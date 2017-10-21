Post a comment

"Above All" - The Junta Expands Its Claim To Power
In an advertising campaign in 2008 the U.S. Air Force declared itself to be "Above All". The slogan and symbol of the campaign was similar to the German "Deutschland Über Alles" campaign of 1933. It was a sign of things to come.
On Thursday Masha Gessen watched the press briefing of White House Chief of Staff General John Kelly and concluded:
The press briefing could serve as a preview of what a military coup in this country would look like, for it was in the logic of such a coup that Kelly advanced his four arguments.
- Those who criticize the President don’t know what they’re talking about because they haven’t served in the military. ...
- The President did the right thing because he did exactly what his general told him to do. ...
- Communication between the President and a military widow is no one’s business but theirs. ...
- Citizens are ranked based on their proximity to dying for their country. ...
Gessen is late. The coup happened months ago. A military junta is in strong control of White House polices. It is now widening its claim to power.
All along Trump has been the candidate of the military. The other two power centers of the power triangle, the corporate and the executive government (CIA), had gone for Clinton. The Pentagon's proxy defeated the CIA proxy. (Last months' fight over Raqqa was similar - with a similar outcome.)
On January 20, the first day of the Not-Hillary presidency, I warned:
The military will demand its due beyond the three generals now in Trump's cabinet.
With the help of the media the generals in the White House defeated their civilian adversary. In August the Trump ship dropped its ideological pilot. Steve Bannon went from board. Bannon's militarist enemy, National Security Advisor General McMaster, had won. I stated:
A military junta is now ruling the United States
and later explained:
Trump's success as the "Not-Hillary" candidate was based on an anti-establishment insurgency. Representatives of that insurgency, Flynn, Bannon and the MAGA voters, drove him through his first months in office. An intense media campaign was launched to counter them and the military took control of the White House. The anti-establishment insurgents were fired. Trump is now reduced to public figure head of a stratocracy - a military junta which nominally follows the rule of law.
The military took full control of White House processes and policies:
Everything of importance now passes through the Junta's hands ... To control Trump the Junta filters his information input and eliminates any potentially alternative view ... The Junta members dictate their policies to Trump by only proposing certain alternatives to him. The one that is most preferable to them, will be presented as the only desirable one. "There are no alternatives," Trump will be told again and again.
With the power center captured the Junta starts to implement its ideology and to suppress any and all criticism against itself.
On Thursday the 19th Kelly criticized Congresswoman Frederica Wilson of South Florida for hearing in (invited) on a phone-call Trump had with some dead soldiers wife:
Kelly then continued his criticism of Wilson, mentioning the 2015 dedication of the Miramar FBI building, saying she focused in her speech that she “got the money” for the building.
The video of the Congresswoman's speech (above link) proves that Kelly's claim was a fabrication. But one is no longer allowed to point such out. The Junta, by definition, does not lie. When the next day journalists asked the White House Press Secretary about Kelly's unjustified attack she responded:
MS. SANDERS: If you want to go after General Kelly, that's up to you. But I think that that -- if you want to get into a debate with a four-star Marine general, I think that that's something highly inappropriate.
It is now "highly inappropriate" to even question the Junta that rules the empire.
U.S. soldiers, and especially commanding officers, have a well pampered and safe life. Many civilian jobs pay less and are more dangerous. A myth is build around the U.S. military with the help of hundreds of millions in public relations and marketing expenditures. The U.S. military does not win wars, but its soldiers are depicted as being better humans than the general population. The soldiers themselves drink that Kool-Aid. At the end of his press briefing General Kelly belittled everyone who never signed up for the military or took a swig:
Before walking off the stage, Kelly told Americans who haven’t served in the military that he pities them. “We don’t look down upon those of you who haven’t served,” he said. “In fact, in a way we are a little bit sorry because you’ll have never have experienced the wonderful joy you get in your heart when you do the kinds of things our servicemen and women do—not for any other reason than that they love this country.”
'We do not look down on you. We think of you as a pitiable minor creature.' What an asshole.
If the soldiers do not work "for any other reason than that they love this country" why do they ask to be paid? Why is the public asked to finance 200 military golf courses? Because the soldiers "love the country"? Only a few 10,000 of the 2,000,000 strong U.S. military will ever see an active front-line.
And imagine the "wonderful joy" Kelly "got in his heart" when he commanded the illegal torture camp of Guantanamo Bay:
Presiding over a population of detainees not charged or convicted of crimes, over whom he had maximum custodial control, Kelly treated them with brutality. His response to the detainees’ peaceful hunger strike in 2013 was punitive force-feeding, solitary confinement, and rubber bullets. Furthermore, he sabotaged efforts by the Obama administration to resettle detainees, consistently undermining the will of his commander in chief.
