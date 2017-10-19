Post a comment

The U.S. Military - Pampered, Safe And Very Scared
The U.S. military is a socialist paradise:
Service members and their families live for free on base. People living off base are given a stipend to cover their housing costs. They shop in commissaries and post exchanges where prices for food and basic goods are considerably lower than at civilian stores. Troops and their families count on high-quality education and responsive universal health care. They expect to be safe at home, as bases, on average, have less violence than American cities of comparable size. And residents enjoy a wide range of amenities—not just restaurants and movie theaters but fishing ponds, camp sites, and golf courses built for their use.
Of course, some bases are better than others. But even the most austere provides a comprehensive network of social welfare provisions and a safety net that does not differentiate between a junior employee and an executive.
For those who stay on, the military provides a generous retirement pay.
"But life in the military is dangerous!"
Not so.
According to a 2012 study by the Armed Forces Health Surveillance Center (AFHSC) the risk to ones life is lower for soldiers than for civilians:
In the past two decades (which include two periods of intense combat operations), the crude overall mortality rate among U.S. service members was 71.5 per 100,000 [person-years]. In 2005, in the general U.S. population, the crude overall mortality rate among 15-44 year olds was 127.5 per 100,000 p-yrs.
The huge difference is quite astonishing. The death rate for soldiers would still have been lower than for civilians if the U.S. had started another medium size war:
If the age-specific mortality rates that affected the U.S. general population in 2005 had affected the respective age-groups of active component military members throughout the period of interest for this report, there would have been approximately 13,198 (53%) more deaths among military members overall.
Those working in the U.S. military, even when the U.S. is at war, have a quite pampered life with lots of benefits. They have less risk to their lives than their civilian peers. But when some soldier dies by chance, the announcements speak of "sacrifice". The fishermen, transport and construction workers, who have the highest occupational death rates, don't get solemn obituaries and pompous burials.
There may be occasions where soldiers behave heroic and die for some good cause. But those are rather rare incidents. The reports thereof are at times manipulated for propaganda purposes.
The U.S. military spends more than a billion per year on advertisement. It spends many uncounted millions on hidden information operations. These are not designed to influence an enemy but the people of the United States. In recent years the U.S. military and intelligence services have scripted or actively influenced 1,800 Hollywood and TV productions. Many of the top-rated movie scripts pass through a military censorship office which decides how much 'production assistance' the Department of Defense will provide for the flick.
A rather schizophrenic aspect of its safe life is the military's fear. Despite being cared for and secure, the soldiers seem to be a bunch of scaredy-cats. The military's angst is very ambiguous. It meanders from issue to issue. This at least to various headlines:
- The U.S. Military Fears Russia's Electronic Warfare Capabilities
- Air Force Fears New 'Drug Craze'
- U.S. Military Fears Volcano Could Harm Jets
- U.S. Military Fears Outcome of Rape Trial
- U.S. Army Fears Major War Likely Within Five Years
- Why is the United States Navy afraid of the Pirates?
- After Kandahar massacre, U.S. military fears new Taliban reprisals
- The Military Is Afraid of Your iPhone
- Why the Pentagon Dreads the "Sale" of IBM's Chip Business
- Pentagon afraid of ignorance about Iran
- Why the FBI and Pentagon are afraid of new genetic technology
- The Pentagon Is Worried About Hacked GPS
- Some Marines Fear Innocent Men Are Being Convicted of Rape
- U.S. military fears Iraqis can't control security
- Air Force personnel fear what coming cuts will bring
- Why U.S. Military Fears Sexual Assault Reform
- The Air Force's 4 Biggest Fears
- ...
Members of the U.S. military live quite well. They are safe. Their propaganda depicts them as heroes. At the same time we are told that they are a bunch of woosies who fear about anything one can think of.
I find that a strange contradiction.
/snark
remember--
"October 13 - 8 Out Of 10 Will Only Read This Headline"
Posted by: Don Bacon | Oct 19, 2017 12:40:38 PM | 1
not pampered, but I assume that's a tongue in cheek argument.
Live under the rules of a tyrant and call yourself pampered.
Posted by: Stryker | Oct 19, 2017 1:01:21 PM | 2
The US military.... losing wars since 1946 [unless you count Panama and/or Grenada]... But in fairness it was tasked with wars that were, by their nature, unwinnable wars. One of the 'grand lessons' of the 20th and 21st centuries is that empires will [almost] always lose wars. The American Empire will lose wars until it runs out of money and then it will quit. All the US needs is a border patrol and a coast guard. All the rest is imperial impedimenta.
Posted by: StephenLaudig | Oct 19, 2017 1:15:57 PM | 3
where do i sign to join american socialist dream?
Posted by: la Cariatide | Oct 19, 2017 1:19:49 PM | 4
Their propaganda depicts them as heroes
their suicide rate depicts them as conflicted.
Posted by: john | Oct 19, 2017 1:21:01 PM | 5
try Venezuela, the United States is of America, it's not America. The "dreamers" all trying to get here.
Posted by: Stryker | Oct 19, 2017 1:23:00 PM | 6
The amenities are good but the pay is low, and health care for veterans is below par.
