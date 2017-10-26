Post a comment

British Involvement In "Trump Dossier" Needs Further Investigation
We noted back in July that the only relevant "collusion with the Russians" during the 2016 election cycle was the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton smear campaign against Donald Trump:
Hillary Clinton campaign cut-out hires the (former?) British intelligence agent Steele to pay money to (former?) Russian intelligence agents and high-level Kremlin employees for dirt about Donald Trump. They deliver some fairy tales. The resulting dossier is peddled far and wide throughout Washington DC with the intent of damaging Trump.
There was never evidence that Steele indeed talked to any Russian, or really had contact with his claimed sources. He has been for years persona non grata in Moscow and could not visit the country.
Yesterday, our assertion that Clinton campaign cut-outs paid for the dossier, was finally confirmed: Clinton campaign, DNC paid for research that led to Russia dossier
Marc E. Elias, a lawyer representing the Clinton campaign and the DNC, retained Fusion GPS, a Washington firm, to conduct the research.
..,
After that, Fusion GPS hired dossier author Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence officer with ties to the FBI and the U.S. intelligence community, according to those people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Told ya so ...
Michael Sussmann, a lawyer from the same firm that hired Fusion GPS on order of Democrats, hired the Crowdstrike cyber-outlet to investigate the leak of DNC emails. Crowdstrike and the DNC denied the FBI access to the relevant servers but asserted that "Russian hacking" was the source of the leak.
The "Trump dossier" was opposition research ordered up and paid for by the Clinton/DNC mafia. Most of its content was obviously fake or patched together from publicly known facts. But it took up to now for U.S. media to point that out. The fake dossier, paid for by the Democrats, was used by the FBI under Obama to get FISA warrants to spy on Republican party operatives.
We noted in January that the dossier was additionally used by the British and American deep state to sabotage Trump's plans for better relations with Russia (see original for source quotes):
The "former" desk officer for Russia in the British MI6 Christopher Steele was the one who prepared the 35 pages of obviously false claims about Russian connections with and kompromat against Trump. There are so many inconsistencies in these pages that anyone knowledgeable about the workings in Moscow could immediately identify it as fake.
...
Steele spread the fakes throughout the press corps in Washington DC but no media published them because these were obviously false accusations.
Steele then decided to hand the papers to the FBI and to talk to its agents hoping they would start an official investigation. He cleared his move (or was ordered to proceed?) at the highest level of the British government:
...
When Steele's first move with the FBI in October did note deliver the hoped for results an attempt to stove pipe them through Senator John McCain was launched. A "former" British ambassador to Moscow arranged the hand over:
...
The MI6 is well known for launching fakes on behalf of the British government.
Even the second, more official handover to the FBI still did not result in the hoped for publication of the allegations. But by that time Clinton was widely expect to win the election anyway so no further steps were taken.
After Trump unexpectedly won the election a new effort was launched to publish the smears. The Director of National Intelligence decided (or was ordered to) "brief" the President, the President elect and Congress on the obviously dubious accusations.
It was this decision that made sure that the papers would eventually be published. As the NYT noted:
...
Only after Clapper or others leaked to CNN about the briefing of Obama, Trump and Congress, did CNN publish about the 35 pages:
...
The attack was a deep state attempt to stage a coup against Trump:
After the election the Democrats stopped paying for new Steele reports. But by then efforts to make the fake Steele reports public and to thereby sabotage Trump policies turned into high gear. McCain had already been involved in distributing the report and it was he or the Brits who who paid for the last fake report Steele delivered:
Let me remind you of the basic facts about the Dossier--It consists of 13 separate reports. The first is dated 20 June 2016. That date is important because it shows that it took a little more than two months [after the Democrats started paying] for Fusion GPS to generate its first report on Trump's alleged Russian activities. If Fusion GPS already had something in the can then I would expect them to have put something out in early May. Eleven more reports were generated between 26 July and 19 October 2016. That tracks with the letter from Perkins Coie that the engagement by the Clinton Campaign ended at the end of October.
But there is a big problem and unanswered question--The Dossier includes a final report that is dated 13 December 2016. Who paid for this? Was it John McCain?
The purpose of the final fake report Steele added to the dossier was to provide "evidence" that Trump was involved in the "Russian hacking" of the DNC:
After Donald Trump was elected, Christopher Steele prepared an additional memorandum (dated 13 December 2016) that made the following claims:
...
- Michael Cohen[, President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer,] held a secret meeting in Prague, Czechoslovakia in August 2016 with Kremlin operatives.
