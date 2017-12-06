Post a comment

Trump Settles Debt With Zionists - Confirms That Iran's Struggle Is Righteous
U.S. President Trump announced today a change in the official U.S. view of the city of Jerusalem in Palestine:
President Trump on Wednesday formally recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, reversing nearly seven decades of American foreign policy and setting in motion a plan to move the United States Embassy from Tel Aviv to the fiercely contested Holy City.
“It is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel,” said Mr. Trump.
This is not Trump's lone doing. The position has long had support of both parties in Congress:
The Senate’s top Democrat, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, told THE WEEKLY STANDARD Tuesday that he had advised Trump to declare Jerusalem as Israel’s “undivided” capital.
...
A 1995 law declares that Jerusalem should “remain an undivided city” and “be recognized as the capital of the State of Israel,” but allows the president to issue waivers every six months delaying the move of the embassy for national security reasons. The Senate reaffirmed that law in June.
...
Maryland senator Ben Cardin, the top Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, reiterated his support for recognizing Jerusalem when asked Monday about the president’s potential announcement.
“I believe that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel, so to me, that’s not news,” he told TWS.
In 2008 then presidential candidate Obama pandered to the Zionist Lobby in the U.S.:
Jerusalem will remain the capital of Israel and it must remain undivided.
Obama though left it at that speech and never made it official policy. Officially declaring Jerusalem an "undivided city" and capital of the Zionist entity means that there is no room for a Palestinian capital in east-Jerusalem. It buries the (fairy-)tale of a sovereign Palestinian state.
But that idea had been dead all along. The only reasons for U.S. presidents to circumvent the 22 year old law by issuing waivers was to pretend that the U.S. would be a neutral broker towards some peace between the (east-)European colonists and Palestinians. That was from start to end a deception. Congress and U.S. presidents are under control of the Zionist Lobby which can marshal enormous amounts of money to make or defeat candidates for legislative or executive offices. The Zionist billionaire Sheldon Adelson, who also sponsors the fascist Israel Prime Minister Netanyahoo, donated more then $100 million to the Trump campaign and tens of millions to Congress races. Today was time for Trump to settle some of that debt.
With the increasing buildup of Zionist settlements in the Palestinian West Bank areas under Netanyahoo, the two state solution had long been killed. The Palestinian dictator Mahmoud Abbas, who let this happen without resistance, is just a kapo used by the Israelis to keep the Palestinians down. The Palestinians in Gaza which defied the Zionist occupation were bombed whenever an Israeli Premier needed some diversion from domestic political trouble.
The U.S. is alone in its move. The global consensus and international legal status is that the issue of Jerusalem must be decided through negotiations. A city divided into of two capitals is the most expected outcome. The EU nations and other countries rejected the move. The Pope and other dignitaries spoke out against it.
The Trump declaration only reveals the true long-standing U.S. position but it still matters. It provides without doubt that the U.S. is the enemy of the people on the Middle East. It exposes those Arab rulers that seek to ally with the U.S. It elevates all those who have been fighting the U.S. all along.
The tyrant of Saudi Arabia and his clown prince son have agreed to Trumps move. Instead of declaring retaliatory measures they only issued pro-forma condemnations. Other Arab rulers which depend on Saudi money, like the Jordan King "Playstation" Abdullah, will likewise stay mostly quiet.
There will likely be only little violence in the immediate aftermath of the Trump declaration. The long term effects though will be significant. The Arab public, which gets little coverage in the "western" press, is seething. Professor Assad AbuKhalil reports:
Fury on Arab social media over Jerusalem
There is such a fury on Arab social media over Jerusalem but I am confident that none of the Western correspondents in Beirut or Cairo will notice in their dispatches.
and:
This in Saudi Arabia
Hashtag "Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine" #1 trending right now in #KSA #Saudi #القدس_عاصمه_فلسطين_الابديه
PS It also is in Iraq and Algeria.
PS and in Syria.
This is today's front page of the Beirut Daily Star, a newspaper which is on most issues solidly in the "western" camp.
bigger
The Professor Amal Saad of the Lebanon University predicts:
Amal Saad @amalsaad_lb - 6:29 PM - 6 Dec 2017
Trump has no idea how his declaration will backfire. In violating Int'l law & legitimizing Israel's apartheid rule in Jerusalem, Int'l law will no longer serve as a framework for securing Palestinian rights- "from river to sea Palestine will be free" will be normalized discourse
Those parties that have resisted and continue to resist U.S. hegemony and the Zionists, will win in the public opinion of the Middle East. Those who cooperate with and enable the U.S. and its Zionist pendant will lose.
On the winning side are Iran, Syria, Hizbullah and Hamas (one can now also include the Houthi?) They have all long resisted imperialism despite enormous pressure and furious wars waged against them. Trump's move fits neatly into their narrative that the U.S. always was and continues to be an enemy of people of the Middle East. The public support for them will grow.
The other "winners" are the terrorists group which pretend to be against the U.S. and the Zionists but which have done little to fight them. These are al-Qaeda, ISIS and other Wahhabi/Takfiri groups. They use the issue as a recruiting tool but their paymasters keep them away from fighting the declared enemies.
Trump's move will increase the internal instability of those countries U.S. imperialism in the Middle East depends on. The Gulf States are the most endangered. Their pliant leaders will come under increased pressure from their own people. At some point that pressure will violently relief itself. I find it likely that the U.S. will be the first to be hurt by it.
Posted by b on December 6, 2017 at 02:17 PM | Permalink
Spot on, b. Thanks! This is such a stupid move that I admit I am wondering if precipitating the fracturing and undoing of the US' MENA-policy wasn't DT's strategy all along, as surely, in time, this is what will occur. Some kinda mad genius?
Ha! I doubt it.
Arabs will soften their stance towards the Persians and a united front against the zionists will emerge. So...isn't this whole Jerusalem-thing good for the ME?
Posted by: NemesisCalling | Dec 6, 2017 2:37:42 PM | 1
Well if it hasn't been already, now it's official: Trump went full retard. That's the only way to put it. Not only will it unite the entire Arab world, it will unite Sunni and Shia, Orthodox and Catholic, Christian and Muslim. It will also put all of the dictatorial lackeys in charge of the Gulf, Jordan and Egypt under ENORMOUS pressure from the street. A pyrrhic victory assured.
Posted by: Don Wiscacho | Dec 6, 2017 2:39:16 PM | 2
Well, if it were my wish for Israel to stop existing, than THIS would have been my move.
Posted by: xaderp | Dec 6, 2017 2:46:54 PM | 3
This would be a nice time for Putin to make a clear and strong public condemnation
Posted by: paul | Dec 6, 2017 2:48:53 PM | 4
On ancient English churches one would often see the words ''PRAY FOR THE PEACE OF JERUSALEM ''.
Posted by: ashley albanese | Dec 6, 2017 2:51:15 PM | 5
The issue will be: how strong the Muslim reaction.
In principle, with Arab autocratic regimes going in with Israel, it should be muted. But autocratic regimes don't represent their people. The Angry Arab has been highlighting much more angry reactions, as you say. Saudi public certainly doesn't agree with Saudi regime. Quite how far it is going to go, I'm not sure. But Jerusalem is very important in Muslim feeling, it's a religious thing. Third most holy shrine. What with today's populism, it could provoke a bigger movement than Netanyahu anticipates. Destabilisation of Jordan is in prospect, as there is a lot of religious anti-regime feeling already.
Jordan destabilised, there could be jihadis throwing themselves over the Jordan, to certain death. religious feeling can be very strong. It should be recalled that the anti-Crusader movement of the 12th century was built on the recovery of Jerusalem.
Posted by: Laguerre | Dec 6, 2017 2:53:14 PM | 6
If Jerusalem is now supposed to be the "only" capital; At this point it might be that the best course of action would be for the Palestinians to demand equal rights, votes, civil law (not military), and the absence of discrimination, apartheid, arbitrary detention, and with recourse against biaised trials, and punitive imprisonment (particularly for the 500+ minors actually held)
Since the place has been changed from a bi-ethnic state as under the original UN idea, to one where only a certain religious group is now responsible - let them be held responsible - instead of the rest of the world (mainly it's leadership) shirking all their own ethic obligations.
