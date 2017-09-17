Post a comment

Syria Summary - Eliminating ISIS' Remains
The last Syria Summary was headlined A New Clash Looms in Syria's East. It stated:
Critical oil fields are north and east of Mayadin. The Omar oil field in the east is the biggest one in all Syria. The U.S. wants these under its control to finance its Kurdish and Arab proxies in north-east Syria. The Syrian government needs the oil to rebuild the country. Should the U.S. supported forces try to annex the area we will likely see a direct conflict between them and the Syrian government forces. Would the U.S. and Russia join that fight?
Yesterday a first clash of forces occurred. Syrian government and Russian special forces (red) have crossed the Euphrates at Deir Ezzor to reconnaissance the area for their next large operation. A crossing in force towards the north of Euphrates and east of Deir Ezzor is expected during the next few days. The Russian military had informed the U.S. of its area of operation. Despite that, formerly ISIS aligned tribal forces, now paid by the U.S. under the label SDF, tried to extend their areas north of Deir Ezzor (blue). A "warning shot" was delivered to them in form of a small air attack. Several "SDF" were wounded, the U.S. special forces accompanying and commanding them were not harmed.
The Russia military is asking who, really, those forces are:
“Over the past few days, on the eastern bank of the Euphrates, Russian control and reconnaissance facilities have not identified a single combat of Islamic State terrorists with armed representatives of any ‘third force.’ Therefore, only representatives of the international coalition can answer the question as to how ‘opposition members’ or ‘military advisers of the international coalition’ managed to get to the IS-held areas in the eastern part of Deir ez-Zor without striking a blow.”Our last summary noted that these new U.S. proxies Brett McGurk had hired, the 'third force' in the Russian statement, allegedly progressed some 30 kilometers into ISIS country without firing a shot. These forces are evidently ISIS fighters now under a new banner and with U.S. special forces directing them.
South of the river the Syrian government forces consolidate their positions around the two-thirds of Deir Ezzor city now under their control. To avoid unnecessary casualties and damage they push the Islamic State fighters out of the up-build areas instead of immediately surrounding and besieging them. They will be easier to eliminate in the more rural areas still left to them. The campaign south of the Euphrates will continue along the river towards ISIS held areas in the west and east.
A second group of Syrian government forces is coming up from the Jordan-Iraq-Syria border triangle and is progressing along the Syrian Iraqi border towards al-Buqamal/Qaim at the Euphrates. An Iraqi force is working in parallel with them on the Iraqi side of the border.
During the next months three Syrian government forces are likely to meet where the Euphrates crosses into Iraq. One group is now moving north along the Syrian-Iraqi border, one coming from Deir Ezzor on the south side of the river and the one that will soon establish itself north of the Euphrates to move towards the oil-fields further east. Iraqi forces are expected to mirror those moves on their side of the border. In the end of the operations no area in Syria and Iraq will be left under control of the ISIS organization. (Isolated ISIS holdouts east of Homs as well as in Iraq are under siege and will soon be cleared.)
There is no more need for any U.S. intervention to achieve the total defeat of the Islamic State. While the U.S. president had declared that his country has no further interest in Syria but the defeat of ISIS, other forces within the U.S. ruling structure have likely different ideas. We can expect some operations, by "independent" U.S. proxy forces or by "accidental" bombing, to hinder the Syrian and Iraqi government plans.
In the north-west of Syria al-Qaeda is still in control of Idleb governate. Syria, Iran, Russia and Turkey agreed last week to pacify the area by force. Each of them will take control of a "deescalation zone" within Idelb. The announcement of the agreement lacked all details. It is yet unknown who's force will take what part of Idleb and how the coordination of the project will proceed. Leaks of various map outlining designated areas of control are of Turkish origin and unlikely to reflect the real agreed upon lines.
Go Syria and Friends
Thanks b
Posted by: jo6pac | Sep 17, 2017 8:58:26 AM | 1
Watching how the Syrian army work shows how the Russian would do in regards to rapid movement in war. This proves that NATO and its lap dogs does not have a chance against Russia. My one and only problem with what Russia is doing in Syria (I know they are covering all bases)is the constantly telling the so called coalition where the Syrian army will be fighting. The US has no right to know ANYTHING that happens in Syria. They will only try to find ways to block/prevent the Syrians from success. BTW, those of you living in the US, start prepping. The system is coming down.
