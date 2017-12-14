Post a comment

"Russian Influence" - $0.97 That Changed The Fate Of Britain
A big bear broke into a house, allegedly. The bear trashes the interior - it is said. Enraged authors write extensive pieces about the bear and how much damage it causes. The authors and their big bear scare are amplified throughout the media. They get rewards.
There are doubters though. They point out that no one has actually seen the bear. No one listens to them.
Politicians insinuate that the bear is even bigger than is said. Experts talk of huge damage and terrible dangers. There might even be multiple bears. Finally someone is asked to open the door of the house and to look inside.
There is no bear. There is no damage. The only living thing that is found is a tiny cute mouse.
Brexit, the ministers, the professor and the spy: how Russia pulls strings in UK - by Carole Cadwalladr - Observer/Guardian - Nov 4 2017
But on Brexit, Facebook has said nothing. Not a word. No ads have been scrutinised. Nothing – even though Ben Nimmo of the Atlantic Council thinktank, asked to testify before the senate intelligence committee last week, says evidence of Russian interference online is now “incontrovertible”. He says: “It is frankly implausible to think that we weren’t targeted too.”
Intelligence watchdog urged to look at Russian influence on Brexit vote - Guardian - Nov 15 2017
Britain’s intelligence watchdog is facing demands to examine whether Russian “troll factories” interfered in UK politics, amid mounting evidence that thousands of fake accounts may have been used to influence the Brexit vote.
...
UK academics have already established that at least 419 Twitter accounts operating from the Kremlin-linked Russian Internet Research Agency (IRA) tweeted about Brexit ..
Guardian and Observer scoop three prizes in British Journalism Awards - Guardian - Dec 11 2017
The Observer’s Carole Cadwalladr won the technology journalism award for her investigation into Russia’s influence on the Brexit referendum...
...
Facebook says Russian-linked accounts spent just 97 cents on ads over Brexit - Reuters - Dec 14 2017
Some British lawmakers have called for an inquiry into whether Russia meddled in Britain’s vote to leave the EU after social media platforms said Russian operatives sought to interfere in the U.S. election of Donald Trump.
...
Facebook sent its findings to the Electoral Commission which is examining how digital campaigning is affecting politics in Britain, including activity funded from outside the country.
Facebook said it had examined whether any account profiles or pages linked to the Internet Research Agency (IRA) had funded ads during the Brexit vote. The IRA is a Russian organization that according to researchers employs hundreds of people to push pro-Kremlin content on social media.
“We have determined that these accounts associated with the IRA spent a small amount of money ($0.97) on advertisements that delivered to UK audiences during that time,” Facebook said.
“This amount resulted in three advertisements (each of which were also targeted to U.S. audiences and concerned immigration, not the EU referendum) delivering approximately 200 impressions to UK viewers over four days in May 2016.”
The above is a typical example of the nonsense that is fed to the people by the media. Neither is there evidence for a "Russian influence" campaign of any significance nor is there evidence of "collusion" between the Trump campaign and anything Russia. The "collusion" campaign was run by the Clinton campaign and the borg to politically disable Trump. The "Russian influence" scare campaign is run by the military-industrial complex to institute a profit raising Cold War 2.0.
Carole Codswalloper?
Posted by: Anonymous | Dec 14, 2017 1:28:59 PM | 1
Finally an answer to what happened to my missing gloves. The Russians stole them.
It does not really matter what happened or where it happened the standard script is always "The Russians did it". Whatever has happened in the world since 1917 that had an outcome not benefiting the US: "The Russians did it".
When I consider all this I realize that resistance is useless, that in the end these superhumans will prevail.They are invincible...
If you cant beat them join them...
Posted by: Den lille Abe | Dec 14, 2017 1:53:05 PM | 3
Are recent headlines on corruption/special interests/bias re Mueller investigation going to change general public approval of the Mueller Investigation?
--e.g. this one (7 minute rant) from the Congress on The Mueller Show: what the hell is going on?
