Post a comment

The Intercept Mistranslates Assad Speech - Smears Syria As Neo-Nazi
There have long been attempts in the anti-Syrian media to claim alignment of the socialist and anti-sectarian Syrian government with western fascist and religious supremacist elements. The latest in this propaganda genre is the just published Intercept piece Why White Nationalists Love Bashar al-Assad.
The Intercept is a rather dubious news outlet founded by Pierre Omidyar, a major owner of the auctioning site eBay and its PayPal banking division. It most recent remarkable moment was its betrayal of a NSA whistle-blower who fatuously had trusted The Intercept to act professionally:
The Intercept published a leaked five page NSA analysis about alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections. Its reporting outed the leaker of the NSA documents. That person, R.L. Winner, has now been arrested and is likely to be jailed for years if not for the rest of her life.
As we noted back in June when the above incident happened:
The Intercept pieces are usually heavily editorialized and tend to have a mainstream "liberal" to libertarian slant. Some are highly partisan anti-Syrian/pro-regime change propaganda. [...] Some of its later prominent hires (Ken Silverstein, Matt Taibbi) soon left and alleged that the place was run in a chaotic atmosphere and with improper and highly politicized editing.
The new Intercept piece published yesterday insinuates that the Syrian government under President Bashar Assad is liked by white supremacists because it somehow is itself fascist. Here is how the outlet announced the piece:
The screed, written by one Mariam Elba, has a rather crude thesis. Its core is solely based on a false translation of a speech Bashar Assad held on August 20:
It shouldn’t be surprising that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has become an idol among white nationalists in the United States.
...
Assad’s authoritarianism uses the same buzzwords as the far-right to describe the society he’s trying to build in his own country — a pure, monolithic society of devotees to his own power.
...
As the chaos of Charlottesville and its aftermath was unfolding, Assad addressed a group of diplomats in Damascus about the ongoing war in Syria. “We lost many of our youth and infrastructure,” he said, “but we gained a healthier and more homogenous society.”
Whereas white nationalists aim to create a healthy and homogeneous society through racial purity, for Assad it means a society free of any kind of political dissent, excluding any Syrian living outside the territory his regime controls. Anyone who does not fit Assad’s specific definition of what it means to be Syrian is up for execution.
The assertions in that last quoted paragraph are obviously baloney.
1. It is not the aim of "white nationalists aim to create a healthy and homogeneous society through racial purity". Those people want "their kind" to rule absolutely while all "other" people are to be their slaves. They are (sectarian) racists. The society the white supremacists want would neither be "healthy" nor "homogeneous".
2. The Syrian government has not excluded anyone. Indeed the Syrian government continued to pay its employees, like teachers, even when those sided with and worked under its enemies. Where possible it continued to supply all its citizens in enemy held areas. The Syrian government did not and does not execute anyone for merely having or voicing an opinion. It even reconciles with ten-thousands of "rebels" who once fought against it. None of these get executed.
The assertions made by the Intercept writer are unfounded. Moreover they are based on a false translation. Assad never called for a "more homogeneous society" as it is interpreted in the piece. See these remarks by knowledgeable Syrians and Arabic speakers made shortly after Assad's speech and before that Intercept screed was written:
EHSANI2 @EHSANI22 - 7:05 PM - 21 Aug 2017
1-Of the 53-minute important speech by #Assad yesterday nothing seemed more important for Opp than a single word he uttered - "Homogeneous"
2-Many in Opp pounced are presumably pointing to this as confirmation that Assad is equating a more homogenous society as being less Sunni
3-Reading transcript of his speech in more detail rather than pouncing on a word though seems to give a different interpretation.
...
10-What #Assad presumably meant is that when the whole society agrees on one identity that is less sectarian, it becomes more "homogenous"
11-Homogenous as opposed to co-existence is a more durable state that can allow society to survive future wars and struggles.
Moreover - the speech was held in Arabic. Assad never said "homogenous" as it is understood in the English language:
Sophia @les_politiques - 1:48 AM - 22 Aug 2017
1/ 'Homogenous' is a poor translation for 'moutajaness'.
2/ 'Tajannouss' means existence of similarities. But existence of similarities (resemblances) doesn't logically imply homogeneity. (Pics 1, 2 of lexicon entry)
3/ 'Jeness' (category) is subdivided into 'espèces' (kinds). (Arabic-French translation by Kazimirski.)
