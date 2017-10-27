Post a comment

Cuba - U.S. Diplomats Retreat In Horror ... Because ... 'Crickets'
This incident earlier this month will probably go down in the annals as the most stupid diplomatic f***-up ever:
President Trump on Tuesday expelled 15 Cuban diplomats, escalating his response to a mysterious affliction that has stricken American Embassy personnel in Havana in a move that cast a Cold War chill over relations between the two countries.
American diplomats and their spouses began reporting symptoms that included hearing loss, dizziness, balance and visual problems, headaches and cognitive issues last December. By late January, the State Department realized that the illnesses were related and might have resulted from some sort of attack, perhaps by a sonic device, toxin or virus.
The U.S. diplomats were hearing strange noises at night. This within certain parts of their embassy as well as in some homes. Lots of mischief was suspected - from huge infrasound weapons to food poisoning. But no technical or medical explanation was found. The State Department described the noise as "specific attacks" on its diplomats. At least 21 were affected and half of the U.S. staff in Havana was ordered home. Cuban diplomats were expelled from the U.S.
Recordings of the mysterious sound were made available to AP. The agency noted:
It sounds sort of like a mass of crickets. A high-pitched whine, but from what?
The sound seemed to manifest in pulses of varying lengths — seven seconds, 12 seconds, two seconds — with some sustained periods of several minutes or more. Then there would be silence for a second, or 13 seconds, or four seconds, before the sound abruptly started again.
A Cuban investigation now found the obvious answer to the AP's "but what?" question - 'crickets':
Officials with Cuba’s Interior Ministry said that U.S. investigators had presented them with three recordings made by presumed victims of sonic attacks and that analysis of the sounds showed them to be extremely similar to those of crickets and cicadas that live along the northern coast of Cuba.
“It’s the same bandwidth and it’s audibly very similar,” said Lt. Col. Juan Carlos Molina, a telecommunications specialist with the Interior Ministry. “We compared the spectrums of the sounds and evidently this common sound is very similar to the sound of a cicada.”
Crickets can make noise as loud as 100 decibel, loud enough to cause health problems. The U.S. diplomats in Cuba were "attacked" by Cuban crickets which made enough noise to cause discomfort or even symptoms of illness. As someone only exposed to crickets when traveling abroad I can confirm that night-long cricket noise can be extremely unsettling to those who are not used to it.
But why did the State Department not know this? Why did the diplomats not recognize the noise for what it was? Cicadas and crickets are not uncommon in the southern U.S. states.
Presumable some in the CIA and in the State Department do not want better relations with Cuba and resisted the 2016 reopening of the embassy. It is possible that they used the cicada "attacks" to sabotage the relations.
Whatever. The incident lets the U.S. State Department look extremely silly. Imagine all the "crickets" jokes diplomats from other countries will make about their U.S. colleagues.
The mighty U.S. was defeated! Its diplomats retreated in panic! ... because ... 'crickets'.
Posted by b on October 27, 2017 at 03:50 AM | Permalink
George Carlin would've had a field day with this (RIP).
From the outside looking in; the U.S. appears a total looney bin...
Posted by: V. Arnold | Oct 27, 2017 4:10:06 AM | 1
Next attack may come from Russian whoopee cushions
Posted by: Perimetr | Oct 27, 2017 4:16:26 AM | 2
An unnamed source close to Hillary have told me that 24 intelligence agencies agree the Russians have weaponised the crickets
Posted by: Alogon | Oct 27, 2017 4:54:45 AM | 3
Alogon | Oct 27, 2017 4:54:45 AM | 3
Aw come-on; everybody knows it was only 17 agencies. ;-)
Posted by: V. Arnold | Oct 27, 2017 5:04:47 AM | 4
Best way to start the day is with a good laugh.....
Posted by: notlurking | Oct 27, 2017 5:20:53 AM | 5
Crickets are common around my neck of the woods in summer. I can attest that they are extremely loud when they start up their refrain. But the sound starts at dusk and ends at sunset.
I can only assume that it is extremely dangerous for crickets to be advertising their location during the day (birds) or at night (bats? owls?)
