Post a comment

NATO's Fakenews Russia Scare Increases Defense Waste
The military of the Russian Federation is organized in four districts - west, central, east and south. Each year one of the districts will stage a division size maneuver. 10,000 to 15,000 soldiers leave their quarters to move against imaginary adversaries. Their training is complemented by various military and civilian staffs exercises. The active part of the medium-size maneuver takes about a week and includes some live firing.
This year, like in 2009 and 2013, the turn was on the western military district to run its quadrennial exercise. It included, as is usual in the western district, units from and within Russia's ally Belarus. The name of this regular training event is simply "West", Zapad in Russian. Zapad-2017 was publicly announced and foreign military observers were invited to watch it.
NATO and its associated media used the occasion to launch a gigantic fear- and warmongering campaign against the Russian Federation. Over months hundreds of news pieces were weaved around dark murmurs from various NATO officials and "experts". Examples:
- Putin planning to send 100K troops to Baltic border for drills? - CBS - Feb 10
- Zapad 2017: NATO Should Be Keeping an Eye on Russia's Training Exercises - National Interest - May 7
- Russia's Zapad Wargames Are Making NATO Nervous - Pop Mech - Jul 17
- Russia readies for huge military exercises as tensions with west simmer - Guardian - Aug 24
- China Quietly Looms Over Zapad 2017 Exercises - Diplomat - Aug 28
- Zapad's goal is 'to frighten us'- Lithuanian president - Baltic Times - Sep 8
- Could 'Zapad' be a Trojan horse? - CNN - Sep 13
- 100,000 troops will engage in Russia’s Zapad-2017 war games - WaPo - Sep 13
- Russia's Zapad War Games Unnerve the West - USNews - Sep 13
- The Zapad Military Exercise Reveals Putin's Fear - Bloomberg - Sep 15
- Russia’s Zapad war games raise fears over Putin’s intentions - Irish Times - Sep 18
- Is Russia Practicing a Dry Run for an Invasion of Belarus? - Foreign Policy - Sep 18
- Zapad War Game 'Larger Than Russia Told Us,' Says Top NATO General - Newsweek - Sep 19
The Zapad 2017 maneuvers ended yesterday. They were exactly what Russia and Belarus had announced - a regular, medium-size training event with no special intent or effect.
NATO and its various spokesperson had done what they like to accuse Russia of. They created fakenews about the maneuver based on nothing but hot air:
Zapad-2017 concluded earlier this week, by which time it had seriously fizzled out, in Western media terms at least.
...
And the Russians are enjoying a rare last laugh. They point out, with some justification, that their numbers were accurate, there was no dissembling, international borders were respected. All the Russian troops introduced into neighbouring Belarus for the exercise are going home, too. After all the Western accusations that Russia has been waging an information war with the help of “fake news”, who is disseminating “fake news” now, they ask. Is this not further evidence that Western opinion formers are stuck in the rut of Cold War stereotypes? They have a point.
The Western "opinion formers" have, of course, reason to hype everything their selected boogeyman does. That reason is greed. This year nearly all NATO countries increased their military budgets. The U.S. Senate passed a record $700 billion trough for the Pentagon with 89 to 8 votes. The more than 10% budget increase was even higher that what President Trump had requested. It broke all earlier commitments:
The $700 billion is $91 billion beyond the spending caps outlined in the 2011 Budget Control Act, which demanded a "sequestration" of military spending in order to rein in federal costs.
There was no public outrage over this increase. Meanwhile Russia cut its 2018 defense budget by 25.5% down to a total of some $48 billion.
There is obviously little fear in Russia that the U.S. budget increase will effect U.S. military capabilities. The Russians are right. Most of the Pentagon budget goes to waste. The military as well as the politicians know this well. From a recent NYT piece about options against North Korean missiles:
Intercepting a warhead using missile defenses runs other dangers, White House officials have been told. If the American antimissile systems missed — against a single warhead, which should be the simplest target — it would undercut confidence in an infrastructure the United States has spent $300 billion to build over the past four decades."
Missile defense is nonsense. Its principle is to hit one bullet with another bullet at several times the speed of sound and at distances of hundreds of miles. That is nearly impossible to do. Even the staged missile defense tests fail and the system as a whole does not work. The U.S. military is too afraid to use its $300 billion missile defense boondoggle because that would prove that it is one gigantic scam.
