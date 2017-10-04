Post a comment

Intercept Augments Its Anti-Syrian Stable
We wrote on the dubious outlet that The Intercept has become. It has long taken anti-Syrian positions. The new hire of a prejudiced author will reinforce its hostile stand against the Syrian government and its people.
On September 21 The Intercept hired Maryam Saleh:
Maryam Saleh is our new Washington-based associate editor. Saleh worked as an immigration attorney before switching tracks and attending Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. Her writing has appeared in U.S. News & World Report, Public Radio International, Syria Deeply, the Tampa Bay Times — and The Intercept, where she has been an editorial fellow since July.
Pic via The Intercept.
Saleh's staff page at The Intercept identifies her as:
an editor and reporter based in Washington, D.C., whose work focuses on immigration and national security.
Saleh tweets under the verified account مريم @MaryamSaleh_. Her Twitter page is crowned by a picture of the U.S. financed propaganda group Kafranbel Media Center. The KMC and its founder have close relations with the Salafist terrorists of Ahrar al-Sham. Maryam Saleh's twitter profile starts with "Syria, always; ...".
On September 30 Maryam Saleh tweeted:
Verified account @MaryamSaleh_
Here’s your periodic reminder that only two parties in Syria’s war operate aircraft: the Assad regime and Russia.
4:53 PM - 30 Sep 2017
Several replies to her tweet immediately pointed out that the statement was ridiculously false. Israel, Turkey, Jordan, the U.S. and other members of the coalition against ISIS have all bombed Syria and continue to do so daily. They are causing huge damage and many civilian casualties. Even older tweets by Saleh herself had conceded that. But there was no correction or follow up to the tweet above.
Four days later I became aware of her claim, quoted it and replied:
@MoonofA
Moon of Alabama Retweeted مريم
Here’s your periodic reminder that @theintercept is a anti-Syrian propaganda rag ...
9:24 AM - 4 Oct 2017
Note the above UTC timestamp - 9:24am.
An immediate reaction followed with which Saleh replied to her own September 30 tweet:
Verified account @MaryamSaleh_
Correction: As I’ve pointed out in other contexts, US-led coalition & Israel also aerially bomb Syria. No shortage of parties wreaking havoc
9:27 AM - 4 Oct 2017
Again, note the timestamp - 9:27am.
Just three minutes after I blamed The Intercept and Saleh for their obvious anti-Syrian propaganda, she "corrected" her four days old tweet. In fairness - it may not have been my tweet that caused this "correction". I have no way to discern that. But I like to think that I caused this.
The Intercept hired a writer with an obviously partisan position in the U.S. war on Syria. Her statements are not truthful. She is supposed to report on U.S. "national security". As the conflict in Syria escalates into a great power competition, the new hire will likely result in more propagandistic bias for even deeper U.S. involvement in Syria.
Still, this little episode shows the importance of pointing out such propaganda. Publicly naming and shaming the media and their authors can indeed have some effect.
Posted by b on October 4, 2017 at 12:59 PM | Permalink
Russia Military Accuses U.S. Of Supporting ISIS
"The main thing preventing the final defeat of ISIS in Syria is not the terrorists' military capability but support and pandering to them by American colleagues," Russian military spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Oct 4, 2017 1:17:07 PM | 1
I visited theintercept.com and I have checked what stories they had on Syria and Yemen. Not that many. On Syria, the focus seems to be to criticize the bombing of civilians by USA on Trump's orders. Three out of last five stories. Ms. Saleh has yet to write anything on Syria for The Intercept.
Intercept seems to have rather perfunctory coverage of foreign affairs if their sparse stories on Syria and Yemen give representative sample. Which is in keeping with their motto "fearless, adversarial journalism." In other words, choose issues with care to remain a member of the "mainstream" in good standing. Plus, the stories should be interesting. The number of cholera victims in Yemen exceeding 21,000? Boooring.
