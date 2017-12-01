Post a comment

Flynn's Devastating Confessions: Trump Colluded With Israel, Tried To Fulfill Campaign Promises
The anti-Trump "resistance" campaign alleges that the Russian government tried to "influence" the U.S. election. It insinuates that Trump "colluded" with the Russians in these alleged attempts. It has no evidence for any of its claims. The intent of this campaign is to handicap the Trump administration as much as possible and to prevent better U.S. relations with Russia.
A witch hunt was launched in which the Mueller investigation in the alleged election manipulation as well as Congress hearings are used to throw as much dirt as possible into the direction of the Trump administration to then see what might stick.
While retired army-general Michael Flynn worked for the Trump campaign he was also a lobbyist for a rich person near to the Turkish government. He made $600,000 off that gig. The Trump campaign did not know about this. Flynn also attended an anniversary celebration for Russia Today in Moscow. He had been hired as a paid speaker for the occasion and his speaker agency charged $40,000 for it.
Flynn was fired from the job as National Security Advisor 24 days after Trump#s inauguration. He had been stupid enough to announce that he wanted to reform the CIA and the other intelligence agencies. Those agencies made sure that such would not happen.
Flynn was questioned by the FBI in connection with the Mueller investigation into alleged Russian influence on the 2016 election campaign. He lied to the FBI about some diplomatic contacts he had made on request of the then incoming Trump administration. The FBI managed to prove that he had lied. In the U.S. lying to the FBI is a serious crime. (I am not aware of other country that has such a stupid rule.) Flynn was offered a plea deal. He is supposed to tell Mueller what Mueller wants to hear in exchange for a lower penalty for his "crime" of lying to the FBI.
But look what the real issues were Flynn lied about:
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty Friday to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, and authorities indicated in court he was acting under instructions from senior Trump transition officials in his dealings with the diplomat.
Flynn contacted the senior Russian diplomat in Washington DC. He was surely aware that the NSA and CIA notice and listen in to all such contacts. Flynn had no reason to believe that such contacts were out of norm because they ain't. Incoming administrations need such contacts to prepare their polices.
There are two different issues about which Flynn contacted the Russian ambassador:
In one of the conversations described in court documents, the men discussed an upcoming United Nations Security Council vote on whether to condemn Israel’s building of settlements. At the time, the Obama administration was preparing to allow a Security Council vote on the matter.
...
Mr. Mueller’s investigators have learned through witnesses and documents that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel asked the Trump transition team to lobby other countries to help Israel, according to two people briefed on the inquiry. Investigators have learned that Mr. Flynn and Mr. Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, took the lead in those efforts. Mr. Mueller’s team has emails that show Mr. Flynn saying he would work to kill the vote, the people briefed on the matter said.
The Security Council vote was on December 23 2016. The Israeli government lobbied the incoming administration to influence that vote in the Israeli government's interest. The Trump administration in-waiting could not influence the Obama administration which had decided to abstain. It contacted the Russian ambassador to influence the Russians to block the vote in the UNSC. The Russian's did not do such.
The "collusion" here is between the Israeli government and the Trump campaign. The "influence" is two part. A successful Israeli attempt to influence the incoming Trump administration and an unsuccessful attempt by Trump people to influence the Russian UNSC vote. The issue has absolutely zero to do with the U.S. election.
Now onto the second issue:
In the other discussion, according to court documents, Mr. Flynn asked Mr. Kislyak that Moscow refrain from escalating the situation in response to sanctions announced by the Obama administration that day against Russia over its interference in the presidential election. And Mr. Kislyak told Mr. Flynn that Russia “had chosen to moderate its response,” the documents said.
The following day, President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia said Moscow would not retaliate against the United States in response to the sanctions.
Mr. Trump praised the Russian leader in a Twitter post.
“Great move on delay (by V. Putin) — I always knew he was very smart!” Mr. Trump wrote.
Throughout his election campaign Trump had loudly argued for better relations with Russia. He said it would be easier to solve global problems if the U.S. and Russia cooperate.
