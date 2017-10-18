Post a comment

Saudi Money In Syria - Sowing The Seeds Of ISIS 2.0
There is dangerous news evolving from Raqqa, Syria. While ISIS is largely defeated seeds get sown for its reappearance.
The Kurdish forces under the label SDF and led by U.S. special forces have defeated ISIS in Raqqa. Cleanup operations continue. The victory came only after the the U.S. and its proxies agreed to give free passage to the last few hundreds of foreign and Syrian ISIS fighters and their families. Since these boarded buses and were moved out of Raqqa on Saturday night nothing has been heard of them.
On Monday the U.S. coordinator for the fight against ISIS, Brett McGurk, brought an unwelcome visitor to Syria.
Raqqa24 @24Raqqa - 9:49 AM - 17 Oct 2017
Brett McGurk visited Ayn Issa today with the Saudi minister Thamer al-Sabhan (former Ambassador to Iraq) & joined 3 different meetings. #R24
First meeting was with the local council of #Raqqa then with reconstruction committee at the least they met with elders of Raqqa
Picture of the visit of Brett McGurk and Thamer al-Sabhan. Source: Unknown
The visit was confirmed by a (pro Kurd) journalist:
Wladimir @vvanwilgenburg - 5:06 PM - 17 Oct 2017
Wladimir Retweeted Raqqa24
I was there. No pictures allowed. Meeting was indeed about reconstruction.
Thamer al-Sabhan is the Saudi Minister for Gulf Affairs. He is known to be extremely sectarian and anti-Shia.
In 2015 Thamer al-Sabhan was appointed as the first Saudi ambassador to Iraq since the Iraqi takeover of Kuwait in 1990. He made no friends in Baghdad when he ranted against the Popular Mobilization Units, which had stopped and fought back ISIS. He denigrated the most revered religious scholar in Iraq:
Sabhan asserted that “whoever listens to Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani’s Friday sermons and Muqtada al-Sadr’s statements can feel the threat that Shiite religious authorities pose.”
Al-Sistani is well know for caring for all Iraqis and for speaking out against any form of sectarianism. This was an insult and threat to a very high religious authority with a huge following.
Sabhan's loose talk did not go down well with the Iraqi population and its political circles. Immediately demands were made to kick him out of Iraq. Sabhan then claimed that an Iraqi official had told him that Shia groups directed by Iran were out to kill him. The Iraqi government denied that claim. But Sabhan continued to stir inner-Iraqi strife. The government finally asked Riyadh to call him back. In October 2016 Sabham was recalled from Iraq and appointed minister. He recently demanded "to eliminate the rogue Iranian regime."
To invite him to Syria, as Brett McGurk (on order from the White House?) did, is a dangerous provocation.
The Trump administration is not willing to spend money on the rebuilding of Raqqa which was largely destroyed (video) by thousands of U.S. air and artillery strikes. The State Department promised to "lead" efforts to restore water and power supplies in Raqqa, but it wants to put the financial burden elsewhere:
"We will assist and take, essentially, the lead in bringing back the water, electricity and all of that," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a briefing. "But eventually the governance of the country of Syria is something that I think all nations remain very interested in."
It is a complete wrong approach. The U.S. should ask the Syrian government to immediately take responsibility of Raqqa and then leave the country.
Now Thamer al-Sabhan is asked to cough up money for "reconstruction" and "governance". But Saudi Arabia does not have humanitarian interests. Just witness the slow genocidal war it is waging on Yemen. Saudi Arabia will only support groups and populations that are willing to follow its extreme Wahhabi version of Islam.
ISIS follows largely the same creed as the Saudis do. ISIS used Saudi schoolbooks in its schools. Many of its leading members come from Saudi Arabia. It is generally assumed, with some evidence, that Saudi donors financed ISIS - at least in its early days.
The ISIS members leaving Raqqa under free passage went where? The Syrian forces fighting ISIS along the Euphrates further east report that ISIS fighters have largely vanished from the area. They either melted into the general population or moved north of the Euphrates to hand themselves over to the U.S. proxy forces. What will happen to them? Who pays to feed their families?
ISIS was born out of the Sunni resistance against the U.S, occupation of Iraq. Around 2010/11 the resistance was perceived to be a dead force. But to others it was still a valuable anti-Shia instrument and money from the Sunni gulf regimes continued to flow. The Sunni terror groups in Iraq slowly grew back. The Obama administration saw ISIS develop but intentionally let it grow for its own political purposes. The U.S. military at times supported it in its fights against the Syrian state.