Posted by: Ian | Oct 19, 2017 1:23:48 PM | 7
the best soldiers the world has ever seen, like they like to call themselves. ha ha ha ha ha ha ha
Posted by: mischi | Oct 19, 2017 1:26:29 PM | 8
Please don't confuse the fears of a lowly enlisted guy, like I used to be, with the published "fears" intended only to extract moar taxpayer dollars....
Posted by: Joe | Oct 19, 2017 1:39:26 PM | 9
I thought North Korea had a pampered army treated better than the civilian population. Isn't that an Axis of Evil thing?
Posted by: Burt | Oct 19, 2017 1:43:26 PM | 10
Well, and except for the whole Bill of Rights thing. But I guess that's a different conversation.
Posted by: mena | Oct 19, 2017 1:43:48 PM | 11
Of course, the Free Market ideal is to replace as many soldiers with private mercenaries as possible, as they did in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Posted by: ralphieboy | Oct 19, 2017 2:03:05 PM | 12
Honestly, the military exists to respond to "threats", and that entails identifying those threats. The impact of volcano eruptions on jet planes is very real, to give one example, so it is rational to develop options when you cannot use such planes. And so on. I should read "The Airforce 4 biggest fears", just beforehand, I would guess budget cuts are number one. But expenditures imposed by morons in Congress should also be considered. That makes me curious what is number 3 and number 4.
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Oct 19, 2017 2:15:40 PM | 13
"Members of the U.S. military live quite well. They are safe. Their propaganda depicts them as heroes."
Not quite as good as depicted b, but, none the less, quite better than the average workers in the U$A today.
IMO, the true heroes in the U$A today are the many workers who struggle daily on minimum wage, to provide for their family's welfare with no job security, and no health care..
Posted by: ben | Oct 19, 2017 2:17:18 PM | 14
b, did you get some kick back for this promotional ad for the us armed forces? i hope so!
@6 stryker. i always get a kick out of when it is referred to as 'america' as if the usa is as big as many in the country think it is! meanwhile us lowly others who inhabit the 'americas' don't get much of a mention...
Posted by: james | Oct 19, 2017 2:29:40 PM | 15
Even though I have a brother in the Navy who joined because of the shit economy, let me play on the devil's side here, even though I gemerally agree with you.
Ideally, these types of benefits would be welcomed by any country who were legitimately proud of their military. It just so happens that the military we are talking about here is the empire's world police. It really ISN'T the US military any longer, although it takes our cash this way and that for "defense" spending. Although down the list when it comes to defense spending as a per centage of GDP, the US still spends wayyyyyyyy too much. So we are altogether looking at a weird-ass example, b, and although you may be right when it comes to the pussification of our military, I look at it differently for two reasons: 1) as stated above, the US military is unique in their role for the empire; this has created the immense problem of explaining or warranting their existence in faraway lands for almost no discernible reasons. A scattered and bungling approach, meanwhile being stretched way too far, means certain morale and training issues; and 2) it is also a generational thing which ties into the shit economy run by technocratic elites who don't give one iota of a care for the lesser classes which they have massacred through globalization.
So while I think you are in the right to help deconstruct the myth of American military might, I would argue that it is a moot point really and the table is already set for the whole MIC pertaining to US spending to come crashing down once the economy goes tits up. After that, god only knows if militaries will even be useful. In the end, it is difficult for an American like myself to really see the purpose of a military adventure force due to our geographical location. OTOH, a soldier in India looking out from his post over Kashmir might know exactly his worth now and for the future.
Posted by: NemesisCalling | Oct 19, 2017 2:46:06 PM | 16
The fears of the US Military are the best fears that money can buy.
USA! USA! USA!
Number 1!!!!!!!
Posted by: Just Sayin' | Oct 19, 2017 2:50:56 PM | 17
I stopped watching most of the war movies dealing with ME conflicts.....a lot of propaganda bullshit.....
Posted by: notlurking | Oct 19, 2017 2:51:46 PM | 18
#MeToo – A Course In Deductive Reasoning: Separating Fact From Fiction Through The Child Exploitation Of 8 Year Old Bana Alabed
https://clarityofsignal.com/2017/10/19/metoo-a-course-in-deductive-reasoning-separating-fact-from-fiction-through-the-child-exploitation-of-8-year-old-bana-alabed/
Posted by: Liam | Oct 19, 2017 2:59:43 PM | 19
I now added the /snark tag to the post. Seems necessary ...
"the crude overall mortality rate among U.S. service members was 71.5 per 100,000 [person-years]. In 2005, in the general U.S. population, the crude overall mortality rate among 15-44 year olds was 127.5 per 100,000 p-yrs"
Roughly two-thirds of all DOD active-duty military personnel were ages 30 or younger in 2015. Only about one-in-ten (9%) were older than 40.*
Compared to**:
15 to 19 years 20,219,890 7.2
20 to 24 years 18,964,001 6.7
25 to 34 years 39,891,724 14.2
35 to 44 years 45,148,527 16.0
So, the disproportionality of the age groups in the cited example would more than account for mortality.