Start by tearing down all those walls. Let the Palestinians build at the same rate as settlers. No "Jewish" only roads. No Palestinian "Ghettos", subject to daily harrassement and bullying.
One country, That is what the Israeli's have been wanting - or is it?
The proper minimum response from the Muslim world would be to recall their ambassadors from the US, and deliver diplomatic notes to US embassies in their own countries to start.
This should unite Muslims Shia and Sunni, but it will not, of course. Instead, there will be meaningless protests in cities in the Muslim world that will peter out in a few weeks, if that long.
Erdoğan may cut ties with Israel in a superficial way, but business will continue as usual in the economic realm. Same deal as with the Mavi Marmara incident.
Muslims, particularly takfiris, will continue killing Muslims, while US, UK, EU oligarchs supply them with the means to do so.
This has been done ad nauseum
Posted by: Blue | Dec 6, 2017 3:01:10 PM | 8
@ Laguerre
That will be the question. Like you say, dissent coming from the GCC will be nil. Jordan will be a different story, destabilized at the least. Canceling the peace treaty will be on the table for the Hashimites to stifle the uproar.
But amongst the public, both Muslim and Christian, I expect to be very large. It will be a common compliant and rallying point. Don't forget Lebanon, with their Christian- led army, was one of the first Arab countries to send in troops in 1948. Jerusalem is huge for Christians of the region, all the major churches there put it a unified condemnation of the move.
@ stonebird
Many people have come to the conclusion that the current Zionist policies can only end in a one state solution. Whether or not that will involve another genocide is the remaining question
Posted by: Don Wiscacho | Dec 6, 2017 3:10:29 PM | 9
Discussion this morning on public radio: Trump may be pushing the Jerusalem as Israeli capital to increase voter turnout of the most conservative evangelical Christian voters...in Alabama. To get that nice pedophile into the US Senate.
Posted by: jawbone | Dec 6, 2017 3:13:41 PM | 10
stonebird @ #7 -- One country? Well, only if the apartheid aspect is tripled down on by the Israeli government.
No way will the current leaders allow equal rights and fair and just laws as applied to the Palestinians.
Posted by: jawbone | Dec 6, 2017 3:16:03 PM | 11
No matter the accumulated wealth of Zionist elites, it is their ghettoized 'us against the world' mentality that will be their undoing.
Posted by: Lawrence Smith | Dec 6, 2017 3:22:39 PM | 12
First we had the white horse al baraq (barack obama).
Trump is the heir to a fortune amassed on the Dead Horse Trail.
That adds up.
War comes.
Posted by: gut bugs galore | Dec 6, 2017 3:30:46 PM | 13
Best idea for Palestinians is to now demand a one-state solution. They've lost Jerusalem, lost almost all their land. And the Refugees will have no right of return. You won't be allowed an army either. Join them become Israeli.
Posted by: Madderhatter67 | Dec 6, 2017 3:39:50 PM | 14
Blue
Muslims are not one big homogeneous entity. There will be no "Muslim" unified response.
Posted by: Madderhatter67 | Dec 6, 2017 3:46:29 PM | 15
But that [two state] idea had been dead all along.
Palestinians are relegated to a couple dozen walled communities and there is no possibility of a Palestine state. So it's about time that the US ended its hypocrisy and obeyed the law.
PUBLIC LAW 104–45—NOV. 8, 1995 (extracts)
JERUSALEM EMBASSY ACT OF 1995
The Congress makes the following findings:
(1) Each sovereign nation, under international law and custom, may designate its own capital.
(2) Since 1950, the city of Jerusalem has been the capital of the State of Israel.
STATEMENT OF THE POLICY OF THE UNITED STATES.—
(1) Jerusalem should remain an undivided city in which the rights of every ethnic and religious group are protected; (2) Jerusalem should be recognized as the capital of the State of Israel; and (3) the United States Embassy in Israel should be established in Jerusalem no later than May 31, 1999. . .here
Perhaps now there can be a common-sense dialog on what to do to help Palestinians involving the practical realities of the situation, and not some pipe-dream.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Dec 6, 2017 3:48:40 PM | 16
Indeed, Trump should have stated that Jerusalem is the capital of both Israel and Palestine - or the future true state of Palestine, since it's not exactly a state yet, with that bloody occupation. That would've been the "master deal-maker" move.
I'm truly amazed at how great 2017 has been for Iran - except for Trump trying to tear apart the nuclear deal, obviously. Apart from wiping out ISIS and securing the bulk of Iraq and Syria, they managed to turn Qatar, they're in way friendlier terms with Turkey, their position in Lebanon was strengthened by Saudis shenanigans, and now this wonderful Christmas / Hanukkah gift which confirms to the Arab and Muslim streets who always backed Quds and the Palestinians and who threw them under the bus.
Posted by: Clueless Joe | Dec 6, 2017 3:52:56 PM | 17
This move could help expose the Arab autocrats as the humble and compliant house negros of Zion that they are. As such, it is very likely to help forment an Arab Autumn, when several new Arab Islamic Republics may pop up.
Lets face it... there might have been some premeditation to this effect and indirect shitstirring in this direction, not by the limited mind of Trump but, quite possibly, by Chessmaster Volodya V P.
Amd driving a new wedge between the Neolib and Neocon fractions could also prove valuable.
Posted by: Quadriad | Dec 6, 2017 4:02:15 PM | 18
re don 16
Palestinians are relegated to a couple dozen walled communities and there is no possibility of a Palestine state. So it's about time that the US ended its hypocrisy and obeyed the law.You are imagining that there will be no reaction. I wouldn't be so sure. Why else are all those militias called "Quds brigade"?
Posted by: Laguerre | Dec 6, 2017 4:14:22 PM | 19
The blatant hypocrisy of the two-state solution has been exposed for the lie it has always been, so as others note, demanding equal rights - land ownership and immigration and voting in national elections - is the only plausible way forward for the Palestinians. Given that there's about a 50-50 split between Jews and Arabs in the entire region of Israel/Palestine, this will be quite unlike the resolution of the apartheid system in South Africa. Let's see how many people are willing to take off their blinders and call for a one-state solution with equal rights for all.
Posted by: nonsense factory | Dec 6, 2017 4:27:30 PM | 20
So, Trump walks into a bar and tosses a grenade on the bar table and hopes it brings peace. WOW!!! How this guys became a very rich and the president of the US at the same time is beyond me.
This was bound to happen anyways. The muslim world have been deliberately divided over the last decade and they've been fithging a bloody sectarian war from Iraq to Libya. ISIS was created for this. Meanwhile, the Zionists occupiers just keep stealing land and cementing their grip on whatever's left of Palestine.
Evene worse, Palestinians themselves have been party to this sectarian bs in the region - talk about misplaced priorities!!! I've seen Palestinians waving unfree Syrian army flags in Gaza simply because Assad is "Alawite" and is killing "sunnis" - yes, the same fsa who collaborate openly with Israel.
And then we have the impotent Arab leaders who all pretty much take their marching orders from the US. How are they supposed to go against their masters in Washington?
To top it up, as a token gesture, Trump has ordered his pet dog in Saudi Arabia to stop his criminal siege on Yemen. As if that's going to calm down the Arab street.
Palestine will be eventually liberated, but not by the current crop of sold out leaders. One good outcome of this bombshell is the soon to be irrelevant Palestinian Authority led by Abu(the Shah of Palestine, aka best double agent) Abbas. He can stop faking it now and do the honorable thing by tossing himself over the nearest dividing wall.
