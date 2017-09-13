Post a comment

Links On And Of Propaganda
(Some bug caught up with me. I am too incapacitated to compose a decent blog post. A few links around the issue of propaganda shall substitute for it.)
Remember the sensational front page news about "Russian doping" during the Sochi Olympics and beyond? Well, here is the outcome of that "scandal":
World Anti-Doping Agency Clears 95 Russian Athletes
The World Anti-Doping Agency, the regulator of drugs in sports that produced mountainous evidence of Russia’s doping scheme, has agreed to clear 95 of the first 96 athletes whose cases have been reviewed, according to an internal report circulated among the organization’s executives in recent days.
The "mountainous evidence" the NYT regurgitated was evidently of a molehill.
Here is another slip in the "dangerous Russia" matrix. NATO expansion, we are now told, was not about Russia at all:
Western arms makers lobbied hard for the expansion of NATO into former Soviet satellite countries after the collapse of Communism. They have since lobbied both new and old NATO member states not to stray outside the alliance for weapons purchases that would cut into their business.
But to sell new weapons to eastern Europe one first has to get rid of its old ones. If possible by Making a Killing:
Since the outbreak of war in Syria, weapons from Central and Eastern Europe have flooded the conflict zone through two distinct pipelines – one sponsored by Saudi Arabia and coordinated by the CIA, and the other funded and directed by the Pentagon.
Related: How Western Capital Colonized Eastern Europe
---
The current campaign of Saudi financed jihadis in Myanmar is only the appetizer for a larger attack on Chinese (and Indian) interests. More foot soldiers need to be produced for that by infecting more people with radical Wahhabi propaganda:
Bangladesh approved the construction on its territory of 560 mosques on Wednesday, April 26. The project is financed by the Saudi government to the tune of over a billion dollars.
...
[T]he Gulf monarchy has reportedly spent more than 70 billion dollars (about 65 billion euros) since 1979 to finance such projects abroad.
---
During the election some unidentified dude on Facebook called for an anti-immigrant rally in Twin Falls, Idaho. Four (4) people claimed they came to the event but no rally took place.
Three (3!) Daily Beast "journalists" were tasked to investigate the issue. They produced a sorry whiff of hot air: Exclusive: Russia Used Facebook Events to Organize Anti-Immigrant Rallies on U.S. Soil
---
The New Yorker also wants to put crap into your brain:
Pyongyang is a city of simulated perfection, without litter or graffiti—or, for that matter, anyone in a wheelchair. Its population, of 2.9 million, has been chosen for political reliability and physical health.
Surely, the yearly Disability Days in the DPRK, with performances and sport events, never take place. The new school year ceremony at Pyongyang's Rehabilitation Centre for Children with Disability (vid) is just a fantasy.
On wonders how much the North Korean defector who enlightened the New Yorker was paid for that insight. Propaganda is costly. South Korea recently upped the top rate for North Korean opportunists to $860,000 a piece. The more outrageous their claims are, the higher their income.
---
The Global Engagement Center ...
.. is an interagency entity, housed at the State Department. ... It was established pursuant to Executive Order 13721, signed on on March 14, 2016, which states that the Center “shall lead the coordination, integration, and synchronization of Government-wide communications activities directed at foreign audiences abroad in order to counter the messaging and diminish the influence of international terrorist organizations,” such as ISIL.
... of "international terrorist organizations" - hmmm -
... allowed the Global Engagement Center to ask the Pentagon for $40 million, bringing its total 2017 spending to about $80 million. About $60 million of that was to be used to counter Russian influence operations; about $19 million was aimed at ISIS.
---
Contrasting the above is some real journalism from the Cincinnati Enquirer: Seven Days of Heroin - This is what an epidemic looks like - recommended!
Posted by b on September 13, 2017 at 12:07 PM | Permalink
thanks b... the link at 'more foot soldiers' regarding the wahabbi mosques being built in bangledesh is particularly concerning... of course the folks on the royingha thread were upset at the suggestion there could be some jihadi funding anywhere in the neighbourhood.. the usa state dept make a focus of this topic in the past 2 daily briefings basically blaming the leadership in myrammar for all the problems.. too bad the usa can't get it's head out of saudi arabia's ass, but it can't...