Additionally, massive injuries including dismemberment, permanent brain damage and paralysis are not accounted for. That misrepresentation goes further than the general reader is aware, battlefield casualties that were once fatal are now, though initial response, being treated and the Soldier/Marine returned to society.***
*http://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2017/04/13/6-facts-about-the-u-s-military-and-its-changing-demographics/
**https://www.infoplease.com/us/comprehensive-census-data-state/demographic-statistics-342
***http://www.slate.com/articles/news_and_politics/war_stories/2004/12/iraq_2004_looks_like_vietnam_1966.html
Posted by: S Brennan | Oct 19, 2017 3:09:51 PM | 21
#7 - I agree, the pay for enlisted soldiers is low and VA healthcare doesn't want to treat many chemical issues soldiers get from being around depleted uranium, toxic burn pits, etc. Still, it's a much better life than those bombed by them experience!
Posted by: WorldBLee | Oct 19, 2017 3:17:22 PM | 22
@15 James, thanks for the feedback, not too many picking up on that yet.
Posted by: Stryker | Oct 19, 2017 3:37:58 PM | 23
The intellectual quality of the Outlaw US Empire's military serfs is reflected in their inability to see that the government they're in service to is the #1 Domestic threat to the Constitution they swore to uphold and protect, with the so-called Deep State tied to it like a shadow.
Posted by: karlof1 | Oct 19, 2017 3:38:54 PM | 24
A 1st Lieutenant over 3 years makes $4,682 base pay. Thats $30 per hour on average. That is well above most civilian pay. Then many businesses hand them a 10-15% discount.
A Sergeant over 3 5 years makes $2,725 base pay. That's about $17.50 per hour... Not so bad.
Then the get BAS (Meals) $246 for Officers and $347 for enlisted. BAH (Housing) $1291 per month Enlisted. They're hiding the Officers amount.
Then kick in free medical. No Obamacare for them!
And God only know the pension they get after 20 or 30 years. I knew a person receiving a military pension and a Post Office pension. The Post Office is very partial to military and dependents. Almost impossible to work for them full time as a civilian. My wife went to take the 'test' and was told she didn't stand a chance as there were too many military retirees vying for the job.
When I went in the Military in 1967 I made $78 per month. When I got out in 1978 I made $700 per month.
All government workers including military on average make more then civilian counterparts.
What's maddening is when I hear them poor boy everyone. Calling, wanting money for the military or cops.
Posted by: ken | Oct 19, 2017 3:57:56 PM | 25
Aha! A hint of how the pampered rapists were left exposed in Niger. According to that bastion of oppression, truth and the amerikan way, Foreign Policy DOT com, the government of Chad is somewhat discomfited by the inclusion of Chad on the most recent iteration of Trump's 'Muslim Ban' list. Hah, Chad is pissed at the latest moronity from Agent Orange eh, at least they have a coupla followers of Islam there, imagine how the population of Venezuela feel since last time anyone looked those Venezuelans who still bought into old wives' tales were prostrating themselves in front of two chunks of wood attached in two dimensional perpendicularity I.E. a cruciform.
Still Chad is pissed and you can hardly blame 'em as for more than 60 years the Chad army has performed vital step & fetchit roles for advancing amerikan and french imperial interests - raping and looting villages from Maghreb to the Sahel, from Nigeria through to Mali whenever it seemed the innate right of amerika to plunder whatever pleases them was being questioned.
From assorted tidbits on offer from the usual corrupt sources, we are told that the band of butchers were visiting a village in Niger to provide a 'pep talk' on anti-terror. when they were attacked by as yet unnamed terrorists; apart from the notion that any group of indigenous persons who attack a gang of armed foreign invaders could ever be called terrorists there is a further irony - the pentagon also asserts that there was no indication of prior 'terrorist activity' in the area where the village was located. If that is correct WTF were amerikan troops going there to provide 'anti-terrorist' information for?
This previously pristine region suddenly filled with alleged 'terrorists' who then proceeded to lay waste to the squad of imperial invaders. Since we know now that this was right after Chad's government, pissed at their inclusion on 'The List', pulled its mercenary forces out of Niger, it would be fair to surmise that it was they, the Chad gang, who had been keeping the world safe for global exploitation in Niger, but that DC, not wishing to acknowledge the 'muslim ban' had caused such a major screw up, chose to ignore that reality and continued to send it's thugs out to 'disseminate information'.
"This wasn't in the brochure" whined one enabler of empire as he choked out his final words.
Posted by: Debsisdead | Oct 19, 2017 4:24:54 PM | 26
The USA's armed forces are deadly. We may mock them and while it is true, they don't "win" wars. However the damage they wreak is horrendous, the Armed Forces when unleashed will cause more damage than the mongols. People seem to forget the wars the USA did "win". It's wiped it's ass with the Dominican Republic and Haiti many times. Africa, Asia and Europe suffers under the boot of the G.I.
They don't win, but they don't really "lose" either.
