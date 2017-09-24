Post a comment

A German Election Analysis
As your host is German you may want to read his opinion about today's federal election results in Germany.
German election results (ARD 6pm exit poll):
- CDU/CSU - 32.5%
- SPD - 20.0%
- AfD - 13.5%
- FDP - 10.5%
- Left - 9.5%
- Greens - 9.5%
No great surprise there.
The result is bad for the top-candidates Merkel (CDU) and Schulz (SPD). The CDU lost 9 percentage points compared to the 2013 election, the SPD lost 5.
Voter migration analysis will show that the CDU loss was caused by Merkel's centrist policies and especially her gigantic immigration ("refugees") mistake. It caused the right-wing CDU voters to go over to the new right-wing party AFD.
Her party will punish Merkel for this catastrophic result. I doubt that she has two years or more years left in her position. Her party will shun her and move away from the center and back into its traditional moderate-right corner.
The voters lost by the formerly moderate-left, now also centrist SPD went over to the liberal-leftish FDP. The FDP is back in the game after having been kicked out of parliament is the 2013 elections.
The Greens and the Left Party results are mostly unchanged.
Over the last 20 years both of the traditionally big parties, CDU and SPD, had moved from their moderate-right, respectively moderate-left positions towards centrist neo-liberalism. In consequence The Left split off the SPD and now the AFD from the CDU.
The AFD is by no means a "Nazi" party though a few Nazis may try to hide under its mantle. The voters are mostly traditionalist, staunch conservatives and anti-globalization. They were earlier part of the CDU.
The SPD will not want to enter another government coalition with Merkel, It played Merkel's junior partner over the last eight years and that led to ever increasing voter losses. It nearly killed the party. The mistake of selecting the colorless Schulz as top-candidate will lead to some (necessary) blood loss in the party's leadership. SPD head Gabriel will, like Schulz, have to step back from leadership positions.
Merkel will have difficulties forming a coalition. She will avoid the AFD as her campaign had discriminated that party as "Nazi" (in itself a huge strategic mistake). She will try to build a coalition with the Green and the FDP. It will be enough to rule for a while but is a somewhat unstable configuration.
We will likely have new elections within the next two years.
Posted by b on September 24, 2017 at 01:40 PM | Permalink
Just like the American election with Clinton, western media doing everything to uncritically support Merkel and demonize, especially AFD, the oppostional parties. Propaganda all over.
Posted by: Anon | Sep 24, 2017 1:53:15 PM | 1
having just been exposed to the AFD party and somewhat taken aback by their huge gains, I used the google to find out a bit about them. one of the first hits is from the Intercept where they talk about a very wealthy woman who just happens to be a Trump supporter as well funneling money and fake news to support this "scary" new party. B wrote about how right wing parties gained support because the traditional left has abandoned them. this is probably the case in Germany as well with the SPD being quite disappointing to many. The FDP seems to have gained a bit due to time passing and people not remembering how badly they got screwed by Westerwelle and his crew some years back.
anyway, for what it is worth, here is the link to the Intercept story
Posted by: dan of steele | Sep 24, 2017 2:10:19 PM | 2
The political terms that you use in the article: right, left, center and variations of these are meaningless. Maybe there are used as personal excuse for voting for this and that party otherwise there is only philosophical difference between essentially (ultra) right wing ideologies or if you will "people's" parties.
The term "anti-globalist" is also kind of misleading. There is no such thing, after all, if anybody has benefited from "globalization" than it is Germany or narrowly speaking German capitalist's elite. Just take look at German account sufficient.
Now the Germans might have sorrow for Deutche Mark but so Italian for Lira or Greeks for Drahama. That life has become more expensive for everybody is old story but refuges should not be blamed. AfD is maybe not Nazi but neither Nazis becomes Nazis overnight, it is small step. I should say meaningless. It is matter of taste.
Anti-refuge rhetorics (rape, jobs, etc) and/or attention-seeking campaign against them is trendy for decades and it is German's own version of the US fascism. Germany is little bit late comer but better late than never.
