Post a comment

Syria - Russia Issues Third Warning Against U.S. Cooperation With Terrorists
The Syrian Army was on its way across the Euphrates river to liberate the oil- and gas-fields east of Deir Ezzor city. The U.S. countered the move. It sent a small forces of Arab tribal mercenaries who were earlier allied with the Islamic State (ISIS). These proxy forces came from a northern direction and moved through Islamic State held areas without fighting and casualties up to the walls of Deir Ezzor city.
Map by Weekend Warrior - bigger
The Syrian army was about to win the race when it started to cross the Euphrates. But it suddenly was surprised by a large al-Qaeda attack in southern Idleb province. That area had been quiet for months. 29 Russian troops who were supervising a deescalation zone there were nearly encircled by al-Qaeda forces. They only escape after an emergency relief operation had cut through al-Qaeda lines. The Russian Ministry of Defense accused the U.S. of having communicated the position of the Russian platoon to al-Qaeda.
Shortly thereafter a Russian general, visiting Deir Ezzor city to supervise the Euphrates bridge crossing, came under extremely well aimed mortar fire by the Islamic State. The general and two other high ranking officers were killed. During years of fighting around Deir Ezzor ISIS had never shown the capability for such a precise strike. Someone must have communicated with the terrorists and transferred the exact position of the local headquarter, as well as the time of the Russian general's visit.
A week later a concentrated ISIS attack on the main supply road between Palmyra and Deir Ezzor was attacked by a large number of ISIS forces. It is trying to retake al-Suknah in the middle between the two cities. The Russian Defense Ministry claims that the attacking ISIS forces came from southern areas of al-Tanf near the Jordan border which are under control of U.S. forces. Should ISIS take al-Suknah the Syrian-Russian contingent in Deir Ezzor would gain be cutoff.
Due to those three attacks the Syrian-Russian move towards the eastern oil-fields came to a near standstill. U.S. proxy forces are now slowly taking the area.
It seems obvious that the U.S. military is again cooperating with terrorist groups in Syria. There must be at least some information flow between U.S. intelligence and al-Qaeda and ISIS. It seems that deconflicition data the Syrian-Russian alliance is sharing with U.S. forces in Syria is ending up in the hands of the extremists. This explains how al-Qaeda and ISIS can suddenly and very precisely attack critical Syrian and Russian positions which are known to only very few people.
The Russian have protested several times and had warned the U.S. not to continue with their nefarious scheming. The third severe warning came yesterday with statements by the Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and direct accusation against the U.S. military by the spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry.
In an interview with the semi-official Saudi paper Asharq al-Awsat Foreign Minister Lavrov was extraordinary frank (the full interview was covered only in the Arabic edition). Interfax recapitulates:
"The US-led forces' activities in Syria cause many questions. In some cases these forces mount allegedly accidental strikes against the Syrian Armed Forces, after which the Islamic State counterattacks, in other cases they inspire other terrorists to attack strategic locations over which official Damascus has restored its legitimate authority, or stage fatal provocations against our military personnel. I would also mention numerous "accidental" strikes against civilian infrastructure that have taken hundreds of civilian lives," Lavrov said in an interview with the Asharq Al-Awsat pan-Arab newspaper ahead of the Russian visit of Saudi King Salman al-Saud.
These accusations, from a very high level of the Russian Federation hierarchy, should not be ignored. But the "western" media were silent over Lavrov's accusations. Only AFP picked up some bits but missed the central point.
The Russian Defense Ministry was even more direct:
A spokesman for Russia's Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that a series of attacks launched by Islamic State in Syria on government forces had come from an area near the border with Jordan where a US military mission was located.
The spokesman, Major-General Igor Konashenkov, said in a statement the attackers had the precise coordinates of the Syrian government forces, which could only have been obtained through aerial reconnaissance.
Konashenkov accused the U.S. of "flirtation" with the terrorists and warned that, should similar happen again, Russia will take severe countermeasures.
While these accusations fly, and the relation between U.S and Russian contingents in Syria further deteriorate, Russian diplomacy is winning the day.
