Post a comment

"The Vietnam War" - Documentary Or Epic Of Fiction?
Arte TV yesterday showed the first parts of The Vietnam War by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick. It also runs on PBS.
The first three parts of the ten part "documentary" are a whitewash of the motives of the politicians who sold the war to the public. The CIA's and military "deep state" machinations behind them is not investigated but covered up.
A comment in the first episode declares that it was a "civil war" of Vietnamese against Vietnamese. That is ahistoric nonsense. After the defeat of the (U.S. financed) French colonialists in 1954, the leader of the Viet-minh Ho Chi Min was the undisputed hero of all Vietnam. He would have won any election by huge margins. But the Russian (and Chinese) backers of the liberation war against the French did not want to walk the last mile and insisted on negotiations in Geneva. They allowed the partition of the country. It would have been interesting to learn why.
The "documentary" makes it seem as if the south-Vietnamese ruler Ngo Dinh Diem appeared from heaven instead of being installed by the CIA. It put him into his position. It helped to arrange the "election" that gave him a laughable 98.2% of the votes. It financed him. The episode has arch-imperialist Leslie Gelb, who was part of the deep state that created and ran the war, declaring that "we did what Diem said". That is nonsense. Diem was ruthless dictator but he would not have survived a day without U.S. support and protection.
Part two is a undeserved homage of Kennedy and his "brilliant" staff. McNamara is especially lauded. But his bean-counter mind lacked any capacity to judge human behavior and motives. That had catastrophic consequences. The war is depicted as fight for "liberty" and against "communism". Those were Kennedy's sales points but they had little to do with what happened. Kennedy, like Johnson after him, was mostly driven by domestic policy issues. He wanted to reach certain domestic aims. His Vietnam decisions were just a cover against attacks on him for being "weak".
Part three whitewashes the Gulf of Tonkin lie. It is mealymouthed about what really happened, but then speaks of U.S. 2retaliation". The "unprovoked attack" of Vietnamese forces on U.S. ships was fictitious. The Congress' "Tonkin resolution" which escalated the war was prepared by Johnson's staff two month before the "incident" happened. The "Tonkin" show was set up to push it through. A main motive of the escalation was to get Johnson reelected. Like Kennedy he knew that the war was fought against a national liberation movement and unwinnable. But his "response" to the "incident" made him look strong. He won in a landslide.
Altogether I am disappointed by the series. It is well done cinematography, but it lacks historic depths. There is no investigation of the deeper motives for the political decisions within the U.S. government. Instead we get a repetition of the marketing slogans that were used to sell the decisions. The military and CIA machinations, and the drug business in Vietnam it inherited from the French, are left out. The motives and the strategies of the Viet-minh get too little cover, as does the civil life in Vietnam during the war.
Moreover there is no comment at all about the motivation and thought of the countries that backed the Viet-minh. Soviet and Chinese archives are open. But nothing is said about their desires and the large amount of resources they put into the war. A real documentary on the war would include their views. "Anti-communist" and "domino theory" slogans were and are still used to sell the war to the U.S. public. Would the deliberations that took place in Moscow and Beijing contradict them?
Other critical voices on the series:
Jeff Stein at Newsweek: Vietnam War: New Ken Burns Documentary Dismisses the Origins of the Futile, Disastrous Conflict
Burns strives to give everyone’s strongly held, divergent views equal weight, but before long, he’s waist deep in a historical big muddy, wandering among competing theories that obscure the root cause of a war ...
Thomas A Bass at Mekong Review: America’s amnesia
By Episode Two, “Riding the Tiger” (1961-1963), we are heading deep into Burns territory. The war has been framed as a civil war, with the United States defending a freely elected democratic government in the south against Communists invading from the north. American boys are fighting a godless enemy that Burns shows as a red tide creeping across maps of Southeast Asia and the rest of the world.
The historical footage in Episode One, “Déjà Vu” (1858-1961), which disputes this view of the war, is either ignored or misunderstood. ...