4 /It is clear that the similarities #Assad mentioned are attitudes toward sectarianism in Syrian society...
5/ In the sense that the war has purged sectarianism from Syrian society therefore making it coalesce as one category against sectarianism.
While the white supremacists in the U.S. and elsewhere want a society where one race (and its dominant religion) rules supreme, the Syrian president called for the opposite. A society that is non-racist and non-sectarian. The homogeneous aspect of that envisioned society is its common rejection of racism and sectarianism. Assad essentially called for "e pluribus unum", the opposite of what white supremacists want to achieve.
The radical (willful?) misinterpretation of Assad's speech in the Intercept is in line with other propagandist claptrap in U.S. media. It is highly opinionated nonsense based on the factually false translation and interpretation of a speech, which expressed the opposite of what the Intercept author asserts.
The publishing of the piece confirms again that the Intercept is in not the "fearless, adversarial journalism" it set out to be, nor is it a leftish-progressive outlet as some had expected. It is just a minor rag flogging narrow U.S. mainstream nonsense with pinches of neocon claptrap in-between.
---
Added:
Caitlin Johnstone adds to the criticism of the Intercept piece: ‘The Intercept’ Tries To Conflate Opposition To US Syria Intervention With Neo-Nazism.
Posted by b on September 9, 2017 at 08:13 AM | Permalink
I think Assad meant "united", as in "united we stand, divided we fall"...
Posted by: ProPeace | Sep 9, 2017 8:22:39 AM | 1
white nationalism is a different animal than white supremacism. think less subjugation and more segregation. they basically want their own indian reservations.
Posted by: Cahaba | Sep 9, 2017 8:28:53 AM | 2
I gave up on The Intercept when they began looking more like the NYT edited by Bezo from WAPO. Their editorial policy (lf they have one) looks like a bicycle with a wrapped front wheel...wobbling down the road.
b, excellent analysis. used to be a die-hard Glen Greenwald supporter during his association with Salon and Guardian days and soon found he's no better than his master Pierre Omidyar. Glen Greenwald uses people (Julian Assange) to propels his stardom as a fake progressive. Intercept avoided topics on Ukraine (Petro Poroshenko) and Brazil (Michel Tamer) both are NeoCons.
Posted by: OJS | Sep 9, 2017 8:43:58 AM | 4
Arab socialism is very threatening to the global order of western financial hegemony. The Arab countries may actually try to use their resources for their own benefit.
Posted by: financial matters | Sep 9, 2017 8:44:14 AM | 5
The vast majority of Syrian Shias, Alawis, Christians, secularists, Druze, and Sunnis are united against the jihadi rebels and support Syria's war against them. If "united against jihadis" means homogenous so be it. The Intercept doesn't have a clue apparently.
Posted by: sleepy | Sep 9, 2017 8:59:33 AM | 6
It's fortunate few people read The Intercept but this is the type of crap that gets picked up by Huffington, yahoo, google, etc
Posted by: Alaric | Sep 9, 2017 9:38:57 AM | 7
The screed:
"There’s a simple explanation for how the American far-right became curiously infatuated with the Arab totalitarian leader: Their hearts were won over by the Assad family’s years-old propaganda campaign at home in Syria. Assad’s authoritarianism uses the same buzzwords as the far-right to describe the society he’s trying to build in his own country — a pure, monolithic society of devotees to his own power. American neo-Nazis see Assad as a hero."
In the context, the author seems like a school/college girl who rather hastily wrote her homework, ignoring basic facts about Assad and the white nationalists she watched (in person or on videos). Let focus on the Americans who were described. There is no trace that they knew ANYTHING about Syria except standard fare from our media. In particular, they admire the use of barrel bombs and chemical weapons. The major theme is "if you have enemies, hit them with everything you can", and additionally, the enemies of Assad are Islamist radicals whom our right wing radicals hate too. And in so happens that they are not wrong on that particular point -- Islamist radicals are bad news. As far as "whack them hard" attitude, recall the maniac who is "Fox News defense and foreign policy analysis" waxing poetically on the deep wisdom of cave dwellers attacking a hostile cave, and using them as an inspiration to nuke North Korea. This is a widely spread meme.
