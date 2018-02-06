Post a comment

Syria - Is The Turkish Attack On Afrin Intended To Split The U.S.-Kurdish Alliance?
The successful Syrian army operation to liberate Abu-Duhur airbase left a large enclave (pink) controlled by al-Qaeda and ISIS fighters in east-Hama. Further advances towards Idleb have been halted for now to clean up the cauldron that could otherwise create future troubles behind the lines.
bigger
Most of the al-Qaeda/HTS aligned Takfiris are though to have fled the now enclosed area before it was encircled by the Syrian government forces. A few hundred ISIS fighters who had earlier slipped into there then claimed to have occupied dozens of empty local villages. But these forces are in fact too small to hold onto anything. They will now be sought out and destroyed. In just one day some 20 hamlets were liberated. It will take a week or two to bring the total area under control.
A Turkish military convoy came from Turkey and went to Al-Eis, an important high point south-west of Aleppo. The convoy was protected by al-Qaeda forces. A similar convoy had earlier been attacked and had to retreat. This time the Turkish troops were attacked by missiles as soon as they had reached their positions. According to Turkish media at least five of the soldiers were wounded and one killed.
The Turks claim that the "observation point" comes as part of its responsibilities under the Astana agreement about a de-escalation zone in Idleb. The Russian's seem to agree with that, at least for now, but Iranian and Syrian forces in the area see the Turks (rightly) as their enemies intended to hamper their further moves against Idleb city. The Turks in Al-Eis are quite isolated and have no air support. Their positions is more endangered that Turkey seems to appreciate.
Al-Qaeda or a group aligned with it shot down a Russian ground attack air plane by using a man portable missile (MANPADS). There are various speculation where that missile came from but it has long been known that there are warehouses in Turkey and Jordan filled with such missiles ready to be distributed to anti-Syrian forces. The Wall Street Journal reported in February 2014:
Washington's Arab allies, disappointed with Syria peace talks, have agreed to provide rebels there with more sophisticated weaponry, including shoulder-fired missiles that can take down jets, according to Western and Arab diplomats and opposition figures.
...
Rebel commanders and leaders of the Syrian political opposition said they don't know yet how many of the Manpads and antiaircraft missiles they will get. But they have been told it is a significant amount. The weapons are already waiting in warehouses in Jordan and Turkey.
The weapons were held back over concerns that they would probably be used against civilian air-liners in other than the intended country.
Now the Washington Examiner speculates about the recent missile attack:
My theory is that President Trump has just shot a lethal warning across Russia’s bow in the Middle East.
Someone provided these ManPADs to the Syrian rebels. And it seems to have only been done recently.
I think it was the Americans. Maybe it was deliberately by President Trump, or maybe it was by the Deep State who want a war with Russia. Russia has been publicly declaring for months that the U.S. is protecting and training Islamist forces in the Syrian theater.
Maybe Trump wanted to send a message. Maybe these ManPADS were more “defensive lethal weapons” like what is being supplied to Ukrainian soldiers in Donbass.
If that was a U.S. move it was a stupid one. Two, or three, or four can play such a game. What happens if Kurds in Afrin suddenly find a stash of MANPADS. Iran aligned forces in Iraq? How about Houthis in Yemen? Or Taliban in Afghanistan?
The Syrian army has deployed new air defenses in north-west Syrian that can cover Afrin canton which is under Turkish attack. Turkish air raids on Afrin have since ceased and even Turkish drones are now avoiding Syrian airspace. Turkey has thus lost a significant part of its reconnaissance and attack capabilities in the area.
Source: The Maghreb and Orient Courier - bigger
The Turkish progress against the YPG Kurds in Afrin is extremely slow. Villages and hills that are taken by day are often lost again at night. Kurdish forces have so far destroyed at least 20 Turkish tanks and other vehicles with antitank missiles of which they seem to have plenty. The Turks are using the Takfiri "Syrian rebels" they have sponsored all these years as their foot soldiers. Why are they willing to die for a cause that presumably isn't theirs?