David Thomson at London Review of Books: Merely an Empire
If the film seems like an epic of fiction, it’s because it is less engaged in a quest for historical truth than it is in getting closer to some verities about life and death.
...
Burns and Novick make it clear that despite the passionate opposition to the war, and not only among young people, the preponderance of Americans said they believed in it. They supported the Ohio National Guard for firing on students at Kent State. Their numb assent was brilliantly captured by Nixon with his phrase ‘the silent majority’. ... [I]t leaves little doubt that the cultural revolutions of the 1960s – Merrill McPeak’s ‘rivulets’ – were a liberation for a minority and one that left a schism in America still emphatically evident in the 2016 election.
Posted by b on September 20, 2017 at 08:44 AM | Permalink
Burns can now do a documentary on how the US won the war in Syria and defeated ISIS, despite the interference of Russia and the evil KGB operative, Putin.
Posted by: Perimetr | Sep 20, 2017 8:56:57 AM | 1
I finally watched some of it. There is quite a lot of 'glossing over' issues that could be seen as damning to the figures of the era - which is typical of anything that USA media produces. That's a shame, as there are some very good little corners of work in this mess. Overall, I agree with your assessment - they chose the "safe route" so they would avoid any controversy with those who write the checks. Thus we learn a few new tidbits that have little significance,
Posted by: Oilman2 | Sep 20, 2017 9:23:28 AM | 2
A couple of days ago, also on Arte, was screned Apocalypse Now Redux. Better than a thousand words and probably the best war film ever made, imo.
Posted by: Mina | Sep 20, 2017 10:04:19 AM | 3
The US could have had good relations with Vietnam if they had not started the Cold War.
In the years that followed, Ho Chi Minh continued to write letters of a diplomatic nature to President Harry Truman, asking for U.S. aid, but the letters were never answered. Ho didn’t break with the United States until the Americans gradually became involved with the French in working against the Vietnamese in the 1950s.
But the interesting question now - is there really still this "cultural silent majority" of the sixties?
The US are represented by a guy three times divorced with a trophy wife and dirty language using comics and pop references to explain his foreign policy.
In Germany a new right wing party is bound to get a lot of votes thanks to refugees (what platform did Trump win on?) represented by an old fashioned Nazi networks guy but also by a young lesbian woman with a globalized life style boasting of growing cannabis in her youth.
I would say sixities alternative culture has thoroughly won. Very likely, the peace movement also won in public opinion. At least it is winning when the US cannot finish a war quickly.
It took six years for the US to withdraw from Vietnam after public opinion changed. Taking this as a guide the lease for the Kabul government is to end in three years time.
Posted by: somebody | Sep 20, 2017 10:06:49 AM | 4
b nailed it; A Documentary, Or Epic Of Fiction?
utter rubbish/fiction.
John Pilger, in the link below, exposes the U.S. war on Vietnam for what it really was;
https://www.rt.com/shows/watching-the-hawks/403760-nuclear-standoff-crisis-china/
Watch it! Damnit! It's the real deal...
Posted by: V. Arnold | Sep 20, 2017 10:11:51 AM | 5
"Burns After Watching"
Burns on Vietnam... shallow and filled with half-truths and whole falsehoods.
Posted by: StephenLaudig | Sep 20, 2017 10:23:58 AM | 6
Any honest documentary on Vietnam should start at the end of World War II, with the Japanese politely handing control of Vietnam back to the French - even the World War II history of so-called "French Indochina" is important:
Seeds of Conflict 1945 - 1960
October 1945 - 35,000 French soldiers under the command of World War II General Jacques Philippe Leclerc arrive in South Vietnam to restore French rule. Viet Minh immediately begin a guerrilla campaign to harass them. The French then succeed in expelling the Viet Minh from Saigon.
