s ramping up America’s longest war.
The US Air Force is currently on pace to triple the amount of bombs dropped in Afghanistan this year as compared to last year, NBC News reports. So far, the US has unleashed 3,554 bombs as of October 31. America dropped 1,337 bombs in all of 2016, and 947 in all of 2015.. . . .here
Posted by: Don Bacon | Feb 23, 2018 12:44:00 PM | 24
I look forward to Russian UN Ambassador Nebenzia's proposed amendments to the proposed resolution calling for a 30-day ceasfire in the war-torn country and one could only hope they might include the US removing itself from Syria.
Thanks for the update b, It certainly sounds like the escalation continues and who is going to blink first?......or will we ever know.......sigh
Posted by: psychohistorian | Feb 23, 2018 12:51:45 PM | 25
The US must be getting desperate for excuses...where was all the crying in Mosul? or Raqqa? Sorry, Mad Dog...our memories are not that short and our eyes saw you rubbleize these cities...civilians and all...
regards
OY
Posted by: oldenyoung | Feb 23, 2018 12:58:18 PM | 26
@25 oldenyoung - selective memory.. that's all... works for the usa!
Posted by: james | Feb 23, 2018 1:06:41 PM | 27
Don Bacon @4:
Russia sending Su-57s to Syria is interesting, if true. AFAIK, the fighter haven't reached LRIP status, so it's still a prototype. Granted F-22s have been harassing Russian fighter-bombers, but sending in and risking these prototypes is puzzling. Possible reasons:
1. The Su-57 has already reached LRIP status;
2. RuAF are using them as bait for the F-22.
PavewayIV @15:
I guess they're getting ready for when the other shoe drops. Slowly removing all forms of communications that are available to citizens; boiling frogs approach.
Posted by: Ian | Feb 23, 2018 1:09:30 PM | 28
The USA cannot ever admit defeat, all events are always spun by lauding *x decision*, posture, stance, principle, and the following downstream action.
Though the action is often obscured, few know what happens on the ground.. often nothing much …No matter what, the ’latest’ is the greatest super-flash-hit promoting democracy / honor / achieving our objectives / rah rah / etc.
What remains to be seen is how the US-Isr-KSA (+ small weaker allies …) will continue to pay, organise, command and inspire Islamic terrorists (ISIS, Al Nusra, etc.) and to what point these can have an impact in for ex. Syria. These forces are not ‘organic’, they are 100% poorly paid mercenaries, sent at will here or there. As proxy forces they only serve temporary aims, no long-term plans of any kind exist for their use.
The manipulation of the Kurds is par for the course. Corrupting the top guys and paying them off (hierarchy..) quite so… but that isn’t the best all the time, and surprises can arise.
Posted by: Noirette | Feb 23, 2018 1:09:59 PM | 29
Looking forward to b’s write-up on the Kurd situation. Sheik Mashood and other Kurdish areas of Aleppo are now under Central Government control..
Posted by: Lozion | Feb 23, 2018 1:34:18 PM | 30
Paveway
Vacum tubes are resistant to something. Read it some time ago. EMP?
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Feb 23, 2018 2:30:46 PM | 31
30
No. However, I've read that linking to certain websites are banned. Unfortunately, I don't remember which ones; not sure if certain words are banned or not.
Posted by: Ian | Feb 23, 2018 2:31:03 PM | 32
Peter @31:
Yup.
Posted by: Ian | Feb 23, 2018 2:31:49 PM | 33
Ive lived in the US all of my life...never been out of the country ...day tripping to canada and mexico dont really count.:>) and ive never wanted to not live here...until the last few years...
the US really does not represent me at all anymore...and im worried that it will get much WORSE in the US shortly, and the citizens here are going to feel some real pain...maybe for years.
Ive researched leaving for a different country ...and may do just that...
Is anyone else starting(or has been) feeling this way?
regards
OY
Posted by: oldenyoung | Feb 23, 2018 2:32:38 PM | 34
Ian @32
pretty sure it was a "bad word"
ty
OY
Posted by: oldenyoung | Feb 23, 2018 2:42:42 PM | 35
@oldenyoung
The blog-system of MoA has an automated spam detector over which I have no control. It also has a list of banned IP addresses and of banned words and links which I control.
Whatever is caught in these systems is usually held back from publishing until I review it. That may take up to 24 hours. I then decide to publish or delete it.
I also read and review the comments and may edit or delete trolls or stuff I do not want on this blog which includes porn, racism, linkdrops, marketing stuff and some other crap.
Now that you know that please do not try to publish the same comment multiple times just because it did not immediately turn up. That only creates more administrative work for me which I would rather spend on reading and writing.
The actual situation in E. Gouta has suddenly got confused again.
1/ Lavarov says that Russia may be prepared to sign the 30 day UN resolution. (but sees no sign that the US has ever attacked Al-Nusra)
2/ A 4 day ceasefire has been declared so that women, children, and the over 60's can leave, after SAA dropped leaflets showing a safe crossing point.
3/ Negotiations within E. G are being held under fire. (Surrender or fight?)
