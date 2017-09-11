Post a comment

Syria Summary - A New Clash Looms in Syria's East
When the Islamic State siege on Deir Ezzor was broken by the Syrian Arab Army we asked:
Will the SAA cross the Euphrates at Deir Ezzor to retake the valuable oilfields east of it? Or will it stay south of the river and leave those oil fields to the Kurdish U.S. proxies in the north?
To cross the river is clearly desirable but also potentially contentious.
Since then several convoys of military bridging equipment have been seen on the road to Deir Ezzor. It is now obvious that the SAA will bridge the river (all regular bridges have been destroyed by U.S. bombing) and send significant forces across. New questions now are: When, where and with what aim?
As soon as the government intent became clear the U.S. pushed its local proxy forces to immediately snatch the ISIS held oilfields. In less than two days they deployed over 30 kilometers deep into the ISIS held areas north of the Euphrates. It is obvious that such progress could not have been made if ISIS had defended itself. I find it likely that a deal has been made between those two sides.
The U.S. diplomat tasked with the job, Brett McGurk, recently met with local tribal dignitaries of the area. Pictures of the meeting were published. Several people pointed out that the very same dignitaries were earlier pictured swearing allegiance to the Islamic State.
Just like during the "Anbar Awaking" in its war on Iraq the U.S. is bribing the local radicals to temporarily change over to its side. This will help the U.S. to claim that it defeated ISIS. But as soon as the payments stop the very same forces will revert back to their old game.
Originally the U.S. had planned to let ISIS take Deir Ezzor. It had twice attacked Syrian government forces in the area killing more than a hundred of them. This had allowed ISIS to capture large chunks of the government enclave and to disable the airport which was need for resupplies:
After Russian support for the SAA changed the balance of power, and after the election of Donald Trump, those plans had to change. Syria and its allies created facts on the ground and it is now again in control of the area it had lost to ISIS. It will also liberate the rest of the city.
Here is current map of the east-Syrian Euphrates area. .
Map by Weekend Warrior - bigger
The SAA (red) has liberated parts of the city and the airport. The road from Damascus to Deir Ezzor is completely under SAA control. The population, which had nearly starved under the ISIS siege, is receiving fresh food, other necessary goods and medical attention.
The hatched areas of the map show possible next aims for the U.S. proxy campaign (yellow) and the Syrian government forces (red) in their fight against ISIS (grey) and against each other.
Critical oil fields are north and east of Mayadin. The Omar oil field in the east is the biggest one in all Syria. The U.S. wants these under its control to finance its Kurdish and Arab proxies in north-east Syria. The Syrian government needs the oil to rebuild the country. Should the U.S. supported forces try to annex the area we will likely see a direct conflict between them and the Syrian government forces. Would the U.S. and Russia join that fight?
Areas in the north-west and south-west of Syria have been relatively quiet. In recent weeks no relevant change of positions took place. In the south-east around the Syria, Jordan, Iraq border triangle the Syrian government retook several border points. The move comes after an agreement between Russia, the U.S. and Jordan conceded the area back to Syrian government control. The "rebels" in the area were CIA financed but are now out of income. They were ordered by their masters to move to Jordan but several groups refused to do that. The Syrian army and air force will take care of them.
The Syrian government again pointed out that U.S. (and Turkish) forces on its ground are uninvited and that their presence is illegal. The Russian foreign minster made the same point in a press conference today. Yesterday the Turkish president said "we mustn’t allow foreign powers intervene in Syria to serve their own interests." (His palace seems to lack mirrors.) These are clear signals to the U.S. that its presence and that of a U.S. proxy forces in Syria will not be condoned.
President Trump had clearly said that his only interest in Syria is to get rid of ISIS:
"As far as Syria is concerned, we have very little to do with Syria other than killing ISIS,"
But Trump is now under the influence (or control?) of the U.S. military. The Pentagon and those forces influencing it might have their own plans. The war is mostly decided. The Syrian government will prevail. But the war is not yet over. Undesirable surprises may still come from the U.S. or other interested sides.
Adding: Several recent rumors about incidents in Syria were and are obvious fakes. Please be careful distributing wild claims when these have not been verified by a multitude of sources. The truth is: NO deconfliction line exists east of Deir Ezzor. The SAA did NOT shoot down an Israeli jet over Lebanon. NO U.S. General said that the Syrian army would be bombed if it tried to cross the Euphrates. NO attack on a SAA convoy by the U.S. airforce happened today.