At the end of World War II, the U.S. had two choices: support France and Britain in their efforts to re-establish their colonial empires, or support the independence movements (which would have made sense, since by and large, the colonized countries had fought against the Axis powers in World War II). Ho Chi Minh famously wrote a letter to the Truman government, asking for support, which was ignored. Given that Vietnam and China had been historical enemies, this was a huge missed opportunity. Instead, the U.S. chose to back the French & British re-colonization efforts - which came to a bitter end a decade later with the 1954 Suez Canal crisis, when Eisenhower finally told the French and British that their day of Empire was over.
The best general history of the Vietnam War is thus still Karnow's "Vietnam, A History" which covers that period. Burns is pathetic feel-good revisionist BS by comparison.
By the way, the biggest BS line of all is the Kennedy was going to get the U.S. out of Vietnam, and that somehow was related to his assassination. That's absolute nonsense - Kennedy just wanted the South Vietnamese Army to do the fighting, and he'd have sent American troops in just like Johnson did when they were faced with collapse. The whole thing is a lot like Afghanistan today that way - with Afghanistan having gone on for even longer.
Posted by: nonsense factory | Sep 20, 2017 10:25:02 AM | 7
b, Unlike many MoA and yourself I witness many of the events on or near the grounds but find it hard to put it into proper Eng. I met a middle age German in the 80s representing an earth moving equipments (can't remember the name) from Germany, he told me how Jews taking over mom and pop business in Germany prior to the rise of Hitler.
I lived throughout the 60s - 80s in SEA, HK and Amerika. In the early 60s visited my classmate parent on Messageries Maritime's MV Laos for a few days in Cholon, Vietnam before Amerika invaded it. Were outside two boat people refugees camps in Singapore hidden along West Coast Road and Sungai Besi in Kuala Lumpur in the 90s.
Posted by: OJS | Sep 20, 2017 11:19:16 AM | 8
@ nonsense factory 7
I'm sure you realize that by calling BS on the connection between JFK's assassination and his intention to pull out of Vietnam you have violated one of the articles of faith of this board. That the "deep state" and the MIC done him in. Hardly a thread goes by where someone doesn't intone that "Kennedy bucked them and look what happened to him."
Nobody ever mentions that Sam Giancana delivered Illinois to the Democratic campaign and also was a big help in West Virginia. He, of course, wanted access to the president but that never materialized. Instead JFK appointed his brother Bobby to the AG post and RFK immediately went after the Chicago mob with a vengeance. There's a whole lot of people who think crossing the 60s mob was a decidedly dumb thing to do with regards to keeping your health. Just another theory? Of course it is, but every bit as valid as what's accepted as gospel around here.
Posted by: peter | Sep 20, 2017 11:20:09 AM | 9
National Security Action Memorandum Number 263 (NSAM-263) was approved on 11 October 1963 by United States President John F. Kennedy.
McNamara and Taylor's recommendations included an appraisal that "great progress" was being made in the Vietnam War against Viet Cong insurgents, that 1,000 military personnel could be withdrawn from South Vietnam by the end of 1963, and that a "major part of the U.S. military task can be completed by the end of 1965." The U.S. at this time had more than 16,000 military personnel in South Vietnam.
This was reversed by Johnson.NSC NASM #273. This approval came 4 days after JFK's assassination. It was the device used to expand the US war.
Posted by: Red Ryder | Sep 20, 2017 11:24:35 AM | 10
Also their battles with General Electric and US Steel. They made a lot of enemies without much back-up. Not that the CIA, corporate interests and organized crime are unrelated topics.
Posted by: financial matters | Sep 20, 2017 11:32:06 AM | 11
Burns is an overrated hack who is loved by the PBS crowd who like to feel they're educating themselves in a higher fashion while getting US myths fed back to them over slow pans of photographs. I haven't watched the Vietnam documentary, but that's because I no longer waste time on Burns' BS.
