Post a comment

Syria - Turkey Violates Astana Agreement - Renews Alliance With Al-Qaeda
Yesterday Turkish army forces entered the Syrian Idleb governate from the west. The move is officially part of a de-escalation supervision process agreed upon between Syria, Turkey, Russia and Iran. One point of the agreement is to continue the fight against al-Qaeda in Syria, currently operating under the name Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). HTS controls large parts of Idleb governate.
This is confirmed in the official Turkish Idleb Operation Explanation. "To purge terrorist organisations, especially DAESH, PKK/PYD-YPG and HTS from the region," is describes as one aim of its de-escalaton force.
But the Turkish forces have made a deal with HTS. When their reconnaissance teams entered Idleb yesterday they were escorted by heavily armed HTS forces (video). According to their agreement with the terrorists the Turkish forces will only take up three positions. All of these will be bordering the Kurdish enclave Efrin (Afrin).
An (anti-Syrian government) journalist reports:
Hassan Hassan - Verified account @hxhassan - 5:22 PM - 8 Oct 2017
1. Turkey established three checkpoints in Darat Izzat, west of Aleppo, in coordination with HTS.
A senior HTS official tells @MousaAlomar Turkish forces won't be present anywhere other than those checkpoints "for now."
2. Mousa asks a series of questions to the HTS official:
Q. Will the Turkish army enter [rebel-held] areas?
A. Yes (but not beyond the three areas agreed with HTS)
Q. Any imminent battle in Idlib?
A. No. So far things are good, unless Turkey changes its position
My own sources confirm that an effort to keep things peaceful between Turkey and HTS is so far successful.
The purpose of this Turkish incursion is obviously not to counter al-Qaeda/HTS but only to surround the Kurdish held enclave around Efrin.
An aggressive Turkish move could now try to cut of the Kurdish Efrin area (yellow) from the Syrian government held areas (red) by connecting the Turkish controlled rebel area in the north (blue) with the al-Qaeda controlled Idleb governate (green). Such a move would encounter fierce resistance not only from Kurdish elements and the Syrian government but also from Iran. Auxiliary Iranian troops hold the government corridor between Aleppo and Efrin to protect some important Shia villages in the area.
On one side one can understand the Turkish abrogation of its duties under the Astana agreement. Erdogan is afraid of the domestic backlash a real fight against HTS would likely cause. But it was Turkey that created the mess by supplying al-Qaeda in Syria with men and goods for nearly six years. It is its duty to kill the monster it created. It also has to uphold its diplomatic agreements.
Turkey has proven again that it is not trustworthy. Erdogan may hope to get NATO cover should he incur new Russian wrath about his breach of trust and his abrogation of the de-escalation agreement. But the expanding spat between the State Department and the Turkish government, as well as low Turkish standing within NATO populations, do not bode well for any bet on that alliance.
Posted by b on October 9, 2017 at 05:35 AM | Permalink
The more informed among us knew that Turkey would betray Russia. It has several times already, and will continue to do so, because it's an arm of NATO. Turkey's pro-Russian feint frees up NATO/American resources to steal Syrian land. It doesn't matter whether the land is occupied by US-backed Kurds or Turkish forces or Turkish-supported Islamists. Recall the 2012 DIA report forecasted that there may be a Syrian splinter state annexed to Turkey.
Effectively, the United States is (via a variant of the "lead from behind" strategy) playing another, less anti-Russian "because Turkey has business interests in Russia *cough cough* Turkstream" *cough*-- face.
It's part of an advanced geopolitical psy-op designed to confuse Russian strategic planners and force Russia to hesitate, and waste precious Syrian & Iranian military resources with negotiations. It's a psy-op which leverages Russia's aptitude for diplomacy.
There is also an essential similarly shared geopolitical background between the two states to consider. Turkey is convincingly enough of an "other" entity in NATO (non-European, which arguably historical Russia is not -- non-secular, etc.) that apparent tensions between NATO and Turkey can be highlighted, made to have substance. By the way -- Russia had the losing hand in Russian-Turkish negotiations of the Turkstream pipelines!
Several prolific Turkish propaganda assets rampant on this site for the past two years pushed disinfo about Gulen/CIA/NATO planning a coup against Erdogan because he was warming up to Russia (the original source of this claim is Sorcha Faal). This claim failed on its face for many reasons, one of them being that the timing was far too quick. The coup was likely a psy-op false flag set up by Erdogan to consolidate power (which actually happened) and suppress his opponents. His opponents being Kemalists, other secularists, moderates and others who would oppose a Turkish escalation in Syria.
Look, for those of you not blindly continually offering Erdogan the benefit of the doubt and saying, "Let's wait, let's wait, let's wait for what Turkey does in Syria." This is what you need to understand about Turkey's apparent relationship with Russia and its own role as an asset of American strategic power. Russia can't use force with Turkey. Russia's core options regards Turkey are limited by virtue of the latter's membership in NATO. Turkey knows this. The US knows this. Turkey is the NATO arm to restrict Russian action in Syria.
"Greater Kurdistan" is not a real plan, nor a real threat. Of course it is a "threat" in the same sense that the UK is a "nuclear threat" to the US because it could launch one of its missiles to hit the US mainland.
A "Greater Kurdistan" comprised of parts from Iran, Syria etc. would of course benefit the American deep state and its imperial geopolitical planners. A weakened central state in Iran and Syria, fomenting ethnic & religious unrest, the splitting of the "Shi'ite crescent" is crucial to weakening Pan-Arab/Iranian resistance to Zionism and by extension US imperialism.
