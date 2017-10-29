Post a comment

UN On Khan Sheikhoun - Victims Hospitalized BEFORE Claimed Incident Happened
A UN commission concluded that the Syrian government is responsible for a widely discussed incident in Khan Sheikhoun. An alleged gas attack by air happened in April in an al-Qaeda controlled area in Syria. It was used by the White House to justify its bombing of a Syrian airbase.
The now released report was made to fit the narrative. The details below show that it was not the result of a serious investigation. This explains why Russia blocked the extension of the mandate of the reporting commission.
On October 26 Reuters reported: Syrian government to blame for April sarin attack: U.N. report
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad is to blame for a chemical attack on the opposition-held town of Khan Sheikhoun that killed dozens of people last April, according to a report sent to the United Nations Security Council on Thursday.
“The Syrian Arab Republic is responsible for the release of sarin at Khan Sheikhoun on 4 April 2017,” the report from the U.N. and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons’ Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM) said.
The official report has not been published. But someone obtained a copy of the Seventh report of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons-United Nations Joint Investigative Mechanism (pdf) and we make it herewith available.
The reports notes "irregularities" that makes one wonder how its writers could ever have come to this conclusion:
Based on the foregoing, the Leadership Panel is confident that the Syrian Arab Republic is responsible for the release of sarin at Khan Shaykhun on 4 April 2017. The findings of the Leadership Panel regarding the evidence in this case are based on the information set forth in detail in annex II.
Note the verbal choices the commission made: ".. is confident .." is not a wording that conveys surety and "..is responsible for the release" does not mean that the Syrian Arab Republic in fact did it.
The reports conclusions are NOT by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons or even endorsed by it. They were made by the "Joint Investigative Mechanism" which consists of a Guatemalan diplomat, an UN bureaucrat from Malaysia educated in the U.S. and a chemical expert who works for the Swiss government. It is a political board with a political judgement.
The reasons for that rather vague wording, which is not reflected in the news reports, can be found in the details. The report says on page 10:
The Mechanism determined that sarin was released from the location of a crater in the northern part of Khan Shaykhun between 0630 and 0700 hours on 4 April 2017.
Many of the reports findings are based on open source videos and photographs published by the opposition. It acquired witnesses statements from the area which is under control of al-Qaeda. It also examined forensic evidence for which no chain of custody existed. Some findings are strange.
In annex II, on page 36 (of 39) of the pdf, it notes:
Certain irregularities were observed in elements of information analysed. For example, several hospitals appeared to start admitting casualties of the attack between 0640 and 0645 hours. The Mechanism received the medical records of 247 patients from Khan Shaykhun who were admitted to various health-care facilities, including those of survivors and a number of victims who died from exposure to chemical agent. The admission times of the records range between 0600 and 1600 hours. Analysis of the aforementioned medical records revealed that in 57 cases, patients were admitted in five hospitals before the incident in Khan Shaykhun (at 0600, 0620 and 0640 hours). In 10 such cases, patients appear to have been admitted to a hospital 125 km away from Khan Shaykhun at 0700 hours while another 42 patients appear to have been admitted to a hospital 30 km away at 0700 hours. The Mechanism did not investigate these discrepancies and cannot determine whether they are linked to any possible staging scenario, or to poor record-keeping in chaotic conditions.
At least 23% of the alleged casualties of the incident WERE ADMITTED TO HOSPITALS BEFORE THE INCIDENT HAPPENED.
The hospital 125 km away, a two hour drive, must have been a regular one in Turkey. It is highly unlikely that such a well organized hospital would mix up the arrival time. It is impossible that the casualties admitted at 0700 hours were those of an incident in Khan Sheikhoun that happened, according to the commission, at 0630. The commission did not investigate the discrepancies and it asserts that it does not determine if the incident was staged or not.
Another curiosity:
An inconsistency was identified in one of the Fact-Finding Mission biomedical results from samples without a chain of custody. In sample number 133, the blood tested negative for sarin or a sarin-like substance, while the urine sample tested positive for the sarin degradation product isopropyl methylphosphonate. There is currently no explanation regarding the inconsistency.
The commission also notes a point that we had detailed back in April:
The Mechanism observed from open sources that treatment of victims from Khan Shaykhun frequently involved oxygen and cortisone therapy. This treatment is not recommended for sarin intoxication, but is mainly for lung damage, as would be caused by either chlorine or vacuum bombs.
