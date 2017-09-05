Post a comment

Syria - The Liberation Of Deir Ezzor
The Syrian army just broke the Islamic State siege on the city of Deir Ezzor and its military garrison. The siege had been held up since mid 2014.
In a six month long campaign the SAA moved several hundred kilometers from the outskirts of Aleppo and Palmyra towards Deir Ezzor. Three axes, north, center and south drove the campaign through the semi desert. One axis has now reached the areas held by the besieged troops while the spear tips of the other two are only a few kilometers away.
Syrian TV showed the first joyful contact at the 137 brigades area, 15km from Deir Ezzor city center.
Only in January the city and its 100,000 inhabitants left was on the verge of falling into the hands of ISIS. A massive U.S. air attack on the most important Syrian military position of Deir Ezzor in September 2016 directly enabled the ISIS move. But surprisingly the garrison, with 4-5,000 soldiers, held out. Supplies were dropped by parachute through a Russian and Syrian air-bridge and the grand operation to liberate the city was planned and prepared.
It has now succeeded. The Syrian government forces were supported by Russian special forces, Iranian contingents, Hizbullah forces and various militia. The Russian air force flew massive interdiction raids in front of the advancing troops. The Russian navy fired cruise missiles against core ISIS hold outs in the area.
Mabruk!
It will take further weeks to eliminate ISIS completely from the parts of the city it holds and areas around it.
Map (August 2017) by Fabrice Balanche - bigger (with legend)
The upcoming question then is how this campaign will proceed. Will the SAA cross the Euphrates at Deir Ezzor to retake the valuable oilfields east of it? Or will it stay south of the river and leave those oil fields to the Kurdish U.S. proxies in the north?
There are reports that SAA forces including tanks crossed part of the Euphrates into one of the western island districts. The river should not pose much of a problem to Soviet armor designed to operate in the east European marshes and cross the major European rivers.
https://www.syrianperspective.com/2017/09/run-rat-run-syrian-army-enters-dayr-el-zor-rats-being-exterminated-syrper-predicts-total-liberation-in-less-than-5-days.html
Posted by: Anonymous | Sep 5, 2017 7:33:20 AM | 1
That is great, a great victory against terror.
Syrian people and armed forces hold tight even in nasty moments: without that, even russian intervention wuold have been a no hope-useless move.
A lot to do, but great.
Posted by: y | Sep 5, 2017 7:37:00 AM | 2
Mission accomplished: US bloody imperialists put foot on Syria for good
Limping off back home to London...
british-troops-withdraw-south-syria-end-training-militants
Posted by: White flag | Sep 5, 2017 8:00:45 AM | 4
They need to head east and take back those oil fields. Don't want to be giving the Kurt's and their US handlers any ideas.
Posted by: KP | Sep 5, 2017 8:02:57 AM | 5
" Or will it stay south of the river and leave those oil fields to the Kurdish U.S. proxies in the north? "
I always heard Assad answering journalists that he wanted to recapture all of his territory (which includes the Golan heights).
Posted by: Paul | Sep 5, 2017 9:30:53 AM | 6
b-"Will the SAA cross the Euphrates at Deir Ezzor to retake the valuable oilfields east of it? Or will it stay south of the river and leave those oil fields to the Kurdish U.S. proxies in the north?"
I'll take Option One for $200 billion b:)
Posted by: frances | Sep 5, 2017 9:37:02 AM | 7
Kurds are Sunni. So there will be a sunnistan with capital Raqqah after all?
I suggest Iraqi Shia militia cross the border north of Raqqah and demand Kurds withdraw from the south where they occupy Arab lands.
Without YPG US WILL FLEE cannot rely on some HIRED desert thieves of the rest of SDF.
Posted by: Kalen | Sep 5, 2017 9:55:36 AM | 8
The upcoming question then is how this campaign will proceed. Will the SAA cross the Euphrates at Deir Ezzor to retake the valuable oilfields east of it? Or will it stay south of the river and leave those oil fields to the Kurdish U.S. proxies in the north?
This victory was achieved without killing any useless wimpy Yankees. Next steps will be
- Secure Deir Ezzor.
- Announce a re-unified Syria with Assad as Leader.
