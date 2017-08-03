Post a comment

Why Petraeus, Obama And Brennan Should Face 5,000 Years In Prison
California CEO Allegedly Smuggled Rifle Scopes to Syria - Daily Beast, August 1 2017
Rasheed Al Jijakli,[the CEO of a check-cashing business who lives in Walnut,] along with three co-conspirators, allegedly transported day and night vision rifle scopes, laser boresighters used to adjust sights on firearms for accuracy when firing, flashlights, radios, a bulletproof vest, and other tactical equipment to Syrian fighters.
...
If Jijakli is found guilty, he could face 50 years in prison. Jijakli’s case is being prosecuted by counterintelligence and Terrorism and Export Crimes Section attorneys. An FBI investigation, in coordination with other agencies, is ongoing.
Under Trump, a Hollowed-Out Force in Syria Quickly Lost C.I.A. Backing - NY Times*, August 2, 2017
C.I.A. director, Mike Pompeo, recommended to President Trump that he shut down a four-year-old effort to arm and train Syrian rebels.
...
Critics in Congress had complained for years about the costs [...] and reports that some of the C.I.A.-supplied weapons had ended up in the hands of a rebel group tied to Al Qaeda
...
In the summer of 2012, David H. Petraeus, who was then C.I.A. director, first proposed a covert program of arming and training rebels
...
[Mr. Obama signed] a presidential finding authorizing the C.I.A. to covertly arm and train small groups of rebels
-...
John O. Brennan, Mr. Obama’s last C.I.A. director, remained a vigorous defender of the program ...
When will the FBI investigate Messrs Petraeus, Obama and Brennan? Where are the counterintelligence and Terrorism and Export Crimes Section attorneys prosecuting them? Those three men engaged in the exactly same trade as Mr. Jijakil did, but on a much larger scale. They should be punished on an equally larger scale.
* Note: The NYT story is largely a whitewash. It claims that the CIA paid "moderate" FSA rebels stormed Idleb governate in 2015. In fact al-Qaeda and Ahrar al Sham were leading the assault. It says that costs of the CIA program was "more than $1 billion over the life of the program" when CIA documents show that it was over $1 billion per year and likely much more than $5 billion in total. The story says that the program started in 2013 while the CIA has been providing arms to the Wahhabi rebels since at least fall 2011.
Posted by b on August 3, 2017 at 05:15 AM
Any thing on such actions being against international laws? even US laws and would be an act of war worthy of retaliation?
Posted by: Igor Bundy | Aug 3, 2017 5:45:18 AM | 2
makes total sense
Posted by: annie | Aug 3, 2017 5:45:43 AM | 3
But, but, b; you're dealing with a rogue government of men; not laws.
Should have been obvious in 2003, March 19th...
Posted by: V. Arnold | Aug 3, 2017 5:47:16 AM | 4
In case there is any doubt, North Korea has already said arming "rebels" to over throw the government would face nuclear retaliation.
Posted by: Igor Bundy | Aug 3, 2017 5:47:28 AM | 5
India and Pakistan spends insane amounts of money because Pakistan arms "rebels" both countries could use that money for many other things. Especially Pakistan which has a tenth the economy of India. BUT Pakistan is controlled by the military or MIC so arming terrorists is more important than such things as schools and power supplies etc. Their excuse is India is spending so much on arms. Which India says is because in large part due to Pakistan. US says well move those 2 million troops to attack China instead. Everyone is happy except the population in those 3 countries which lack most things except iphones. Which makes US extremely happy.
Posted by: Igor Bundy | Aug 3, 2017 5:52:50 AM | 6
It would interesting to get to the truth about Brennan.
Is he an islamic himself.
Did he actually convert to islam in Saudi Arabia?
Lots of stories out there.
Has he been acting as a covert agent against his own country for years?
Selling out the entire west and every christian on the planet.
Time to find this out, methinks.
Is treason in the USA a death penalty issue?.
Its certainly what he deserves.