Former U.S. Army Captain and now CIA director Mike Pompeo was educated at the United States Military Academy at West Point. He is part of the Junta circle, installed to control the competition. Pompeo also wants to again feel the "wonderful joy". On Friday he promised that the CIA would become a "much more vicious agency". Instead of merely waterboarding 'terrorists' and drone-bombing brown families, Pompeo's more vicious CIA will rape the 'terrorist's' kids and nuke whole villages. Pompeo's remark was made at a get-together of the Junta and neo-conservative warmongers.
On October 19 Defense Secretary General Mattis was asked in Congress about the recent incident in Niger during which, among others, several U.S. soldiers were killed. Mattis set (vid 5:29pm) a curious new metric for deploying U.S. troops:
Any time we commit out troops anywhere it is based on a simple first question and that is - is the well-being of the American people sufficiently enhanced by putting our troops there, by putting our troops in a position to die?
In his October 20 press briefing General Kelly also tried to explain why U.S. soldiers are in Niger:
So why were they there? They're there working with partners, local -- all across Africa -- in this case, Niger -- working with partners, teaching them how to be better soldiers; teaching them how to respect human rights ...
Is the U.S. military really qualified to teach anyone how to respect human rights? Did it learn that from committing mass atrocities in about each campaign it ever fought?
One of the soldiers who were killed in Niger while "teaching how to respect human rights" was a 39 year old "chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist" with "more than a dozen awards and decorations".
The U.S. military sent a highly qualified WMD specialist on a "routine patrol" in Niger to teach local soldiers "to respect human rights" due to which presumably "the well-being of the American people" would be "sufficiently enhanced"?
Will anyone really buy that bridge?
But who would dare to ask more about this? It is"highly inappropriate" to doubt whatever the military says. Soon that will change into "verboten". Any doubt, any question will be declared "fake news" and a sign of devious foreign influence. Whoever spreads such will be blocked from communicating.
The military is now indeed "Above All". That air force slogan was a remake of a 1933 "Über Alles" campaign in Germany. One wonders what other historic similarities will develop from it.
Why Donald Trump is the perfect tool in the hands of neocons right now
Posted by: nhs | Oct 21, 2017 4:10:12 PM | 1
thanks b... you might be right.. i sure hope not! i read on pat langs comment on his most recent thread a comment that certainly seems to confirm your view here..
"McGurk's statement that the Syrian government would not be allowed into Raqqa City is an announcement of an extra-legal interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign UN member state." pat states usa policy in islamdom is in chaos.. perhaps that also confirms with your suppositions here..
Posted by: james | Oct 21, 2017 4:15:24 PM | 2
The military junta rely on the US dollar as reserve currency for their lurks and perks. the more they take power, the faster this will slip away. so called allies will move towards China/Russia and other currencies.
Dangerous times but the downfall of the US is gaining momentum.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Oct 21, 2017 4:26:51 PM | 3
Cedant arma togae - Cicero
Posted by: ruralito | Oct 21, 2017 4:30:08 PM | 4
@1 While I understand the temptation to link Trump to Neo-con policies, I think it over simplifies the issue.
Thierry Meyssan has a recent article in which he questions how seriously we should take the US's anti-Iran policy. In it he states "We have to keep in mind that Donald Trump is not a professional politician, but a real estate promoter, and that he acts like one. He gained his professional success by spreading panic with his outrageous statements and observing the reactions he had created amongst his competitors and his partners."
That statement is a great summary of one of the key precepts of what I called 'asymmetrical leadership' - which I think characterizes Trumps leadership style (an application of asymmetrical warfare techniques to the political arena). This does not mean that the Junta has not taken over control. I would agree with b on this. However, the forms by which that control get expressed will still run through Trump and will still reflect his 'asymmetric' style.
Posted by: les7 | Oct 21, 2017 4:30:38 PM | 5
It does take someone on the other side of the world to give perspective. I don’t think it is as much a military junta as things are falling apart. The generals are attempting to keep their corrupt war profits flowing. The media moguls still hate Donald Trump; only as an oligarch hates another. Donald Trump is firing up his base. Expect, the whole of the alt-right propaganda is false. It relies on the hatred of others. All he will do is speed up the splintering. If your home is foreclosed, flooded, polluted, burned down or blown apart; reality is slapping you in the face.
