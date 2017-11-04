Post a comment

Lebanon - Hariri's Resignation - The Opening Shot Of The Saudi War On Hizbullah
Four days ago we asked: Is The "Moderate Al-Qaeda" Set To Target Hizbullah?. The implied answer in that piece was "Yes, the war is coming to Lebanon."
Today the Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri resigned with a statement issues from Saudi Arabia on the Saudi Arabian TV station Al Arabia (video). This is the opening shot of the war.
The Saudi-Israeli-U.S. axis will lose this war while Iran and Russia will win from it.
Earlier this week the extremely sectarian Saudi Minister for Gulf Affairs Thamer al-Sabhan had threatened Hizbullah in Lebanon and announced surprises:
Firebrand Saudi State Minister for Gulf Affairs Thamer al-Sabhan on Monday called for “toppling Hizbullah” and promised “astonishing” developments in “the coming days.”
...
Referring to his Sunday tweet about the Lebanese government, the minister said: “I addressed my tweet to the government because the Party of Satan (Hizbullah) is represented in it and it is a terrorist party. The issue is not about toppling the government but rather that Hizbullah should be toppled.”
“The coming developments will definitely be astonishing,” al-Sabhan added.
While the fighting in Syria and Iraq was ongoing, Lebanon was kept at peace. With the wars ending Lebanon is again the place where proxy fights are carried out. In mid October Joseph Bahout predicted this development:
Regionally, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are now seeking ways to compensate for the loss of Syria as a place where they could defy and bleed Iran. A renewed desire to reverse their regional fortunes could lead them to try regaining a foothold in Lebanon. The Gulf states, Israel, and the United States do not want Iran to reap the benefits of a victory in Syria. If ever they seek to rebalance the regional relationship with Tehran in the Levant, the only place to do so would be Lebanon, despite the many risks that would accompany such an effort.
In such an event, and despite its reticence to jeopardize its Lebanese sanctuary, Hezbollah could have no choice but to accept such a challenge, especially if there is an Israeli component to it.
Lebanese politics are regulated by a complicate agreement. The Sunni camp, financed by the Saudis, holds the position of Prime Minister. The position of the President is held by the Christian former general Michel Aoun. The position of Speaker of the Parliament is held by the leader of the Shia Amal movement Nabih Berri. Two month ago Berri had proposed elections to a new parliament before the end of the year. An election would likely diminish the Sunni position.
Saad Al-Hariri was put into the prime minister position after a long quarrel in Lebanon that had reignited when Saad's father Rafic Hariri, the former PM, was assassinated. Hizbullah was accused of that assassination but an Israeli plot seemed more likely.
The Hariri family made its money as owner of Saudi Oger, a construction company in Saudi Arabia. The Hariris have Saudi passports. Business has gone bad under Hariri junior. In July Saudi Oger closed shop and the former billionaire family is rumored to be bankrupt. The Saudi rulers sponsors them.
Hariri had recently assigned a Lebanese ambassador to Syria. Yesterday Hariri was visited in Beirut by Ali Velayati, a top advisor of the supreme leader Khamenei of Iran. The Saudis did not like either. Thamer's plan was set into motion. They sent a private jet and hauled Hariri to Riyadh. There the Saudi clown prince Mohammad bin Salman gave Hariri his resignation statement (written by Thamer?) to be read by him on Saudi TV.
Irony alert: The Lebanese PM (with a Saudi passport) resigns on order of Saudi Arabia, in Saudi Arabia, on Saudi Arabian TV. In his Saudi written resignation statement (excerpts) he accuses Iran of foreign meddling in Lebanese politics.
(Hariri also suddenly claims that there was an assassination planned against him in Lebanon. This is nonsense. The Lebanese internal security organization says it has no knowledge of such a plot. Hariri needs an excuse to stay away from Lebanon and from the wrath of his followers. Saudi media are trying to create some fantastic story from that assassination claim. But there is nothing evident to back it up.)
The resignation of Hariri is intended to provoke a constitutional crisis in Lebanon and to prevent new parliament elections. The further Saudi plan is likely to evolve around these elements:
- The Trump administration will announce new sanctions against Hizbullah and against Lebanon in general.
- The Saudi government will slip some of its al-Qaeda/ISIS proxy fighters from Syria and Iraq into Lebanon (possibly via Turkey by sea). It will finance local Lebanese terror operations.
- There will be new assassination attempts, terror attacks and general rioting by Sunni extremist elements against Christians and Shia in Lebanon.
- The U.S. will try to press the Lebanese army into a war against Hizbullah.
- Israel will try to provoke and divert Hizbullah's attention by new shenanigans at the Lebanese and Syrian border. It will NOT start a war.
The plan is unlikely to succeed:
- The Lebanese people as a whole have no interest in a new civil war.
- The Lebanese army will not get involved on any specific side but will try to keep everyone calm.
- Sanctions against Hizbullah will hit all of Lebanon, including Sunni interests.
- A new Sunni prime minister will be found and installed, replacing the resigned Saudi puppet.
- Russian and Iranian economic interests will find a new market in Lebanon. Russian companies will engage in Lebanese gas and oil extraction in the Mediterranean and replace U.S. involvement.
The miscalculated Saudi/U.S./Israeli plan against Hizbullah can be understood as a helpless tantrum after their defeat in Syria and Iraq.
Iraqi troops have, against strong U.S. protest, cleared ISIS from border areas with Syria. Some Iraqi militia have crossed the border and are helping Syrian troops to take the last ISIS controlled settlement of Abu Kamal. This will finally open a direct road from Syria to Iraq and beyond. The U.S. had planned to take Abu Kamal with its Kurdish/Arab proxy forces in the area and to block that line of communication. The Syrian government forces are racing against that. For the fourth day in a row Russian Tu-22M3s long range bombers have supported the fight with large raids flown directly from Russia. Hizbullah re-injected thousands of its fighters. This massive force will overwhelm ISIS defenses. Syria will win the race and the fight.
The Saudi sponsored Islamic State in Iraq and Syria has been suffocated and its existence has ended. Some elements of it will continue as a desert terrorist group - nasty but with little overall effect.