The report misses the early reporting we had documented shortly after the incident happened:
First reports on that day by the Turkish government news agency Anadolu mentioned only chlorine ... The first OPCW statement on April 4 referred to chlorine, not sarin or similar ... The first report of the Turkish government also said chlorine
Moreover, according to local press reports the first 30 casualties that arrived at the Turkish border were diagnosed as chlorine affected, not as Sarin casualties. Neither did the patients in any of the videos show strong Sarin symptoms nor did the emergency personal take the necessary precautions for handling a Sarin incident.
The incident was most likely not caused by an air attack at 0630 that distributed Sarin. It was probably caused by a local Chlorine release that must have happened at an earlier point in time. The Sarin and air attack story was only later attached to it. The incident was adopted as a show the White House used to justify its bombing attack on Syria and to thereby divert from its domestic problems. It released an amateurish "intelligence assessment" on the incident that was not prepared by any intelligence agency but by the White House itself.
All evidence the investigation says it obtained from Khan Sheikhun, biomedical, environmental, physical sample as well as media, were obtained without a chain of custody. It was taken by Al-Qaeda or by groups Al-Qaeda allows to work in areas it controls. The terrorist and the opposition to the Syrian government, and certainly their sponsors, had an obvious interest in manipulating evidence of the incident to then blame it on the Syrian government.
The former prime minister of Qatar just admitted on TV that Qatar, in tight cooperation with Saudi Arabia, Turkey and under direction of the United States delivered weapons and money to the "opposition" in Syria, including to al-Qaeda, since the very beginning of the conflict:
Al-Thani even likened the covert operation to "hunting prey" - the prey being President Assad and his supporters - "prey" which he admits got away (as Assad is still in power; he used a Gulf Arabic dialect word, "al-sayda", which implies hunting animals or prey for sport). Though Thani denied credible allegations of support for ISIS, the former prime minister's words implied direct Gulf and US support for al-Qaeda in Syria (al-Nusra Front) from the earliest years of the war, and even said Qatar has "full documents" and records proving that the war was planned to effect regime change.
These same forces, especially the U.S., are still determined to "regime change" Syria. To this purpose the U.S. military is preparing for a long-term occupation of the areas its Kurdish proxies in north-east Syria now control.
Note: Parts of the above are based on the work of Syricide
Posted by b on October 29, 2017 at 01:03 PM | Permalink
It is indeed interesting how urine from the same subject was inconsistent with blood. I guess that some people chose a more humane method of falsifying the samples: rather than poisoning the subjects and collecting samples from them, they could collect samples from healthy people and contaminate them. That could also explain consistent "chlorine victims": while the photography crew of "civil defense" is top-notch, the lab personnel can be sloppy, mislabel jars with poisons or misread them etc.
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Oct 29, 2017 1:30:35 PM | 1
Another example of fakery of the incident. The report (linked above) notes this, but draws no conclusion:
... In particular, the Mechanism noted that fully equipped hazmat teams appeared at the scene later that afternoon and reported early detection of the presence of sarin, seemingly using a Dräger X-am 7000 ambient air monitor, which was not known to be able to detect sarin.and
Of further concern to the Mechanism was the relative unprofessionalism by which certain environmental samples appear to have been taken, e.g. sampling from a muddy puddle.and
The Mechanism also noted scenes recorded just after the incident at the medical point to the east of Khan Shaykhun, where rescue and decontamination activities filmed shortly after 0700 hours showed rescue personnel hosing down patients with water indiscriminately for extended periods of time. Such video footage also depicted a number of patients not being attended to, and some para-medical interventions that did not seem to make medical sense, such as performing heart compression on a patient facing the ground.
But based on all of that, and on the patients that arrived in hospital before the incident happened, the report concludes that Syria dropped Sarin at a moment and place that made zero military or political sense...
There was a story (sorry, lost any references) that stated that at least one of the US warships that launched the Tomahawks after this incident, was still in Spain on April 2nd. So that ship had to travel across the Mediterranean at full speed (and not at cruise speed) to be on time for the attack.
And that implies the attack was know by the US forces beforehand, and their riposte was also planned and decided before the attack took place.