Posted by: VietnamVet | Oct 21, 2017 4:32:33 PM | 6
One of your most important posts, b. At first I thought it strange that you would quote Masha Gessen, an infamous anti-Putin journalist and Khodorkovsky fan, but then it didn’t seem so strange. Gessen is a Zionist, therefore she is aligned with the CIA/Wall Street faction, which as you perceptively say lost out with Trump and Raqqa. I say Wall Street as opposed to corporate because, as I have pointed out before, non-financial corporates - and that includes most of the Dow Jones or FTSE - have fuck all say on anything except how they are going to meet next quarterly’s earnings estimates. And the CIA is very close to Wall Street.
What interests me is how this relates to Iran, on which both factions appear to be in agreement, but there must be nuances. The Saker published an article where,in my opinion, he failed to give enough weight to how circumstances around Iran have changed over the last decade. I see little green men in large green aircraft weaving their way down the Caspian Sea, not to mention invisible Chinese hardware in the sense of how did it get there, and a Europe which is in disarray with their tongues hanging out for deals with Iran. The success of the anti-Trump MSM narrative combined with fears of potentially millions of Iranian refugees would surely indicate this is the worst possible time to attack Iran. So how can they conjure a war out of this?
Posted by: Lochearn | Oct 21, 2017 4:51:42 PM | 7
Gessen might have added a #5: Presidents are sanctified by the death of soldiers and a #6: As citizens we should be child-like and accepting.
It is a special kind of death resulting in a "fallen" soldier. It's a sacrifice similar to that of the Aztecs, the blood of the lamb, etc. depending upon one's religion. Presidents must be on a sort of holy crusade if soldiers are dying, and we must rally behind the commander-in-chief in his just cause.
The crusade involving the four recent soldier deaths in Chad has been explained. It's a possible partnership!
US steps up fight against Islamists in the Lake Chad basin. . .Apart from the allegiance, the top US military official warned that Boko Haram and the "Islamic State" (IS) have been sharing tactics, techniques and procedures. "If the partnership develops, it could cause a significant threat to the US," John Campbell, senior fellow for African policy studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, told DW. Campbell, a former US ambassador to Nigeria said Boko Haram had so far shown little interest in targeting the US or the west in general. "It's very different from the IS which is bitterly hostile to the west and bitterly hostile to the United States." . . .here
Sure, it makes no sense. But Kelly told the commander-in-chief to explain it anyhow. In his call with Sergeant La David T. Johnson’s widow, Myeshia Johnson, on Tuesday, Trump said, “He knew what he signed up for … but when it happens, it hurts anyway,” according to Representative Frederica Wilson who was listening on a speakerphone. . .Oh, what did he sign up for, death in Africa for nothing?
The US is in various ongoing wars, not least a war on terror (whatever that is). Randolph Bourne in his "War Is The Health Of The State" wrote about different aspects including how the citizenry is expected to act during war-time.
. . .A people at war have become in the most literal sense obedient, respectful, trustful children again, full of that naive faith in the all-wisdom and all-power of the adult who takes care of them, imposes his mild but necessary rule upon them and in whom they lose their responsibility and anxieties. In this recrudescence of the child, there is great comfort, and a certain influx of power. On most people the strain of being an independent adult weighs heavily, and upon none more than those members of the significant classes who have bequeathed to them or have assumed the responsibilities of governing. The State provides the convenientest of symbols under which those classes can retain all the actual pragmatic satisfaction of governing, but can rid themselves of the psychic burden of adulthood. . .here
Posted by: Don Bacon | Oct 21, 2017 5:07:58 PM | 8
On a far more insidious note, one has to wonder what an radiological 'expert' was doing in Niger - thanks b for that important piece of info.
When that info is combined with:
1) US Special ops in Mali from 2006
2) US operation Oasis Enabler (2009) looking to infiltrate and control Elite Malian army units
3) March 2012 Coup brought to power American trained Capt. Amadou Sanogo
4) French Operation Serval, at the request of the 'interim government' fights to control northern Malian territory and URANIUM mines along the Mali - Niger border (they said they fought ISIS but what they actually fought was a Tuareg separatist movement)
together with the presence of ISIS (the US trained, evacuated from Syria version?) in the area...
Ominous is hardly strong enough to describe the feeling...
Posted by: les7 | Oct 21, 2017 5:49:02 PM | 9
China's leader, Xi, just outlined his nation's goals out to 2050, which Pepe Escobar nicely condensed for our consumption, http://www.atimes.com/article/xis-road-map-chinese-dream/ The full transcript can be read here, starting page middle to top, http://live.china.org.cn/2017/10/17/opening-ceremony-of-the-19th-cpc-national-congress/
I start my comment by referencing these since the operational doctrine of the Outlaw US Empire is to keep any such challenges to its perceived dominance--and quest for total dominance--subdued to the point of insignificance. As you can clearly read, Xi, China, Putin, Russia, and their allies aren't going to allow any junta to stop their integration and development plans preparing their nations and region for the future--plans and thinking woefully absent from any sector of the Outlaw US Empire excepting perhaps weapon development. The just completed Valdai Conference provides an excellent insight to the drama, the comments and visions are as important as they're powerful, http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/55882 I could pile more of the same for barflies to digest, but I don't think that's required.