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Oct 4, 2017 1:33:53 PM | 2
Al Julani lost an arm in a RuAF strike on HTS commanders as payback for their attempt at capturing Russian MP’s earlier in Sept:
https://www.rt.com/news/405603-nusra-leader-injured-syria/
The big payback..
Posted by: Lozion | Oct 4, 2017 1:42:46 PM | 3
"...I like to think that I caused this."
Yes, b, I like to think it also. I rejoice in the possibility. I call it a probability.
Why? Because I see the footprint of the "small" journalists everywhere now, cited and quoted and plagiarized - and mocked and fearfully countered and poorly refuted - increasingly in the larger, monied outlets. As truth rises to the surface and the mediocre fabrications of liars can be shredded by one incisive comment, it becomes increasingly likely that Moon of Alabama causes a liar to walk her lies back, and prove her lying.
Posted by: Grieved | Oct 4, 2017 2:15:37 PM | 4
>>>>> Lozion | Oct 4, 2017 1:42:46 PM | 4
Al Julani lost an arm in a RuAF strike
Rita Katz seemed to take delight in denying the Russian claim based on HTS "intel". She seems like a slightly less loony version of Pamela Geller, although she does seem to believe that Amaq is a credible source which of itself is pretty bonkers.
But she's not alone with The Guardian being equally thrilled that the Russians hadn't killed al-Baghdadi according to Amaq and frequently quoting Ahrar al-Sham as a source.
Posted by: Ghostship | Oct 4, 2017 2:53:25 PM | 5
BTW, OT but relevant, because you won't read about it in the MSM.
According to the Angry Arab a FSA commander in northern Aleppo was caught on video by the YPG sexually abusing the 13-year old daughter of an FSA martyr, he obviously couldn't wait for martyrdom himself.
And the pro-opposition woman and her daughter murdered recently in Istanbul, that the MSM blamed on Assad because of her anti-government writing, was most likely murdered by a close relative in the FSA who fought in Madaya and then was evacuated to Idlib. The motive apparently was that he was paid by someone in the FSA because the old woman was investigating FSA corruption.
Posted by: Ghostship | Oct 4, 2017 3:03:25 PM | 6
good stuff b.. keep shining a light on all these different ''''paid for by taxpayer dollars''' propaganda hacks..
Posted by: james | Oct 4, 2017 3:57:31 PM | 7
"Yet Another Major Russia Story Falls Apart. Is Skepticism Permissible Yet?"
This is the lead story on The Intercept today.
https://theintercept.com/2017/09/28/yet-another-major-russia-story-falls-apart-is-skepticism-permissible-yet/
This not a pro-empire article. Maybe hiring this girl is a way to hedge a bit. I'd like to think The Intercept is more astute with regards to Syria.
We'll see...
Posted by: ben | Oct 4, 2017 4:02:05 PM | 8
@9 ben - my read on intercept... extremely ambiguous at best... or, 'care for a bit of arsenic with your meal today'?
Posted by: james | Oct 4, 2017 4:14:01 PM | 9
Hiring of Ms. Saleh does not seem to be related to Syria, but a major plan to have some photogenic young Muslim writing on immigration etc. As far as Syria, Yemen etc. are concerned, the line seems to be "anti-imperial", but sotto voce. This article is a good example. In the form of a nice and short review of some recent books on Syria it offers the claim that "The West" could not care less about the opinions of actual Syrians (but in general and polite terms).
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Oct 4, 2017 4:18:35 PM | 10
Please remember, everyone, that The Intercept was funded with a $250 million kick off by Pierre Omidyar, who also funded groups in Ukraine in the lead-up to the coup there. Every article they published on Ukraine was pro-coup and pro-"anti-terrorsm action" by the neo-nazis except one. That one was written by Glenn Greenwald, and though not full-throated anti-coup, was at least balanced.