Posted by: Jeff | Oct 29, 2017 2:26:25 PM | 3
I have come to the point of 100% initially assuming that reports by the MSM in the West are fabrications and then work back to find the few percent of truth, if any.
Lying is normal in the West. Honestly is getting very rare, and is abnormal.
Posted by: AriusArmenian | Oct 29, 2017 4:23:54 PM | 4
With Trump and T Rex now saying the right things, the hegemon is back up to speed. The US crossed there rubicon when Obama made his speech at the UNGA a couple of years back. No way China/Russia will be able to give the US a soft landing. Hard times when the bubble bursts for the US.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Oct 29, 2017 4:28:35 PM | 5
All those who rule the Western world through control of finance have bankrupt morals because of their fealty to the God of Mammon. War and treachery are the tools that fit their mental condition and if they can't BS you into being cowed by their existence they will bomb you into submission.
Negotiation for God of Mammon acolytes is for losers and they will keep the carousel spinning furiously until they are neutered or they take us with them in a blaze of what they consider nuclear glory......I have never seen any of the assholes that my life has presented me with show a smidge of contrition for glaring facts about their societal perfidy.....they double down like Trump does regularly and I suspect it is likely we will see such grandstanding with this situation as well.
War is a cover for anti-humanistic leadership which is the best that can be bought in Amerika.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Oct 29, 2017 4:29:45 PM | 6
It's irksome that 6:55 is the time Hersh gave for the bombing he was told about. If it were an hour or two earlier, it would make sense of what I take to be his idea - that some bomb-induced chemical disaster was 'converted' into a sarin episode after the fact.
Posted by: Mark | Oct 29, 2017 4:35:02 PM | 7
The bombed building was most likely part of the prep. Possibly chemicals or perhaps simply somthing that woukd give oiff yellow smoke placed into the building then its co-ords slipped into inteligence somehow as an AQ headquarters or whatever so it would become a target for the bombing. The US were notified that the building would be hit and at what time, so AQ/whitehelmets would have been alerted and ready to go into logie award winning action at the allotted time.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Oct 29, 2017 5:03:27 PM | 8
b, thank you again for your analyses.
Posted by: Robert Wilhite | Oct 29, 2017 5:24:34 PM | 9
Oops. b, can you take that last post down? Thanks
Posted by: Robert | Oct 29, 2017 5:26:10 PM | 10
victims-hospitalized-before-the-incident-happened.html#comments stop
before the incident happened hmmmm let me thinks
"We Were There to Document The Event
before the incident happened
happened
november 22nd 1963
a gentlemen of the press at the cambridge gazette received a gpo telephonic marconi bakerlite call suggesting he should pronto ring
whitehall 772005 and the us embassy kensington 091101 urgently sharpish fashion for some scoop dum dum head busting historical cia news.
the call related to the assasination of a mr john fitzgerald oflaherty otool kennedy, know relation to the fully oirish john heinz kerrys of killarney we should note.
after the calls where done the cambridge gentlemen of the press was shocked to find that jfk was still alive by several bbc minutes.
he later went to his local police house to report the queer time looper affair indeed.
it later transperspired that the call from the americas had arrived 25mins before the grassy gnome texas kilshot back and to the left don't you know.
25mins before to go what what.
jane stanley bbc on 9 and 11 talmud event building 7 25mins to soon spoke out as well time looping very queer affairs
i really do believe in the future hospitals will have a better success rate if we can get the cadavers into surgery before these events happen
certainly for turkey and israel live organ dealings the living syriana organs from pre incident not happened are prefential
indeeds
victims-hospitalized-before-the-incident-happened.
Posted by: charles de drake | Oct 29, 2017 5:57:45 PM | 11
Thanks for deconstructing this latest bogus report.
We are now living in "Reality TV", sad to say.
Not to be naïve or sentimental about it, but government and civic institutions used to maintain at least a modicum of integrity, probity, and objectivity.
Now, official investigations are routinely compromised by nefarious political and social interests. Bad enough that law enforcement and state-security agencies habitually distort or fabricate information to serve their own ends, and their masters' ends.
But it's somehow more insidious when nominally independent investigative bodies become channels of authoritarian governments' infoganda.
This series of slanderous, manufactured, trumped-up (no pun intended) accusations that the Syrian government/military used chemical weapons is practically a "sub-genre" by now.