But who benefits from the implied, looming threat of a Kurdistan forming on Turkey's borders? Turkey of course. Turkey is confronting the Kurds in Iraq and Syria, isn't it?
It also plays the "bad cop" role of the good cop/bad cop duo with the US. Turkey's incursions into "Kurdish" populated areas of Syria lets the Kurds more easily accept a tactical alliance with US ground forces setting up illegal bases in Kurdish occupied areas in Syria. The "Turkish threat" (which is real to the Kurds, historically) is a good stick for ensuring it follows orders.
More Kurds co-operating with US ground forces = less reason to ally with the Syrian & Russian forces. This means one fewer capable ground force for Russia & Syria to work with. If you like, it's a "sphere of influence" within Syria itself.
We all clearly remember back in about December of last year when the YPG Kurds were ordered to move back East across the Euphrates river. This was a planned US "compromise" with Turkey and actually fell well into NATO strategic planning. Turkish disinformation assets like Korybko hemmed and hawed about how Turkey's anti-Kurdish goals demonstrated tension with the US deep state which planned to create a "Kurdistan" to weaken Syria and by extension Turkey because of their mutual significant Kurdish minority populations.
But the Kurdish threat is a phantom for Turkey. None of it actualizes. We are told the Kurds will link a canton with the Iraqi-Syria border. It didn't happen. Why then, is Turkey's Kurdish threat so repeated and hyped up?
Because the Kurdish threat (from the Turkish angle) is a geo-analytical psyop.
Greater Kurdistan and Turkish destabilization was a hot topic the last two years. Now it's dropping off the major alternative news sites. Why? Because the disinfo assets performed their job.
The apparent tension between Turkey's anti-Kurdish goals & the US cynical exploitation of the Kurds confuses the minds of Russian military planners, and it confuses readers like us who don't have the behind the scenes details. Why does Turkey seem to swing back and forth between a potential alliance with the Russians and then violating its terms? Why does the US consistently arm and train the Kurds against Turkey's (apparent) wishes?
If it has a peculiar rhythm, if certain events are just timed too rightly, if a phantom is being drawn but it never appears...it is staged.
Recall. Did Turkey kick US troops from Incirlik airbase? No. But it was hyped up.
Did NATO...transfer some of its Turkish-based nuclear missiles to NATO bases which are stationed closer to Russian borders? Yes. The 2016 Turkish "coup" provided cover for that anti-Russian maneuver.
"muh Kurds" are the Turkish equivalent of Dubya's WMDs in Iraq. When Turkey demanded it, the YPG Kurds were forced to withdraw East of the Euphrates, and the US offered merely a stern condemnation when the AF was bombing Kurdish positions west of there.
Did the appearance of a willing, pro-Russian Turkish state...encourage Russia to hesitate, and engage in negotiations with the Turks regards a Syrian "de-escalation"? Yes.
Did those negotiations include ceasefires? Yes. Did Turkish-back militants violate the ceasefire? Yes.
Did the Kurds withdraw East of the Euphrates? Yes. Is Turkey bombing the Kurds? Yes. Is the US defending vulnerable Kurdish forces from Turkey? Barely.
Those ceasefires halted Russian & Syrian gains in territory and allowed the US to set up maneuvers in other parts of Syria.
Still Turkey continues to violate the terms of the de-escalation agreements it supposedly has with Russia.
Why?
Because Turkey is playing its role brilliantly in a geopolitical psy-op theater for us to witness second-hand. The Russians being firsthand.
I wouldn't be surprised if Erdogan has moles in Turkish-Russian strategic meetings (which allegedly exclude the Americans from participation) feeding intelligence to the Americans on Russian & terrorist positions. Since Turkey imports these terror assets into Syria through its porous land border, and is basically the intelligence arm of the al-Qaeda groups in Syria, it could easily co-ordinate with the Americans to launch an attack on Russian ground force positions. Or it could attack Russian positions themselves using "al-Qaeda terror" as cover.
Ask yourself why Turkey has never closed the borders to Syria! The "wall" it's building along its Syria border isn't meant to block out terrorists -- obviously Turkey has options to transport terror assets.
Turkey is a terror state, because it's in NATO. There's your answer.
Fuck Turkey, and fuck the Turkish disinfo assets who come in here praising Erdogan while claiming to support Syria in its anti-imperialist fight.
Posted by: David | Oct 9, 2017 6:50:46 AM | 1
Well, Erdogan is looking more like NATO's "Rogue One" as he (and his) fight off a possible head replacement with Muhammed Fethullah Gülen Hocaefendi (and his).
From the armchair this is getting better than a 99th rerun of the Big Lebowski:
(Da Fino) -- "...And let me tell you something: I dig your work. Playing one side against the other--in bed with everybody--fabulous stuff, man." https://youtu.be/c-7ovfO03Ww
Posted by: x | Oct 9, 2017 7:34:01 AM | 2
thanks David
Posted by: Glen Etzkorn | Oct 9, 2017 7:34:55 AM | 3
After 4 days another pawn is played.
Thanksgiving coming up sometime soon…?
“Turkey issues detention warrant for 2nd US consulate worker – local media” (RT, https://www.rt.com/news/406113-turkey-detain-second-us-worker/ )
Posted by: x | Oct 9, 2017 7:45:40 AM | 4
x | Oct 9, 2017 7:34:01 AM | 2
LOL; you're probably correct.
Tis a tangled web we weave, no?