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-12-13/gowdy-absolutely-destroys-farcical-mueller-probe-nothing-compromised-political-witch
Posted by: Sid2 | Dec 14, 2017 2:04:11 PM | 4
and they're not even the first IRA to make the brits look stupid.
all these russiagate wankers remind me of the dismembered knight from the monty python movie; no matter how hopeless and stupid they are they insist it's "only a flesh wound" and victory is right around the corner.
example: on the CFR Newshour the irritating host (judy woodruff, CFR member and distinguished idiot) will use "alleged" about a crime committed on 20 hi-res cameras with 500 witnesses but when it comes to the government jobs project known as "the russia investigation" she always states flatly "russian meddling in the 2017 election". no "alleged" needed i suppose. cue stock photos of putin in shades...because "scary gangster".
the piss dossier, the CNN screw up, the proof of israel collaboration instead of russian interference? just flesh wounds! she'll keep hopping on that one leg until the bombshell drops (cue some dumbass on twitter saying "boom!") and her and lousie mensch can giggle over mojitos in georgetown. hope she holds her breath.
it's "part of the narrative" now. they did it with JFK, 9/11 and every other major event in recent memory. welcome to another hoax cold war where the DoD gets $700b+ and kids' health coveraage gets slashed. because...y'know...putin banned gay people or something.
Posted by: the pair | Dec 14, 2017 2:40:24 PM | 5
What we have here is a systemic failure, or is it just more extravagant blooms of fragrant corruption?
Russian power grows by the day. With only 97 cents, they can change an election. By next year, imagine what they'll be doing with just a quarter!
Posted by: WorldBLee | Dec 14, 2017 2:49:50 PM | 7
An indefinite communication shut down? Be suspicious.
Posted by: CD Waller | Dec 14, 2017 3:08:08 PM | 8
"UK academics have already established that at least 419 Twitter accounts operating from the Kremlin-linked Russian Internet Research Agency (IRA) tweeted about Brexit .."
It seems unlikely that "the Russians" would register their 419 disinformation Twitter accounts to a "known" Russian disinformation agency. Wouldn't they disperse and conceal the accounts' origins?
Posted by: Guy | Dec 14, 2017 3:45:18 PM | 9
@4
You were kidding, right?
Do a search of
gowdy fbi
Fox is talking about it and that is about it.
People have to hear about it before they can change their opinions and Hillarites do not watch Fox nor read ZeroHedge.
I did find an NBC piece using my search criteria, but it only *defends* Mueller
and says that Gowdy defended him as well.
"Not all Republicans are ready to make the case that the Mueller investigation is compromised. Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina, a member of the Judiciary and Intelligence committees and chairman of the House Oversight Committee, acknowledged in an interview with NBC News that he was "one of the increasingly small number of Republicans" defending him. "
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/justice-department/amp/republicans-step-attacks-special-counsel-robert-mueller-n829306
Posted by: librul | Dec 14, 2017 4:06:20 PM | 10
Interesting.
Even former head of MI6 denied any involvement of the Bear in Brexit thing. However, he is firmly into that the Russians hacked and influenced the US "elections"*.
*http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/48406.htm
Posted by: Partisan | Dec 14, 2017 4:48:18 PM | 11
Anonymous @ 1: Carole Crapswallower ... there, fixed for you!
Posted by: Jen | Dec 14, 2017 4:59:28 PM | 12
thanks b.. i agree with your last paragraph where you sum it up...
patrick armstrong has a good thread up with many interesting links for others to read from over at sst..
the book he mentions looks especially interesting.. here is a link to it for anyone interested..
Posted by: james | Dec 14, 2017 5:16:40 PM | 13
Russia dunnit crowd - US intelligence political heads - have burned their bridges with no way to backdown. Publius Tacitus recent piece at SST is interesting.
Wonder if the average military officers and intel agents in the US will start to realize their political heads have been involved in an attempted coup.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Dec 14, 2017 5:29:08 PM | 14
The net conclusion of this story is that Russia is much smarter that the famous British spies, the CIA, the FBI, the Pentagon etc.. Now everybody knows that the Russians are geniuses and deserve the admiration of all the countries, maybe less from the ones who use Russia as a scapegoat for their stupidity!