Iraq has regained its national sovereignty. It defeated ISIS, the Kurdish encroachment on Arab territory and all attempts to reignite a civil war. The fighting in Syria against al-Qaeda, as well as Turkish, Israeli and U.S. interference, will continue for another year. But it is very likely that the strong alliance of Syria, Iran, Russia and Hizbullah will win this fight. Syria is damaged but will survive as a whole and independent country.
The now launched war on Hizbullah and thereby Lebanon will likely have a similar outcome.
In their manic attempts to push back against perceived Iranian (and Russian) influence the Saudis and the U.S. have enabled Iran (and Russia) to gain better and more secure standing that they could ever have hoped to achieve otherwise. Why the Saudis think that their new adventure in Lebanon will have a different result is beyond me.
Great piece, thanks.
They're going to hit Lebanon. Feel bad for them.
Posted by: @Madderhatter67 | Nov 4, 2017 11:06:13 AM | 1
@all - I find it interesting that Trump just today told the Saudis to launch the IPO of Aramco at the NY stock exchange.
Trump is already presenting the bill to the Saudis for his help in creating this Lebanon mess.
Who will replace Hariri?
The US will exploit the divisions ... unfortunately. (as will Israel, too) Meanwhile I am sure most Lebanese like most Syrians only want peace. So very sad.
BTW wasn't Lebanon on the list of 7 countries to be attacked after 9/11 according to Wesley Clark?
Posted by: Curtis | Nov 4, 2017 11:11:39 AM | 3
Yes, the focus again shifts westward, first from Iraq to Syria and now to poor Lebanon. But that's it for the forces of evil, when they come up against the Med. Meanwhile a new project (and opportunity) for Russia?
Posted by: Don Bacon | Nov 4, 2017 11:50:02 AM | 4
"In their manic attempts to push back against perceived Iranian (and Russian) influence the Saudis and the U.S. have enabled Iran (and Russia) to gain better and more secure standing that they could ever have hoped to achieve otherwise. Why the Saudis think that their new adventure in Lebanon will have a different result is beyond me."
This has been the crux of my thoughts for the last year or so. Its amazing how much the attitude in the west is to 'just do something' even when it's evidently counterproductive to their stated interests.
Hope Lebanon comes out okay in the end. With the racheting up of rhetoric on3 has to wonder (and worry) about how that country will look in 5, 10 years...
Posted by: George Smiley | Nov 4, 2017 11:50:10 AM | 5
US sent troops to Lebanon in 1958 - 59 years ago.
I wrote about tit-for-tat Cold War symbolism earlier this year.
Trump fired 59 missiles into Syria. Trump's missile volley came 7 months after Russia's first volley of 26 Kalibr cruise missiles (Putin's candles") on Putin's birthday in October 2015. 26 years before (November 1989) was the fall of the Berlin Wall and end of the Cold War. Russians were told that NATO would not advance "one inch" eastward. Also: when US-led Coalition attacked Deir Ezzor in September 2016 the Russians were put on hold for 27 minutes - possibly also referring back to 1989 (an 'answer' to the Russian reference).
In November 1958, Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev issued the Western powers an ultimatum to withdraw from Berlin within six months and make it a free, demilitarised city. This ultimately led to the Berlin Crisis of 1961. The term "strategic patience" comes from this period.
If 59 missiles was a reference to 1958, what could be the import?
- foreshadowing an intervention in Lebanon?
- warning Putin not to demand that US leave Syria?
- a signal that US would be resolute? or stand by allies?
- a symbolic request for Russian to practice strategic patience because Trump's missile volley was forced by Saudi Arabia?
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Nov 4, 2017 12:14:48 PM | 6
Given the signs of at least a modicum of detente between Saudi and Russia following the King's visit to Moscow last month, the threatening statements by Thamer and the resignation of Hariri are indeed alarming. My understanding is that Russia generally has a 'hands off' stance vis a vis Hezbullah so as not to antagonize Israel, but this also necessitates a delicate balancing act with regard to relations with Syria and Iran. Which raises the question: was the Saudi delegation's visit to Moscow really just a diversion tactic?
Posted by: dapoopa | Nov 4, 2017 12:16:21 PM | 7
There is no mercy in the US/Saudi/Israeli axis, unfortunately. After all Lebanon has been through, the last thing it needs is Wahhabist terrorists invading its territory to cause more misery.
Posted by: WorldBLee | Nov 4, 2017 12:17:41 PM | 8
Isnt this what traitors do? The stupid Hariri clan is quite amazing pack of idiots. He basically calls for war against his own nation, what friggin idiot.
And as always the stupid western media back Saudiarabia and the pro-israel Hariri "fake-news" bogus claims, that along with ISIS, hates shia muslims to death!
Of course this comes now when Syria, HEzbollah, Iran is about to win in Syria.
Posted by: Anon | Nov 4, 2017 12:22:07 PM | 9
b @2
There was talk not long ago of China buying the full 5% of Aramco. Not sure how much was in that, but possibly why US is backing Saudi in their new Lebanon adventure. The US backs Saudi's in Lebanon and Saudi does not sell Aramco to China?
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Nov 4, 2017 12:28:08 PM | 10
Thanks for the posting b. You really are providing excellent insight not available elsewhere
When does the house of cards fall down?
Or does it?
Maybe more flailing like this in other countries.
At some point the finance swords will come out and we get to see if the rest of the world buys the elite's derivative claim on everything at debt default time.
I hope whatever happens in Lebanon does minimum damage to its inhabitants and surroundings and maximum damage to empire.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Nov 4, 2017 12:33:24 PM | 11
The United States spends $600 billion, not counting veteran's benefits, on war every year. This expense is approved unanimously by the Congress, elected representatives of the people. The "Defense" budget is not even mentioned in the national political debate raging over taxes, health care, etc.
Obviously, this expense is intended to create an American Empire. To put it extremely mildly, it has and will fail. The death throes are going to threaten the existence of mankind. All because some religious, slave-holding lunatics were expelled from England, England forsooth, in the 17th century. OMG.