Surely that would be the giveaway in this case e.g. if the dastardly Cuban psych-op starts at dusk and ends at sunset then it's probably... crickets.
I mean, how hard is that to test? And don't US diplomats know the many advantages of double-glazing?
Posted by: Yeah, Right | Oct 27, 2017 5:28:40 AM | 6
More than likely simply escaped cicadas from a Gitmo Bay torture program gone feral.
Simply an opportunity to fit the emerging DC swamp narrative.
The point is not that they were 'crickets' -- but rather that they were communist crickets ... and clearly hellbent on destroying Western Democracy!
Posted by: x | Oct 27, 2017 6:40:48 AM | 7
But surely the noise made by crickets, cicadas and other congregations of insects at night don't cause dizziness, headaches, loss of balance and visual problems?
These symptoms could have multiple causes. They might not even have been caused by the same phenomenon, whatever it is.
By the way, does anyone think some of those symptoms mentioned might be symptoms of hysteria?
Posted by: Jen | Oct 27, 2017 6:47:49 AM | 8
By the way, does anyone think some of those symptoms mentioned might be symptoms of hysteria?
It took me a while to stop my hysterical laughter at your comment; how could it be anything else?
Posted by: V. Arnold | Oct 27, 2017 6:53:35 AM | 9
^ Sorry, no offense to you; just the present US Idiocracy...
Posted by: V. Arnold | Oct 27, 2017 6:59:57 AM | 10
i've always found the little buggers totally soothing...
check it out, 10 hours,
Posted by: john | Oct 27, 2017 7:03:56 AM | 11
>>>> Yeah, Right | Oct 27, 2017 5:28:40 AM | 6
the sound starts at dusk and ends at sunset.
Sunset is the start of dusk, then you have civil dusk (sun 6 degs below horizon), nautical dusk (12 degs below horizon) and astronomical dusk (18 degs below horizon) which is the start of nighttime.
I've heard crickets and their ilk late in the night, long after astronomical dusk.
>>>> Jen | Oct 27, 2017 6:47:49 AM | 8
But surely the noise made by crickets, cicadas and other congregations of insects at night don't cause dizziness, headaches, loss of balance and visual problems?
Insect noise might not but sleep deprivation would. You can survive for a 3-4 days on about three hours sleep per night but then you need a full nights sleep to recover. Prolonged sleep deprivation will give you lots of health problems and even drive you bonkers. And a bit of paranoia and hysteria will help it all along.
Posted by: Ghostship | Oct 27, 2017 7:08:57 AM | 12
>>>> john | Oct 27, 2017 7:03:56 AM | 11
sweet dreams
But turn the volume up to eleven and you'd be stark raving bonkers by the end. Why do you think torturers use white noise?
BTW, sounded more like jingle bells to me than crickets - I was expecting Bing Crosby and the Andrews Sisters to kick in at any moment
>>>> john | Oct 27, 2017 7:03:56 AM | 11
Posted by: Ghostship | Oct 27, 2017 7:22:58 AM | 13
Justifiably, the Cubans have called these "sonic attack" claims science-fiction.
Anyone who has worked with sound knows sound cannot behave like they described it (they hear it, then if they move away while remaining in the same room, something like two meters away from the point where they heard the sound, it stops. If they move back to the spot where they first heard the sound, they hear it again.
Im-po-ssible. Sound just doesn't stop by itself like it has met some invisible fully sound-proof music studio wall it cannot cross or get around. In fact, sound is extremely hard to insulate against, precisely. It CANNOT be stopped by thin air.
So, either it's a lie, auditory hallucinations or some sort of alien attack from Planet Zorglub with some device unknown to man, which is why the Cubans were rolling on the floor.
https://www.telesurtv.net/english/news/Cuba-Deems-Allegations-of-Sonic-Attack-on-US-Diplomats-Science-Fiction-20171025-0013.html
And Western experts concur.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/oct/12/cuba-mass-hysteria-sonic-attacks-neurologists
Posted by: Lea | Oct 27, 2017 7:23:36 AM | 14
Just some technical points:
Cicadas are "true bugs", while crickets are not bugs at all, and are distantly related to grasshoppers.