There's a very longstanding joke about the joining together of these two words--military intelligence--and for good reason, particularly within the Outlaw US Empire. I don't think anyone within the governmental establishment has any idea of what to do about the Eurasian/Muiltipolar Challenge other than trying to break it--no ideas of how to compete or join it so as to also profit from it. The reason for this as I see it is ideological--Zero Sumism and Randian junk economics is so deeply ingrained they've polluted minds to the point where their blinded and unable to think outside the box they've caged themselves within: Hoisted by their own petard as the saying goes. They just can't accept Win/Win as something viable--sharing is for sissies and commies. Problem is that well over half of humanity sees Win/Win as eminently viable and far more welcome than the demonstrably failed Zero Sum Game promoted by Randian political-economists and enforced through the barrel a gun.
The deep-seated problems plaguing the USA do have solutions, but they are not those being forwarded by the very radical conservatives now in charge of Congress and many statehouses. And the junta members share their mindsets. So, I see the domestic situation continuing to spiral further out-of-control with no sign anywhere of a countervailing power arising with the potential to steer the ship-of-state away from the massive reef it's rapidly heading for. There might be a surprise in store from the junta, however--it might just take on a bit of the massive corruption plaguing the USA by attacking the Clinton Foundation and its related sewage. Although, that just solves one part of a huge host of problems.
Posted by: karlof1 | Oct 21, 2017 5:54:56 PM | 10
@karlof1 10
thanks for the link to pepe's take on the speech.
funny thing that just accord to me that i had not thought of for nearly ten years, one of the initial "benefits" of the state of Israel, was the cutting off of africa from asia, and its pretty glaring that a project to connect asia africa and europe does not include the logical land route as well.
Posted by: pB | Oct 21, 2017 6:25:48 PM | 11
At least in the times of Caesar and Augustus, military junta who seized power could claim to be effective and victorious military, able to crush significant enemy armies. The current top military in the US were at best kiddies the last time the US actually managed to defeat a truly powerful enemy, back in 1945. (though this criticism can apply to all major powers)
Posted by: Clueless Joe | Oct 21, 2017 6:28:30 PM | 12
Ah, Masha Gessen, literally cancer. Who elevated her? I find it interesting that she does the "translating" for the CIA-scripted FX show "The Americans", a show which has probably more effectively demonized Russians for the cud-chewing crowd than the sum total of Cold War propaganda since the 50s AND the daily Russian hate columns in Wapo et al that trickle down to the Buzzfeed crowd.
We need to start calling the CIA traitors, actual traitors. Masha Gessen is CIA, CIA ghostwrites for most MSM. Traitors all. But even without the constant hagiographies, would people start to get it? "Americans", I mean?
Posted by: sejomoje | Oct 21, 2017 6:39:09 PM | 13
Here's a bit of what Hamid Karzai at the Valdai Club had to say about what the junta accomplished in Afghanistan:
"Today, I am one of the greatest critics of the US policy in Afghanistan. Not because I am anti-Western, I am a very Western person. My education is Western, my ideas are Western. I am very democratic in my inner instincts. And I love their culture. But I am against the US policy because it is not succeeding. It is causing us immense trouble and the rise of extremism and radicalism and terrorism. I am against the US policy because on their watch, under their total control of the Afghan air space, the Afghan intelligence and the Afghan military, of all that they have, that super power, there is Daesh in Afghanistan. How come Daesh emerged in Afghanistan 14–15 years after the US presence in Afghanistan with that mass of resources and money and expenditure? Why is the world not as cooperative with America in Afghanistan today as it was before? How come Russia now has doubts about the intentions of the US in Afghanistan or the result of its work in Afghanistan? How come China does not view it the same way? How come Iran has immense difficulty with the way things are conducted in Afghanistan?
"Therefore, as an Afghan in the middle of this great game, I propose to our ally, the United States, the following: we will all succeed if you tell us that you have failed. We would understand. Russia would understand, China would understand. Iran, Pakistan, everybody would understand. India would understand. We have our Indian friends there. We see all signs of failure there, but if you do not tell us you failed, what is this, a game?"
I doubt the junta will do any better than its performed in Afghanistan because it only knows how to play the game Karzai describes. Link is same as one above.