If our right wing yahoos were inclined to read Assad speeches, they would perhaps also know the denials of the use of chemical weapons, although they could dismiss them. Like when US government denies the use of torture, but they think that it is very good they torture is used ("of course, they deny it, but they do the right thing"). I admit that I am sceptical about the owners of the T-shirts discussed by Miriam Ebla being voracious readers. Regardless, their tropes come from American mainstream media, the factual statements are not doubted too much, but the perspective is very different.
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Sep 9, 2017 9:40:33 AM | 8
What Assad was trying to do is give the Syrian war some sense so people can feel good about what their family died for and what their areas got destroyed for - looking at the bright side.
Obviously there isn't any and Syrians should replace him simply for not having been able to prevent the war.
The analogy to US racism is stupid - a true analogy would be Mormons going to war against Evangelicals, or Evangelicals against Catholics which everybody in the US would consider ridiculous but not in Ireland.
When a history of repression and resistance is handed down generations the fault lines can be reactivated by interested parties - in the US, Ireland, Syria or Ukraine. The fault lines can be anything, sect, language, race.
Right wing nutters admire any dictatorship or authoritarian regime. It is psychological.
The US deep state however still dreams of inciting a "Sunni uprising" against Russia. That Al Qaeda defeats the object does not enter their thick brains.
Posted by: somebody | Sep 9, 2017 9:56:37 AM | 9
#4
Good call I to read GG when all he had was his blog.
Thanks b
Posted by: jo6pac | Sep 9, 2017 10:01:26 AM | 10
There have been a lot of posts here that highlight how little the West understands the history, culture, politics or even the language of the Middle East, which makes it possible for news agencies to broadcast and report anything they wish to say on the subject.
Posted by: ralphieboy | Sep 9, 2017 10:13:45 AM | 11
This line of attack against Syria has been remarkably effective with liberals who wanted a reason to say Syria was bad while it fights against ISIS and Al Qaeda. Thank you for the thorough debunking.
Posted by: Pespi | Sep 9, 2017 10:18:34 AM | 12
Whenever anybody "seriously" uses the alleged term "white nationalism" I instantly tune them out. What about "black internationalism"?
No time to go into details. But there simply is no "white nationalism". If people actually use terms that mean nothing, and merely trigger some emotional response, then those people are going to be incapable of any actual thought. Crimethink. "1984".
Posted by: blues | Sep 9, 2017 10:35:02 AM | 13
@Piotr Berman "their tropes come from American mainstream media"
Wow, I can't believe you are really so naive?
In my comment on the Syria thread that brought that Intercept piece into Moa's attention I wrote:
"I've long suspected Charlottesville was a false flag provocation where the alt-right was led into a trap"
It's shocking that anybody reading MoA at this time and day could not recognize that simple fact, that those guys displaying slogans in support of lies about Assad crimes are not his supporters, neither they support Syrian, or in general, anti-imperialistic cause. They are agent provocatours, paid by the same "global deep state" forces who control imperialist propaganda outlets like NYT, WaPo, and apparently The Intercept. It's a PSYOP rooted in research by Freud, Bernays, Pavlov, a part of the Tavistock agenda. That ridiculous, absurd slogans were displayed purposefully to taint the anti-imperialist movement, supporters of Assad, Syria, Russia, to give them a bad name by associating with "Nazis", to "poison the well" if you will. Steered, coordinated, instigated, payrolled by the smae people who sent terrorists to Syria, Libya, Iraq and the rapefugees (the heinous crime in Rimini on a Polish couple being the most recent example) to the EU.
Clearly the group of well meaning nationalists was set up for a false flag by their suspicious leader - that was discovered by commenters, investigators on other fora, I gave an example in the other thread.
The whole point of me bringing that hit piece to the attention of MoA was to emphasize the fact that "Charlottesville" was an operation of special services, and the propaganda in The Intercept is a strong proof of that.