All in all. What colors of new Gov. is going to be is irrelevant...just like MalcomX said:
“It's just like when you've got some coffee that's too black, which means it's too strong. What do you do? You integrate it with cream, you make it weak. But if you pour too much cream in it, you won't even know you ever had coffee. It used to be hot, it becomes cool. It used to be strong, it becomes weak. It used to wake you up, now it puts you to sleep.”
Majority of Merkel's party than you integrate it with SPD or whatever, than add up bit of FDP than you have a mixture of neo-fascism.
Posted by: Chauncey Gardiner | Sep 24, 2017 2:12:54 PM | 3
Angela Merkel already implements the brutal Greek-experiment 'model' in Germany
The German's United Tribes at voting for its Chief in a process called "Democracy"!
It is an envy progress.
Posted by: Chauncey Gardiner | Sep 24, 2017 2:22:33 PM | 5
b: The result is bad for the top-candidates Merkel (CDU) and Schulz (SPD).
CDU/CSU - 32.5%
SPD - 20.0%
That's a majority.....
Bad yes
But not for Merkel and Schulz.
Posted by: From The Hague | Sep 24, 2017 2:30:38 PM | 6
The 'radical center' wins again, just as it did in France. I wouldn't count on Merkel being ousted within 2 years, as the one political skill she has shown time and time again is the ability to eliminate opponents. She has no true political acumen or appeal to rally the people but she does know how to stab people in the back, which can be valuable in politics.
As with the US, Germany proves that 'winning' the economic war with other countries doesn't necessarily lead to improvement of the lives of workers. True there are crumbs to be thrown to them but they don't get the substantive rewards their efforts should get.
With regard to AfD, I agree they're not fascist. They seem to be right wing reactionaries of the sort that buttress the right wing of the Republican party in the US--climate deniers, anti-migrant, let's get rid of regulations so we can all be richer, etc.
Posted by: WorldBLee | Sep 24, 2017 2:44:19 PM | 7
At least you Germany you have illusion of choice with six parties instead of two.;) I hope that you have as many sodas.
Posted by: Chauncey Gardiner | Sep 24, 2017 2:48:49 PM | 8
2
The intercept story is correct. AFD funding is good and to a large part hidden in Switzerland.
The party is definitively neoliberal, I doubt they are economically antiglobalist. It is difficult to nail them. Their programme is "völkisch" ie preserving German "language, culture and identity". Both of their main representatives are very global indeed - one being anglophone the other living in Swiss-German lesbian counterculture. Another representative comes from a German-European noble family.
The common denominator would be anti-islam - to the point where Alice Weidel who is co-chair claims she is against Muslim immigration as they are a danger for lesbians.
Anyway - German politics will be unstable now for quite some time.
Posted by: somebody | Sep 24, 2017 2:51:48 PM | 9
b, thanks, been waiting for this. BTW I'm leaning AFD and time for Merkel to move on. Her policy on immigration suck
Posted by: OJS | Sep 24, 2017 2:52:48 PM | 10
6
SPD has categorically said they will be opposition.
Their analysis is that being responsible for coalition decisions with Angela Merkel has cost them the votes.
So Angela Merkel will have to try a coalition with FDP and Greens, and both FDP and Greens are wary of that.
In the end there might be some tolerated minority government.
The result will be that nothing will get done in Germany for quite a while.
Posted by: somebody | Sep 24, 2017 2:57:11 PM | 11
"The party is definitively neoliberal,..." You mean this?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ordoliberalism
https://www.socialeurope.eu/the-long-shadow-of-ordoliberalism
Posted by: Chauncey Gardiner | Sep 24, 2017 3:01:59 PM | 12
"The result will be that nothing will get done in Germany for quite a while."
Why so?
Do not worry, masses are passive, illiterate (Germans are just humans after all) and dumbed down with new versions of Androids and IOS. Plus your own entertainment class and Oktoberfest will make every effort to twist mind of people in direction "do not think". In addition anti-Islam hysteria will inflame the mind and make blood to boil to majority of “Deutschland über Alles” folks.
Posted by: Chauncey Gardiner | Sep 24, 2017 3:10:04 PM | 13
What better way to enslave a man
than to give him the vote and tell him he's free
Albert CAMUS (apocryphal)
Posted by: mh505 | Sep 24, 2017 3:12:09 PM | 14
I forgot there must be "identity politics" as well.