Posted by: Emily | Aug 3, 2017 5:54:48 AM | 7
http://english.ahram.org.eg/NewsContent/2/8/274688/World/Region/,-Syrian-refugees-and-fighters-return-home-from-Le.aspx
Posted by: Mina | Aug 3, 2017 5:55:21 AM | 8
Mina | Aug 3, 2017 5:55:21 AM | 8
Informative link; thanks.
Posted by: V. Arnold | Aug 3, 2017 6:25:03 AM | 9
"a four-year-old effort to arm and train Syrian rebels."
A four year effort to arm the f**kers? Doubtful it was an effort to arm them, but training them to act in the hegemon's interests... like upholders of democracy and humanitarian... headchopping is just too much of an attraction
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Aug 3, 2017 6:30:12 AM | 10
6
That is a good summary of the situation.
Posted by: somebody | Aug 3, 2017 6:47:40 AM | 11
add Bush.
Glenn Greenwald on John Brennan.
It is interesting that the empire sues the little people.
Posted by: somebody | Aug 3, 2017 6:52:48 AM | 12
Mina @3. The title of the article is deceptive.
"7,000 Syrian refugees and fighters return home from Lebanon"
The 'al-Qaeda linked' fighters are mostly foreigners, paid mercenaries. They have been dumped in Idlib along with the other terrorists. In the standard reconciliation process, real Syrians are given the option of returning home if they renounce violence and agree to a political solution. Fake Syrians are dumped in with the foreigners. The real Syrian fighters who reconcile have to join the SAA units to fight against ISIS etc.
ISIS fighters were encouraged to bring their families with them (for use as human shields and to provide settlers for the captured territory). ISIS documents recovered from Mosul indicate that unmarried foreign mercenaries fighting with them were provided with a wife (how does that work? do the women volunteer or are they 'volunteered'?), a car and other benefits. These families and hangers-on would probably be the 'Syrian refugees'.
On a side note, the Kurds have released a video showing the training of special forces belonging to their allies, the 'Syrian Defense Force' (composed largely of foreigners again). The SDF fighters fly the FSA flag, ie they are the carefully vetted moderate head chopping rebels beloved of the likes of McCain.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nHBFkZZ1y40
Posted by: Anonymous | Aug 3, 2017 6:54:31 AM | 13
somebody @12,
Thanks for the link, it is a keeper.
"It is a perfect illustration of the Obama legacy that a person who was untouchable as CIA chief in 2008 because of his support for Bush's most radical policies is not only Obama's choice for the same position now, but will encounter very little resistance. Within this change one finds one of the most significant aspects of the Obama presidency: his conversion of what were once highly contentious right-wing policies into harmonious dogma of the DC bipartisan consensus. Then again, given how the CIA operates, one could fairly argue that Brennan's eagerness to deceive and his long record of supporting radical and unaccountable powers make him the perfect person to run that agency. It seems clear that this is Obama's calculus."
My own addition to the Brennan record:
Brennan was station chief for the CIA in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia during the planning period for 9/11. The Saudi rulers do not use the US embassy as their first point of contact with Washington, they use the CIA. Brennan moved back to the US some time in (late?) 1999. The first 9/11 Saudi hijackers arrived on US shores in January 2000. Brennan was made CIA chief of staff to Director Tenet in 1999 and Deputy Executive Director of the CIA in March 2001.
Posted by: librul | Aug 3, 2017 8:20:55 AM | 14
14 add this New York Times link
U.S. Relies Heavily on Saudi Money to Support Syrian Rebels
The support for the Syrian rebels is only the latest chapter in the decadeslong relationship between the spy services of Saudi Arabia and the United States, an alliance that has endured through the Iran-contra scandal, support for the mujahedeen against the Soviets in Afghanistan and proxy fights in Africa. Sometimes, as in Syria, the two countries have worked in concert. In others, Saudi Arabia has simply written checks underwriting American covert activities. ... Although the Saudis have been public about their help arming rebel groups in Syria, the extent of their partnership with the C.I.A.’s covert action campaign and their direct financial support had not been disclosed. Details were pieced together in interviews with a half-dozen current and former American officials and sources from several Persian Gulf countries. Most spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the program.
From the moment the C.I.A. operation was started, Saudi money supported it.