Posted by: james | Sep 13, 2017 12:38:57 PM | 1
Thanks for posting the links and their info, b, and please recover soon! I try to spend my time looking for the unpublished news while relying on people like b to expose the Lies.
It's not just the published propaganda, small and Big Lies; it's also neglecting to report on important events, like the recent series of Summits--SCO & BRICS--and the well attended and geopolitically important economic conferences held in Russia and China, the most recent of which was in Vladivostok and attended by both North and South Korean delegations. Pepe Escobar's report was published today by atimes, detailing the way to move beyond the engineered DPRK crisis that will most likely be dogged by the Outlaw US Empire, http://www.atimes.com/article/russia-china-plan-north-korea-stability-connectivity/ Then there's the seemingly insane "threat" to exclude China from the SWIFT system that one commentator at SouthFront described as "the shot in the foot heard 'round the world."
Posted by: karlof1 | Sep 13, 2017 12:39:37 PM | 2
The NY Times article on the alleged doping issues is hilarious. This paragraph stands out:
"The closed cases are very likely to set off a debate in the sports world over whether Russia’s schemes were so successful in destroying evidence that defensible cases cannot be built against some athletes, or whether officials have taken a soft approach to punishments."
This from a paper which often expresses fear that core "enlightenment values", or western values - like the presumption of innocence? - are under threat.
Posted by: jayc | Sep 13, 2017 12:39:56 PM | 3
the link on the bottom from the cincinnati.com site is shocking..
Posted by: james | Sep 13, 2017 12:47:10 PM | 4
The underlying source that SecuredBorders originated in Russia is a Russian article:
http://www.rbc.ru/magazine/2017/04/58d106b09a794710fa8934ac?from=subject
The article also implausibly asserted that the Twitter account Tea Party News also originated in Russia.
Facebook has removed the SecuredBorders site.
Posted by: Steve | Sep 13, 2017 12:47:17 PM | 5
Bombshell Report Catches Pentagon Falsifying Paperwork For Weapons Transfers To Syrian Rebels
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-09-13/bombshell-report-catches-pentagon-falsifying-paperwork-weapons-transfers-linked-orga
Posted by: OJS | Sep 13, 2017 12:50:45 PM | 6
b
You seem to have missed the biggie - Jim Rutenberg's expose of RT, Sputnik and Putin's perfidy with their Info Op..
RT, Sputnik and Russia’s New Theory of War
How the Kremlin built one of the most powerful information weapons of the 21st century
— and why it may be impossible to stop.
I'm all for Info Wars as no many people dir so I hope the USA caves before the might of Russia and we have a few decades of peace to see me into the ground.
This is going to be all over the Clintonist blogs as definitive evidence that it was RT and Sputnik that cost Saint Hillary the presidency. I started to read it but it made me sick so I gave up. Perhaps someone of greater intestinal fortitude can do better.
Posted by: Ghostship | Sep 13, 2017 1:07:25 PM | 7
Along similar lines here is the BBC sneering at Russian efforts to restore normality in Syria. The tour seems well organized...that translates into BBC speak as 'carefully orchestrated'.
http://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-41245939/a-guided-tour-around-syria-with-the-russian-army
Posted by: dh | Sep 13, 2017 1:10:07 PM | 8
>>>> dh | Sep 13, 2017 1:10:07 PM | 8
Perhaps the BBC should take a tour round Syria without the Russian Army, they'd find a visit to Jisr-al-shughur very informative. I'm told the local Uighur rebels are secular, democratic and house-trained so it should be quite an experience for the BBC reporters.
Posted by: Ghostship | Sep 13, 2017 1:39:41 PM | 9
All that is left to the supremacist West to excel at is debt and propaganda.
Posted by: AriusArmenian | Sep 13, 2017 1:54:54 PM | 10
Hope you're feeling better soon b..
Thanks for the links folks. Keep'em coming, I'm reading them all today..
Posted by: ben | Sep 13, 2017 2:02:34 PM | 11
Maria Sharapova was caught up in this Russian doping dragnet and anti-Russia hysteria. Hard to feel sorry for someone worth over $250 million, but in this case I do because of the fact that even after she did her suspension time, she wasn't allowed to play in Grand Slam events in England and France. Her high profile as Russia most successful female athlete made her a desirable target for NATO's wrath.