When will smart Carole prove that the war in Iraq was the result of Russian manipulation?
Posted by: Virgile | Dec 14, 2017 5:35:37 PM | 15
Yeah, pretty much kidding, 10, on the US of Crapswallowing after 9/11, WMD, 08 financial crisis, Syria abetted by ISIS, and the continuous, arrogant, stupid treatment of North Korea and Russia etc. etc. but the following from something called The Hill states there is now a crisis in public confidence re Mueller et al (dated today)--"a Harvard-CAPS-Harris poll":
http://thehill.com/opinion/judiciary/364873-mueller-fbi-face-crisis-in-public-confidence
Posted by: Sid2 | Dec 14, 2017 5:36:22 PM | 16
WHO IDENTIFIED THE INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY ACCOUNTS?
From the statement by Facebook:
Further to your request, we have examined whether any of the identified Internet Research Agency (IRA) pages or account profiles funded advertisements to audiences in the United Kingdom during the regulated period for the EU Referendum. We have determined that these accounts associated with the IRA spent a small amount of money ($0.97) on advertisements that delivered to UK audiences during that time. This amount resulted in three advertisements (each of which were also targeted to US audiences and concerned immigration, not the EU referendum) delivering approximately 200 impressions to UK viewers over four days in May 2016.
Who linked the suspended Facebook and Twitter accounts to the alleged "Internet Research Agency"? Did Facebook do this analysis independently? How?
Did the CIA or NSA make this connection? How do they know that the mysterious Russian entity linked to these accounts is a company in Saint Petersburg and not just some Russian VPN service? I think the claim is actually just disinformation "leaked" to the Washington Post by some "anonymous source" inside the CIA.
Posted by: Petri Krohn | Dec 14, 2017 5:54:57 PM | 17
You've missed out on a major turning point - May's speech to the City some time in November, where for the first time she accused the Russians of pretty much everything. It's been forgotten now, because of more recent events
Posted by: Laguerre | Dec 14, 2017 6:05:34 PM | 18
this speech that patrick armstrong linked to on that stt link i provided @13 is really worth reading and relevant to the thread../
it's here. there's a youboob link on the bottom for those who prefer to watch, as opposed to read...
Posted by: james | Dec 14, 2017 6:12:07 PM | 19
@ Jen | 12
Reasonable people may reasonably disagree; I prefer "Carole Crapspewer".
Posted by: Ort | Dec 14, 2017 7:51:37 PM | 20
Former UK Minister Indicates Brexit Referendum "Deal" Between Rupert Murdoch and David Cameron
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2017/12/07/murd-d07.html
Posted by: jayc | Dec 14, 2017 7:59:17 PM | 21
Related: would like to (again) recommend this piece (from four days back), outstanding, on the Mueller show as smoke and cover up:
http://theduran.com/strzok-gate-and-the-mueller-cover-up/
Posted by: Sid2 | Dec 14, 2017 8:15:18 PM | 22
All this embarrassingly mawkish think-tank drivel, which b has been kind enough to draw attention to, reminded me of a TV doco broadcast in Oz in October this year. It's called The Shadow World and is based on a book of the same name by Andrew Feinstein.
It makes a very persuasive case that most of the world's ultra-violence and bloodshed problems can be traced back to political corruption financed by the movers and shakers in Christian Colonialism's Military-Industrial Complex.
It begins with the undeclared Xmas truces of WWI during which troops from opposing sides left their trenches to fraternise, joyfully but briefly, with their ENEMY counterparts.
It then cites Smedley Butler's (War Is A Racket) observation that at the end of WWI there were 21,000 new millionaires in the US. It thereby invites the viewer to ponder the incentive, to the 21,000, to move Heaven and Earth to create multiple Phantom Menaces as a means of perpetuating the Gravy Train which warmongering has become.