Posted by: Burt | Nov 4, 2017 12:35:05 PM | 12
"(Hariri also suddenly claims that there was an assassination planned against him in Lebanon. This is nonsense"
It is NOT a nonsense. It makes much sense as the murder of his father was in similar circumstances. Rafik Hariri was openly supportive to Hezbollah and was eliminated and the murder was blamed on Hezbollah and Syria, while it is clear that Israel and the CIA was part of it. It was followed by a popular rejection of the Syrian army who had toacep nthe expusion of the Syrian arlts
Reposted from previous thread:
The Saudis and the Israelis are so furious by the outstanding victories of the Syrian army under Bashar al Assad over their proxies, ISIS, that they are triggering a political crisis in Lebanon to paralyze Hezbollah and hit at Iran.
After his visit to Saudi Arabia, Hariri was made to realize that his life was in danger, either from Hezbollah (according to the Saudis) or from Israel-USA. In reality it is more probable that Israel and the USA wants to murder him, put the blame on Iran and Hezbollah and create a public rejection of Iran in Lebanon. That is part of the present campaign against Iran, Hezbollah and Syria
In either case Hariri panicked and did well to resign. He may have thrown the country in a political crisis but he may have avoided a worst crisis if he had be killed.
Now Lebanon still has to face the Saudi-Israel-USA blackmail:
You get rid of Iran and Hezbollah or you face total destruction.
I expect Lebanon to discreetly turn to Russia for protection.
Posted by: Virgile | Nov 4, 2017 12:40:17 PM | 13
thanks b... i echo others comments - excellent commentary on your part...however, i do agree with @13 virgiles overview on hariri was in a tough position thanks the saudi's... either way the saudis and israel in particular - with the usa in tow i guess) want to cause more mayham and shit in lebannon now... when does it arrive on the saudis and israels doorstep is what i want to know? these countries really need to get a life..
Posted by: james | Nov 4, 2017 12:57:55 PM | 14
It seems most likely that Hariri's life was in danger in Saudi Arabia, and this was explained to him. An offer he couldn't refuse - retirement in Paris or death in the sand.
I don't think the Russians want to be in Lebanon directly. And who would give them the invitation? I would guess the Russian people would be wary of the expanded involvement. Obviously Russia will support the allies in every way lawful and practical.
The internal politics of Lebanon seems called to the plate now. Time for Lebanon to decide its sovereign path.
Whatever comes next, will Hezbollah simply attack Israel and make it feel some pain? This would be easy to do, except civilian Lebanon would suffer the air strikes. Hezbollah would have to execute a masterstroke - something like, speaking of offers you can't refuse, Israel waking up with its favorite horse's severed head in its bed.
Sayed Nasrallah will explain it all soon. Prayers for the innocents.
Posted by: Grieved | Nov 4, 2017 1:01:34 PM | 15
Questions
Do these moves in Lebanon stem from US & Israeli demands that Iranian forces leave Syria? Or is that an excuse?
When US & Israel refer to "Iranian forces" is that meant to include Hezbollah?
Should we see these developments in Lebanon as primarily anti-Iranian (degrade Hezbollah forces) or anti-Assad (i.e. a second front)?
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Nov 4, 2017 1:10:23 PM | 16
As if the people of Lebanon have not suffered enough.
To hell with the moronic warmongering of the US/Saudi/Israeli Axis.
Posted by: AriusArmenian | Nov 4, 2017 1:19:50 PM | 17
The sale of ARAMCO is a sign of desperation in the Saudi regime, not strength. They know they are running on empty and will have to use whatever resources they have already to stay in power. The forced reduction in oil price was ostensably aimed at Russia, but it has also crippled Saudi too. Qui bono? A forced sale of ARAMCO will lead to them getting below par in a forced sale - to whom? Zionist central bankers?
The Zionists have seen rapprochement between Turkey and Russia, now Saudi and Russia so they will be desperate. What better way to stir things up than linking Saudi in as a primary driver for the Lebanese / Hezbollah position, with the hope of splitting the Russian rapprochment. However, the reality is that Hezbollah/Lebanon is not an existential national security threat to Saudi, but it is to Israel. And that is the elephant in the room again.
Israel was so close to seeing all its regional enemies embroiled in terrorism and social/economic disruption - Iran, Iraq, Syria, Saudi, Turkey, Lebanon - with the prospect of making great gains (for national security purposes natch) in the Golan where Zionist proxy forces have been guarding territory for it. And now it looks to be fading dream. Even Druze living in the Occupied Golan have warned the IDF that they will defend their co-religionists in Syria against ISIS/whatever.
Destruction of Hezbollah/Lebanon only benefits Israel.
Posted by: Anonymous | Nov 4, 2017 1:33:00 PM | 18
Saad Hariri Twitter account here.
https://twitter.com/saadhariri
All normal until 23 hours ago. Six hours ago a strange tweet that reads backwards with link to a facebook account I cannot access.
Four hours ago, a tweet with a picture of Hariri and, I take it, his resignation speech alongside. The last two tweets of six and four hours ago come across like they have been posted by somebody else.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Nov 4, 2017 1:39:16 PM | 19
@19 jr questions.. 1st question - yeah, i am sure they rationalize it that way, however i don't see them unhappy with the saudis funding isis, al qaeda and those moderate headchoppers that were also given wide support from the usa...
2nd q... probably... any other power in the middle east outside of those friendly to the usa/israel, will be characterized in some negative light..
3rd q.. both...
Posted by: james | Nov 4, 2017 1:43:56 PM | 20
at least that bozo from saudi arabia wasn't lying when he said something big was coming.. someone ought to frame it all in the context of this guy knowingly meddling in lebanons affairs as opposed to this just coming to light today.. the saudis are really shitty manipulators it seems..
Posted by: james | Nov 4, 2017 1:45:28 PM | 21
Posted by: Anonymous | Nov 4, 2017 1:33:00 PM | 18:
Destruction of Hezbollah/Lebanon only benefits Israel.Not if this is a second front in the war for Syria.