...
The roots of the relationship run deep. In the late 1970s, the Saudis organized what was known as the “Safari Club” — a coalition of nations including Morocco, Egypt and France — that ran covert operations around Africa at a time when Congress had clipped the C.I.A.’s wings over years of abuses.
...
Prince Bandar pledged $1 million per month to help fund the contras, in recognition of the administration’s past support to the Saudis. The contributions continued after Congress cut off funding to the contras. By the end, the Saudis had contributed $32 million, paid through a Cayman Islands bank account.
When the Iran-contra scandal broke, and questions arose about the Saudi role, the kingdom kept its secrets. Prince Bandar refused to cooperate with the investigation led by Lawrence E. Walsh, the independent counsel.
In a letter, the prince declined to testify, explaining that his country’s “confidences and commitments, like our friendship, are given not just for the moment but the long run.”
Posted by: somebody | Aug 3, 2017 8:36:06 AM | 15
“Many commit the same crime with a very different result. One bears a cross for his crime; another a crown.” ― Juvenal, The Satires
Posted by: michaelj72 | Aug 3, 2017 8:43:35 AM | 16
somebody @15
one more quote from your newest link to the NYT:
"The job Mr. Brennan once held in Riyadh is, more than the ambassador’s, the true locus of American power in the kingdom. Former diplomats recall that the most important discussions always flowed through the C.I.A. station chief."
The Saudis bought the CIA.
From station chief in Riyadh to Director Tenet's chief of staff to Deputy Executive Director of the CIA and finally, under Obama, to Director of the CIA.
Posted by: librul | Aug 3, 2017 9:09:59 AM | 17
NYT's article was a white wash. It was cover. NYT = CIA
Posted by: Greenbean950 | Aug 3, 2017 9:47:03 AM | 18
The art of limited hangout as practiced by the NYT
Posted by: paul | Aug 3, 2017 9:47:16 AM | 19
Best background article I've come across on how the Arab Spring pro-democracy uprisings were either suppressed (in the U.S. client oil monarchies like Bahrain) or hijacked for regime change purposes (as in Libya and Syria):
http://www.japantimes.co.jp/opinion... how-the-arab-spring-was-hijacked/ (Feb 2012)
In particular:
• A fourth trend is that the Arab Spring has become a springboard for playing great-power geopolitics.
Syria, at the center of the region’s sectarian fault lines, has emerged as the principal battleground for such Cold War-style geopolitics. Whereas Russia is intent on keeping its only military base outside the old Soviet Union in Syria’s Mediterranean port of Tartus, the U.S. seems equally determined to install a pro-Western regime in Damascus.
This goal prompted Washington to set up a London-based television station that began broadcasting to Syria a year before major protests began there. The U.S. campaign, which includes assembling a coalition of the willing, has been boosted by major Turkish, Saudi, Qatari and UAE help, including cross-border flow of arms into Syria and the establishment of two new petrodollar-financed, jihad-extolling television channels directed at Syria’s majority Sunni Arabs.
The best explanation is that despite the effort to "woo" Assad into the Saudi-Israeli axis (c.2008-2010), Assad refused to cut economic ties with Iran, which was setting up rail lines, air traffic and oil pipeline deals with Assad on very good terms. This led Hillary Clinton, Leon Panetta, etc. to lobby Obama to support a regime change program:
http://www.telegraph.co.uk...Leon-Panetta-supports-Hillary-Clinton-plan-to-arm-Syrian-rebels.html (Feb 2013)
Replace "plan" with "ongoing project". The main point would be that Panetta and Clinton also belong on that "illegal arms transfer" charge sheet. Civil damages for the costs Europe, Turkey, Lebanon etc. bore due to millions of fleeing refugees should also be assessed (let alone damage in Syria, often to priceless historical treasures destroyed by ISIS).
Then there's the previous regime and its deliberate lies about non-existent WMDs in Iraq, claims used to start a war of aggression that killed thousand of U.S. soldiers and hundreds of thousands of Iraqi civilians - Bush, Cheney, Rumsfeld, Woolsey, Tenet, Powell - they should have their own separate charge sheet.