Posted by: Fernando Arauxo | Oct 19, 2017 4:34:32 PM | 27
I was trying to figure out the purpose of this article. Since the author didn't list the downsides of serving in the military, I will assume the author has never actually served in the military. My suggestion would be for the author to join as soon as possible to gain access to that great military life and all those fantasic benefits. And since the author believes they are a force of wussies and scaredy-cats, the author should not have any problems getting in. Of course, after the author has spent his third tour humping the boonies in Afghanistan, survived his umpteenth road-side bomb or small arms ambush, should be interesting to see if he turns into a 20 year man so he can fully enjoy the good life.
The article was too one-sided, shallow and exaggerated to be written by anyone but a troll. Waste of time to read it.
Posted by: Jagger | Oct 19, 2017 4:43:46 PM | 28
Game over in Syria. After tripartite talks (Syria, Kurds, Russia) at al Qamishli over the Kurdish issue and the US bases in Syria, the Kurds have transferred control of the large Conoco oil facility to Russian ground forces. The Kurds no have no control of oil for financing the so-called 'state'. It looks like they have seen the US casting the Iragi Kurds aside and wondered - 'will the same happen to us?' and gone for the negotiated solution. No wonder Shoigu and Putin have gone on record as saying the Syria issue is nearly over.
http://www.fort-russ.com/2017/10/syrians-russians-and-kurds-discuss.html
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/breaking-russian-troops-take-control-key-gas-field-kurdish-forces-deir-ezzor/
Posted by: Anonymous | Oct 19, 2017 4:57:18 PM | 29
I wonder if you included suicides or disability post service. WWI the military introduced metal helmets and mortality went down but brain injuries increased. My understanding is that brain injuries due to IED are very common. I would imagine the majority of soldiers returning from a war zone come home maimed in body/and or mind.
As the son of a 20+ year Army vet, I know these perks have been there for a long time. They were necessary to attract anybody before WW2. I imagine they have increased with the volunteer military. Mostly the Army is populated with the more competent people from the lower strata of American society. They have a choice of working at a fast food, convenience store, or motel along the interstate - or the Army - oh yeah being a prison guard is also an option as the burgeoning American prison population is housed in low income rural areas.
I imagine there is bloat in the officer corps - most of those golf courses you mentioned are for officers only. These officers are mainly not coming from low income families. The real bloat though, is in the military contractors - Eisenhower's military-industrial complex with an added national security complex. Amazing how the US has gone from being basically isolationist before WW2 to the militaristic society of today. The US military is the bitch enforcer for global elite. The police are being increasingly militarized. Many of them trained by those human rights paragons - the Israelis.
Posted by: gepay | Oct 19, 2017 5:01:41 PM | 30
Amazing how the US has gone from being basically isolationist before WW2 to the militaristic society of today.
Posted by: gepay | Oct 19, 2017 5:01:41 PM | 30
LOL Seriously?
This is only a partial list of US military actions in foreign countries. This list only covers the 50 years from 1890 to WW2
---------------
ARGENTINA 1890 Troops Buenos Aires interests protected.
CHILE 1891 Troops Marines clash with nationalist rebels.
HAITI 1891 Troops Black revolt on Navassa defeated.
IDAHO 1892 Troops Army suppresses silver miners' strike.
HAWAII 1893 (-?) Naval, troops Independent kingdom overthrown, annexed.
CHICAGO 1894 Troops Breaking of rail strike, 34 killed.
NICARAGUA 1894 Troops Month-long occupation of Bluefields.
CHINA 1894-95 Naval, troops Marines land in Sino-Japanese War
KOREA 1894-96 Troops Marines kept in Seoul during war.
PANAMA 1895 Troops, naval Marines land in Colombian province.
NICARAGUA 1896 Troops Marines land in port of Corinto.
CHINA 1898-1900 Troops Boxer Rebellion fought by foreign armies.
PHILIPPINES 1898-1910 (-?) Naval, troops Seized from Spain, killed 600,000 Filipinos
CUBA 1898-1902 (-?) Naval, troops Seized from Spain, still hold Navy base.
PUERTO RICO 1898 (-?) Naval, troops Seized from Spain, occupation continues.
GUAM 1898 (-?) Naval, troops Seized from Spain, still use as base.
MINNESOTA 1898 (-?) Troops Army battles Chippewa at Leech Lake.
NICARAGUA 1898 Troops Marines land at port of San Juan del Sur.
SAMOA 1899 (-?) Troops Battle over succession to throne.
NICARAGUA 1899 Troops Marines land at port of Bluefields.
IDAHO 1899-1901 Troops Army occupies Coeur d'Alene mining region.
OKLAHOMA 1901 Troops Army battles Creek Indian revolt.
PANAMA 1901-14 Naval, troops Broke off from Colombia 1903, annexed Canal Zone; Opened canal 1914.
HONDURAS 1903 Troops Marines intervene in revolution.
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC 1903-04 Troops U.S. interests protected in Revolution.
KOREA 1904-05 Troops Marines land in Russo-Japanese War.
CUBA 1906-09 Troops Marines land in democratic election.
NICARAGUA 1907 Troops "Dollar Diplomacy" protectorate set up.
HONDURAS 1907 Troops Marines land during war with Nicaragua
PANAMA 1908 Troops Marines intervene in election contest.
NICARAGUA 1910 Troops Marines land in Bluefields and Corinto.