Last week the Russian President Putin visited Turkey. (At about the same time the Egyptian chief of intelligence was also in Ankara. He allegedly met his Turkish colleague. A few days later he visited Damascus.) Yesterday the Saudi King arrived in Moscow for an unprecedented visit. Meanwhile the Turkish president Erdogan touched down in Tehran in an unusual amikal atmosphere.
Instead of reporting on diplomacy and the increasing chances of a military conflict between super powers in Syria, U.S. media asks if Secretary of State Tillerson called President Trump a "moron" or a "fucking moron". (For the record - the NBC journalist who overheard Tillerson's outburst says it was "fucking moron".)
There have now been three significant incidents against the Russian-Syrian alliance in which, according to Russia, U.S. malignancy played a role. Each time Russian officials warned of consequences. To some extend the U.S. hostility is incited by Israeli nagging. But the record shows that CentCom, the U.S. military command in the Middle East, is overtly aggressive and not always following Washington's line. It is high time for the White House to get the situation under control.
The bear is a docile animal. But it should not be provoked. There is reason to believe that the Russian forces and their allies in the Middle East have the ability to surprise the U.S. military with unforeseen and deadly moves.
Should these U.S. provocations continue Moscow will have no choice but to order harsh retaliations.
6 year conflict that has cost syria and its allies huge losses with no gains.this stratetgy has prepared the ground for the next phase of the war which will be the takeover of syrian oil and water resources
Posted by: mcohen | Oct 5, 2017 3:55:27 AM | 1
When Lavrov has a chance, maybe he could ask the Saudis to give their one year accumulated salaries to the Yemeni civil servants who are now waiting in Aden for that?
Posted by: Jen | Oct 5, 2017 3:58:08 AM | 2
Talking about "western media" betrayail. I think a well-placed fifth column is embedded in the Sputniknews! Difference of opinion is no longer tolerated on the site. For example using the word Zionist in any context would make your comment to be deleted for hate speech! I have also had my comment deleted because I said as b, correctly says in this piece that, the US misbehavior in Syria is directed by Israel. I think Sputniknews (International) has been compromised.
Posted by: Steve | Oct 5, 2017 4:05:52 AM | 3
How many warnings will Russia give?
Where do ISIS and Al Qaeda recruit, and train these thousands of soldiers? How are they funded?
Posted by: ab initio | Oct 5, 2017 4:07:32 AM | 4
"Should these U.S. provocations continue Moscow will have no choice but to order harsh retaliations."
Oh please.
Posted by: Terscich | Oct 5, 2017 4:24:16 AM | 5
If it weren't so deadly it would be pure comedy:
Russia: "I don't want to hear another peep from you"
US regime: "peep"
Russia: "That's it! I am really serious now. Not another peep"
US regime: "peep"
Russia: "I warned you! Now I am really, really serious. Not a single peep more"
US regime: "peep"
Queue the local Moon of Alabama brain trust and their lectures about how "Putin isn't going to risk blah blah blah" "Putin is playing the long game" and all the other tired old blather.
It's like listening to Trump fans still rationalizing his complete and utter failure as some sort of secret master plan that no one is smart enough to understand.
The US regime is making a complete fool out of Russia.
Posted by: Terscich | Oct 5, 2017 4:33:51 AM | 6
Protesting the Americans is useless and they will see that as a sign of weakness , trusting the Americans with anything is a foolish gesture. Just bomb them and their hordes .
Posted by: Brian | Oct 5, 2017 4:38:04 AM | 7
Lavrov gave his third "stern" warning to the U.S.. I suspect that was the last, and action will soon follow.
The Russians are excellent chess players (strategic planners); the U.S.? Not so much.
Russia's military has had time to observe its adversary and carefully consider its next move.
There is also a score to settle, having had a general and two colonels intentionally targeted and killed by the U.S..
I do not believe that will be allowed to pass.
Victorious warriors win first and then go to war, while defeated warriors go to war first and then seek to win.
Sun Tzu
Posted by: V. Arnold | Oct 5, 2017 4:41:41 AM | 8
But the Russians are retaliating for every provocation. Al Qaeda's leadership with most likely embedded USOF is being pummelled by RUAF:
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/russian-airstrikes-turkish-help-obliterate-rebels-north-syria/
Langley needs to put up more "Help Wanted" posters in Jihadistan.