It also, helpfully, names hi-profile people such as Prince Bandar Bush, Margaret Thatcher and Mark Thatcher et al as well as touching on the magnitude of the slush funds maintained by weapons makers to "lubricate" the whims of influential politicians. For example Bandar Bush got a brand new jet airliner from BAE as a reward for smoothing the path of a multi-billion dollar arms deal.
If you don't know what it feels like to have your hair stand on end, then I recommend watching the doco, or reading the book.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Dec 14, 2017 10:08:18 PM | 23
The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary. - H. L. Mencken, 1880-1956. American journalist, satirist and cultural critic.
Posted by: michaelj72 | Dec 14, 2017 10:30:00 PM | 24
The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming Movie Trailer here
Posted by: Don Bacon | Dec 14, 2017 11:40:37 PM | 25
my maid advised me that her grandfather's grandfather found in an old truck of his granddad a note handwritten in the hand of his Grandfather that the Russians wrote the US CONSTITUTION in 1787..for George Washington. The Russians had back door access to everything: all of the founders writings were carefully checked for error and corrected by Russian officials according to my maid. It was the Russians that forced federalism on America. It was the Russians that organized the 13 colonies into states, and it was the Russians that saved the Americans from the British.. just as they saved Assad from the Israelis and Saudis. my god Russians are everywhere.. behind the curtain, hidden in the street lights, invisibly spying through the wide eyes of Google; could it be the Russians were behind the FCC abandonment of Net Neutrality?
Posted by: fudmier | Dec 15, 2017 12:33:27 AM | 26
The net finish of this story is that Russia is substantially more intelligent that the well known British government operatives, the CIA, the FBI, the Pentagon and so forth.. Presently everyone realizes that the Russians are virtuosos and merit the profound respect of the considerable number of nations, possibly less from the ones who utilize Russia as a substitute for their ineptitude! http://www.gurgaoncompanion.com
Posted by: Alka | Dec 15, 2017 2:57:48 AM | 27
Poor old Britannia and her offspring - five eyes and Israel - will soon be sent to the naughty corner I think
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Dec 15, 2017 4:39:09 AM | 28
So stupid if it wasnt for that most people believe this stuff and dont even see reports like this, we havent seen half of what about to come I am afraid.
Meanwhile without any evidence the western politicians keep spreading lies and psyops,
David Cameron at Soros Lecture: Trump’s Criticism of Mainstream ‘Fake News’ is ‘Dangerous’, Real Enemy ‘Russian Bots and Trolls’
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/12/14/david-cameron-soros-lecture-trumps-criticism-mainstream-fake-news-dangerous-real-enemy-russian-bots-trolls/
Whats really going on is of course...:
Vladimir Putin: ‘Collusion’ Accusations ‘Undermine’ the United States and Donald Trump
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/12/14/vladimir-putin-russian-collusion-invented-opposition-undermine-trump/
Posted by: Anonymous | Dec 15, 2017 4:40:54 AM | 29
Transcript and video of Putin's recent Press conference here - re link @28
http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/56378
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Dec 15, 2017 5:02:17 AM | 30
It must be either absolute hell to live in the west (U.S.) or; an enduring comedy of errors, supplying an endless variety of mythologies to fantasize upon, for vast entertainment possibilities...
I cannot even imagine an alternative possibility...
Posted by: V. Arnold | Dec 15, 2017 5:16:20 AM | 31
Thee problem here is that Facebook and Twitter are now ACTIVELY engaged in censorship.
First a precision; I do not have a Facebook "page" nor do I have a Twitter "account". I do not contribute to either, but I do watch certain posters on Twitter.
About two weeks ago I had a "dialogue box" appear saying that Twitter and Facebook have a new way to organise your (my) bookmarks . Not having an account with either - I ignored it. (ie it closed by itself a very few moments later). Same day the screen went "blank" except for an empty dialogue box and then reappeared. But some regular sites became unavailable, for a period of 5 days for the longest. (These were in my opinion reasonable and quite trustworthy for "on the ground" information, BUT were not "US-Official" approved. ie. Pro-Palestine or pro-syrian Gov. Neither were they "hate-filled" for anybody at all.)