That does not restrain the politicians from adding money to it:
[The new budget] does authorize an additional $8.5 billion for the Missile Defense Agency to strengthen homeland, regional and space missile defense. That authorization is $630 million above the Trump administration's request.
The fakenews warmongering by NATO and western politicians about the Zapad maneuver helped to convince the sheeple that additional welfare projects for the owners of the military-industrial complex are necessary and justified.
Meanwhile health care for all, which would cost much less than missile defense, is too expensive to pass.
Posted by b on September 23, 2017 at 12:39 PM | Permalink
Sad
Posted by: john | Sep 23, 2017 12:48:59 PM | 1
if people are worried about their finances, jobs, their health then they have less time or inclination to worry about governments policies or to seek out alternatives to the mainstream media.
Posted by: Justin | Sep 23, 2017 1:16:23 PM | 2
Not to mention that Nato itself is now featuring in a 3-week long gigantic military exercise in Sweden against Russia, right now on Russia's doorstep, apparently that is just fine according to the same lying journalists that fearmongered and 24/7-lied about Zapad.
‘Aurora’, the Largest Military Exercise in "neutral" Sweden in 20 years, Aligns Sweden Even Closer with NATO
https://www.globalresearch.ca/directed-against-russia-aurora-the-largest-military-exercise-in-sweden-in-20-years-aligns-sweden-even-closer-with-nato/5601267
Posted by: Anonymous | Sep 23, 2017 1:17:44 PM | 3
Russia is clearly undermining the security of the United States, and by extension Israel, by intentionally not wasting as much money on their defense as we do. This is outrageous! The UN should demand that Russia - at the very least - buy our F-35 to stabilize the balance of terror... er, power.
'Efficient defense spending' by Russia is tantamount to a declaration of war on the US. We know what you're up to Putin, and you're NOT going to get away with it!
Posted by: PavewayIV | Sep 23, 2017 1:31:45 PM | 4
I'm shocked that Russia has apparently cut their 2018 defence budget by a quarter. They have so many long lead time items they need to replace (such as subs and surface ships), not to mention their restarting of Tu-160 production and upgrading of current bombers. Their '5th gen' Sukoi is nearing production, and they've just completed design of Armata armoured vehicle family. They are also getting ready to replace the SS-18 'satan' land based nuclear missiles which are nearing end of life.
They have sufficient foreign currency reserves, I find this baffling. All of the things mentioned above require years if not a decade or more to build up institutional expertise in the production facilities that are supposed to build these large and complex machines.
Posted by: WG | Sep 23, 2017 1:50:22 PM | 5
The BBC has just reported that the u. s. Air Force has staged another show at the North Korean border. It's called demonstrating military strength. Dumb as hell.
Posted by: Pnyx | Sep 23, 2017 1:57:48 PM | 6
@ WG
The numbers are different, according to Jane's article published few days ago:
2018: -5%
2019: +3.7%
2020: -0.5%
The Russian defence budget is expected to be cut by approximately 5.0% to RUB2.73 trillion (USD47.13 billion) in 2018, according to budgetary guidance published by the Ministry of Finance. The reduction in spending is in line with plans laid out under the previous 2017–19 budget.
According to the document outlining the main directions of budgetary policy for 2018–20, spending on National Defence is expected to receive a 3.7% increase in 2019 to reach RUB2.83 trillion before a further marginal 0.5% cut in 2020 to RUB2.82 trillion. The new plans are in line with previous projections for 2018. However, the defence allocation for 2019 is around 0.5% higher than previously expected.
Posted by: Harry | Sep 23, 2017 2:04:01 PM | 7
Social Security in USA, which pays out less than ObamaCare charges, and pays only those lucky stiffscwho survived 50 years of wage-slavery, a half-quintile, costs $840 B a year. Now you can claim half of that is disappeared administrative grift, but you cannot possibly claim that healthcare for all, especially USAs 3x higher than any 1W nation healthcare, would cost less than missile defense. Trump and Congress have no intention of cutting MIC healthcare. The jousting is just jockeyoping to maximize profits on the upline
Posted by: Chipnik | Sep 23, 2017 2:06:18 PM | 8
Here is the structure of the Zapad 2017 exercise to defend Kaliningrad and Belarus from infiltrators.
http://www.voltairenet.org/article197963.html
The founders of the late American Republic chose not to follow the Athenian or Sparta model. Unfortunately, they followed Hamilton's advice and concentrated power in a central government. Thus the Republic has been transformed into a military state not unlike Sparta. Without conquest such a state collapses on itself.