And remember that Matt Taibbi quit shortly after signing on there, citing Omidyar's constant interference and editorial meddling.
So, while Greenwald may enjoy some editorial independence, and The Intercept certainly does publish many great and informative articles about other topics, one should be no less skeptical of their articles than of any other "alternative" source.
Posted by: Daniel | Oct 4, 2017 4:51:51 PM | 11
@6 In my book the Guardian has lost all credibility since the Snowden days..
@12 Yes agreed..
Posted by: Lozion | Oct 4, 2017 4:58:02 PM | 12
In the first line of the above piece I have linked three pieces showing evident anti-Syrian bias by the Intercept. I wonder why some here seem challenged to find any.
Greenwald was what made TIC initially readable in 2015 but now he is banished from editorial influence allowing only few pieces criticizing NYT coverage of Russia gate nonsense. Syria was always presented from CIA DOD angle of lies and misrepresentation praising White Helmets sham way before TIC hired her.
Posted by: Kalen | Oct 4, 2017 6:05:16 PM | 14
Why it is important to who writes where I see so far no interest in alledged statement of Putin in Moscow conference that NK can be attacked by nukes trying to destroy their nuke capabilities but the outcome would be uncertain.
It is shocking and irresponsible if true. The man just few weeks ago said they will it grass before they give up of what guarantees their survival as a country and regime and hence there is no military option but assurance of their safety from attack, now he is contemplating even theoretically such a crime of unprovoked as of UN charter, agression.
May be Vladimir writes a book what happened to him?
Posted by: Kalen | Oct 4, 2017 6:37:53 PM | 15
james @ 9: "'care for a bit of arsenic with your meal today'?"
Yep, bit of caution while reading LOL:)
Daniel @ 11: Thanks for the info, very relevant.
@ b 13: Don't think I've ever read anyone I always agree with. As always, thanks for your insights & therapy.
Posted by: ben | Oct 4, 2017 6:44:03 PM | 16
May be Vladimir writes a book what happened to him?
Posted by: Kalen | Oct 4, 2017 6:37:53 PM | 15
Let us speak to the point, after all – can someone launch a global disarming strike? Indeed. Will it reach its targets? It's unclear because no one knows for sure what is where.
oh noz, putty put has an inner thug. who would have thunk it.
But let us speak to the point, after all -- can someone launch a global propaganda, security and intelligence outfit without approval from the princes of the realm? It's unclear because no one knows for sure who is who and where is what.
Let's try this for size:
1 - numero uno strategic adversary for the zionist entity is which country? China? Russia? Iran?? Come on.
It is America.
2 - numero uno strategic adversary for the global mafia is which country? China? Xi says we're committed. Putty put? He keeps saying, please, us too! Iran? They are happy to sell out at 16%.
America is the superpower that was goaded by (you know which crowd) to rattle sabres at the pinacle of power and prestige, in 90s.
America is the superpower that was goaded by shitty brit spook cum writers to "act like an empire".
America is the patsy that will be holding the $30T bag that was used to build the infrastructure for the "NWO".
Now keep sucking putty put's cock. Feeble minded lot, truly.
Posted by: nobody | Oct 4, 2017 6:59:49 PM | 17
AngloZionist are trying to be "balanced" as far as religious background goes. I wonder what's means ""hired" is she (or anybody else) are like full time or they are on contract so they can fire him/her at will. I bet this second.
It is laughable matter her title, "an editor and reporter based in Washington, D.C., whose work focuses on immigration and national security." AngloZionists think if they hired someone who wears hijab they reach the stars, i.e. "equal opportunity employer".
Good luck with that one, luckily to her, the Intercept (I assume) is not widely read by trumpistas/facists so she reach her life expectancy, otherwise....how she dare (non American) to write of our tribal affairs?!
Otherwise as yet another the Native Informant.
One memorable statement from John Pilger:
"Trump should be understood as a symptom and a caricature of a violent, extremist system, understand that, you can understand how the past has helped create the present."