Posted by: Zico | Dec 6, 2017 4:28:34 PM | 21
Such ignorant short term thinking from the racist israel lovers. There were times during the crusader occupation of the jordan valley when liberation and driving the murderous invaders out seemed like a pipedream. The people around the Jordan Valley were riven with petty disputes and corrupted by the crusaders gold, but eventually right did out.
The same will happen here, the zionists will continue to cower behind their borders sending out butchers and false flag murderers to keep their neighbours leadership riven with petty jealousies just as the crusaders did, but eventually the pressure from the ordinary people around the Jordan Valley who vastly outnumber the invaders will destroy the esatz state just as the crusaders (who occupied Palestine for a helluva a lot longer than the zionists have - breeding and building until they too had persuaded themselves that it was their country) will be driven out. Lets see if amerikans will be happy to support these arseholes then eh, take em all in, because no one else will want a bar of the murderous creeps.
Posted by: Debsisdead | Dec 6, 2017 4:31:16 PM | 22
Is there a way to crowdsource a Pan-Arabic Republic again? No egos this time. Labour and credentialed mobility, food security, no confounded interest at the end of the Chinee Road economic security. Kids eating Gaza strawberries as the sea gets turned to mountains of snow from all that cheap gas desalinating the great flood away.
These folks should look at their diary collections of having this Imaginary Friend. He is Not that into them. Since Able stole His Sacred Loaded Dice ,I presume. Who was his book-keeper, his brother? Repeatedly sent real and imaginary disaters, and they want to sit in for another game.
I don't really think the swamp fox sent his sin-in-law to find a left-hand monkey wrench to swim across the Bosporis and fix the situation. With their business experience I think there will be casinos in every quarer. Forget the Samaritans, Babylon is a State of Mind. Danke-you b.
Posted by: failure of imagination | Dec 6, 2017 4:32:24 PM | 23
Thanks for the posting b. I really didn't think Trump would do this but it goes to show how desperate the global elite are.
B wrote this
"
It provides without doubt that the U.S. is the enemy of the people on the Middle East.
"
I would upgrade that to include much of the rest of the world as enemies of the US. This decision will reverberate beyond the ME
There is a part of me that is encouraged by this action. From a global perspective it reeks of desperation and bluster by potentially dying empire. The manner in which the world responds to this latest war crime will set the ground for humanities future....positive or negative.
I hope that the Muslim response is one of numbers moving to Jerusalem in mass to simply overwhelm the Israel populace. A few weeks of massive sit ins and peaceful demonstrations should make it clear that Jerusalem is not to be OWNED by Israel.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Dec 6, 2017 4:32:28 PM | 24
Yrump is a Christian Zionist. This should be no surprise.
Have you ever noticed how much Kushner looks like the reincarnation of Machiavelli? He has been huddled with Kissinger for months. Something evil obviously in the works.
I believe that it has been decided to deport the Palestinians to Sinai. It will become the new Palestine, a district of Egypt as Southern Palestine often was in times past.
I think the recent mass murder of Sufis at worship in Sinai was the opening move. There will be false flags, provocations. Egypt will be made to pay dearly for welcoming the Russian military, a bitter price well known to them.
Israel has never met the UN formal standards for a country. No defined borders, no Constitution, flagrant human rights violations, flouting of UN censure hundreds of times. Based on the vision of Hertzl, who hated most Jews with a passion. I think Trump has cast the die that will wipe Israel off the map. Suleiman was Egyptian. He will come forward again and Egypt will have a fine hour.
Check a map. The Sinai border is long. Horns of Hattin.
Posted by: mireille | Dec 6, 2017 4:36:00 PM | 25
Exploring the Twitterverse for reactions, and there's plenty. Came across these at the first account in my favs:
First:
"#Aqsa Martyr's Brigades - West Bank Region: #Trump’s decision is a declaration of war to retaliate with an escalated armed struggle against #Israel|i occupation."
Second:
"Palestinian President #Abbas:
• #Trump’s #Jerusalem move a reward to #Israel, undermines all efforts to reach peace in #MiddleEast & violates all international resolutions
• Jerusalem is the capital of #Palestine. It’s too great for anyone to change its status"
Third:
"#Hezbollah Brigades(#Iraq): #Trump must save his effort to move his troops from the region."
Fourth:
"#PLO says #Trump declaration destroys two-state solution.
"#Hamas says Trump's decision opens 'gates of hell' & flagrant aggression on Palestinian people.
"#IslamicJihad says Trump's decision is a declaration of war."
Fifth:
"#Iran considers #Trump’s decision as clear violation of #UN resolutions.
"#Turkey condemns “irresponsible” U.S. move to recognize #Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
"#Egypt condemns U.S. decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem."
From just one user over the past 3 hours. Will now go and consult others.
Posted by: karlof1 | Dec 6, 2017 4:38:31 PM | 26
Don Bacon @ 16:
"... Perhaps now there can be a common-sense dialog on what to do to help Palestinians involving the practical realities of the situation, and not some pipe-dream."
Indeed - if you live in the US, would your neighbourhood be prepared to host a large number of Palestinian immigrants or refugees if the practical realities of the new situation in Jerusalem mean that Palestinians can no longer live there and that the city, contrary to what the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995 also says about Jerusalem remaining an undivided city respecting the rights of every ethnic and religious group, is to become exclusively Jewish?
Posted by: Jen | Dec 6, 2017 4:46:18 PM | 27
It is very important for understanding of events of 20th and 21th Century:
Please call the Khazars by their real name: Khazars.
Because Khazar Ouccupation Entity is armed with nuclear weapons, calling them by their real name: Khazars is only one viable way to take down their genocidal and murderous regime of Apartheid II:
Details here: 13th Tribe - Arthur Koestler
reformation.org/13th-tribe-index.html
Good analysts understand all within one minute after one look onto map:
bibliotecapleyades.net/imagenes_sociopol/khazar03_01.jpg
If 2/3 of world population knows Khazaria Empire history, Khazarian Occupation Entity wi take down without one shot.
Shortly:
Palestinians are real Semitic folks and real descendants of biblical Hebrews.
Word "Jews" was invented in 18th Century and later added into older books.
Khazars are not Semitic folks, they have European faces, Mongolian or Turkic eyes, 50% of their DNA is similar with Kurds
Khazars have no moral of historical rights to murder in Palestine
Posted by: Khazarian Agent | Dec 6, 2017 4:52:41 PM | 28
New Las Vegas
Posted by: failure of imagination | Dec 6, 2017 4:55:07 PM | 29
@psychohistorian | Dec 6, 2017 4:32:28 PM | 24
"I hope that the Muslim response is one of numbers moving to Jerusalem in mass to simply overwhelm the Israel populace".
In fact we all must move to Jerusalem in mass, since that is the capital of all of us, including those of us who do not profess any religion of those books....
As a former Catholic since the teens and mainly agnostic in religious matters, although I have the utmost respect for genuine religious people, not the usual pharysees of the hitting of the chest especially in public, I have always wished to walk La Vía Dolorosa.... I have the hunch that Jesus was the first communist of whom we have testimony....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MX_zgbVIE_8
Posted by: elsi | Dec 6, 2017 5:05:37 PM | 30
More from Twitter:
"King Mohammed VI held a phone conversation with the president of the Palestinian authority, Mahmoud Abbas. The King has reiterated Morocco's strong and unwavering support for the brotherly Palestinian people in defending their just cause and legitimate rights."
"Jeremy CorbynVerified account @jeremycorbyn · 3h3 hours ago
Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, including occupied Palestinian territory, is a reckless threat to peace. The British Government must condemn this dangerous act and work for a just and viable settlement of the conflict."
From Saad Hariri: "القرار الأمريكي بالاعتراف بالقدس عاصمة لإسرائيل وبنقل السفارة اليها خطوة يرفضها العالم العربي وتنذر بمخاطر تهب على المنطقة. لبنان يندد ويرفض هذا القرار ويعلن في هذا اليوم أعلى درجات التضامن مع الشعب الفلسطيني وحقه في قيام دولة مستقلة عاصمتها القدس."