Posted by: RenoDino | Sep 13, 2017 2:18:27 PM | 12
Apparently, North Korea has evaded sanctions by building ski resorts with banned equipment. Here is a video of a trip by snowboarders to one of the three ski areas in North Korea. Note that the cult of the great leader is everywhere in the DPRK but is is just more transparent than in countries such as the US, Germany, France, Canada, etc: http://www.nationalgeographic.com/video/shorts/this-is-what-its-like-inside-north-koreas-luxury-ski-resort/
In support of "B" links about NATO "helping Eastern European countries get rid of the Cold War weapons are two links that show how the weapons are being disposed of:
http://www.balkaninsight.com/en/article/the-pentagon-s-2-2-billion-soviet-arms-pipeline-flooding-syria-09-12-2017
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-28/journalist-interrogated-fired-story-linking-cia-and-syria-weapons-flights
Trump is continuing to follow Rahm Emanuel philosophy: "You never let a serious crisis go to waste". Then again he may not be aware of these operations as he doesn't read anything other than text messages, at least until Twitter bans him.
Posted by: Krollchem | Sep 13, 2017 2:24:16 PM | 13
@Ghostship | Sep 13, 2017 1:07:25 PM | 7
If you're trying to discredit b, dun waste your time, most MoA are seasons bloggers and do fact checks from alternate sources - reliable real news.
I'm a RT and Sputnik supporter. Please go fly kits
Posted by: OJS | Sep 13, 2017 2:25:36 PM | 14
Heads up that I hear Reuters will be releasing a 'big story' about Russia and Facebook Thursday or Friday of this week. Stand by for more unsubstantiated allegations incoming.
Posted by: WorldBLee | Sep 13, 2017 2:27:54 PM | 15
OJS @14
I don't think Ghostship was trying to discredit b.
Posted by: spudski | Sep 13, 2017 2:32:23 PM | 16
Hopefully it's not Kreislaufzusammenbruch.
Posted by: SlapHappy | Sep 13, 2017 2:42:46 PM | 17
>>>> OJS | Sep 13, 2017 2:25:36 PM | 14
I started to read it but it made me sick so I gave up.
I think that might suggest that I had no positive thoughts about the article what so ever.
Posted by: Ghostship | Sep 13, 2017 2:52:05 PM | 18
The PR phrase "Making the world safe for Democracy" is still used in today's propaganda but was first used to promote the US entry into WWI. The originator was Edward Bernays, Sigmund Freud's nephew, and who could be considered the "godfather" of modern propaganda techniques to control the "masses".
An excellent "old" BBC 4 part series "The Century of the Self" traces the history of this methodology from WWI through to Bill Clinton's second election and also Tony Blair's election. It is well worth the time to have a look at how the governments and corporations manipulate us to their benefit.
Part 1 link (JustAdamCurtis channel):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DnPmg0R1M04
Posted by: Dean | Sep 13, 2017 2:54:32 PM | 19
Hi
Hope you get better soon.
Thank you for the link to the heroin story. I just finished reading it and it was very interesting although sad. Would never have come across it without reading your website.
Posted by: Justi | Sep 13, 2017 3:00:02 PM | 20
ojs #14
I do think you completely missed the point Ghostship was trying to make.
Posted by: ToivoS | Sep 13, 2017 3:04:43 PM | 21
Continuing "b"DPRK thread, here is an English translation (CC) of a popular woman band the is promoting studying to improve the DPRK. The band does a lot of fun propaganda pieces for their version of the great leader.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ycdDHP7QfWo
Still education is better than taking drugs as in the last link "b" cited. Speaking of drug use in America, over 50 million Americans are addicted to Oxycontin in addition to sugar, alcohol, tobacco, heroin, designer drugs, etc (not to mention sex, gambling, sports, food).
https://www.drugabuse.gov/publications/drugfacts/understanding-drug-use-addiction
As Churchill once said "sometimes it is best to do nothing" which I feel is the best response to the DPRK regime. Unfortunately, US leaders are not trained in system dynamics and thus cannot recognize s feedback as their brains are wired to linear engineering flow diagrams.