"Male cicadas produce very loud calls that can damage human hearing." -- Wikipedia:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cicada#As_pests
Infrasound is technically considered to be at or below 20Hz (cycles per second). It typically can cause a wide variety of usually minor health problems. It has been found to be rather common, and is often caused by large fans in ventilation systems. Often, it cannot be heard. And it can be intensified by resonance effects in certain buildings.
The USSA has gone nutso.
Posted by: blues | Oct 27, 2017 7:35:30 AM | 15
The USSA has gone nutso.
Yes, I acknowledged that at #1.
Glad you agree...
Posted by: V. Arnold | Oct 27, 2017 7:41:27 AM | 16
The symptoms can be very real. People can fall ill without any physical cause. Compare the "Cuban Spy Syndrome" to these reports from Sweden:
- Refugee children in Sweden are falling into coma-like states on learning their families will be deported
- In Sweden, Hundreds Of Refugee Children Gave Up On Life
- Resignation syndrome: Sweden's mystery illness - BBC News
- Apathetic Children "In The Risk Zone" - Radio Sweden
- The Trauma of Facing Deportation | The New Yorker
Posted by: Petri Krohn | Oct 27, 2017 7:46:24 AM | 17
Here are three I can think of to get the list of jokes started:
* Subject line of an internal State Dept email about to be written: Wanted > alCicada members - dead or alive.
* Common order given by commanders in future facing US personnel: Release the Cicadas!
* US diplomats attacked by forces hiding largely underground! DARPA tasked to develop defensive measures. Uses 10 billion dollar project funding to invent new protection system, named Bug B Gone. President surprised to find out near identical item costs $4.95, sold in supermarkets since the 1950's.
Posted by: Juan Moment | Oct 27, 2017 8:07:45 AM | 18
The Cubans have bugged the Americans. Good riddance, they were there to sow discord and 'democracy' at the end of a gun.
i've always found the little buggers totally soothing...
sweet dreams
Posted by: john | Oct 27, 2017 7:03:56 AM | 11
Me too.
From the time I was a toddler I've always associated the chirping of cicadas as a sign that All's Well. I discovered that if I went outside and stamped my foot on the ground very hard, all the nearby cicadas stopped chirping immediately and took several minutes to restart.
That said, maybe if the Yankees took Cricket Lessons from the Brits, Indians or Pakis, it would reduce the likelihood of cricket noises driving them Batty...
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Oct 27, 2017 8:57:43 AM | 20
@ Petri Krohn | Oct 27, 2017 7:46:24 AM | 17
Because an illness is entirely caused by psychological factors doesn't mean it doesn't feel real to the affected people.
Very interesting, about this "resignation syndrome" that only exists in Sweden and nowhere else. Of course, the Swedish culture of political correctness and victimization is the leading cause. I don't mean to say that the immigrants is Sweden are to blame, I am saying that this particular response is triggered by a particular environment.
https://ethicsblog.crb.uu.se/2016/02/22/resignation-syndrome-in-refugee-children-a-new-hypothesis/
And BTW, catatonia can be a response to a traumatic environment, but it is an extreme response, and as such, it normally exists only under REAL, immediate life-threatening circumstances, like for instance, life in a death camp or extreme abuse; it certainly cannot be triggered by threats of, say for instance in at least one of the cases, having to go back to... Russia. On the other hand, that will do beautifully for russophobic NATO propaganda purposes.
https://jezebel.com/the-strange-case-of-immigrant-children-in-sweden-who-b-1793785185
Posted by: Lea | Oct 27, 2017 9:00:09 AM | 21
The Commie Crickets are coming! It's just not cricket!
Posted by: Don Bacon | Oct 27, 2017 9:29:46 AM | 22
The cricket "sound" was likely tinnitus, which was likely caused by infrasound or low-frequency noise. All the symptoms and descriptions suggest that: probably an environmental phenomenon that resonates in certain rooms, even in different part of a room. Ask anyone who lives near industrial wind turbines and is sensitive to ILFN.