The answer may be in this piece about the rise of the major religious organization in Turkey, the Diyanet, which is government sponsored and has control over nearly all religious institutions. It seems more heavily involved in the war on Syria than one might assume:
Having learned of the planned coup during a dinner with intelligence chief Hakan Fidan and Moaz al Khatib (a leading member of the Syrian opposition and ulema), then Diyanet chief Mehmet Görmez (2010–July 2017) rallied the body’s 112,725—strong religious corps, including the imams of some 82,381 mosques controlled by the body.
...
The Diyanet has been active in Syria, revealed by the former chief’s meeting on the evening of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt with Sheikh Moaz al-Khatib—the same individual who caused controversy in 2012 by calling on the United States to reconsider its decision to list Syria’s Jabhat al-Nusra as a terrorist organisation. Al-Khatib is also the former president of the National Coalition of Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, former imam of the Umayyad mosque in Damascus, and a member of the League of the Ulema of Sham (Rabitat Ulama al-Sham, established in 2012 by opposition ulema from Damascus and Homs, and member of the umbrella group, the Syrian Islamic Council, Al-Majlis al-Islami al-Suri), which is ideologically close to the Muslim Brotherhood.
The Kurds fighting the Turkish supported religious-extremists have some support from the Syrian government. Their wounded are transported to government hospitals. The government controlled corridor between the Kurdish held areas in eastern Syria and in Afrin is open for Kurdish resupplies. Last night a large convoy of fresh fighters and ammunition from eastern Syria arrived in Afrin. These are the forces the U.S. occupation in north-east Syria has allied with under the label SDF. At least parts of the arms they carry were provided by the U.S. military.
Turkey has the second biggest army in NATO. If it really wanted to take Afrin it could surely do so. But so far it has only send company size forces where brigades are need. My suspicion is that the current Turkish operation against Afrin canton is not intended to really capture and control the area. That would require way more professional Turkish army forces and cost thousands of Turkish casualties. What the operation does, and is probable intended to do, is to demonstrate to its NATO partner in Washington that it is indeed aligning with Kurdish YPG/PKK forces that are, from a Turkish perspective, outright terrorists. The attack on Afrin is designed to split the U.S. alliance with the YPG/PKK. (That may well be the reason why it has tacit Russian support.) If it succeeds in doing that it will make a further U.S. occupation of north-east Syria, which is in alliance with the Kurds, extremely difficult.
The U.S. has to decide between the NATO partner Turkey and its Kurdish YPG allies. To deliver weapons to the later who then fight the former is not sustainable. U.S. National Security Advisor McMaster is expected to visit Turkey over the coming weekend. Secretary of State Tillerson will touch down a few days later. What deal will they offer?
Meanwhile little is heard of the remaining ISIS forces near the Iraqi border north of the Euphrates. Many of the thousands of ISIS fighters the U.S. let intentionally escape from Raqqa and who from there traveled east are still at large. The border area is supposed to be U.S./SDF controlled but there seem to be no more efforts ongoing to destroy the ISIS remands there. If the U.S. can not defeat them why does it hinder Syrian forces from crossing the Euphrates to destroy that menace?
One well founded speculation is that the U.S. directs those ISIS fighters to attack the Syrian forces in the border city Abu Kamal just south of the Euphrates. The intend is to disrupt the road that connects Syria and Iraq and thus Beirut and Tehran. There have recently been some serious hit-and-run incidents against the Syrian positions there.
The war on Syria will continue and all the U.S. and Turkish scheming is only prolonging it. Neither of them have learned and decided to either giver up on their aims or to risk all the means that are needed to achieve them.
Posted by b on February 6, 2018 at 02:33 PM | Permalink
excellent post b.. thank you..
" The attack on Afrin is designed to split the U.S. alliance with the YPG/PKK. (That may well be the reason why it has tacit Russian support.) If it succeeds in doing that it will make a further U.S. occupation of north-east Syria, which is in alliance with the Kurds, extremely difficult." that is the positive view on it... the more negative one is that turkey is conspiring with the usa here to further destabilize syria..
that was a pretty good find - "The Diyanet has been active in Syria, revealed by the former chief’s meeting on the evening of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt with Sheikh Moaz al-Khatib—the same individual who caused controversy in 2012 by calling on the United States to reconsider its decision to list Syria’s Jabhat al-Nusra as a terrorist organisation."
your last line sums it up well..