The Obama administration had a generally hostile attitude towards Russia. It walked the relations towards a new cold war. Clinton's loss of the election which she blamed, without evidence, on Russia amplified his moves. According to the book 'Shattered', which describes the Clinton campaign, the decision to blame Russia for her loss was made a day after Trump's victory:
That strategy had been set within twenty-four hours of her concession speech. Mook and Podesta assembled her communications team at the Brooklyn headquarters to engineer the case that the election wasn’t entirely on the up-and-up. For a couple of hours, with Shake Shack containers littering the room, they went over the script they would pitch to the press and the public. Already, Russian hacking was the centerpiece of the argument.
At the end of 2016 Obama sanctioned Russian officials over allegedly influencing the U.S. campaign. No evidence was ever presented that such "influencing" was attempted or happened. Obama just willfully tried to worsen the relations with Russia.
The incoming administration tried to prevent more damage in the relations between the U.S. and Russia by contacting the Russian ambassador. It was a smart and well reasoned measure. There was no "collusion" in this. The "influence" was again from the Trump campaign into the direction of the Russian government, not the other way around. It had nothing to do with the election.
The Clinton fan-boys and girls seem happy with the Flynn's plea deal and are fretting about his contacts with the Russian ambassador. But how this is supposed to show that something nefarious was going on is not discernible. How the issues Flynn lied about (for whatever stupid reason) are supposed to prove "Russian influence" on the election or "collusion" with Trump during the election campaign is beyond me.
thanks b.. i know that it has been said clinton and team want to blame their loss of the election on russian meddling and i know a lot of usa people buy into this... who profits from a cold war with russia? as you point out above - the move on flynn to contact russia was made for israel.. is it israels intent to sour the dynamics between the usa and russia? i just don't buy into it being all about clinton losing the election.. sure, she would have rubber stamped all sorts of crazy ass shit for the saudis and israel, but is that it? it has to be more then the clinton lost and they were out to get russia memo.. who else benefits from putting a spoke in the wheels of a favourable relationship between the usa and russia?
and, as i pointed out yesterday - supplying energy to europe seems to be a part of this.. from the mouth of heather nauert at yesterdays usa daily press briefing - "So our position on this would be that Europe is certainly working to try to diversify where it gets its energy. I’ve spoken with some of your colleagues before, people from that part of the world as well, and recognizing that there should be and could be more sources of energy. We have seen in the very cold winter months where Vladimir Putin – which is where a lot of your energy comes from in particular in Poland – where he will turn down, turn off those energy supplies, causing costs to go up and causing people to lose heat on occasion. So we know that Europe is working to diversify its energy sector overall. It’s also assessing projects that would undermine some of these efforts."
is this an exxon thing? get russia??
Posted by: james | Dec 1, 2017 2:33:30 PM | 2
Again, stellar reporting by b....thank you
So where are the reporters that are suppose to ask why Russia is being targeted but not Israel?
I hope the elite lose global control because of their infighting and a war crimes tribunal is established to prosecute America's war crimes......hell, America just said it is ok to keep selling cluster bombs
Posted by: psychohistorian | Dec 1, 2017 3:08:19 PM | 5
Mercouris at The Duran just published an article on this very topic that's close to b's analysis. Certainly, in no way does Flynn's arrest/confession prove any RussiaGate allegation. Indeed, Flynn was fired by Trump for the very offence for which he was arrested: Lying to the FBI, http://theduran.com/michael-flynn-lying-fbi-russias-help-israel/
Now Mueller will focus on collusion between the Zionist Abomination and Kushner.
What I find intriguing is Obama's doublecross of Nuttyahoo as the approval of UNSC 2334 damns the Zionists in every respect by declaring Israeli settlement activity unlawful, all Israeli settlements built since the 1967 Six Day War illegal, and specifically ruled out recognizing Jerusalem as its capital.
Posted by: karlof1 | Dec 1, 2017 3:17:22 PM | 6
ALL what it is CIA punishing its own assets and operatives dominating US government. ALL three branches in a form of Russia,sexuall abuse, white supremacy, terrorism or corruption themes similarity to MbS in SA consolidations already tremendous power.
All who are found guilty for Messing up Hillary's coronation and failed to conduct another lobotomy over American sheeple smoothly and by numbers are now punished and in a tradition or Nazis, Stalinist and Maoist kangaroo trials forced to admit guilt of some sort and out soap operish conspiracy theory to CIA liking.
The revoking journalistic credentials from RT by congress is part of this escalation of cleansing media from those seen as ineffective or detrimental for CIA purposes.