Russia should expand the NFZ beyond the Euphrates in accordance with SAA advances and bomb the SDF cutthroats.
Just like Syria secured the southern border above al Tanf, together with Iraqi shia militias on the other side. SDF are mostly Kurds and they wouldn't last long in these hostile environments anyway.
Posted by: mikh | Sep 11, 2017 12:51:35 PM | 1
"Undesirable surprises may still come from the U.S. or other interested sides."
Sadly this is very true and Syria and Russia need to start shooting down whatever comes near by no matter what side of the border the plane is on.
Go Syria.
Posted by: jo6pac | Sep 11, 2017 12:52:53 PM | 2
Informative as usual. Would have been good to have the Iraqi forces positions on the map above.
Posted by: Hannibal | Sep 11, 2017 12:53:06 PM | 3
The SDF units scheduled to move on the oil-fields are Sunni tribesmen. Some tribal leaders have already said they were ready to join the Syrian government in the end. That moment has now arrived. Are they going to go over, and abandon the SDF? Could well happen. McGurk was evidently trying to sweet talk them. But I don't think finding them in company with Da'ish means much. You have to talk to everybody in a complex multi-sided conflict. Da'ish wouldn't likely appeal to the tribal leaders - their power would be undermined.
I would think bridging the Euphrates means moving into the oil-fields and joining up with defecting tribesmen. So which side are the US going to bomb, in order to recover the situation?
Posted by: Laguerre | Sep 11, 2017 1:08:45 PM | 4
The area north of the Euphrates will be relatively easy to take because it is sparsely populated as compared to the villages along the Euphrates. I wouldn't take that as a sign of a conspiratorial agreement between ISIS and the SDF. ISIS can only make a stand in areas where they have a chance to employ urban warfare and blend into the population.
Yeah, if I was the SAA, I'd thrust into the North ASAP to secure the oil fields, territory, and to cut off the SDF and then pick off the ISIS villages in the S.E. of Deir Ezzor at their leisure. Now that ISIS is cut off from Turkey, they are drying up like a prune, let the attrition take its toll.
Posted by: Christian Chuba | Sep 11, 2017 1:16:51 PM | 5
Inevitably and hopefully soon a political solution will be found with the PYD leadership to settle the Kurdish question before conflict between SAA & SDF erupts. Lets hope a new war is not brewing.. Btw whats the staus with SAA presemce in Hasakah & Quamishli?
Posted by: Lozion | Sep 11, 2017 1:26:43 PM | 6
Oups, should read "status wih SAA presence". Sorry..
Posted by: Lozion | Sep 11, 2017 1:28:23 PM | 7
How ironic. The UN Security Council today is considering sanctions against North Korea for arming against a(nother) US attack and invasion, while the US has a free pass to attack and invade Syria.
The United Nations according to its charter was established "To maintain international peace and security, and to that end: to take effective collective measures for the prevention and removal of threats to the peace, and for the suppression of acts of aggression or other breaches of the peace, and to bring about by peaceful means, and in conformity with the principles of justice and international law, adjustment or settlement of international disputes or situations which might lead to a breach of the peace;. . ." There is nothing in the UN Charter (of course) limiting a country arming itself against attack.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Sep 11, 2017 1:31:17 PM | 8
"But Trump is now under the influence (or control?) of the U.S. military."
Yes, generally this is not good in a "democracy." But occasionally there is a glimmer of hope. A recent US government meeting on North Korea reportedly included a vast schism between Trump bellicosity and Pentagon-urged diplomacy.
There is some cause for hope in the Middle East also.
1. US generals generally :-) aren't too bright, many having gotten to where they are mainly by sucking up, "go along to get along."
2. Even US un-bright generals can recognize a losing situation that would not benefit their careers when it plays out. (That's the Middle East, Syria especially, currently.)
Posted by: Don Bacon | Sep 11, 2017 1:41:00 PM | 9
Will the U.S. abandon the KURDS as they did in Saddam's time? Good question, that should be on the KURDS tongues.