Posted by: james | Feb 6, 2018 2:55:17 PM | 1
Not only are the US and Turkey keen on prolonging the war on Syria and its secular government but Israel and Saudi Arabia at least are also keen on overthrowing Bashar al Assad. That Israel and Saudi Arabia (part of the US Deep State) are pushing the US to continue must be considered as a factor in the US decision to continue despite the apparent lack of a clear military strategy. "No military strategy" or continuous chaos with no objectives and no timelines is as much a strategy as one with a clear focus and goals.
A continuous state of war might in fact benefit corporations whose business is manufacturing and selling arms, and countries whose economies and cultures have come to revolve around continuous change and upheaval, of which state-sanctioned violence and imprisonment at home and war overseas are two consequences.
Posted by: Jen | Feb 6, 2018 2:59:00 PM | 2
"The war on Syria will continue and all the U.S. and Turkish scheming is only prolonging it. Neither of them have learned and decided to either [give] up on their aims or to risk all the means that are needed to achieve them."
This assumes that the US goal is a decided outcome rather than prolonging conflict for as long as possible.
Posted by: WorldBLee | Feb 6, 2018 3:07:54 PM | 3
" The attack on Afrin is designed to split the U.S. alliance with the YPG/PKK. (That may well be the reason why it has tacit Russian support.) If it succeeds in doing that it will make a further U.S. occupation of north-east Syria, which is in alliance with the Kurds, extremely difficult."
i would go further and say that the whole Afrin Attack is the only purpose of it. And that russia is quite happy about. In any way it works in favor of Syria. It decimates the HTS and Kurds, split Turks and US AND maybe makes the Kurds thinking again about there alliances.
Russia has plenty of Options to drive out the Turks after that, so no worrys here.
Posted by: Sheeple | Feb 6, 2018 3:08:55 PM | 4
Reports of chemical weapons attacks by the Syrian government are being coupled with renewed calls through the UN for a sponsored "no-fly" safe zone in the north of the country, roughly the same area as the proposed no-fly zone during the Aleppo operation. There seems to be an assumption the people of at least the West have limited attention spans or are easily led.
Posted by: jayc | Feb 6, 2018 3:27:57 PM | 5
East of the Euphrates [nearly a third of Syria] and home to its oil wealth is now US territory, and as everyone knows once the US has a foothold in such a strategic place, they will not leave, unless forced to do so. The US have a problem though, the SDF [mostly Kurds] are in North West Syria how are they expected to police and govern such a large area? If the US promise the SDF and Arab tribes the area, this could only be interpreted by Turkey and Syria as the beginnings of a separate Kurdish entity, however the Turks definitely will not attack the Kurds while they are protected by the US east of the Euphrates, nor at Manbij. But will not be happy with this arrangement, there will be a standoff, the Kurds will be invited by Syria, Russia and Turkey to keep Syria intact and agree to some form of cultural and/or legislative devolution all within a sovereign Syrian state, the US will not like it, but they will be the odd man out, and told to leave by all the interests in the region.
Posted by: harrylaw | Feb 6, 2018 3:36:24 PM | 6
IF the attack is meant to divide US/Kurd by angering Kurds against US then the only way to achieve this is to have the attack fails. For if the attack succeeds, and Afrin is wiped out, then it will demonstrate to the Kurds that Russia is a friends that is willing to let you die shall it be in Russia interest. It will also demonstrate to the kurds that the only place under the Sun for them to exists free, is right under the US Umbrella. At Kobane they were once with their back on the Turkish wall, to be saved in-extremis, from the ISIS mad dogs, only by Uncle Sam heavy Bombers. So far, the US is the only one who have ever saved Kurds guts, beside of course, kurds themselves.
Posted by: murgen | Feb 6, 2018 3:42:51 PM | 7
Giving manpads is risky, and indeed other countries' civilian airliners will end up targetted. It's particularly crazy because there's a big juicy target right next door. Even if Ben Gurion airport were too far (not sure about the abilities of the supplied missiles), surely Eilat airport just cannot be secured.