Posted by: Kalen | Dec 1, 2017 3:18:06 PM | 7
I agree with James @2 that this whole RUSSIA!!!! hysteria is not all about HRC's loss in the (s)election. US policy against Russia had already begun visibly deteriorating in 2013, when Putin took advantage of Secretary Kerry's seemingly off-handed remark that the US would not bomb Syria if President Assad gave up his chemical weapons.
Russia got Assad to agree within a day, and the US bombing program was put on hold. It would take the miraculous appearance of ISIL to give the US the excuse to begin bombing Syria. Coincidentally, President Obama had also been insisting that Iraq'a President Maliki "has to go," and he refused. But son of a gun, ISIL suddenly drove their parade of shiny new Toyota's to Baghdad and Maliki agreed to resign.
Then, US sanctions began in early 2014 after Russia reacted to the coup in Ukraine by agreeing to allow Crimea to rejoin Russia and providing some level of support to the people of Eastern Ukraine.
Finally, when Russia intervened militarily in Syria in 2015 to prevent yet another "regime change" by the US/NATO, the US went "full Hitler" on Putin.
Russia, with its vast natural resources has been on the hit list to guarantee AAZ Empire's global hegemony for decades. Zbigenew Brzezinski laid it all out in his 1997 book, "The Grand Chessboard." Henry Kissinger described it in multiple books and articles going back to the 1980s. President of US National Endowment for Democracy, Carl Gershman threatened Putin directly in a Washington Post editorial during the coup in Ukraine.
The Russia/Trump collusion narrative strikes me as theater, meant to divert our attention from what's really going on, and to drive the US public into bickering with one another.
Posted by: Daniel | Dec 1, 2017 3:25:50 PM | 8
@ karlof1 who wrote: ".......and specifically ruled out recognizing Jerusalem as its capital."
I can't find the link now (fake news?) but I read somewhere today that Trump is rumbling about recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel by next week. I can't conceive of such a move being rational on any level because if Trump were to do so, one or more from his base of support will take him out., to say nothing of the international implications.....actually I hope he does it so we can bring this putrid boil of social organization to a head.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Dec 1, 2017 3:25:54 PM | 9
So he lied about talking with multiple foreign nationals, this is a crime apparently?!
Mueller doesnt seems to be quite ok mentally, when will this witch hunt end?
Posted by: Test | Dec 1, 2017 3:27:01 PM | 10
Flynn was stupid to lie about something the FBI had knowledge of, but as Harry Truman said about generals being stupid "that's not against the law for generals. If it was, half to three quarters of them would be in jail." So what was the effect of the actions Flynn took and his lying about them? The government claims it had a big effect, a "material impact."
Flynnn's admitted lies to the FBI on January 24 2017 concerning telephone calls which Flynn made in late December 2016, and which the FBI had transcripts of, all taking place after the election, had a terrible effect on the election investigation.
...from the government charge sheet:
Flynn's false statements and omissions impeded and otherwise had a material impact on the fBI's ongoing investigation into the existence of any links or coordination between individuals associated with the Campaign and Russia's efforts to interfere with the 2016 presidential election. . .here
Posted by: Don Bacon | Dec 1, 2017 3:34:31 PM | 11
What is most amazing to me is how little money it takes to buy off people who are running the supposed Evil Empire, especially the dunces around the current dunce president. For about 640000 USD, two different countries bought the favor of a general! Whatever sinister plans these people have it seems are all related to stuffing their pockets with money and very little else.
Posted by: Almand | Dec 1, 2017 3:39:51 PM | 12
b:
"How the issues Flynn lied about (for whatever stupid reason) are supposed to prove "Russian influence" on the election or "collusion" with Trump during the election campaign is beyond me."
A form of "gish-galloping"?
Noun
(uncountable)
1. A rhetorical technique in which a dishonest speaker lists a string of falsehoods or misleading items so that their opponent will be unable to counter each one and still be able to make their own counterpoints
Origin
After Duane Gish.
A continuing barrage of not clearly related negatives becomes blurred into themrussians is bad sonsabitches through a blizzard of irrelevancies shown again by Flynn lying here with date of, and purpose of, ignored/obscured to serve the general propaganda.
In short, forget the details, do no thinking, accept general BS, ignore empowerment in the new alliance of the middle east emerging from the Syria conflict, and say "yes, sir" to anything we want to do re more war and regime change.