HONDURAS 1911 Troops U.S. interests protected in civil war.
CHINA 1911-41 Naval, troops Continuous occupation with flare-ups.
CUBA 1912 Troops U.S. interests protected in civil war.
PANAMA 1912 Troops Marines land during heated election.
HONDURAS 1912 Troops Marines protect U.S. economic interests.
NICARAGUA 1912-33 Troops, bombing 10-year occupation, fought guerillas
MEXICO 1913 Naval Americans evacuated during revolution.
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC 1914 Naval Fight with rebels over Santo Domingo.
COLORADO 1914 Troops Breaking of miners' strike by Army.
MEXICO 1914-18 Naval, troops Series of interventions against nationalists.
HAITI 1914-34 Troops, bombing 19-year occupation after revolts.
TEXAS 1915 Troops Federal soldiers crush "Plan of San Diego" Mexican-American rebellion
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC 1916-24 Troops 8-year Marine occupation.
CUBA 1917-33 Troops Military occupation, economic protectorate.
WORLD WAR I 1917-18 Naval, troops Ships sunk, fought Germany for 1 1/2 years.
RUSSIA 1918-22 Naval, troops Five landings to fight Bolsheviks
PANAMA 1918-20 Troops "Police duty" during unrest after elections.
HONDURAS 1919 Troops Marines land during election campaign.
YUGOSLAVIA 1919 Troops/Marines intervene for Italy against Serbs in Dalmatia.
GUATEMALA 1920 Troops 2-week intervention against unionists.
WEST VIRGINIA 1920-21 Troops, bombing Army intervenes against mineworkers.
TURKEY 1922 Troops Fought nationalists in Smyrna.
CHINA 1922-27 Naval, troops Deployment during nationalist revolt.
MEXICO 1923 Bombing
HONDURAS 1924-25 Troops
PANAMA 1925 Troops Marines suppress general strike.
CHINA 1927-34 Troops Marines stationed throughout the country.
EL SALVADOR 1932 Naval Warships send during Marti revolt.
-------------
You know, I hear they have this new-fangled thing call "The Internet" now.
The hipster kids tell me you can actually connect to it and do things like research a statement before you go and say something stupid.
Can't make head nor tail of it myself, but the local hipster voung 'uns swear by it
Posted by: Just Sayin' | Oct 19, 2017 5:17:18 PM | 31
In terms of the most dangerous occupations b seemed to have omitted loggers. From life insurance data published about 30 years ago the most dangerous occupations are (number of deaths per 100,000):
commercial fishermen (about 100)
loggers (70-80)
construction workers (20+)
taxi drivers and 24 hour store clerks (~10)
fire fighters (5)
policemen (4)
With policemen the leading cause of occupational fatalities are from traffic accidents. Every time, any where in the US if a cop is shot by a criminal it becomes front page news across the entire country and their funerals are attended by hundreds of uniformed cops to great press fanfare. This is followed by outpouring of press discussion about the horrible dangers our policemen are exposed to.
Posted by: ToivoS | Oct 19, 2017 5:28:30 PM | 32
If you look at battlefield injuries, the picture is not so good; in the Iraq occupation, injuries were often debilitating but not fatal. One also has to worry about being poisoned by burn pits or uranium. The military people who are truly pampered, with a royal lifestyle, are the generals.
Another American group that receives special privileges is the police. Have you heard of the law enforcement bill of rights?
This military socialism resembles Israeli socialism. A technique the Israeli state uses to grant benefits to Israeli Jews and deny them to Palestinians is to tie the benefits to military service which is denied to Palestinians. As a result, Israeli Palestinians pay more taxes but receive less benefits then Israeli Jews.
Posted by: Edward | Oct 19, 2017 5:41:16 PM | 33
One of the many "Socialist" benefits on offer to members of the USMilitary
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/cifamerica/2011/apr/19/genital-injuries-taliban-ieds
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/13/health/genital-injuries-among-us-troops.html
-------------
This military socialism resembles Israeli socialism. A technique the Israeli state uses to grant benefits to Israeli Jews and deny them to Palestinians is to tie the benefits to military service which is denied to Palestinians. As a result, Israeli Palestinians pay more taxes but receive less benefits then Israeli Jews.
Posted by: Edward | Oct 19, 2017 5:41:16 PM | 33
Nationalist and Socialist?
A bit of a mouthful, maybe someone should come up with a snappy acronym for it. . . .
wonder what they'd call it?
Posted by: Just Sayin' | Oct 19, 2017 6:21:27 PM | 34
"b" You just way out of your way to beat up the military. SO. The reason the "mortality rate" is so much lower is because better than 98% of us are not only armed, but are private fire arms owners at our homes and the criminal world knows that BUT YOU WENT OUT OF YOUR WAY TO IGNORE THAT! YOU "b" just took your credibility off the cliff, complete with a "snark" all the way to the rocks below. Yes, I served on SECARMY Staff in the E Ring at the Pentagon. So, "been there" all the way to the end. Deployments, sand, live fire convoys and all.