Posted by: Eugene | Sep 11, 2017 2:21:01 PM | 10
I read something about a race to Al Bukamal, Syria
Posted by: @Madderhatter67 | Sep 11, 2017 2:28:34 PM | 11
@Christian Chuba #5
Yeah, if I was the SAA, I'd thrust into the North ASAP to secure the oil fields, territory, and to cut off the SDF and then pick off the ISIS villages in the S.E. of Deir Ezzor at their leisure. Now that ISIS is cut off from Turkey, they are drying up like a prune, let the attrition take its toll.
Yes.
You can gauge how weak a military force is when they are under a heavy attack if they are unable to mount diversionary attacks to force the attacking forces to split their numbers and draw them away from the main attack vector.
IS and the other US regime backed terror groups have not had the manpower to do so like they were able to in earlier years of the war. There are no longer tens of thousands of drug crazed IS cannon fodder left.
If Russia was a true ally to Syria, the SAA would be surrounding the remaing pockets left in and around Deir Ezzor and drive immediately up to Hasakah and simultaneously east north of the Euphrates to the Iraq border.
But Putin is clearly still clinging to his fatal 'our American partners' delusions and continues to entertain the American regimes land grab attempts. Like someone who is negotiating with a squatter who is occupying their house instead of just kicking them out.
One other factor may be that Russia wants to wrap up their operations in Syria sooner than later and they don't really care about what is right. Letting the US regime save face and occupy parts of northern Syria might be perfectly acceptable if it allows them to stop devoting such a large amount of Russian resources for Syria.
Finally, Russia has continuously let the US regime get away exercising power they do not have the forces to support that power because 'Putin isn't going to get into a shooting war with a nuclear power over X'.
At some point Putin has to start calling the US regime's bluff.
Syrian airspace is closed.
US regime convoys crossing the border are either warned to retreat or destroyed.
US regime military outposts are closed.
The fact that the US regime is playing PR games with a surrender negotiation by flying drones and warplanes over the IS bus convoy in Syrian airspace is embarrassing.
Posted by: Vannok | Sep 11, 2017 2:34:27 PM | 12
"Adding: Several recent rumors about incidents in Syria were and are obvious fakes. [...] The truth is: [...] The SAA did NOT shoot down an Israeli jet over Lebanon. [...]"
I guess b is referring to this here: https://twitter.com/WaelHussaini/status/906898805404127233
So no Israeli jet downed, OK. But not even any tracking/targeting of an Israeli jet by Syrian air defences, either? Disappointing, I really would have welcomed such news, because I believe at some stage, Syria will have to stand up to Israeli transgression, too, to fully recover their sovereignty.
Posted by: Scotch Bingeington | Sep 11, 2017 2:42:26 PM | 13
Assad, SAA and Russian leadership have all said on numerous occasions that Syrian sovereignty is non-negotiable, that it will continue to be fought for if required. Given those pronouncements, if the SDF/Outlaw US Empire won't cede ground, then they will be forced to. And SAA and allies have more than enough to do so.
Christian Chuba @5--Daesh fought bitterly against the SAA and allies in the wastelands of central Syria and urban areas, the current battle for the T-2 pumping station, airport and small settlement that's been ongoing for over 2 months is a case in point as is the history of operations surrounding Palmyra. Contrast Aleppo with Raqqa is also very distinct.
It's a proven fact that the Outlaw US Empire will only retreat when forced to do so. The peoples of Syria and Iraq do not want any vestige of it within their nations--not even diplomatic missions if it were left for them to decide. Thus, no political leadership will ever gain a large popular following unless the Empire's erased from their nations--facts well known by the Zionists.
Posted by: karlof1 | Sep 11, 2017 2:46:48 PM | 14
Some time back when Israel attacked positions near Palmyra. an incident seemed to have taken place near the Jordan/Israel/Syrian border. Apart from some pics of a missile body that fell in Jordan, there was nothing to confirm the rumors. When The US attacked with cruise missiles, less than half reached their target. Russia MoD asked US what happened to the others. Other than pics of the wreckage of one tomahawk at Tartus, there was nothing to indicate that something had occurred. Any incident that occurs over the sea or Israel, there will be no confirmation that anything had occured. Russia MoD is like the wise monkey that speaks no evil.