Posted by: V. Arnold | Oct 9, 2017 7:47:58 AM | 5
This came up on Twitter:
UmawiSupremacist
@AbuHumamAlUmawi
#BREAKING:
New Jihadist faction has been created in Syria:
"Jamaat Ansaar Al-Furqan fi Bilad Al-Sham"
This new Jihadist faction considers Turkey to be an enemy and everyone who works together with Turkey are also alike:
https://twitter.com/AbuHumamAlUmawi/status/917359098282364928
Posted by: arbetet | Oct 9, 2017 8:46:53 AM | 6
Erdogan is just a mix or Judah the Iscariot and quisling.
It s enough for putin to lure part of the Kurds and arm them.
Posted by: David | Oct 9, 2017 6:50:46 AM | 1
The more informed among us knew that Turkey would betray Russia.
Sorry, but it doesn't require being well informed to know that Turkey would betray Russia, because Turkey and Russia have been sticking it to each other for hundreds of years, longer than the United States has existed. So, the assumption that Putin wouldn't know that Erdogan would try to screw him over is wrong. It's safer to start with the assumption that Putin knows that Erdogan will do so and proceed from there. What Putin is up to is not at all apparent, but I just know that Erdogan will come to regret his betrayal, if that is what it really is.
A week or so ago the intensity of Russian air operations over Idlib suggested that the SAA were soon going to attack HTS on a large scale. Perhaps the Americans, frightened of losing HTS, decided to launch the SDF mercenaries against Deir Ez-zor to distract them, unfortunately for the Americans that will only work once for a few weeks, and unless the Americans are prepared to get the SDF to attack the SAA, it can't be done again.
As for the video above of the three "Turkish" SUVs enetering Idlib, where is the evidence that they contained Turkish reconnaissance teams? Some pro-rebel reporter says so? Why should anyone believe him as he will lie when he's told to.
HTS is now claiming that the Russians and Syrians allowed ISIS from east Hama to transit through SAG territory in to HTS-held territory around Idlib Governorate where ISI and HTS are now killing each other.
Posted by: Ghostship | Oct 9, 2017 9:10:54 AM | 8
And here we have Erdogans main intention - Kurds
Interestingly there have been some reports that US troops have arrived on the Afrin border. Don't know how credible they are, but if not US troops then I would expect to see RF troops. Erdogan is simply not going to get his war against Kurds on his terms.
As for AQ / HTS, any action against them would be Erdogan sacrificing his own. Do not for a minute think that Erdogan supporting AQ is in anyway unpalatable to the Turkish people. It is not. Turkey is already home to tens of thousands of extremists imported and home grown - AQ members actually form part of local AKP governments in Kurdish regions! Additionally, there are already open discussions stating that HTS, Turkish citizens and Turkish specual Ops have already been taken across the border from Idlib into Turkey, safety. So, if Turkey's other motive is indeed to close its border to further extremists then they are the ones that have been deemed expendable, thats all - entirely possible.
Lasrlt
Posted by: AtaBrit | Oct 9, 2017 9:33:26 AM | 9
Sorry, Lastly, there are ground ops and there are ground ops ... Lets not forget Jerablus - more an exercise in media manipulation and parallele reality than an actual military operation! :-)
Posted by: AtaBrit | Oct 9, 2017 9:35:16 AM | 10
@Gostship
"Turkey and Russia have been sticking it to each other for hundreds of years"
Absolutely right - and RF most always wins! There is no love lost between them. But in the current climate there is no chance of Erdogan doing anything more than 'pushing the boundaries' of their agreements - which I am sure both RF and IR expect.
Lets not forget that the RF-TR rapproachment which began over 18 months ago is still being dragged out - RF is still drip feeding parts of their economic agreements stretching them out to both leverage and to some extent control Turkey. At the same time pressure against Turkey from Germany and US is huge. Erdogan's only hope of retaining power in Turkey lies in doing what he is told. That simple. Despite all his ranting and raving. Erdogan has no future in ME and Asia without Russia, it has no future in Europe without Germany, its relationship with US is tenuous, and Turkey is not strong economically or militarily ... so,for the time being, Erdogan is being 'managed'.
Posted by: AtaBrit | Oct 9, 2017 9:48:07 AM | 11
Erdogan is in serious need of a psychiatrist. Such megalomania has rarely been experienced in a hundred years.
Posted by: schmenz | Oct 9, 2017 9:58:24 AM | 12
@1 David
While I agree that Erdogan cannot be trusted by anyone, I doubt that NATO is necessarily behind it. When warmer relations broke out between Russia and Turkey there was much consternation that he was untrustworthy. I doubt that the Kremlin is losing much sleep over Erdogan machinations. He has always been predictable as he geographically sits in the cat seat and will play each side against the other. Additionally, his reticence to attack HTS is understandable, as politically that is allied with his domestic political base.
What I find more interesting right now is that he is pushing Russia for its keys to its s-400 missile technology. That maneuver is both telling and indicative of Erdogan's strategy. He will continue to play both sides against eachother for his own gain.
Such is the way of his multipolar worlld, as he is still busy building his empire.
In any case the bottom line will be how truly economically independent he can afford to be. I'm waiting to him to put more conditions on the South Stream.
Posted by: Michael | Oct 9, 2017 10:16:30 AM | 13
Hassan Hassan is assosicated with Chatham House, Council for Fopreign Relations, Brookings Institue and is a fellow of a Washington-based ME policy 'think tank. He also collaborates with Michael Weiss. And the author of this post takes what he says seriously? Hassan Hassan is a full member of the Anglo-Zionist team.
Posted by: Anonymous | Oct 9, 2017 10:16:55 AM | 14
I'm hesitant about calling Hassan Hassan (or his buddy Michael Weiss) a journalist.