Trump is figuring out he will just be "friendly" toward Putin while ignoring any significant change in cooperation.
Posted by: Sid2 | Dec 1, 2017 3:45:01 PM | 13
@2 james
Yes, but I would go further. I think the elites calculated that the only way of keeping the empire would be to bring Russia under its filthy skirts. Access to all that geostrategic landmass, massive resources and a pincer on China with no easy way out for the Chinese. They must rue the day they had Russia at their mercy.
I believe the plan was to bait Russia into a full-bloodied invasion of Ukraine, crash the oil price through the Saudis, and re-enact Afghanistan 1980s, with a fine cocktail of neo-Nazis, jihadists, Kolomoisky’s brigades and the usual crew of CIA, Mossad, US UK and France special forces. Fortunately, Putin didn’t bite.
Posted by: Lochearn | Dec 1, 2017 3:52:35 PM | 14
@8 daniel.. thanks for articulating the wider environment back a number of years.. we see this much the same way...
and on other news....
EU resolution calls for arms embargo against Saudi Arabia, accuses it of war crimes - finally... lets see how this develops.. poodles with backbones? who whudda thunk it?
Posted by: james | Dec 1, 2017 3:54:43 PM | 15
@14 lochearn.. yes - but that has all been very obvious to anyone paying attention the past few years.. they want russia to play war and russia ain't playing.. i agree with you...
Posted by: james | Dec 1, 2017 3:56:25 PM | 16
This from Mueller's report (link at no. 11 above) a) does not clarify how circumstances re Flynn "impeded" etc. the investigation and b) uses language that assumes Russia interfered (unfortunately repeated by b in his report):
At the time of the interview, the FBI had an open investigation into the Government of Russia’s (“Russia”) efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, including the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Campaign and Russia, and whether there was any coordination between the Campaign and Russia’s efforts.
General assertions and sloppy language like this (instead of adding the qualifier "alleged" with "efforts") indicates Mueller as propagandist, and confuses the issue toward non-thinking acceptance.
Posted by: Sid2 | Dec 1, 2017 4:21:48 PM | 17
b, why would you think the Clinton fan club boys “the Borg “ is needing, or looking for material to “prove” something? On the contrary IMO in this system that the fully own, they don’t need nor they are looking for material to prove anything to anyone all they needed and got was a big headline material which they got. The headline is “ Flint pleads guilty for lying to FBI which can have up to 5 years prison term. This is the country of headlines, one needs to watch CNN and read NYT and WP to find out how corrupt this clusters of tyrannies the shining zizi city on the hill is.
Posted by: Kooshy | Dec 1, 2017 4:28:06 PM | 18
Getting along with Russia is a crime according to deep state. No talk accepted is the conclusion of this hysteria.
How can Trump survive against these fake news accuations that goes on daily against him? Not only the Flynn fake news but also ...
Rex Tillerson is not leaving role as secretary of state, Trump says
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/12/01/rex-tillerson-is-not-leaving-role-as-secretary-state-trump-says.html
Posted by: Test | Dec 1, 2017 4:30:20 PM | 19
@9 Maybe this...
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/trump-likely-to-recognize-jerusalem-as-israels-capital-next-week-official/ar-BBG1iwf
Posted by: dh | Dec 1, 2017 5:17:55 PM | 21
Posted by: Lochearn | Dec 1, 2017 3:52:35 PM | 14
While this is the main news in the back ground repugs will pass a so-called tax reform bill that kills us serfs in the New Amerika. This same bill was going to be used by obomber but they could get the votes then.
Yes the last thing deep state wants is to be friends with Russia, they want to own it again.
Posted by: jo6pac | Dec 1, 2017 5:20:59 PM | 22
Reuters is now reporting this headline
"Trump likely to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital next week: official"
The putrid boil is coming to a head!!!!!!!
Posted by: psychohistorian | Dec 1, 2017 5:23:55 PM | 23
@ psychohiorinan 9: the guardian names the 'anonymous' trump official that all other coverage i'd seen had omitted:
"Their calls came as one of Trump’s advisers on Israel and the Middle East, David Friedman, told the Jerusalem Post that Trump would follow through on his promise.