- Thank the useless wimpy Yankees for their 'help'
- Ask the useless wimpy Yankees to leave Syria ... or else.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Sep 5, 2017 9:56:07 AM | 9
this has been a long time coming.. thanks for your many fine commentaries on the developments b.. i hope the syrian people can restructure their lives and get back to living in some more normal way, minus all the pain, murder and suffering they have been subjected to as a result of those outside players who have interfered in syria..
Posted by: james | Sep 5, 2017 10:12:37 AM | 10
If there's a single document that explains why the U.S., Israel and Saudi Arabia were so keen to overthrow the Syrian government, it's this May 25, 2009 US State Department cable, in particular this bit;
First, the Syrians and Iranians agreed Iran should export oil to Syria through the Iraqi pipeline network from Basra and Kirkuk to the Syrian port of Banias. Next, the Syrians announced they had increased the pace of construction on a gas pipeline from Aleppo towards the Turkish border in anticipation of receiving Iranian natural gas through Turkey (see paras 3-4 above). Further, both sides expressed a desire to link their electrical grids via the Deir Ezzor power station in eastern Syria and the Al Qaim station in western Iraq. Finally, the two delegations agreed they should facilitate bilateral trade by connecting their railroad network, with the Iranians noting their existing track is only 10km from the Iraqi port of Um Qasr.
If we look at the larger picture, with China's SCO linking up with Iran and Iran linking up with Syria through to Lebanon - this is quite the economic deal. What Israel and Saudi Arabia are paranoid about is the military cooperation, but really, nobody's going to attack Israel (which has about 100 nuclear weapons) or Saudi Arabia (which is going bankrupt due to its war in Yemen). The last hope of the neocon/neolib alliance in the US is to use the Kurds as some kind of wedge force between Iran and Syria - a notion the Kurds would be wise to reject; they'd be much better off declaring victory over ISIS and accepting a role in a united Syria, with Assad agreeing to a certain degree of federal-style autonomy.
.../us-military-kurds-lose-iran-syria-former-ambassador
Posted by: nonsense factory | Sep 5, 2017 10:46:03 AM | 11
I suggest Iraqi Shia militia cross the border north of Raqqah and demand Kurds withdraw from the south where they occupy Arab lands. Without YPG US WILL FLEE cannot rely on some HIRED desert thieves of the rest of SDF.
Posted by: Kalen | Sep 5, 2017 9:55:36 AM | 8
That does not make much geographic sense. Iraqi Shia in Syria are under Syrian command (there were some issues, but they seem to be resolved). They have a much larger problem in pushing Peshmerga out of Arab and Turkmen areas outside the provinces that formally form the Kurdish Region of Iraq. I guess that after ISIS is largely eliminated (two more months?), they will do that. Same in Syria, except that YPG is not claiming the independence as the goal, or the overthrow of the government, so I suspect that "after ISIS" SAA will patch some way of coexistence with SDF/Rojava (there is already some) and go after the "moderates", which can take months. But ultimately, Syrian Kurds will have to submit to some form of central control.
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Sep 5, 2017 10:56:54 AM | 12
nmb, perhaps you have not read previous requests, but please desist from posting shortened urls to this site.
As Uncoy posted here recently (23 Aug 2017 10:38:34 am):
Not only is B putting us at risk of malware by allowing URL shorteners (those URLs could take us anywhere), even without the malware there are huge intelligence risks. Whoever is monitoring this weblog can go to those URL shortener link stats and see just how many people clicked through and even who they are. Naked URLs are very difficult to monitor.
On the Typepad platform B has no way of automatically getting rid of URL shorteners unfortunately (if we moved him to WordPress we could automatize URL expansion but self-hosted WordPress entails much higher maintenance costs for a busy site like this one so I don't recommend it). At one point I even tried to contact B about helping with the move but I no longer believe it a good idea due to the long term maintenance burden.
There's a manual way to deal with the URL shortener though. Any comment with URL shorteners in it should be deleted immediately (no platform for those who use URL shorteners). The commenter should be sent a polite request/warning. Any commenter who repeatedly posts links run through a tracking URL should then be banned.
In the meantime, I'd highly recommend that other visitors to Moon of Alabama refrain from clicking on any URL shortened link they see here. In the best case, you are being tracked. In the worst case, silent malware or spyware awaits. While most of us are not exciting targets, this sort of cheap scalping is just the sort of thing junior NSA hackers engineer to get noticed. Like target practice. Make them work a little harder.