Posted by: Merasmus | Oct 9, 2017 10:34:47 AM | 15
By the by, isn't that curious that a blatant attack on the palace guards occurs when Saudi Barbaria starts to join the humanity and to align itself with Russia (scoring victories on numerous geopolitical front recently), which in turn starts to experience unprecedented wave of emergency situations: hundreds of false bomb alarms in Moscow, huge construction market fire,...
I recommend staying vigilant and keeping a close eye on all AngloZio outposts, agents, supporters, sympathizers, institutions, foundations, movements, ...
Posted by: PeacefulProsperity | Oct 9, 2017 11:09:21 AM | 16
thanks b and @1 david..
david - i happen to agree with ghostship and atabrit and although you paint a pretty good scenario, i think it is off.. and, for the record, no one here has been praising erdogan! most folks at moa have been calling him a liar from the get go! so, i suspect russia is well aware of just who and what erdogan is and are working him accordingly.. they now have him in a tough place... lets see how he moves forward here... personally, i don't believe he is long for this game, but i could be wrong..
Posted by: james | Oct 9, 2017 11:20:55 AM | 17
Well, this cannot be a coincidence.
http://www.fort-russ.com/2017/10/turkey-says-it-may-renege-on-its-s-400.html
Posted by: Steve | Oct 9, 2017 11:36:02 AM | 18
There is a lot to unpack here...
Let's start with the big picture and some historical context...
The US has been trying to destabilize Syria for decades...even directly attacking Syrian military in east Lebanon in December 1983, with an aircraft strike force launched from a US carrier off the Lebanese coast...the attack was a huge failure with the Syrian-operated Soviet SAMs downing several US jets and capturing a couple of pilots...
The important thing to note here is how the US viewed Turkey's possible role in a possible all-out regime-change war against Hafez Assad...
Let's recall that this was in 1983 when the USSR was arguably at its peak strength...yet even then the US didn't mind playing chicken with the Russians and was drawing up plans for such a war against Syria..
A National Security Council paper called 'The Destabilization of Syria' was produced...
...When Assad challenges Israel and the Marines in Lebanon, he knows that if Israel attacks him it cannot occupy all of Syria. Assad feels he can always retreat to the North and set up a smaller state and with stronger Alawite control...
...However, if Turkey is brought into the calculations...[it] will be totally different and would be impossible to add up without [Syrian regime] losing their power...If Syria is attacked by Turkey from the north the Alawite stronghold will be gone at the start and Assad and his supporters will have to fall back on an ocean of hateful Sunni moslems (sic) in the south where they will be eaten like lost sheep...
Therefore the pressure on Syria should come from Turkey and not from the Marines and or Israel...
Fast forward to 2011 when the regime change operation against Syria was launched...Turkey was the keystone in all of this...as with the old plan...
But instead of sending its own forces in, Al Qaeda mercenaries, well trained and equipped in Turkey by US and NATO specialists, were sent pouring across the northern Syrian frontier...a game plan nearly identical to that outlined in 1983...
When Russia entered Syria in 2015, one of the main objectives was to take control of the Syrian border with Turkey, cutting the lifeline of the Nusra invasion forces...
Unfortunately, that goal has never been achieved...the northern frontier in Idlib province is still controlled by Nusra, and is still a revolving door in and out of Nusra sponsor Turkey...
Let's not kid ourselves about this...This may be unpalatable to us, but let's not be fooled that Erdogan is now about to do a 180 and throw Nusra/HTS under the bus...
For what...?...what can Putin give him in return...?
He's obviously not that worried about the Kurds in the SDF/US held part of Syria...he understands fully that the US is going to throw the Syrian Kurds under the bus...he has surely received assurance to that from the US side, and there is no reason to think it should be otherwise...
The US would be foolish not to sacrifice the Syrian Kurds [YPG] because their usefulness is limited...
Turkey's usefulness, along with its Nusra/HTS charges is much more useful and powerful...
Putin is trying to do the best he can with the hand he's got...Getting Erdogan on board as a so-called partner in the Astana process was never going to change the geopolitical reality...
Anybody who is saying that Erdo is taking orders from Putin is out to lunch...or that the Turks are going to pass on intel on HTS etc...this is disneyland stuff...
We have not even mentioned the Turkish occupation of that Euphrates shield area right next to Idlib...
Now the Turks are moving into Idlib itself, under the guise of the Astana process...
This is nothing more than the pound of flesh that Putin had to pay to Erdo in order to keep things at least to appear under control and diplomatic process, ie Astana...ie to stabilize the situation...
The only bright spot we have is that Erdo and the US are both equally duplicitous and therefore distrust each other completely...we have a three-way standoff as in the final scene of 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly...'
What does this come to in the end...well we don't know because we're not there yet...
But one thing we can be certain of is that there will be no real threat to the Alwaite 'heartland' in the Northwest because the Russians are there in strength...
The Syrian state and its major population centers has been preserved...the only question is how much terrorist territory can the SAA win back, so as to minimize future problems on its borders...
But there can be no dreams of US and Erdo finding some formula to carry out the 1983 plan...that's toast...
Just that in itself is a victory for Syria and Russia...the action remains in the South of the country, especially in the southeast where the Tigers are making hay in pushing to Bukamal and the Iraqi frontier...
The SDF/ISIS/Sunni Tribe coalition seems to have shot its bolt and does not seem to have the same ISIS support on the south side of the Khabur river, so the way is open for the Tigers to cross to the Omar field and sweep south to the Iraqi border...in sync with the Iraqi army and PMU going the same direction from their end...