The AP just worked on a file like one of these, not an actual recording:
www.hearing.nihr.ac.uk/public/auditory-examples-sounds-of-tinnitus
The response from everyone reflects the general ignorance about ILFN. An appropriate public health response would be to survey other residents and workers in the neighborhood, not to fall back on paranoia or mockery.
Posted by: Rucio | Oct 27, 2017 10:08:58 AM | 23
Posted by: Jen | Oct 27, 2017 6:47:49 AM | 8
"But surely the noise made by crickets, cicadas and other congregations of insects at night don't cause dizziness, headaches, loss of balance and visual problems?"
MOST disease is psychosomatic (meaning mental cause, at least in part, and physical manifestation). 70% of all illness can be shown to be at least in part caused by mental causes combined with physical causes, whilst an astonishing 50% is predominantly caused by purely mental causes. "dizziness, headaches, loss of balance and visual problems" plus gastric effects are some of the most typical examples of psychosomatic illness, but almost all types of disease can be psychosomatic in specific instances. Psychological factors can be a major factor in cancer and heart disease. Skin diseases are also often linked to mental factors such as stress.
Posted by: Lea | Oct 27, 2017 7:23:36 AM | 14
"So, either it's a lie, auditory hallucinations or some sort of alien attack from Planet Zorglub with some device unknown to man, which is why the Cubans were rolling on the floor."
The fact that the sounds are due to such a common and totally normal natural cause is really blatant! The Cubans may be rolling on the floor in laughter, but what about the CIA? I bet they were too, right from the start! When did these reports start - about April 2016 maybe? It probably started as an April Fools Day internal report in the CIA and someone then decided to pretend it is real.
The last paragraph of the second AP link is very revealing:
"The special’s narrator said U.S. diplomats continued to travel around Cuba after the incidents began to be reported, and there were requests for dozens of visas for visits by friends and family, something the narrator said undermined U.S. allegations that the diplomats were not being kept safe in Cuba."
The so-called "diplomats" were obviously enjoying their working holidays in Cuba at the US taxpayers' expense and were inviting all their friends and family to join them. Being the psychopathically disturbed degenerates that they evidently were, they abused the Cuban hospitality spreading lies about their experiences, and probably thought they were being funny.
Who's the laughing stock now? This right at the time the US international reputation is in any case at an all-time low! The international reputation of US "diplomacy" will be undermined for the next 30 years!
Posted by: ger | Oct 27, 2017 8:14:05 AM | 19
"The Cubans have bugged the Americans."
Ha!
Posted by: Bhante | Oct 27, 2017 10:23:37 AM | 24
I'm glad we have such experienced, discerning people representing us abroad. Just imagine how fucked up it'd be if an average America were to take on such responsibility!
50 years ago, according to some, the insect biomass was 300 to 400 times greater than what it is now. No wonder we had no diplomatic presence in Cuba for generations.
Posted by: Shh | Oct 27, 2017 10:37:45 AM | 25
Soon, we'll be seeing the Cricket Dossier headlined by that tabloid known as the NY Times, perhaps delivered by a UFO or The King's Ghost.
Posted by: karlof1 | Oct 27, 2017 10:52:35 AM | 26
Posted by: ger | Oct 27, 2017 8:14:05 AM | 19
"The Cubans have bugged the Americans."
The Cubans have joined the Russians' devlish schemes to destroy the US by infiltrating them and turning all their activities in every spectrum into the idiotic behaviour we see, such as claiming the sounds of the normal insects in the garden are "sonic attacks"!
Ha! Ha! Ha! The Yankees are finished! Everybody watching from around the world will think the Americans have lost their minds completely, but actually the Russians and the Cubans did it!
Posted by: Bhante | Oct 27, 2017 11:02:25 AM | 27
Yeah, but they are Cuban Commie Crickets and Cicadas!
And some of them have names in Cyrillic lettering. Genus cyrillus.
Russia's secret Operation Cicadistas.
Putin . . .
Posted by: Red Ryder | Oct 27, 2017 11:02:56 AM | 28
>>>> Hoarsewhisperer | Oct 27, 2017 8:57:43 AM | 20
Pakis
Is your real name Pamela Gellar by any chance? I only ask 'cos of your overt racism?