Posted by: Petra | Sep 5, 2017 11:10:49 AM | 13
Piotr @12
I mean Iraqi shia militia units located in Iraq to cross the border of Syria north of Raqqah and by that threatening Rojava and forcing YPG to withdraw North when simultaneously Shia militia withdraws to Iraq.
No Russian or SAA involved and that is an advantage gives YPG cover not to follow US command while US will not attack Iraqis if they want to have troops there.
Posted by: Kalen | Sep 5, 2017 11:40:19 AM | 14
Karen @14:
There is a very short contact between YPG and non-Kurdish Iraqi forces. Sending a battalion or two would lead to a dispiriting defeat. And they are too busy with ISIS, and as I wrote, later they will have the same problem to solve. Politically, domestic forces are best for domestic problems, and moreover, one should not fight on more fronts simultaneously than necessary.
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Sep 5, 2017 12:15:49 PM | 15
I expect SAA's bridgehead to be rapidly exploited to besiege the besiegers while also pushing North and East to forestall the SDF and secure assets. Meanwhile, the flanks will be secured and the impasse broken at T-2. Further places along the Syria-Jordan border continue to be retaken. Idlib looks like it will be the target of the Winter campaign.
Meanwhile in Vladivostok, the leaders of East Asian nations are converging there for the Eastern Economic Forum--including those from North and South Korea as well as President Putin, who will host, http://theduran.com/north-korean-delegation-arrives/ This is on the tails of the just completed 9th annual BRICS Summit in Xiaman, China, where eyes were on the sideline meeting between Modi and Xi, but apparently a suggestion by Putin stole the show: "Putin reveals 'fair multipolar world' concept in which oil contracts could bypass the US dollar and be traded with oil, yuan and gold," which Pepe Escobar reports about today, http://www.atimes.com/article/real-brics-bombshell/ The Hybrid Third World War just got more interesting.
Posted by: karlof1 | Sep 5, 2017 12:16:04 PM | 16
Even Robert Ford, who long conspired with SecState Hillary Clinton to form various shadow governments for Syria, has thrown in the towel.
news report: “Bashar Assad’s government has won the war militarily,” said Robert Ford, a former U.S. ambassador to Damascus who witnessed the uprising’s earliest days. “And I can’t see any prospect of the Syrian opposition being able to compel him to make dramatic concessions in a peace negotiation.”
My favorite prospective Syria PM from that era was a guy from Murphy,Texas. Ghassan Hitto graduated from Indiana University-Purdue University in 1989 with degrees in mathematics and computer science, and also received an M.B.A. at Indiana Wesleyan University in 1994. Hitto was elected "Prime Minister of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces" on 18 March 2013 by a narrow margin over former Syrian Arab Republic agricultural minister Assad Mustafa. Hitto resigned several months later on 8 July 2013. (Saudi Arabia didn't like Hitto.) A Texas-based businessman Hitto had lived in the US for over 30 years.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Sep 5, 2017 12:40:06 PM | 17
What is not yet surfacing from this long struggle in Syria is a realization that a universal need exist for the governed people of a nation state to address malfeasance in office or abuse of government.
Governments and corporations are nothing more than a bilateral contracts. In the case of government the contract authorizes one group to make the law and to enforce them, and other group to be law abiding citizens. but what do the people do, when the people who run the government are corrupt or use the government for purposes never intended by those it claims the right to govern or what do the governed do it those in power tell lies, hide their activities and generally keep everything a dark top secret?
Suppose a party in the government (any government) is corrupt [self-deals] or violates the terms of the nation state citizen commitment or uses his or her authority under colour of the authority and resources of the government to engage in genocide, or keeps secret the affairs of government and the acticties of those who are empowered to act on the government side of the contract, or torture citizens, or perpetrate inequality because of race or religion or write unreasonable laws or enforce laws that either do not exist or that violate the terms of the government:people contract (usually called a constitution)?
Anything run by a recognized nation state system will not work. History shows over and over again, the empowered will not charge, indite, try, convict or punish one of their ownfor corruption or mis guided intentions especially if the perpetrator is part of a strong government. or if that government is outside of the reach of the human rights courts..