Meanwhile the stupid flag waving Americans are angry that professional sports players are protesting the National Anthem. Unfortunately, neither the white folks or the blacks have bothered to listen to the third stanza of the National Anthem:
"And where is that band who so vauntingly swore
That the havoc of war and the battle's confusion,
A home and a country, should leave us no more?
Their blood has washed out their foul footsteps' pollution.
No refuge could save the hireling and slave
From the terror of flight, or the gloom of the grave:
And the star-spangled banner in triumph doth wave,
O'er the land of the free and the home of the brave."
I offer this as an example of why America cannot change its path toward Sparta.
In contrast Russia has chosen not to join in the military spending escalation loop that once lead to each side having 15,000 nuclear weapons. I do however find a 25% cut in the Russian military budget a little steep. Then again some of this money appears to be going to advanced technology research such as the new Russian materials sciences center.
Posted by: Krollchem | Sep 23, 2017 2:08:29 PM | 9
6
Meanwhile US military rescue forces stationed off rich enclaves West Palm Beach and Mar-a-Lago during Irma (but not for Houston and Harvey), have all redeployed back to base, and left US Territory Puerto Ricans to the terror of Maria's aftermath without Pentagon assistance, even with the record budget for ZioHomeland Defense, an agency that never existed before the Bankers Coup of 1999 and the Pentagon Coup of 2001. USAs ANP equivalent to Afghanistan's ANA, there only to loot the Treasury.
Posted by: Chipnik | Sep 23, 2017 2:12:26 PM | 10
Justin #2
Very true and sad point, western people seems more brainwashed than ever, and now the authorities want to censor more alternative media, like RT and alike.
Posted by: Anonymous | Sep 23, 2017 2:23:05 PM | 11
While b conclusions are right, ABMMS DOES NOT WORK is not because bullet argument but cheap countermeasures, like multiple warheads per single missile, up to 20, up to 9 nukes and 11 decoys capable of simulating small nukes explosions via radioactive gas explosions, realeasing suppose products of fusion or fission.
Moreover, ballistic missiles have guided non ballistic heads, highly unpredictable trajectory, almost impossible to shoot down at hypersonic speeds.
Moreover all scenarios assume satellite war that would impair any practical tracking.
The only possible but not guaranteed way to shoot down ICBM is to be located very near the launch site, but even that approach fails for nuke subs.
But most of all , the true reason of futility of the ICBM defense are cheap electronic countermeasures, creating fake signatures of thousands of launches from variety of locations, impossible to track and recognize fake from real within just few minutes window to act.
When hell breaks loose real hell will brake loose and rulers will have minutes to hide in their bunker tunnels while we incinerate.
Posted by: Kalen | Sep 23, 2017 2:47:17 PM | 12
The American Enterprise and Institute of war views on the "Syrian theater" sept 2017
Intelligence Estimate and Forecast: The Syrian Theater
Posted by: Virgile | Sep 23, 2017 2:50:51 PM | 13
“We’re an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you’re studying that reality – judiciously, as you will – we’ll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that’s how things will sort out. We’re history’s actors . . . and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do.”
Posted by: jayc | Sep 23, 2017 2:51:06 PM | 14
NATO isn't too idle when it comes to exercises. From the SHAPE [Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe] website here what follows is a list of exercises held in September and October this year. There are many more in Nov/Dec on the list.
DYNAMIC GUARD II
STEADFAST INTEREST 17 (NATO)
DYNAMIC MONARCH - L 17 (NATO)
STEADFAST PYRAMID 17 (NATO)
TRIDENT JOUST 17 (NATO)Exercise TRIDENT JOUST 2017 (TRJT17)
RAMSTEIN DUST II 17 (NATO
BRILLIANT ARROW - L 17 (NATO)
STEADFAST PINNACLE 17 (NATO)
RAMSTEIN GUARD 11 17 (NATO)
BRILLIANT LEDGER - L 17 (NATO)
LIVEX (or CPX)
BRLR17 Part 1 LIVEX
BRLR17 Part 2 CAX/CPX
VITAL SWORD I 17 (NFS Exercise)
STEADFAST FLOW 17 (NATO)
BRILLIANT SWORD 17 (NATO)
CMX 17 (NATO)
BRILLIANT MARINER - L 17 (NATO)
DYNAMIC BONUS 17-2 (NATO)
RS TE 4 (Resolute Support Training Event 4) 17 (NATO)
RAMSTEIN GUARD 12 17 (NATO)
ARRCADE FUSION 17 (NFS Exercise)
CYBER COALITION 17 (NATO)
TRIDENT JAVELIN 17 (NATO)
Posted by: Don Bacon | Sep 23, 2017 2:57:08 PM | 15
Outstanding piece of work. I don’t always see things as b does but credit where credit is due. This is excellent stuff.
