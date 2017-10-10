Post a comment

Impressive Videos Of Santa Rosa Fires
Below the fold:
An impressive video of a ten minutes bicycle ride, at night, through a burning Santa Rosa neighborhood.
The people got out. But those plywood buildings had no chance. (One wonders why such buildings are seen as investments.)
This from a local journalist is also impressive.
Here is a short ride with a devastated victim.
There are several more impressive "Santa Rosa" videos under the journalist's account. The first, longer ones are the best.
Indeed; our 2 Bdr. bungalow is concrete, including interior walls, with a glazed tile roof.
Posted by: V. Arnold | Oct 10, 2017 2:41:08 AM | 1
The wind has calmed way down. It's about 1 am and it's eerily quiet. No sirens or water bombers. Can't escape the smoke smell. Highway was closed both north and south, its only luck that it wasn't us. I was on those streets Friday. Supposed to be back tomorrow. Not sure if the road is open. It's so hard having no idea what is going on.
Building in CA is expensive. Building with concrete is even more, if only because of all the earthquake considerations.
Calistoga / Yountville was one of the most spectacularily beautiful and quaint parts of California. So many little organic gardens.
Thanks for covering this.
Posted by: TSP | Oct 10, 2017 4:51:28 AM | 2
Yes but the fires in Australia burn more than twice as ho are oil treest because all our trees. Trees literally explode 100 yards ahead of the flame front.
Posted by: gut bugs galore | Oct 10, 2017 6:07:19 AM | 3
Ghostship | Oct 10, 2017 8:05:12 AM | 4
WoW indeed. I cannot imagine the sense of loss these families must feel.
!,500 homes lost, means 1,500 families have no place to come back to.
Those before and after pics are just stunning...
Posted by: V. Arnold | Oct 10, 2017 8:53:23 AM | 5
Thanks for addressing this topic. California has building codes to address the Wildland Urban Interface especially for wildfires. Building materials must resist ignition. They are tested for combustibility using the standard ASTM84, a notoriously misleading test method. In earlier milder wildfires, compliant buildings stood intact while the neighboring buildings were totaled.
A short history of US building codes: Large cities adopted municipal building codes in the 1800s, primarily to resist spreading fires. Their enforcement bodies gathered into regional conferences, and developed 4 different model codes: the Uniform Building Code for California and the west, with a seismic component, the Basic Building Code for most of the East Coast, the National Building Code for the east and midwest in conjunction with the Insurance Institute, and the Standard Building Code for the South. The fire protection groups and the electrical groups developed their own codes. There was no uniform, basic, national, standard building code until 1994. They ran out of adjectives so they called it the International Code Council (ICC). They rolled it out with a Spanish-language version, which some objected would not apply to poorer countries, but they were assured it would be fine for more developed countries "like Brazil(!)"
The code bodies are basically publishing companies, that's why the codes must be purchased, and regular updates are not given away for free. California, on the other hand, makes its code documents available to all. The ICC developed a Wildland Urban Interface code starting around 2000. Yours truly had a hand in the attic requirements.
The US may be faulted for its wood frame construction. However, floor and roof construction is out of wood in much of the world, and losing the floor/roof structure to fire is not much different from losing everything.
Posted by: Browning | Oct 10, 2017 9:20:04 AM | 6
It's very telling that there is one trope to reports on these fires - what is the damage to humans? Tell us the deaths and injuries to humans. Give us the count of burned buildings and the economic damage of so many acres burning.
In an age of Species Die-Off, how many trees perished? How many animals and plants lost their homes? We can't acknowledge such damage because it might raise questions about our reckless exploitation of the planet.
Posted by: Enrico Malatesta | Oct 10, 2017 9:30:19 AM | 7
>>>> Enrico Malatesta | Oct 10, 2017 9:30:19 AM | 7
Since this is an area prone to wildfires, I suspect the flora and fauna in the area has evolved over time to survive wildfires. Introduced species such as humans, cats and dogs are the ones that will probably have problems.
Posted by: Ghostship | Oct 10, 2017 9:41:19 AM | 8
Browning | Oct 10, 2017 9:20:04 AM | 6
Here in S.E. Asia; modern home construction is concrete home unit; topped by steel frame roof construction topped by glazed ceramic tile roofs.
Fire is just not an issue.
U.S. housing codes are an abomination and only suited to housing contractors profit motives.
In the end the true price, is always extracted; one way or the other...
Posted by: V. Arnold | Oct 10, 2017 9:54:01 AM | 9
Sad but Calif spends tens of billions for illegal aliens and govt workers. Lifeguards retiring with $230,000 pensions. Calif could have bought 100 more fire trucks, trained local volunteer firemen and also bought more fire bomber planes. The state is known for devastating fires and Santa Ana winds.