Posted by: karlof1 | Oct 21, 2017 6:46:49 PM | 14
We can now add the Air Force being 'Above All' to the supremacist 'exceptional and indispensable' lunatic attitude in the US that is definitely psychologically the same as another people that thought they were 'Uber Alles'.
Posted by: AriusArmenian | Oct 21, 2017 7:24:02 PM | 15
B,
You stated: The insurgency that brought Trump to the top was defeated by a counter-insurgency campaign waged by the U.S. military. (Historically its first successful one).
I differ. JFK was taken out by a combined US Naval Intel and CIA plot. The beneficiary was the MIC. Eleven days later, LBJ reversed the executive order by JFK to end the US involvement in Nam. For 11 more years the Military got what it wanted--war.
LBJ got what he wanted--the Presidency.
The Cuban-Americans got what they wanted--revenge for failure at Bay of Pigs by Kennedy.
The Mafia got what they wanted--revenge for Bobby Kennedy.
One other thing about the counter-insurgency. It was not so much Military. They waited while the IC ran the leaks and counter-insurgency. Then,Trump fell into the Military's arms. He had been cut off from his base and key supporters and had to empower them by obedience to their plans. Foreign policy is what they wanted. He can still have all the domestic policy he can get, which is basically nothing much. A SC justice, some EOs, and all the Twitter-shit he can muster.
Posted by: Red Ryder | Oct 21, 2017 7:36:54 PM | 16
American democracy is indeed dead. The US Military's only real victory after WWII. After Vietnam, the generals said: "Freedom of speech and of the press and of assembly and the right to trial by jury and all that crap has got to go! And they got rid of it all! The Junta is in control. And the only positive aspect is that we have a rolling Fukushima disaster in Trump, who could implode and then explode in a nuclear Holocaust any second from all the humiliation and investigations crushing in on him--if the Junta did not keep tight control over all the information coming in to him. So you better leave them in place or... BAM! That's the blackmail. But it only works as long as Trump has sole authority to launch our nuclear arsenal. If someone else with a 2nd launch key were required to agree, the Junta would no longer be needed to "protect" us Mafia-style.
Posted by: Dr. Bill edin | Oct 21, 2017 7:42:38 PM | 17
Wedin misspelled above.
Posted by: Dr. Bill Wedin | Oct 21, 2017 7:44:23 PM | 18
Military junta or not b, make no mistake, the real power behind the throne are a cabal of
billionaires who buy their way by co-opting the politicians who make the laws.
Democracy is indeed dead here in the U$A. It's now a full-blown Oligarchy.
Posted by: ben | Oct 21, 2017 8:05:47 PM | 19
Re Bill Wedin at 18, you wrote "the blackmail only works as long as Trump has sole authority to launch our nuclear arsenal."
Authority to launch also includes predelegation to some of the highest ranking military, in the event of a perceived nuclear attack, in which the National Command Authority is disrupted and unable to give launch orders. However, this leaves open the question as to whether the President could be bypassed in the process.
Trident sub commanders also have the necessary launch codes on board to initiate a nuclear strike. Yes, the codes are under lock and key, but the key is on board.
Posted by: Perimetr | Oct 21, 2017 8:26:46 PM | 20
The current US militarism also reflects on the kneeling during the national anthem, which is also an ode to the flag in a war setting -- "by the rockets red glare" etc. President Trump has said the protests (against police killing blacks) are unpatriotic and disrespectful of military veterans. Trump has initiated a petition: “The President has asked for a list of supporters who stand for the National Anthem. Add your name below to show your patriotism and support."
Randolph Bourne (see #8) had some thoughts on this.
. . . We reverence not our country but the flag. We may criticize ever so severely our country, but we are disrespectful to the flag at our peril. It is the flag and the uniform that make men's heart beat high and fill them with noble emotions, not the thought of and pious hopes for America as a free and enlightened nation. It cannot be said that the object of emotion is the same, because the flag is the symbol of the nation, so that in reverencing the American flag we are reverencing the nation. For the flag is not a symbol of the country as a cultural group, following certain ideals of life, but solely a symbol of the political State, inseparable from its prestige and expansion.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Oct 21, 2017 8:32:11 PM | 21
@b:
The military/intelligence -- slash not dash -- coup was on September 11, 2001. Trump's overt Junta is psyops. This is the "armed forces" rescuing us from "neocons" lead by courageous slimebag Trump.
--
Posted by: Red Ryder | Oct 21, 2017 7:36:54 PM | 16
Dear RR. You forgot that JFK wanted to subject ISRAEL to the same IAEA regime that IRAN is now subjected to. "Never forget".
