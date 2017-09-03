Post a comment

The Peanut - North Korea Tests A New Nuke - Continues To Press For Negotiations
Earlier today North Korea published pictures of its leader Kim Jong Un admiring a thermonuclear device or H-bomb. Hours later it tested such a bomb in an underground explosion. The North Korean news agency announced:
Pyongyang, September 3 (KCNA) -- Respected Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un guided the work for nuclear weaponization on the spot.
He was greeted by senior officials of the Department of Munitions Industry of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and scientists of the Nuclear Weapons Institute before being briefed on the details of nuclear weaponization.
...
He watched an H-bomb to be loaded into new ICBM.
Saying that he felt the pride of indomitably bolstering up the nuclear forces at a great price while seeing the Juche-oriented thermonuclear weapon with super explosive power made by our own efforts and technology, he expressed great satisfaction over the fact that our scientists do anything without fail if the party is determined to do.
...
The H-bomb, the explosive power of which is adjustable from tens kiloton to hundreds kiloton, is a multi-functional thermonuclear nuke with great destructive power which can be detonated even at high altitudes for super-powerful EMP attack according to strategic goals.
The Peanut - bigger
The Walter Cronkite of North Korean TV, Ri Chun Hee, showed more pictures from the visit (vid) the visit and later announced the nuclear test.
Some analyst nicknamed the new device the Peanut. The bomb type obviously differs from the implosion type Disco Ball of March 2016. The "Junche orientation" component, which presumably guarantees the ideological conformity of the device, seems to be the round white box on the left :-/.
(More seriously: Juche refers to self-sufficiency - i.e. North Korea made the components and built the device by itself.)
A graphic in one of the pictures shows the peanut within the warhead bay of a Hawsong-14 Inter-Continental Ballistic Missile.
An hour after the above release, earth-quake detection monitors in south Asia went off. A seismic event of 6.1 to 6.3 magnitude on the logarithmic momentum magnitude scale was detected in the area of Punggye-ri. Like earlier North Korean nuclear weapon tests in the same area, the event happened exactly on the half hour mark (at 12:00am local time). The magnitude points to a large device with an explosive power between 100 kilotons and 1 megaton TNT equivalent. (All previous North Korean nuclear tests were in the low kiloton range.) Some detection stations found another seismic event of 4.6 magnitude shortly thereafter. If confirmed it was likely caused by a "cave-in" of the sub-terrain test chamber. It will take some time to assess the data and to come to more precise estimates, but the qualitative different size of this test compared to previous ones is undeniable.
Added: A later statement by the North Korean news agency confirmed a successful test of a two-stage thermonuclear device. It claimed that no radiation was released to the atmosphere.
One must now assess that North Korea has the capability to make, launch and deliver staged thermonuclear weapons up to megaton size at ICBM ranges. Most of China, Japan and at least the U.S. west coast are in reach of such a weapon. With this warhead size the somewhat dubious accuracy of North Korean missiles has much less relevance.
Before the U.S. and South Korea started this years invasion maneuver Ulchi on August 22, North Korea had warned that it would test-launch four Hawsong-12 mid range ballistic missiles towards the large U.S. base on Guam if, and only if, the U.S. would continue to use "strategic equipment" around its borders. This referred to B-1B nuclear bombers and aircraft carriers.
The U.S. understood and scaled back the planned maneuver. No "strategic equipment" was used.
On August 28, when the maneuver had ended, North Korea launched a test of a single Hawsong-12 medium range missile into the Pacific. The missile crossed over Japan at a height of 550 kilometer. (It thereby did NOT violate Japanese air-space.) Earlier tests had been flown in unrealistic steep trajectories to avoid such an overflight. This test was likely designed to prove to the U.S. the capability to reach Guam.
On August 31 the U.S. flew another "show of force" with B-1B bombers and F-35 stealth fighter planes over South Korea. The planes trained precision bombing with live bombs at a South Korean training area. These plane types are "strategic equipment" and the training makes only sense in a "preemptive strike on North Korea" scenario.
One can understand today's nuclear test as a response to these continuing U.S. provocations. The U.S. will of course claim that only North Korea is "provoking" here and it itself is only "responding". But such a hen-egg discussion and juvenile tit-for-tat is not only useless but dangerous. History tells us that the U.S. completely devastated North Korea and killed some 20% of its population, not vice versa. So far only North Korea had to fear nuclear destruction. That has now changed into a more balanced situation. A preventive or preemptive war on North Korea is no longer an option.
Today's event should convince even the dumbest of the doubters that North Korea's claimed capabilities are real. It should also demonstrate to the White House that verbal "fire and furry" insults, tit-for-tat shows of force and further economic sanctioning of North Korea and/or China are, as predicted, only worsening the situation.