Posted by: Chauncey Gardiner | Sep 24, 2017 3:12:22 PM | 15
Isn't FDP hardcore neo-liberal? I mean, sure, you might have some socially progressive views, but that doesn't mean you're left-wing, plenty of economically neo-liberal people also have socially liberal views.
As for the Greens, it would be bonkers for them to ally and rule with Merkel without the SPD shield. That would destroy their numbers, next election.
Posted by: Clueless Joe | Sep 24, 2017 3:12:28 PM | 16
How can the same person go for a 4th term??? If this had been a non-Western friendly country, questoins will be raised about the validity of the elections and name like "dictator" will be thrown around.
4th term, people!!! Let that sink in :)
Posted by: Zico | Sep 24, 2017 3:18:47 PM | 17
Hi, this is unrelated so I'm not sure if I'm allowed to post it here, but it's interesting:
Russian defense ministry is claiming the US and SDF forces moved through large stretches of ISIS territory near Deir Ezzor without any resistance at all over the past few days, even while ISIS was ferociously fighting the Syrian Army which had just crossed the Euphrates. They're released a map and satellite images as supporting evidence (the blue numbers represent the number of ISIS forces estimated to be in those areas):
https://colonelcassad.livejournal.com/3701634.html
Someone in the comments there correctly points out that either ISIS is completely collapsing, or the Americans and SDF made a deal with ISIS (it would be a mutually beneficient one -- US and SDF gets the country's major oil reserves, ISIS gets to watch two of its foes potentially start a major conflict with each other and forget about ISIS for a bit).
Also, a top Russian general in Syria has just been killed with a pin-point guided strike on his position (sabotage suspected).
Posted by: E | Sep 24, 2017 3:22:54 PM | 18
Let me guess. Because...because she is a physicist, yet from Leipzig. She is not Werner Heisenberg but a physicist nevertheless, who faithfully is serving capitalist class.
A physicist!? Hello.
Posted by: Chauncey Gardiner | Sep 24, 2017 3:27:28 PM | 19
b: As an American now permanently residing in Germany, I am still working through the various quirks of German political strategy. The new political calculus arising out of today's election makes complete sense except for one thing: What incentive would Christian Lindner have to bring the FDP into a coalition with the Union and the Greens?
Given the FDP's shambolic performance in government from 2009-2013, and their subsequent crashing out of the Bundestag altogether in 2013, why would they hitch their wagon to this Jamaica colored dumpster-fire in-waiting?
Specifically, in light of the twin pillars of the FDP platform, specifically A) a logical, measured, and controlled approach to any type of deeper EU integration (and adamant opposition to any type of monetary transfers to other EU member-states), and B) the political toxicity of anything resembling unchecked migration, what could the Union possibly offer the FDP that would justify their risking their future electoral viability by being associated with Merkel: Part IV?
Their potential coalition partner in the Greens are passionately pro-migration (even more so than the departing Grand Coalition and definitely more so than the Die Linke), and they are eternally obsessed with anything resulting in "an ever closer union". Someone is going to have to break a promise to their voters right off the bat if this coalition takes place and with Merkel's tendency to blindly pursue these failing policies, it seems that the FDP is the one likely to be tasked with changing their position.
In that light, why would they put so much voter-equity into risk by even joining in the first place? What would be the strategic carrot that would cause them to consider this?
Posted by: Shady Ray | Sep 24, 2017 3:28:43 PM | 20
Populist parties that combine the best ideas of the 'far' left and 'far' right - this kind of movement would win everywhere I think.
Posted by: paul | Sep 24, 2017 3:29:12 PM | 21
12
Sure, they are neoliberal. Their programme supports "open markets, free decisions, private property, competition". They are very "anti-Euro".
There is a part in their programme that state intervention should be minimal and should be calculable for investors - German and international. German and international companies should have the same rights. AFD is definitively not protectionist.
They claim the name of Ludwig Ehrhard - ie "social market economy" and Walter Eucken - ie ordoliberalism - but that is false labelling - there is nothing social nor economic planning of the state in their programme that I can detect. They think there is too much regulation - a typical neoliberal complaint.