Posted by: NewYorker | Sep 17, 2017 9:31:42 AM | 2
I would love to know what caused the Iraq government to finally wake up and start acting in their own interest. Abadi was giving every indication that he was in the process of becoming a enthusiastic US regime lackey.
No matter how epic the SAA's drive to Deir Ezzor has been, the single most important development is the direct and synchronized offensive now set in motion on the Iraq/Syria border.
The US regime is obviously in complete panic as the shocking realization that their sickening war against Syria is rapidly and irrevocably coming to an end.
# The deescalation zones have freed up tens of thousands of battle hardened SAA to fight in the quickly dwindling terrorist frontlines.
# The deescalation zones have almost completely neutered the US regime's ability to mount another fake 'chemical attack.'
# The US regime is being effectively sidelined by the post war talks between Syria, Russia, Iran, and Turkey.
# Russia appears to finally have had enough and dictating no go zones for the US regime mercenaries and terror forces. And the warning strike this week makes it clear that they are no longer just talking.
# I don't know the number of forces, but from what I am reading massive numbers of SAA are flowing into Deir Ezzor. Any Kurd/IS offensive against the SAA is going to be utterly crushed.
# The only way the US regime can do anything to materially change the outcome of the war is a full scale war time level aerial campaign against the entire country.
# Russian forces are now embedded throughout the SAA's frontlines and any such attack would be an outright declaration of war against one of the world's largest nuclear powers.
# Something I think people aren't picking up on with the Kurds is how small the number of troops they actually have. And just how lightly armed they are compared to the SAA. Even worse for the Kurds is Putin can at any moment let Erdogan off his leash and a huge portion of the Kurds in eastern Syria would be forced to rush back the Turkish border area to defend against an attack.
# Finally, I believe we are actually seeing the what has been unending supply of foreign terrorists and mercenaries flowing into Syria rapidly drying up. There is no more talk of newly branded US regime 'armies' forming in Jordan or other places. There are no new terrorist fronts opening up while the SAA is focused on Deir Ezzor. There is some activity around Aleppo but nothing remotely close to the previous years of the war where ten to twenty thousand strong terrorist offensives would popup everytime the SAA tried to mount a new major offensive.
I believe many people are going to be utterly shocked by how fast Syria, Russian, Iran, and Iraq wrap up the remaining areas in eastern Syria and western Iraq. It is mostly desert and open terrain. Most of the leadership of the various terror groups have been taken out. I think IS will be almost entirely confined to a few cities on the Eurphrates over the next few weeks or couple of months at most.
With the war in the final stages of being won militarily, one has to wonder if Russia will manage to find a way turn total victory into a partial defeat by letting the US regime occupy Syrian oil assets or continue to build their invasion bases in the north of Syria.
Russia obviously needs to get their air defense systems up and running in Deir Ezzor but it is long past time for Russia to announce Syrian airspace is now closed.
Posted by: Terscich | Sep 17, 2017 10:44:38 AM | 3
The issue in Syria is no longer Daesh, it's Al Qaeda in its various guises, backed by Qatar, US, etc. There are more AQ fighters than Daesh fighters, particularly since it's not hard to change sides when convenient.
Posted by: WorldBLee | Sep 17, 2017 12:01:59 PM | 4
@ WorldBLee | 4
The issue in Syria is no longer Daesh, it's Al Qaeda
I would argue its neither. By far the biggest threat to Syria's territorial integrity are Kurds. Pro-Syrian Kurds are either marginalized or killed, while US proxy Kurds get all the political, financial and military weight of US and its allies/puppets. Therefore reconciliation will be a hard one (unless US agrees), and that could mean serious concessions from Damascus. Or else Kurdistan project gets greenlighted.
Some assume SAA will fight Kurds to reclaim the territory. Really? They have thousands of US and NATO soldiers, and it would mean direct war vs NATO. Nobody will do that. Unless US withdraws, and they wont do that unless they get something worthwhile in return for all this Syria conquering disaster.