The governed people[ which is nearly everybody] need a global court of their own, to keep those that govern honest. Such a court needs to be funded by the governed people. A court that has universal recognition which is fully transparent to all apparatus of all nation states, and such a court needs to make the nation states system its sheriffs and bailiffs.. and such courts should be made powerful enough to remove by just process a person who serves in a government, as an employee, contractor, consultant or otherwise, if such person is perpetrating an injustice under colour of a nation state government. I have in mind that the court of the governed (COTG) would try those who govern. not the government. Governments, military, and corporations are inanimate objects, fictional characters, animated by the people who operate them. The humanity of the world should be empowered to bring to justice those who accept and then abuse the responsibility to govern the lives of other people.
But if a person campaigns on a platform that they will not use money or resources of the nation state to build a bridge across the Atlantic Ocean, and immediately after taking office the installed government official directs the government to start construction of such a bridge, then the governed of that nation should be able to check that abuse of government by some means or other.
Making a nation stronger creates grave risk to justice and democracy.. which can only be countered by the efforts of those who are the governed.
Posted by: jose2 | Sep 5, 2017 12:43:27 PM | 18
Turkey isn't done with the Kurds yet. Turkey has an historical gripe about how UK and France split up the Middle East, and there is the matter of 45 billion gallons of Kurdistan oil reserves.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Sep 5, 2017 12:47:03 PM | 19
According to Leith Fadel (Al Masdar News), the Tiger forces will take a much deserved break after securing DE while the SAA focus shifts to West Aleppo/East Ghouta..
Posted by: Lozion | Sep 5, 2017 12:48:55 PM | 20
The major town and cities in the east are largely Arab. The Kurds are trying to ethnically cleanse these. They regularly try to take on the Arabs in al Qamishli on the Syria/Turkey border. They need to be stomped on, like the takfiri brothers in arms. They have a real Israel complex, which isn't surprising, given this:
http://4.bp.blogspot.com/_fiZwGmQRQlo/Szi9VxYCuSI/AAAAAAAAA8Q/uI8PKg7h2CQ/s400/Bild+3.png
Posted by: Anonymous | Sep 5, 2017 12:59:03 PM | 21
The symbolic power of this victory cannot be underestimated. There was, perhaps, in the minds of those who watched or suffered in this war a hidden unvoiced question. ISIS had demonstrated over and over again its' dedication and willingness to die for their ideology. Did Syrians? Deir Ezzour (and Khuweiris) stand as the ultimate statement that Syrians are willing to stand, fight with every fibre of their being and die for their country. Syria has shaken off the corrupting, self-serving infection of its' Lebanese occupation to become a force with a clear identity, sense of purpose and unity.
The end of the war is still ahead... but this victory seals a change in how Syrians see themselves, in how Syria carries itself in the world -0 a change that began at Khuweiris.
They deserve far more honor than they will receive.
Posted by: les7 | Sep 5, 2017 1:11:25 PM | 22
@21 Also Assyrian/Syriac. Lets hope Sootoro forces and SAA can keep in check YPG schemes in Hasakah/Quamishli until a political or military solution is found for Eastern Syria..
Posted by: Lozion | Sep 5, 2017 1:12:19 PM | 23
Posted by: okie farmer | Sep 5, 2017 1:29:37 PM | 24
Hi Petra @ 13,
how does one know if a URL is shortened on links posted here? How does that mean that they can be hacked? Sorry, I'm kinda good with computer stuff, but I couldn't figure out how the posting from nmb was compromised.
Thanks!
And, Best news I've heard today about Syria regaining territory. Go Dr. Assad and all his brave fighters!
Thank you B for giving us the whiskey bar.
Posted by: roza shanina | Sep 5, 2017 2:07:53 PM | 25
I am an old man but I have been crying like a little kid watching the SAA break the IS siege.
My thoughts:
* There have been no serious counter attacks by IS or diversionary attacks to delay the SAA in other IS areas. This indicates to me that IS forces are rapidly dwindling and they are not being replaced. In the past IS had an endless number of drug crazed shock troops that could overrun almost any secured positions.
* The US regime has lost their ability to slow the SAA. No fake chemical attacks. No diversionary attacks elsewhere in the country to force the SAA to slow or stop their main offensive and draw troops and material away.