Send the lot to Scheveningen Prison - for the most notorious war criminals. Pretty luxurious as prisons go, by all accounts.
Posted by: nonsense factory | Aug 3, 2017 10:15:14 AM | 20
But it wasn't just anti-arms trafficking laws that were broken, was it?
Wouldn't a conspiracy to use extremists as a weapon of state amount to a crime against humanity?
David Stockman thinks so, but he pins the 'crime' on old, sick McCain. (see: 'Moderate Rebels' Cheerleader McCain is Fall Guy But Neocon Cancer Lives
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Aug 3, 2017 10:36:48 AM | 21
Within the Outlaw US Empire alone, there're several thousand people deserving of those 5,000 year sentences, not just the three b singled out. But b does provide a great service for those of us who refuse to support terrorists and terrorism by not paying federal taxes by providing proof of that occurring. I classify attempts at regime change as terrorism, too, since it's essentially the waging of aggressive war via different means, which is the #1 War Crime also violating domestic law as well. Thanks b!
Posted by: karlof1 | Aug 3, 2017 10:45:27 AM | 22
Really under the NDAA 2012 those in support or running the CIA arming and training program are guilty of aiding and abetting terrorist organizations as listed. Under the provisions of that act these perpetrators could be seized and held indefinitely without trial until the end of hostilities. Of course these laws are meant for all the little people while those orchestrating terrorism in government are above any law....
it's the usa!!!! no one in gov't is held accountable.. obama wants to move on, lol... look forward, not backward... creating a heaping pile of murder, mayhem and more in other parts of the world, but never examine any of it, or hold anyone accountable.. it is the amerikkkan way...
Posted by: james | Aug 3, 2017 12:07:05 PM | 24
This is clearly off topic and my apologies but could you comment on the Seymour Hersh tape re Seth Rich and the DNC? Thank you!
Posted by: frances | Aug 3, 2017 12:12:58 PM | 25
frances @24--
Here's a link to a transcript of the call plus other commentary, https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2017/08/03/seymour-hersh-cracks-russiagate-as-cia-planted-lie-revenge-against-trump.html
It makes perfect sense to me. Business as usual--when all else fails, go to Big Lie mode, which is what was done.
Posted by: karlof1 | Aug 3, 2017 12:18:43 PM | 26
What of the US bases being established in N. Syria that were helpfully marked by the Turks? Within the context that the SF force multiplier model has varied success but hasn't worked AFAIK since the Resistance in WW2. What, short of an explicit invasion, is an option for the US+?
US-hired mercenaries failed to do the job, and the US as mercenaries for the Arabs are not willing to commit. Maybe if the USIC offered up more "wives" they'd acquire more psychopathic murderers to spread the joy.
Trump may have put Pompeo in to present the facade of housecleaning, but who here believes that there is any serious move to curtail the Syrian misadventure? Just a change in the marketing plan.
As the Brits came out with blocking the release of 30-yr-old official records on the basis that "personal information" and "national security" would be compromised? More like the criminal activity at 10 Downing St. and the misappropriation of public money for international crime would be brought to light. https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/4159032/whitehall-refuses-documents-release/
Posted by: stumpy | Aug 3, 2017 12:46:57 PM | 27
While I do agree with some of the things Trump has done so far, I cannot agree that he makes for a good "leader" of our rapidly devolving nation. As much "good" that Trump has done, he's probably done much worse on other issues and levels. It's really pretty awful all around.
That said, when some people say how much they "miss Obama," I want to either pound my head into a brick wall and/or throw up. The damage that Obama and his hench men/women did is incalculable.
At least with Trump, we can clearly witness his idiocy and grasp the level of at least some of his damage.
Not so much with "No drama Obama" the smooth talking viper that we - either unwittingly or wittingly - clutche to our collective bosom. Obama's many many many lies - all told with smooth suave assurance - along with his many sins of omission served as cover for what he was doing. Trump's buffoonery and incessant Twitting at least put his idiocies out on the stage for all to see (of course, the Republicans do use that as cover for their nefarious deeds behind Trump's doofus back).