Posted by: Harry | Sep 17, 2017 12:22:11 PM | 5
I doubt very much that pro-Syrian Kurds are being marginalised or killed. The leadership still have the same feelings. They will drop the US, and make a deal with Asad, when the situation favours. Note that the Syrian army base in Qamishli is still there. The one attempt to take it has not been renewed. One can only imagine that the Syrian Kurdish leadership have said no to US insistence.
Posted by: Laguerre | Sep 17, 2017 12:32:24 PM | 6
@Harry post #5
"Some assume SAA will fight Kurds to reclaim the territory. Really? They have thousands of US and NATO soldiers, and it would mean direct war vs NATO. Nobody will do that. "
Nah. NATO has advisors and special forces operating with Kurds. I sincerely doubt there are 1000 NATO COMBAT forces in Syria. What you have is a lot of support staff and trainers. Any major attack against the Kurds will probably come from Turkey and her henchmen in Syria and I am confident the SDF will avoid confronting the SAA after they get bloodied by Turkey and a few well placed Russian Air strikes. Please also recall that NATO forces can only enter Syria via territory of states that are hostile to the CFR/AIPAC/Israeli Kurd project. Turkey will close her borders and US air space and so will Syria and Iraq.
The SDF is toast sans US air power and it can be stopped
Posted by: Alaric | Sep 17, 2017 1:11:42 PM | 7
The Kurds certainly have the ball in their court. However, @3 Terscich makes some good points, salient being their small numbers and armaments. As their entire "offensive" has been marked by no fighting, one can assume a deal was cut between the Us, sdf and isis. Another way of saying this is the SDF is incapable of undertaking a serious offensive against isis. Another point is the Barzani-led referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan has gone full retard and led to the condemnation of Turkey, Iran and Iraq, i.e. every border crossing they have will at a minimum be shut or at a maximum be a conduit for incoming forces.
This puts the Syrian Kurds in a serious pickle. All they can do is tightrope between the Us on one side and Assad, Russia and Turkey on the other. Russia has already stopped a Turkish advance on the Afrin pocket, that will be the first region to be cleansed by Erdogan if given the green light. The rest of Rojava will follow, and the Syrians won't have to lift a finger. The Turks would gladly roll their tanks through the entire area in exchange for a "buffer area" along their border. Damascus would get all the oil east of the Euphrates back.
The Syrian Kurds undoubtedly know this and will most likely bend to which ever way the wind blows.
Posted by: Don Wiscacho | Sep 17, 2017 1:31:17 PM | 8
A significant false flag event would be necessary to provide the US with the excuse to initiate an air bombardment. Or perhaps the death of one Special Forces grunt would do it. Hence, Russia's carefulness.
A precarious situation still exists, obviously.
Side note: Trump's nickname (and its wide MSM dissemination) for Kim Jung may be an important tell, re: the lack of seriousness and focus on attacking the (now deemed silly again) "Rocket Man". The comical inference takes a big chunk of scary bogeyman away.
This allows a refocus on other areas (Syria?) and the execution of the Yinon Plan.
Posted by: fast freddy | Sep 17, 2017 1:47:46 PM | 9
re 8 Wiscacho
salient being their small numbers and armaments. As their entire "offensive" has been marked by no fighting,Isn't it more the case that the Kurds don't want to fight for Raqqa, i.e. lose a lot of people? Arab town, they won't be able to keep it, but they're being pushed hard by the US. They're willing to go in, only if the opposition is flattened by US air strikes. Not very different from Mosul, where they didn't go into the town.
Posted by: Laguerre | Sep 17, 2017 1:59:42 PM | 10
In other words, the RuAF attack on SDF was actually an attack on Daesh units who were trying out their new SDF uniforms after their pay paymasters (CIA & KSA) ordered them to do so.
Posted by: xor | Sep 17, 2017 2:14:20 PM | 11
@b Vielen dank. Bleib gesund und frohlich.
@NewYorker | Sep 17, 2017 9:31 "The US has no right to know ANYTHING that happens in Syria."
You are wrong. That's what the enemy of humanity would want - an accidental clash between the world superpowers that potentially could spark WW3 thus burying the chances for lasting piece and restoring the status quo ante where the global cabal was marching towards unchallenged global hegemony, aka One World Government (symbolized by the AngloZio monument built in place of WTC in NYC).