Posted by: ERing46Z | Oct 19, 2017 6:23:14 PM | 35
Every dozen or whatever months I get this spam phone call from this big booming American voice asking me if I would be good enough to contribute to a charity for medical care and/or support of the loved ones of police officers slain or injured while on duty. It's pretty much sort of a shake down, since they do have my number.
This pisses me way off!
So I politely explain to them that my cat, Curly, has severe epilepsy and I must spend $2,000 a month for this Vimpat medicine to keep Curly from having dreadful seizures. So of course I have no leftover money for charity.
Screw them!
<== Jagger | Oct 19, 2017 4:43:46 PM | 28
Yup. Don't waste any more time reading this. (You didn't read the fine print on your auto insurance either, did you?)
Posted by: blues | Oct 19, 2017 6:26:34 PM | 36
One day when the dollar fails and is no longer the petro dollar, then the military cuts will happen like the old USSR. This may be sooner than later after how Syria, Iran, Iraq, Russia, Hezbollah and others stuck together in Syria and now Iraq.
This has scared the shit out of the Saudis. The Saudi king ran to Russia to meet with Putin. The petrodollars days are numbered.
Posted by: Boyo | Oct 19, 2017 6:36:56 PM | 37
Deployments, sand, live fire convoys and all.
Posted by: ERing46Z | Oct 19, 2017 6:23:14 PM | 35
Balls too?
Posted by: Just Sayin' | Oct 19, 2017 6:38:08 PM | 38
Good post b.
Looks like the yanks are out in force justifying/finding excuses for the numbers.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Oct 19, 2017 6:41:45 PM | 39
all those innocent people, not to mentioned the armed forces people being exposed to depleted uranium, and none of them are a statistic.. thank you barbaric usa..anyone who thinks the usa looks after their vets- i don't think so...
Posted by: james | Oct 19, 2017 7:06:57 PM | 40
james @40--
One only need view the film Born on the Fourth of July to learn how vets were treated then and now. My partner's dad has a host of ailments, PTSD amongst them, and ought to be in a VA Nursing Home, but they are almost nonexistent nowadays--they were once called Old Soldiers Homes.
Posted by: karlof1 | Oct 19, 2017 7:19:56 PM | 41
b, your post raises many good questions.
At what point does a military become mercenaries, out for their own good? Who has incentive to make them mercenaries? How can we tell when a military has been compromised? How can society guard against the slippery slope? Etc.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Oct 19, 2017 7:48:22 PM | 42
United States of America = Americans?
In Europe, none of the countries are called Europe and the people collectivly are called Eropeans.
In Asia, no country has the name Asia, but collectivly the people are called Asians.
In Africa, South Africa has Africa in its name, and the people of South Africa a called South africans. Easy to say and people who live in Africa a collectively Africans.
The Americas. Only one country has America in its name, but who the fuck is going to say "United States of Americans" when refering to the arseholes that inhabit the place. Much easier to just say Americans, Canadians, Venezuelans - whatever.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Oct 19, 2017 8:17:07 PM | 43
How do the life expectancies of adult an adult 'A', 'B', or 'C' compare? Who is most likely to be murdered soonest by Heine gang? Hard to know...most A's are off the map, shut off from any large scale publicity or commerce or media coverage. While the status of 'B' and 'C' is secret. Heine gang shortens the life expectancy of all in a significant way, but I don't know how the current stats would play out.
Posted by: Josh Stern | Oct 19, 2017 8:32:18 PM | 44
@34 Just Sayin,
That comparison gets made more often these days. In some ways the Israelis are worse then the Nazis.
Posted by: Edward | Oct 19, 2017 8:53:54 PM | 45
I guess if it's a country you like the soldiers are patriotic and morally upright.
If you don't like the country then they're all low-life scum looking for a free ride.
Posted by: peter | Oct 19, 2017 9:07:46 PM | 46
The nonsense has started again. I have posted the same epistle twice and both times the missive has disappeared into the black hole, I shan't do it again until I'm certain the original has gone forever -in the meantime no one should be surprised if they both suddenly reappear.
Posted by: Debsisdead | Oct 19, 2017 10:17:22 PM | 47
OK. give the reprobate Donald credit (maybe)...he was quoted in saying to the dead soldier's mum: "It's what he signed up for...",blah,blah. But, the Donald called it: Special Forces are nothing but trained assassination teams...they go in, off their target, fly out, end of story. Only this time, the buggers got caught with their shorts down, and...casualties...oh, boo-hoo. All these young bodies that sign up for the US military some time in their enlistment will be posted to "bases" that they didn't even realise existed. And so they get educated, really fast. Then those who go further in their military careers decide to go for the "elite" units: hard-core training, propaganda, "know your enemy",how to murder stealthily, etc. Then, after many "kills", they themselves get capped...it's how the game is played, yo. So, bottom-line - Trump let out the BIG secret: "We" kill, and should expect to be killed in return...who can cavil with that?
Posted by: barrisj | Oct 19, 2017 10:53:46 PM | 48
@34 Just Sayin,
I'm still chuckling....