I suspect that once this is accomplished...both Turkey and US will have no cards left to play, other than to insist on keeping their presence in the respective areas they now hold...
For Turkey that includes all of Idlib as of now...
The Russians don't like this, but I suspect that they are working an 'installment plan' if you will...let the Turks officially control Idlib, as they de facto do anyway through their HTS proxies...
And wait until the last act to deal with that final thorn...as well as the US/SDF problem in the east...
Posted by: flankerbandit | Oct 9, 2017 11:46:49 AM | 19
>>>> Anonymous | Oct 9, 2017 10:16:55 AM | 14
Hassan Hassan is assosicated with Chatham House
The real source's twitter feed suggests he's a jihadist (not necessarily jihadi). Most of his tweets seem to include the strange theological references that jihadists love.
By the way, the Anglo bit of the Anglo-Zionist team is a hollowed out shell of its former self. I mean the supposed leader can't even defenestrate Boris Johnson. The days when you had to count your fingers after shaking hands with a British diplomat are long gone.
Posted by: Ghostship | Oct 9, 2017 11:55:48 AM | 20
Focus on the big picture and look on the bright side. On the surface, NATO's Turkey is cooperating with Russia in several matters, which is bad news for the main problem -- US hegemony in the area. It's the death of the Carter Doctrine, no small matter especially if it goes on to play out in the Gulf with its 40,000 US troops/dependents, military headquarters, etc. Regarding Erdogan, what's new pussycat when it comes to politicians. The US has "Erdogans" in spades.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Oct 9, 2017 11:57:36 AM | 21
@19 flankerbandit.. that is a pretty good analysis... thanks..
@1 david.. i was thinking how usa psy ops work and wondering how many of the commenters here function in that capacity?
speaking of propaganda houses.. chatham house certainly fulfills that description...
Posted by: james | Oct 9, 2017 12:56:53 PM | 22
Can Erdogan truly "control" Idleb if he doesn't control the air space? Russia and Syria control that air space. NATO has nothing to say there. And Turkey isn't being allowed in.
Russia will kill all those terrorists. And if they're mercenaries, Russia will work on their paymaster to stop. Personally, I would hate to stand in the way of that.
Posted by: Grieved | Oct 9, 2017 1:07:28 PM | 23
@ Grieved 23...
Yes that is a good point and am in total agreement...
The Turks cannot fly over Idlib and that airspace belongs to Russia/SAA...
This is yet another victory for Syria that should not be overlooked...
I think all in all we need not fret too much...Putin has played his hand extremely well...the results are good, but not everything we might have wanted...at least not for now...
Posted by: flankerbandit | Oct 9, 2017 1:24:20 PM | 24
Missing from @1's narrative is the purging of pro Nato, pro Gulen/US from all government sectors, also that Erdogans support base is pro AQ, anti US., otherwise it could well be Turkey and US playing good cop bad cop. Also the Kurds. US were or still are planning on setting a Kurdish state running from Iraq, across northern Syria to the mediterranean coast. This is what Erdogan refers to as a terrorist state in his recent anouncements which he intends to ensure does not occur.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Oct 9, 2017 1:32:13 PM | 25
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-41556557
Erdo shall keep his (our) djihadists
Posted by: Mina | Oct 9, 2017 2:28:12 PM | 26
When the UN has to cope for EU's deals with murderers who have established "joy division" camps where all the women are parked and raped all day long in front of everyone passing by...
http://english.ahram.org.eg/NewsContent/2/8/278520/World/Region/UN-assisting-thousands-of-migrants-stranded-in-Lib.aspx
Posted by: Mina | Oct 9, 2017 2:33:21 PM | 27
Erdogan is terrified of the zombies, the living dead of failed terrorists who trudge back into his country to seek mischief. He is in a difficult situation. Like Saudi he views the West as an impending spent force…
Posted by: Lochearn | Oct 9, 2017 2:47:39 PM | 28
I don't know what's going on here, but I sincerely doubt that Iran and Russia were duped by Turkey. I tend to think this is a warning to the SDF. "Quit cooperating with the U.S. and ISIS, or we'll release Turkey on you."
Posted by: rcentros | Oct 9, 2017 2:50:13 PM | 29
There is not any independent or official confirmation of this yet, though I wouldn't be surprised. I seriously doubt that Russia or Iran are surprised either. This was most likely set up by them to test Erdoğan.
I did not expect Erdoğan to actually send Turkish troops into Idlib to fight HTS. That would be a disaster even with Russian air support. The casualties would be heavy and Erdoğan would be toast. I am sure the Russians were aware of the dilemma they put Erdoğan in.
If Erdoğan has made an agreement with HTS, then that is what the Russians and Iranians wanted to discover. Erdoğan would thereby have failed their test. Should Erdoğan put pressure on the Kurds in Afrin, that would not be a bad thing for Russia and Iran.
Posted by: Blue | Oct 9, 2017 2:54:17 PM | 30
It is clear that Russia, Iran, Turkey and Syria want to get rid of the SDF, the proxies of the USA and Israel. The Kurds have become a threat to the unity of the region and therefore they should be eliminated. The Turkish army hidden priority mission is weaken the SDF to the point where after ISIS is dislodged the SDF is weak enough to be neutralized.
Russia, Iran agree with this and are allowing Erdogan to play the good cop in making a tactical deal with ISIS that would ensure the collapse of the SDF. Russia, Iran and the Syrian army are the bad cops who will fight ISIS and not the SDF.