They also want to get rid of property tax and inheritance tax.
The neoliberal competition to FDP is very clear.
"Die Linke" and "Green Party" seem to have the same amount of votes they got last time. It looks like the CDU/CSU/SPD coalition lost votes to FDP and AFD.
FDP is AFD minus the "völkische" part.
Posted by: somebody | Sep 24, 2017 3:32:55 PM | 22
22
In reading the AFD programme - the "social part" - they want to reduce the money spent on social systems, in Germany that would mean reducing the money companies and employes have to pay, and obviously would mean that the money paid out would have to be reduced.
They want to "keep the minimum wage at the level it is" :-))
Plus they want to replace present Social Security with something work based which is not very clear how it could work.
Posted by: somebody | Sep 24, 2017 3:44:08 PM | 23
"b" - I'm told that the SPD also lost many votes to the AfD.
Posted by: EnglishOutsider | Sep 24, 2017 3:51:18 PM | 24
@22
Yes, I know I just wanted to make clear there is German version of neoliberalism. Which both are kind of child of the Mont Pelerin society or so the myth goes.
Along with the Austrian school it is backbone of capitalist ideology today at lest in social sphere and for the working class, while for the ruling class Keynesianism is still well and live.
Posted by: Chauncey Gardiner | Sep 24, 2017 3:53:29 PM | 25
20
FDP position on migration is pretty logical, I find - separate political asylum status, refugee status and needed skilled immigration. I think the laws are already there but not really explained to people - Angela Merkel somehow did not manage to do this.
Green Party would have no problem with that if thrown into the mix some 'funding of projects in Africa to give people a perspective there'. All parties can agree on that.
Europa will be a problem for Greens, FDP basically agrees with Schäuble.
But being in government means jobs, visibility .... they will do it.
Posted by: somebody | Sep 24, 2017 4:05:52 PM | 26
24
It is possible that "Die Linke" lost a lot of votes in the ex-GDR states to AFD and gained them overall from the SPD. AFD results in the Eastern states are astronomical.
But sure, AFD will have gained votes from all parties. There are some 14 percent of votes FDP and AFD gained from somewhere.
Posted by: somebody | Sep 24, 2017 4:16:57 PM | 27
@ 2 Dear dan... " I used the google to find out a bit about them. one of the first hits..."
Why would you use google? Why would you trust their massaged results? Do you not realize that the headlines on that first page of results is designed and actually determines your bias regarding the stories they link to? Repeated studies have proven that even people who are aware of this manipulation are just as influenced as those who are unaware. Google is a poison when it comes to looking for the information that will enable understanding.
And please, do not enable that google perversion by reproducing it on sites like this. Most of us have chosen to step away from the MSM. Introducing it here as if it is worthy of consideration is just wearisome. It is like bursts of static interrupting a Vivaldi concerto... which I am listening to at this moment. ;)
Posted by: les7 | Sep 24, 2017 4:18:46 PM | 28
And if no coalition can be formed, will there be another round of elections?
Posted by: karlof1 | Sep 24, 2017 4:18:53 PM | 29
German sheeple acted like Americans simply stupid giving fourth term to a former FDJ ( DDRs equivalent of Hitler Jugent)!apparatchik who got her PhD from party recommendation after that betrayed her country as CIA spy having a role IN illegal annexation of DDR I.E. DEUTSCHE DEMOKRATISCHE REPUBLIK by BUNDES REPUBLIK DEUTSCHLAND I.E. WEST GERMANY. no space to develop this subject more.
Also suppose benefit of Germany economic success is a utter lie. Germans are getting poorer, while oligarchy thrives. Go to YT single mothers in Germany with two kids make 1000 euros a month , barely surviving is a common place, government taken over by foreign global interests also, Turkish, Arab and Asian.
German taxpayers continuously bail out the German banks like insolvent DB as well as real estate trusts.
Recently government bailed out entire German car industry that is effectively bankrupt after emmison lying scandal, nobody went to jail in Germany while they all committed criminal offenses requiring jail term.
