Post a comment

Afghanistan - U.S. Resolved To Repeat Failures
The U.S. military and political leadership is so devoid of learning capability that it does not fight multiyear long wars. Instead it fights one disconnected campaign after the other on the very same battlefield. Each of these campaigns will repeat the mistakes that previous ones made and will have the same outcome.
Thus we have seen several increases in troop numbers in Afghanistan. Each time such a surge happened under Bush, under Obama and now under Trump, the result was an increase in Taliban activity and success.
We have seen the use of local militia forces fail under Obama when these were called Afghan Local Police. The 20,000 men strong ALP was supposedly "trained" to hold land against the Taliban. But the local police groups turned out to be local gangs who, thanks to their "official" status, could rob, rap and kill people without fear of retaliation. The suppressed population then turned to the Taliban for relief.
The idea to create such a local force was so bad that it is time to repeat it:
The American military has turned to the [idea of a local militia] force as a potential model for how to maintain the Afghan government’s waning control — without too high a cost — in difficult parts of Afghanistan at a time when the Taliban are resurgent.
...
The size of the new force is yet to be finalized, but it could number more than 20,000, according to a senior Afghan official
...
While the senior Afghan official insisted that only the conceptual framework of the force has been agreed to, and that details were still being sorted out, several Western officials said that preparations were already underway to pilot the new force in southern districts of Nangarhar Province.
We can predict with confidence that a year from now those very same districts of Nangarhar province will again staunchly support the Taliban.
In 2001 the CIA and U.S. special forces kicking out the Taliban with the support of northern alliance war-criminals. Arial bombing based on partisan information continued for years. After their defeat the Taliban had given up on ruling the country. They offered to dissolve in exchange for amnesty and an end of the war. But the bombing, often on direction of some local wannabe strongman, continued. Many people not involved with the Taliban or any resistance were killed and maimed. Their communities called out for help. The Taliban revived and came back to fight the invaders.
For a while the indiscriminate, unaccountable bombing seemed to calm down. But the insurgency, once revived, continued. Time then to repeat and expand the scheme - if only under a different logo and in more countries:
The C.I.A. is pushing for expanded powers to carry out covert drone strikes in Afghanistan and other active war zones, a proposal that the White House appears to favor despite the misgivings of some at the Pentagon, according to current and former intelligence and military officials.
More indiscriminate bombing will obviously lead to more resistance and more war.
An argument can be made that the U.S. military and intelligence complex is willfully and systematically creating new enemies in Afghanistan and elsewhere to justify the continuation of its campaigns.
But that argument presume that there is sufficient intellectual capacity in the Pentagon and CIA to develop and follow such a design. Arrogance, bureaucratic inertia and lack of curiosity are the simpler and maybe more likely explanations.
Posted by b on September 15, 2017 at 10:33 AM | Permalink
Wait, I thought there are two reasons the US is in Afghanistan, one, for the CIA to control the opium trade as a source of cash to run off-book operations, and, two, to preserve the potential to disrupt or destroy China's BRI. I thought all this talk about "democracy" and "anti-terrorism" was just the usual BS.
Posted by: JC | Sep 15, 2017 10:52:05 AM | 1
2.2 Trillion reported missing by Defense Secretary Rumsfeld on September 10, 2001.
Those funds were obviously "disbursed". Much more paper money has been printed and more posted on computer terminals.
Money must be spent exclusively for war. More money must be funneled to private "defense contractors" and much less must trickle down to the peons within the State military apparatus.
US leaders deem it so.
The more money created and spent, the better off it makes the owners of the Federal Reserve Bank.
Posted by: fastfreddy | Sep 15, 2017 11:24:49 AM | 2
As long as there continues to be $1 trillion worth of heroin coming out of there, the deep state considers it a "win-win" situation.
Posted by: Perimetr | Sep 15, 2017 11:35:50 AM | 3
Have you ever played Medieval Total War? If you can't realistically hold on to a province, but you want to make a it ungovernable so that your neighbor can't take over, there's a simple ploy. You invade, loot anything you can get your hands on, and leave a token force under a corrupt and weak commander that is barely able to suppress dissent. You anger the natives as much as possible, and foment the conditions for rebellion. It works best when your invading forces are a different culture and religion, because that foments the rebellion faster. After a few years, you suddenly run like the wind and wait for the inevitable Mad Max style chaos to ensue as local warlords emerge.