Agree with b. NYT is worthless. Limited hangout for sure.
Posted by: RUKidding | Aug 3, 2017 12:56:29 PM | 28
Speaking of who DID get arrested,
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/technology/2017/08/03/fbi-arrests-wannacry-hero-marcus-hutchins-las-vegas-reports/
Gee, wouldn't we like to see the arrest warrant?
Posted by: stumpy | Aug 3, 2017 1:15:55 PM | 29
@27 beating a dead horse, but I agree.
I likened a Trump presidency to sticking the landing of a crashing US empire. He'll bring it down without going true believer on us, a la Clinton and ilk who were busy scheduling the apocalypse. Trump has not been tested yet with a rapidly deteriorating economy which as we all know is coming. Something is in the air and Trump will have to face it sooner or later. The weight of the anger of millions will be behind it...will it be too late? Will Trump finally go MAGA in what he promised: Glas-Steagall, making trade fair for US interests, dialing back NATO...etc. etc. I fear he can not articulate the issues at hand, like Roosevelt or Hitler. He is too bumbling. I guess really we can only hope for an avoidance of WW. Will the world even weep for a third world USA?
Posted by: NemesisCalling | Aug 3, 2017 1:16:29 PM | 30
http://english.ahram.org.eg/NewsContent/1/64/274706/Egypt/Politics-/Egypt-and-Russia-broker-truce-between-Syrian-regim.aspx
Posted by: Mina | Aug 3, 2017 1:23:53 PM | 31
Remember this, The prosecution of a Swedish national accused of terrorist activities in Syria has collapsed at the Old Bailey after it became clear Britain’s security and intelligence agencies would have been deeply embarrassed had a trial gone ahead, the Guardian can reveal.
His lawyers argued that British intelligence agencies were supporting the same Syrian opposition groups as he was, and were party to a secret operation providing weapons and non-lethal help to the groups, including the Free Syrian Army.https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2015/jun/01/trial-swedish-man-accused-terrorism-offences-collapse-bherlin-gildo
John McCain was neck deep in supporting Terrorists in Syria he wanted to give them manpads.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Media reported earlier in October that Syrian rebels asked Washington for Stinger missiles to use them against Russia’s military jets.
“Absolutely… Absolutely I would,” McCain said when asked whether he would support the delivery of Stinger missiles to the opposition in Syria.
“We certainly did that in Afghanistan. After the Russians invaded Afghanistan, we provided them with surface-to-air capability. It’d be nice to give people that we train and equip and send them to fight the ability to defend themselves. That’s one of the fundamental principles of warfare as I understand it,” McCain said.https://sputniknews.com/us/201510201028835944-us-stingers-missiles-syrian-rebels-mccain/
Posted by: harrylaw | Aug 3, 2017 2:14:24 PM | 32
They will pay sooner or later for their crimes against the Syrians.
Add Sarkozy,Cameron and Holland to the list of criminals hiding under their position.
Posted by: virgile | Aug 3, 2017 2:23:20 PM | 33
The US were into regime change in Syria a long time ago.....
Robert Ford was US Ambassador to Syria when the revolt against Syrian president Assad was launched. He not only was a chief architect of regime change in Syria, but actively worked with rebels to aid their overthrow of the Syrian government.
Ford assured us that those taking up arms to overthrow the Syrian government were simply moderates and democrats seeking to change Syria’s autocratic system. Anyone pointing out the obviously Islamist extremist nature of the rebellion and the foreign funding and backing for the jihadists was written off as an Assad apologist or worse.