Posted by: bits | Oct 21, 2017 8:33:54 PM | 22
""All along Trump has been the candidate of the military. The other two power centers of the power triangle, the corporate and the executive government (CIA), had gone for Clinton. The Pentagon proxy won over the CIA proxy. (Last months' fight over Raqqa was similar - with the same outcome.)""
I agree with this division of power and would add that Trump is also the candidate of the police.
I see the media though as more being in the CIA/corporate camps.
I think the military backing is necessary as you mention to take the CIA down a few notches. So far I'd say the result in Syria is promising.
I think this CIA/corporate power has to be dealt with first to give progressive/socialist ideas much of a chance. It's a fine line but the military is supposed to protect against enemies foreign and domestic.
The corporate part of course has huge power over Congress.
Posted by: financial matters | Oct 21, 2017 9:18:09 PM | 23
@ b
a 39 year old "chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist"
This is Niger - Remember back in 2002/2003 :
The Italian letter and Yellow Cake.
These days we have Areva mining uranium in Niger
Hence the French military offering both security and protecting the "assets" of French Establishment.
Those soldiers were not ambushed but were conducting a raid and something went wrong!
Posted by: Yul | Oct 21, 2017 9:34:35 PM | 24
Oops sorry for the Italics
Posted by: Yul | Oct 21, 2017 9:35:20 PM | 25
Putin said as much some time ago. The most informed minds on the planet vis a vis what's actually going down in the US aka the Russians have reacted...the new Ambassador to US is a military man...that was a signal to the whole world. She understands the end is come. The wind up to confrontation is unstoppable. But for the grace of the storms and the fires we would already behold a world reeling in the aftermath of what has long been laid up in store. The seven years of tribulation are begun. Woe to those with a child at suck in those days...wishing for death...
Posted by: gut bugs galore | Oct 21, 2017 9:51:00 PM | 26
Forgive me, 'b',... But, who is it that you have failed to mention in your article? Tha Mnuch? Tha Kusch? Tha Bibi? Tha Lindsay? Tha McCain? Tha Hillary? Come on dude, if you are going to paint a picture paint the whole thing. Regarding the pampers, do you own stock?
Posted by: Josh | Oct 21, 2017 9:53:26 PM | 27
Trump/Military vs CIA/media?
Trump is releasing files on JFK which CIA does not want released?
This will be interesting.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Oct 21, 2017 9:53:29 PM | 28
P.S.
My name is not anonymous,... and I ain't hard to find.
Posted by: Josh | Oct 21, 2017 10:00:41 PM | 29
If there was a coup Masha would be singing praises free n the rooftop because the waragenda she is paid to shill for would be back on.
The fact that the lying bitch is gnashing her teeth would suggest that the NeoCon agenda, especially for war against Russia, has been derailed.
Fuck you Masha. You suck.
Posted by: Anon | Oct 21, 2017 10:28:24 PM | 30
This is great news! I hope the military junta smashes the CIA into little tiny pieces.
Why? Because the US military is in its most easily defeatable state ever - they haven't won a war in generations, their generals are armchair soldiers most who have never seen combat, and they have a fondness for massively overpriced technological pieces of MIC enriching garbage for weapons. The CIA owns the media, and without an effective propaganda arm, the military will only ever face another Vietnam.
Posted by: mo' better | Oct 21, 2017 10:29:51 PM | 31
On the topic of losing generals I'm reminded of Harry Truman. A couple of Truman quotes: "It's the fellows who go to West Point and are trained to think they're gods in uniform that I plan to take apart". . ."I didn't fire him [General MacArthur] because he was a dumb son of a bitch, although he was, but that's not against the law for generals. If it was, half to three quarters of them would be in jail."
>It's worse now. Most generals got where they are by sucking up, not performing.
>Donald Trump is no Harry Truman, for sure.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Oct 21, 2017 11:02:22 PM | 32
Chump's generals sent contractors to rescue the Green Berets instead of the US Army. Sgt. La Johnson got left behind ALIVE as a result since contractors didn't care about leaving deplorabes behind. The pentagon said he was alive for several hours, as his locator beacon was active before ISIS killed him. The poor black soldier was mutilated and had a closed casket funeral. The presstitutes in Washington should be connecting the dots between General Kelly's immigration ban and the events that transpired in Niger. Kelly was one of the architects of the travel ban targeting ''allied'' muslim countries like Chad. Chad has the most battle hardened troops in Africa. Idriss Deby's soldiers are fighting jihadis all over the Sahel, but once the idiotic general commanding Trump couldn't see past their Islamophobia and racism, Idriss Deby decided to pull his troop out of Niger. The green berets were left to fend for themselves and we now see the wonderful results on the ground. Making america Gilded again one emptied barrel general at a time. Can't fix stupid...