Phillipe notes in the comments that today is the opening of a BRICS summit in Xiamen in China. Xi Jinping is giving a big speech. He will not like this disruption. China strongly condemned the test but there is little else it could reasonably do.
North Korea has offered several times to negotiate with the U.S. towards a peace agreement. (As the Korea War only ended in a ceasefire the nations are still at war.) It offered to stop all its nuclear and missile testing if the U.S. stops the large scale maneuvers in South Korea. Russia, China and South Korea have long urged the U.S. to pick up on that offer. The U.S. could have done so every day since the offer was first made years ago. Not doing so has only created the current situation and today's events.
One September 9 North Korea will celebrate its Independence Day. Such occasions are often used to demonstrate new capabilities. Today's first KCNA statement included the lines:
[Kim Jong Un] watched an H-bomb to be loaded into new ICBM
...
[which] can be detonated even at high altitudes for super-powerful EMP attack
A strong nuclear explosion at great height can cause an Electro-Magnetic-Pulse which does not directly kill people on the ground but creates some damage to unprotected electric and electronic equipment. The EMP threat is largely exaggerated but a hobby horse of many fear- and war-mongers in Congress. North Korea surely knows this and the statement thereby touches a sensible point. I find it unlikely that North Korea would go with such an unproven concept. This is mere trolling. But a September 9 ICBM missile test, on a realistic trajectory and with a simulated nuclear load, is definitely a possible next step to up the pressure towards new negotiations.
I for one feel no urge to witness a full Hawsong-14 ICBM test with even a dud megaton nuclear device on board. If the White House feels the same it must NOW stop further provocations and immediately agree to open-ended talks with North Korea.
Posted by b on September 3, 2017 at 03:11 AM | Permalink
You could describe the US style of diplomacy as a series of pitiful lies, then some spiteful backstabbing, followed by retreat and failure of initial objectives.
Posted by: Pespi | Sep 3, 2017 3:31:57 AM | 1
IF the test is proven to be thermonuclear (such a small device could only pack that amount of power if it was), then N. Korea will have demonstrated the ability to wound others as much as others could wound it. Coming at the end of the recent US-S.Korean military exercises, it serves as a as a full stop/exclamation mark invalidating what was designed for use against it. While disturbing to that US coalition, this cannot leave either Russia or China feeling very secure - however, given recent US searches of Russian diplomatic properties, there will be little cooperation just when Trump really needs it.
Posted by: les7 | Sep 3, 2017 3:51:42 AM | 2
one thing that should be particularly worrying to people is the compact size of this device. seems to me that something that size could be put inside a lead lined box and sent just about anywhere without using ICBMs or stealth bombers.
this could very well be a game changer, if that seismic shockwave can definitely be attributed to a thermonuclear device and not just several tons of fertilizer then the only question remaining is if the model shown is the actual device or something for the US to ponder (I would assume a first time test H-bomb would be much larger)
by the way, fire and fury is what Trump promised, furry (pelzig) will probably turn out to be more accurate
Posted by: dan of steele | Sep 3, 2017 4:01:03 AM | 3
Gentlemen, deterrence is established.
The US will be forced back to the negotiations table one way or another. Also, NK just raised the middle finger to the self appointed UNSC veto members who recently imposed another round of sanctions. These self appointed "world powers" have pushed NK to a point where they see nukes as their only means of survivival - and rightly so.
Trouble is, all this could've been avoided had the US government negotiated in good faith and kept their side of the bargain. Instead, they manufactured pretexts after pretexts to sabotage the earlier deal they had with NK. They're doing same with the latest jcpoa with Iran - with the Trump admin trying hard to manufature another pretext to nullify the deal. If pushed too far, Iran might just detonate their own nuke device, too.
Strictly speaking, the US government, by virtue of its nukes, doesn't believe the laws of gravity(or any law for that matter) apply to them. This delutional thinking will soon change as more and more countries will conclude only a credible nuclear deterrent will put the Yankees at bay.
Posted by: Zico | Sep 3, 2017 4:14:35 AM | 4
Sad part of this latest development is that, the citizens of South Korea and Japan are now hostage to mad US government policies.
Posted by: Zico | Sep 3, 2017 4:17:27 AM | 5
This is a truly frieghtening moment; and I don't mean from North Korea.
My concern is the wackos in the U.S., and what their response will be...
Posted by: V. Arnold | Sep 3, 2017 4:41:18 AM | 6
...frightening...
Posted by: V. Arnold | Sep 3, 2017 4:42:13 AM | 7
um... the japanese and koreans have been hostage to mad US gov policies for nigh on 70 years.