Posted by: WorldBLee | Sep 20, 2017 11:33:56 AM | 12
Thanks for this item, b. In the previous thread, I posted a link to an excellent essay that destroys Burns's attempt to alter the historical truth, https://www.counterpunch.org/2017/09/19/getting-the-gulf-of-tonkin-wrong-are-ken-burns-and-lynn-novick-telling-stories-about-the-central-events-used-to-legitimize-the-us-attack-against-vietnam/
Burns's attempt to alter history makes me wonder about his previous works since his credibility is now in tatters or ought to be. I wonder if he even cares.
Morgan Freeman was an actor I once had a bit of respect for, but his most recent effort shows that he too dwells in a sewer. That so much propaganda is being launched at this time--clearly planned much earlier prior to HRC's election defeat--makes me muse about its initial purpose.
Posted by: karlof1 | Sep 20, 2017 11:34:43 AM | 13
We're not the same country we were then ... when the world war veterans and civilian refugees/survivors and the immigrant experience were part of American everyday discourse.
On another board, a sweet young thing exclaimed that it was much more complicated that s/he realized, that it was so hard to tell who were the "good guys" ... Welcome to 2017. Anyone under 60 only knows "the legend" as told by parents and teachers. The immorality of "intervening" in the post-colonial coming-into-independence process is unrecognized.
The "red menace" and anticommunism oddly still remain foundational truths, even wrt to Russia 2017, 20 years after the fall of the USSR, even with Putin (anti-communist) at Russia's helm.
The mishandling/misrepresentation of the Gulf of Tonkin "incident" /lies is inexcusable, particularly with the more recent "missing" WMD's to "normalize" such government deception(s). At least in the second episode, JFK was not glamorized but shown to be an awkward, clumsy neophyte. (I'm beyond tired of the "if only he'd lived" fantasy world).
There's been a shutting down of comments or site redesign of a number of sites I use to watch public reactions. I'm not sure many people are watching. I keep seeing people saying it's "too depressing" or "too upsetting" (so obviously they will not subject themselves to the unpleasantness of watching, because they are -- in factj -- delicate flowers about 50 year old events) ... welcome to American 2017 ... Denial is not a joke; it's a psychological defense mechanism
Posted by: Susan Sunflower | Sep 20, 2017 11:38:33 AM | 14
>>>> nonsense factory | Sep 20, 2017 10:25:02 AM | 7
...the 1954 Suez Canal crisis...
Actually it was 1956, and it started out with a wanton act of aggression by the Israelis invading Sinai which was used as an excuse by the British and French to justify the re-occupation of the Suez Canal to "protect" it. The whole operation was planned by the British, French and Israelis.
As for Vietnam, when the British arrived there at the end of the war on Japan, the French soldiers that were still alive were too weak to be effective so the British freed Japanese POWS, re-armed them, and used them to stop the Viet Minh from taking power until French reinforcements arrived from France.
Counterpunch also has an article criticising the Burns series and has a article worth reading about Mark Bowden's book Hue 1968.
Posted by: Ghostship | Sep 20, 2017 11:53:50 AM | 15
@peter 9,
Kennedy was an interesting character in contrast to Eisenhower. Most people who don't know the details don't realize that Kennedy ramped up military spending on nuclear, chemical and biological warfare programs as soon as he entered office (recall he ran against Nixon on a bogus 'missile gap' with the Soviets). However, unlike Eisenhower (who warned about the growing power of the military-industrial complex in the final days of his presidency), he tried to put a smiley face on all his programs. In this he was inspired by the 1958 book The Ugly American which called for such a strategy.
For example, the CIA assassination programs were in full swing by then, and Kennedy supported them, but as covert operations, under the cover of promoting democracy and human rights - which has been the PR face of US foreign policy ever since. Eisenhower was at least honest about U.S. interest in Southeast Asia's natural resources, such as rubber, tin, and oil, in contrast.