@all More good news: Russia to start moving 50 MiG-29 fighters to Egypt
US sanctions backfire: China opens $10 billion credit line for Iran
I hope that now everybody can clearly see how beneficial for the people of Syria and elsewhere in the ME has been Trump's presidency so far. Do not let the smokes and mirrors deceive you.
Unfortunately the AngloZio global evil empire hq'ed in the City of London hasn't given up yet:
UK to supply Qatar with Eurofighter jets in billion-dollar arms deal
London: Soldiers drafted in and extra armed police on the streets
Crybaby US Senator says Turkey may face sanctions over weapons deal with Russia
Posted by: ProPeace | Sep 17, 2017 2:41:04 PM | 12
Not re ISIS or the Kurds, but Russian forces in Syria:
If what Israeli debkafile writes is true, Russia has recently upped its air-defence capabilities in Syria - hugely. Four Beriev A-50 SRDLO (their AWACS) now permanently patrolling Syrian skies. They seem to be able to cover all of the Israeli air space, too, and Lebanon with it. Plus Syria and Russia are reported to have merged their air-defence commands further, thereby shortening detection and reaction time significantly.
As they say: "This development limits the freedom enjoyed hitherto by the US and Israeli air and naval forces over Syria and in the eastern Mediterranean and makes their operations far more hazardous."
http://www.debka.com/article/26202/Russian-Syrian-airborne-radar-covers-all-of-Israel
About time, if there's actually something to it.
Posted by: Scotch Bingeington | Sep 17, 2017 2:41:49 PM | 13
fast freddy says:
This allows a refocus on other areas (Syria?) and the execution of the Yinon Plan
maybe we could stop affirming this yinon plan like it was carved in stone and delivered on the mountain top...
very likely this yinon plan, like the Brzezinski plan, is revealing itself to be so much deluded horseshit.
Posted by: john | Sep 17, 2017 2:44:45 PM | 14
The Pentagon/CIA purchase of old Soviet era weapons from the Czech Republic, Georgia, Serbia, Bulgaria, Romania and Ukraine and their shipment to the Syrian terrorists is starting to get traction in the European press.
First it was the exposure of Azuri air as a CIA/DoD shipper of arms (like Evergreen Air of the earlier CIA operations).
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-28/journalist-interrogated-fired-story-linking-cia-and-syria-weapons-flights
While the reporter was fired for exposing this operation, a more expansive report on this arms pipeline has been published as part of the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network (BIRN):
http://www.balkaninsight.com/en/article/the-pentagon-s-2-2-billion-soviet-arms-pipeline-flooding-syria-09-12-2017
Subsequently, the CIA has been outed for carrying out this operation code-named "Forest Platanus." Apparently, the CIA has been using US private military companies, such as Glad Global Ordnance, to buy up the arms and ship them to the US air bases not unlike in the movie “The Merchants of Death”.
http://www.fort-russ.com/2017/09/pentagon-in-bed-with-terrorists.html
Recently, the US has stopped the use of the Ramstein Air Base in Germany for collection and shipment of arms to the terrorists in violation of German Law (as if that mattered)
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-09-15/germany-launches-probe-after-pentagons-syrian-arms-smuggling-story-goes-viral
These disclosures are forcing the CIA and Pentagon’s US Special Operations Command Mission (SOCOM) to make other arrangements in their mission to create a NATO/Israeli controlled “Sunnistan” between Iraq and Syria.
Be assured that if this Sunnistan operation fails NATO has other fronts in the long war. Perhaps Moldova is next?
http://www.fort-russ.com/2017/09/moldova-is-on-brink-of-war.html
Thanks Terscich@3 for your analysis!
Posted by: Krollchem | Sep 17, 2017 3:07:06 PM | 15
re Scotch
If what Israeli debkafile writes is true,.Debkafile is never true. It's the Israeli propaganda version.
Posted by: Laguerre | Sep 17, 2017 3:21:16 PM | 16
"Syrian government and Russian special forces (red) have crossed the Euphrates...."
The source of this news are the Russians, or the spokeswoman of the Russian FM. Yet nowhere I can see the place, infos, map, etc. in this regard.
Therefore I doubt very much in plausibility of this information.
Posted by: Chauncey Gardiner | Sep 17, 2017 3:49:15 PM | 17
re Chauncey
If the Syrians haven't crossed the Euphrates yet, they will do in short order. There's nothing to prevent them.