Yandex Translation: "American decision recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and transfer of the embassy to a step rejected by the Arab world and the dangers of blowing on the area. Lebanon denounces and rejects this resolution and on this day the highest degree of solidarity with the Palestinian people and their right to an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital." (Differs markedly from Saudi line.)
Nasrallah will speak on TV Thursday about this.
"Lebanese President #Aoun says #Trump decision threatens peace process and stability of the region - statement"
Meanwhile, Trump said this: "I have directed officials in my Administration to call the leadership of the KSA to request that they completely allow food, fuel, water, and medicine to reach the Yemeni people who desperately need it. This must be done for humanitarian reasons immediately."
Many users have yet to comment, remaining focused on events in Syria and Iraq, particularly the declaration of the West bank of Euphrates being freed from Daesh and the opening of a contiguous road linking Tehran with Beirut.
Posted by: karlof1 | Dec 6, 2017 5:06:33 PM | 31
karlof1 said: "(Differs markedly from Saudi line.)"
What is the Saudi line?
Posted by: Eric | Dec 6, 2017 5:14:38 PM | 32
I think Trump included this as one of his promises in his scripted campaign speech to AIPAC. Of course, over 80% of congress approves, too.
karlof1 31
It's like a shell game to keep any audience trying to pay attention off balance. Most in US have no idea we destroyed Libya and are semi-clueless on Syria. As long as no boots on the ground and MSM re-directs/mis-directs attention, TPTBs can get away with anything. Viva the alt media!
Posted by: Curtis | Dec 6, 2017 5:23:25 PM | 33
For those who doubt that the Sunni and the Shia world will not unite against this outrage...Al Azhar is the higuest authority of Sunni Islam:
Al Azhar and the Coptic Church of Egypt condemn Trump's decision on the change of embassy to Jerusalem
http://spanish.almanar.com.lb/153958
"The Coptic Orthodox Church of Egypt and the highest authority of Sunni Islam, Al Azhar, warned on Wednesday about the negative consequences of the implementation by the United States of a change to Jerusalem from its embassy in Israel.
In a statement, the Egyptian Coptic Church warned of 'dangerous consequences' of the proposed change, which 'contradicts international legitimacy and resolutions on Jerusalem'.
He also called for maintaining the legal status of Jerusalem within the framework of international law and the relevant UN resolutions.
In the text, that religious authority also reaffirmed its support for the peace process between Palestinians and Israelis and called for negotiations to achieve a just resolution that preserves the historic state of Jerusalem.
The Egyptian Coptic Orthodox Church administers seven Coptic churches in Jerusalem, which host more than 10,000 Palestinian Coptic Orthodox Christians, according to figures from the Palestinian Information Center.
For its part, Al Azhar of Egypt, the most important Sunni Islamic learning institution in the world, also warned against the negative consequences of the plan proposed by the United States.
Al Azhar said in his statement that the planned transfer of the US diplomatic mission to Jerusalem would be a "threat to world peace and fuel anger among Muslims around the world."
Among other holy places for the three great monotheistic religions, the Old City of Jerusalem houses the third holiest site of Islam, the Al Aqsa mosque and the sanctuary of the Dome of the Rock.
The day before, the Egyptian president, Abdel Fattah El Sisi, emphasized in a telephone call to his US counterpart, Donald Trump, the firm position of Egypt that "Jerusalem should maintain its current legal status".
Sisi urged Trump to "not complicate the situation in the region by introducing measures that would undermine the chances of peace in the Middle East," according to a statement from the presidential office."
Posted by: elsi | Dec 6, 2017 5:24:06 PM | 34
"Hashtag "Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine" #1 trending right now"
Trending hashtag on a US platform which is known for its manipulation. I call that stillborn protest. The kind of outrage that in contrast to 30 years ago is now neatly funneled into a digital pressure vessel.
"In violating Int'l law & legitimizing Israel's apartheid rule in Jerusalem, Int'l law will no longer serve as a framework"
International law is US whim. When the US sets up it's base in Al Tanf, occupied eastern Syria, supported Daesh in Syria, let KSA bomb Yemen and granted a seat to KSA at UN human rights, "no fly zoned" Libya, . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
"Trump's move will increase the internal instability of those countries U.S. imperialism in the Middle East depends on."
I really really hope so but I wouldn't even bet 1 cent on it.
Posted by: xor | Dec 6, 2017 5:28:49 PM | 35
It also reveals that Trump has very recently had a stroke of some sort.
The British government will say something but that will be it - according to the Conservative Friends of Isreal website 80% of Tory MPs are members of Conservative Friends of Israel including most of the present government and the DUP are, I suspect, anti-Semitic Zionists. Meanwhile, Gilad Erdan, security minister tipped to be Israel’s next PM launched a preemptive strike against Labour by suggesting (in The Guardian of course) that they're anti-Semitic rather than anti-Zionist
We recognise and we see that there are antisemitic views in many of the leadership of the current Labour party,” Erdan said. “We hope it will be changed. The views.
“That they will come to the right decisions about people in their party who don’t understand that Hamas is a recognised terror organisation, that you cannot have a regular relationship with a terror organisation.”
Perhaps the fuckwit should STFU about a "regular relationship with a terrorist organisation" given how much support the Israeli Occupation Force gives to Al Qaeda, a global terrorist forces. I hope Americans remember 9/11/2001 but I suspect their memories are too short.
Posted by: Ghost Ship | Dec 6, 2017 5:40:22 PM | 36
Sorry, I forgot to add a link to the crap in The Guardian
Posted by: Ghost Ship | Dec 6, 2017 5:41:43 PM | 37
Boys, give the Arabs 24 hours they forget about it.
"When the accursed Golda Meir was asked what the hardest days of her life were, she answered, 'The day the Al-Aqsa Mosque was burned.' And when asked for the happiest day of her life, she answered, 'The day the Al-Aqsa Mosque was burned.' They asked her, 'How can this be?' She said, 'The day the Al-Aqsa Mosque was burnt I thought that [we faced the] last day of the State of Israel, but when I saw the Muslim responses, I understood that Israel is safe in the region of the Arab world."
Posted by: Dbell | Dec 6, 2017 5:47:48 PM | 38
https://twitter.com/Syria_Hezb_Iran
If the link works properly, it will display the best cartoon of this event I've seen so far. Well, not quite. It goes to the twitter account where it's posted, so you'll need to scroll down just a bit to see Latuff's view.
Just went to linktext where much is being aired, but not one tweet defending Trump out of the 200 tweets I scanned. 465,000 tweets already. Perhaps Twitter will eventually shorten the URL. Quite different reactions from the "official" Jerusalem twitter feed, linkttext
Posted by: karlof1 | Dec 6, 2017 5:49:29 PM | 39
My prediction...
god gave Abraham and descendant The Premise Land.
USA - United States of America - 50 States.
USI - United States of Israel - Covering most of Middle East includes Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, Gulf States and more...
Hallelujah!
Posted by: OJS | Dec 6, 2017 5:53:57 PM | 40
My prediction...
god gave Abraham and descendant The Premise Land.
USA - United States of America - 50 States.
USI - United States of Israel - Covering most of Middle East includes Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, Gulf States and more...
Hallelujah!
Posted by: OJS | Dec 6, 2017 5:53:57 PM | 41
Protests in Sidon, #Lebanon, for the American decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the Zionist regime. #Jerusalem_CapitalOfPalestine #AlQudsCapitalPalestina #FreePalestine
https://twitter.com/pechosboys/status/938526250662006785
Demonstrations throughout #Palestina (Gaza, Rafah, Ramallah, Qalqilya) in protest of the infamous announcement of Trump. #Jerusalem_CapitalOfPalestine #AlQudsCapitalPalestina #FreePalestine
https://twitter.com/pechosboys/status/938514355729129474
East Jerusalem turns off its lights (including those of the Al Aqsa Mosque) in protest of Trump's decision. #Jerusalem_CapitalOfPalestine #AlQudsCapitalPalestina #FreePalestine
https://twitter.com/pechosboys/status/938502423194357760
Six decades of Israeli Zionist cruelty in the occupied #Palestina. #Jerusalem_CapitalOfPalestine #AlQudsCapitalPalestina #FreePalestine
https://twitter.com/pechosboys/status/938501126739066880
Posted by: elsi | Dec 6, 2017 5:54:45 PM | 42
Start grovelling karlof1 and learn how to use the "a" tag.