"Twitter" now gives me a "list" of recommended sites that are mainline MSM, and for some obscure reason "Federer" the Swiss tennis champion, rather than a list proposed by the "Twitterer".
OK, can get round both of these with a bit of trial and error, BUT I estimate that in spite of having neither Facebook nor Twit accounts, they are censoring my browsing.
1) The first way is by controlling the bookmarks that I have collected.
2) The second way that Facebook controls the media input is by closing down individual F'Book sites. Examples: Eva Bartlett, Marwa Osman, Mimi Al Lahan (Partisangirl) are "resistance posters", not part of the US orthodoxy. (Can still be seen on Twitter, VK and Patreon)
For my $0.97 cents worth, Facebook and Twitter are working together. (obvious). They do not hesitate to control the flow of information, even if that means modifying non-account holders ability to browse. There is no way I know of NOT to be a part of this censorship (unless someone here knows a way round), and it is unlikely that the majority of people would be aware that their access has been tampered with.
>>>> jayc | Dec 14, 2017 7:59:17 PM | 20
Anyone who suggests except ironically that Putin and RT and Sputnik News have more influence on British politics than Murdoch and the Sun is an idiot but let's not forget Obama's surefire contribution to the referendum:
President Obama’s warning to those championing Britain’s exit from the EU was stark: Leave, he said, and the “U.K. is going to be in the back of the queue” on trade deals with the U.S.
The American president was flanked by David Cameron, the British prime minister, who is advocating that Britain remain in the EU. Obama’s remarks at their joint news conference could not have been more effective had Cameron himself written them. (In fact, British commentators pointed out that Obama’s use of the word “queue,” preferred in the British isles, rather than “line,” used on this side of the Atlantic, suggested that this may well have been the case.)
Well, that worked out well.
Over at The Guardian, it got Jonathan Freedland's juices flowing so fast that he tweeted:
This by Obama is devastating for Leave. He's using his platform to rip the Out case apart
The shame is I thought we should remain and kick out the idiots in Brussels who really are destroying Europe.
Posted by: Ghost Ship | Dec 15, 2017 6:04:15 AM | 33
"Facebook says Russian-linked accounts spent just 97 cents on ads over Brexit - Reuters - Dec 14 2017"
Is Facebook consciously trying to make them pass for morons?
Posted by: Lea | Dec 15, 2017 6:28:14 AM | 34
Guy
It seems unlikely that "the Russians" would register their 419 disinformation Twitter accounts to a "known" Russian disinformation agency. Wouldn't they disperse and conceal the accounts' origins?
Yes that makes so much sense doesnt it, sigh, it seems like these people use no form of analysis and no facts.
Anonymous Facebook acc. saying stuff that is against MSM > Facebook analysis = Russian troll farm controlled by "Kremlin". Sigh.
Posted by: test | Dec 15, 2017 10:39:56 AM | 35
I always wondered what the hell happened to my missing sock when I put each pair into the dryer and there is one missing when the dryer stops.
Russians!
I'll bet the Russians stole everyone's missing socks.
How else to explain it?
Posted by: Red Ryder | Dec 15, 2017 11:17:54 AM | 36
What Does Trump Mean by “Make America Great Again”?
by Ralph Nader / December 14th, 2017
Donald Trump’s now ubiquitous slogan, “Make America Great Again!”, is often chanted at rallies, but rarely scrutinized in public discourse. What era in America’s past is Mr. Trump referring to when he says “Again”?
Maybe he wants to go back to the America before there was Medicare and Medicaid, before dangerous cars had to be recalled, before food had to be labelled, before unions existed to collectively bargain with large companies in the auto, steel and oil industries?
Does he miss the days when there were segregated restaurants, hotels, trains and buses? What about when people could smoke in your space on airplanes, in college lecture halls, hospital waiting rooms, cafes, offices and just about all public spaces, no matter the presence of children and asthmatics? Or when people with disabilities faced physical exclusion and career discrimination?
lots more here:
https://dissidentvoice.org/2017/12/americas-refuseniks/
Posted by: mauisurfer | Dec 15, 2017 11:59:16 AM | 37
@35 Red Ryder
The Russians are also shrinking western sperm count. If they can't taint our precious bodily fluids, they will make damn sure that no one can make use of them.