‘It was a campaign promise and there is every intention to keep it,” Friedman said. ‘We are going to see a very different relationship between America and Israel in a positive way. ”
could it get more positive? well, i guess so...
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/nov/09/israel-donald-trump-netanyahu-jerusalem
Posted by: wendy davis | Dec 1, 2017 5:28:39 PM | 24
@psychohistorian: (blush) sorry for the typo. i hadn't gotten a preview screen.
Posted by: wendy davis | Dec 1, 2017 5:31:33 PM | 25
@ wendy davis who had trouble spelling my moniker.....grin
no worries and thanks for the collusion of my news
Posted by: psychohistorian | Dec 1, 2017 5:34:36 PM | 26
Daniel @8 reminds us that historical context in this case is very important. I wrote the other day that the BRI is a hybrid war weapon, but BRI was preceded by Nursultan Nazarbayev's (President of Kazakhstan) 1994 speech at Moscow State University proposing the formation of an Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which preceded Xi's initial BRI announcement in October 2013. Well before 2013, Putin had adopted EAEU as his own, and we would be well served to revisit Putin's 2007 speech at the Munich Security Conference and the reactions it garnered. Just when Russia and China decided to combine forces to accomplish their visions? Probably prior to the formal announcement of the SCO's formation in 2001. Imperial planners seeking Full Spectrum Dominance surely noted these events as challenging their primary doctrine and sought ways to derail Russia and China's plans. My key point here is that the BRI--and its associated support systems--is the tool that will hasten the demise of the Outlaw US Empire since it in no way can compete on a level playing field, particularly with its dollar no longer the world's #1 reserve currency or commerce currency, and that what we're witnessing is the hybrid world war being waged to forestall that demise.
Posted by: karlof1 | Dec 1, 2017 5:41:04 PM | 27
Flynn contacted the Russian Ambassador regarding their UNSC vote.
Did he conduct diplomacy for the US without authorization? Was he a foreign agent lobbying on behalf of either Russia or Israel? It doesn't matter in the least because, after months of investigation, he was charged with nothing of the sort.
The 'lying to the FBI' charge sounds very serious outside the US, but that only applies to the little people here. Nobody like Flynn is ever going to prison for that, and he would be pardoned by Trump well before that anyway. Sure he acts contrite and all, but Flynn despises the Clinton/DNC mafia-shielding, treasonous FBI. He's laughing at this - and it's all part of a grander scheme where he gets to see the FBI exposed for what they are.
What people are missing here is what possible legal proof the Muller investigation had about Flynn's private (phone) conversations with Mr. Kislyak? Is this all a charade meant to set a precedent for acknowledging mass unwarranted NSA phone taps and the use of them in court? If the NSA or whomever has them, then why have they never been used before as evidence? Why now to support Flynn's farcical 'crime' of lying to the FBI?
I'm inclined to look hard at the emerging tin-foil hat explanations because they make so much sense. The scenario goes something like this:
The entire prolonged Russia-gate investigation is simply cover for making a case against the entrenched Clinton/DNC mafia and their crimes under the realization that they infest the intelligence agencies and Department of Justice. It's useless for Trump to demand their investigation because they already 'own' the evidence, access to it and the entire investigative process in the Justice Department. He would get nothing, over and over again. He knows it and they know it.
Is Trump surrounded by ex-generals because they own him, or because he owns/trusts them and they command the respect of the Pentagon cockroaches? Flynn was certainly a borg outsider. I think the others will follow Trump's orders regardless of or despite their political views. If the Clinton/DNC crimes extend to treason, then I think they can be tried under the military court system instead of Clinton/DNC-friendly civilian courts.
OK, sure... SuperTrump swoops in to save the country from the Clinton/DNC parasites that are running their own little mafia-like parallel government. I can always dream a little before North Korea nukes us with CIA-supplied nukes (and we somehow start WWIII with everyone) right? Give us tin-foil-hatters that much!
As a side foiler note, I felt something like tremors in the US Midwest yesterday. That's in the middle of the North American Craton - a continent-sized tectonic rock that hasn't cracked in 600 million years. It couldn't have been an earthquake. Anyone get nuked out there yesterday?
Posted by: PavewayIV | Dec 1, 2017 6:05:36 PM | 28
Obama addressed AIPAC after he sewed up the Dem nomination in June 2008, and he mentioned Jerusalem.