Posted by: Clueless Joe | Feb 6, 2018 3:44:07 PM | 8
I thought it was obvious that the main Turkish aim was to prevent the rise of an independent Kurdish power in north Syria. Afrin was chosen because not protected by the US. The fact that they've made only limited progress is to be attributed to the Turk's choice of militias to do the ground fighting, rather than Turkish regular troops. No doubt there's politics there, though I don't know the internal Turkish politics concerned.
If it really wanted to take Afrin it could surely do so.Perhaps only with a lot of casualties. Afrin is mountainous.
The Syrians are supporting the Kurds, because they want a deal with them in the end. I haven't seen much Kurdish response, but then they wouldn't want to offend the US.
By the way, just as an incidental fact, the high point of al-Eis, a hill rather than a mountain, overlooking the Roman city ruins of Chalcis, is the site of an early Arab castle, studied by my colleague from Lyon. If it comes to a fight, that'll be another archaeological site gone.
Posted by: Laguerre | Feb 6, 2018 3:52:03 PM | 9
It's all just shadow play, however real the carnage is. The US is slowly increasing it's strangle hold on Syria's throat and Turkey and Russia are pretending, a tad bit, to resist. Assad's Syria may have a more real desire to resist, but it cannot. It was so interesting to watch Russia join with Syria to stop Turkey's advance to Aleppo a few days ago. Practically the next way Turkey's allies shot down a Russian jet. Practically the next day Russia went to Turkey to beg, like Priam, for the body of the pilot and Turkey successfully established the position it sought over Aleppo.
This is the second Russian plane Turkey's allies in Syria have shot down. This time Russia went to the bended knee a lot quicker, though. But Russia is blowing up a lot of civilians elsewhere, in revenge for the shoot down, so maybe that makes up for its supine behavior to Turkey! Putin is such a mensch!
Posted by: paul | Feb 6, 2018 3:53:37 PM | 10
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Media reported earlier in October that Syrian rebels asked Washington for Stinger missiles to use them against Russia’s military jets.
“Absolutely… Absolutely I would,” McCain said when asked whether he would support the delivery of Stinger missiles to the opposition in Syria.
“We certainly did that in Afghanistan. After the Russians invaded Afghanistan, we provided them with surface-to-air capability. It’d be nice to give people that we train and equip and send them to fight the ability to defend themselves. That’s one of the fundamental principles of warfare as I understand it,” McCain said. https://sputniknews.com/us/201510201028835944-us-stingers-missiles-syrian-rebels-mccain/
Posted by: harrylaw | Feb 6, 2018 3:56:21 PM | 11
Posted by: paul | Feb 6, 2018 3:53:37 PM | 10
It's all just shadow play, however real the carnage is. The US is slowly increasing it's strangle hold on Syria's throatI guess you must work for Langley. Nobody else thinks the US is winning in Syria, rather than losing at high speed.
Posted by: Laguerre | Feb 6, 2018 4:08:28 PM | 12
Paul is such a douche.
Posted by: SlapHappy | Feb 6, 2018 4:26:16 PM | 13
b: The thumbnail and link to the bigger Afrin map are broken: http://www.moonofalabama.org/images5/afrinmap20180206.jpg
"...The Syrian army has deployed new air defenses in north-west Syrian that can cover Afrin canton which is under Turkish attack..."
And Reuters knows this from an anonymous "commander in the military alliance fighting in support of President Bashar al-Assad"? They must already have picked up crack reporter Sulome Anderson - good for her. C'mon, b... Reuters=reliable mouthpiece of neocons/Pentagon/CIA. Where's the skepticism?
Furthermore, "The Syrian army has deployed new air defenses in north-west Syrian that can cover Afrin canton which is under Turkish attack." WTF? Afrin is still a district in Syria's Aleppo governate. It will be a canton in the Democratic Federation of Northern Syria (Rojava) when that entity exists.