* The US regime is successfully controlling the Iraq government. If the Iraq government was operating in their own self interest, the PMU would be actively working with the SAA along the border in parallel with the SAA forces liberating Deir Ezzor.
* The US regime must be in a panic now. Their entire pretext for attacking Syria is on the verge of going away. With the US regime on the verge of starting a catastrophic war with North Korea one has to wonder how much more effort they are willing to waste on a war that is already lost. Do they continue and act out of spite or just walk away?
It is now time for the SAA and Russia to drive right up to Hasaka letting it be known that anyone standing in their way will be destroyed.
Historic defeat for the US and Israeli regimes and Gulf dictatorships.
Posted by: Vannok | Sep 5, 2017 2:40:41 PM | 26
Roza @25
If you hover over the link and you see bitly, it's shortened. Why it's a bad idea check
https://www.forbes.com/sites/ygrauer/2016/04/20/five-reasons-you-should-stop-shortening-urls/#6b64ee03f69c
Posted by: spudski | Sep 5, 2017 3:15:49 PM | 27
I for one, hope Assad and his helpers insist on reunifying ALL of Syria. To allow the empire a piece of Syria only guarantee trouble down the road.
Posted by: ben | Sep 5, 2017 3:34:45 PM | 28
@ Vannok 26
re: "The US regime is successfully controlling the Iraq government. If the Iraq government was operating in their own self interest, the PMU would be actively working with the SAA along the border in parallel with the SAA forces liberating Deir Ezzor."
I agree with the overall tone of your total comment, but actually Iraq is closely allied with Iran, thanks to Operation Iraqi Freedom. The PMU, a Shiite militia group in Iraq, was successful in Iraq and so moved to the Syria border in June where US-backed rebels in the south of Syria and US airstrikes restrained the PMU. Reports are sketchy, but that seems to be the case. In any case the US does not control Iraq. The US military was thrown out of Iraq several years ago and (if Iraq has its way) will again be asked to leave.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Sep 5, 2017 3:43:37 PM | 29
* The US regime must be in a panic now. Their entire pretext for attacking Syria is on the verge of going away. With the US regime on the verge of starting a catastrophic war with North Korea one has to wonder how much more effort they are willing to waste on a war that is already lost. Do they continue and act out of spite or just walk away?
It is not exactly panic. It is more like in an ancient joke told in Poland with two stock characters, Bear and Hare. Our two fellows decided to make a train trip with a single ticket, and agreed that when the tickets will be checked, Bear will hide Hare by hanging him outside the window. The controller comes, punches the tickets, but then asks: why do you keep your paw outside, Mr. Bear? And in reply Bear shows both empty paws and says: oh, no particular reason! It seems that the moderate rebels will be bouncing like the hapless Hare.
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Sep 5, 2017 3:48:08 PM | 30
Petra @ 13
I will accept instructions on how to post only from the administrator of this site.
karlof1@16 - "...I expect SAA's bridgehead to be rapidly exploited to besiege the besiegers while also pushing North and East to forestall the SDF and secure assets..."
The US and Saudi Arabia just split their forces for the 'East of the Euphrates' campaign. A week or two ago, there were reports of seven battalions of Syria's Tomorrow Movement leaving their military forces, the Syrian Elite Forces (SEF) to join the SDF. Those battalions were composed of al-Baggara and al-Shaitat tribal fighters. Refer to the Balanche map b posted above - tribal areas are in green. This was to legitimize any SDF movement/war booty along the Euphrates.
The Syrian Elite Forces were initially about 3000 Arab fighters created last year, mostly from former members of the eastern Syrian Arab FSA tribes. They are led by a psychopathic criminal and Arab/UAE intelligence asset named Ahmad Jarba who created the 'movement' in Cairo - there is some Egypt intel connection that is still a bit of a mystery. Arab/UAE intelligence recruited more minor tribal fighters/insignificant warlords into the SEF last year, and financed 'training' for the SEF. It couldn't appear to be US-backed in any way, so the 'trainers' were probably UAE SF or Prince's mercs. The SEF supposedly was armed by Barzani (See? No US or Saudi in sight! It's all home-grown...).