Opening borders in Germany for immigrants was a two fold ploy, one to admitt returning western intelligence assets and their families after loss of Syrian war due to Russian intervention second to allow hard core, but under observation jihadists to terrorize population for political reasons to destroy meek German left who at least officially oppose militarization and Deep state terror.
Germany descending into third world banana republic ways parroting US globalists like regurgitating Russia-gate that was a subject of Merkel pre election fear mongering while German IC vehemently denied that or funding Ukrainian Nazis with help from Canada.
This is piece of Germany now nobody wants to talk about.
Posted by: Kalen | Sep 24, 2017 4:28:22 PM | 30
29
They can try a minority government that is tolerated by the majority.
Or - which would be fun - an all party government minus AFD.
Posted by: somebody | Sep 24, 2017 4:29:11 PM | 31
Austria, Denmark, Sweden, Netherlands, and now Germany. Countries in which the political system is based on blocks of loosely aligned smaller parties that had a rough left-right equilibrium post WW2. That equilibrium is now disturbed by a nominally right wing populist party that manages to attract a large working class vote share and becomes the deciding weight on the electoral scale.
In all of these countries there is a solid 10-20% of the electorate that will vote for any party that supports their main issue; anti-immigration. The party that gets these votes either becomes completely shunned like the SD in Sweden- leaving an enfeebled political system, or they become kingmakers like the DF in Denmark essentially allowing a conservative right wing minority government to rule.
Posted by: Køn | Sep 24, 2017 4:39:52 PM | 32
"Over the last 20 years both of the traditionally big parties, CDU and SPD, had moved from their moderate-right, respectively moderate-left positions towards centrist neo-liberalism. "
In case you didn't notice B every ruling party in Europe is "whatever neo-liberalism" as you called it.
Almost as if they had to comply to some chart decided by some supranational identity as if those who we elect dont call the shots ...
https://ec.europa.eu/info/publications/2017-european-semester-country-specific-recommendations-commission-recommendations_en
https://ec.europa.eu/info/sites/info/files/2017-european-semester-country-report-germany-en.pdf p57-59
Posted by: Charlesg | Sep 24, 2017 4:44:37 PM | 33
I voted AfD and I hope it means that we can hear German being spoken in the streets of Germany again instead of English.
Posted by: mischi | Sep 24, 2017 4:48:20 PM | 34
Well, as is not sovereign state, Germany is again at mercy of AngloZionist.
AngloZionists wage a war whoever stands in their way, politically or economically or militarily. In this order.
After what I believe in manufactured affair with diesel engines, now Germany itself is faced with question what to do with its car industry and relentless attack by competition from the US, i.e. Tesla? Who I believe have manufactured this scandal.
Chancellor Angela Merkel cautiously spoke in favor of the automobile industry abandoning the combustion engine, she was sharply attacked by her CSU coalition partner. Unlike the British and French governments, Merkel, in spite of her timid criticism, did not want to set a binding exit time frame for this climate-damaging technology, explicitly declaring that she "could not yet name a precise year." However, CSU Chairman Horst Seehofer immediately declared that, for his party, maintaining the diesel would be a prerequisite for forming a future coalition government.Prohibiting the combustion engine would "strike at the roots of our prosperity," Seehofer claimed. In the discussion of the diesel scandal, Germany is about to "completely loose its head" and start a "witch hunt against the automobile, itself."
But political and public climate is not on side of the Germans. Nor is financial industry. Two third of trade sufficit is coming from car export, an industry which is darling of political elite.
Asset managers ban investments in German carmakers
https://www.ft.com/content/f187de00-841c-11e7-a4ce-15b2513cb3ff
Posted by: Chauncey Gardiner | Sep 24, 2017 4:50:29 PM | 35
Much of the analysis is correct, but I strongly doubt, that there will be a new election early. A Jamaika coalition will yield overall more power and probably at least as many minister positions as currently for the CDU. Therefore, I doubt, that the bigshots of the CDU are too unhappy. Even the strengthening of the AFD is not that bad for the CDU as in the long run the vote share of AFD + CDU will be higher than CDU alone. As the CDU is stronger than the SPD in the long run, for the foreseeable future the CDU will provide the chancellor in coalitions with either the SPD, FDP and/or the greens. A large majority of voters in Germany want neither the Left Party nor the AFD in power, so essentially no coalition without the CDU is possible.