- Cohen, allegedly accompanied by 3 colleagues (Not Further Identified), met with Oleg SOLODUKHIM to discuss on how deniable cash payments were to be made to hackers who had worked in Europe under Kremlin direction against the Clinton campaign and various contingencies for covering up these operations and Moscow's secret liaison with the Trump team more generally.
- In Prague, Cohen agreed (sic) contingency plans for various scenarios to protect the operation, but in particular what was to be done in the event that Hillary Clinton won the Presidency.
- Sergei Ivanov's associate claimed that payments to hackers had been made by both Trump's team and the Kremlin.
Christopher Steele passed a copy of the December memo to a senior UK Government national security official and to Fusion GPS (via encrypted email) with the instruction to give a hard copy to Senator McCain via David Kramer.
Michael Cohen, Trump's lawyer, denies to have been in Prague. The meeting Steele "reported" did not happen. The intent of this December Steele report was to further the meme of "Russian hacking" by providing fake evidence for alleged Trump involvement in it. But the report is false. Trump/Cohen did not hire "Russian hackers". Who's interest was it to plant this meme? Was this a British attempt to divert attention from their own hacking?
The Brits are knee deep involved in the Steele reports. There is the hiring of a (former?) British MI-6 agent to make up the dossier. Who came up with his name? The dossier was first peddled to McCain by a (former?) British ambassador. The British government green-lighted pushing the report to the FBI. It was one of the customers of the last Steele report.
The source said that Mr Steele spoke to officials in London to ask for permission to speak to the FBI, which was duly granted, and that Downing Street was informed.
The last Steele report was not paid for by the DNC. It was delivered to British government and to John McCain. The purpose of this last report was to plant false evidence that Trump paid for "Russian hacking". There is a strong cooperation between U.S. and British intelligence.
Why were the highest levels of the British government involved in the "private investigation" that resulted in the Steele dossier. Did the Brits act on their own initiative or were they cut-outs for U.S. intelligence circles, especially for Obama's consigliere and CIA director John Brennan?
It his time for Congress to dig deeper into the undue British influence in this whole affair.
Wake me when someone actually goes to gaol for any of this... yawn...
The protected class has been the protected class for centuries, and shall, without drastic beyond planetary intervention, remain the protected class for centuries more.
Posted by: same as it ever was | Oct 26, 2017 3:37:37 AM | 1
The "special relation" at its best!
Will Trump take it personally and let the Brits down in their latest going solo adventure?
Posted by: Mina | Oct 26, 2017 3:43:12 AM | 2
The "House of the Rotten Children" has been the Command Center Nexus of Power of the Anglo-American Empire all along!
Americans, and most of the rest of the world, for that matter, are under the mistaken impression that following its War of Independence from the British n 1783, the United States of America became a separate country.
Instead, a slight of hand was set up. A central government in Washington DC was set up called the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA -- as legal corporate entity,-- with articles of incorporation inherent in another constitution altogether, called the CONSTITUTION OF UNITED STATES (the original one set up by the founding fathers is called the "Constitution for the United States of America"), under BRITISH MARITIME LAW. Therefore, the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (Capitals -- per legal pro forma all letters of a corporation's name are capitalized in any documentation pertaining to it) is a CORPORATION.
This may defy credulity. I understand. But think on it, what do you think the gold border around the flag signifies?
So if the US is just a corporation and really not a republic/country, you may ask, "Where is the evidence?"
How about the Queen signing off acts of Parliament which apply to the USA? The one below refers to the Queen dictating social security legislation to the IRS.
http://www.legislati...8/contents/made -
The "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA" IS a CORPORATION owned by ROYAL and other BRITISH ("The Rotten Children" as I like to call them) INTERESTS.
Posted by: susetta | Oct 26, 2017 4:02:26 AM | 3
Seems HMSS Agent '.007' didn't quite deliver to "Q" this time... sad state of affairs that the former once somewhat 'great' Britain has fallen so low in the IQ stakes that they would even think such contrived rubbish would work. Hubris or desperation? What a laugh! Judging by the MSM emissions I'd suggest we have a whole generation of policy cretins in 'da service'. Pure Putin Envy, I suspect: gone blind with geopolitical onanism.
And, can we now assume, as this DC delicacy boils in the cauldron for a few weeks, that we will soon see Julian Assange make his prison break? He must have enough material in encrypted dead-man locks on the Clinton Gang et al to get a free pass from diplomatic 'jail' AND gift his kind South American hosts some diplomatic credits to cash-in down London Town.
Posted by: x | Oct 26, 2017 4:15:28 AM | 4
....and instantly the anti trump msm leak that a person close to Trump have once contacted Wikileaks. Sigh.