Posted by: Krollchem | Sep 13, 2017 3:08:30 PM | 22
>>>> james | Sep 13, 2017 12:47:10 PM | 4
the link on the bottom from the cincinnati.com site is shockingThe really scary part, heroin is a problem all across the United States, cities, towns and rural areas and current policies can do nothing about it. The only thing that might make a difference is if opiates are legalised. States started legalising cannabis causing the price to collapse for the product which was the Mexican cartels major revenue source . At the same time, there was a massive crackdown on prescription opiates which left large numbers of people with an addiction to opiates without a reliable supply, so the Mexican cartels switched up their supplies of heroin to meet this demand and stepped. Nationwide legalisation of opiates would at least stop all the deaths from bad heroin or infection from dirty needles and would put the Mexican cartels out of the market. Get them all back onto prescription opiates which are far safer and often allow users to lead relatively normal lives
Posted by: Ghostship | Sep 13, 2017 3:28:51 PM | 23
Posted by: Krollchem | Sep 13, 2017 3:08:30 PM | 22
As Churchill once said "sometimes it is best to do nothing" which I feel is the best response to the DPRK regime. Unfortunately, US leaders are not trained in system dynamics and thus cannot recognize s feedback as their brains are wired to linear engineering flow diagrams.
I blame a protestant "an idle mind is playground for the devil" ethics for that, seeing being idle as a great sin. Or perhaps it is a good servant's ethics. You see it at workplaces all over, people running around desperately trying to be busy, working hard, contributing.
Posted by: hopehely | Sep 13, 2017 3:57:51 PM | 24
@ Ghostship 23
I think you might find that heroin supply in the continental US has been under control of the CIA for a very long time, not the Mexican Cartels, and your comment smacks of disinformation.
Only a fool cannot see that the USA's continued presence in Afghanistan is only about the poppy fields.
Posted by: insanity | Sep 13, 2017 4:15:34 PM | 25
Yes, an expanded NATO was primarily to expand arms sales. We need commonality of weapons! Don't buy Leopard tanks when you can buy M1's, etc.
>current news report-- "WASHINGTON — The U.S. State Department has set a new one-year record for clearing weapon sales, with $75.9 billion cleared by the department and announced by the Defense"
So let's send a big "thank you" to the countries that are arming up against all those terrorists in the world, in Iran Korea Russia China Yemen Somalia, and to all those who are dying for the cause in Afghanistan Syria Iraq Yemen and hopefully more to come in Korea and China, if the generals can work it out.
>In Afghanistan the new strategy is to bomb a city or town as soon as the Taliban invests it. Don't wait, bomb it tonight. The whole city. So the Air Force dropped more than 500 weapons in Afghanistan last month — the largest monthly tally since 2012 — continuing an uptick seen throughout this year, according to newly released military data. Trump last month announced plans for a new strategy, which he said would include attacking “America’s enemies.” “I will not say when we are going to attack, but attack we will,” Trump said in a televised speech.
>This is the strategy employed in Iraq and Syria, and formerly in Vietnam. Remember-- We destroyed the city to save it? One town in northern Syria, Kobane, was destroyed. For almost five months, B-1 crews from the 9th Bomb Squadron at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, focused on one town — Kobani in Syria — in the battle against the Islamic State group, each bomber dropping all ts bombs. In the military operations world, it's called going "Winchester."The term refers to a military asset expending all of its weapons. When a B-1 returns to base without a single bomb on board, the crew on the ground slaps a "W" sticker inside the bomb bay doors to note the mission. For the 9th Bomb Squadron's deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, weapons airmen slapped 31 "W" stickers on the insides of their B-1. "There's nothing cooler than seeing the jet come home Winchester, and especially getting to stick that sticker under the door,"a B-1 crew chief identified as Sgt. Barnes said. . . .Go here to see Kobane after the bombing.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Sep 13, 2017 4:30:14 PM | 26
hopehely@24
Your good servant's ethics comment on Western society was right on. Seems that all societies have levers to control/channel behavior. Here is a link to an article on "1984" in Europe today:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/how-to-stay-sane-at-a-time-of-increasing-insanity/5608846
insanity@25
Initially, the CIA drug routes(whitewashed by the deep state) were from Columbia and El Salvador as documented in:
https://www.rt.com/usa/194992-cia-crack-scandal-webb/
Subsequently, to control the drug supply the US DEA/CIA arranged to consolidate the Mexican drug trade to one vetted supplier by helping it kill off the other dozen or so cartels.