Posted by: Madmen | Oct 5, 2017 5:04:58 AM | 9
During years of fighting around Deir Ezzor ISIS had never shown the capability for such a precise strike. Someone must have communicated with the terrorists and transferred the exact position of the local headquarter, as well as the time of the Russian general's visit.
What's "so precise" about the strike? One just needs a pair of good binoculars to see the movement of the target. And 24/7 surveillance solves the problem of knowing "the time of the visit". It would be interesting to know from what distance the shelling came.
So no surprises here. The only surprising part is that the Russians and their allies were surprised. Not expecting the worst from your mortal enemy is gross negligence.
Thanks for nice synopsis.
[*] for the fallen heroes.
Posted by: PeacefulProsperity | Oct 5, 2017 5:05:43 AM | 10
Steve | Oct 5, 2017 4:05 I think that's a deliberate provocation and "smokes and mirrors".
Posted by: PeacefulProsperity | Oct 5, 2017 5:10:09 AM | 11
Very interesting piece connecting the dots: From Syria to Burma?, by Thierry Meyssan
I also subscribe to the theory that the Las Vegas "false flag" operations was not only aimed at removing/limiting the right to bear arms (just as it was done in previous "false flags" in Australia's Port Arthur, and any attempts in the US most blatant being the Sandy Hook newton Elementary hoax) but also - by linking it to Daesh - at forcing Trump to send troops to Syria and restart the war there in full swing.
Posted by: PeacefulProsperity | Oct 5, 2017 5:17:13 AM | 12
from the link at madmen #9. thanks, MM
perhaps the russians aren't taking their pound of flesh exactly and directly from the americans in Syria.... yet.... but the fact that (NATO ally)Turkey has flipped and is giving intelligence support to Russia, something entirely unthinkable only a short year ago, is significant.
the Russians by diplomacy are gaining much more than the US did, is or will ever gain by military force, or treachery or the use of proxies
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/russian-airstrikes-turkish-help-obliterate-rebels-north-syria/
....Various sources have it that during the September 28 meeting between Russian president Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the two spoke at length about the need for military action against rebel groups that refuse to join the de-escalation agreement. To that end, Turkey reportedly agreed to give military intel and even coordinates of anti-ceasefire rebel groups and bases to Moscow.
The cooperation between Russia and Turkey was completed by the fact that several of the Russian raids against HTS took place right along the Turkish border. During their flights, the Russian fighter bombers were even allowed to fly into Turkish airspace unhindered in order to complete their mission
Posted by: michaelj72 | Oct 5, 2017 6:08:36 AM | 13
Dear B,
That comment @ 2 isn't mine. I would not have typed a comment like that.
Posted by: Jen | Oct 5, 2017 6:16:53 AM | 14
Thierry Meyssan latest updates to the ME should be taken seriously . He exposed the Syrian war and the British and French hands behind Daesh and Al Nusra. He also exposed the whole charade with the Barzani Kurds in 2014 when Mosul fell they were dealing with the Takfiri's and smuggling Syrian Oil into Turkey. The new proxy army in the ME will be the Kurds under the lies and deception of Nation Hood and right to self determination. Seeing their first plan failed they move on. These events are all connected in trying to re write Sykes_Picot. Thierry lays it out in a dozen articles since 2013. Remember By Deception you may wage war. Anglo-zionist have been doing this shit since the war of 1812 in North America the civil war etc. They have their hands in the murder of Lincoln and Mickinnley They have form and they have verifiable historical facts that lead all to them .
Posted by: falcemartello | Oct 5, 2017 6:23:55 AM | 15
It might seem, at face value, like the Syrians are facing a handful of setbacks in their goal to reach the iraqi boarder; Al-Qaeda's attempt to capture russian observers in Idlib, ISIS contesting parts of the strategic highway to Deir Ezzor and recently with "ISIS" sleeper cells emerging inside of Qarayatayn causing a ruckus there.
It might have been one thing had Al-Qaeda succeeded in capturing a few dozen russians, but they didn't and the blowback was astronomical. I'm aware that militants did successfully capture two russian volunteers in the east, but those weren't russian servicemen and can't be considered of high value.