The clinton paid for dossier is so implacting, or should be, because the media wont cover it as they should, they will bury it.
The western msm is done, its so corrupt and propgandistic its amazing that not more people take note of this.
Posted by: Anon | Oct 26, 2017 4:44:31 AM | 5
The sad thing is just like you said you brought this up last year. This was being said throughout last year prior to the POTUS election and had all good investigative reporting behind it. Now that the court case comes out the msm along with all their pupp[ets are spouting out this stuff. Everybody with a scintilla of grey matter since mid 2016 new full well that the whole xenophobic narrative was total BS.Just like the Syrian civil war narrative was all BS or Benghazi /Qadaffi slaughtering his people. To this day the sheeple are in this Orwellian stupor. It is dangerous and troubling. We are living like zombies with no critical thinking or capacity to cal out BS and lies . For heavens sake will the people wake up and stop supporting this BS and start voting with our brains. Political system is dead the economy is dead society is sick so we being the 99 percent by shear numbers should be able to demand and garner change.
Posted by: falcemartello | Oct 26, 2017 6:25:33 AM | 6
You ever notice how everybody can deny it all except for the few unfortunate souls who have to go into hiding?
My thought is the intelligence community includes the US, UK and Russia, and that's just a short list. They're all collaborating, and they are the immortal institutions we identify as "corporations" and "think tanks" regulating government. The idea "the people" have influence is absurd until one considers all those institutions consist of communities of people.
In the WaPo link, it was pretty specific. The political lobbies hire law firms to subcontract intelligence in order to maintain "confidentiality agreements". If the confidentiality agreement legitimizes defying the laws and orders of not only the legislative branch, but the collective government, it becomes clear the corporations regulate government, not the other way around.
Posted by: Stryker | Oct 26, 2017 7:08:32 AM | 7
Stryker, you might need to elaborate your claim that Russia is in some way in cahoots with the CIA. I find it preposterous to make that link.
Posted by: Babarian | Oct 26, 2017 7:37:26 AM | 8
What is it about Prague that non-existant meetings are held there:
Michael Cohen[, President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer,] held a secret meeting in Prague
Back in 2001:
The alleged Prague connection between Iraq and Al Qaeda came through an alleged meeting between September 11 hijacker Mohamed Atta and Iraqi consulate Ahmad Samir al-Ani in April 2001.
Has someone been watching too many "Cold War" spy movies or is the Czech counterintelligence serevice's head stuck so far up Washington's arse they can't see anything. If they'd said it was Prague, OK perhaps it would have had a bit more credibility.
Posted by: Ghostship | Oct 26, 2017 7:42:09 AM | 9
In reply to: Babarian | Oct 26, 2017 7:37:26 AM | 8
First, thanks for the pingback.
If the term "cahoots" fits, I'll wear it. I'm speculating of course, but with some basis as follows.
All the IC (not CIA specific) collectively make no secret about collaboration in reference to anti-terrorist and cybersecurity, so I don't think there's any real need to discuss that aspect of it. Like the hacker.security community, they know each other from a distance, and occasionally there are those unholy alliances.
The deeper conclusion is more intuitive. If it was easy to find the evidence, I'm sure it would already be on the pages here.
Posted by: Stryker | Oct 26, 2017 7:45:51 AM | 10
Russians behind dossier
Anyone else notice that as this story is being reported that Russia (the victim) is being blamed for the Dossier?
In its most blatant form it goes like this ... 'HRC colluded with the Kremlin against Trump'. The way they connect the dots; HRC -> DNC -> Steele -> 'alleged Russian contacts' = Kremlin.
Yikes. I recall reading that Steele's contacts were 'Eastern Europeans', this doesn't rule out Ukrainians. Okay, maybe there really are some Russians looking for a quick buck. The point is that we are not even close to establishing ties to 'the Kremlin' but this doesn't stop MSM commentators from going there, a lot.
Posted by: Christian Chuba | Oct 26, 2017 8:00:22 AM | 11
>>>> susetta | Oct 26, 2017 4:02:26 AM | 3
The order NOT act of parliament can be found here.
It relates to the changes to US AND UK legislation required to implement an inter-government agreement on social security. That it's publicly available on the Internet for anyone to read should suggest to anybody except a moron that there is nothing secret about it.
As a republican, I don't particularly like that the UK is a constitutional monarchy but when I see how shite American presidents are, I'm happy we have the Queen and can't help but think that the United States would be better off as part of the Commonwealth with the Queen as head of state. But she can hardly manage her own dysfunctional family let alone a multi-century long plot to run the United States.....
Posted by: Ghostship | Oct 26, 2017 8:38:29 AM | 12