Ambassador Ford talked himself blue in the face reassuring us that he was only supporting moderates in Syria. As evidence mounted that the recipients of the largesse doled out by Washington was going to jihadist groups, Ford finally admitted early last year that most of the moderates he backed were fighting alongside ISIS and al-Qaeda. Witness this incredible Twitter exchange with then-ex Ambassador Ford:http://www.globalresearch.ca/you-wont-believe-what-former-us-ambassador-robert-s-ford-said-about-al-qaedas-syrian-allies/5504906
Posted by: harrylaw | Aug 3, 2017 2:44:11 PM | 34
Specially Petraeus. A US Army General, and director of the CIA…You don’t get more ‘pillar’ of the State than that! And off he goes doing illegal arms trades, in the billions, see for ex. Meyssan, as an ex.:
http://www.voltairenet.org/article197144.html
In other countries / times, he’d be shot at dawn as a traitor. But all it shows really is that the USA does not really have a Gvmt. in the sense of a ‘political structure of strong regulatory importance with ‘democratic’ participation..’ to keep it vague.. It has an elaborate public charade, a kind of clumsy theatre play, that relies very heavily on the scripted MSM, on ritual, and various distractions. Plus natch’ very vicious control mechanisms at home.. another story.
Meanwhile, off stage, the actors participate and fight and ally in a whole other scene where ‘disaster capitalism’, ‘rapine’, ‘mafia moves’ and the worst impulses in human nature not only bloom but are institutionalised and deployed world-wide! Covering all this up is getting increasingly difficult -Trump presidency - one would hope US citizens …no not for now.
The other two of course as well, I just find Petraeus emblematic, probably because of all the BS about his mistress + he once mis-treated classified info or something like that, total irrelevance spun by the media, which works.
Posted by: Noirette | Aug 3, 2017 2:48:20 PM | 35
@virgile, 32
"They will pay sooner or later for their crimes against the Syrians. Add Sarkozy, Cameron and Holland to the list of criminals hiding under their position."
I humbly disagree, and they sincerely believe they are helping the Syrians (plus other states) - freedom and democracy against the brutality of Dr. Assad. I believe all these murderers are sincere doing god works and will all go to heaven. That is one of the reasons why I refuse to go to heaven even if gods beg me. Fuck it!
My apologies if I offend you or anyone. It’s about time we look carefully beside politic and wealth, what religion does to a human?
Posted by: OJS | Aug 3, 2017 2:49:46 PM | 36
OJS @35--
Have you read Reg Morrison's Spirit in the Gene? Here's a link to one of his related essays with many more of relevance on his website, https://regmorrison.edublogs.org/1999/07/20/plague-species-the-spirit-in-the-gene/
Posted by: karlof1 | Aug 3, 2017 3:26:11 PM | 37
b asked : "When will the FBI investigate Messrs Petraeus, Obama and Brennan?
Duh, like never..Most here understand this, I'm sure. The wealthy and the connected puppets never face justice, for their crimes, committed in the service of their owners.
You can include ALL the POTUS's and their minions, since the turn of the century.
" It's just business, get over it."
Posted by: ben | Aug 3, 2017 3:35:09 PM | 38
ben says:
Duh, like never..Most here understand this, I'm sure
right. like voyeurs, we like to watch,
Posted by: john | Aug 3, 2017 4:16:52 PM | 39
35 Religion has nothing to do with it.
6 Look for signs of instigating violent behavior. As children some sociopaths torture defenseless people and animals. This violence is always instigating, and not defensive violence. They will create drama out of thin air, or twist what others say. They will often overreact strongly to minor offenses. If they are challenged or confronted about it, they will point the finger the other way, counting on the empathic person's empathy and consideration of people to protect them, as long as they can remain undetected. Their attempt to point the finger the other way, is both a smokescreen to being detected, and an attempt to confuse the situation.
The link is a pretty good summary. It is easy to find more respectable psychological sources for the disorder on the internet.
Posted by: somebody | Aug 3, 2017 4:23:25 PM | 40
NYT never saw a war (rather an attack by the US, NATO, Israel, UK, on any defenseless nation) that it did not support.
Wiki uses the word "allegedly" in explaining the CIA and Operation Mockingbird.
It just isn't feasible that a secret government agency - gone rogue - with unlimited funding and manpower could write/edit the news for six media owners with similar war-profiteering motives. /s
Posted by: fast freddy | Aug 3, 2017 5:45:24 PM | 41
Add Team Bush to the criminals list, too. Some sources claim Bush authorized funding for some Syrian "opposition" groups starting in 2005.
virgile 32
Agreed indeed.