I can't help but wonder what, besides that, the other side hopes to gain considering how much they will lose in return? Surely they don't believe that it's still possible to reverse the gains of the SAA? The uprising in Qarayatayn will be put down. The highway between palmyra and deir ezzor will eventually be restored and despite all of that; the SAA is marching towards the iraqi boarder.
At best, it could be considered a distraction in order to slow down the momentum of the SAA at the behest of the SDF and their international backers. That's right; these islamic militants are willingly marching, by the numbers, into certain death so that the kurds can secure as much land as they can for their future state.
They embody the term 'useful idiots'.
And, unfortunately, the kurds must be delirious if they think that their kurdistan project will actually materialize outside of a federalized Syria. The US has never been known to be a reliable partner and the only opinion that matters are that of the regional players; Syria, Turkey and Iraq (and to a lesser degree Iran). It'll happen right after the birth of an independent Iraqi Kurdistan happens.
Posted by: never mind | Oct 5, 2017 7:44:59 AM | 16
never mind | Oct 5, 2017 7:44:59 AM | 16
I wish you had said; "high PROPAGANDA value; rather than high value.
You demean the value of the life of a person.
I would hope it was a careless choice of wording.
I do not believe Syria will be federalized; not going to happen...
Posted by: V. Arnold | Oct 5, 2017 8:15:39 AM | 17
>>>> never mind | Oct 5, 2017 7:44:59 AM | 16
Wouldn't surprise me if "ISIS" in al-Qarayatayn and around As-Sukhnah turned out to be American-backed NSA group Maghawir a-Thawra from Al-tanf.
Posted by: Ghostship | Oct 5, 2017 8:25:08 AM | 18
Perhaps yesterday's warning by the Russian military was a tad more than verbal:
via The Guardian:
Three US special forces among eight dead in Niger ambushNo small feat, killing 3 US special ops troops and badly injuring two more, and then getting away without being identified.
Thursday 5 October 2017 14.42 AEDT
Five soldiers from Niger and three US Army special forces troops were killed and two wounded in an ambush on a joint patrol in southwest Niger on Wednesday, according to Nigerien and US officials.
The five Green Berets were attacked while on a routine patrol in an area known to have a presence of insurgents, including from al-Qaida in Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) and Islamic State, a US official told Reuters.
It was unclear who fired on the US and US-backed forces, the official said. Those forces were not patrolling the area with any specific objective, such as a high-value target or rescuing a hostage, the official added. [...]
One would have to assume that across the many countries the US has chosen as its enemies there are countless filing cabinets full with up-to-date mission plans for making US forces feel some love, missions designed so the US administration deep down knows who was responsible but unable to point the finger. Every wink, smirk or subtle reference by those countries officials when talking to their US counterparts will convey this unmentioned but well understood reality.
What is the Russian analogue to 'what comes around goes around'?
Posted by: Juan Moment | Oct 5, 2017 8:28:47 AM | 19
@Steve:You said that using the word "Zionist" leads sputniknews to delete your comment; Are you using facebook to post or their own (sputnik) account? FB is doing a lot of automatic censorship. Yes,sometimes RT & sputniknews seem eager to ignore the elephant in the room, but I also see comments (and even more rarely articles) that are hostile to Israel in the comment section:
https://sputniknews.com/military/201710031057904329-mossad-operations-enemies-countries/
In both the comments via FB & Sputnik. Sometimes they censor some, but certanly not all.
Posted by: jfb | Oct 5, 2017 8:29:29 AM | 20
B
They are trying to stretch them out along a line extending west to east. They have half a dozen teams set up to bite deep along that line. Stretch...bite deeply...force a contraction...collapse.
Posted by: gut bugs galore | Oct 5, 2017 8:37:47 AM | 21
My comment to NYT (to an editorial lamenting Trumpian foreign policy) that will probably not appear.
Piotr Berman State College Pending Approval
The quality of actual decisions in foreign policy under Obama was not measurably better, but it was articulated in a more polished way and announced in well modulated voice. The only hope that I can see is a decrease in the deference of American allies to US behavior. Thus I see more hope now. Botching stuff that should not work may be a good think.