And that's what the USA is doing in Afghanistan. Staying in minimal force so long as they can make pocket money from the heroin, but with an obvious total lack of interest in making a functioning state, and no control outside of the cities. Try getting your pipelines to run through Afghanistan now, China.
Posted by: I don't want to think of one | Sep 15, 2017 11:36:51 AM | 4
b - good to see you back, hope you are well.
Posted by: Ghostship | Sep 15, 2017 11:43:53 AM | 5
>>>> Perimetr | Sep 15, 2017 11:35:50 AM | 3
As long as there continues to be $1 trillion worth of heroin coming out of there, the deep state considers it a "win-win" situation.
The total value might be $1 trillion after it's been processed, smuggled, cut and sold on the streets mostly in Europe, but the value as it leaves Afghanistan is $4 billion. Yes, the CIA could buy up all the heroin in Afghanistan and still have more than two thirds of it's white budget left. Legalising heroin in Europe would reduce the value on the street to about $6 billion and reduce criminality throughout South West Asia, the Middle East, and Europe and cut the Taliban's budget by more than two thirds. What's not to like.
So I say it's time for the CIA to take over the drug trade in Afghanistan with the MI6, DGSE, BND, etc. as the "families" and US Army/NATO as their enforcers and buy out the Taliban.
Posted by: Ghostship | Sep 15, 2017 12:03:50 PM | 6
What makes you think that the CIA and the banksters are not getting most of the additional $996 billion? They are certainly overseeing the entire process; they have developed it to the point where the heroin is produced in Afghanistan before being shipped out under their oversight. The banks take a 20% cut for laundering the money. Occasionally they get a small fine; cost of doing business.
http://www.truthistreason.net/oil-were-here-for-the-heroin-at-19923200-per-barrel
http://www.rawa.org/temp/runews/2014/03/27/is-cia-fueling-new-u-s-drug-epidemic-using-cheap-heroin-from-afghanistano.html
http://www.rawa.org/temp/runews/2011/04/19/afghan-mp-unveils-western-forces-involvement-in-drug-trafficking.html
http://www.rawa.org/temp/runews/2008/10/15/how-deeply-is-the-u-s-involved-in-the-afghan-drug-tradeo.html
http://www.rawa.org/temp/runews/2008/11/24/cia-heroin-still-rule-day-in-afghanistan.html
Posted by: Perimetr | Sep 15, 2017 12:39:43 PM | 7
The threat of Russia, China and Iran joining on through Afghanistan in a large geographical and economical region is what the USA want to prevent at all costs.
That is the main reason the USA is holding on Afghanistan
Posted by: Virgile | Sep 15, 2017 1:09:41 PM | 8
The main play in Afghanistan is still the TAPI pipeline, intended to link the Central Asian 'stans, where the like of Exxon and Chevron have a large presence, to Pakistan and India (and the Indian Ocean). This effort dates back to the mid-1990s, when Unocal (now part of Chevron) was leading the effort to negotiate with the Taliban in order to open the pipeline. See Steve Coll, Ghost Wars:
The Clinton White House supported "multiple pipelines" from Central Asia along routes that did not benefit Russia or Iran. Clinton believed that these pipelines were crucial to an evolving American energy policy aimed at reducing dependence on Middle Eastern supplies. Blocking Iran from Central Asia's new oil riches was also a key goal of American policy, but there were only a few pipeline routes that could bypass Iran. Unocal's Afghan plan was a rare one that conformed exactly to Clinton's policy.
Condoleeza Rice, ex-Chevron board member, pushed hard for this policy during the GW Bush Administration, and that push was taken over by Hillary Clinton in the Obama administration. Around this time Iran tried to get IPI, the Iran-Pakistan-India pipeline, built and was blocked by first GW Bush and then Obama - both promoted TAPI as the alternative - Clinton called this the "New Silk Road" strategy and it was a major agenda of the Obama's 30,000 troop surge into Afghanistan (which brought U.S. troop levels up to 100,000 - now they're what, 12,000?)