Posted by: Temporarily Sane | Sep 23, 2017 4:14:58 PM | 16
@Harry
I'm glad to see they're essentially holding it steady. It's interesting looking at the article b posted a link to, it quotes a 3 year defence spending plan released October 2016 when it states the proposed large reduction. I think that might have been Russia trying to give the candidates the opportunity to suggest US defence budget cuts.
Fast forward 11 months and you have the US raising defence spending and now Russia is reverting to essentially holding spending steady (when you quote the newer article you link to).
Posted by: WG | Sep 23, 2017 4:16:58 PM | 17
@ b
If the NYT could only hear its own logic, in your quoted article - "If the American antimissile systems missed...it would undercut confidence in an infrastructure the United States has spent $300 billion..."
In other words, We don't dare test it because it may not work. And it's a system intended exactly for the purpose of working, and for no other purpose.
The smart engineering managers push aggressively for a new design to fail as early in its development as possible. As Google (yes, I know, but their IT has always been groundbreaking) always said, better to spend $20 million and scrap an idea entirely than to invest a billion in something that's going to give problems.
I have a suspicion the Russians operate the same way - although their particular thing seems to be to build well to begin with, and constantly add improvements over time. They seem to love to tinker. And the Saker said once that the Russians love their weapons. They love to build as many different types of weapon as they can think of.
~~
I read somewhere an analysis of the Russian budget cut that explained how this was not going to result in lowered performance anywhere in the RF military. It may have been Mercouris at the Duran, who is good with this kind of demystifying.
The difference lay, as I recall, in the fact that the military budget had already been under a bit of supercharging for the last few years, and was now easing back to normal. In other words, a budget reduction speaks of past success rather than future failure.
I think we're accustomed to thinking that a budget cut is punishment or will reduce services. In RF it's just an annual allocation of money according to plan. And the MIC is run by soldiers - all materiel and weaponry is designed to meet the specifications of soldiers. In the US the designers lead the process and the soldiers have to take what results.
Anyone who wonders can rest assured that Russia is not going to let its military capabilities plummet.
Posted by: Grieved | Sep 23, 2017 4:28:00 PM | 18
"The only possible but not guaranteed way to shoot down ICBM is to be located very near the launch site, but even that approach fails for nuke subs."
Another problem is that the Eurasia is big. From Wiki: the Eurasian Pole of Inaccessibility (or "EPIA") 46°17′N 86°40′E, in China's Xinjiang region near the Kazakhstan border. Calculations have commonly suggested that this point, located in the Dzoosotoyn Elisen Desert, is 2,645 km (1,644 miles) from the nearest coastline. Russia had a lot of places that are more than 2000 km from the sea, and the nearby sea is the Arctic Ocean, so the interceptors would need to be stationed under ice and close to Russian observators. So it is like intercepting Atlantic submarine launched missiles from Wyoming.
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Sep 23, 2017 4:29:22 PM | 19
Brilliant Mariner? Is that where they brush up on avoiding huge obstacles?
Posted by: Ike | Sep 23, 2017 4:50:02 PM | 20
>>>> WG | Sep 23, 2017 1:50:22 PM | 5
>>>> Harry | Sep 23, 2017 2:04:01 PM | 7
>>>> Krollchem | Sep 23, 2017 2:08:29 PM | 9
Exchange rates? Rouble falls against the dollar, then rouble amount stays stable while dollar amount decreases. Those bloody Russians, getting same amount of weapons for less money - it's just so un-American.
Posted by: Ghostship | Sep 23, 2017 4:54:00 PM | 21
good post b.. thank you.. who needs health care, when you can have a dotard competing with a rocket man? obviously the military and financial complex want the later..
Posted by: james | Sep 23, 2017 4:54:00 PM | 22
MSM pushes paranoia and lust.
The resulting mindset is ridiculously easy for sociopaths to manipulate.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Sep 23, 2017 4:54:54 PM | 23
#4 LOL
Russia weapons contractors build weapons that work do to pride.
Amerika weapon builders do so for nothing but Greed$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$ The great thing is if the weapon doesn't work they get more money to fix their mistakes. What not to like.