Posted by: Ghost Ship | Dec 6, 2017 5:55:33 PM | 43
It will be interesting to see what puppet leaders get shaken loose now.
A lot of so called leaders of islamic countries with one or both feet in the US door will be in for a rough time.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Dec 6, 2017 5:56:41 PM | 44
Posted by: elsi | Dec 6, 2017 5:24:06 PM | 34
You did it again! and sorrie my O/S double posting again. :-)
Posted by: OJS | Dec 6, 2017 5:56:58 PM | 45
A good marker for how seriously the Arabs and Arab states are taking this will be whether or not they continue funding HTS in Syria. If HTS and other jihadists in Syria start complaining that nobody will pay their wages and they ask to go home or to be transferred to Daraa Governorate, then I'll know there's been a seismic shift in the Middle East. Until then, it'll be safe to assume it's just posturing.
Posted by: Ghost Ship | Dec 6, 2017 6:02:21 PM | 46
@28 Khazarian Agent
Indeed.
And imagine the insane rage of the Khazars to find Crimea snatched away from their grasp, when it seemed so certain to become theirs, after so many decades of scheming.
It may even be - who can say? - that the bitterness of this open wound has spurred them to this latest action, in their greed for Jerusalem, and as a salve, of sorts.
Posted by: Grieved | Dec 6, 2017 6:04:26 PM | 47
a href then some other html codes I once knew. Let's see
Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine
As for the Saudis, their line echoed Erdogan's, but that was from yesterday. I've yet to see anything published by Saudi press after being ordered by Trump to lift its siege of Yemen.
Posted by: karlof1 | Dec 6, 2017 6:06:47 PM | 48
Nero Trump's decision reflects the hubris on display by the Zionist entity entrenched within US and its realpolitik belief that it no longer conceals, and instead flaunts openly with circumspection tossed into the winds to be carried off into the distance.
How has it come to pass that a foreign entity's interests supersede that own its own interests, that of the people? Through the subtle and innocuous injections, over long periods of time, of a pathogen, one that renders the natural sense of preservation, foresight, critical thinking impotent. Why does a populace of a nation not ask itself: “This thing, what is it in itself, in its own constitution? What is its substance and material?” --- Marcus Aurelius
How pervasive is the problem? Certainly worse than one would tend to believe.
An information article written by a former CIA counter intelligence agent Philip Giraldi has some good insight.
Posted by: Tacitus | Dec 6, 2017 6:07:15 PM | 49
One state solution with equal rights as some are suggesting here - it wont EVER happen. Jews would become minority, with Palestinians ruling the country. If anyone thinks Jews would ever agree to that, then I have bridges to sell.
Sad truth is, Israel will continue to be an Apartheid state, ever expanding its territory, and oppressing or outright killing everyone who stands in their way.
Good news - it wont last forever:
1) Israel initially (around WW2) could do whatever it wanted because of extreme military supremacy compared to simple Palestinian farmers and weak Arab states. This edge is almost erased now.
2) Israel enjoyed US protection and could completely ignore UN resolutions or rely on US veto. This also coming to the end. After few more decades, we will have de facto multipolar World. US influence will be significantly reduced and wont be able to shelter
Israel anymore.
My humble prediction - there will be a two state solution after 20-30 years, and Palestinians will finally have (part) of their country.
Posted by: Harry | Dec 6, 2017 6:07:53 PM | 50
>>>> karlof1 | Dec 6, 2017 5:49:29 PM | 39
What worries me about many of those tweets on that hashtag is that they claim Jerusalem as Muslim when it's the capital of Palestine which has never been and never should be an exclusively Muslim state. Palestine should be a state for all its inhabitants, current or displaced, whether they be Christian, Muslim or Jewish.
Posted by: Ghost Ship | Dec 6, 2017 6:13:54 PM | 51
@39 karlof1
Just so you know, the time stamp is the permalink for any post at Twitter or Facebook. So although the display keeps changing (3h becomes 4h, etc), the underlying link is always the same, and permanent.
I assume the cartoon you wanted to share was the nitro-glycerin one:
https://twitter.com/Syria_Hezb_Iran/status/938505633850101760
Posted by: Grieved | Dec 6, 2017 6:16:42 PM | 52
@ Laguerre #19
You are imagining that there will be no reaction. I wouldn't be so sure.
How do you know what I'm imagining?...You're the one doing the imagining, and it's foolish.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Dec 6, 2017 6:17:33 PM | 53
>>>> OJS | Dec 6, 2017 5:56:58 PM | 45#
You did it again!
I don't think she did - all her links are short enough to fit on a single line. I think it's karlof1 @ 39 this time.
BTW, the syntax for the "a" tag appears in the list below "Remember personal info?" above. How hard is that?
Posted by: Ghost Ship | Dec 6, 2017 6:21:12 PM | 54
karlof1 , I’ll add one more comment:
“The President’s decision is an important step towards peace. For there is no peace that doesn’t include Jerusalem as the capitol of the State of Israel.”
“This has been our goal since Israel’s first day.”
~ Benjamin Netanyahu
“Peace” to the Zionists has always meant the quiet acquiescence: of the world to their demands. And just as President Trump® has ripped off the mask of US good intentions, Nutty Yahoo is openly admitting the actual goals of Zionism about which they have long deluded the goyim.
Posted by: Daniel | Dec 6, 2017 6:29:43 PM | 55
The comments are interesting, as usual, but most of them neglect the central point b makes, that two-state is a dead duck, a fairy tale. Why believe in it?
Some public responses were amusing--
CNN: President Donald Trump's fragile political standing among American voters may be about to cause dangerous reverberations in the Middle East, even provoking the Pope to express concern.
Fox: Senator Feinstein: Dear Mr. President, I write to you today to urge you to reject calls to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. . . .But Feinstein was among those who voted for a 1995 law passed by Congress that required “the relocation of the United States embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.” The measure also required the U.S. recognize the city as the capital of Israel. That law, the Jerusalem Embassy Act, passed the Senate by a 93-5 margin.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Dec 6, 2017 6:34:00 PM | 56
Harry @51--
My prediction: NuttyYahoo will start a war with Syria and Lebanon so he can remain in office instead of facing court then prison, just as he's threatened over the past several months. He will lose and Israel will be destroyed.
Posted by: karlof1 | Dec 6, 2017 6:37:19 PM | 57
@Ghost Ship | Dec 6, 2017 6:21:12 PM | 55
Thanks for to be fair enough to intervene, I was to answer this OJS but then desisted since I am starting seeing that I have been already targeted by a group of trolls here, since now nobody complains about that of karlof1.
So, for the guy who called me paranoid, as a sample, a button.
I do not want to derail this interesting thread with this, and so, I will not comment anymore nor will answer any complain about me, my comments, links or whatever, but I found extremely rude almost everyone who called me the attention for my long link, which I was not aware could have provoke such effect, since that did not happen to me at other sites, hence that I thought of their animadversion because of my opinions.
And, for the trolls, I simply do not give a shit for your insults, I am so accustomed that, suddenly, I feel nothing.....
Posted by: elsi | Dec 6, 2017 6:39:14 PM | 58
I have sympathy for the Palestinians in that I think they need an independent homeland.
As for Jerusalem, I propose that Israel give up a piece of its holy city to its enemies if and only if Saudi Arabia gives up a portion of Mecca to the Jews since according to the Koran there were Jews living there at the time of Mohammad.