. . .Let me be clear. Israel's security is sacrosanct. It is non-negotiable. The Palestinians need a state that is contiguous and cohesive, and that allows them to prosper — but any agreement with the Palestinian people must preserve Israel's identity as a Jewish state, with secure, recognized and defensible borders. Jerusalem will remain the capital of Israel, and it must remain undivided. . .here
Israel has made it clear that its "secure, recognized and defensible borders" (as stated under UNSCR 242) are Palestine's borders.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Dec 1, 2017 6:30:27 PM | 29
Flynn surely knew his call was listened in on. Why would he lie about two very benign things. Surely helping Israel is looked upon as a good thing and asking Moscow to refrain frombtakibg actions against the US (escalation) hardly is on the same level as Reagans team asking Iran to keep hostages until after the election.
Worthy of mention is one if the CIA architects of US policy on the Middle East and Islamic world from the late 70's on has been hit with an arrest warrant in Turkey for attempting a coup on behalf of his buddy Guillen. Graham Fuller interestingly enough had a son in law who resided in his home and was the uncle of the Boston Bombers. He was also one of the proponents of destabilizing Syria in the early 80's by getting Saddam to invade Syria
Posted by: Pft | Dec 1, 2017 7:19:37 PM | 30
The Scalp-Taking of Gen. Flynn
What is arguably most disturbing about this case is that then-National Security Adviser Flynn was pushed into a perjury trap by Obama administration holdovers at the Justice Department who concocted an unorthodox legal rationale for subjecting Flynn to an FBI interrogation four days after he took office, testing Flynn’s recollection of the conversations while the FBI agents had transcripts of the calls intercepted by the National Security Agency.
. . .
Yates’s legal theorizing was so elastic and speculative that it could be used to justify subjecting almost anyone to FBI interrogation with the knowledge that their imperfect memories would guarantee the grounds for prosecution based on NSA intercepts of their communications.
Basically, the Obama holdovers concocted a preposterous legal theory to do whatever they could to sabotage the Trump administration, which they held in fulsome disdain.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Dec 1, 2017 7:33:47 PM | 31
"I believe the plan was to bait Russia into a full-bloodied invasion of Ukraine, crash the oil price through the Saudis, and re-enact Afghanistan 1980s, with a fine cocktail of neo-Nazis, jihadists, Kolomoisky’s brigades and the usual crew of CIA, Mossad, US UK and France special forces. Fortunately, Putin didn’t bite.
Posted by: Lochearn | Dec 1, 2017 3:52:35 PM | 14."
I agree with you 100%; yes, they need to crush Russia yet again so they can get to looting, something they are so very good at.
Posted by: frances | Dec 1, 2017 7:36:36 PM | 32
The intent of this campaign is to handicap the Trump administration as much as possible and to prevent better U.S. relations with Russia.
Let'em! The more they do it, the more Russia goes East.
That strategy had been set within twenty-four hours of her concession speech. Mook and Podesta assembled her communications team at the Brooklyn headquarters to engineer the case that the election wasn’t entirely on the up-and-up. For a couple of hours, with Shake Shack containers littering the room, they went over the script they would pitch to the press and the public. Already, Russian hacking was the centerpiece of the argument.
This is hilarious. I believe but don't believe this version.
I believe it in the sense it illustrates the correct sequence of facts that led to the concrete narrative Clinton used against Trump after the results became official.
I don't believe it in the sense it doesn't tell the whole story. As b has already stated, Obama had just come from a brutal proxy war against Russia in Ukraine. The Wolfowitz doctrine (1992) is the dominant doctrine in the deep state and the mainstream politicians of the USA. So this anti-Russia sentiment didn't come from a dadaist exercise: it was already deep entrenched in the American psyche.
My opinion is that the reason the Russia narrative was built so chaotically and improvised because Clinton really didn't think she would lose the election. But once in the WH, she would do an anti-Russia government, as well as an anti-China government -- after all, she's the mother of the infamous Pivot to Asia.
Thanks b for a mighty piece of writing. Can I hazard the view that Flynn's so called crime is minute compared to $hillary's national security crimes and her email server. Mueller is whitewashing for $hillary and creating pathetic diversions in going after Flynn.
The private email server mismanaged by $hillary and splat river IT company are an enormous crime of the most significant proportion and leave any BS allegations of Russian meddling as mindlessly irrelevant to the USA.