Posted by: insanity | Sep 3, 2017 4:45:05 AM | 8
Maybe James can give us Pluto's news?
Posted by: Mina | Sep 3, 2017 4:51:24 AM | 9
Maybe it is just me who notice that and of things, but anyway – today is the opening of the BRICS summit in Xiamen, China. Xi JinpIng is giving his big speech. That is the second time KJU does that kind of things, previous time it was at the opening of the BRI summit (Belts and Roads summit).
A bit of speculation: on Sept 7 prime minister Abe Shinzo is scheduled to meet with President Putin in Vladivostok. Would he stop in Pyongyang on the way back (no it is not as crazy as it sounds)?
Posted by: Philippe | Sep 3, 2017 4:57:37 AM | 10
Certainly becomes a game changer. Will he, or won't he? The ugly part, betting the ranch - other peoples - drives the fear factor in all of this. Where has the $Billion U.S.Intelligence bureaus been throughout all this? Saving face, as the saying goes, putting the human race on the line, oh well, perhaps none of us here will be around long enough to care?
Posted by: Eugene | Sep 3, 2017 5:25:48 AM | 11
In the past, the problem might have involved some stupidity from the president, although I'll largely excuse Clinton from that because he did at least try to negotiate with North Korea, but the greater centre of stupidity was the morons in Congress who failed to ratify the one agreement that might have worked. Now, unless they're prepared to see millions of Americans die (which they probably are BTW), Trump should now be able place a blank sheet in front of them, say "sign" and if they have any "little grey cells" left between them (which I somehow doubt), they will sign.
BTW, I can see the United States allowing Japan to go nuclear, but they really shouldn't given Japan's recent history as it has no need and a number of countries very much against it happening.
Posted by: Ghostship | Sep 3, 2017 5:53:26 AM | 12
North Korea has zero incentive to agree to engage in any "agreement" with U.S., or any other "involved parties".
They (NK) have seen the complete duplicity of the U.S. and have lost all trust in anything the U.S. says, IMO.
For critical thinking-able humans sovereignty is the bottom line; NK insist's on its sovereignty.
It's important to note; at least 28 countries (and counting?) have given up their sovereignty to the U.S. in the guise of NATO membership. Numerous other countries have, if not literally, then effectively, given up their sovereignty to the U.S. outright.
Demand sovereignty, and one automatically becomes an enemy; bend the knee or die.
That is the world as it is today; expect increasing numbers to refuse; the worm turns...
Posted by: V. Arnold | Sep 3, 2017 6:21:01 AM | 13
I’m so old I remember when de Gaulle was branded a pariah and a danger to humanity for developing the A bomb.
Goes to show you, there’s nothing new under the sun.
Posted by: el sid | Sep 3, 2017 6:23:49 AM | 14
Right now there are people in the Pentagon and other US power centers deciding whether it is best to risk losing half a million or more lives right now in Korea against tens of millions later in the USA and other places. Scary times.
Posted by: qualtrough | Sep 3, 2017 7:04:16 AM | 15
qualtrough | Sep 3, 2017 7:04:16 AM | 15
Scary times indeed; but not because of NK.
Your hyperbole is disturbing and unnecessary; NK is not the threat; the U.S. is; don't you get it?
Posted by: V. Arnold | Sep 3, 2017 7:20:11 AM | 16
The follow quote from b is the on the money:
"It should also demonstrate to the White House that verbal "fire and furry" insults, tit-for-tat shows of force and further economic sanctioning of North Korea and/or China are, as predicted, only worsening the situation. "
Its amazing how STUPID US and its STUPID lackeys in the EU are! They were all wrong as always. Their knowledge on these events are so low its frightening, but still they are backed up by the same STUPID western journalists that give space for their STUPID propaganda and STUPID analysis!
US already talk about "diplomacy", that really showed once and for all that NK was right all along and have atleast for the time dodged a US war on their soil. Having said that, I dont think NK have the capabilities for nuclear weaponry, they are still in the experiment stage IMO.
Posted by: Anon | Sep 3, 2017 7:22:56 AM | 17
^ By the way, your "assessment" is as wrong as two left shoes...
Posted by: V. Arnold | Sep 3, 2017 7:24:09 AM | 18
V. Arnold | Sep 3, 2017 7:24:09 AM | 18
Was at;
qualtrough | Sep 3, 2017 7:04:16 AM | 15
Posted by: V. Arnold | Sep 3, 2017 7:36:29 AM | 19
The North Koreans know they are at the centre of History .
If the United States attacks , millions may die but all the world - in a flash - will be disabused of any illussions they may hold concerning the U S . This could lead to world policies and cooperation to restrain the U S .