Posted by: Fidelios Automata | Dec 6, 2017 6:39:34 PM | 59
Is it a nothingburger?
news report
Hours after recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital Wednesday, and saying he had instructed the State Department to begin preparation to relocate the US embassy there, US President Donald Trump signed the waiver putting off any such move by another six months.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Dec 6, 2017 6:46:29 PM | 60
It is said that a long long time ago Enoch wrote this blessing: "Word of blessing of Henok, wherewith he blessed the chosen and righteous who would be alive in the day of tribulation for the removal of all wrongdoers and backsliders.”
I feel today’s announcement brings us closer to this fulfillment..
Posted by: Lozion | Dec 6, 2017 6:59:13 PM | 61
Another day, another broken thread.
If you look at the example b has so kindly provided, he tells you NOT to put the link in the middle where a short descriptive text should go.
Ho Hum. Too self involved to read instructions.
61
This from Trump 3 hrs ago
Donald J. TrumpVerified account
@realDonaldTrump
3h3 hours ago
￼ More
I have determined that it is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
I am also directing the State Department to begin preparation to move the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem...
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/938517073508163584
Also video of his speech at link
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Dec 6, 2017 7:01:53 PM | 63
61
They are trying to get rid of the Palestinian Authority - no partner to talk to - this here is a congress bill threatening to cut off funding from the PA.
Recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel takes any political clout Abbas might still have by negotiating with the US.
There has been a reunification deal between Hamas and the PLO. After elections Israel would have been faced with a legitimate internationally recognized negotiation partner.
If Hamas (or the PLO) can be goaded into terrorist acts the US can "fight terrorism" and Israel does not have to negotiate.
Posted by: somebody | Dec 6, 2017 7:25:34 PM | 64
Anyone having problems with the margins being broken by the long link may want to download the free and standards-compliant Firefox browser, which nowadays has its built-in feature called Reader View. This strips extraneous sidebars, fancy formatting and ads etc out of a web page and presents the text and its inline photographs in a comfortably narrow column with comfortably large size font - unaffected by the weirdness of long links that don't wrap. It's a beautiful way to read a long article and it works great on MoA, including the comments.
The thought here is that one could gripe all through the thread or one could fix it for one's own comfort, and tolerate the fact that it happens sometimes.
There is that ancient teaching that says we could cover the entire world surface with leather to make it comfortable to walk on, or we could line the soles of our feet instead. And not blame the world for its ups and downs.
~~
Just to bring it all back on topic, in a way trying to cover the world with leather is what the Israelis are doing, blaming others for the fact that they don't own the land they covet, and deciding that, rather than go find somewhere of their own, they would just take some from someone else.
Posted by: Grieved | Dec 6, 2017 7:26:32 PM | 65
To all--
When I hit preview to ensure that long link wrapped properly, it did for me, so I hit post, and it still wraps for me. I apologize if it doesn't for you.
Posted by: karlof1 | Dec 6, 2017 7:34:01 PM | 66
Trump can do it because he is simply reflecting what many Americans feel. They don't particularly like Arabs. They are seen as losers (often spelt loosers) with a bad attitude.
Posted by: dh | Dec 6, 2017 7:35:36 PM | 67
The UN does not recognize east Jerusalem as part of Israel,
so it means that half of Jerusalem is unilaterally declared Israel's capital by a foreign country. It will be recognized only by a few countries.
The Palestinians should now announce that East Jerusalem is the capital of occupied Palestine. That will be recognized by all the Arab countries as well as most Europe and possibly the UN.
That is is the political move that the Arab league should do now that would shake the USA and Israel instead of useless protests.
Posted by: Virgile | Dec 6, 2017 8:23:20 PM | 68
from link on another board.
https://frontierinsights.me/2017/12/07/trump-takes-big-gamble-jerusalem/
This is a major sticking point because the Israeli government is actively pursuing a demographic shift in its favour by way of building up Jewish settlements illegally in contravention of the Fourth Geneva Convention, and evicting Palestinians around Jerusalem and the West Bank. Many see this as a way of Judaizing parts of Palestinian territories. The IDF is well known to do nothing against illegal settlers harassing Palestinians. The expansion of settlements is Israeli opportunism in the face of a disunited Palestinian Authority.
The construction of the “security barrier” has also resulted in Israel absorbing about 10% of Palestinian land in the West Bank. As such, the PA is demanding pre-67 borders, which remains a hotly contentious issue.
...
The fact that this was timed right before Christmas shows that the move was done with Evangelical-Zionist intent.
Posted by: schlub | Dec 6, 2017 8:40:21 PM | 69
Actually I vote that every post containing an inadequately coded url be deleted. It isn't credible that so many should be so incompetent, and as the number of thread breaking posts is directly proportional to the 'contentiousness' of the subject matter, one is forced to conclude deliberate sabotage is afoot.
In the days preceding this predictable trump bowel movement, there has been a marked increase in the numbers of asshole trolls - none more so than the idjit who tried to turn b's example cut 'n paste url into a fucking stupid troll about an aclu 'conspiracy.
We need to do more than simply not biting, so deleting the posts and then on repeated infringements banning the saboteurs, would be a good place to start.
If you cannot successfully embed a url I contend you lack the wit to construct a post which anyone else would want to read.
Posted by: Debsisdead | Dec 6, 2017 8:41:31 PM | 70
I see this as a clever move by Trump in forcing a One-State solution. The Jews get their cake BUT can't eat it. They have no choice but to give Palestinians equal rights, effectively ending apartheid. If the Jews refuse to end apartheid, then they'll soon find themselves to be like North Korea. Isolated and sanctioned. Heck, they may even end up like Rhodesia. I'm going to laugh the day when foreign nations such as China and Russia, holding joint military drills near Israeli border.
Posted by: Ian | Dec 6, 2017 8:50:07 PM | 71
Ominous rumblings noted by NYT:
Jerusalem, Franken, Wildfires: Your Wednesday Evening Briefing
KAREN ZRAICK and SANDRA STEVENSON
Without going through the paywall, I surmise that an enraged mob of Palestinians and feminist set Sen. Franken on fire in the aftermath of Jerusalem decision, and the resulting conflagration consumed a swath of Minnesota in a wildfire.
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Dec 6, 2017 8:56:47 PM | 72
Over 90% of the Jews in Israel are Ashkenazi Jews who are an ethnic group of Caucasian origin from Kazaria that converted to Talmudic Judaism. Posted by: dgd | Dec 6, 2017 7:35:26 PM | 69
This is quite wrong.
1. About 50% of Jews in Israel descend from immigrants from Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Morocco etc., so-called Sephardim.
2. According to a study I have read, most Y chromosomes of Ashkenazim indicate Middle East origin, 20% were Caucasian (Georgia, Armenia) and 10% from Altai. Khazars came from the east, perhaps Altai and they were overlords of the Caucasus region.
In Caucasus region they encountered a Jewish trade network that gave equal opportunities for trade with Iran and Byzantium. Those Caucasian Jews presumably assimilated a bunch of locals.
After the fall of Khazar state, Khazar upper class joined the trading network and got assimilated as a minority among German Jews (who came from Italy).
Interestingly, in the study, Levi's were disproportionally from Altai, so Bernard Henri Levi could be a pure Altaic Khazar (paternally). Personally, by appearance, I could have links with Armenia.
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Dec 6, 2017 9:12:13 PM | 73
thanks b.. you describe the situation well here as i see it -
"The Trump declaration only reveals the true long-standing U.S. position but it still matters. It provides without doubt that the U.S. is the enemy of the people on the Middle East. It exposes those Arab rulers that seek to ally with the U.S. It elevates all those who have been fighting the U.S. all along."
Posted by: james | Dec 6, 2017 9:28:00 PM | 74
Meanwhile the UN had a vote last Thursday which somehow seems to have escaped the notice of the ever diligent MSM.