Posted by: ProPeace | Sep 9, 2017 10:57:12 AM | 14
Understanding different cultures is difficult, and I am a bit surprised to what extend it is difficult. For example, sad canuck posted somewhat lengthy explanation of Russian thinking, and it in my perspective, his knowledge was strangely fragmentary and he focused on aspects that were "strange" and often false. E.g. that if insulted, a Russian would reply with a single syllable. ?! Now, that is possible, but the Russian word cited by sad canuck was somehow missing one vowel. Moreover, it is a fragment of a longer expression that (a) means get out of here! or "get away" (b) is used as a foreign, mis-accented expression in Polish. The bad language that an offended Russian may use is very rich and to some extend, admired in other nations for its creativity.
For example, the full expression in question is "poshol von!", and recently the leader of the currently ruling party in Poland adressed a member of parliament that was shouting a question to him with a single syllable, "von!", which is Russian for "away", rather than using Polish "precz [prech]".
In any case, Intercept is not "evil" in my perspective, but it shows both good and bad aspects of "well meaning liberal thinking". One bad aspect is that they do not understand societies like Libya, Syria, Russia or Ukraine and yet they feel obliged to write "expert stuff". Slightly more surprisingly, they do not understand "deplorable" fellow citizens. While a trip to Ukraine or Syria may be expensive, and there is a language problem etc., preparing a discussion with a "deplorable" person is not equally hard.
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Sep 9, 2017 11:04:32 AM | 15
The Intercept article is even more of a jaw-dropper than I thought it would be from reading b's post. She also gets in some digs at, who else, the dark lord himself, by way of an eminent scholar from Portland State:
"Alexander Reid Ross, a lecturer of geography at Portland State University and author of the new book, “Against the Fascist Creep,” said Assad is a figure that is central to a realization of “Eurasianism.” The notion “holds that Russia will lead the world out of a dark age of materialism and toward an ultranationalist rebirth of homogenous ethno-states federated under a heterogeneous spiritual empire,” Reid Ross said.
In other words, the Assad dynasty, with the strong backing of Vladimir Putin’s authoritarian state in Russia, is the Middle East’s leading force toward creating a society that is spiritually, socially, and politically “pure.” Cosmopolitanism, with diversity in political thought and social identity, is an obstacle for those aiming to realize this vision."
Did the readers of this blog know that ISIS and Nusra Front are the primary exponents in the Middle East today of Cosmopolitanism? I bet you didn't, mired as you are in the toils of obscurantist "Eurasianism". My guess is that the linebacker of Portland State's football team has more valuable geopolitical insights than does Professor Reid Ross.
The whole point of me bringing that hit piece to the attention of MoA was to emphasize the fact that "Charlottesville" was an operation of special services, and the propaganda in The Intercept is a strong proof of that.
Posted by: ProPeace | Sep 9, 2017 10:57:12 AM | 14
I rather doubt it. You postulate a rather elaborate attention to detail, like special T-shirts etc., but in my opinion, all of that could happen spontaneously, I recall even worse incidents in the past, and I do not see who and how could think to benefit -- in the putative secret services.
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Sep 9, 2017 11:17:11 AM | 17
Really too bad that another promising site has apparently been co-opted by the corporate empire. Not the first, and won't be the last, to fall into that category.
Posted by: ben | Sep 9, 2017 11:27:12 AM | 18
The Intercept is ta-rah! the ‘new media’ trying to take the place of for ex. the NYT. Greenwald was read and respected when he stuck to a ‘lawlerly’ line and critized Obama, Ok. Then.… These ppl only go where they feel they can swing a ‘novel’ line, where the money might be, and where they are safe. A supreme example of self-held starry-snowflake narcissim combined with blunt, vicious venality, which perforce implies deals with the PTB, even if the deals are silent. So they publish total BS made-up rubbish.
Imho, even in the genre, the Intercept is lousy. I wouldn’t be surprised if it folded very soon. I presume it is limping along. Huff Po is probably the success story here, but my knowledge about all this is not broad, so just ‘impressions’….
Posted by: Noirette | Sep 9, 2017 11:59:53 AM | 19
thanks b.. if i only read the tweet, that would be enough to know what a deceptive operation the intercept is... too bad greenwald had to latch his pony to that group.. i guess the money is really good.. bad karma though...
Posted by: james | Sep 9, 2017 12:09:06 PM | 20
@4 OJS, 10 jo6pac
I used to read Greenwald too back in his blog days. I loved his Constitutional analyses, and they seemed like a labor of love coming from him. I thought him very righteously wired back then.