There are two competing gas-pipeline projects: “TAPI”, running from Turkmenistan via Afghanistan to Pakistan and on to India; and another from Iran through Pakistan to India. Instability in Afghanistan is a big impediment to the first, but America opposes the second. . . - The Economist, March 2007
Recently, in summer 2016, Chevron and Exxon committed $37 billion to expanding operations in the Tengiz in Kazakhstan, indicating the scale of U.S. oil interests in the region. That oil is exported via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which runs through Russia. An Afghan export route would avoid Russia.
Incidentally, if you want an example of how the US media loved Putin back in 2002:
http://www.nytimes.com/2002....a-new-oil-game-with-new-winners.html
The main feature of post-Soviet transition was the immediate establishment of oligarchies and criminality. When Vladimir Putin assumed the presidency two years ago, he moved quickly to break up the oligarchies and political fiefdoms within Russia.
How the tune has changed! Regardless with Rex Tillerson, Exxon's CEO, now running the State Department, it's no surprise that the Afghanistan pipe dream continues as before. It doesn't seem any more substantial, than it did under Clinton, Bush, or Obama.
Posted by: nonsense factory | Sep 15, 2017 1:59:16 PM | 9
P.S. Found this priceless gem - a letter to the troops in 2009 during the Obama surge:
-letter-to-members-of-the-us-military-on-their-way-to-afghanistan
When you lace up your boots and head for the plane that will carry you to Afghanistan, you will be joining Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, ExxonMobil chief Rex Tillerson and Gurbangulu Berdimuhamedov [president of Turkmenistan] in what has been described in the US Congress as "the new great game".
It is a "game" in which the US is seeking to plant itself near the heart of the energy complex of Central Asia, a region to the north and east of the Middle East that possesses important oil, natural gas and hydroelectric resources. . .
We have this surface image of politics here in the U.S. that is almost completely divorced from the underlying agendas, the so-called "Deep State" games that actually determine U.S. foreign policy, and much domestic policy too. Smoke and mirrors.
Posted by: nonsense factory | Sep 15, 2017 2:19:58 PM | 10
AmeriKKKa's cowardly, racist-supremacist Swamp can't resist the temptation to turn Soft Targets (anything which can't shoot back) into Shooting Galleries. That's why they're so pissed off about North Korea.
They've spent 70 years, using every provocative dirty trick in the book, to cultivate the myth of a North Korea so weird and dangerous that Captain AmeriKKKa will, one day, feel obliged to obliterate it and thereby save the world.
However, having been seduced by their own supremacist bullshit, and lacking the ability to RECOGNISE a coherent plan, let alone CREATE one, they've been caught napping so North Korea isn't soft any more. And everyone on the planet, except the AmeriKKKans, can see that they've outsmarted themselves. Again.
So it's back to Afghanistan to fine-tune their cowardly half-assed Base & Bunker strategy for as long as it takes to dream up some spin to make attacking 'backward' Afghanistan, and losing, feel like a good idea.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Sep 15, 2017 2:41:00 PM | 11
So much for Gen. Mattis's (or was it McMaster's line, might as well be McMattis),
"Mr. President, we haven't fought a 16-year war so much as we have fought a one-year war, 16 times."
17th times the charm, if it wasn't war, it would be funny.
Maybe the mercenary idea wasn't such a bad idea after all. I think it's time to leave but the mercenary guy made an interesting point. They would be augmenting an Afghan force, with Afghan equipment, not flying U.S. flags and having U.S. aircraft all over the place. At least it would be a different stupid approach rather than one that was predestined to fail.
Maybe this is the Pentagon's poor man's WMD, they are trying to make the Taliban laugh themselves to death.
Posted by: Christian Chuba | Sep 15, 2017 3:39:17 PM | 12
The thing is, is winning a concern for the Pentagon, or is a long, protracted, chronic state of war their aim? If war is as much of a US business as I have gathered through many readings (as American as apple pie), the point would be to make it last as long as possible to keep the money flowing to Raytheon, General Dynamics and the rest of the bunch. Add the heroin money they are raking in, and there are all the reasons why the US would want this war to carry on till kingdom come.