151 UN states vote to disavow Israeli ties to Jerusalem
http://www.jpost.com/Israel-News/UN-disavows-Israeli-ties-to-Jerusalem-515730
“The UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to disavow Israeli ties to Jerusalem as part of six anti-Israel resolutions it approved on Thursday in New York. The vote was 151 in favor and six against, with nine abstentions.
snip
In New York, only six countries out of 193 UN member states fully supported Israel’s ties Jerusalem: Canada, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, the United States and Israel itself.
snip
The resolution stated that “any actions taken by Israel, the occupying Power, to impose its laws, jurisdiction and administration on the Holy City of Jerusalem are illegal and therefore null and void and have no validity whatsoever.”
snip
The UNSG on Thursday also approved a second resolution that condemned Israeli settlement activity and called upon it to withdraw to the pre-1967 line. This included leaving the Golan Heights, which Israel seized from Syria during the Six-Day War.
Some 157 nations voted in favor of the text, seven opposed it and eight abstained”
Posted by: pantaraxia | Dec 6, 2017 9:31:14 PM | 75
When will people start to face the stark reality that, amongst other things, US foreign policy is commandered by Israeli firsters at the expense of its own people? When will it be a time for a candid discussion on the subject?
There are those who try to stand up and blow (even those in our IC) the wistle, yet most citizens seem to be oblivious and nonchalant to this growing foreign subversion. There are even brave Jews who stand up to this Zionist Goliath, but like others are labeled anti-Semites (imagine the unadulterated irony in this) or holocaust-deniers. When will this veneer be wiped off so that Zionist interest groups are made naked for all to see? But no, continue to gloss over the Elephant-in-the-room ... but then do not ask about the downfall of your country in the aftermath!!!
Do yourself a favor and at least listen to experts, like Philip Giraldi, a former CIA intelligence agent, amongst others explain the current trajectory of US foreign policy:
This is the piece that got him in hot water.
Here he explains how got fired.
Here he enumerates how US Taxpayer funds are siphoned off to Israel.
Some of his interviews:
Posted by: Tacitus | Dec 6, 2017 9:51:55 PM | 76
@80 pantaraxia.. thanks.. canada - where i live - bought and paid for by the same zionists... too bad canada doesn't have a brain or independent view apart from whatever the usa thinks.. we are a pathetic nation on this level..
Posted by: james | Dec 6, 2017 10:15:17 PM | 77
Canada loves Israel even though does not have its budget filled by US Treasury like Marshall Islands and Micronesia. By the way, why the coalition of Angels lost Palau? My guess, nefarious influence of Tuvalu, yet another reason why invasion of Tuvalu is imperative. Imagine: Palau, Niue, Tuvalu, and even Kiribati joining Sons of Righteousness. Who knows, perhaps Tonga, Samoa and New Zealand will be cowed too! Anyway, Canada is there, next to Marshalls and Micronesia. I hope that the heart of everyone Up There is filled with pride.
Strangely enough, just a day earlier there were rumors, duly reported in NYT and other MSM of note, that MbS told Abbas about his still unfinished peace proposal. Israeli concession would presumably be a recognition that Palestinians are actually people, and Palestinian concessions would be everything else, no independence, no Jerusalem. Perhaps area B would get privileges of area A (being raided by IDF somewhat less often)? Abbas was quite unhappy and kvetching to everybody who would listen -- like reporters of NYT.
It pretty much sounded like pre-approval of the Trumpian (Kushnerian?) decision, hence the CoC (coalition of clowns) is doing fine. This bodes well for KSA, presumably the end of the carrier of the Crown Prince just got a bit closer (recall late Anwar Sadat).
Which would make ME less funny.
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Dec 6, 2017 10:26:32 PM | 78
Trump's speech (excerpts)
>We cannot solve our problems by making the same failed assumptions and repeating the same failed strategies of the past. All challenges demand new approaches.
>In 1995, Congress adopted the Jerusalem Embassy Act urging the federal government to relocate the American Embassy to Jerusalem and to recognize that that city, and so importantly, is Israel’s capital. This act passed congress by an overwhelming bipartisan majority. And was reaffirmed by unanimous vote of the Senate only six months ago.
>After more than two decades of waivers, we are no closer to a lasting peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians.
>It would be folly to assume that repeating the exact same formula would now produce a different or better result.
>Today, I am delivering. I’ve judged this course of action to be in the best interests of the United States of America and the pursuit of peace between Israel and the Palestinians. This is a long overdue step to advance the peace process. And to work towards a lasting agreement.
>Israel is a sovereign nation with the right, like every other sovereign nation, to determine its own capital. Acknowledging this is a fact is a necessary condition for achieving peace. It was 70 years ago that the United States under President Truman recognized the state of Israel.
>Ever since then, Israel has made its capital in the city of Jerusalem, the capital the Jewish people established in ancient times.
>Today, Jerusalem is the seat of the modern Israeli government. It is the home of the Israeli Parliament, the Knesset, as well as the Israeli Supreme Court. It is the location of the official residence of the prime minister and the president. It is the headquarters of many government ministries.
>For decades, visiting American presidents, secretaries of State and military leaders have met their Israeli counterparts in Jerusalem, as I did on my trip to Israel earlier this year.
>That is why consistent with the Jerusalem embassy act, I am also directing the State Department to begin preparation to move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. This will immediately begin the process of hiring architects, engineers and planners so that a new embassy, when completed, will be a magnificent tribute to peace. . .here
Posted by: Don Bacon | Dec 6, 2017 10:31:56 PM | 79
@76 ME jews were called Mizrahim not Sephardim. Sephardim are expulsed Iberian jews (Megorashim) mixed with Maghrebi jews (Toshabim). Caucasian or Mountain jews are descendants of Persian jews from Antiquity.
Hungarian jews on the other hand, are partly Kazharian, from the Turkic Kabar influx who left the Kuban for the Pannonian plains along with the Magyar after their defeat from Kievan Rus.
You could conjecture a smallish amount of Kazharian jews a la Soros/Rothchild, etc. are descendants of Turkic converts and therefore non-semitic usurpers, which would explain my comment @63..
Posted by: Lozion | Dec 6, 2017 10:49:01 PM | 80
Trump: I have directed officials in my Administration to call the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to request that they completely allow food, fuel, water, and medicine to reach the Yemeni people who desperately need it. This must be done for humanitarian reasons immediately. . .here
Posted by: Don Bacon | Dec 6, 2017 11:09:59 PM | 81
I believe this to be merely a provocation, an attempt to prod the opponents of Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the Western Elite, into taking some form of action, which can then be responded to, whilst claiming victim status. Of all their recent tactics, this is the one so far that is most likely to succeed, but hopefully still will not. The probable best response from such opponents is to carry on as they were, developing missiles and air defence systems apace, moving them into position, and waiting for the Axis of Stupidity to act according to their nature. They eventually won't be able to help themselves, and will bring upon themselves the culmination of their actions for the last 70 or so years in the area.
Posted by: tspoon | Dec 6, 2017 11:44:36 PM | 82
Will ANY of you people here have the guts and fortitude to speak of the subject I've mention previously in this post? Of course not gutless cognoscenti, starbucks latte aficionados .... go on with your collective 'analysis' .... for all of your acclaimed foresight, in the end, is for naught.
Posted by: Tacitus | Dec 7, 2017 1:02:11 AM | 83
This move to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel by Trump is meaningless. So what? Who cares?
The fact is that no one in the Middle East believes the US can be an honest broker. They know that the US is Israel's doberman. In any case the Israelis don't want to negotiate a peace deal when they hold all the cards with respect to the Palestinians who are now already walled in bantustans.
Jerusalem is already pretty much annexed and hosts much of Israel's government as well as their legislature, the Knesset.
The Palestinians are weak and divided and have no ability to take on the Israeli government. Neither the Arabs nor the Persians have the ability to force Israel into any kind of deal nor the ability to threaten and execute military attacks on Israel. Israel will do whatever it wants to do with Jerusalem as it has been doing for several decades already. This is the current reality. Howling outrage may make folks feel better but that's not gonna change the situation on the ground.