I hate to talk about people rather than facts, but Greenwald's case is kind of scary to show how a man of apparent integrity can change when options open up to move to a new level of wealth, or fame - I'm not sure which, perhaps both. I find it sad.
We've discussed here before how Snowden trusted Greenwald to release the files he took from NSA, but only a fraction have appeared, and the rest are presumably lost now forever, or perhaps sealed at Pierre Omidyar's discretion.
The Intercept is a strange kind of psy-op, a wolf in sheep's clothing, I'm sure of that. I think it was an attempt to co-opt real journalists to the dark side simply using money, without ideology, and I think the result we see is the mediocrity of money, and also its love of the established status quo.
I feel sorry for that other NSA leaker who trusted this nest of vipers. And I didn't know but I'm glad to read here that Matt Taibbi quit the rag.
Posted by: Grieved | Sep 9, 2017 12:09:42 PM | 21
Marium, Marium ... is she Welsh, lol?
Posted by: Chipnik | Sep 9, 2017 12:12:36 PM | 22
Greenwald is good at following the money.
With regard to the far right and Russia and Syria, both countries are religiously and ethnically diverse. Two seconds of research would have told the writer that Assad, an Alawite, commands the SAA, a predominately Sunni Arab organization. That alone would show the diversity of Syrian society and governmental functions, as would the blanket amnesty for rebels who lay down their arms and reintegrate with society.
Posted by: WorldBLee | Sep 9, 2017 12:12:53 PM | 23
21
Matt Tiabbi got suckered away from RS by a Juds billionaire under the ruse he would have his own rag, so don't defame Greenwald, he has to wiporry about whether he'll wake up dead, you don't. Matt, by the way, hasn't published anything of substance since Vampire Squid.
Posted by: Chipnik | Sep 9, 2017 12:16:12 PM | 24
17
Charlottsville was USAs Maidin Lite.
Posted by: Chipnik | Sep 9, 2017 12:20:05 PM | 25
@19 noirette.. huff post is a real piece of crap too as i see it..
Posted by: james | Sep 9, 2017 12:21:26 PM | 26
thanks also for the additional link of caitlin johnstones article... she's a good writer and is hitting the nail on the head.. to quote
"I’m writing against this article because I know its sentiment will be used as a weapon against people like me who speak out against western interventionism in Syria. The propaganda campaign against the Syrian government has failed, and it’s getting desperate, and now because of arguments like this which arise from that desperation it’s only a matter of time before people who contradict the establishment Syria narrative start getting shouted down as Nazi sympathizers.
and her tweet here is good too - 'Omidyar has gone full Bezos. This disgusting propaganda smear piece is designed to paint all opponents of the US war machine as Nazis.' that sounds about right... another media outlet turned piece of crap... why am i not surprised?
Posted by: james | Sep 9, 2017 12:31:36 PM | 27
Intercept knowing or unknowing published a propaganda piece; twisting the facts to justify horrific US foreign policy. Destroying nations to 'save' them.
Given how unsuccessful these projects have been and their numbing repetition, one has to conclude the ruling elite just like to break stuff.
A CIA mop up job; justifying what are and always will be war crimes.
Posted by: CD Waller | Sep 9, 2017 1:21:14 PM | 28
Actually, white supremists have NOTHING in common with Basharism (pluralism) and EVERYTHING in common with ethno-centric israelism.
The compromised Intercept, Mondoweiss, Alternet etcetera... are now very sophisticated Controlled Opposition projects - dingdingding!!
You can easily tell who was a genuine supporter of the terrorists in Syria all along by the tone and intent of their media articles coming out AFTER the decisive Deir-el-Zor victory by Bashar and co. The terrorists have lost the war and their western pals are eating bleak crow: beak, feather and claw.
Normal black and white people and all manner of islamophobe supremists love the Syrian army cuz they're mowing down islamist-head-chopping motherfucking terrorists. It's that simple: even baddies love to see baddy ass get kicked at the end of a movie.
... Sour-grapes much, Intercept?
Right now and for the past couple of hours, I've been watching Al-Mayadeen news TV with live coverage of the Deir-el-zor victory: spontaneous dusty-field interviews with soldiers and generals under starry skies - all expressing their feelings and thoughts about their work and its rewards. So very touching. Really, they're all poets dressed in camouflage.