I am deeply suspicious of the this Flynn/Mueller story and I wonder if the USA legal system enables space for a public interest legal entity to join the action and put both Mueller and Flynn to the task of cross examination. Guilty pleas at court let perpetrators who have made deals off the hook and that goes for both sides of this prosecution. I guess I am too optimistic but where are the left or right public interest legal entities when you need them.
Posted by: uncle tungsten | Dec 1, 2017 7:51:10 PM | 34
General Flynn has recieved a sweetheart deal from the Prosecutors because they think the investigation will go to the top of this administration. One of Flynns lies concerned UNSC Resolution 2334 to be voted on 23 December 2016.
a. On or about December 21, 2016, Egypt submitted a resolution to the United Nations Security Council on the issue of Israeli settlements (“resolution”). The United Nations Security Council was scheduled to vote on the resolution the following day.
b. On or about December 22, 2016, a very senior member of the Presidential Transition Team directed FLYNN to contact officials from foreign governments, including Russia, to learn where each government stood on the resolution and to influence those governments to delay the vote or defeat the resolution.
c. On or about December 22, 2016, FLYNN contacted the Russian Ambassador about the pending vote. FLYNN informed the Russian Ambassador about the incoming administration’s opposition to the resolution, and requested that Russia vote against or delay the resolution
d. On or about December 23, 2016, FLYNN again spoke with the Russian Ambassador, who informed FLYNN that if it came to a vote Russia would not vote against the resolution.
A senior Trump transition team member said Kushner instructed Flynn to try and nobble the Resolution, did Trump instruct Kushner or did Kushner do it alone? Either way both are in trouble, this was not the act of an incoming administration ensuring a smooth transition, this was a blatant act to kill an important OBama initiative on Israeli settlement building and a clear breach of the Logan Act…
(1 Stat. 613, 18 U.S.C. § 953, enacted January 30, 1799) is a United States federal law that details the fine and/or imprisonment of unauthorized citizens who negotiate with foreign governments having a dispute with the United States. It was intended to prevent the undermining of the government’s position.[2] The Act was passed following George Logan’s unauthorized negotiations with France in 1798, and was signed into law by President John Adams on January 30, 1799. The Act was last amended in 1994, and violation of the Logan Act is a felony.
Posted by: harrylaw | Dec 1, 2017 7:51:18 PM | 35
If it wasn't an arsehole like Flynn I would be a bit het up by someone getting charged with a crime such as 'lying to the FBI'. What sort of tyranny permits such a law? Everyone has the right to decline self incrimination and when you think about it there is no response to FBI questions that would avoid self incrimination which doesn't constitute lying to the FBI.
"I can't remember" the response I prefer, would definitely constitute a breach, as would "No comment" - you do have a comment just not one you want to tell them.
"I cannot answer that question on the grounds it may incriminate me' is definitely a lie when there is no may about it, answering the query would mos def incriminate you.
That leaves one possible response "I cannot answer because it would incriminate me".
The sieve which is the publicity hungry FBI is always gonna 'leak' any answer which includes "would incriminate me" so in a nutshell this law is just another amerikan tyranny, but as I said Flynn is an arsehole nearly as big an arsehole as his former boss, so no point in getting to hot about this instance - not when at any time there are likely hundreds of decent humans in exactly this same unfathomable conundrum.
Posted by: Debsisdead | Dec 1, 2017 8:14:18 PM | 36
re Flynn's supposed crime which he supposedly needed to lie about:It is worth noting that both events used in the Mueller prosecution took place after the election had already concluded, which prompts the question: wasn't Mueller's charge to uncover how Russia colluded to help elect Trump, and not how Trump was looking to de-escalate the abysmal diplomatic relations between Obama and Putin?
So AFTER Trump won the election and was President-elect he started laying ground work for building relations and somehow this impede the investigation into Russian interference in the election??
I love the timing. Last night, Judicial Watch announced the release of the FBI emails that showed they covered for Hillary. Today, we get this.
And re:UNSC Resolution 2334 to be voted on 23 December 2016, Flynn's discussions were in support of Israel, nothing to do with Russia. Further, from what I understand although he spoke to Russia, they didn't change their planned vote. So he did a favor for Israel by speaking to Russia and nothing came of it. What are we Muller???