Posted by: Laguerre | Sep 17, 2017 4:01:42 PM | 18
@Krollchem | Sep 17, 2017 3:07:06 PM | 15
Information is old, very old. Nothing new. The western world is involved in purchasing (or stealing) of ex Warsaw Pact's weaponry as far as I know from at least 2000s, if not earlier.
Shipload of the Soviet weapon from the ship Jadran Express is diverted (by NATO's navy) and taken from original destination (to Croatian port, for Croatian fascist forces) and unloaded and stored to NATO base in Sardinia. Than, shipload somehow had disappeared!? Perfect load for CIA's regime change operations. That weapons most likely is used to overthrow Qaddafi (and elsewhere) and support the Libyan mercenaries. And eventually ended up in Syria via Turkey and Lebanon.
Posted by: Chauncey Gardiner | Sep 17, 2017 4:08:27 PM | 19
Laguerre | Sep 17, 2017 4:01:42 PM | 18
Maybe, but that's future tense. This makes me suspicious (paranoid that's I am) that's some kind of secret deal, given the moment when Kurds decided to make move toward Deir-e-Ezzor, is behind all this.
As of now there is no a pontoon bridges with the SAA hardware on it. The way I see it a boundaries of future "federal" unit are being drafted. Or they are underway.
Posted by: Chauncey Gardiner | Sep 17, 2017 4:23:04 PM | 20
Kurdish independence only benefits US and “Zionist regime”: Iran
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/kurdish-independence-benefits-us-zionist-regime-iran/
Posted by: Chauncey Gardiner | Sep 17, 2017 4:29:39 PM | 21
Thanks b, always up to date on the Syrian contest..
New Yorker @ 2 said:" BTW, those of you living in the US, start prepping. The system is coming down."
Only hope I live to see that happen. Think the globe will breath a collective sigh of relief...
Posted by: ben | Sep 17, 2017 4:33:13 PM | 22
@17 check out www.syrianperspective.com.
The Kurds have been sent in in small numbers while a deal with ISIS fighters allowed them to progress in a few days further than the Syrian army and allies have managed in a month. They will regret this hubris.
Meanwhile the SAA, Hezbollah, the Iranian forces and the Russians combine to form one of the greatest fighting forces the world has ever seen. Think of that combined knowledge. Small wonder a paranoid Bibi jetted to Sochi to break Vlad's holiday.
Posted by: Lochearn | Sep 17, 2017 4:36:18 PM | 23
Posted by: Chauncey Gardiner | Sep 17, 2017 3:49:15 PM | 17, 19, 20
The source of this news are the Russians, or the spokeswoman of the Russian FM. Yet nowhere I can see the place, infos, map, etc. in this regard.
Therefore I doubt very much in plausibility of this information.
See Laguerre’s at 16 on Debka being a media outlet of Is.ra.el’s M.
However, since your only find so far on this news are Russians and given that USA’s true capital is in TelAviv and not D.C., I am gonna go with this confirmation at Debka; the SAA crossing marks the failure of their campaign:
"Russian convoy carries pontoons to Euphrates"
Syrian/Hizballah troops cross Euphrates to east
DEBKAfile Exclusive Report September 16, 2017, 4:06 PM (IDT)
LINK
Shortly after the US-led coalition threatened to strike any Syrian Arab Army units if they crossed the Euphrates River, Syrian and Hizballah troops were marching across imported Russian pontoon bridges to reach the river’s eastern bank. By Friday, Sept. 15 they were able to establish a bridgehead there.
The attached photo shows the pontoons being lifted and set in place in a manner which recalls the method by which the IDFwas able to cross the Suez Canal for a landing in Egypt towards the end of the 1973 war.
Throughout the three-day operation, the Syrians and Hizballah worked under the cover of more newly-arrived Russian armaments, the MiG-29SMT (Nato-codenamed “Fulcrum), whose landing in Syria was announced on Wednesday. This twin-engine jet fighter aircraft is a match for the F-18 in service with the US Air Force as well as the Israeli Air force’s F-15, F-16 and F-16 fighters.
The day the MiG-29s arrived in Syria, British Maj. Gen. Rupert Jones, Deputy Commander in Chief of the US-led Coalition in Syria, threatened to strike any units of the SAA if they crossed the Euphrates River.