Posted by: Curtis | Aug 3, 2017 6:50:26 PM | 42
@karlof1, 36
“… Here, evolution had hit on the sweetest of solutions. Such perceptions were guaranteed to produce a faith-dependent species that believed itself to be thoroughly separate from the rest of the animal kingdom, ...."
Interesting article, but stop reading years ago when struggled to raise a family, make a living to survive. Debatable Is "sociopath" (Antisocial Personality Disorder) or the genes make humanly so brutally? Very often hard to fathom the depth of human suffering be it USA, Syria or elsewhere. Thanks sharing you thought.
Posted by: OJS | Aug 3, 2017 8:12:07 PM | 43
What most of the msm and the echo chamber seem to be deliberately missing is all intentional. The whole Assad must go meme is dead and buried. The western cabal has not acheived their regime change in Syria. The Russian economy has not sunk to the bottom of the Black sea, the Russians hacked into my fridge meme has all been debunked and is falling apart. The collusion of all anglo antlantacist secret agency and governments to destabalize the ME has all come out with an ever turbulant flow. Iran being the threat of the world ,debunked. Russia invading and hacking the free world ,debunked.
Hence I expect that the western oligarchs along with their pressitute and compromised politicians will be bying up alot of bleach. They will be whitewashing for the next three months all semblance of anything related to their fraudulent existence.
Nurenberg 2, the Hague would be to soft for these vile criminals of humanity.
Look how they had to back track on the Milosevic conviction mind u post death.
Just another day in the office for these criminals of humanity.
Gee can't wait until this petro-dollar ponzi scheme crashes hopefully we can get back o being human again. The emperor has no clothes.
Posted by: falcemartello | Aug 3, 2017 9:03:06 PM | 44
karlof1@36:
Thanks for reminding me about Reg Morrison! I need to re-read that book, slowly.
Posted by: runaway robot | Aug 3, 2017 9:07:30 PM | 45
43 The whole Assad must go meme is dead and buried. The western cabal has not acheived their regime change in Syria. The Russian economy has not sunk to the bottom of the Black sea, the Russians hacked into my fridge meme has all been debunked and is falling apart. The collusion of all anglo antlantacist secret agency and governments to destabalize the ME has all come out with an ever turbulant flow. Iran being the threat of the world ,debunked. Russia invading and hacking the free world ,debunked.
Optimistic. Has Trump been instrumental in these? Perhaps. This would be a good reason for Zionists to hate him. But how is it that Trump is such a bumbling idiot? Now the Senate has ratfcked him with recess appointments. And he signed that stupid Russia Sanctions bill.
Posted by: fast freddy | Aug 3, 2017 9:20:33 PM | 46
@45 fast freddy
This would be a good reason for Zionists to hate him.
Except they don't hate him. Quite the opposite in fact. Looking to Trump as some sort of savior figure is absolutely ridiculous.
Posted by: Temporarily Sane | Aug 4, 2017 12:06:50 AM | 47
Brennan : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WBG81dXgM0Q
Seymour Hersh, in his 'Victoria NULAND moment' audio, states categorically BRENNAN conceived and ran the 'Russian Hack' psyop after Seth RICH DNC leaks.
Posted by: rm | Aug 4, 2017 12:17:56 AM | 48
Good article on Iran Saudi relations:
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/iran-saudi-arabia-middle-east-turning-point-hassan-rouhani-inauguration-a7875581.html
Posted by: Osama | Aug 4, 2017 3:57:12 AM | 49
@ 47 rm
re: “Seymour Hersh, in his 'Victoria NULAND moment' audio, states categorically BRENNAN conceived and ran the 'Russian Hack' psyop after Seth RICH DNC leaks. “
Actually Hersh does not state that. From the audio transcript:
“I have a narrative of how that whole fucking thing began, it’s a Brennan operation, it was an American disinformation and fucking the fucking President, …”
Hersh has, in effect, a hypothesis based on his knowledge and experience. He is not alone in this. Other knowledgeable people have come to the same conclusion. Ray McGovern, a retired CIA analyst and co-founder of VIPS (Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity ) has come to the same conclusion. Indeed he goes even further, positing the operation goes right to the top of the Democratic Party, specifically Obama. Here is an interesting video of McGovern discussing the events:
Ray McGovern: The Deep State Assault on Elected Government Must Be Stopped
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Px0rxcU7XQ
A couple of things of note seem to support the hypothesis that this was indeed a Democratic operation:
from:
http://theduran.com/breaking-former-dnc-chair-donna-brazile-exposed-as-high-ranking-democrat-in-panic-over-seth-rich-investigation/
“Former Democratic National Committee interim chairwoman Donna Brazile is the high-ranking DNC representative who allegedly called police and the family of murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich and demanded to know why a private investigator was “snooping” into Rich’s death, the private eye revealed to WND Monday.
