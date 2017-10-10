Post a comment

October 10, 2017

Impressive Videos Of Santa Rosa Fires

Below the fold:

An impressive video of a ten minutes bicycle ride, at night, through a burning Santa Rosa neighborhood.

The people got out. But those plywood buildings had no chance. (One wonders why such buildings are seen as investments.)

This from a local journalist is also impressive.

Here is a short ride with a devastated victim.

There are several more impressive "Santa Rosa" videos under the journalist's account. The first, longer ones are the best.