Thanks b
Posted by: jo6pac | Sep 23, 2017 5:04:34 PM | 24
American weapons manufacturing:
Begin with a huge pile of money and a bunch of crooked congressmen. Commence bidding process. Disburse funds according to the most crooked congressmen and distribute parts production to a number of states. Prioritize "right to work" states. Institute local and federal tax incentives. Line insurance companies' pockets. Maybe parts fit together to produce a cohesive unit. If not, make new parts with significant cost overruns and delays. Be sure to attain cost overruns and ensure that money falls into the right pockets. Common workers must benefit the least. Rinse and repeat as needed.
Posted by: fast freddy | Sep 23, 2017 5:55:27 PM | 25
It's, maybe, because 1st Guards Tank Army is there. :O
The elite unit (Kursk, Moscow, Berlin, Stalingrad) that is going to receive T-14 tank and new APC.
But not all west's outlets are sharing a view of what is of Anglo-Saxon's origin and view that is "...zoological hatred against other peoples" (G. Dimitrov).
One non-Anglos, a puppet through and through, who has fully participated in this propaganda is the Secretary of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg. The second one is the UK Secretary of Defence.
Of course on the top is the US political/military establishment and Obama's General NATO ex-commander (retired) General Philip Breedlove. So this is not the Trump's affair. It is continuation and taken from previous administration. For him Spiegel says: He is the super hawk. He is so extreme that even German gov. was alarmed.
http://www.spiegel.de/international/world/germany-concerned-about-aggressive-nato-stance-on-ukraine-a-1022193.html
"The pattern has become a familiar one. For months, Breedlove has been commenting on Russian activities in eastern Ukraine, speaking of troop advances on the border, the amassing of munitions and alleged columns of Russian tanks. Over and over again, Breedlove's numbers have been significantly higher than those in the possession of America's NATO allies in Europe. As such, he is playing directly into the hands of the hardliners in the US Congress and in NATO.
The German government is alarmed. Are the Americans trying to thwart European efforts at mediation led by Chancellor Angela Merkel? Sources in the Chancellery have referred to Breedlove's comments as "dangerous propaganda." Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier even found it necessary recently to bring up Breedlove's comments with NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg."
Posted by: Chauncey Gardiner | Sep 23, 2017 6:06:23 PM | 26
Certainly OT for this thread; however, elsewhere I announced that Syria would not have its representative speak at the UNGA as stated by the UNGA's schedule of speakers. Fortunately, I was incorrect and H.E. Walid Al-Moualem, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates addressed the UNGA, although I don't know how full the hall was during his speech. It's a very pointed and critical speech as one would imagine, although the Minister's diplomatic enough to not directly name particular nations aside from the Zionist Abomination. The transcript's available in pdf here, https://gadebate.un.org/sites/default/files/gastatements/72/sy_en.pdf
Posted by: karlof1 | Sep 23, 2017 6:11:56 PM | 27
Maybe it's just one of those far-out ideas, but perhaps the waste is not simply waste, but certain aspects of the black world's investigation of (radically) alternative weapons systems or entirely non-standard ways of waging war, from large scale geoengineering to multidimensional or non-linear warfare. It's a crazy universe, and we're not all invited to The Show.
Or, suppose it's all just conventional padding and profits, where does the money go once it goes to the MIC? How do they distribute the money? I think a lot of the comments deploring USA's commitment to MIC profits stop at the money ending up in corporations, but once there, where does the money go?
Posted by: Charles R | Sep 23, 2017 6:15:36 PM | 28
He, he, he
Gleiwitz incident, Pearl Harbor, Gulf of Tonkin, are not working.
"There are plenty of examples. Just over three weeks ago, during the cease-fire talks in Minsk, the Ukrainian military warned that the Russians -- even as the diplomatic marathon was ongoing -- had moved 50 tanks and dozens of rockets across the border into Luhansk. Just one day earlier, US Lieutenant General Ben Hodges had announced "direct Russian military intervention."
Senior officials in Berlin immediately asked the BND for an assessment, but the intelligence agency's satellite images showed just a few armored vehicles. Even those American intelligence officials who supply the BND with daily situation reports were much more reserved about the incident than Hodges was in his public statements. One intelligence agent says it "remains a riddle until today" how the general reached his conclusions."
Posted by: Chauncey Gardiner | Sep 23, 2017 6:22:20 PM | 29