“The high-ranking DNC official that called the police after I inquired about Rich’s case was Donna Brazile,” veteran homicide detective Rod Wheeler told WND. “Why shouldn’t I reveal who it was?””
and
“A spokesman for the Rich family has repeatedly criticized detective Wheeler, who was hired by Rich’s family in March to find the DNC staffer’s murderer, for not ruling out the possibility that Rich may have leaked DNC emails to WikiLeaks. The Rich family recently sent Wheeler a “cease and desist” order to stop his investigation into the murder.”
This spokesman happens to be one Brad Bauman, a Democratic political operative whose appearance on the scene coincided with the Rich family abrupt u-turn in regard to Wheeler’s investigation. Wikileaks even made a point of emphasizing this connection: “Seth Rich's new "family spokesman" is Brad Bauman a professional Democrat crisis PR consultant with the Pastorum Group.”.
But …nothing to see here folks…after all, the evil Ruskies did it.
Posted by: pantaraxia | Aug 4, 2017 7:18:03 AM | 50
49
It is obvious what Brennan is doing.
Former C.I.A. Chief Tells of Concern Over Possible Russia Ties to Trump Campaign
“I encountered and am aware of information and intelligence that revealed contacts and interactions between Russian officials and U.S. persons involved in the Trump campaign that I was concerned about because of known Russian efforts to suborn such individuals,” Mr. Brennan told lawmakers on the House Intelligence Committee.
“It raised questions in my mind about whether Russia was able to gain the cooperation of those individuals,” he said, adding that he did not know whether the Russian efforts were successful.
He added, “I don’t know whether such collusion existed.”
It is a joke.
At the same time on another planet:
What Sanctions? JP Morgan And Goldman Sachs Become Top Three Investment Banks In Russia
Someone forgot to tell you that Russia is capitalist now, and we live in a global economy where money has all sorts of ways of moving around. The big bad Russian capital market is back, not as wild and woolly as before, but it is luring American firms again, this time propelling J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs subsidiaries into the top two and three dealmakers in the country. They've collected more broker and underwriter fees this year so far than they did last year.
Broker fees are exactly what Carter Page earned on a Rosneft deal. Page is the Trump campaign foreign advisor who is consistently held up as an example of the Trump team's "connections to the Russians". His connection to the Russians is legally different than Morgan and Goldman, but brokering a deal in Russia, come to find out, is quite legal. Wall Street investment houses would like more of it if they could get it.
Over here in Germany they say the Congress and Senate sanctions bill gives Trump the power to sanction European firms who do business with Russia but he does not have to.
It is exactly what Trump needs to put American business first. However, the sanctions bill kind of sanctions Exxon, too.
Whatever the fate of its former CEO Tillerson in the Trump government, and despite its current tiff with Treasury, ExxonMobil, along with Sechin and Rosneft, will be waiting in the wings, hoping that a new era of detente will unleash boundless new fossil fuel production and profits.
It does not make sense. But this does: Trump faces down CIA, co-opts Pentagon
Posted by: somebody | Aug 4, 2017 9:41:37 AM | 51
Russia & China intend to retaliate against US economic pressure and sanctions by abolishing the US Dollar via BRICS.
http://www.pravdareport.com/world/asia/04-08-2017/138335-brics_usa-0/
Posted by: JSonofa | Aug 4, 2017 10:23:08 AM | 52