4/ Shelling stopped in E. G. 3 hours ago
They can't ALL be right, can they?
All this is before there is any main attack. Just softening up
(I see the Russian actions could also be a smart way to pre-empt the upcoming "white-helmets" false flag. Who are now classed as "civil-defense" as a way to "explain" all those facebook and twitter posts showing them with rifles and SAA soldiers bodies)
The next target for Assad is the Golan Heights. He's kept busy in EG. It's the main reason why we get all this fuss about it. IMHO.
USI+France+Israel are planning to secure a huge chunk of SW Syria by jointly moving into Assad's country soon. The East Ghouta case is related to that. IMHO.
The USI is transporting recycled Daesh militants from PKK held Hasakah to Afrin who are nicked one by one by the TAF and FSA. The USI response to this: 'Some people have families in Afrin'. The captured Daesh guys appear to have absolutely no idea about what's going.
Posted by: ConfusedPundit | Feb 23, 2018 3:46:32 PM | 38
Confused Pundit is confused, so "truth in advertising".
In general, one has to be very, very careful. Today I read that a Danish beer company is now selling in Poland beer made in Poland with a label written in Czech and with a name of a Czech brewery -- a smallish one that they purchased, so they are not cheating another corporation but only the consumers who do not read a tiny print. Apparently, you do not need to be an internet troll to fake your nationality.
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Feb 23, 2018 3:53:57 PM | 39
b @ 36
yah...the second time i posted it, it vanished too fast...had to be an automated system...the site felt rather slow this morning too...was wondering if the b@.sta@d.s were hitting your servers again...ty
regards
OY
Posted by: oldenyoung | Feb 23, 2018 4:06:43 PM | 40
@Ian #28
Remember 2014: Closing ceremony of Olympics in Sochi, and what happened in Kiev?
I do recall quite well. Been sitting glued to the screen wondering ' will they actually let pass the opportunity?'. They didn't as we all know.
I figure, these 2 Su-57 are a statement in that regard.
Posted by: Hmpf | Feb 23, 2018 4:24:24 PM | 41
Dear Piotr Berman | Feb 23, 2018 3:53:57 PM | 39
The USI is sending Daesh members to Ghouta, Iraq (there have been many ISIS attacks recently) and Afrin.
Some people think that way in my region. I consider them as trusted sources.
Maybe they are trolls or perhaps they strike gold. Time will show. Regards.
Posted by: ConfusedPundit | Feb 23, 2018 4:34:12 PM | 42
I sit here and think of b. So many brilliant posts day after day and we sort of take it for granted, without donating as much as we could. We expect this high level stuff just to drop off a tree. But it takes time and money and food and rent to produce this apart from the brilliance. I dunno, I have been sort of poor the last few years, but now I am thinking what can I do without to enable b. to continue. Just a thought as they say.
Posted by: Lochearn | Feb 23, 2018 4:47:53 PM | 43
Brilliant overview and summary! Thanks b!
Posted by: Mina | Feb 23, 2018 5:36:17 PM | 44
Tobin Paz, yes DemocracyNow!'s full-throated "Regime Change" propaganda has become so blatant as to be farcical. Unfortunately, since Amy Goodman has spent decades building a reputation as a strong, independent voice in media, her followers do not question the absurd claims she and her guests make.
Of course, in the US, propaganda is now legal (2012 NDAA if I recall). Naomi Wolf confronted that issue a couple of years ago.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t2d0UItIuh0
And it appears a big effort is being made to use the Parkland FL school shooting event to give cops the power to search social media postings for signs of "mental illness" and then involuntarily detain and even "treat" anyone whose posts fit their very fluid definition of "mental illness."
http://www.miaminewtimes.com/content/printView/10095151
Posted by: Daniel | Feb 23, 2018 6:40:36 PM | 45
An excellent Twitter observation:
"If the objective of the Syrian State is targeting civilians, hospitals & schools, how come the violence comes to a halt in all the areas where the armed groups [no] longer exist. Why isn’t the State still targeting Aleppo civilians, hospitals or schools?"
I believe it can safely assumed that no corporate media outfit will tell the truth about much of anything, particularly war zones where its affiliated nation's busy participating in actual War Crimes, which would be most everywhere NATO and Outlaw US Empire forces are operating.
There's a delay to allow those civilians that can to escape using already established humanitarian corridors which can be found using the many leaflets dropped all over East Ghouta. Seems the pause will end early Monday, Syria time.
Posted by: karlof1 | Feb 23, 2018 6:54:41 PM | 46
@15 PavewayIV,
Nope, just drama.
Firstly, I would like to apologize about the confusion, and stress that this may have caused, but it was in order to assess an internal security concern in regards to one of our “partners” who was providing assistance in the automated recording and transcriptions setup process. I know many people will believe that this was a publicity stunt, but if it were I would not be providing this background now, or further background and screenshots at a later date. I would like to reassure everyone that I have been in control of the domain and website this entire time.
The SKYKING meme is just something to keep the /pol/ kiddies busy as far as I can tell.
Posted by: Jonathan | Feb 23, 2018 8:24:52 PM | 47