The Syria's Tomorrow Movement was suppose to be the core of the Arab southern half of SDF-istan. It looks like they can no longer mount an effective campaign against the SAA for the Euphrates Valley. In response, the al-Baggara and al-Shaitat tribal fighters were cleaved off to 'become' SDF. The reports in the west said they defected because of SEF 'corruption'. Heh, heh... Anyway, they probably get whatever they can take over between or around the Euphrates and Khabur triangle, including anything they can grab across the Euphrates from Deir EzZor. The US has already announced air support for such a campaign. [%&#!% Typepad-censored SouthFront link previously here deleted so this will post... sigh!]
This leaves the remaining SEF fighters outside the apparent control of the US and SDF, but they will still answer to their Saudi/UAE masters under Jarba's command. This would be the Shammar and Ougaidat tribal fighters (see Balanche map) working south from east of the Khabur and Euphrates. Their war booty will potentially be the Omar/Tanak oil fields and al Bukamal. This is certainly a Saudi/UAE scheme, but the US sees it as beneficial because it weakens Assad (loss of major oil fields) and drives a Wahhabi wedge into the feared Shia crescent/Iranian Superhighway of Shia. The Arab tribes will have plenty of Saudi/UAE assistance (financial, engineering, equipment) getting the Omar/Tanak oilfields back into production. They never produced that much, but they'll be productive enough to make the al Shammar and al Ougaidat tribal leaders plenty rich.
The SDF will be employed as a blocking force on the east bank of the Euphrates while the SEF mercs 'liberate' the remaining land/oilfields to the Iraqi border and south to al Bukamal/al Qaim. The US just wants to stall the SAA with the SDF east of the Euphrates. They're just buying time for the SEF to grab the oilfields.
Posted by: PavewayIV | Sep 5, 2017 4:00:29 PM | 32
This is a classic desert campaign. Not much resistance until you get to the destination, much like the Brits in Libya in 1940-1942. 60% of Deir ez-Zor is said to be held by Da'ish. That's going to take a while to reduce, but I don't see a problem.
I suppose they're going to go on to the oil-fields, perhaps before reducing Deir ez-Zor town.
The rap on the oil-fields east of the Khabur. Before the war, Syria depended entirely on those fields to keep Syria rolling. When the fields were taken over by rebels, before Da'ish, trade continued, and Syria continued to roll on Khabur oil, the same even under Da'ish.
The threat comes now, with the US directing the SDF to move south from Hassekeh to take the oil-fields. If the move succeeds, will Khabur oil still be available to Syrians? This is a major threat, and I should think it's why the haste to Deir ez-Zor.
But is there a threat? The forces allocated to take the oil-fields by the SDF are Arab tribal forces. Sunnis. A couple of years ago, there was a video where one of their leaders was shown saying he was joining the SDF in order to bring about the reunification of Syria under Asad. Just now, further north-west, we've had SDF tribal forces defecting to Asad.
My guess is that many of the Jazira tribes will defect to Asad, if the Deir ez-Zor campaign succeeds, and the Kurds will be left alone.
By the way, my Syrian student says, why not import oil from Iraq, friendly country, now that the road is open.
Posted by: Laguerre | Sep 5, 2017 4:02:33 PM | 33
Posted by: roza shanina | Sep 5, 2017 2:07:53 PM | 25
A shortened url is a substituted url. Think of it as nicknames ("alias") for web pages. So the simplest way to tell if the url is an alias, is to look for the telltale pattern of a shortned url:
1 - it is a jibberish sequence of characters. typical normal urls are words you can read.
2 - the 'web site' of the url is bit.ly, or tinyurl.com, or t.co, etc.
Why is that bad?
Because unlike a normal url, clicking on a shortened url will first take you to the servers of the url shortner service. And there, they translate from the "alias" to the actual url.
Hygenic url following:
1 - never click on shortened urls.
2 - never click on a normal url. copy location, open new tab, and paste address.
3 - use incognito mode
Posted by: nobody | Sep 5, 2017 4:07:21 PM | 34
Elijah J. Magnier @ejmalrai 8h8 hours ago
￼ More
Replying to @ejmalrai
Elijah J. Magnier Retweeted Elijah J. Magnier
Deir al-Zour tribes are abandoning #ISIS and joining #SAA: the loser (ISIS) has no friends
If Magnier is correct, then a good chance SAA will easily cross the Euphrates and retake the oil fields.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Sep 5, 2017 4:25:08 PM | 35
@35 The writing is on the wall. Leave ship or sink with it..