The crossing operation, as well as deepening Russia’s military involvement in Syrian and Hizballah offensives, is a major boost for Iran’s objectives, with grave strategic implications for the US and Israel.
[..]
Suggest you read the full article which details the 4 points on Israel’s dismay that the SAA boys and girls have crossed the Euphrates.
I will be polite; the failure of Israel’s campaign to grab more of Syria and stop Iran has Bibi in a royal hissy.
Posted by: likklemore | Sep 17, 2017 4:56:54 PM | 24
My guess is that even though reconnaissance units have crossed the Euphrates, a move of the Syrian Army across the river will await the deployment of the Syrian and Russian Air forces to the Deir Ezzor Airbase.
Without the Deir Ezzor airbase, air support is simply too far away for a major land operation that would possibly confront US airpower.
It should also be kept in mind that Russia just deployed a squadron of Mig 29's equipped with their best air-to-air missiles to Syria.
Posted by: les7 | Sep 17, 2017 4:59:04 PM | 25
It seems Russia has put their foot down.
“To avoid unnecessary escalation, the command of the Russian troops in Syria revealed the boundaries of the military operation in Deir ez-Zor to the American partners through the existing communication channel,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
“Within the framework of this operation, the fighters, armored vehicles, and objects of terrorists are being destroyed on both western and eastern banks of the Euphrates.
At the same time, the Russian Air Force makes pinpoint strikes only on reconnaissance targets confirmed by several channels in IS-controlled areas,” Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said.
“Over the past few days, on the eastern bank of the Euphrates, Russian control and reconnaissance facilities have not identified a single combat of Islamic State terrorists with armed representatives of any ‘third force.’ Therefore, only representatives of the international coalition can answer the question as to how ‘opposition members’ or ‘military advisers of the international coalition’ managed to get to the IS-held areas in the eastern part of Deir ez-Zor without striking a blow.”
Posted by: somebody | Sep 17, 2017 5:09:48 PM | 26
Here is a Reuters report from two days ago, full of bluster:
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-mideast-crisis-syria/u-s-backed-syrian-fighters-say-will-not-let-government-forces-cross-euphrates-idUSKCN1BQ269
"The Deir al-Zor military council, fighting as part of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), has meanwhile advanced toward Deir al-Zor from the eastern side of the river since launching an offensive into the province a week ago.
Military council commander Ahmed Abu Khawla warned government forces and their militia allies against firing across the river as his fighters close in -- something he said had happened in recent days.
“Now we have 3 km between us and the eastern riverbank, once our forces reach the area, any shot fired into that area we will consider an attack on the military council,” he said.
“We have notified the regime and Russia that we are coming to the Euphrates riverbank, and they can see our forces advancing,” he said. “We do not allow the regime or its militias to cross to the eastern riverbank.” ...
He said Islamic State had “shown fierce resistance” when SDF fighters entered the outskirts of Deir al-Zor on the eastern bank. “The battles are continuous,” he said.
Abu Khawla, who is in his early 30s, said 10,000 fighters were taking part in the Deir al-Zor campaign, the bulk of them members of Arab tribes from eastern Syria. The campaign is supported by the Kurdish militia that dominate the SDF."
Posted by: jayc | Sep 17, 2017 5:17:20 PM | 27
@ likklemore | Sep 17, 2017 4:56:54 PM | 24
Thanks for the link. But there is nothing there of importance except that filthy Zionists are boasting and comparing themselves with the Red Army which have done that few dozens of times in WWII. Sick.
I am well aware of the pontoons and boats that are used for assembly via IvanSidorenko
https://twitter.com/ivansidorenko1/status/905762335373045761
But a person in fist photo doesn't look like the Russian soldier to me.
Posted by: Chauncey Gardiner | Sep 17, 2017 5:27:58 PM | 28
If that is the "Russian convoy", I would expect the hardware in pristine condition with armored escort or the like. But nothing of sort is there.
Posted by: Chauncey Gardiner | Sep 17, 2017 5:34:13 PM | 29
This video demonstrates that taking the bounty for ISIL is not much fun these days. https://mobile.twitter.com/Syria__alassad/status/909474770810482688/video/1
Posted by: Alvin | Sep 17, 2017 6:02:24 PM | 30