Getting "Iranian forces" out of Syria means that Nusra/HTS and ISIS can better wage guerrilla war, right?
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Nov 4, 2017 1:46:25 PM | 22
Posted by: Anonymous | Nov 4, 2017 1:33:00 PM | 18:
The Zionists have seen rapprochement between Turkey and Russia, now Saudi and Russia ...I'm not so sure about this.
Maybe in each case they have agreed to disagree. In the process of talks with Russia they try to ascertain EXACTLY how far they can go in their anti-Assad/anti-Iranian efforts.
And maybe try to calm the Bear with honeyed words and treats like an S-400 purchase.
Also I never forget that Erdogan turned toward Russian because he was forced to do so. I think his heart is still with MB-Wahhabi.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Nov 4, 2017 1:59:41 PM | 23
Thanks, b, for the work you've put into keeping up to date with the forthcoming Lebanon fiasco. If Saudi-Barbarian Thamer al-Sabhan wants to astonish me he'll have to grow up, stop slaughtering and starving civilians and destroying public infrastructure in Yemen, AND resist the urge to repeat those crimes in Lebanon.
I heard a rumor a couple of years ago that Hezbollah has 100,000 missiles aimed at Israel. Imo they should unleash them as soon as the first Lebanese civilian is killed. The Jews will want Lebanon destroyed anyway, so Hez may as well give them a preview. And let's face it, if there wasn't an "Israel" none of this would be happening. And when there isn't an "Israel" any more, it'll stop. So sooner the better. For Humankind.
Btw, LOVED the irony/hypocrisy alert!
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Nov 4, 2017 2:09:55 PM | 24
Syria was wrecked. Now it is the turn of Lebanon. The Yinon Plan marches on.
Posted by: Mark Thomason | Nov 4, 2017 2:10:57 PM | 25
nasrallah is speaking at 6pm on this tonight.. 6pm lebanese time i think...
Posted by: james | Nov 4, 2017 2:14:14 PM | 26
6pm sunday.. left that off, sorry!
Posted by: james | Nov 4, 2017 2:19:52 PM | 27
Yeah, I mainly agree with b. However as I noted in the last thread, I was very struck by how similar Hariri's reasoning was to Netanyahu's threats a day or two ago, about the rise of Iran and Hizbullah. There's collusion there. Israel is involved in this game.
I wonder whether this is not a prelude to another attempt by Israel to do away with Hizbullah's missiles, an invasion justified by "confusion" in Lebanon. That may be only a piece in the jigsaw, but a piece quite likely.
Posted by: Laguerre | Nov 4, 2017 2:31:37 PM | 28
Un confirmed report of missle flying to Riyadh airport!!!! surprise..
Posted by: Rd | Nov 4, 2017 2:35:40 PM | 29
b:
The resignation of Hariri is intended to provoke a constitutional crisis in Lebanon and to prevent new parliament elections.... The Saudi government will slip some of its al-Qaeda/ISIS proxy fighters from Syria and Iraq into Lebanon (possibly via Turkey by sea). It will finance local Lebanese terror operations. There will be new assassination attempts, terror attacks and general rioting ...It's not so unfathomable b. Seems like a set-up for US Liberal Interventionism. Then nation-building. With no valid government to object, USA could be there for years.
Why the Saudis think that their new adventure in Lebanon will have a different result is beyond me.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Nov 4, 2017 2:40:10 PM | 30
This article by Alastair Crook is interestiog. A good section on Turkey vs Saudi Arabia/Israel/US.
https://consortiumnews.com/2017/11/04/israeli-saudi-tandem-adjusts-to-syria-loss/
I think the article throws more light on the Turkish move in Idlib which Russia is still publicaly backing.
Although Erdogans support base is sympathetic to AQ and Erdogan does not/did not believe they should be designated a terrorist organisation, AQ is beginning to be seen as a Saudi Israeli proxy.
Russia may well have forseen the current developments some time ago. With the coming Saudi/Israeli/US play, Turkey will be with Russia and Iran. Turkey is now positioned to hit the Saudi proxies from both the Turkish border and the Efrin canton border. Saudi Arabia's part in the coming war, I would guess, is to consist of finance and activating proxies throughout the region. The main group of Saudi proxies now seem to be concentrated in Idlib, but they are now surrounded, with Turkey covering two sides, and SAA covering the other sides. ??
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Nov 4, 2017 2:40:34 PM | 31
Best comment above: that the Hegemon is merciless.
It looks like the plan is to draw Hezbollah out of Syria. This will force Iran to commit more to Syria. That, in turn, will justify stronger measures by Israel, Saudi Arabia, the US, etc.. Syria's worst sufferings, as it seems, have yet to begin.
Posted by: paul | Nov 4, 2017 2:42:01 PM | 32
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Nov 4, 2017 1:59:41 PM | 23
His heart is definitively not with NATO as he suspects them of the putsch against him.
Lebanon obviously intends to ally with Iran. From Al Manar:
Velayati Meets Aoun, Hails Lebanese Victories against ISIL
Aoun is the Christian president.
This here is a good AP explainer of the issue.
The issue for Lebanon is not so much Iran which is far away but Assad having won in Syria and the relations of Lebanon with Syria.
Hairi's reminder of his father's assassination can be understood in the context of getting Syria out of Lebanon - that had been the result and maybe the intention of the assassination.
The question that will be resolved soon is if there are Sunni representatives who agree to relations with Syria and the return of refugees.
Western policies surrounding Lebanon are so mind boggling stupid I don't know where to begin. But I doubt Hairiris resignation has anything to do with a Western plot.
Posted by: somebody | Nov 4, 2017 2:42:22 PM | 33
Irony alert: The Lebanese PM (with a Saudi passport) resigns on order of Saudi Arabia, in Saudi Arabia, on Saudi Arabian TV.The expression "on order of Saudi Arabia" is not necessary. It may not be true. "with the agreement of" is better. Saudi is certainly colluding with this game, but it is not certain that they are directing it.