Which seems to be the case. Minerals are just a handy narrative.
The will NOT to win wars but to make them last forever, in general, also would explain why the US troops are so crappy: they are not trained to win, nor for any sort of efficiency. It calls to mind the Aztec example. How could a 5 million-strong Aztec army be defeated by a handful of Spaniards heading something like 3 million Indians who were fed up with the Aztec rule and were only too happy to help Cortez and his henchmen against them?
Because the Aztecs were not trained to kill, that's why. They were trained to catch prisoners for their atrocious human sacrifice rites, which made them clumsy on the battlefield and easy to kill, while they lost time calculating their next move.
Bad training in both cases.
Posted by: Ghostship | Sep 15, 2017 12:03:50 PM | 6
The total value might be $1 trillion after it's been processed, smuggled, cut and sold on the streets mostly in Europe,
In Europe? You must mean in the US. That's where they have a mass heroin epidemic, not Europe, thankfully.
Legalising heroin in Europe would reduce the value on the street to about $6 billion and reduce criminality throughout South West Asia, the Middle East, and Europe and cut the Taliban's budget by more than two thirds. What's not to like.
I'm not sure I have understood correctly. I hope you are not advocating the legalization of heroin? Because it has already been done, with devastating consequences, in China and South East Asia, back when Western imperial powers ruled Asia and enforced their "legal" opium trade. Millions of people wasted away and died in opium dens, and the corruption skyrocketed. For these countries, it was a nightmarish period. So, if there is one thing that can never be legalized (unless we're talking suicide), it's opium and opioids.
http://www.entelekheia.fr/opium-wars-with-china-1839-1860/
But the US is quietly moving in that direction anyway, with opioids prescriptions delivered by doctors left, right and center. Once a person is hooked on prescription opioids (a process which sometimes takes as little as four to five days), but can't get any more pills from his doctor because he is cured, you sell him your CIA-issued street heroin.
Thank you for the wonderful Cincinnati Enquirer piece about that you posted last time, BTW, B.
Posted by: Lea | Sep 15, 2017 3:42:51 PM | 13
"... An argument can be made that the U.S. military and intelligence complex is [wilfully] and systematically creating new enemies in Afghanistan and elsewhere to justify the continuation of its campaigns ..."
Yes that is more than likely, that the US is "creating" new enemies out of old - new enemies like ISIS out of the usual ragtag warlord-led gangs - with whom to terrify US and other Western audiences and steamroll them into supporting more failed wars and campaigns with their children and their tax dollars, so as to funnel more money towards DARPA projects, mercenary contractors, arms companies and the shareholders and boards of directors of these companies. At the end of the day, the objective is short-term profits that make the balance sheets look good.
Sufficient intellectual capacity is not needed where the pressure to conform and obey in organisations and environments (where people look out for No 1 and get what they can so they can get out) will suffice. As long as the mental paradigm exists - that war is a business like any other, and money and profit can be made out of it as long you throw as little money and resources of your own to sustain that business - the only intellectual capacity needed to keep that going is a low-level one that operates on autopilot.
BTW, good to see B back and hoping he's much better.
Posted by: Jen | Sep 15, 2017 4:44:33 PM | 14
13
Yes, it seems the US drug problem is caused by pharma marketing and advertising which is restricted in Europe.
Obviously marketing Heroin like that would make it even worse.
You have to take an addict off the market by controlled prescription of the stuff he/she craves. A lot of industries are fuelled by addicts from prostitution to prisons.
Posted by: somebody | Sep 15, 2017 5:31:41 PM | 15
Perimetr | Sep 15, 2017 12:39:43 PM | 7
Do you really believe that the CIA are so competent that they could keep their involvement in the Afghan drug trade secret for fifteen, yes fifteen, years? They couldn't even keep secret the "secret" arming of Al Qaeda in Syria. Since 11 September, 2001, the CIA have had no reason because whenever they want to do something, however stupid that something may be, the morons in Congress just hand them the money. Or are you suggesting that only the CIA could organise the Afghan drug trade?