Posted by: NemesisCalling | Dec 15, 2017 12:15:19 PM | 38
LOL b, love the "bear in the house" analogy, it's totally apt. Fear of the other, really resonates with the morons here in the U$A. Not just by using the "Russia did it" meme, but by blaming the people of color ( non white), and the poor.
This nation is full of idiots...
Posted by: ben | Dec 15, 2017 12:39:47 PM | 39
Red Ryder
Re: socks
YEs it is obviously Russian sockpuppetry behind your socks vanishing, dont blame yourself or your washing machine, this is an obvious russian tactic, they seek to the undermine the foot of the western people, meaning the western people will catch a cold and will be weakened before the invasion.
Obviously the invasion will occur in Boston (Red Socks).
Alert CNN anyone!
Posted by: test | Dec 15, 2017 1:00:56 PM | 40
I think it is clear that the Russians did want Trump to win over Clinton, as they believed he would be friendlier to their interests, and used groups such as Cambridge Analytica to influence public opinion accordingly. But Trump has always been in bed with Zionists whose only interest is to advance themselves. So the Russians made a bad bet, just like everyone who voted for Trump thinking he would "drain the swamp." Its okay to admit this, and by doing so one does not have to paint Putin as a villain or support American imperialism in the Middle East. Its just politics. Sometimes you get conned by a conman.
Posted by: Rhett | Dec 15, 2017 3:11:16 PM | 41
Rhett
No you cannot "admit" that since there is no proof of such bs collusion-influence claims, seems like you are baiting.
Posted by: Anon | Dec 15, 2017 3:15:52 PM | 42
@41 rhett.. it's okay to speculate.. but i don't know that it's okay to make conclusions off the speculation like you do... unfortunately yours is just another opinion in a long line of opinions.. the fact is the usa has had it in for russia for a very long time.. check my link @19.. it is well worth reading and gives a wider view on the dynamic at work between the usa - run by neo cons, and russia dealing with the ongoing situation... trump may well have wanted to offer an alternative and i agree that russia would have preferred trump over clinton who was on record as wanting a no fly zone over syria - so she could produce a similar result to the one she was responsible for in libya.. however, i really don't think trump has conned russia.. that is the part in your commentary which is over the breach, lol...
Posted by: james | Dec 15, 2017 3:22:22 PM | 43
@36 rr... lol... kremlin trolls again.. dang!
Posted by: james | Dec 15, 2017 3:23:51 PM | 44
Even former head of MI6 denied any involvement of the Bear in Brexit thing.
Posted by: Partisan | Dec 14, 2017 4:48:18 PM | 11
True, but Russian Troll (Trollus Nerocardius sub. Sarmaticus) is not related to Ursus Arctos but is an aquatic member of mole genus, a.k.a. Russian Desman
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Dec 15, 2017 3:44:51 PM | 45
So, are Robert Mercer and Steve Bannon Russian?
https://www.sourcewatch.org/index.php/Robert_Mercer
No, didn't think so.
Before becoming a White House advisor, Steve Bannon was a vice-president and part owner of Cambridge Analytica, a subsidiary of the British firm called SLC Group, according to White House disclosure documents.[11] News reports indicate that Robert Mercer is also an investor in the company, with a $10 million stake.[12]
After an initial commercial success, SCL expanded into military and political arenas. It became known for alleged involvement "in military disinformation campaigns to social media branding and voter targeting".[5] According to its website, SCL has participated in over 25 international political and electoral campaigns since 1994.[2]
Posted by: Whyawannaknow1 | Dec 15, 2017 10:34:23 PM | 46
@ Piotr Berman | Dec 15, 2017 3:44:51 PM | 45
Wow, deeply impressed by your biological education! This desman animal is nearly unknown to most people, at least in the West.
Posted by: Hausmeister | Dec 16, 2017 12:44:40 AM | 47