Posted by: Ghostship | Oct 27, 2017 11:05:59 AM | 29
Reply to Lea|14, who wrote "they hear it, then if they move away while remaining in the same room, something like two meters away from the point where they heard the sound, it stops. If they move back to the spot where they first heard the sound, they hear it again" — that's how infrasound works.
Posted by: Rucio | Oct 27, 2017 11:08:50 AM | 30
I have learned these crickets were raised in troll farms in St. Petersberg. Russia is weaponizing these creatures to attack the good ol' USA.
Posted by: WorldBLee | Oct 27, 2017 11:13:46 AM | 31
Yemeni, Syrian and Afgan weapons experts in Cuban to learn first hand the Commie Crickets and Cicadas weapon technology..
Fed Register weaponized CC sound research grants.
Posted by: fudmier | Oct 27, 2017 11:29:22 AM | 32
In 1991, I spent a couple of months in Greece,--most of the time walking about in Athens. The rising chirr of cicadas would start unexpectedly at midday. It was surprisingly loud and startling, but in a very beguiling way. I thought that in an unusual way it was appealing, even beautiful. Only minds that are already disturbed, could latch onto this, and use it as a pretext for a diplomatic incident. It's too absurd to believe that cricket or cicada songs could make US officials ill.
In a secure but comfortable room deep inside the Kremlin, Shoigu, Lavrov and Putin sit in silence watching CNN. Finally, Shoigu says, "Hey Vladimir, what the hell happened to America?". Putin replies, "I don't know but I didn't have nearly this much fun when I was stationed in East Germany with the KGB. You can't make this shit up. Hey, Sergey, pass the popcorn".
Posted by: Stephen | Oct 27, 2017 11:31:01 AM | 34
Sorry b but according to MSM what they discovered was high-tech biological weapons of mass hearing impairment Cubans unleashed on unsuspected US diplomats, so future Hollywood movie story goes, watch for it at US propaganda outfit NETFLIX show called "House of Crickets"
Posted by: Kalen | Oct 27, 2017 11:36:34 AM | 35
Just like they created the 'Russia hacked the election' agitprop the CIA is sabotaging renewed relations between Cuba and the US.
Notice that CIA agitprop is getting more ridiculous by the moment. I sense desperation.
Posted by: AriusArmenian | Oct 27, 2017 12:42:08 PM | 36
Unless a person have not grown up in the islands (born and raised there) night noises are not the same as ones here in the US. They can be very loud. I took a cruise to Cuba last month from Miami before Hurricane Irma struck and it did bother me and no one else on the ship (Norwegian Sky) complained of noises making them feel sick.
Posted by: NewYorker | Oct 27, 2017 1:25:07 PM | 37
Lots of wise grasshoppers on this thread.
Posted by: Kwai Chang Caine | Oct 27, 2017 1:29:11 PM | 38
Some commenters suggest its psychological, others believe it really was those little insects. Others try a scientific explanation.
Since this kind of problem seems new, I suggest it does have a technological explanation and that the perps, probably the US wants to communicate something with the aim to misdirect.
Since people being harassed by technical means is not new and often has been so as to reach only one individual, it has also been accompanied by suspicions of being a psychiatric condition.
Some of the means are invasive but other means employ beams. Eg an invisible light beam modulated with sound may pinpoint one individual and cause that person alone(or others along the length of the beam) to hear it. Or a beam of ultrasound modulated with audible frequencies
By demonstrating such entities they may hope to misdirect people away from their favorite secret technology which is much more versatile and which they really dont want to expose.
But the first motive might be to enthuse altmedia conspiracy theories and then come up with a natural explanation for ridicule.
For the more observant the seeming localized character would stimulate technical speculations and might convince people who have been concerned about previous cases of technical persecution, that they have now found an explanation of a noninvasive kind. That was what I had in mind when I suggested it was about misdirection.
Posted by: Peter Grafström | Oct 27, 2017 1:45:36 PM | 39
thanks for the laughs! jiminy the cricket was replaced with carlos the cricket and look what happened..