ISIS is not even completely defeated, yet the seeds for its next incarnation already get sown. Thamer al-Sabhan will use the money he spends in Syria to further stir the anti-Shia pot. He will finance those who will promise him to resist the "Shia axis" of Iran, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon. "Former" ISIS members will be welcome to join the "rehabilitation" work.
One hopes that the "resistance" axis in Syria will finds ways and means to kill these weeds before they grow back to size.
Posted by b on October 18, 2017 at 10:04 AM | Permalink
It's not just Syria that will have to worry about these "seeds" being fertilized. Iraq will need to address them as well. This could be the thing that drives the final wedge between an Iraqi government and the USA.
It would be a great opportunity for Iran to step in and assist with the rebuilding of Raqqa. That would bolster their position within the area in many ways.
Posted by: Oilman2 | Oct 18, 2017 10:18:19 AM | 1
Saudi Arabia delenda est. The only real solution here.
Posted by: JerseyJeffersonian | Oct 18, 2017 10:20:36 AM | 2
Very interesting article.You read hardly anything in European MSM about what is really happening in Syria.
Posted by: Theo | Oct 18, 2017 10:23:22 AM | 3
the Iraqi government has requested the replacement of the Saudi ambassador to Bagdad, Thamer Al-Subha, after the latter refused to condemn the actions of his cousin, Abdel-Salaam Al-Subhan, and after he publicly gave his support to Daesh.
It is the worst kept secret in Iraq and Syria that Saudi Arabia is Daesh’s principal funder.
The Iraqi government has confirmed that Abdel-Salaam Al-Subhan (photo) died while fighting for Daesh.
http://www.voltairenet.org/article198348.html
Posted by: Bertrand | Oct 18, 2017 10:48:18 AM | 4
I guess any money is welcome. There is complete devastation.
Al Jazeera reports on Raqqa
Another contender for post-ISIL legitimacy in Raqqa is Qamishli-born Ahmed Jarba, the former SNC president and leader of Syria's Tomorrow Movement, founded in Cairo in 2016. Earlier this year, Jarba announced that his armed group, the Syrian Elite Forces, numbering 3,000 US-trained Arab fighters, would participate in the Raqqa battle. Jarba is said to have close ties with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
According to Hinnedi, the SDF is not very comfortable with the presence of Jarba's forces in Raqqa. Jarba has been trying to recruit young men from Raqqa's tribes to join his Tomorrow Movement and the Elite Forces. Although he does not currently enjoy much popularity in Raqqa, he may have a role to play in the military control over the city after ISIL, Hinnedi said.
The United States has so far thrown its weight behind the SDF-sponsored council, but according to Yezid Sayigh, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, this could prove problematic.
"The Americans don't want to have to deal with [Raqqa], but if they just hand it over to the Kurdish-led council, this may cause political difficulties. The Turks might get even more upset," Sayigh told Al Jazeera. For that reason, he said, the US may choose to delay the operation or the announcement of Raqqa's liberation.
Posted by: somebody | Oct 18, 2017 10:51:52 AM | 5
The Imperial project in the ME has failed. Utterly failed, but there is a new war to be had in the East.
The immediate imperative of the empire is now to prevent the completion of the Silk Road project and to this end the Takafiri lunatics are going to Bangladesh, from where they will wage Jihan on Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia and Indonesia Malaysia Philippines. This will create utter chaos on China's borders and will block the Silk Road.
The war against civilization in the ME is lost.
The war against Buddhism begins.
Evil never rests.
Posted by: Anon | Oct 18, 2017 11:02:50 AM | 6
dont worry guys. i got this mother fucker in my sights now. hes on my shit list and theres no survival options on that list. those who are on the wrong side of history will go down with the sinking ship. i will smoke this hashish and watch him turn to ash. maybe today, maybe tomorrow, with his passing there will be no sorrow.
Posted by: anonymous | Oct 18, 2017 11:31:43 AM | 7
It would seem that the House of Saud in in the news in many places there days; from Vegas to Raqqa.
Doesn't history tell us about far flung kingdoms?
Posted by: Anonymouse | Oct 18, 2017 11:39:44 AM | 8
Another thank you, b, for an intriguing story about the festering Saudi role in ongoing destabilization post-Syrian war and what it will look like.
If the Shia religious leaders are outspoken about bringing together a war torn country along post-sectarian lines, this would speak volumes as to why we rooted for the Iranian-axis and why their benevolent role in bringing peace might be legitimate. Of course, the proof is in the pudding. But I am sure they know the danger that these "melted jihadists," as you put it, pose as cells that could be switched on at the right moment. A truth and reconciliation movement, OTOH, would forestall the support that a beleaguered Sunni population would need to harbor and give quarter to those "sleeping bombs."