That system created extremist and violent population (vast majority) that is not different at all from system itself.
Posted by: Chauncey Gardiner | Oct 4, 2017 7:22:29 PM | 18
>>>> nobody | Oct 4, 2017 6:59:49 PM | 17
Off your meds again?
Posted by: Ghostship | Oct 4, 2017 7:22:43 PM | 19
Keep 'em honest, b. They don't seem to have self-correction themselves.
Her main Twitter photo is anti-Assad. What more proof is needed?
Daniel 11
Thanks for the reminder that we take our ammunition where we can get it ... with caution for bias, spin, etc. Occasionally tidbits of truth find their way out.
Posted by: Curtis | Oct 4, 2017 8:29:34 PM | 20
This story reflects not only on the shortcomings of Glen Greenwald but also much of the left when it comes to Syria. We should all remember that many leftist embraced the Syrian spring as a progressive movement against the Assad 'tyranny'. I guess it can be excused in the spring of 2012 when all of this broke out. But even then it was clear that the rebellion was led by some of the most reactionary forces in the ME backed by the Saudis and the US. At the time I despaired at how foolish these "leftist" were. This involved many people I highly respected such as writers at Mondoweiss, Max Blumenthal and others but they fell for this nonsense but most have backed off.
Much of this came from the fact that the Muslim Brotherhood had heavily infiltrated the Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp in Damascus. They turned that camp into a military encampment fighting against Assad. Many Western leftists who were sympathetic with the plight of Palestinians fighting for justice in Israel simply assumed these jihadists were on their side. The British Trotskyites (is Proyject still lingering here?) haven't changed but most others have seemed to have realize their error.
In any case I am not ready to criticize the Intercept for this appointment -- this woman could simply be one of those deluded fools who have since realized they were wrong and are willing to change their ways.
Posted by: ToivoS | Oct 4, 2017 8:37:36 PM | 21
"In any case I am not ready to criticize the Intercept for this appointment...."
I do not care whom they are appointing, nor I have insight what is Intercept's leaning
I read GG while he was at Salon.com, after that no, reading sometime Jon Swartz ex tinyrevolution.com who is with them now.
That said, I see the Intercept as a part of mainstream media. It follows the Guaridan's line, the past of regime, imperial sins, can be criticized. There is aura of social progressiveness. However the present and current imperial project (Iraq, Libya, Syria etc) are unquestionable and must be supported. After all the owner(s) of these outlets are one of them.
Just because B is mentioned it here I would not pay attention on them at all.
Again appointing this woman is part of the Imperial mystique and lie that had lasted and ended with Obama. With Trump and decline of US that lie has gone and we have real US, and what US represent and stand for: hate.
Posted by: Chauncey Gardiner | Oct 4, 2017 9:09:25 PM | 22
@18 Chauncey Gardiner
One memorable statement from John Pilger:
"Trump should be understood as a symptom and a caricature of a violent, extremist system, understand that, you can understand how the past has helped create the present."
Pilger is spot on here, as he so often is. Trump is indeed a symptom. That so many pundits, journalists and academics who comment on American politics were shocked speechless by his victory tells you something about the quality of their analysis. They should have seen him coming from miles away but they didn't because they bought into the myth of American exceptionalism and the indispensable nation. They still do.
That is why there is no discussion of the cause, only endless gossip-level sniping and griping about the symptoms and deep deep denial of what America, the empire, is all about. As the saying goes, "if you don't know where you come from, you don't know where you are going" and Americans largely don't know (or don't want to know). Pathological ignorance and denial have consequences. The irony is that many Americans are in denial about being in denial, but that won't save them from reaping what they sow. The collapse has already begun.
Posted by: Temporarily Sane | Oct 4, 2017 9:17:57 PM | 23
Thanks for pointing this out!
The Intercept hired a writer with an obviously partisan position in the U.S. war on Syria. Her statements are not truthful.