As far as the Kennedy assassination, I'd guess the massive conspiracy and the lone wolf theories are both bogus, my take is that it was blowback from the Bay of Pigs, when Kennedy rejected direct military intervention (because it would look bad to the world). The CIA's covert action teams likely felt betrayed by Kennedy after he failed to send in the US military to back their failed landing. A handful of rogue CIA operatives could have carried it out, and then the whole thing was covered up to prevent exposure of the massive CIA assassination program that operated globally in the 1950s and early 1960s. The mafia theories - well, the mafia never liked to draw such attention to itself, did it? But who knows?
Regardless, the story promoted by the likes of Oliver Stone and David Talbot, about how Kennedy was an idealistic young man who opposed American military intervention in Vietnam and so was killed, is pure revisionist history. Notably, however, the CIA assassination programs were severely cut back after his assassination - as if American government leaders had suddenly realized the risks involved in training lots of young men to kill politicians.
Posted by: nonsense factory | Sep 20, 2017 12:08:00 PM | 16
@ Susan Sunflower 14
The denial is very easy to accomplish here in the US, where there are myriad methods of self-amusement. There is no reason to get emotionally involved in history, other than wishing to not repeat it. Which explains why so few public figures want to look at history - they prefer to think of themselves and their situations as unique to them and their time. History may not exactly repeat, but it certainly rhymes with a cyclical vengeance.
Further, it is extremely difficult to obtain the truth. Before the internet, there were "established sources" only - no alternatives. While the media did dig and try to "scoop" competitors, the government was able to contain things much more simply. We believed because there was NO alternative.
In our current time, there are multiple sources for many things, and many of them are simply disinformation sources. Propoganda is very much legal in America, enshrined into law, in point of fact. Today, people are aware enough to doubt the "established sources", but then what is the truth? Does one have the time to pursue it, and to what end? Does knowing it benefit you as a person in any positive way? IMO, most people give up because it is either too much work to arrive at a reasonable truth, or they see no benefit to their current state of existence.
Mishandling is a much-too-polite term. It was fraud, lies and a complete coverup - only exposed in hindsight of the event due to the inability of government to control every detail. Media is wild today, and lots of facts are available, especially with the wayback machine of the internet. The real issue is what is truth versus fiction, separating the edible meat from the bone and gristle of lies and obfuscation. Without a slower pace of life, most people do not have the time to sift things out, and many never heard of Occams razor...
Posted by: Oilman2 | Sep 20, 2017 12:12:50 PM | 17
Sorry, Peter, maybe if you read a book about JFK published in the last thirty years by Peter Dale Scott, John Newman or many of the others who didn't swallow the CIA story hook, line and sinker, you might have recognized JFK's opposition to the war in Vietnam. John Armstrong's HARVEY AND LEE takes you step-by-step through the assassination setup. The only reasonable explanation is that it was a coup. Some people feel the need to hate JFK, and you sound like you're in that corral. Since the CIA has frequently employed mob figures, as opposed to the other way around, it seems you are looking through the wrong end of the telescope.
Having said that, I haven't watched the show. I lived through the era.
Posted by: Bob In Portland | Sep 20, 2017 12:54:09 PM | 18
Ho Chi Minh tried to meet with Woodrow Wilson in France in 1919 when Wilson came to sign the treaty ending WWI. seems Wilson's 'self-determination' was not for non-european independence movements. Not much difference today with 'sovereignty' rights for only those who agree with the USA...
Posted by: nurse.comic | Sep 20, 2017 1:04:39 PM | 19
- The US didn't want to hold elections that would lead to a unified Vietnam. Instead they wanted to have divided Vietnam. It helped to create extra tensions in Vietnam/south East Asia.
- Like the US was hell bent on creating more tensions in the Far East. They did it by DELIBERATELY NOT resolving a number of disputes. Think: Takeshima Island, Kuril Islands, Spratly Islands, South & North Korea, etc.
http://fpif.org/parsing-east-asian-powder-keg/
https://scotthorton.org/073114-conn-hallinan/
Nick Turse also has written on the subject of the Vietnam war.