BTW, I think you grossly overstate the size of the heroin trade. The drug trade overall is worth $426 billion to $652 billion dollars. Heroin as a proportion of that overall trade is somewhere between 10% and 25%, so the overall value of the heroin trade is somewhere between $42 billion and $163 billion. Bad enough but not on the scale you suggest.
As for the links, the first two I read relied on nothing more than conjecture. No evidence beyond the CIA did in the past so they're doing it now. For example:
Experience in Indochina and Central America suggests that CIA, the principal paymaster for U.S.-backed Afghan warlords, may be more deeply involved in the drug trade than we yet know.
I don't doubt that the CIA was involved in the drug trade in the past but that was to raise money to fund operations in Indo-china and the Contras in Nicaragua but the world changed, as I have said previously, on 11 September, 2001 and the CIA no longer needs to secure alternate funding for any of its projects. Just as I don't doubt that the CIA like most of the other government agencies has turned a blind eye to opium production in Afghanistan at various times but that is not the same as controlling the drug trade or organising it.
Posted by: Ghostship | Sep 15, 2017 5:39:35 PM | 16
Another thread, another post by Ghostship trying to deny CIA involvement in the Afghan opium supply while calling for the legalization of illicit heroin use.
Afghanistan, for over a decade, has been producing 10's of THOUSANDS of TONS more opium than the entire world illegal uses EVERY YEAR!
Where has it all gone?
The explosion of prescription opiates such as oxycodone (which uses the natural opiate codeine) provides proof that the Afghan opiates have already been made quasi-legal...
The MIC and CIA has been running interference for big oil and big pharma for a very long time.
Posted by: insanity | Sep 15, 2017 5:42:14 PM | 17
Posted by: Lea | Sep 15, 2017 3:42:51 PM | 13
(addiction)
How certain are you that addiction to opioids ruins one's life?
I'm not advocating for opioids, or addiction. Nor am I saying you're wrong, but I've met people who were leading useful and above-average productive lives and supporting an easily affordable opioid habit. How certain are you that every single addict is doomed to an ugly and shameful death?
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Sep 15, 2017 5:58:29 PM | 18
The cia and drugs and don't forget Air America the movie.
https://www.mintpressnews.com/declaring-opioid-crisis-national-emergency-trump-sends-troops-guard-afghan-poppies/231216/
Alfred McCoy book is an amazing read
http://www.truth-out.org/opinion/item/41724-exploring-the-shadows-of-the-us-security-state-how-i-learned-not-to-love-big-brother
Posted by: jo6pac | Sep 15, 2017 6:11:26 PM | 19
One more
http://www.cincinnati.com/pages/interactives/seven-days-of-heroin-epidemic-cincinnati/
The above reminds me of the days war in Nam there was a lot of pure China White Heroin around and it was cheap.
Sadly were back in those days.
Thanks b and welcome back
Posted by: jo6pac | Sep 15, 2017 6:15:25 PM | 20
Lea | Sep 15, 2017 3:42:51 PM | 13
Only four percent of the opium products consumed in the United States in 2016 originated in Afghanistan. The overwhelming majority originated in Mexico and Columbia.
Portman, it turns out, has done his homework. The Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Drug Threat Assessment of 2015 says that Mexico is the primary supplier of heroin to the United States.
"Southeast Asia was once the dominant supplier of heroin in the United States, but Southeast Asian heroin is now rarely detected in U.S. markets," the report state. "Mexico and, to a lesser extent, Colombia dominate the U.S. heroin market, because of their proximity, established transportation and distribution infrastructure, and ability to satisfy U.S. heroin demand."
..............
The National Drug Threat report notes that Colombian gangs were traditionally the suppliers of wholesale cocaine and heroin to Mexican and Dominican groups. But cartels in Mexico are ramping up their roles on the supply side -- opium production in Mexico increased by 50 percent in 2014.
