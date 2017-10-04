Post a comment

October 04, 2017

Intercept Augments Its Anti-Syrian Stable

We wrote on the dubious outlet that The Intercept has become. It has long taken anti-Syrian positions. The new hire of a prejudiced author will reinforce its hostile stand against the Syrian government and its people.

On September 21 The Intercept hired Maryam Saleh:

Maryam Saleh is our new Washington-based associate editor. Saleh worked as an immigration attorney before switching tracks and attending Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. Her writing has appeared in U.S. News & World Report, Public Radio International, Syria Deeply, the Tampa Bay Times — and The Intercept, where she has been an editorial fellow since July.



Pic via The Intercept.

Saleh's staff page at The Intercept identifies her as:

an editor and reporter based in Washington, D.C., whose work focuses on immigration and national security.

Saleh tweets under the verified account مريم @MaryamSaleh_. Her Twitter page is crowned by a picture of the U.S. financed propaganda group Kafranbel Media Center. The KMC and its founder have close relations with the Salafist terrorists of Ahrar al-Sham. Maryam Saleh's twitter profile starts with "Syria, always; ...".

On September 30 Maryam Saleh tweeted:

Verified account @MaryamSaleh_ Here’s your periodic reminder that only two parties in Syria’s war operate aircraft: the Assad regime and Russia.

4:53 PM - 30 Sep 2017

Several replies to her tweet immediately pointed out that the statement was ridiculously false. Israel, Turkey, Jordan, the U.S. and other members of the coalition against ISIS have all bombed Syria and continue to do so daily. They are causing huge damage and many civilian casualties. Even older tweets by Saleh herself had conceded that. But there was no correction or follow up to the tweet above.

Four days later I became aware of her claim, quoted it and replied:

@MoonofA

Moon of Alabama Retweeted مريم Here’s your periodic reminder that @theintercept is a anti-Syrian propaganda rag ...

9:24 AM - 4 Oct 2017

Note the above UTC timestamp - 9:24am.

An immediate reaction followed with which Saleh replied to her own September 30 tweet:

Verified account @MaryamSaleh_ Correction: As I’ve pointed out in other contexts, US-led coalition & Israel also aerially bomb Syria. No shortage of parties wreaking havoc

9:27 AM - 4 Oct 2017

Again, note the timestamp - 9:27am.

Just three minutes after I blamed The Intercept and Saleh for their obvious anti-Syrian propaganda, she "corrected" her four days old tweet. In fairness - it may not have been my tweet that caused this "correction". I have no way to discern that. But I like to think that I caused this.

The Intercept hired a writer with an obviously partisan position in the U.S. war on Syria. Her statements are not truthful. She is supposed to report on U.S. "national security". As the conflict in Syria escalates into a great power competition, the new hire will likely result in more propagandistic bias for even deeper U.S. involvement in Syria.

Still, this little episode shows the importance of pointing out such propaganda. Publicly naming and shaming the media and their authors can indeed have some effect.