But it also brings to mind NIST's fraudulent analysis of the destructive events in New York City on 9/11/01, and the equally fraudulent findings of the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team tasked to investigate the downing of the MH-17 aircraft.
I thought of "reality TV" because all of these tendentious reports from ostensibly prestigious organizations are merely props-- items to wave around in front of the camera, and allude to sanctimoniously in support of some reprehensible official policy or narrative.
Thus, I fully concur with AriusArmenian | 4.
Posted by: Ort | Oct 29, 2017 6:12:35 PM | 12
I sort of hate to take up bandwidth with nothing substantive to add, but have to say that I am once again in awe of b's investigative and analytical skills. And an additional shout out to the moonies (mooners? moonites? moonchkins?) who comment here with such intelligent, clear-headed additional insights.
Posted by: Daniel | Oct 29, 2017 6:51:27 PM | 13
@11 charles de drake - "i really do believe in the future hospitals will have a better success rate if we can get the cadavers into surgery before these events happen"
One of your best lines ever.
~~
@13 Daniel
I think it's always substantive to praise b for a job well done when so inspired. He's usually so, um, substantive, that anyone can plunge straight into discussion, which I hope he takes as a compliment for his outstanding journalism. It's similar to movie soundtrack people who I've always heard are most satisfied when no one notices their work.
Posted by: Grieved | Oct 29, 2017 7:28:21 PM | 14
There was a story (sorry, lost any references) that stated that at least one of the US warships that launched the Tomahawks after this incident, was still in Spain on April 2nd. So that ship had to travel across the Mediterranean at full speed (and not at cruise speed) to be on time for the attack.
And that implies the attack was know by the US forces beforehand, and their riposte was also planned and decided before the attack took place.
Posted by: Jeff | Oct 29, 2017 2:26:25 PM | 3
Maritime tables give ca. five days from Gibraltar (near American naval base) to the sea between Greece and Lebanon, based on 15 knots, and navy cruisers can have 30 knots. And in actuality, more often then not they do not bump into merchant ships at that speed, unwise as it may be in the busiest waters like Strait of Malacca or the vicinity of largest Japanese ports. Mediterranean is quite wide.
Loading missiles could take few hours, and sailing to the launch spots could be done in 3 days at 25 knots.
Posted by: Ort | Oct 29, 2017 6:12:35 PM | 12
But it's somehow more insidious when nominally independent investigative bodies become channels of authoritarian governments' infoganda.
Luckily, we have infoganda on behalf of democratically elected governments, so not as insidious. As they rely, to some extend, on the opinions of the public (re-election etc.), they have high needs to shape the "facts".
If I recall, at the time of Khan Sheikhoun incident, Turkey was still supporting the jihadists, and Erdogan already made it a high crime to undermine the official versions. There is no telling how far the falsification extended. E.g. the suspiciously early arrivals could be sloppily falsified by clerks who were not aware how far Khan Sheikhun is from the border crossing with Turkey. I suspect that just in case, some number of victims were actually poisoned, who knows when and where, and some number of cases was simply forged.
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Oct 29, 2017 7:35:43 PM | 15
The UN report now is the foundation for further attempts to decapitate the Syrian government, and, at the least, to perpetuate terrorism throughout Syria as Israel and the CIA choose.
The form of perpetual war in Syria will be insurgencies. US-protected areas in the northeast, east and south for the next year or so will enable the long war to be stretched out. Reconstruction will be delayed, China likely to stay out (they are the big player for reconstruction), and the Hegemon to swagger in the region, limiting Russia's plans.
Russia has to clean up the Turk issues, the Kurd issues, and further annihilate al Nusra.
The Astana structure must become the foundation for political resolutions.
Only clear military dominance by Russia-Syria-Hezbollah-Quds Force will prove to the opponents of Assad-Iran (US, Israel, Saudi Arabia) that their proxies have no way to affect the future. Rapidly deployed counterinsurgency forces will be needed to crush the proxies.
The propaganda for more war depends completely on "Assad the war criminal", and 'Poison gas' is the established 'truth' of that propaganda-infowar. Thus the relevance of the fabricated UN report.
It is all they have but it has currency with American public, where the dollars come from.
More War—The Hegemon's Way.
Posted by: Red Ryder | Oct 29, 2017 8:13:27 PM | 16