Posted by: ab initio | Dec 7, 2017 1:23:36 AM | 84
@Tacitus
What's there to talk about? It's well known here, and in other forums, that Western governments, not just their foreign policies, have been taken over by Israeli firsters. The US is on the top of the list because of their military might. On top of that, there's the social-culture-media centers that have been hijacked. It's all about controlling the narrative. IIRC, there was a movie director (or executive) several years ago, who later admitted that he worked for Israeli Intelligence.
When will it be a time for a candid discussion on the subject?
You'll never get any widespread discussion going until those that control MSM, and their supporters, are removed.
Posted by: Ian | Dec 7, 2017 1:32:34 AM | 85
@86 don bacon. i will believe it when i see the changes..
@88 tacitus... what are you wanting for a response? you are stating the obvious to most folks here... what is your brilliant analysis? how do you propose to move forward?
Posted by: james | Dec 7, 2017 1:41:16 AM | 86
Prior to this Trump brain-explosion it was the policy of the USA that every naturalized citizen who hails from Jerusalem would have their place of birth marked as "Jerusalem".
So what will their naturalization papers/passport say now?
Will the USA apply the status of "Israeli" to that person irrespective if whether the Israeli govt insists that *this* or *that* Jerusalemite is "merely" a "permanent resident", and not a citizen of Israeli?
After all, if the position of the US government is that "OK, fine, you own it", then surely their position should also be that "Oh, yeah, and you own them too".
Or am I assuming consistency in govt policy, and that is an unwarranted assumption when it comes to this administration?
Posted by: Yeah, Right | Dec 7, 2017 1:49:00 AM | 87
@89 If all that you say is true then, please, remind me again what the USA gains from this policy change?
As far as I can see it gains the USA nothing, and if I read your post correctly then you would agree i.e. neither the USA's national security interests nor its foreign policy objectives are advanced one iota because Trump has made this change in long-standing US policy.
So, honestly, why announce this change?
Posted by: Yeah, Right | Dec 7, 2017 2:33:21 AM | 88
@86 Interesting. Trump does appear to be going out of his way to stick his thumb in the eye of King Salman.
If I were the Saudis then I'd be expediting the purchase of those Russian-made S-400 batteries.....
Posted by: Yeah, Right | Dec 7, 2017 2:37:46 AM | 89
It's ironic in a sick-fuck kinda way, PNAC called
for a New Pearl Harbor after Fukuyama issued his
End of History fatwa, then MIC used that NPH fatwa
to launch their Pentagon Coup of 2001.
Trump announced this new NPH fatwah **on Dec 7th**,
on the onus of Jared Kushner, who looks like Damien.
So we get Pearl Harbor II, another false flag after
Net Neutrality dies, then MoA joins RT as excomm'd.
To the barricades!
Posted by: Chipnik | Dec 7, 2017 2:44:12 AM | 90
Watch for a incident to occur that will quickly be blamed on Iran.
Posted by: H | Dec 7, 2017 3:28:42 AM | 91
@Tacitus Will ANY of you people here have the guts and fortitude to speak of the subject I've mention previously in this post?
Crybaby. Stop whining and go back to mommy.
@karlof1 - Fucking learn to link correctly. Above the comment field it says "TEXT FOR LINK (not the URL)" in the right place and it means exactly that.
@chipnik - deleted a comment of yours as obviously antisemitic. Spare us your unfounded "science".
@all - deleted various comments by some anti-semitic sock-puppeteer (or Zionist provocateur?) under the names "Dorian Gay", "DDT", "terry thomas", etc.
aren't we all lucky that President Trump is running the US rather then Hillary Clinton. I mean really we dodged a bullet here, or is it nuclear war. :)
Lucky, Lucky us.
Praise be and bring on the second coming of Christ. Halleluja!
Posted by: Sabine | Dec 7, 2017 3:33:39 AM | 93
There is nothing more annoying than reading a texts that the US foreign policy is run by Zio-facists, or by settler state. Out of shame or lack of knowledge or something else same group of people stubbornly are trying to teach 'us' lesson of geopolitics.
As if Orange Dotard is anomaly in US politics, just as his predecessor was not either. One thing is certain the pattern is there from Balfour to today....
Orange Dotard is "different" because he IS, and represent, a genuine US tribalism of the White Christian fascism (aka democracy) that is spread out in form of neo-facist regimes in various forms throughout the world (examples are numerous) regardless of religion. While majority of these "allies" are self-sufficient none of them enjoy backing and support as the Western outpost in the West Asia. Common thing between both countries (US and Israel) is that they are founded on plunder and murder. However the second one wouldn't and couldn't exist without the first one. Second commonality is a HATE, racism, bigotry, misogyny, exceptionalism etc., so is Zio-facist settler state exact copy of its master.
Orange Dotard is the highest form of hate and he represent the US establishment. That hate is primarily directed toward Islam and Muslim regardless he/they getting along with the US. In my opinion the latest move is act of desperation. The fact is the US is not relevant at all in the West Asia and they are not factor that anybody counting on anymore so by acting like this they try to stay relevant.
Posted by: Partisan | Dec 7, 2017 3:49:18 AM | 94
Yeah, Right @88:
So, honestly, why announce this change?
Not sure if you've seen the post by pantaraxia @80:
151 UN states vote to disavow Israeli ties to Jerusalem
It sounds like retaliation against the UNGA resolution. Now that I think about it, the waiver he signed back in June was likely a concession to persuade the UNGA to not hold a vote. He decided to throw more gasoline to the fire after the deal fell through. As some here have mentioned, the One-State solution is the only way forward now.
Posted by: Ian | Dec 7, 2017 3:54:00 AM | 95
Posted by: Yeah, Right | Dec 7, 2017 2:33:21 AM | 88
Because there are elections in the US, ie. Alabama. And Evangelicals believe in Israel.
Also, because Jared Kushner's advisers believe that there will be protests, but "not much will happen". And from there on they can "impose peace". Thinking strong men are in control again of their people.
I keep being amazed by folks dealing in ideology trusting that ideology is unimportant to their opponents.
Hamas has called for an intifada. They have no internal opposition in this call, plus the support of their cause (though not the means, nor their organisation) by every country except Israel, the US and, presumably, Micronesia.
Posted by: somebody | Dec 7, 2017 4:33:15 AM | 96
@62 Idiots, What browser are you using and on what platform?
In Firefox everything keeps getting nicely wrapped thanks to the CSS of MoA that allows vertical page widths as small as 520px. As long as it remains possible to add long strings/URLs you will remain upset. Some people do it unintentionally, some trolls might do it on purpose. I didn't test it on Chrome or Safari but the only logical explanation here is that you're either using a smart phone with a tiny screen (which in fact doesn't influence default wrapping behaviour), Internet Explorer (that never respected any web standards) or a completely outdated web browser.
The problem is clearly on your end!
Posted by: Stoidi | Dec 7, 2017 7:09:45 AM | 97
Readers may enjoy this analysis:
https://chuckmanwords.wordpress.com/2017/12/06/what-trump-is-doing-in-jerusalem-and-why-he-is-doing-it/
Posted by: JOHN CHUCKMAN | Dec 7, 2017 7:42:20 AM | 98
I have been "about to say this" for quite a while now. If you look at Trump, he's very smart with probably a bit of ADHD, but a relatively normal guy. The thing is, he is just really lousy at managing business and government; he's just really piss poor at making good decisions. The one and only reason he has any money is that his daddy was a centimillionaire. With that background you would have to be very severely mentally challenged to fail.
That's just how it looks from here.
Posted by: blues | Dec 7, 2017 7:59:33 AM | 99
"If you look at Trump, he's very smart with probably a bit of ADHD, but a relatively normal guy."
Dotard yet Orange one that he is. As I said there is 300+ Dotards in the US of A. Just few exception. I wonder of what color is your Dotardness.
Posted by: Partisan | Dec 7, 2017 8:31:04 AM | 100