Posted by: NemesisCalling | Oct 18, 2017 12:22:53 PM | 9
thanks b... what to do about the 3 countries in bed with one another-usa, saudi arabia and israel?
maybe it will quicken the demise of all 3?
it must be embarrassing being in the us armed forces having to work with terrorists while making out like you are going after terrorists.. this cant be lost on anyone involved in spite of what they say outwardly...
Posted by: james | Oct 18, 2017 12:30:23 PM | 10
A larger role may be desirous.
Posted by: AnonYMouse | Oct 18, 2017 12:49:26 PM | 11
My bet is on the following idea. The deal in Raqqa with IS allowed the Kurds to go south and conquer oilfields before the Syrian Governement can.
Syria is just one battlefield. A worldwar is raging and the USA are on the offense.
Posted by: DidierF | Oct 18, 2017 12:50:05 PM | 12
https://twitter.com/iraq_day/status/920664562369794048
#YPG launched an attack on #PMU in Rabia crossing on the Syrian -#Iraqi border, reinforcements are on its way to deal with them.
Posted by: Yul | Oct 18, 2017 1:04:59 PM | 13
The US with their Israeli and Arab coalition are setting the stage for a long war insurgency throughout Syria.
It is clearly evident.
Also, the counter-insurgency began with Hezbollah, Russian-Chechens and PMC specialists hunting down leaders of AQ, al Nusra, and ISIS cells, liquidating them in deep penetrating strikes. Even using nighttime air drops behind the lines to wipe out leadership, supported by Russian aero forces.
The US game is to keep churning Syrian society and to prevent Iran from basing within the protective zone of Latakia and Taurus.
However, there is the Russian long game and Putin's sense of the situation. Never think that the Russians will lessen their grip on the region. They may announce equipment pullouts, and removal of some manpower, but they have no intention of every letting Syria face this new long war alone.
And soon, China will be there. They will be instrumental in reconstruction.
Posted by: Red Ryder | Oct 18, 2017 1:27:44 PM | 14
WTF? Again?
Do these people never learn?
Will Russia leave a US puppet state inside Syria and back home?
http://www.fort-russ.com/2017/10/russia-says-its-operation-in-syria-is.html
Posted by: Anonimous | Oct 18, 2017 1:35:48 PM | 15
It's totally absurd to think the Zionist Abomination can do anything to prevent what has already occurred--Iranian military presence within Syria. First and foremost is the Syrian-Iranian Defense Pact. As a result of that Pact, Iranian forces are already intermixed with Syrian forces along with others brought into the theatre like the large contingent of Iranian trained and led Afghans, who've performed very well. These intermixed forces are already ensconced at bases within Syria; so, Nuttyahoo says he will undo what's already done--right, like dealing with Hezbollah in 2006.
On rebuilding, the Syrian government has already made its policy on that clear--no nation that was involved in the war against it will be allowed to do anything within Syria. Essentially, Syria has already sanctioned every ally of the Outlaw US Empire since they constitute the nations aligned against Syria. So, what we see and hear is no more than bluff and bluster on the part of the criminal nations.
IMO, once Daesh is routed from Eastern Syria, SDF will be rolled back North by SAA and allies to be disarmed while Syrian state sovereignty's restored throughout its Kurdish region. Roughly simultaneously, Idlib and the remaining terrorist pockets in Western Syria will be subjected to cleansing operations, which leaves only the Golan to be reclaimed. By the end of 2018, the Outlaw US Empire will no longer be present within Syria or Iraq, IMHO.
Posted by: karlof1 | Oct 18, 2017 2:28:56 PM | 16
@karlof1 That outcome would be highly desirable and righteous but I'm more skeptic. At Al Tanf you see a Guantanamo like US infestation where the Syrian authorization don't have the slightest military means to cut it out. Same in eastern Syria where the US simply needs to declare "our troops are here" to annex it. Russia (already deeply involved) nor the majority of the global population are eager for a hot WWIII so I don't see Russia or China militarely confronting the US in Syria.
IMO the current fractured zones of control in Syria (Israeli, Turkish, US/SDF and US Al Tanf) are quite final with only the eastern Syrian parts where US/SDF (including Daesh units ordered by their Saudi sugar daddies to wear SDF uniforms) is vying for the remaining parts.
Posted by: xor | Oct 18, 2017 3:05:36 PM | 17
https://www.syrianperspective.com/2017/10/general-zahreddeen-killed-in-dayr-el-zor-conqueror-of-the-east-and-defender-of-all-syria-ascends-to-the-heaven-that-awaits-all-patriots.html
Maj. General Sharaf ‘Issaam Zahreddeen, who commanded the Republican Guard in Dayr El-Zor and who is credited with blunting every effort by the terrorist devil-worshipers of ISIS to breach the defensive perimeter of the Airbase died today, the victim of a land mine at Huwayjat Sakr. He was personally commanding his forces when his vehicle detonated a land mine the rodents left in order to delay the advance of the SAA.