Posted by: Krollchem | Sep 13, 2017 4:32:49 PM | 27
@23 ghostship... it is a huge problem, but more then legalizing it, would be to make a better life for people in the usa so they all didn't feel like 'dog eat dog' rules applied to them and anyone who wanted to participate in some different context... as carter recently stated - usa is run by the rich 1% essentially... it isn't a democracy anymore...and it is a very exploitive environment that drive the more sensitive types into places of refuge - drugs being a poor choice, but one of the choices available to them..
Posted by: james | Sep 13, 2017 4:34:33 PM | 28
Then there's the seemingly insane "threat" to exclude China from the SWIFT system that one commentator at SouthFront described as "the shot in the foot heard 'round the world."
Posted by: karlof1 | Sep 13, 2017 12:39:37 PM | 2
Yes! I saw that on Zero Hedge, I had a flash of Putin's face easing into a Cheshire Cat smile. What absolute idiocy.
Although if the real goal of this announcement is to reduce the value of the dollar to nothingness it would be a great way to harm China who would be holding trillions(?) of near worthless paper.
Posted by: frances | Sep 13, 2017 4:46:48 PM | 29
hopehely@24
Your good servant's ethics comment on Western society was right on. Seems that all societies have levers to control/channel behavior. Here is a link to an article on "1984" in Europe today:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/how-to-stay-sane-at-a-time-of-increasing-insanity/5608846
Posted by: Krollchem | Sep 13, 2017 4:32:49 PM | 27
Your "1984" link?
Written by some calling himself Sir Julian Rose.
"Julian is an early pioneer of UK organic farming, a writer, international activist and president of The International Coalition to Protect the Polish Countryside."
What's a UK guy doing setting himself up as President of something called "The International Coalition to Protect the Polish Countryside". Sir Julian is an hereditary member of the Brit Aristocracy
"Sir" Julian likes to write things like "we demand that the President and the Polish Government . . . . "
what is an Aristocratic Brit prick doing setting himself up as someone who thinks he has the right to make demands of any gov't but his own UK Govt?
If "SIR" Julian is so concerned with "The Countryside" how come he has decided to concentrate on the polish countryside and not the Brit countryside? Its not like the Brit Countryside has been "saved" and is now "safe" for small farmers (one of "Sir" Julian's pet peeves)
Wiki:
"regular listeners to BBC Radio 4's 'Farming To Day' will have heard Julian's 2007 monthly "Letters from Poland" passionately highlighting the crisis provoked by forcing 'corporate globalisation' onto traditional family farming communities."
These are exactly the things his own Brit countryside is suffering from. How come this aristocratic prick has decided to set himself up as champion of the Polish Countryside and not the UK countryside?
The fact that "Sir" Julian, hereditary Aristocratic prick and owner of a "thousand-acre estate and baronetcy passed down from his great-grandfather", has decided to set himself champion of "small farming" in some country other than the one he is a citizen of is somewhat ironic, to say the least
Posted by: Just Sayin' | Sep 13, 2017 5:02:34 PM | 30
That New Yorker article pretends, lies, about claims of germ warfare during the Korean war being widely "debunked"--Osnos' term.
It's near the very end of the article.
Posted by: Jay | Sep 13, 2017 5:08:57 PM | 31
b. that Bersidsky article you link to and its statistics are a joke.
Wikipedia - net international investment position
Applying these criteria, the US are foreign owned.
Eastern European openness to investment does not mean this is restricted to Western Europe - China is interested, too, with more money to spend and Russia has invested in some energy projects.
From the above Financial Times link
The growing east-west divide in Europe on China will be on display next week in Beijing. Mr Xi will gather “a circle of friends”, as described by Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, for a summit on China’s “new Silk Road”. Most European leaders have decided to miss the summit, with the notable exception of the Hungarian, Serb and Polish prime ministers and Czech president, who are scheduled to attend.