Mexican labs also produce fentanyl, a synthetic painkiller that is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine. Fentanyl is sometimes mixed with heroin or substituted for heroin, and the DEA reports more than 700 overdoses attributed to fentanyl between late 2013 and early 2015.
Drugs get past the U.S. borders mostly "by land, not by sea," said Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, in the same March 8 hearing with Portman. And a 2015 Washington Post series on the surge of heroin puts the border detection rate at a scant 1.5 percent.
You are aware that Portugal decriminalised the possession of small quantities of any drug in 2001. Both Spain and Italy have since done the same. The next step should be to crash the drug trade by switching to a state monopoly on drug sales so that the drug dealers can make no profits and no-one has any incentive to increase the number of users.
The current approach to stopping the drug trade has been around for more than fifty years and it seems to have had no impact, so it's time to try something new.
Posted by: Ghostship | Sep 15, 2017 6:22:06 PM | 21
Globalization is about the control of the use of resources via control of governments, resources and trade routes. The book “A Century of War, Anglo-American Oil Politics and the New World Order” by William Engdahl details this process.
Back in 2002 I attended a lecture at Oregon State University by a Reed College professor who had just becoming the new Minister of Education for Afghanistan. He detailed the reason for the Afghanistan war as pipeline geopolitics related to the TAPI pipeline from Turkmenistan. This article elaborates on the lecture on pipeline geopolitics in relation to the Afghanistan war and provides the background games played to stop the Russian and Chinese influence in Central Asia:
http://theragblog.blogspot.com/2009/11/sherman-debrosse-pipeline-politics-and.html
The failure to keep the Afghanistan “Indians” on the reservation has prevented the TAPI pipeline from being completed. Meanwhile the Western powers have prevented the completion of the Iran-Pakistan-India pipeline resulting in energy shortages in Pakistan and India. India is currently facing an energy shortage and has idle gas fired electrical generation plants but no natural gas due to this geopolitical game:
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-09-14/indias-energy-crisis-just-went-super-critical
For the best documentation on the political aspects of the games played to counter Russia in Afghanistan see the book “Fool’s Errand” by Scott Horton.
Sadly, the only effective organization I have seen for countering opium production in Afghanistan has been the Agha Khan Foundation for the Ismalite people of Central Asia. For an introduction on the CIA-DoD involvement drug trade for geopolitical goals see:
http://www.bighula.com/ftw/free/ciadrugs/bush-cheney-drugs.html
According to the UN report opium profits from production in Afghanistan is about 68 billion/year (2011). The report shows that Iran has been doing the most to combat this drug trade. In contrast, our friendly Albanian gangs (KLA) refine the brown sugar heroin under the watchful eyes of the NATO military in Kosovo and Albania.
https://www.unodc.org/documents/data-and-analysis/Studies/Global_Afghan_Opium_Trade_2011-web.pdf
Posted by: Krollchem | Sep 15, 2017 6:29:13 PM | 22
>>>> insanity | Sep 15, 2017 5:42:14 PM | 17
Afghanistan, for over a decade, has been producing 10's of THOUSANDS of TONS more opium than the entire world illegal uses EVERY YEAR!
Where has it all gone?
Perhaps it was never there in the first place, moron.
Did you actually bother to read the quote in your comment on the previous thread?
>>>> insanity | Sep 13, 2017 7:54:57 PM | 48
"the fact that, since 2006, much more opium has been produced in Afghanistan than is consumed in the world at-large. The report confirms that there is now an unaccounted stockpile of 12,000 tons of Afghan opium - enough to satisfy more than two years of world heroin demand."
So that's 12,000 tons over 11 years which averages out at just over a thousand tons per year. Hardly the "10's of THOUSANDS of TONS...EVERY YEAR" you're shouting about. Perhaps you should stop shouting and STFU for a change.