@32 There is a certain assuredness to your post that belies your "just a guy on the net" stance, not that I mind ;)
Posted by: Lozion | Sep 5, 2017 4:32:11 PM | 36
frances@ 7
From Greg Galloway site it appears that the US is pushing YPG forces to block SAA from the oil fields East of the River.
https://twitter.com/NewsCoverUp
Posted by: Krollchem | Sep 5, 2017 4:33:13 PM | 37
@22
I agree that this lifting of the siege in Deir Ezzor is huge news. Mainly in the sense that it will give huge boost to morale of SAA and Syrian people in general. Whatever happens east of the Euphrates, there will certainly be a substantial land link from Iran to Lebanon for those opposed to the "Zionist entity". I doubt Assad will make an early move on the Golan heights, but the scene is now set for a major change in the balance of power. Syria has many friends and the momentum is with her. Expect to see middle class dual passport Israelis heading back to the US over the coming years.
Posted by: aniteleya | Sep 5, 2017 4:43:49 PM | 38
@ 26 Vannock
"* There have been no serious counter attacks by IS or diversionary attacks to delay the SAA in other IS areas. This indicates to me that IS forces are rapidly dwindling and they are not being replaced. In the past IS had an endless number of drug crazed shock troops that could overrun almost any secured positions."
There have been plenty of major counter-attacks... just look along the Euphrates where the Tiger forces were driven back through half a dozen villages. The difference is that now the SAA is fighting using satellite, drone and local intelligence. In addition there is a coordinated Air-Land (Sea if you count cruise missiles)attack that is prompt (a matter of a couple minutes between the call for support and bombs on the ground) This integrated attack is why they succeed as they do. But when they don't, the results are almost always slaughter. ISIS has not changed. They are just more visible and far less able to 'see' as their sources of intelligence have largely been cut by former supporters
@ 33 Laguerra
For those unfamiliar, the Jazira tribes are those in the area between the Tigris and Euphrates.
Posted by: les7 | Sep 5, 2017 5:23:48 PM | 39
Good maps on the SAA advances against the Western backed terrorists can be found at (language can be switched to English, French etc.)
https://militarymaps.info/
My bet is that the European "leaders" of Macron and Merkel (M&M) will seek to arrest the Leaders of the Syrian Arab Republic and recolonize the Middle East and North Africa for the benefit of the "Greater Europe".
http://www.voltairenet.org/IMG/pdf/CC_2017052_10.pdf
Posted by: Krollchem | Sep 5, 2017 5:41:32 PM | 40
Thank you b and all! This is harp string music to my ears and heart and oh so weary soul, after witnessing so many bloody battle defeats in so many countries spanning the last 70 years of the Fourth Reich's American empire. May this be a sign of the turning point and the beginning of a multi polar and more just world having finally arrived.
Posted by: RayB | Sep 5, 2017 5:58:30 PM | 41
PavewayIV @32--
Thanks for the info! I did read the Southfront item you tried to link but thought it more bluster than ability given current level of forces in theatre. As I understand it, DZ's airfield is operational and will be used as soon as local security's achieved. I don't see any armed formation with the ability to stop SAA and allies from regaining all of Syrian territory other than at Golan, not even Turks to the North. It would be nice to see just what's in the lengthy supply convoys and where they're at to determine when they'll be used--bridging equipment specifically, with some likely ready on-site and more in train @2 days back I'd guess. It's rumored the elite Tiger Forces will be pulled out of the line for R&R once DZ's secured; but, that begs the question: By what criteria is DZ considered secured--the city or entire province? I assume the latter as there's too much work left to be done.
Posted by: karlof1 | Sep 5, 2017 6:14:48 PM | 42
NMB continues to behave like a heel, dropping shortened tracked links into our conversation. He knows now that there is no technlogical way for B to put an end to his vandalism. Perhaps banning him until he learns proper link etiquette and post full links?
****
A great victory for Syria and Russia. Patience and straight dealing have been given a big boost by this Syrian campaign. Of course now is not the time to let down their guard. There is a nasty surprise on its way from either Israel or Uncle Sam. They are very poor losers. Perhaps this consular nonsense in San Francisco is partly related to losing Syria. If the US can't win on foreign battlefields, at least they can search Russian diplomats' apartments inside their own territory.