The striking point is the impression on the Lebanese people of their Prime Minister resigning from Saudi Arabia. He didn't stay and fight for his people. Rather he ran away. People will notice that. He will be discredited, and the people around him. Which gives more credit to Hizbullah.
I would think Nasrullah has put his forces on alert for an Israeli attack.
Posted by: Laguerre | Nov 4, 2017 2:54:52 PM | 34
Hariri flew to Saudi Arabia on Friday after a meeting in Beirut with Ali Akbar Velayati, the top adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Afterwards, Velayati described Hariri’s coalition as “a victory” and “great success”.
I think he might say exactly why he is stepping down - the situation is similar to that leading up to the assassination of his father.
A prime minister of Lebanon has to work with Syria and Hezbollah - Hariris father did and the son would have to do the same.
Posted by: somebody | Nov 4, 2017 3:05:29 PM | 35
somebody @33:
His heart is definitively not with NATO as he suspects them of the putsch against him.Yes, that is what we are led to believe.
Cui bono? The supposed plot was fortuitous for Erdogan. Before the plot, Erdogan faced increasing opposition due to the fall out from his Syrian adventurism: Russian trade restrictions and embarrassing disclosures like Erdogan's involvement in the ISIS oil trade. But the supposed coup attempt changed all that. Turned his losing hand into a winner.
Yet, despite Erdogan's supposed hatred of the US and consequent NEED for good Russian relations, he hasn't played ball with R+6 as much as one might expect. IMO, for example, Erdogan's animosity toward the Kurds helped to drive them into the arms of the USA. And Erdogan's actions in Idlib are questionable.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Nov 4, 2017 3:08:30 PM | 36
Surely Israel has just made a stupendously foolish move by bringing the war right to its own border? It has precipitated the Golan campaign, and quickened the focus on an occupation that might have survived for some years, but which will now become part of the play.
Looking at the map, the most pain-inflicting way to fight Israel in this latest gambit is to retake the Golan Heights. Israel's own muddying of the waters will provide a geopolitical clusterfuck, with intrigues, games of chicken, covert atrocities and an aggregate fog of war in which Syria asserts its lawful right and Hezbollah gains further emplacement along Israel's border.
I know there are many Zionist interests that stand in the way of this result, including Genie Energy and the lust for hydrocarbons. But all these interests will lose.
Posted by: Grieved | Nov 4, 2017 3:08:40 PM | 37
@Laguerre
The expression "on order of Saudi Arabia" is not necessary. It may not be true. "with the agreement of" is better. Saudi is certainly colluding with this game, but it is not certain that they are directing it.
Of course they are. Hariri's office and people near him were totally surprised. It contradicted all he had done over the last weeks and month. It wasn't his decision.
The striking point is the impression on the Lebanese people of their Prime Minister resigning from Saudi Arabia. He didn't stay and fight for his people. Rather he ran away. People will notice that. He will be discredited, and the people around him. Which gives more credit to Hizbullah.
From an NYT piece that just came out: Saad Hariri Quits as Lebanon Prime Minister, Blaming Iran
Mr. Hariri’s political party, the Future Movement, announced it would hold solidarity demonstrations for him across the country, including in Beirut and in the northern city of Tripoli. But just before 4 p.m., the party announced it was canceling the demonstrations.The Future party can usually get thousands to demonstrate on command whenever needed. Not now.
People are too pissed to demonstrate "solidarity" with their leader.
It will NOT start a war.I don't know. Getting rid of Hizbullah missiles is a major objective of Israeli policy, and cannot be achieved without war. War under the best conditions must be Netanyahu's idea.
Posted by: Laguerre | Nov 4, 2017 3:18:12 PM | 39
Congrats, the houthis have shot at riyadh airport, or so says thd bbc
Posted by: Mina | Nov 4, 2017 3:19:36 PM | 40
re b 38
Of course they are. Hariri's office and people near him were totally surprised. It contradicted all he had done over the last weeks and month. It wasn't his decision.It could equally be a trick with Israel, agreed to by Saudi. Saudi has no interest in taking over Lebanon. It wouldn't work in a million years. Lebanon is too cosmopolitan. The Saudis like their summer holidays in Beirut, where they can drink and find prostitutes. MbS may not have thought of this last problem.
The main desire for change in Lebanon is the Israeli desire to be rid of Hizbullah and its missiles.
Posted by: Laguerre | Nov 4, 2017 3:55:18 PM | 41
I don't think Israel has ever been known to be a player that waits for others to make the first move. It seems to be a matter of when not if the Zionist state goes to war.
Posted by: aniteleya | Nov 4, 2017 4:28:57 PM | 42
Laguerre @41
"Saudi has no interest in taking over Lebanon"
I normally agree with most all you post, but this statement couldn't be more false. Saudi not only has the desire to take over Lebanon, they've basically already done exactly that, and moreover 20 years ago. Even though it's illegal for Saudis to have two passports, ALL of the Hariri clan have Saudi and Lebanese citizenship. Saudi owns the Hariris, they own the Future Movement, they even literally own downtown Beirut through the Solidere company. Saudi owns innumerable businesses, banks, tv stations, you name it. They even built the nicest highway in the country, a modern four lane affair built from Beirut through the hills of southern Lebanon, built as a peace offering to Israel to entice it to accept the Saudi-led Arab Peace Initiative. Saudi, along with the US and EU, have been the undisputed masters of Lebanon since the 2005 withdrawal of Syrian troops.
Posted by: Don Wiscacho | Nov 4, 2017 4:43:31 PM | 43
@41 It is undeniable that KSA tries to leverage all it can to influence policy making in Lebanon (possibly at the behest of Isreal) on pretext of supporting Sunnis but with the true aim of effecting paralysis in the country.
This latest development may further the March 8 Alliance ascendency..
Wishful thinking maybe but the final nail in Sykes-Picot would be to see Lebanon re-integrate Greater Syria.
Posted by: Lozion | Nov 4, 2017 4:52:54 PM | 44
re 43. There is that, but not openly.