Posted by: Augustin L | Oct 21, 2017 11:29:33 PM | 33
Chump's generals sent contractors to rescue the Green Berets instead of the US Army. Sgt. La Johnson got left behind ALIVE as a result since contractors didn't care about leaving deplorabes behind. The pentagon said he was alive for several hours, as his locator beacon was active before ISIS killed him. The poor black soldier was mutilated and had a closed casket funeral. The presstitutes in Washington should be connecting the dots between General Kelly's immigration ban and the events that transpired in Niger. Kelly was one of the architects of the travel ban targeting ''allied'' muslim countries like Chad. Chad has the most battle hardened troops in Africa. Idriss Deby's soldiers are fighting jihadis all over the Sahel, but once the idiotic general commanding Trump couldn't see past their Islamophobia and racism, Idriss Deby decided to pull his troop out of Niger. The green berets were left to fend for themselves and we now see the wonderful results on the ground. Making america Gilded again one emptied barrel general at a time. Can't fix stupid...
Posted by: Augustin L | Oct 21, 2017 11:29:33 PM | 34
Remember CNN? That fake MSM outlet that never tells the truth?
Well, they have been skewering Kelly since he ran his mouth about that Florida congresswoman. So have the other outlets. Huckabee-Sanders is now something of a national joke after her comments. Kelly's shit doesn't hold up and he's been called out repeatedly.
"It is now "highly inappropriate" to even question the Junta that rules over the empire."
Bullshit.
Posted by: peter | Oct 21, 2017 11:59:56 PM | 35
Look in the Twitter archives and you will find a counter-tweet for almost anything Trump says, including one criticizing four-star general Colin Powell...
Posted by: Ralphieboy | Oct 22, 2017 3:37:33 AM | 36
Look in the Twitter archives and you will find a Trump tweet criticizing four-star general Colin Powell...
Posted by: Ralphieboy | Oct 22, 2017 3:57:25 AM | 37
"The slogan and symbol of the campaign was similar to the German "Deutschland Über Alles" campaign of 1933."
This is once again typical anti-German propaganda that was used to get both WWI and WWII started, and is now being used against Putin and Russia as well as nationalists across Europe and the Anglo world. In 1933 France still had control of the Saar and the Rhineland, Germany was saddled with monumental war debts, and Hitler was clearly not running a campaign on the slogan "Germany should rule the world", which is what the Anglo-Zionist narrative would have us believe. The meaning "Über Alles" was clearly "Germany First". That means look out for the German people first. The Weimar government clearly wasn't doing this. Call it Hitler's "MAGA".
The real truth is that it is this same US military industrial complex who worked for Roosevelt, Churchill, and their Zionist masters to get the second world war started, and who now are desperate for a third. They are sadistic, murdering globalists. Hitler was a nationalist. He never planned to rule the world the same way the Zionists already do, as is evidenced by the never ending strife in the Middle East, and their ongoing tribal civil war which is also being waged within the US government.
This tribal civil war is also spilling over into places like Las Vegas, which clearly is run by the Jewish Mafia. There still is no plausible motive given for the shooting incident, but we know that the owners of MGM would never willingly have allowed this to happen on their own property. So it clearly was a hit, and with Area 51 down the road and all the MIC contractors in Vegas, it is highly unlikely that they were not involved or at least aware of the operation.
Here is a LV company where for $3500 you can fly around the desert in a Helicopter shooting up targets with a SAW-249.
https://machinegunsvegas.com/product/machine-gun-helicopter/
How is it that this company can get away with this without MIC participation? Could this helicopter be available for uses at the right price?
Posted by: Heros | Oct 22, 2017 4:41:13 AM | 38
Thanks for the informative piece and the comments.I always enjoy reading this website.I keep recommending it.
Posted by: Theo | Oct 22, 2017 4:53:46 AM | 39
The original meaning of "Deutschland über alles" came about in the early 1800's when there was no united Germany: it meant that there should be a united Germany above all the minor German states, duchies and principalities that existed at the time.
Posted by: ralphieboy | Oct 22, 2017 6:11:44 AM | 40
For those who want to avoid being datamined by nhs, the original link about "Why Donald Trump is the perfect tool in the hands of neocons right now" is here: https://failedevolution.blogspot.com/
Posted by: fx | Oct 22, 2017 7:08:30 AM | 41
"One of the soldiers who were killed in Niger while "teaching how to respect human rights" was a 39 year old "chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist" with "more than a dozen awards and decorations".