GOOGL the words: "kill anything that moves nick turse vietnam"
https://scotthorton.org/31113-nick-turse/
Posted by: Willy2 | Sep 20, 2017 1:09:16 PM | 20
I've looked to see if Ellsberg appeared in the "cast" of listing (there isn't one over at IMDB) and have found no evidence he was consulted or appears (remember this was 10 years in the making ... still can find nothing. Found this link to an article about attending a screening of the "preview" ... which I thought was interesting and has some interesting comments and a link to a "real news network" interview with Ellsberg from 2009 wrt Obama's afghanistan "policy" ...
I always recommend the Ellsberg documentary "Most Dangerous Man in American" ... short, and always streamable on youtube (I'm pretty sure) which offers through timeline of the war and the lies.
I was rather disappointed by Stephen Cohen/John Batchelor this week (because of questions/answers it raised and didn't really answer) but it dealt with the vanished/absence of alternative narrative or even just opposition to this current escalation of "tensions" ... Comment sections wrt Korea are terrifying wrt the number of people eager to "glass the place" -- see also Iran and Russia and as Tom Leherer asked "who's next?" ...
A good documentary can be the first step in igniting some curiousity ... I'll keep watching (and looking around for "audience" reactions) ... I fear it's just "yesterday's news" regardless of how many parallels because today's existential crisis is so much bigger. Amazed to see people eager for quite real mass-casualty war over "harsh words" (verbal threats) and war exercises ... there are apparently no mirrors in which anyone bothers to see themselves ...
Posted by: Susan Sunflower | Sep 20, 2017 1:12:47 PM | 21
The episode has arch-imperialist Leslie Gelb, who was part of the deep state that created and ran the war, declaring that "we did what Diem said". That is nonsense. Diem was ruthless dictator but he would not have survived a day without U.S. support and protection.
Diem most certainly would not have lasted a day without US support. But Gelb's quote above has an element of truth. Diem kept on trying to do things his own way and repeatedly ignored the advice of the CIA and the US ambassador, especially Henry Cabot lodge. That is why the Lodge supported and helped plan the coup that led to Diem's murder.
Posted by: ToivoS | Sep 20, 2017 1:14:25 PM | 22
sorry, I left off the link
https://contraryperspective.com/2017/09/07/ken-burns-just-ripped-me-off/
Apparently although Burns & Company promised Q&A -- oops, all out of time ... also yet event also featured another vet with an "I was snubbed in uniform" story..." (stories which may be simply insignificant grudge holding or apocryphal -- context and resolution rarely given -- but those war protestors went around hurting valiant veterans' feelings -- maybe.)
Posted by: Susan Sunflower | Sep 20, 2017 1:17:20 PM | 23
Lost all respect for the Burns documentary machine during and after the National Parks series in which he buried the work of real environmental rebels like David Brower in favor of more corporate friendly, safer but lesser individuals. You Had to look no further than Burns' list of corporate sponsors for the cause.
Had no faith that Burns would handle this subject matter any any more objectively so I gave it a miss.
Thank you for your thoughtful analysis.
Posted by: CD Waller | Sep 20, 2017 1:20:50 PM | 24
oh, confirmation that Ellsberg will not appear
questioner: The stories of prominent Vietnam figures like Senator John McCain and former Secretary of State John Kerry appear in the film, but you decided not to interview them on camera. Why?
ken burngs: Some of the first conservations I had were with John Kerry and John McCain, both men I’ve known and respected for many, many years. I told them you are going to be in our film as title characters and you’ll play important roles. We’ll need your help as we go forward because you represented two polarities in our country [during the war] and you also represent some of the polarities that are still festering and divisive today.
But we are not going to interview you.