For example, on North Korea issue, there only resolution would be a compromise that offers something to both sides. Something that Obama quietly refused to articulate, and Trump refuses with shouts and tweets. The only change may originate in South Korea, and that requires a dose of healthy independence from its hegemonic ally. Other critical issues give a similar picture. [Some self censorship + I tried to keep it brief.]
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Oct 5, 2017 9:13:17 AM | 22
Nice update b, thanks.
I think Tillerson is more in line with the deep state than Trump. Tillerson went pretty rabid pretty fast.
Who controls CentCom is a good question.
Posted by: financial matters | Oct 5, 2017 10:29:10 AM | 23
>>>> gut bugs galore | Oct 5, 2017 8:37:47 AM | 21
They are trying to stretch them out along a line extending west to east.
Who are "they"?
Which line is that?
They have half a dozen teams set up to bite deep along that line.
Is this the same "they"?
What do these "teams" consist of?
Posted by: Ghostship | Oct 5, 2017 10:30:32 AM | 24
Hhmmm -- little to no coverage of the US actions against Russia and of Russia's statements to the US warning about continuing to work with ISIS and its ilk....
Seems to me to be typical of the Mainstream Corporate Media (MCM) as a way of preparing the US public for increased US military actions, in this case attacks on Russian and its allies' forces. And the blame will be on "aggressive" Russia.
I do hope I'm wrong on this, but US presidents can be somewhat easily pushed into secret and/or open wars...or they like to lead into war as it raises their approval ratings among the populace.
Yes, the truth will get some small coverage, by the few actual journalists who cover foreign affairs, and in some few papers and broadcasters. Or toward the end of long articles. But it is so easy to distract the American public, keep them thinking about "morons," say, keep them distracted by bright photos of explosions and whatever name/actions may end up replacing "Shock and Awe."
BBC World Newshour today mentioned spikes of violence in Syria and that much was coming from de-escalation zones. No mention of who was doing exactly what to whom, but great concern for civilians. "Worst violence since Aleppo."
Posted by: jawbone | Oct 5, 2017 10:47:42 AM | 25
In Moscow for the first time Saudi King and foreign minister meeting with Putin, earlier Putin meet with Erdogan in Turkey and elsewhere with other players. Something BIG cooking with players: fren, foe and fuck making deals. My main concern will Syria chops up with three new Israel's puppet States and possible Qatar's gas pipeline to EU?
The three new States one in the south Syria-Goland Height-Jordan (SDF) and two north Turkey-Syria (Kurdistan Turkey base) and Syria-Iraq-Turkey (Kurdistan US base)? All three new States are oil and/or gas rich.
Posted by: OJS | Oct 5, 2017 10:59:17 AM | 26
I believe Lavrov is barking at the wrong tree. Israel is probably more to blame
for these schemes as raising hostilities between the US and RU in the Syrian
theater accomplishes their objective of debilitating Syria and warranting that
Syria will not be able to turn their attention to the matter of the Golan Heights
occupation.
Israel has certainly more intel gathering facilities in Syria than the US does
via all these pseudo rocks, spies, drones augmented by the generous addenda
from its operatives in the CIA and other US intel agencies.
What would be more fruitful for RU would be some kind of important retaliation
against Israel like sinking one of their ships or subs or placing a Kalibr in a
Mossad's HQ.
That would get Netanyahu to take notice.
Posted by: CarlD | Oct 5, 2017 11:20:07 AM | 27
Will Russia. Iran and Syria continue to suffer the DUPLICITY of the Bullies, UNITED STATES and ISRAEL, or will it finally do what ALWAYS NEEDS to be done to Bullies?
There is no REAL difference between the School Yard bully and the Nation Military bully , except in SIZE and COSTS, both in lives and dollars
BOTH of them respond to being FOUGHT BACK against, which in the end, is the only ACTION which works against Psychopaths.
Russia can fight back, NOW or LATER, but FIGHT BACK it will need to do against Imperialist UNITED STATES and its Zionist MASTER,Israel
The BEST Defense is OFFENSE
Time and Circumstance are the only arbiters
Posted by: Freespirit | Oct 5, 2017 12:06:00 PM | 28