..hence, not a writer but a propagandist. Zero credibility.
Posted by: Thominus | Oct 4, 2017 10:30:46 PM | 24
Some of her Arabic tweets and retweets are anti-Shia. Others have called out Greenwald about this and disavows responsibility.
Posted by: Jopg | Oct 4, 2017 10:52:10 PM | 25
Really now b, of ALL the stories in the world, you pick on some fucking wahabi bimbo?!
Grieved and james and others. Yes, we're right to praise b for patrolling the media space and correcting the deceit. I also detect a gentle admonition in his piece to us, to get on our bikes and engage the liars in like manner, much though it rankles, not just to sit around scratching or combing each other's backs.
Posted by: Petra | Oct 5, 2017 7:06:53 AM | 27
^^^ Not that I'm suggesting a few of us don't.
Posted by: Petra | Oct 5, 2017 7:08:32 AM | 28
Trump's violent fan base won't be reading the intercept. The fake left may read it. The fake left that still perceive Obomber and Clintons as liberals. A woman with a hijab will appeal to them.
The Congressional Zionist warmongers will point to her as a hijab-wearing liberal (albeit one who recognizes her subservient role beneath men) who supports Yinon's Greater Israel.
Posted by: fast freddy | Oct 5, 2017 7:10:03 AM | 29
Chauncey G ....One memorable statement from John Pilger: "Trump should be understood as a symptom and a caricature of a violent, extremist system, understand that, you can understand how the past has helped create the present." That system created extremist and violent population (vast majority) that is not different at all from system itself...
300 million American idiots can stew in their own juice. Even the empathetic among the other 7.5 billion of us are mostly losing all patience and interest. The massive value of Trump is that Trump and the phenomenon of Trump have massively expedited the unmasking that had been gradual, confirming what we already knew and unchaining the lingerers and waverers.
Posted by: Petra | Oct 5, 2017 7:25:39 AM | 30
@26Taxi....more about the perceived actual affect(her recanting) than the mostly unpercieved effect MoA has each day...IMO
@38Petra.....Yes isn't it glorious.....
Posted by: Tannenhouser | Oct 5, 2017 7:40:48 AM | 31
Sorry that should be @30Petra
Posted by: Tannenhouser | Oct 5, 2017 7:41:45 AM | 32
More on Putin and Korea. It is more nuanced.
Putin said that the nuclear option against North Korea may fail, which is a form of discouraging it. He found fault in the policies of both NK and USA, and asserted that Russia will not cooperate with new sanctions. Would China cut fuel supplies, Russia would step to the plate (they already did).
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Oct 5, 2017 9:38:39 AM | 33
The Intercept is part of the ongoing trend of alternative progressive publications in the United States, financed by extremely wealthy interests and private foundations, which promote a generally liberal domestic policy while trying to distract attention from fundamental foreign policy issues like the neoliberal free trade programs and the covert foreign regime change programs that Clinton Democrats and Bush Republicans have championed.
This is why the Intercept, like the rest of the corporate media, has had zero coverage of the NAFTA negotiations, or the Ukraine crisis, while generally promoting stories about humanitarian "White Hats" in Syria, Russia the bad actor, etc. Some classic examples of this trend:
...2016/10/29/the-u-s-and-russia-ensure-a-balance-of-terror-in-syria/
. . .2017/04/20/the-syrian-people-have-been-betrayed-by-all-sides/
What they absolutely won't discuss is the fact that this is all about economic advantage - that, after Syria refused to cut economic ties with Iran, the decision was made to destabilize the Syrian region via feeding weapons and money to ISIS and Al Qaeda and anyone else who could take on the government, with the end goal being the replacement of an government with Iranian ties with one with Saudi Arabian ties. That's just not an allowed discussion.
Posted by: nonsense factory | Oct 5, 2017 12:03:21 PM | 34