They understood immediately. They are boldface names; you don’t want to give your audience your impression that you are allowing them to revise history—just as we wouldn’t interview Henry Kissinger and didn’t; or Jane Fonda, or Daniel Ellsberg or any of the more familiar people who are still in the news today. John McCain [has said that he thinks] this film is going to help us heal and get out of this in some ways.
http://prospect.org/article/vietnam-war-conversation-ken-burns
Posted by: Susan Sunflower | Sep 20, 2017 1:21:55 PM | 25
re: b, #7,#9, #14. It is very refreshing to see these comments with respect to Kennedy. The man was not martyred for opposing the deep state and if he lived the Vienam war would have never happened is pure fantasy. Kennedy was under exactly the same political pressure as was Johnson and he was instinctively much more hawkish. The Kennedy clan occupied the ultra-right positions in the Democratic Party. Both Joe senior and John were recorded supporting Hitler of God's sake. Brother Robert was an aid to Josef Mccarthy.
However was behind Kennedy's assassination it was not the deep state disappointed with his Vietnam policy. Personally I think it was the Cubans who backed Oswald.
Posted by: ToivoS | Sep 20, 2017 1:37:19 PM | 26
I have yet to see any Ken Burns documentary myself, with no intention to start now. Sometimes it is possible to recognize insipid, grating propaganda purely by osmosis. PBS is just too precious!
That being said, here's a question for those with the patience and stomach to sit through the present offering: when it comes time for the series to gloss over the US program of massacring civilian villages, does it employ the much used cliche "there was violence on both sides"?
Posted by: ACitizen | Sep 20, 2017 1:57:35 PM | 27
I didn't see that so much as "we were very very afraid of the vietcong because they were so sneaky-effective, so there was deeply felt animosity towards the villagers who sheltered those who would kill us" ... one American soldier said that he lived in constant fear throughout his entire deployment (shades of itchy-trigger-fingers in Iraq, if you recall)
There were so many of them and they "appeared out of nowhere" doncha know... oh and they were so foreign ...
Don't get me started on the cries of "nobody told me what we were fighting for" ...
I'm curious if -- when the time comes -- they will touch on the Republican and VFW rejection of the vietnam vets as crybabies and drug addicts which was institutional and widespread ... to be contrasted with a few incidents of wrong-headed "anti-war types" victimizing returning vets (these incidents have been found to be impossible to verify and most may be urban legend) ... Still claims of being dissed by a long-hair hippies were apparently deeply traumatic ... although I find quite credible claims of feeling deeply out of place in a very changed America and not getting "the respect" that many vets appear to have felt entitled to (because that's what their dads got and what they were told to expect) ...
Posted by: Susan Sunflower | Sep 20, 2017 2:10:55 PM | 28
Featured prominently was the story of two suburban dads who were shocked after being friends for 10 years to "discover" they had both been Marines in Vietnam ... because "nobody talks about their service in Vietnam" ... in fact, it was their wives who discovered this amazing fact ...
I live in an area with a lot of Vietnam vets and they talk about (and have talked about it and MIAs) continuously ... I'm guessing that the folks who "never talk about it" may be the ones who made that choice (as did many WWII vets) and were not in active treatment or seeking support from other vets in dealing with war-related issues, physical and/or mental. Yet, these two well-adjusted ex-marines (as if Marines were "typical vets") are held up as exemplars.
Posted by: Susan Sunflower | Sep 20, 2017 2:17:59 PM | 29
IMHO, the movie 'Johnny Got His Gun' is the best anti-war movie made in the English language - written and directed by Dalton Trumbo.
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0067277/
Although set in World War I, in a sense, it's the story of every war that's ever broken out in the four corners of the world.
To give credit where credit is due, Ken Burns has created some good projects, with his storytelling flair and his signature epic cinematography; documentaries such as 'The National Parks, America's Best Idea'; The West; Lewis and Clark; and a couple of biographical documentaries like 'Mark Twain' and 'The Roosevelts' come to mind.
But what's curious is that both Ken Burns and Dalton Trumbo are liberal-leftie ideologues, yet the sinews and pathos of their war films are practically diametrically opposite. Trumbo is an objective humanist, while Burns is, well, a sop for nation-myth-making with orchestral strings and flags fluttering high in the wind thrown in. It's not wrong to call some of his material 'polite propaganda'.