Posted by: Virgile | Oct 9, 2017 3:14:15 PM | 31
the NATO mutual defense charter does not apply to a NATO country invading a foreign country. The US is not getting involved to help Turkey (a country who them and Europe are having major issues with) if Russia, Syria and Iranian forces decide to start bombing them to pieces in Idlib. I also doubt that he had anyone fooled here. My guess is theyre handing him enough rope hear to hang himself politically if Idlib gets stormed by allied forces and the small Turkish contingent gets slaughtered.
Posted by: Danny801 | Oct 9, 2017 3:17:28 PM | 32
AAron Lund: Turkey intervenes in Syria: What you need to know
http://www.irinnews.org/analysis/2017/10/09/turkey-intervenes-syria-what-you-need-know
Posted by: Virgile | Oct 9, 2017 3:22:24 PM | 33
This is not necessarily bad news. This could be similar to the deescalation zones the Syrians and Russians have been setting up all over the place. Those HTS and ISIS forces do not consist of just foreign jihadists but also include many Syrian nationals. One thing that setting up these zones has resulted in is the separation of these these two groups -- the Syrian government is offering amnesties to their nationals if they put down their arms. Maybe the Turks are attempting their own version of this plan. I wouldn't be surprised if the Turks had discussed this with the Russians beforehand. One advantage to the Syrian government is that it will put a little more pressure on the Syrian Kurds to drop their desire for independence.
Of course, the Turks can't be trusted to much but both the Syrians and Russians know that.
Posted by: ToivoS | Oct 9, 2017 3:26:04 PM | 34
Gilbert Doctorow just posted a very good piece on Consortium News. Apparently, last night the Russians used a talk show to directly and bluntly warn the Americans of future support of ISIS and Al-Qaeda.
Things may get a little more heated.
https://consortiumnews.com/2017/10/09/a-deaf-ear-to-dire-russian-warnings/
Posted by: Michael | Oct 9, 2017 3:54:15 PM | 35
Meanwhile, Erdogan meets with Poroshenko in Kiev and states during a press conference that Turkey "did not recognize and does not recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea"...
Posted by: dapoopa | Oct 9, 2017 3:59:42 PM | 36
@flankerbandit | 24
"what can Putin give him in return...?"
Guess you haven't been watching for the last 18 months or so ... :-)
But seriously, you try to cover too much and it becomes too simplistic - which does not necessarily equate with "bigger picture".
You have to remember that just because two sides oppose each other does not mean that their interests can not converge. For example, it is in the interests of RF, US, Germany (if not EU) and Iran to have a weakened Turkey or weakend Erdogan, at least. And whether coordinated or otherwise they are all working to 'manage' that weak Turkey into positions of difficulty, and successfully so, allowing them then to influence their own agendas which is why I suggest that Erdogan is being 'managed'.
Look at the current spat over the arrest of the embassy worker - stopping visa applications didnt even happen when their Ankara embassy was bombed even though everyone knows that Turkey facilitated AQ to carry out the attack. So why the over-reaction now? Is the US now planning its turn to remove itself from Incirlik to Jordon now that Germany has made the first step? I dont know. But the over-reaction must have a purpose. Maybe it is as simple as wanting to weaken TRs economy further to try and pressure Erdogan into binning S400 or something. Or maybe to have some leverage over Erdogans actions in Idlib/ Afrin ... ?
Posted by: AtaBrit | Oct 9, 2017 4:00:14 PM | 37
What Turkey and Erdogan do or don't do is almost irrelevant. The Astana 4th de-escalation zone for which they share joint responsibility will be enforced. The degree to which the Turks assist competently is the opportunity they define for themselves in the border with Syria, the economic opportunities with a rebuilt Syria, benefits for their Turkmen inside the northern section of Syria, and how much "help" they get handling the Kurds.
Turkey has vacillated before, has fluctuated before, has pirouetted before. But they have moved forward alongside the Russian plan, have gotten into a relationship with Iran, and have not acted out badly. Erdogan has a time lag reaction to the facts of Syria.
Best to look at how fast and successfully he acted to save Qatar from Saudi-US overthrow.
And how he has pushed Germany out of Turkey's military bases. Those are positives.
What has happened to Turkey is the US attempted coup knocked it into the arms of Russia.
He had not intended to work in a subordinate position with Russia. But that's the reality now and for his entire lifetime. Turkey's 'greatness' is postponed for a century or five.
So, whenever he can have a day of news headlines, he does some small thing from which retreat is easy.
What the Turks are really signally with al Nusra is they don't have the manpower and leadership in their military to act powerfully. That means Turkey also cannot decide anything of its own interests inside Syria (claiming and holding territory it wants for the Turkmen, or pushing the Kurds away from the border so no Kurdistan is formed).
Turkey is like the conman who tries to crash the posh party but has to drive up in a Chevy with dents on the side and chips in the windshield. They are fooling no one.
Posted by: Red Ryder | Oct 9, 2017 4:50:21 PM | 38
Erdogan did not willingly turn to Russia. His hand was forced.
Despite blaming US for the alleged coup attempt, Erdogan drove the Kurds into the arms of the 'Assad must go!' Coalition by continuing with his (unnecessary) belligerence.
So its interesting that the current bad relations with USA allow Erdogan 'space' to do as he pleases because it won't be viewed as "doing Washington's bidding".
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Oct 9, 2017 4:59:34 PM | 39
@ Virgile 33
I have to wonder about linking to nonsense like this...
This turdkicker Aron Lund ['author' of the story you linked to] is with the Soros funded Century Foundation...