The U.S. military sent a highly qualified WMD specialist on a "routine patrol" in Niger to teach local soldiers "to respect human rights" due to which presumably "the well-being of the American people" would be "sufficiently enhanced"?"
It's all about the uranium in Agades, then?
Posted by: fx | Oct 22, 2017 7:10:36 AM | 42
Trump is either very gullible and ignorant (most likely) or he is diabolically clever. Everything he does - every action, every appointment, every utterance - could not be better formulated to undermine the Zioamerican empire. Which is kind of what he promised to do.
Posted by: Jack Frost | Oct 22, 2017 7:49:08 AM | 43
The brazen arrogance of these jerks like Kelly is stupefying. Infuriatingly shameless.
The guy has never done an honest day's work IN HIS LIFE, has had his snout in the public trough continuously and has materially contributed to the ruination of his country. STFU you stupid twat. He is also a scumbag that no doubt had a lot to do with his son's demise - imagine being this a-hole's son?
These clowns call themselves "General" and we are supposed to think that puts them in the same class as a Wellington or a Caesar or Napoleon? They were all first class bastards, ruthless, but fine Generals. Tough, bold, audacious leaders of men and brilliant strategists, who took risks, including with their own lives. Hell, the Prussian officer training system turned out Quartermasters that were better field Generals than these American frauds.
As I have said in another thread, the US has none of the martial virtues. Not as a people, not as military institutions, not as individual soldiers or sailors (their airmen are obviously cowards or psychopaths so not necessary even to consider in this context). Virtues such as steadfastness in adversity, discipline when under fire, self-sacrifice for comrades and the cause. Not saying anything about the morality of any particular cause here, just what makes a professional army. To compare the US military with Rome's Legions, say, is laughable. The biggest difference between these American whackers is that in real armies individuals are expected to be able to contend with a worthy adversary. To take risks. To fight when it is HARD to fight. Even Rome's patricians understood that every now and then they had to expose themselves to danger if they were to have any honour, as Crassus, richest of them all, found out very dramatically when he met his end at the head of the Syrian Legions. (Defeated by the Iranians! - they've seen 'em all come and go). Windbags like Kelly wouldn't know what honour is.
The US has NEVER fought an adversary on anything like equal terms. They preen themselves about WW2. I call BS. They waited until the Soviets had broken the back of the most fearsome war machine in history, the Wehrmacht and then faced teenagers and old men in France. On the occasions when they did face professional German troops they had their whiney arses kicked. As for the Pacific war, they stood off island after island and rained a stupendous amount of naval shells and bombs on the Japanese garrisons to the point where they were insane with the cacophany and pure physical terror to turn your bowels to water, before setting foot on them, while the aerial destruction of Japanese cities is one of the great atrocities in history, disgraceful and completely without honour. I suspect a disproportionate number of US military casualties are due to being run over by a forklift, training accidents, friendly fire, syphilis or fragging of their own.
The qualities the US military (they don't deserve the epithet "army") exemplifies are cowardice, incompetence, viciousness and wanton destructiveness. No wonder, as the corruption (plenty of fiscal as well as moral) starts at the top with the Kellys and drips down like a putrid slime from there.
He and his ilk are just a bunch of murderous bags of human excrement. No decent person can have anything but contempt for them.
Posted by: Camillus O'Byrne | Oct 22, 2017 7:52:58 AM | 44
It is little surprise if a junta has taken over. Many Democrats would support a military junta over Trump. Now we are hearing similar calls from Republicans.
One of the latest is this opinion piece by Michael Gerson in the Washington Post from October 12, 2017: Republicans, it’s time to panic The Washington Examiner has a short summary:
Ex-Bush adviser Michael Gerson tells Republicans: 'It's time to panic'
Michael Gerson, who's also a columnist for the Washington Post, wrote in an op-ed Friday that "the security of our country — and potentially the lives of millions of people abroad — depends on Trump being someone else entirely."
"The time for whispered criticisms and quiet snickering is over. The time for panic and decision is upon us. The thin line of sane, responsible advisers at the White House — such as Chief of Staff John F. Kelly, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson — could break at any moment," Gerson wrote. "The American government now has a dangerous fragility at its very center. Its welfare is as thin as an eggshell — perhaps as thin as Donald Trump's skin."
The op-ed comes amid Trump's feud with Republican Sen. Bob Corker, who warned that the president's reckless threats could lead to "World War III."
"I know for a fact that every single day at the White House, it's a situation of trying to contain him," Corker told the New York Times.
Posted by: Petri Krohn | Oct 22, 2017 9:02:58 AM | 45