I cannot see Russia allowing Israel to attack Syrian/Hezbollah forces at will, but Russia and Israel's policy of saying nothing about any incident makes it difficult to know if a rumor is fact or fiction when there is zero photographic evidence and no official conformation.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Sep 11, 2017 3:19:49 PM | 15
It looks like Iran-Syria economic cooperation is moving ahead quickly; the Iran electricity plant group, Mapna, has signed contracts with the Syrian government to build electricity plants around Aleppo. Mapna also has signed deals with European energy & infrastructure leader, Siemens, for rail and turbine construction.
...siemens-signs-energy-deals-with-irans-mapna-group
Syrian government press release Sep 11 2017:
For his part, Director General of Export Development and Technical and Engineering Services at the Iranian Energy Ministry expressed his country’s readiness to support Syria and to enhance its steadfastness in different domains, particularly in the sector of electricity and its requirements.
There are many power plants around Deir Ezzor (some destroyed by US bombs) that are also candidates for a reconstruction program, which Syria could finance via oil sales with cooperation from Iran, Russia, China and Turkey. Likely some Pentagon-State Department types are aware of this and so want to block SAA from occupying them.
It was exactly this kind of regional economic integration between Syria and Iran (extending eventually through to China, Russia, the European Union, Lebanon, Turkey) that sparked the whole regime change plan c.2010 onwards that the United States government, Israel and Saudi Arabia backed so heavily. It's classic imperial thinking - block economic growth in the colonies to keep the population subservient. In this respect, the electricity, railroads, telecommunications - that's what they don't want to see expanded. It's a pretty dirty strategy - and for what? A hopeless fantasy of global imperial control of the world economy, is all it is.
Right now, the Israelis and Washington neocon/neolibs are trying to spark conflict between SDF and SAA in order to block expansion of this economic integration; but the Kurds must surely realize they are no more than a sacrificial pawn in this game - cutting a deal with Damascus and politely bidding U.S. forces farewell is clearly a much smarter move on their part.
Posted by: nonsense factory | Sep 11, 2017 3:42:22 PM | 16
I'm quite confident the Syrian gov will reclaim those oil fields and eastern Syria. The question is how it will happen. The SDF is not so formidable sans US air power and US air power must enter the area through Turkey, Syria or Iraq. All will likely prohibit US air power from aiding the SDF but my money is on Turkey doing so first and that would be game changing
Posted by: Alaric | Sep 11, 2017 3:46:51 PM | 17
Excellent piece. I was waiting for your views whether SAA attempts to cross Euphrates river and saw pics SAA with boats few days back. It's unlikely SAA will crosses the river unless Erdogan concurs. SAA has the manpower FSA dun. Further with the military airfield in SAA hand it would be a piece of cake for a SAA to remove once and for all and recover the oil fields.
Now it’s a waiting game, hopes Putin give the green light. It's now or never Syria’s unity and federation depend on Putin and Erdogan.
Posted by: OJS | Sep 11, 2017 4:06:00 PM | 18
There's a lot of reinforcements coming into DeirEzzor right now. It clearly looks like the SAA are going to clear out the whole area to the Iraq border. They have the heavy forces along with Russian & Hezbollah personnel with some serious firepower. IS is trying to delay by not agreeing to their usual deals to be bused to DeirEzzor from central Syria. More SAA forces may be required for that clearing first before they can be sent further south & east.
The tribal groups will all switch sides to the Syrian government before too long. They're consummate deal makers and will take whatever they can get from all sides. They are also smart enough to know which side is winning.
The big battle yet to come is the one for Idlib. That will be interesting as Erdogan has a dog in that fight.
Donald Trump is slowly consolidating his own power in DC as he gets a hang of how it all works in that city. Folks underestimate him at their peril. He's not gonna be controlled by the generals for very long as the GOP movers & shakers are finding out. The Bannon interview on 60 minutes says it all. Trump values loyalty and Bannon gets that.
Posted by: ab initio | Sep 11, 2017 5:04:45 PM | 19
@vannok 12
Russia leadership thinks keeping comlines Open with partners could be positive for Them.
Coalized countries like to Press russia military answer with provocations, but this scenario is unlikely, with Putin at least.
Russian president had to face very tough decisione in his career, but he seems to be cool in that; not so bad about a guy with
Thousands nukes in the toolboox.