Posted by: Laguerre | Nov 4, 2017 4:56:29 PM | 45
B,
I hope you're correct in your assessment that the Saudi-US-Israeli plan will fail. However, to 'win' they would only need to turn Lebanon into a failed state, and as much as I love the country and its people, it has only been a hair's breadth away from being a failed state since the end of the civil war.
In 2008 there was a mini- civil war that luckily only lasted a week. Even though it could have easily descended into the hell that plagued the country from '75 to '90, that didn't stop the March 14 coalition (Hariri and allies) from duking it out with the March 8 folks (Hizbullah and allies). Machine guns and RPGs in the streets, I got shot at with an AK-47 trying to get back home from work one night. Both sides were playing for keeps.
The main question is what damage occurred to Hariri's reputation among his supporters by so obviously bowing to Saudi's orders. While I'm sure many are disgusted, I'm not sure they won't end up shrugging their shoulders and going right back to unconditional support for the Future Movement. Such is the lack of critical thinking when it regards politics among most of the population.
Posted by: Don Wiscacho | Nov 4, 2017 5:00:26 PM | 46
I don't see the US mentioned as a key player against Hez so here goes.
Hariri visited Trump in July. Trump dumped on Hezbollah but Hariri objected.
President Donald Trump . . .included Hezbollah among a list of terror groups like al-Qaida and the Islamic State group that Lebanon is "on the front lines in the fight against," according to the Lebanese prime minister.
"We understand, quite frankly, that Hezbollah is an organization for the U.S. that is not acceptable," Hariri said. "My job as the prime minister of Lebanon is how to best shield Lebanon from problems outside the country." "We already have 1.5 million, so I don't need any more challenges to handle today," Hariri said, referring to the number of foreign refugees displaced mostly from Syria currently in camps inside his country. . .here
In October, the US stepped up actions against Hezbollah.
The Trump administration on Friday plans to roll out a new public campaign aimed at cracking down more forcefully on the armed wing of Hezbollah in Lebanon, part of a broader effort to counter the militant Shiite group’s chief backer, Iran. The new push will include instituting cash rewards for its “most wanted” operatives, stepping up U.S. intelligence and law enforcement efforts, and also aims to enlist allies to do more to undermine the group’s global network, three administration officials told reporters Thursday. . .here
And then raised the Hezbollah threat against the US.
"While I'm not here today to speak publicly about any specific, or credible, or imminent threat to the homeland," National Counterterrorism Center Director Nicholas Rasmussen told reporters, "we in the intelligence community do in fact see continued activity on behalf of Hezbollah here inside the homeland."
"It's our assessment that Hezbollah is determined to give itself a potential homeland option as a critical component of its terrorism playbook," he went on to say, citing recent arrests of alleged Hezbollah operatives in New York and Michigan. "And that is something that those of us in the counter-terrorism community take very, very seriously." . .here
Recently the news came out that Iran President Hassan Rouhani rejected an opportunity to speak with President Trump in New York in September. There hasn't been such a meeting since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The US initially denied that Trump had made such a request but then confirmed it. We (or I) can suppose that Trump would have ordered Rouhani to dump Hezbollah, and then publicize that he had done it. Rouhani may have guessed the reason for the meeting request, or may have had intelligence on it, or perhaps he was just a bit put off that Trump in his UN speech referenced Iran a dozen times, calling its government an “oppressive regime” and a dictatorship. In the same speech, Trump also called the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the six world powers “one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into.”
Posted by: Don Bacon | Nov 4, 2017 5:06:35 PM | 47
Lots of things happening all over region. SAA and PMU are now attacking al-Bukamal, the SAA having made an end-run through Iraqi territory to join with PMU for the assault. Velayati said in a statement to Reuters that SAA will soon turn North to "liberate" Raqqa. That and more interesting material and interviews available at SouthFront. Igor Bundy has supplied much info about ongoing operations at SyrPers. And Twitter is alive with this news, "King Khaled International Airport in #Riyadh, #SaudiArabia on lockdown as parts of ballistic missile reported to have fallen on the runway," and a whole lot more. And if all that's not enough, a new document proving HRC owned the DNC as early as 9/2015 has surfaced, published and briefly commented upon at The Duran, http://theduran.com/secret-document-reveals-hillary-clinton-had-contract-to-take-over-dnc-in-2015/
So many reversals on so many fronts; so much to write about yet chores currently take precedence!
Posted by: karlof1 | Nov 4, 2017 5:21:53 PM | 48
@47
Trump seems to have a hatred for all countries that have embarrassed the US or killed US troops in the past and never been defeated. North Korea, Cuba, Iran (embassy siege and so forth), Hezbolla (Beirut barracks), and I suspect Saudi Arabia for 9/11. He seems to be making Saudi Arabia pay for the privilage of being sent to their own destruction, at the same time causing as much damage as possible to Iran and Hezbolla.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Nov 4, 2017 5:23:33 PM | 49
A bit OT but I think also ties in with my comment @47
Trump tweeting I think from Japan..
Donald J. TrumpVerified account
@realDonaldTrump
Thank you to our GREAT Military/Veterans and @PacificCommand.
Remember #PearlHarbor. Remember the @USSArizona!
A day I’ll never forget.
......................
Ivanka Trump tweeting from Japan at the same time...
Ivanka TrumpVerified account
@IvankaTrump
Touched by the warm hospitality of Prime Minister Abe and the Japanese people. ありがとうございます [Thank you]! Until next time
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Nov 4, 2017 5:45:24 PM | 50
Remember that just before the 2016 USian election, Israel ran "civil defense"drills along its border with Lebanon. Even though the ISIL plan is failing, I doubt the Zio-nazis/Neo-cons are ready to give up on the Yinon plan overall. And with world opinion shifting against the Israeli government and Global War OF Terror, I fear they are feeling a bit desperate to speed things up.
Are Russia and Iran really forces in opposition to the global fascist world order? Perhaps that question will be answered once and for all very shortly. My heart goes out to all the victims, past, present and future.
Posted by: Daniel | Nov 4, 2017 5:45:42 PM | 51
Is this game on for Israel to bomb Lebanon to rubble like they did in 2006? The last time they got their ass kicked in the ground war and had to retreat. Does the Israeli defense forces believe they have a better game plan against a much more upgraded Hezbollah capability?