@42 Jackrabbit,
This is hugely important. Ditching the draft in the '70's wasn't for any altruistic reason, nor to make the US military "more professional." In draft days, even though most wealthy families could buy their way out of being impacted, a significant cross section of the citizenry could expect to find themselves contributing their pride and joy to some crazy war effort in some far off place. There had better be a damn good reason for it. One of the big lessons the Establishment learned from Vietnam was that even the terminally passive American people could become violently anti-war when it was a life or death situation for them personally. So the move was made to an "all volunteer" force, which would generally draw from a less politically powerful cross section, and there would automatically be less bitching because "those guys wanted to go fight--that's what they signed up for." And as Jackrabbit points out, haven't indeed you at least started down the road to mercenary when your current army must admit they're there for the money, and maybe the promise of adventure, not because they were drafted and just fulfilling their duty as a citizen and eager to get home to the plow?
This is doubly troubling, because now your soldiers are vastly more mercenary than before (and of course will be recruited as true mercenaries upon ETS to meet the growing demand for true mercs), but are fewer and more socially isolated, so they are getting 3, 4, MORE tours in some sand pit where they are basically a walking target and are rightly hated as foreign occupiers, so even the best of them cannot help but become resentful and sociopathic. But at the same time, the Deep State has divorced the military from the citizenry at large, so citizens care less and less how many wars the US is engaged in, how many destroyed young men come home, and not only does protest of wars evaporate, warfare is mythically transformed into something heroic and to be desired, not feared. All empires have gradually been forced to employ more and more mercenaries (or slaves) to maintain their wars, but it never ends well.
Posted by: J Swift | Oct 19, 2017 11:07:32 PM | 49
Hey B, there is good reason why US soldiers should be afraid, very afraid. Look at these headlines:
"Alleged rapes by U.S. soldiers ratchet up anger in South Korea" (October 2011)
http://latimesblogs.latimes.com/world_now/2011/10/us-military-south-korea-status-of-forces-agreement-sofa-rapes-intenational-diplomacy.html
"S. Korean Students Firebomb US Base In Protest"
http://rense.com/general32/base.htm
(The incident referred to in the story is now known as the Yangju highway incident.)
"Okinawan Women Demand U.S. Forces Out After Another Rape and Murder: Suspect an ex-Marine and U.S. Military Employee"
http://apjjf.org/2016/11/Takazato.html
"Japan asks U.S. to finally stop military-related rapes, deaths"
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/japan-us-military-related-rapes-deaths-okinawa/
Posted by: Jen | Oct 19, 2017 11:42:36 PM | 50
I was trying to figure out the purpose of this article.Posted by: Jagger | Oct 19, 2017 4:43:46 PM | 28
... The purpose of the article seem to be to solicit comments. The comments seem to reflect the deep dark jungle of ignorance those who signed up must have been naive at the outset, regretful. resentful at the exit, but none commented, regrets for super-sized wage and retirement rewards. nor did anyone mention the cost of super sized retirements..which must come from the pockets of everyday Americans who have jobs, families to raise, health matters to attend to.and whose domestic jobs supply, support or train those who join or retire from the military,etc.) .. review the contents.. to me, the comments evidence the massive number of places the USA has its costly armies ("mount super burden"?). Regime changing, sanctioning, blockading, destroying infra structure and quality of life, in some foreign land, to make some oil company rich is not something I think supports the need for a super sized retirement.
Mr. @ 47 Dedsisdead don't you agree that when comments interfere with propaganda goals, the comment should be removed.. ?
Posted by: fudmier | Oct 19, 2017 11:44:50 PM | 51
Peter 46
In many countries their militaries are called defence forces and they generally defend their country in time of war.
The US military is called a defence force "Departmet of Defence". So the US military is justy defending the US by destroying Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan ect, the constant drone assasinations, the 700 to a 1000 bases across the world, the exercises on the borders of far off countries...
The US military is an offence force, sent to faraway places to conduct wars of empire, to destroy those countries that may be a threat to US$ hegemony. The military personal are mercenaries, fighting, killing for monetary profit. Perhaps they are young and don't know better? Same as kids on the street that kill sombody for fun or profit. They pay the price. Fuck em.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Oct 19, 2017 11:57:57 PM | 52
It's easy for retarded civilians to yap about the military, because (like the anonymous "/snark" -- they're always anonymous, aren't they?) don't know anything about it.
Lots of blubbering here about how cushy military folks have it. It's true a (large) military installation is a closed community -- it is so on purpose. In order to exclude them, and thereby save them, from your civilian shit. Why should a military installation be subject of and enslaved to the anarchy of the civilian cesspit that surrounds it? Commissary and PX "undercutting" of the local civilian criminal enterprises? Yup. And fuck you.
There was a (sane) age when Western Civilization was ruled by a military caste. Then civilians rebelled against their betters. And now we are living in a hellish shithole.
s//
Posted by: SFC Steven M Barry USA RET | Oct 20, 2017 12:06:57 AM | 53
retired mercenary 53
Well at least you're an open an honest mercenary. Most US mecenaries crap on about protecting US citizens, keeping them safe ect, but here you are saying the military is the elite and civilians are garbage.
It is always good news when there is news of a US casualty or two in their wars of conquest.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Oct 20, 2017 12:17:27 AM | 54
Well the sheep are better to be shorn rather than skinned.