You had the awful fire last year in Oakland where the fire trap had never been inspected and a firehouse was around the corner. Govt workers just biding their time for pension and retirement.
Posted by: Biz Boy | Oct 10, 2017 10:02:11 AM | 10
San Rosa more than 100miles north from where I live, been there few times. The fires mainly in the eight wines producing counties in northern CA. Earlier spring central valleys encountered massive floods from Yosemite's western slopes of the Sierra Nevada mountain range. Excessive rain plus melting snow broke Oroville dams forced the city folks downstream moved to safety. The costs to repairs will runs into many hundred of millions.
I'm really sorry to add, If you believe in gods, which I don't. It’s gods’ will Californians being punished for voting Hillary Clinton in 2016 and the first sanctuary state. Governor Jerry Brown signed into law “sanctuary state” bill making CA the first sanctuary state, and 10 other bills designed to protect undocumented immigrants and criminals. California deserves it especially bitch Nancy Pelosi California's 12th congressional district in SFO, south where the massive fires now in northern CA.
Posted by: OJS | Oct 10, 2017 10:21:56 AM | 11
"One wonders why such buildings are seen as investments"
I can explain in details why most houses in US are constructed with woods or lumbers (still standing). But poor Eng writing skill decided not to waste my time. My house a 4br wooden construction in the late 1920s sitting on ½ acre land. Lately decided not to replace the roof before winter (Nov). A good crew can tear down the roof and replace completely new (20-yrs guarantees) roof in 2-days and walk away US$15K cash as if gods’ miracle
Posted by: OJS | Oct 10, 2017 10:43:19 AM | 12
6
More to the point, masonry codes in California seismic are egregious to design, get permitted and expensive to implement, and after all, builders are 'in it to win it', and buyers are uneducated 'I want one like that! So they build with sticks and EFIS-covered petroleum-bmob skin.
Compare to Guam, with earthquakes but also in typhoon alley, after a big one destroyed the island, everyone in town rebuilt with expensive but solid stuccoed reinforced masonry and flat concrete roofs, and now minimal damage from typhoons, quakes or wildfires.
Would that work in Cali? No, because of the Code freaks, the blow-and-go builders and uneducated buyers. 'Where is my vaulted ceiling Kardashian McMansion?
Florida still allows trailers on blocks in hurricane alley, and Texas allows sheetrock on chipboard in flood zones, then everyone has to pay high insurance bills on their house, but O'Care is evil.
America is a runaway train wreck.
Posted by: Chipnik | Oct 10, 2017 10:48:27 AM | 13
Correction "Excessive rain plus melting snow broke Oroville dams ". Oroville dam did not break but the emergency overflow spillway broke....
http://www.sacbee.com/news/local/article132154774.html
Posted by: OJS | Oct 10, 2017 10:49:48 AM | 14
9
The quality of construction is incredible in the cities in SEAsia, and condo prices are 1/10th those of USA, as are medical and dental 1/5th for what are US-educated medical personnel, plus you are much closer to the farmer in economic downtown and everyone leaves everyone alone.
Having said that, sewage and sanitation are an obaminiation
Posted by: Chipnik | Oct 10, 2017 10:56:13 AM | 15
9 ctd
...abomination, and traffic without signals you have to see to believe the intersectiins, with people crushed to death as roadkill several times a day, and visibly worse every day, in the city. There's a place with my name on it in a village by the sea, two more years, but Im not telling where, lol.
Posted by: Chipnik | Oct 10, 2017 10:59:39 AM | 16
Everything smells like burning carpet. We are in a concrete 4 story office building downtown. Concrete roof, concrete floors. The only lumber is in the cabinets around the sinks. Its not that hard to build with concrete, even in Central California. To make it look cool is another matter. So hard to not be Stalinesque and under a million bucks.
Building with wood in California is a gamble, as is drywall in the bayou. I think its great that people are able to do whatever they want, and if they want to gamble with wood, I think its fine. Not sure I need to be stuck with the bill for their choices, but the liberty to try new things is what stimulates the inventiveness that is America. French winemakers follow the process of their great grandparents, Californian vintners mix syrah and chardonnay then win gold medals for it (ravino).
The grapes have mostly been taken off by now, though there was a heat stroke a few weeks back that really made a mess of the crop. The weed up north is just about to come down. Some of it is going to taste like burning carpet. A loss in that industry will be completely unreported, unmeasured, and tremendously impactful to the locals.
Local press conference just started. Cheers all.
Posted by: TSP | Oct 10, 2017 11:07:23 AM | 17