Posted by: ashley albanese | Sep 3, 2017 7:36:49 AM | 20
Now all we are left to ponder is whether that small device was the same type detonated. If it is, then there is no way USA will dare attack North Korea, as the backlash from own American population for bringing nuclear death back to their own doorstep would be to great for any US regime to survive.
Posted by: Alexander Grimsmo | Sep 3, 2017 7:51:53 AM | 21
V. Arnold | Sep 3, 2017 7:20:11 AM | 16
You are the one who 'didn't get it'. How did you read what I wrote and get the idea that I was implying the US was not the threat?
Here it is again:
Right now there are people in the Pentagon and other US power centers deciding whether it is best to risk losing half a million or more lives right now in Korea against tens of millions later in the USA and other places. Scary times.
Posted by: qualtrough | Sep 3, 2017 7:56:25 AM | 22
Look, get this straight; NK isn't threatening to attack anyone; they just want to be left alone; and sovereign.
For critical thinking-able humans sovereignty is the bottom line; NK insist's on its sovereignty.
It's important to note; at least 28 countries (and counting?) have given up their sovereignty to the U.S. in the guise of NATO membership. Numerous other countries have, if not literally, then effectively, given up their sovereignty to the U.S. outright.
Demand sovereignty, and one automatically becomes an enemy; bend the knee or die.
That is the world as it is today; expect increasing numbers to refuse; the worm tu
Posted by: V. Arnold | Sep 3, 2017 8:00:21 AM | 23
qualtrough | Sep 3, 2017 7:56:25 AM | 22
Oops! My bad. Kudos to your point. Sorry...
Posted by: V. Arnold | Sep 3, 2017 8:04:39 AM | 24
This shows why we must attack IRAN ! ! !
Has anyone else noticed how Iran gets dragged into the N. Korean news coverage, especially on FOX? Here's a nauseating article in NR where the deranged author promotes the axis of evil but swaps in Syria for Iraq since we destroyed Iraq and we all know that an axis has to have three countries ...
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/450997/un-report-north-korea-syria-iran-relationship-extensive-long-standing
If anything, this should indicate how Iran's ballistic missile program is tactical and not meant for nuclear weapons. All of their testing has been on improving the accuracy of short / medium range missiles and not their range. Even Netanyahu intoned a few years ago, 'Iran can already reach Israel w/missiles, are you going to wait for them develop ICBM's?' Ballistic missiles meant for nuclear warheads only need an accuracy within a few km's.
Posted by: Christian Chuba | Sep 3, 2017 8:42:40 AM | 25
Isn't our negating policy first to specify preconditions that are unreasonable to a regime that fears the Gaddafi treatment; such as stopping all work on nuclear weapons?
This is a policy that has not worked in the past, yet we keep our arrogant posture. Yes, the State Department will say that previous carrots offered are soon sabotaged. But that is our side of the story. What they want is a peace treaty.
By the way, I wonder if Americans and other nationals are escaping South Korea; business people, missionaries, etc.
Posted by: Bart in VA | Sep 3, 2017 8:45:26 AM | 26
If Putin and Trump plays well the North Korea conflict, we may see a flip in the Congress finally realizing that the North Korea isuue cannot be solved without Russia and China's cooperation. Until now Russia and China have been playing cool, waiting to see pressure growing on the USA. Tillerson is well aware of that and has kept wooing Russia despite the humiliating actions the Congress has imposed on Russia.
China and Russia will not do anything without imposing conditions on the USA. With the threat of war looming , let see if the Congress will budge or if Trump will threat to resign!
Posted by: Virgile | Sep 3, 2017 9:06:06 AM | 27
Kim is telling the U.S. to bend the knee or die. Whether acting alone or as a tool of both Russia or China, he puts our entire 70-year project of World Empire at risk. Everyone who thinks that the U.S. will not respond with a massive preemptive attack under these circumstances needs to wake up. Kim has crossed all the red lines that were issued to him only three weeks ago. He has humiliated the entire military and diplomatic corps of the United States with his provocative and forbidden actions. There is no walking this back now. If we stand down, the Empire will be deemed a facade subject to endless extortion. It is a fate worse than death. That's why we must respond once and for all to this existential threat.
Posted by: RenoDino | Sep 3, 2017 9:13:15 AM | 28
look at the bright side. Escalating tensions with NK make it much harder for US to launch war against Iran.
Posted by: Ace Hanlon | Sep 3, 2017 9:20:38 AM | 29
Sensible article...yes from the Guardian.....key word "talk"....
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/sep/03/this-north-korean-nuclear-test-means-trump-must-now-start-talks
Posted by: notlurking | Sep 3, 2017 9:46:12 AM | 30
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Posted by: |