Even so, the 'canton' is not under attack - Turkey and it's al Qaeda head-chopper pals are attacking YPG/YPJ troops and assets to force them out. Turkey itself isn't sticking around. The idea is to remove any opposition to Erdogan's al Qaeda safe zone in Afrin District just before he forces tens of thousands of Arab and Turkomen Syrian refugees out of Turkey and back to Syria. It's not ethnic cleansing - it's a great display of the Turkish government's humanitarianism [golf clap].
I'm even imagining a likely follow-up when this charade plays out: the heroic Kurds returning to liberate their 'canton' and indoctrinate the grateful refugees into their ideology - and arm/train them to protect their land-theft booty from Syrians that might want it back. That's a bit of a stretch, though. Besides, the Wahhabi clerics will get there first.
Then there's this 'air defenses' weirdness from Reuters. Syria does not have *any* spare capability today, and they're sure as hell not going to waste any on Afrin. I'm trying to figure out why Reuters would even choke out this thinly disguised piece of propaganda. The Russians just lost a pilot to Turkish-backed head-choppers and a shoulder-fired SAM that probably came through Turkey. Doesn't anyone think there's a possibility that Russia is responsible for the TAF disappearing act in Syria instead of questionable 'Syrian air defenses' that were just announced by Reuters yesterday?
Maybe this is a clue: "...The air defenses had been sent to frontlines with militants in rural areas of Aleppo and Idlib. OK, so why would Reuters/CENTCOM PsyOps they say that? Why would the SAA give them to 'militants'?
Gosh... this sure would provide a nice piece of supporting evidence that Hezbollah or some other Iranian-linked militia is now running around northwestern Syria with MANPADS [shriek!!]. False flag time? Israeli airstrike excuses? US airstrikes against dangerous, SAM-toting Hezbollah? The Reuters-planted 'seed' means the follow-on possibilities are endless. Hezbollah has MANPADS for God's sake! [MSM talking heads burst into flames and explode...]
And for the "It's not about the oil" crowd, please note that the Brits and BP are slowly winning the Iraqi oil-booty war. That's the pipeline that will never get done, even though the port is ready. All those efforts to prevent any oil from ever going through the Iraqi western pipeline through Syria to Banias/Tripoli paid off. And no wonder Israel had their ISIS hang on to the Yarmouk Valley for them - they can send oil from the Amman bend right through the valley and across Israel to Haifa. The Yarmouk pipeline would be within the 1947 boundaries - who needs the Golan? Let the UN guard it forever as a DMZ.
If anyone is still bored, the Kurdish ISIS - the 'White Banners' - are expanding in eastern Iraq to make sure no Kirkuk oil goes to Iran.
Posted by: PavewayIV | Feb 6, 2018 4:51:32 PM | 14
"The Turkish progress against the YPG Kurds in Afrin is extremely slow."
Compared to what? The Operation Euphrates Shield in Turkish Canton of Jarablus took 216 days to complete.
Afrin territory is far more dodgy. 1/3 terrorist fighters in Afrin are foreigners (they are not from Afrin) the PKK militants in civilian clothes pose another threat for TAF because it's not just arms and advice do they get from the US+EU but also they get international media support. Patience is required. IMHO.
Posted by: ConfusedPundit | Feb 6, 2018 4:52:07 PM | 15
Operations by SAA and allies sure look like Whack-a-Mole recently, although Turkey's assault on Affrin made SAA assault on Idlib much easier. The downing of another Russian jet was bound to occur since several Syrian jets were shot down with much less fanfare. The backstage negotiations are numerous and likely convoluted, and we aren't privy to much if any of them; so, their outcomes can only be guessed at through behavior after-the-fact.
From the POV of many Syrians, the Turks are just as bad as the Zionists, perhaps even worse since the enmity is more longstanding. I think many SAA troops are on R&R having been in combat conditions almost constantly for several years, which is why we don't see much happening.
There's related Iraqi news about the Outlaw US Empire withdrawing troops to Afghanistan amidst renewed antagonism between them and several Shiite militia forces.
Posted by: karlof1 | Feb 6, 2018 5:00:51 PM | 16
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Posted by: |