Posted by: james | Oct 27, 2017 2:08:14 PM | 40
"...silly...?"
No, sir, that is far beyond 'silly'.
Fast forward to those who buy into all this idiocy hook, line, sinker.
It is apparent that the cognitive dissonance of the majority of people is only surpassed by their administrators.
Signs of an imploding, added to the pile of previous pathetic wanna be empires.
Listening to Nationalist Propaganda Radio, it becomes painfully clear just how deep the US has sunken into the filth of corruption, deceit and manipulation.
An old, broken record plays:
"One cannot eat as much as one wants to vomit."
Posted by: nottheonly1 | Oct 27, 2017 2:24:23 PM | 41
A scintillating cricket discussion, but (Off-Topic) E Syria news needed --
1. When will the SAA be able to mass a full fighting force E of the Euphrates?
2. Is there likely to be a military confrontation between the SAA and SDF?
3. If Yes, wii the Russians provide air support to the SAA?
Posted by: chet380 | Oct 27, 2017 2:41:33 PM | 42
Im-po-ssible. Sound just doesn't stop by itself like it has met some invisible fully sound-proof music studio wall
Posted by: Lea | Oct 27, 2017 7:23:36 AM | 14
Sound is a wave that can be cancelled out quite easily.
It is entirely possible to have a sound at one point and no sound right next to it. Elementary physics - reflection, refraction, diffraction and interference.
I have experienced it in a noisy factory setting where there is no machinery noise when standing in an exact spot, a situation that given the amount of machinery and types of sound would require a supercomputer to replicate. In that one point all of the competing sound waves produce complete destructive interference. The spot was about the size of a basketball.
Posted by: supersonic | Oct 27, 2017 3:04:24 PM | 43
LOL folks, thanks. A new high in lows for the imperial empire's propaganda efforts.
Posted by: ben | Oct 27, 2017 3:24:47 PM | 44
I hate bugs!
Luckily, DoS does not need to post personnel in hellish locations like Texas (red ants, bite painfully), Florida (flying huge cockroaches) or Chicago (huge cockroaches, actually you could trap them and cook like small shrimp...).
PS. In non-snark mode, I am actually rather tolerant for critters.
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Oct 27, 2017 4:13:02 PM | 45
Perhaps the State Department can just issue noise-cancelling earphones for its diplomats?
I purchased some made by Boise, and can highly recommend them.
Posted by: Yeah, Right | Oct 27, 2017 5:17:19 PM | 46
Consider that insect populations in the US have declined by over 75 percent and that this is widely blamed on insecticides used by commercial agriculture in the US. It may be the Cuba has not seen such a decline in insect population-not having access to such chemicals due to the embargo. Could be the dipshits in question have just never heard noise associated with a natural insect population before and were a bit unnerved. Either way, yes-this did make the current administration look petty and foolish.
Posted by: Scylla | Oct 27, 2017 5:21:52 PM | 47
This is way more complicated than it seems since there are several explanations:
1.) Americans are going batshit crazy, becoming more and more like snowflakes who suffer post stress trauma after seeing a mouse.
2.) These crickets or critters or whatever they were developed as weapons by ... fill in the blanks, America has evil enemies galore.
3.) These crickets were crying out to American diplomats to bring them some freedom and democracy. They are desperate, you know, Fidel has kept them stifled for so long. Hence their excessive noise level.
4.) these critters were transgendered and into heavy duty progressive sex. That does make loud noises, you know.
5.) Perhaps this is a setup for a mega-million class action law suit to claim damages from State for harm suffered while on duty. A possibility, this, don't dismiss it outright.
Posted by: LOL!! | Oct 27, 2017 5:45:48 PM | 48
Cuban Acoustic Weapons Attack Symptoms - "Some cases include migraines, dizziness, and hearing loss, while others go so far as cognitive impairment, trouble recalling words, and light brain damage. "
Cuban Rum Hangover Symptoms - Fatigue and weakness, Thirst, Headaches and muscle aches, Nausea, vomiting or stomach pain, Poor or decreased sleep, Increased sensitivity to light and sound, Dizziness or a sense of the room spinning, Shakiness, Decreased ability to concentrate, Mood disturbances, such as depression, anxiety and irritability, Rapid heartbeat...