Do not expect russia to start war with usempire by shooting First.
Buy popcorn and wait.
Posted by: y | Sep 11, 2017 5:57:02 PM | 20
Lozion @6.
The RuAF used the airbase at al Qamishli as an intermediate stage for its humanitarian aid drops to Deir Ezzor prior to its release. There is a substantial Syrian Arab presence there, and also at al Hasakah. These are the major urban centers in east Syria. The Kurds in both places have long tried to take on the Syrian Arabs with intermittent gun fights. Things appear to be stable at al Qamishli at least, as the Syrian concentration is sufficiently strong and the airbase is open. There is a case for a Deir Ezzor-style relief process for both centers, linked by a northeast tributary of the Euphrates.
Posted by: Anonymous | Sep 11, 2017 6:03:48 PM | 21
@don bacon 9
What do usa generals think?
Why are we here in Syria?
Simple question but difficult answer.
Posted by: y | Sep 11, 2017 6:04:43 PM | 22
nonsense factory @16
"the Kurds must surely realize they are no more than a sacrificial pawn in this game"
They claim they 'deserve' a state - ring any bells? They think they have a get out of jail free card. The reality is they would be surrounded by implacable enemies who would prohibit all land and air access to the 'so-called' state. A recipe for long term conflict which would suit Israel perfectly.
Posted by: Anonymous | Sep 11, 2017 6:13:19 PM | 23
Regarding McGurk's diplomatic trip to eastern Syria, I think it was particularly generous of the Syrian government to grant him legal access to Syria so he could discuss its destruction with the help of other corrupt Syrians. /sarc.
Posted by: Anonymous | Sep 11, 2017 6:27:32 PM | 24
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Sep 11, 2017 3:19:49 PM | 15
When The US attacked with cruise missiles, less than half reached their target. Russia MoD asked US what happened to the others. Other than pics of the wreckage of one tomahawk at Tartus, there was nothing to indicate that something had occurred."
My first thought was they were taken out by the S-400s. Then it occurred to me they may have only shot one or two missiles and either; gave the balance to perhaps Israel or; they just used the larger number as an excuse to order more missiles, MIC must be fed you know.
Posted by: frances | Sep 11, 2017 6:49:12 PM | 25
thanks b.. much appreciated.
@8 don bacon... that tells one all they need to know about the un, doesn't it?
@12 vannok.. russia is playing a long game.. it confuses the hell out of a number of people, including you by the look of it.. read @15 peter au for more insight... some folks are the last to know.
@16 nonsense factory... last paragraph - yes, a much smarter deal, but are they smart enough to take it?
@24 anonymous.. so true.. i got a free pass from the peace loving un council, lol..
Posted by: james | Sep 11, 2017 7:09:17 PM | 26
i - he ( mcjerk )..
Posted by: james | Sep 11, 2017 7:10:12 PM | 27
@james #26
@12 vannok.. russia is playing a long game.. it confuses the hell out of a number of people, including you by the look of it.. read @15 peter au for more insight... some folks are the last to know.
Please give the 'Russia is playing the long game' as some sort of deep insight a rest.
This is basic game theory that Russia is failing at most likely due to Putin's Achilles' heel that if he acts like a grownup long enough with the American regime they would eventually put aside their murderous juvenile actions and start acting like a responsible and lawful state in the international arena.
Two players sitting at a game with one in a very week position can avoid defeat by continuing to smash the board ensuring everyone loses. At some point their bluff needs to be called.
It is long past the time for Russia to make it clear to the US regime that there will now be consequences and the "Russia isn't going to start an international war over X" days are over and they are going to get a bloody nose the next time they attack the SAA, directly come to the aid of the foreign terrorists, or whatever stunt the murderous clowns from the US regime do next.
The US regime has nothing other than the 'Russia is not going to start a nuclear war over X' card in Syria.
The war is over.
* The Kurds aren't going to turn the north of Syria into a giant land attack platform for the US regime to attack Iran
* The Israeli regime's dreams of a greater Israel are over
* The Gulf dictatorships' plans for Syria are defeated
Russia's pussyfooting around with the American regime means thousands and thousands of more Syrians are going to die for nothing.