Posted by: Ghostship | Sep 15, 2017 6:41:11 PM | 23
It's all part of their game. The masters of the universe had a paper out of the Atlantic Council written in the late 80's . The devised a plan to eliminate sovereignty of nations in Africa , and the ME to have failed states they devised it to counter the Chinese ascendency . Then it was revised by the CFR . The ME and Africa plus Eurasia are important hubs to the OBOR. Afghanistan is smack dab in the middle. Hence it is not a failed program at all it is all going to plan. Since Bubba Clinton to today how many failed states are around in Northern Africa ,ME and South America.. Most journo's and analyst keep pointing to the failed military operations of the masters of the universe. If one reads these aforementioned papers one would conclude that they r achieving exactly what they wanted. It helps Israel it helps multinational corp[orations and it allows the Military industrial complex reason d'être . Evil breeds evil.
Posted by: falcemartello | Sep 15, 2017 8:19:13 PM | 24
"Failure..."?
Poppy production -- up
Military industrial (congressional) complex -- shares up, inventory down.
Chinese -- blocked (sort of)
Iran -- encircled
Russia -- flanked
Pakistan -- corrupted
(ex) Generals -- running the DC Whitehouse
Grunts -- employment up
UN -- neuted
KPI's read like 'success' in many regards imo.
Posted by: x | Sep 15, 2017 8:47:46 PM | 25
Posted by: falcemartello | Sep 15, 2017 8:19:13 PM | 24
I agree, the goal is failed states in Eurasia as far as the eye can see to rape and pillage literally and economically and foremost to prevent the growth of the Chinese and Russian world vision.
They are laying the groundwork for failed states in the EU as well with the waves of unregulated, undocumented, under educated immigrants.
The flood of heroin into the US is part of the same plan IMO. Create financial, legal, political chaos with 4 million and rising heroin addicts needing care and causing crime rates to soar, thereby bankrupt states, facilitating rigged elections and then when chaos reigns supreme, implement the UN 2050 plan. You must remember is a worldwide program and they are putting it in place legally and politically as we speak.
What will stop this plan, IMO China and Russia; they are the only ones that can. Frankly I think they will succeed, things will get a lot worse before they get better and it is a 50/50 chance the US will be in ruins when it is done. Could be wrong, but Edgar Casey shared my opinion:).
Posted by: frances | Sep 15, 2017 9:01:57 PM | 26
Each of these campaigns will repeat the mistakes that previous ones made and will have the same outcome.The leaders of the US "deep state" or "shadow government" are not insane, so these campaigns are not mistakes. They are repeated because they are successful in that weapons are sold and careers are advanced.
Posted by: William Rood | Sep 15, 2017 9:03:09 PM | 27
Ghostship @ 16
Perhaps we need to cast a wider net. Yes, the CIA criminals may no longer need black ops funding from the drug trade. The CIA may still be involved for the purpose of creating chaos via cut-outs, especially in Iran, and the CIS states.
As I pointed out yesterday, the CIA is only a part of the alphabet soup of gangster operations funded by US taxpayer dollars. Here is a more inclusive accounting:
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-09-15/high-ranking-cia-agent-blows-whistle-deep-state-and-shadow-government
When General Smidley Butler stated "War is a racket" he could not imagine the current extent of the government racket.
Posted by: Krollchem | Sep 15, 2017 9:39:59 PM | 28
@ nonsense factory #9
Yes, good history, but two minor corrections.
1. The new Silk Road was not a Hillary invention, it has its basis previously in the Senate. The Silk Road Strategy Act of 1999 amended the Foreign Assistance Act of 1960 and was enacted as part of the FY 2000 Foreign Operations, Export Financing, and Related Programs Appropriations Act. Hillary promoted the New Silk Road, and USAID under her tenure pumped taxpayer dollars into the -stans to train people to perform under US corporate contracts, with the Chamber of Commerce in on it. How could there be a US New Silk Road into Central Asia (-stans) when the only access was through enemy Iran and/or undependable ally Pakistan? The geniuses in Washington never bothered with that question.
2. Obama's troop surge wasn't 30,000 as he broadcast, it was 70,000, from about 30K in Jan 2009 to >100K in 2010.
Posted by: Don Bacon | Sep 15, 2017 9:52:18 PM | 29
There is no failure in Afghanistan. Everything going according to plan. Please, we don't want to scare off the investors.
Posted by: Count de Monet | Sep 15, 2017 9:56:07 PM | 30
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Posted by: |