He cries the usual NWO river of tears about the 'humanitarian' situation in Idlib...citing all the usual fake 'human rights' NGOs...
He cites a 'journalist and activist forced to leave his hometown of Madaya in April'...we recall that Nusra scum were bused out of Madaya and into Idlib not long after the Aleppo liberation...
And he quotes some UN stooge harping on the old familiar theme of Russians bombing civilians...
'Russian and Syrian bombing killed 149 civilians in Idlib between 19 and 30 September, most of them women and children...'
I have to jump in here when I see links like this being posted...
Not pointing fingers, but folks, we have to know that a big part of the internet and so-called 'alternative' media are Soros wolf-in-sheep's-clothing outfits...
This Century Foundation and this Aron Lund dipstick have been on my radar for some time...it's billed as a 'progressive' outfit...but is funded by Soros OSF and is in bed with AI...etc...the gang's all here...
Here's a piece from some dirtball praising this fake progressive outfit, which is just an NWO pig with lipstick...
https://capitalresearch.org/article/the-century-foundation-the-little-known-liberal-stalwart/
this agit-prop piece from
Posted by: flankerbandit | Oct 9, 2017 5:01:47 PM | 40
Red Ryder @38:
... look at how fast and successfully he acted to save Qatar from Saudi-US overthrow.Personnally, I never thought 'overthrow' was really in the cards. IMO they were baiting Iran.
As I recall, Turkey sent a very small contingent that wouldn't have prevented any real overthrow attempt.
the US attempted coup knocked it into the arms of Russia.I think it was Erdogan's eagerness to help the 'Assad must go' Coalition by downing the Russian warplane that sealed his fate. Erdogan was forced into a neutral position due to Russia's cutting of trade.
The alleged coup attempt can be seen as a means of allowing Erdogan to take that neutral position without losing face.
... they don't have the manpower and leadership in their military to act powerfully.I think their military is large enough, and they aren't acting alone: this is joint effort.
Others have mention (above) Turkey's support for extremists is now an internal political matter that might make taking action difficult. But shouldn't Turkey/Erdogan be taking steps to counter the extremists?
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Oct 9, 2017 5:20:38 PM | 41
Speaking of Chatham House, a bit of history:The Anglo-American Establishment
One wintry afternoon in February 1891, three men were engaged in earnest conversation in London. From that conversation were to flow consequences of the greatest importance to the British Empire and to the world as a whole. For these men were organizing a secret society that was, for more than fifty years, to be one of the most important forces in the formulation and execution of British imperial and foreign policy.
The three men who were thus engaged were already well known in England. The leader was Cecil Rhodes, fabulously wealthy empire-builder and the most important person in South Africa. The second was William T. Stead, the most famous, and probably also the most sensational, journalist of the day. The third was Reginald Baliol Brett, later known as Lord Esher, friend and confidant of Queen Victoria, and later to be the most influential adviser of King Edward VII and King George V.
... the three drew up a plan of organization for their secret society and a list of original members. The plan of organization provided for an inner circle, to be known as "The Society of the Elect," and an outer circle, to be known as "The Association of Helpers." Within The Society of the Elect, the real power was to be exercised by the leader, and a "Junta of Three." The leader was to be Rhodes, and the junta was to be Stead, Brett, and Alfred Miler. In accordance with this decision, Miter was added to the society by Stead ...
This organization has been able to conceal its existence quite successfully, and many of its most influential members, satisfied to possess the reality rather than the appearance of power, are unknown even to close students of British history. This is the more surprising when we learn that one of the chief methods by which this Group works has been through propaganda. It plotted the Jameson Raid of 1895; it caused the Boer War of 1899-1902; it set up and controls the Rhodes Trust; it created the Union of South Africa in 1906-1910; it established the south African periodical The State in 1908; it founded the British Empire periodical The Round Table in 1910, and this remains the mouthpiece of the Group; it has been the most powerful single influence in All Souls, Balliol, and New Colleges at Oxford for more than a generation; it has controlled The Times for more than fifty years, with the exception of the three years 1919-1922; it publicized the idea of and the name "British Commonwealth of Nations" in the period 1908-1918; it was the chief influence in Lloyd George's war administration in 1917-1919 and dominated the British delegation to the Peace Conference of 1919; it had a great deal to do with the formation and management of the League of Nations and of the system of mandates; it founded the Royal Institute of International Affairs in 1919 and still controls it; it was one of the chief influences on British policy toward Ireland, Palestine, and India in the period 1917-1945; it was a very important influence on the policy of appeasement of Germany during the years 1920-1940; and it controlled and still controls, to a very considerable extent, the sources and the writing of the history of British Imperial and foreign policy since the Boer War.
p10
Among the ideas of [Arnold] Toynbee which influenced the Miler Group we should mention three: (a) a conviction that the history of the British Empire represents the unfolding of a great moral idea - the idea of freedom - and that the unity of the Empire could best be preserved by the cement of this idea; (b) a conviction that the first call on the attention of any man should be a sense of duty and obligation to serve the state; and (c) a feeling of the necessity to do social service work (especially educational work) among the working classes of English society. These ideas were accepted by most of the men whose names we have already mentioned and became dominant principles of the Milner Group later. Toynbee can also be regarded as the founder of the method used by the Group later, especially in the Round Table Groups and in the Royal Institute of International Affairs...