What if Hezbollah missiles can hit Israel continuously, despite all their bombing and air superiority? I am curious what the Russians will do here. Will Putin defend Hezbollah like he did Assad in Syria? I doubt.
Posted by: ab initio | Nov 4, 2017 5:50:25 PM | 52
Of course its just a coincidence that boy wonder Jared Kushner had recently snuck over to Saudi Arabia with uber-zionist Jason Greenblatt in tow.
Kushner Took Secret Trip to Saudi Arabia
https://www.thedailybeast.com/kushner-took-secret-trip-to-saudi-arabia
“…Jared Kushner returned home this weekend from an unannounced trip to Saudi Arabia,…Kushner was accompanied by Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell and Jason Greenblatt, special representative for international negotiations…. Kushner traveled commercially last Wednesday …
The White House did not reveal who Kushner met with.”
Nothing to see here…. Carry on.
Posted by: pantaraxia | Nov 4, 2017 5:53:41 PM | 53
Rumors of an attempted coup in Riyad, arrests, etc. All post Hariri statement & Yemen missile strike. Things are heating up..
Posted by: Lozion | Nov 4, 2017 6:01:12 PM | 54
the usual whining about hezbollah/hizbullah has reached a cyclical fever pitch as of late. the usual bitching and whining from the cowards in riyadh and tel aviv but also combined with the outright stupid "bin laden AQ and hezbollah are totes BFFs document" and the neverending cycle of sanctions in DC from the potomac prostitutes. makes me wonder how much of it ties in to the recent "DNC was broke when obama left office" story. maybe the dems are even more desperate than usual to kiss wahhabi and zionist ass to make sure thay have two cents to rub together in 2020.
as for trying to take their pathetic proxy wars to lebanon and any attempt at attacking southern lebanon, i say "good luck, retards". after years of training, fighting and gaining weapons (and probably some explosive PTSD) in syria and on the border the already formidable hezbollah forces (not to mention iranians and the SAR tiger forces) will wipe the floor with any israelis stupid enough to try a ground war (never mind the coked up pedophile apes of AQ and ISIL). as usual the cowards of the IAF and IDF will rely on technology in lieu of any true fighting spirit or spine. that means mass civilian casualties (which the israelis have already threatened in plain terms) and more lost credibility for the parasitic bigots and their benefactors in the west.
Posted by: the pair | Nov 4, 2017 6:03:47 PM | 55
*bin laden, AQ and iran (so by proxy hezbollah). although the document did mention that iran "sent AQ/ISIS types to train in lebanon". hilarious.
Posted by: the pair | Nov 4, 2017 6:05:48 PM | 56
Mossad killed his Hariri's father and blamed it on Assad. This PM is a Saudi puppet. He was hauled by a private saudi jet today after his meeting with an Iranian MP yesterday. The plot for his ouster was pre-planned by Trump, Saudi and Zionist Joos in order to isolate Hizbullah as the next proxy war approaches according to Wesley Clark, after the US/Israeli defeat in Syria and Iraq, paving the way for Iran to extend it's reach from Tehran to the Mediterranean. This is part of the Greater Israel Project. 2006 war on Lebanon, and the defeat of the Zionist klan, will look like a walk in the park compared to what is coming as imminent to Lebanon.
Don't believe the hype or what the Saudi Wahabi Devils preach. Trump signed off and threatened Hariri to resign and blame Iran on any instability. Hizbullah, which was created on the premise of the Zionist invasion of Lebanon in 1980, has a right to defend itself. After all, if they didn't operate in Syria against CIAISIS in Syria, Lebanon would have been destroyed, in shambles and Israel would have re-invaded back in 2013.
Get your popcorn ready. The final stage will be at Iran after the destruction of Lebanon to weaken Hizbullah, which will draw in Russia and China. WWIII is at hand. A hot one too.
Posted by: sir sidne | Nov 4, 2017 6:22:31 PM | 57
Darker days ahead for the region. Except this time, major US allies in the region will be consumed by the fire.
Hezbollah is now part of a huge network of other Hezbollah in Syria and Iraq - they won't stay silent.
I'm not sure if those behind this latest madness know what they're really doing. Interesting times.
Posted by: Zico | Nov 4, 2017 6:23:06 PM | 58
If the Christians are smart they will ally with Hizbollah, they can keep the country sovereign and peaceful. If the Christians allow the saudis in, they are done.
Posted by: Fernando Arauxo | Nov 4, 2017 6:23:34 PM | 59
Video from Riyadh is interesting.
This one apeares to be the launch of four intercept missiles. Launched on a low trajectory and detonating very quickly after launch.
https://twitter.com/ZaidZamanHamid/status/926884651041546240
This video- a scene of dust and frightened monkeys running. Was the Yemen missile intercepted or did it hit a target. By the looks of this video, it may have hit somewhere in Riyadh.
https://twitter.com/DanyalGilani/status/926896253312602114
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Nov 4, 2017 6:25:20 PM | 60
@54 Lozion
In Shocking Purge, Saudi King Arrests Billionaire Prince Bin Talal, Others In Cabinet Crackdown
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-11-04/shocking-purge-saudi-king-arrests-billionaire-prince-bin-talal-others-anti-money-lau
In a shocking development, Saudi press Al Mayadeen reported late on Saturday that prominent billionaire, member of the royal Saudi family, and one of the biggest shareholders of Citi, News Corp. and Twitter - not to mention frequent CNBC guest - Al-Waleed bin Talal, has been arrested for corruption and money laundering charges, along with several other top officials. Among those fired and/or arrested are also the head of National Royal Guards, Miteb Bin Abdullah, the Minister of Economy and Planning, Adel Fakeih, and Admiral Abdullah bin Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Sultan, the Commander of the Saudi Naval Forces
snip
the heads of the main three Saudi owned TV networks were arrested, Alwalid Bin Talal (Rotana), Walid Al Brahim (MBC), Saleh Kamel (ART)
snip
This could be a service to Trump, who hates Al-Walid: the two fought it out on twitter during the campaign although Al-Walid tried to reconcile with Trump after his election but to no avail.