Posted by: Vannok | Sep 11, 2017 7:39:55 PM | 28
@13
Radar horizon for a low flying fighter jet is about 35km. Because Lebanon is practically all hills, the practical radar horizon from Syria is usually much less. Israel launches lots of Delilah cruise missiles into Syria from Lebanese airspace for exactly this reason.
When you hear people saying that Russia must be on Israel's side because it didn't stop an Israeli airstrike, it pays to remember that an S300/350/400 battery in Syria simply can't see an Israeli jet that's flying low over Beirut.
- -
@25
An S300/350/400 complex can't see a Tomahawk or Delilah cruise missile (flying at 5m, typically) unless it's within 20km of their elevated radar. Definitively, the Tomahawks were not shot down by the missile batteries around Damascus or Latakia. The US would have routed around these locations.
Russia's Krashuka-4 electronic warfare systems can jam GPS signals used by Tomahawk Blk IVs in order to degrade their accuracy, but Krashuka-4's range of 250km means that the US could route around the only complex in Syria (at Latakia, I believe) by crossing over Tyre or northern Israel.
At any rate, the Tomawhawk's have TERCOM guidance (TERrain COuntour Matching), and sophisticated algorithms and anti-jam directional GPS antennae, in order to compensate for GPS degradation. (Plus a little-known ability to be guided in by special forces with designation terminals, close to their targets.)
I can believe that Russian point defenses (e.g. Pantsir) may have shot down a few at the airbase itself, as those systems are excellent and they're designed for exactly that kind of task: but the bottom line is that satellite imagery shows most Tomahawks seem to have hit (www.imagesatintl.com/us-strike-syria/), and Trump was correct when he said Tomahawk attacks against runways are pointless because runways are easily repaired.
Not that I don't hate his guts for launching the attack.
Posted by: I don't want to think of one | Sep 11, 2017 7:40:04 PM | 29
@21 Txs Anonymous (wish you would use a handle), there is some twitter chatter about the Tigers having already crossed the river and moving to block the SDF southward move..
Posted by: Lozion | Sep 11, 2017 7:41:33 PM | 30
@y #22
What do usa generals think? -- They don't get paid to think. So, for example, the US is still spending blood (not general's blood though) and treasure fighting people sponsored by a US ally Pakistan, and no general has ever complained about that. A four-star general who retires after 30 years receives a pension of more than $250,000 a year (sometimes earning more than while they were on active duty). They also receive generous health care benefits through TRICARE, and base privileges that allow them to shop tax-free in the commissaries and base exchanges.
>Why are we here in Syria? -- The US is in Syria b/c it's the next best thing to being in Iran, and Syria has been so weakened that there's no down side as there would be with Iran. A US attack on Iran could result in the destruction of US ships and installations in the Gulf, with 40,000 Americans, plus a good part of Israel. The US is currently trying to foster a Sunni wedge to break the Shia crescent it created with Operation Iraqi Freedom, using ISIS, Kurds, Sunni tribes -- whomever it can.That would be in eastern Syria.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Sep 11, 2017 7:48:35 PM | 31
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/race-albukamal-us-backed-forces-attempt-block-syrian-armys-path-deir-ezzor/
Posted by: Chauncey Gardiner | Sep 11, 2017 7:56:24 PM | 32
vannok 28
The Russians should have taken KIEV - all the south to the Dniepre - if the threat of Nazi resurgence was as the Russians said in the U
Posted by: ashley albanese | Sep 11, 2017 8:39:41 PM | 33
"When you hear people saying that Russia must be on Israel's side because it didn't stop an Israeli airstrike, it pays to remember that an S300/350/400 battery in Syria simply can't see an Israeli jet that's flying low over Beirut."
So why Beirut?
Your post is very much speculation. Performance of the Russian radars are pretty much secret. However, 55Zh6ME Nebo M, AESA 3D radar sees just about everything including earth-hugging flying objects and so-called stealth (VLO) jets. This acquisition radar is part of S-300/400.
https://www.rt.com/news/233959-russia-deploys-nebo-radars/
I always wondered why there is no Tor 2M in Syria the most capable Russian point system against very low flying and very low observable objects but knowing now that Nebo M is there the answer is self evident.
Posted by: Chauncey Gardiner | Sep 11, 2017 8:54:24 PM | 34