Posted by: PeacefulProsperity | Oct 9, 2017 6:34:28 PM | 42
These methods can be summed up under three headings: (a) a triple-front penetration in politics, education, and journalism; (b) the recruitment of men of ability (chiefly from All Souls) and the linking of these men to the Cecil Bloc by matrimonial alliances and by gratitude for titles and positions of power; and (c) the influencing of public policy by placing members of the Cecil Bloc in positions of power shielded as much as possible from public attention.
p33
When [Alfred] Milner went to South Africa in 1897, Rhodes and he were already old acquaintances of many years' standing... they were contemporaries at oxford, but, more than that, they were members of a secret society which had been founded in 1891. Moreover, Miler was, if not in 1897, at least by 1901, Rhodes's chosen successor in the leadership of that society.
The secret society of Cecil Rhodes is mentioned in the first five of his seven wills. In the fifth it was supplemented by the idea of an educational institution with scholarships, whose alumni would be bound together by common ideals-Rhodes's ideals. In the sixth and seventh wills the secret society was not mentioned, and the scholarships monopolized the estate. But Rhodes still had the same ideals and still believed that they could be carried out best by a secret society of men devoted to a common cause. The scholarships were merely a facade to conceal the secret society, or, more accurately, they were to be one of the instruments by which the members of the secret society could carry out his purpose. This purpose, as expressed in the first will (1877), was:
The extension of British rule throughout the world, the perfecting of a system of emigration from the United Kingdom and of colonization by British subjects of all lands wherein the means of livelihood are attainable by energy, labour, and enterprise, . . . the ultimate recovery of the United States of America as an integral part of a British Empire, the consolidation of the whole Empire, the inauguration of a system of Colonial Representation in the Imperial Parliament which may tend to weld together the disjointed members of the Empire, and finally the foundation of so great a power as to hereafter render wars impossible and promote the best interests of humanity.
Posted by: PeacefulProsperity | Oct 9, 2017 6:42:04 PM | 43
For Erdogan a paying bird in the hand is better than two in the bush. Incirlik airbase is probably the biggest heroin distribution point in the whole operation and we must assume that Erdogan takes his cut. If at some future point Russia and China prove as powerful as the western alliance then, and only then, will Erdogan reassess his cards. Until then Erdogan as part of a western elite 'club' will follow orders and continue to reap the rewards of being in the 'club.' This whole will or won't Erdogan switch sides is spy versus spy being played at the grand master level that in reality Russia has to play to be in the game even if they know it is the USA playing the opposing pieces and not Erdogan.
I must say I'm shocked. SHOCKED that Turkey would do this. Thank God they've got those S-400s on the way to deal with any Syrian planes that may try to disrupt this new arrangement.
@35 Michael
Good link, thank you. Good article by Doctorow. That Sunday night TV show is big - culturally speaking, the entire nation is watching it. I've seen several shows with English subtitles. I'd love to see this one. Translators are volunteers, and the heroes of this war.
I guess we knew everything that Doctorow summarizes, but it's important in the context of this thread to see that Russia ia very serious in its mission. Right now it is using its air force to destroy hostiles east of the Euphrates. As the elements get in the right order in Idleb it will do the same there. The US has been warned in increasingly strong terms that if they act covertly and get in the way they will be destroyed.
I don't think the issue in Idleb is really much about Turkey and its political embarrassments. I think it's much more about how the US may blunder there. People think that Russia hesitates to tell the US how things are, but the great difficulty is that the the US has a hard time taking the warnings seriously. If Russia crosses one of its own lines it will act decisively, instantly and ruthlessly. But it would be better for the US generals to hear the warnings before they bring serious shame upon themselves, and possible damage to the world.
Tillerson and Lavrov are talking right now. Hopefully the message goes stateside. Otherwise, perhaps Russia may finally have to make a point by fire. I suspect she judges the time may now be right for it. I actually think US personnel and materiel could be destroyed in the right circumstances and the true powerlessness of the US to respond would be shown to the world. Russia would not choose it this way, but the US keeps choosing the worst outcomes for itself, and no one seems able to stop it.
~~
As to Turkey, I don't think anyone is especially happy to see Erdogan squirm - if in fact he even is. I'm not sure I see him making duplicitous moves in any of this, frankly. Russia would rather just get on with it, and in fact I doubt if many moments are being wasted as Turkey makes its moves. Honestly these initial gambits don't seem as sinister to me as b's article suggests. If Turkey's only role is to kettle the Kurds in a cauldron, that would remove the US from the situation while SAA and allies get on with the liberating. And if HTS will do this and stay out of trouble, all good. If HTS have to die, this I guess would sit better with the region than to kill a lot of Kurds.
But if HTS could ultimately be stood down by its paymaster, fine. Nothing wrong with making deals instead of fighting. It IS a de-escalation zone after all. One assumes there will be several instances where amnesty is offered, and forces change sides, etc. But in the end, at the point when only hostiles remain, everyone dies. There's nowhere left to bus them to.
Posted by: Grieved | Oct 10, 2017 12:55:42 AM | 46
'Edogan can never be trusted'
TURKEY CAN NEVER BE TRUSTED.
it has been flipping and flopping between
pro- nato/anti- nato [sic] faster than you blink your eyes !
MURKKA./INDIA/TURKEY the triumvariates,
dont touch this unitedsnakes with a ten feet pole !
Posted by: denk | Oct 10, 2017 1:13:09 AM | 47
Turkey is on path to further isolating itself vice bringing certain economic prosperity through pipeline deals and huge tourist business with Russia and OBOR deals with China not to mention having no one to protect them from a spiteful US who they suddenly insist on provoking. Good luck with that approach, Erdogan.
Posted by: Bavarian | Oct 10, 2017 4:39:59 AM | 48