Posted by: Martin | Sep 24, 2017 4:51:40 PM | 36
What some people call a mistake about migrants didn't really cost CDU. Most ruling parties in parlementary 'democracies' loose seats in the next election unless the oppositition is really terrible. From let's say 41% to 32%, the next party at a lengthy 20% and thus still remain the undisputed ruling party is really not out of the ordanary.
CDU headed by Merkel is still the biggest party so kicking her out of her chair doesn't look so easy to me.
Posted by: xor | Sep 24, 2017 4:51:48 PM | 37
34
:-)) Du sagst das auf Englisch?
Posted by: somebody | Sep 24, 2017 5:06:00 PM | 38
32
male, middle aged, working class and fearful ...
Posted by: somebody | Sep 24, 2017 5:14:17 PM | 39
@ mischi | Sep 24, 2017 4:48:20 PM | 34
He, he, he
don't you want to be part of the "world". Want to buy from Amazon, eBay, Uber or to be on F*ckbook etc. Now you are going to drive Tesla, if you can afford. They are all in German but still...
The world’s most valuable resource is no longer oil, but data
https://www.economist.com/news/leaders/21721656-data-economy-demands-new-approach-antitrust-rules-worlds-most-valuable-resource?fsrc=scn/tw/te/rfd/pe
The world according to AngloZionist.
Posted by: Chauncey Gardiner | Sep 24, 2017 5:15:12 PM | 40
Posted by: somebody | Sep 24, 2017 2:57:11 PM | 11
So you trust the words of politicians?
Posted by: From The Hague | Sep 24, 2017 5:21:53 PM | 41
41
Sure. They would not say this categorically if this had not been cleared beforehand.
SPD needs time to reposition.
Posted by: somebody | Sep 24, 2017 5:28:46 PM | 43
@Køn | Sep 24, 2017 4:39:52 PM | 32
Interesting, it this a rational explanation? If memory serve me well I've read this from the past. That is how Hitler came to power, or story goes? Similar development had happened in France.
New/old, imagine, enemy is immigration. Remember Trump (quintessential fascist) and his words about Mexican or Latinos? He has continued now with black NBA NFL players!
White racist in Europe drums in same drums.
@somebody | Sep 24, 2017 5:14:17 PM | 39
yes, they can fear only from its capitalist class that savagely exploit them.
But capitalist class like to appeal on emotion and tribal/primal/primordial feelings. Old game.
Posted by: Chauncey Gardiner | Sep 24, 2017 5:32:53 PM | 44
FDP is AFD minus the "völkische" part.
Posted by: somebody | Sep 24, 2017 3:32:55 PM | 22
Baked potato and salad is a steak dinner without a steak.
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Sep 24, 2017 5:39:43 PM | 45
As a German reader, a few comments which must be added to your analysis. The FDP is by no means "liberal-leftish". On the fiscal and economic side, they are much more neoliberalist than the CDU.
Concerning the AfD it is an irony that a lot of voters with lower income voted for them - as the party wants to scrap what's left of social security, welfare systems and transfer payments to poorer people. Voters got intrigued by anti-immigration slogans and did not read the "fine print" about fiscal and social policies.
Posted by: Dieter Kuckelkorn | Sep 24, 2017 5:42:03 PM | 46
Choices for German voters remind me a conversation overheard on a plane from Germany to a destination with a large minority originating in East Europe. Stewardess: do you prefer beef or chicken? Passenger: vodka.
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Sep 24, 2017 5:44:22 PM | 47
"A certain person may be elected by the public on the basis of his merit and ideals – but rarely is this person able to formulate policy, You know, I’ve communicated with one U.S. president, and a second, and a third — presidents come and go but the politics remain the same.
Do you know why that is?
So a person is elected — he comes with ideas. Then people with briefcases come visit him, well-dressed, in dark suits — kind of like mine. Except instead of a red tie it’s black or navy.
This happens from one administration to the next."
Putin
--------------
That's why is frau Merkel in her fourth term. A "people with briefcases" are pleased with
her. People abroad and domestic ones, a people who has only loyalty to a money not borders and nations.