Posted by: frances | Dec 1, 2017 8:37:43 PM | 37
http://www.voltairenet.org/article178401.html
"In recent years there has been an increasing number of incidents involving attempts by foreign governments, or their agents, to influence the conduct of American foreign policy by techniques outside normal diplomatic channels."
This was during Kennedy's time, and the miscreant wasn't Russia. Fascinating article w Kennedy quotes.
Posted by: Penelope | Dec 1, 2017 8:47:02 PM | 38
If you need the world to end so your messiah can make his appearance then doing everything they do do makes perfect sense. A tribe is trying to blow up the world in line with their interpretation of the old testament prophets. Get used to it. They will co-opt others of this bent when the day comes.
You are all fucked. You you and you. It ain't whether you believe in a god or not. It's all about whether a tiny fraction of the earth's population have a forced suicide of everyone else psyhopathology.
Time to pin the tail on the donkey
Posted by: gut bugs galore | Dec 1, 2017 9:01:47 PM | 39
/~~~~~~~~~~
ZeroHedge -- Kushner Is "Senior Official" Who Ordered Flynn To Contact Russia -- Dec 1, 2017
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-12-01/kushner-said-have-ordered-flynn-contact-russia
When commenting on the Flynn plea deal with Mueller, we said that while hardly evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia, especially since all events took place after the election, the real question is who was the "senior member of the transition team" that instructed Flynn to call Russia. Now, according to Bloomberg's Eli Lake we may have the answer: none other than Jared Kushner, who as Lake says, "could be one of the next dominoes to fall."
[....]
If that is the extent of Mueller's charges, it's nothing and Trump walks away scott free. As Lake notes, "if that's all there is, then the whispers of collusion will look foolish. Nonetheless, it may be enough to take out not only Flynn, but also the man who married the president's daughter."
Of course, if Kushner is the last casualty of all this, it is likely safe to say that not many tears will be shed.
\~~~~~~~~~~
So then, if it was "none other" than Trump's son in law Jared Kushner (so not Trump himself) who "instructed Flynn to call Russia", then Trump was not responsible for that "instruction", so Trump (but not Kushner and Flynn) is off the hook. So that would pretty much lead to a dead end for the whole Mueller project.
Posted by: blues | Dec 1, 2017 9:12:26 PM | 40
@ gut bugs galore with the ending line:
Time to pin the tail on the donkey
Thanks for the chuckle. It comes to me after a half hour of practicing my voice lessons with the purpose of being able to sing the Disturbed version of The Sound of Silence...check it out if you are not familiar with the updated version of a 60's protest song here
the last verse
And the sign said The words of the prophets are written on the subway walls
And tenement halls
And whispered in the sounds of silence.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Dec 1, 2017 9:17:27 PM | 41
Good one, b! Here's another from Iran-Contra legend Robert Parry: https://consortiumnews.com/2017/12/01/the-scalp-taking-of-gen-flynn/
Posted by: Seamus Padraig | Dec 1, 2017 9:35:40 PM | 42
I've always suspected Obama signed his executive order that took control of the internet, all telephony data Networks and the IP addresses that identify them. With that control he could set up virtual private networks (VPN) pretending to be any actor in the world.
Every news Network that has reporters out in the field report back by logging in to a virtual server on their laptop. Google VPN and you'll get 100 ads for you to join. With a VPN you can surf anonymously under an IP number that's registered in any city in the world that offers that service. It is my contention that either the FBI or the CIA had set up virtual Networks using Russian IP numbers. That may be why Debbie Wasserman Schultz didn't let the FBI look at what the Awan brothers had going on within the DNC server logs. The Brothers may have set a VPN up over there. The purpose would be to hack other networks leaving Russian footprints. That Avenue has yet to be explored.
Posted by: Spear Chuck | Dec 1, 2017 10:12:57 PM | 43
@44 seamus.. thanks for that robert parry article...
Posted by: james | Dec 1, 2017 10:38:34 PM | 44
@ blues #40
It doesn't matter who told Flynn to do something in December 2016. The election was over, and Flynn's lies had no effect on the election nor on the investigation into the election. Paraphrasing my Bluegrass guru Bill Monroe, they ain't no part of nuthin'.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Dec 1, 2017 10:38:36 PM | 45