Posted by: somebody | Sep 13, 2017 5:20:54 PM | 32
This is the strategy employed in Iraq and Syria, and formerly in Vietnam. Remember-- We destroyed the city to save it?Posted by: Don Bacon | Sep 13, 2017 4:30:14 PM | 26
Yes, this is the US strategy used in North Korea too. I think the US MIC when it is either losing a war or losing control it bombs a country flat. I don't know if it is pique or dollars driving such decisions, probably both:(
Posted by: frances | Sep 13, 2017 5:38:47 PM | 33
>>>> insanity | Sep 13, 2017 4:15:34 PM | 25
I think you might find that heroin supply in the continental US has been under control of the CIA for a very long time, not the Mexican Cartels, and your comment smacks of disinformation. Only a fool cannot see that the USA's continued presence in Afghanistan is only about the poppy fields.
Back in the last century I would have agreed with you but on September 11th, 2001 everything changed. The CIA now had access to all the money it needs while previously it hadn't and most of the money raised through dealing drugs was used to fund CIA projects such as the Contras, although there probably were some corrupt individuals who personally profited from the CIA's drug trade.
It appears that the vast majority of the heroin consumed within the US is grown in Mexico with most of the balance coming from Columbia, so the production in Afghanistan has little impact on the US. Afghan heroin provides about 60% of the Taliban's income, so if the CIA were involved in the Afghan heroin business, the US and other militaries fighting in Afghanistan would have made the world aware of it. Where I can see the possibility of CIA involvement is encouraging the heroin to flow through Iran and Russia for various reasons which I'll leave to your imagination.
So unless you can produce real evidence to the contrary, I'll go on thinking that for almost all of this century, the CIA has been out of the drugs trade and that heroin distribution in the US is now controlled by the Mexican cartels regardless of what Hollywood suggests.
Posted by: Ghostship | Sep 13, 2017 5:42:14 PM | 34
@23 ghostship... it is a huge problem, but more then legalizing it, would be to make a better life for people in the usa so they all didn't feel like 'dog eat dog' ...and it is a very exploitive environment that drive the more sensitive types into places of refuge - drugs being a poor choice, but one of the choices available to them..
Posted by: james | Sep 13, 2017 4:34:33 PM | 28
Totally agree.I live in Massachusetts just outside of Boston in a small well off town and my grandchildren attended the schools. The oldest now in college tells me, "Any and every drug is available everywhere." He said that while in HS, about half of the students were trying or on something. Pills, coke, heroin in particular. He has already lost two friends to overdoses and has stopped seeing 5 or 6 HS friends because of their addictions. It appears (to me) to be equivalent to the 60's here when every drug was available. Then it was coke, speed, heroin and in poorer areas crack, lots of it. I believe the massive amount of heroin addicts in the US and the incredibly low price it sells for is because of the US control of Afghanistan's poppy crop.
I think back to the Chinese Opium Wars, it is time we had a few of our own.
Posted by: frances | Sep 13, 2017 5:58:40 PM | 35
>>>> james | Sep 13, 2017 4:34:33 PM | 28
I quite agree and it's good that Sanders is now going for single-payer health care.
One thing I can't quite work out is that the proponents of single-payer in the US suggest that moving from the current system (if can call it one) to single-payer will reduce US health care expenditure from $3 trillion to $2 - 2.5 trillion. But as a Brit, I know that the health care expenditure in the UK totals $200 billion for ~60 million people so why shouldn't the US with it's "can do" rather than the UK's "could do" attitude deliver similar health care to the UK for it's population of 330 million (5.5 x UK's 60 million) for $1.1 trillion. Funding it with national health insurance paid by both employees and employer with no cap would be acceptable to the vast majority of the population and the 1% don't have enough votes to worry about, and with $1.9 trillion freed up that could be spent on infrastructure projects, (irony alert even Trump might support it.
The other thing that would need to happen before legalisation of all opiates, is that all manufacture and distribution of opiates should become a state monopoly as Big Pharma can be guaranteed to fuck it up for profit.
Posted by: Ghostship | Sep 13, 2017 6:02:14 PM | 36
>>>> frances | Sep 13, 2017 5:58:40 PM | 35
A friend of mine who because of her two brothers' addiction and problems was opposed to legalisation of recreational drugs until she saw a dealer outside her son's primary school (the point she realised there were advantages to having two brothers who were addicts and dealers) who was giving away "free samples" to future customers to get them addicted. Primary schools in the UK cater for five to eleven year olds. Taking the profit out of drugs entirely is the only way and that requires legalisation.
Posted by: Ghostship | Sep 13, 2017 6:20:20 PM | 37