Strangely Similar...
r
Posted by: Randy | Oct 27, 2017 5:54:21 PM | 49
The heel clicking was deafening...
Posted by: failure of imagination | Oct 27, 2017 6:10:52 PM | 50
The Guardian ,of all places, posted a story a few weeks ago that the symptoms experienced by our Havana diplomats were a classic example mass hysteria.
Given that US diplomacy and current politics in the US is being driven by mass hysteria it is not really surprising to see our State Department and CIA employees descending into madness.
Posted by: ToivoS | Oct 27, 2017 6:17:24 PM | 51
I thought that the Cuban exiles who hoped to regain their Batista-era properties from the 1950s had mostly passed away. Have their kids inherited these fantasies?
Can't we just give up the imperial fantasy and start cutting business deals with all the ex-geopolitical strategic 'enemies', from Cuba to Iran to Russia? It's the one thing that Trump proposed that actually makes a lot of sense. Yes, it's a multipolar world. Why not just deal with that reality? Why keep trying to live in the past?
I really don't understand the imperial fanatics. It's like they're running around with invisible messages scrawled on the insides of their foreheads.
Posted by: nonsense factory | Oct 27, 2017 6:29:19 PM | 52
The crickets have been weaponised by using clever Cuban modulators so they can use the cicada chirping as the carrier signal and impose devious music and messages. I am certain when I listen to cicadas in my country that they are singing the national anthem or god save the queen.
Seriously every country should be grateful if they are free from yankee lunacy. Perhaps it should included in the UN list of fundamental human rights.
I can just imagine Fidel laughing in his grave at this latest bout of foolishness. No one will ever take them seriously again. I can't wait for someone to hack the sound system at some big event and switch the USA national anthem for a cicada chorus. It will happen.
Posted by: uncle tungsten | Oct 27, 2017 6:51:40 PM | 53
The CIA controls all MSM. Ppl believe the MSM. Ppl will believe that Cuba attacked US diplomats with sound waves, and etc. That's the takeaway. This fake news will spread like wildfire.
Wingnuts will believe it because it aligns with their worldview.
Democrats will believe it b/c they trust the MSM.
Marco Rubio has something nice to serve up to the Miami anti-Castro old guard. It's a feather in his cap. Grooming the creep for the future. Bunch o Bushes waiting in the wings too. Only one Chelsea, but many Bushes plus Rubio.
Posted by: fast freddy | Oct 27, 2017 7:38:29 PM | 54
Yes, the Cuban cicada is a commie bastard with the bulging red eyes of a Red, but when it comes to sonic weaponry it can't compete with the Japanese cicada, min-min-zemi:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LfS-R1tPDuw
Notice the abura-zemi 13 secs in -- it looks unimpressed.
And with some urban reverb:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ifu_kWqx38
Posted by: drj | Oct 27, 2017 7:41:38 PM | 55
In Mexico they have such crickets & they are unbelievably loud.
Posted by: penelope | Oct 27, 2017 8:41:35 PM | 56
Frequently eager to join Uncle Sam in whatever he's got going, the northern vassal doesn't disappoint in this latest nonsense either...
How Canadian Diplomats In Cuba Are Being Acoustically Attacked
http://www.macleans.ca/news/how-canadian-diplomats-in-cuba-are-being-acoustically-attacked/
"If this sounds like a cheap device in a bad sci-fi plot, that's because it is..."
Posted by: John Gilberts | Oct 27, 2017 10:08:44 PM | 57
@53 -- " I can't wait for someone to hack the sound system at some big event and switch the USA national anthem for a cicada chorus. It will happen."
Might be more useful for world peace if the UN played a "cicada chorus" over the PA system from time to time to help eradicate certain pests from the building -- e.g. especially when that Hillbilly witch, Nikki Haley, is in session.
Posted by: x | Oct 27, 2017 10:11:54 PM | 58