snip
To summarise today's even more bizarre Saudi news day:
-Trump urges Aramco IPO
-Lebanon PM resigns
-Saudis intercept missile
-Major cabinet reshuffle; 3 Saudi princes - who run the anti-graft committee - arrested for money-laundering
-A total of 11 princes, >30 ministers arrested on corruption
Posted by: pantaraxia | Nov 4, 2017 6:29:40 PM | 61
As usual with saudi politics the official "reasons" are surreal:"mers virus" "floods" wtf
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-41874117
Posted by: Mina | Nov 4, 2017 6:32:15 PM | 62
I think the jihadi game has reached its limit. It didn't work in Syria where Sunnis were 70% of the population, so I doubt it would work in Lebanon where they are only 30%. And Christian and Druze minorities will hardly be sympathetic to Salafi/ISIS types.
More likely this is a build up to an eventual Israeli attack. Wahhabi thugs might help, but they would not be the main feature.
Posted by: lysander | Nov 4, 2017 6:36:23 PM | 63
Many thanks to b for the fine analysis and to others for their diverse and interesting comments.
For me, everything looks like just the latest shifting of Vietnam from one climate and geographical terrain to another: from the Mekong Delta to the foothills of the Hindu Kush. Someone once said to my fellow Vietnam veteran, Daniel Ellsberg: "Iraq is not Vietnam." To which Mr Ellsberg replied: "Yeah, like in Iraq it's a dry heat and the language our military and diplomatic personnel don't speak is Arabic instead of Vietnamese." Distinctions without a difference. Different Jungle, Same Bungle (i.e., the Pentagram's death grip on the U. S. budget).
Anyway, six years ago I wrote the following about America's previous special-snowflake Commander-in-Brief (and the hothouse-orchid stud-hamster before him), just to pass the time trying not to go insane from all the raging, rampant stupidity. I wish I could contribute more, but this will have to do for the present.
From The Triumph of Strife - Terza Rima sonnets in homage to Dante Alighieri and Percy Shelley (lines 2688-2701)
Peacock Pugilism
The precious peacock poised upon his perch
Perspires profusely, pondering his plan.
In short: he must decide which way to lurch.
Not if, but when should he attack Iran?
How best prepare the public for this strike?
Which lies to tell, the flames of war to fan?
From where the ruler sits, what’s not to like
About the usefulness of nameless fear
And heads of Muslim preachers on a pike?
Self-satisfied, he grins from ear to ear
Reporting proudly of his latest kill.
No charge, indictment, trial, or verdict clear,
Just fiat disappearance, Newspeak swill:
Iraq and Vietnam -- again and still.
Michael Murry,"The Misfortune Teller," Copyright 2011
Posted by: Michael Murry | Nov 4, 2017 7:03:17 PM | 64
the saudi thing looks big... it seems little prince wants to get rid of extremism and is willing to go about it in an extreme way... will be interesting to see how this unfolds...
thanks for the various posts everyone..
Posted by: james | Nov 4, 2017 7:51:13 PM | 65
Whatever happens, it has to appear that the zionists were the aggressors. Everything is hinged on this. Russia played all the right cards with Syria, even though it appeared they were pulling punches, instead of countering their "imperial" image as per America's distorted perspective on the Ruskies. Every time Uncle Sambo tried to cop a feel on full spectrum dominance of the MENA, Russia interrupted like a concerned parent peeking in on their daughter's room when the boyfriend was over.
May the cockblocking continue.
Posted by: NemesisCalling | Nov 4, 2017 8:02:28 PM | 66
https://clarityofsignal.com/2017/10/25/exposing-oz-katerji-and-the-uk-based-pro-fsa-and-white-helmets-terrorist-propaganda-networks-operating-in-the-united-kingdom/
Snope's Deceptive Reporter On The White Helmets Terrorist Ruse In Syria Used By ABC 20/20 As Source For Las Vegas Mass Shooting Timeline Inconsistencies
https://steemit.com/news/@clarityofsignal/snope-s-deceptive-reporter-on-the-white-helmets-terrorist-ruse-in-syria-used-by-abc-20-20-as-source-for-las-vegas-mass-shooting
Posted by: Liam | Nov 4, 2017 8:09:18 PM | 67
@4 @5, @13 and many others....
It is not like Lebanon has not been a target all along...
Since 2006, when Israel tried to take out Hizbollah, Al Nusra factions have been funded by several actors in Lebanon. In 2008 when the Hariri clan withdrew funding from one faction in the North of Lebanon, there was a revolt and 3 month war inside one of the Palestinian camps that the Nusra faction had taken over.
Also in 2008, in a non-news event the Nusra factions in the south of Lebanon started planting road-side bombs through-out the Shi'ite areas of the south. For two years Hizbollah dutifully tracked the cars and picked up the bombs before they detonated - defusing them and the sectarianism they were designed to fan into flame.
In 2011 during the so-called 'Syrian spring' when protesters/snipers took on Syrian police, there was an outbreak of fighting in the northern city of Tripioli in which Salafist snipers based on the Sunni side of the street attacked the Shia on the other side of the street. This conflict simmered until the entry of Hizbollah into the Syrian war.
At the end of the Syrian battle of Qusayr, Hizbollah brokered a 'humanitarian corridor' for all the Lebanese Sunni fighters (mainly from Tripoli) to return home. While the Syrians protested this action, it seems Sunni-Shia conflict (in Lebanon) dropped markedly as a result. It also made possible the formation of the Hariri-Aoun ruling government.
With the arrival of ISIS, conflict along the Syrian-Lebanese border (mainly directed against Hizbollah) once again re-emerged. Interestingly, Tripoli seems to have continued to honor the previous deal with few of their ranks joining the ISIS directed conflict.
That border presence of ISIS/Nusra was only finally cleared 6 months ago.
So tell me, what is new about outside actors trying to foment war in Lebanon?
Posted by: les7 | Nov 4, 2017 9:06:58 PM | 68