NOTHING WILL CHANGE. Deep State is taking care of it.
Posted by: Chauncey Gardiner | Sep 24, 2017 6:07:53 PM | 48
the chap nick griffin who ran the national front uk refused money from israel
who wanted him only too sprach about muslims and the menace within.
tommy robinson loves only talking about muslims and is a proud national front zionist.
you folks talk like this is real.
the idiots in holland villders or whatever his name is
these folks in germany all paid and programmed too talk of the muslim terror.
never a bad word of tel aviver same with the zionist man woman whatever it is lepenn in france.
total zionist control all sides captured keep talking running around inside the wheel like gerbels
every step forward is like a new vista when it's been all the same for a hundred years or more.
tavistock country of the mind mapping
who was the right wing guy in austria that died in a car crash far right remember
like danny jenco demolition 911 expert those guys died in car accident because they was probably real for real
did muslims let the muslims into europe too run amok
who let them in
inteligent folks who write so well of world politick yet you never look at the masonic numbers 13 percent indeed
satanism,nazi ism what is the other ism ohh yes anti semetism and innocent zionism.
merkel what is that v hand sign she is always doing is it a nervous tick or just conky dink
Posted by: douglas reed | Sep 24, 2017 7:12:41 PM | 49
I went to Germany for the first time last September to Villingen in the Black Forest. I observed the immigrants of the Islamic faith, young men who stood out because they were hanging around in squares, outside the railway station, men in groups, aimless. Having studied their religion in some depth, having lived among them for some years I feel I know them. Their racism is religious. You will never be accepted by them if you are not one of them.
I met Spanish people, immigrants too, who blended with the German way of life seemingly seamlessly, who bought old bikes and explored the Forest but did not hang around in throngs of males in fucking squares.
Posted by: Lochearn | Sep 24, 2017 7:45:03 PM | 50
Re: Lochearn @50
Comparing religions is a slippery business, e.g. Catholics from small Polish towns can be as exclusionary as Muslim with comparable background. One can also observe that people from Turkey (not all of them Turks) are reasonably well integrated.
That said, having a sudden one million of people coming from a war zone, with post-traumatic stress disorder, would scare most tolerant people, and it is hard for me to conceptualize what possessed Merkel to do so. The political consequences were relatively mild in Germany, but for some reasons, it was an earthquake further east. The demagogs have a field day. And what do "reasonable parties" have to say? Regrettably, a bunch of nonsense. After fomenting civil wars in Syria and Libya and getting blowback in the form of refugees, it could be rational to try to reverse the process, fostering fast resolutions of those wars and quick reconstruction. But clear thinking is beyond capabilities of the elites that honed a number of mental taboos over the years. So they can offer something that sound nicer, but not something that makes more sense.
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Sep 24, 2017 8:10:39 PM | 51
@21 Paul is basically hinting at what I've been thinking these last few years.
The Left totally blew it and failed big time by not agitating and going full populist back in 2007/2008. In Europe, they blew it again in the next years when country after country got butchered until Greece was treated like a nation of untermenschen. Then blew it definitively in 2015/16 with their abymsal answer to the migrants' crisis.
At this point, it should be obvious to any sensible politician that there's a massive amount of voters to be gained by going full anti-capitalist, anti-bankers, economically uber-protectionist, coupled with a strong anti-immigration / heavy border controls policy. Considering also how most people are sick to death of politically correctness, identity politics and special interest groups, this basically means that a party that would go mostly anti-liberal except on select issues - but economy being never one of these in any way - would easily gain 30% of the voters, in any given Western country. The real difficulty seems that such a party would have to avoid any founding or prominent member coming from a known hard right-wing party or movement, so that the bulk of betrayed leftists can join it in the middle and long run without being turned off by vaguely convincing claims of "fascism" - such claims will happen, but if you don't have FN/UKIP/KKK/genuine Nazis in it, it's easier to shrug them off.
Posted by: Clueless Joe | Sep 24, 2017 8:17:24 PM | 52
Speaking of Nazi's - the CDU was formed with 'former nazi's' with the assistsnce of their yankee handlers.
Posted by: Giap | Sep 24, 2017 8:42:28 PM | 53