Dalton Trumbo was quite the activist back in his days; the most famous writer whose name topped the infamous 'Hollywood 10' blacklist. Worth reading through a short biography on him - full of period Hollywood political atmospherics and intrigues - here:
http://www.imdb.com/name/nm0874308/bio?ref_=nm_ov_bio_sm
Posted by: ToivoS | Sep 20, 2017 1:37:19 PM | 26
John F. Kennedy replacing the CIA director with an outsider after the Bay of Pigs and Robert Kennedy fighting labor racketeering and organized crime would create a lot of people with the motive, the means and the methods to get rid of them, I suppose.
What is agreed officially is that John F. Kennedy did not get adequate protection
During the Secret Service check of the Dallas motorcade route, Special Agent-in-Charge Sorrels commented that if someone wanted to assassinate the President, it could be done with a rifle from a high building.
Posted by: somebody | Sep 20, 2017 3:03:43 PM | 31
One must bear in mind that Burns' works are not investigative documentaries. Rather they should be considered generalized sweeps, intended for mainstream consumption.
That said, there are some fine attributes to his latest effort, including:
1) North Vietnam origin imagery not seen in the past by this viewer.
2) Historical imagery in color taken from U.S. news and military sources has been enhanced.
3) Quite a number of candid interview clips with former members of NLF, NVA and VNMC. The interview clips of the Hoa Vietnamese woman from South Vietnam are also illuminating.
4) The maps produced for the series use the latest technology and are first rate.
There's more, too.
Just because the series doesn't fit perfectly into one's personal political orientation or isn't investigative in support of that orientation doesn't mean there isn't much to be gleaned in Burns' effort. I mean, if that's all you're looking for, you miss much, in that which is offered.
Posted by: Mark Pyruz | Sep 20, 2017 3:05:32 PM | 32
How Ken Burns tells the story is of amplified importants if/when this series becomes part of high school history curricula ... I met young people in the 90's, who had been taught that the moral outrage of the anti-war movement ended the war ... in full triumphalist "the system worked!!!" fashion. It's part of my curiosity of where and how Burns tells this tale.
The distortions "Selma" were noted and complained about before the first frames were shot and then amplified by re-writes by DuVernay during production. She thought there was too much LBJ in the story and has stated she believed that MLK could have gotten the civil rights act passed without LBJ (how that might work is never discussed in followup questions).
There's a lot of mythologizing about the civil rights movement that needs to be brought down to earth ... a reality check ... "too much LBJ" doesn't figure. The "losing the south for a generation" mythological sacrifice needs a reality check.
Ken Burns is a fairly "easy viewing" ... often "too easy" ... I've heard trenchant criticism of both his Jazz and Baseball series. I recently watched the PBS 3 parter on WWII in which a ridiculous amount of air time was devoted to racial discrimination and segregated troops and very little to the vast geopolitical landscape reconfiguring that resulted. very very disappointing and seemingly distorted by the recent "outrage" over Wilson's racism ...as if it sadly became all about race to mitigate featuring Wilson. Urg. (looking up to confirm that wasn't a Burns production, I see it also prominently featured "the role of women" -- i.e. all about identity politics. Spare me please.)
Posted by: Susan Sunflower | Sep 20, 2017 3:13:07 PM | 33
From a cinematography standpoint it's fine, and for me, a walk down memory lane( US Army 66' to 69'), but as a historic document, no friggen' way. Those years in the army were my political awakening, from a gung ho child to anti-war adult. Some truths filter through, but you can't expect any film with elitist sponsors not to propagandize.
If you watch it, bear that in mind.
Posted by: ben | Sep 20, 2017 3:13:12 PM | 34
yes, sorry that 3-parter was about WWI ... not WWII.
Posted by: Susan Sunflower | Sep 20, 2017 3:14:37 PM | 35
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Posted by: |