Apparently flensing of the funky monkeys is in order.
Posted by: Duck1 | Oct 20, 2017 12:29:46 AM | 55
When I was young, anything on WWII in school, in reading material that was available, on TV, was about US beating Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan and supplying Soviets with planes and stuff.
As I grew older and had access to more information, I find it was Soviet Union that destroyed the German armies, with total losses of over 20 million and a huge amount of territory and industrial capacity lost they still produced 13,000 tanks and thousands of yak fighter planes that were a match for the German airforce.
In the pacific, The US was a naval and air power. Destroyed the japanese navy and airforce, but become bogged down in the ground fighting of the southern Japanese islands.
After transfering its land army from Germany to eastern Russia across the 9000km trans siberian railway, the Soviets overun two million japanse troops across a largbe area in China in two weeks.
The US may have been the world leading sea power and manufacturing power in WWII, but even then, it could not fight a land war with a near power.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Oct 20, 2017 12:55:06 AM | 56
Please don't confuse the fears of a lowly enlisted guy, like I used to be, with the published "fears" intended only to extract maw taxpayer dollars....
Posted by: Joe | Oct 19, 2017 1:39:26 PM | 9
There, fixed it for you...
(Maw: The mouth, throat or gullet of an animal, especially carnivorous)
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Oct 20, 2017 1:01:12 AM | 57
Ivan Sidorenko and others often put up pics and a fairweell to the materes as they are called in Syria. People from all walks of life, religions, ethnic groups ect, Fighting the US backed jihadists, sometimes attacked directly by the US and Israel.
They are a true defence force, giving their lives to defend their country, unlike the few US mercenaries that have commented here. Much on Zahreddine at the moment, but he was a proffesional soldier. I have much respect for him for the defence of Deir Ezzor, but it is the ordinary people I think of. Those that would be shop keepers, tradesmen or a proffesional career that have died fighting the US backed whabbis.
The US mercenaries, like the odd one or two that have commented here are are only fit for a doormat for the people that have had to fight the no rules war in syria.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Oct 20, 2017 1:57:39 AM | 58
Yanks crap on about the Alamo when they were land grabbing some territory from mexico. The fuckers got wiped out. Big deal.
The defence of Keweirs and Deir Ezzor, (even US/ISIS working together coud not take that) is something that should be remembered.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Oct 20, 2017 2:07:01 AM | 59
There's a delicious contradiction lurking in b's exposé of US hypocrisy.
1. Totalitarian Capitalist AmeriKKKa's SWAMP was already insanely anti-Communist in the McCarthy era.
2. The SWAMP's definition of Communism is "Too many socialist freebies for the bottom 95% and too few privatisation opportunities for the top 5%."
3. Most, if not all, of AmeriKKKa's wars have targeted countries with govt policies deemed by The SWAMP to be too socialist/anti-privatisation; especially if the money being wasted was oil revenue.
So it's a bit of a shock to discover that the active service personnel in the SWAMP's anti-Communist Enforcement Death Squad i.e. the US Military, enjoy a cosseted existence in a Socialist Utopia.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Oct 20, 2017 2:29:47 AM | 60
Honestly, people... EVEN AFTER b added the /snark tag @20, many of you still can't see his article IS about fear-porn headlines and IS NOT the 'easy' military life? Didn't 'scaredy-cat' soldiers tip you off? Did you actually read any of the links? Here's the first few:
The U.S. Military Fears Russia's Electronic Warfare Capabilities
Our countermeasures suck against Russian EW so BAE got millions from DARPA to develop a supposed solution to unknown future threats. Like a time machine.
Air Force Fears New 'Drug Craze'
Some guy at Air Force News called bath salts “the latest drug craze affecting service members,” (2010) but had no evidence because there wasn't any.
U.S. Military Fears Volcano Could Harm Jets
Civilian air ban lifted after Icelandic volcano stopped spewing. Air Force not so sure. Several F-15s sent out to investigate ash cloud. Aircraft returned fine, but one pilot did see some haze in the area.
U.S. Military Fears Outcome of Rape Trial
The 2006 Mahmudiyah child rape and subsequent murder of her and her family by US soldiers in Iraq is something the military really preferred US and Iraqi citizens didn't know anything about.
The rest of the articles have similar tabloid-type headlines but are either nothing of substance or just obvious. US military leaders fear nothing except for budget cuts or bad PR. They will jump at the chance to remind the US how terrified they should be of 'threats'. And terror sells newspapers. It's a symbiotic relationship.
The average soldier's fear/lack of fear on any of the issues listed is irrelevant - that's not what sells newspapers and nobody really cares.
Posted by: PavewayIV | Oct 20, 2017 2:43:15 AM | 61
@ Just Sayin' | Oct 19, 2017 5:17:18 PM | 31
not all those were foreign intervention.
Idaho was admitted to the Union prior to the miners' strike.
The concept of isolationism is in reference to foreign policy and the desire not to be drawn into world conflicts.
No excuses, just sayin', you do better listening to them young'uns.
Posted by: Stryker | Oct 20, 2017 2:47:03 AM | 62