The death of the general did not sour the zeal of our army’s vaunted Republican Guard. The RG along with elements of the Lebanese Resistance insisted on revenge and annihilated the terrorists at Mu-Hassan liberating the entire area. With the news of the general’s death, the RG did nothing to stop rampaging Shu’aytaat tribal warriors from killing every single ISIS rodent they could find.
General Zahreddeen was born in Al-Suwaydaa` in 1961 and climbed his way up the ladder to his high rank in the Syrian Army. He led the attack that liberated Al-Mayaadeen and fought difficult battles to liberate Baaba ‘Amr in Homs, Al-Tall in Damascus and, of course, Dayr El-Zor where his name became synonymous with tenacity, brilliance and toughness.
We will all miss him. He was a giant among mortals. May he rest in peace. ZAF
Posted by: SPup | Oct 18, 2017 3:16:53 PM | 18
@karlof1
You consistently post quality information but your latest post is pure fantasyland.
Russia is publicly stating they are about to finish their military operations in Syria. Putin is ready to start making deals and put a quick end to the massive military spending for Russia's Syria operations.
If Putin can't get a handful of US regime clowns and their terrorist buddies out of a tiny outpost in the middle of the desert like Al Tanf, you seriously think the US regime is going to willingly leave their multiple illegal military bases in the north of Syria???
LOL
The US regime has turned Russia into a laughingstock in the eyes of the world.
Posted by: Terscich | Oct 18, 2017 3:31:40 PM | 19
xor @17--
What boots the Outlaw US Empire had on the ground are now being turned into fertilizer. What boots it has remaining are no match for the many thousands of Syrian and allied boots. Its status is that of an aggressive invader having less than zero means of justifying its actions.
Posted by: karlof1 | Oct 18, 2017 3:36:29 PM | 20
Terscich @ 19 says...
'...The US regime has turned Russia into a laughingstock in the eyes of the world...'
Wishful thinking...
The only people the world is laughing at are Dotard Trumpenstein and disneyland commentators like yourself...
Here is a good article on the Syria situation on New Eastern Outlook...
https://journal-neo.org/2017/10/18/positive-dynamics-of-the-situation-in-syria/
This is an insightful take that supports the idea that the Syrian conflict is close to winding down...'the beginning of the end...?'
The author brings all of the elements into the picture in what I consider a realistic way...ie the Kurds, the Iraqis, the US, Daesh... Turkey and the Nusra in Idlib...
Even posits that Daesh may have nowhere to go but to KSA...doesn't sound so unreal to me...
As per my usual beef here lately...ie Erdo and Turkey...the author likewise sees this as the biggest long-term issue...
'...Turkey is therefore set to support the anti-Assad coalition in the expectation that, sooner or later, Russia will withdraw from Syria, and the task could be revisited...'
I expressed similar sentiment recently when I suggested that Putin was dealing with Erdo on the installment plan...but that the wily Erdo was doing the same...ie playing for time...
US and their Kurd proxies in Syria are least worry in his view...especially now with the huge setback to the Barzani Kurds...
He makes a coherent case...
Posted by: flankerbandit | Oct 18, 2017 3:46:56 PM | 21
There are those who think the unimportant terrorist garrison at al-Tanf to be of greater import than Deir ez-Zor and Syria's hydrocarbon assets, that cutting it off and allowing it to wither and dry to a raisin was the wrong choice. What remains of Daesh is broken and scattered with just a few concentrated armed areas remaining; so, of course Russia is beginning to wind down its intervention--It won!! And as I wrote elsewhere, Russia has other tough nuts to crack to fulfill its Eurasian integration plan along with China, which the Outlaw US Empire will continue to try and prevent as it moves its remaining Daesh assets to Bangladesh and Afghanistan, thus ensuring the continuation of our Hybrid Third World War.
Posted by: karlof1 | Oct 18, 2017 4:12:51 PM | 22
Noticed an opinion piece in NYT or Reuters a day or two ago about how the US must stay in Syria/Iraq as ISIS or its likes will rise again. McGurk looks to be ensuring that will happen.
Zahreddine - from all reports, seems he was killed doing what he did best, high risk ocupation. But then I think of the popular military leaders of donbas and also the Russians killed in Deir Ezzor. General Suheil al-Hassan will need to step carefully as the US will be after him.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Oct 18, 2017 4:28:53 PM | 23
