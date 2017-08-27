Post a comment

August 27, 2017

Syria - Rebel Trained Children Perform "Chemical Attack" (Video)

Here is serious evidence that the so called "Syrian rebels" systematically trained children to play "chemical attack" victims.

The evidence was found by Partisangirl who today tweeted:

Partisangirl 🇸🇾 @Partisangirl 11:20 PM - 27 Aug 2017 DAMNING VIDEO: Terrorists make #Syria-n children rehearse false flag chemical attack. youtu.be/S95bR1s_d0Y

Partisangirl links to a video on her videopage on Youtube. The annotations say:

Published on Aug 27, 2017 The original video was published in September 2013 on this channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_co... . This is a shortened version of that video. It shows children being instructed by terrorists to act like they have been hit with Sarin gas, they convulse, they're eyes blink and they froth at the mouth with fake foam applied to their faces by terrorists. A of children applaud. A man in a Mickey mouse costume tells them it's all fun.

Here is the screenshot of the original Youtube video page of اعلامي ريف دمشق:



bigger

A commentator remarked: "The headline for the video says: 'A children play, the chemical and the world' and that it was part of a children carnival organized by a group of volunteers."

(I have downloaded and saved the original full length (6:23m) video as well as the various screenshots below.)

The video was taken in an indoor setting of some community center. A kind of competition, teaching or reenactment show for children takes place. Four men play judges(?) and sit behind tables. Their mouth are taped over with blue tape. At times the hold up pre-printed notes. There is a moderator with a microphone who reads from a sheet. All text visible and spoken in the video is in Arabic. (Please translate the significant parts and slogans in the comments.) He can be heard moderating the show. The green-white-black colonial "free Syria" flag as well as an al-Qaeda flag are hanging on the wall. There are several posters with slogans.

In total some fifty children are in the room. Most of the younger ones sit against the wall watching while some ten older ones "play" in the middle of the room. A dozen men also watch.



bigger

The ten children, estimated age 8 to 12, pretend to be playing with a ball. A siren sound is played and they "fall down" onto the ground. Some "sad" music is played over the PA. Some of the children pretend to twitch, some are laughing. Men with white lab coats appear. One wears a gas mask without filter. They fake to attend to the children. Some have ambu-bags and pretend to reanimate. One of the "doctors" goes from child to child and sprays shaving cream foam from a white/blue can next to their mouth.



bigger

One "doctor" in a lab coat appears and picks up a girl from the ground. The moderator of the show comes up with the microphone and "interviews" the "doctor" with the girl in his arms. The "doctor" seems to lament the fate of the "attacked" children. He can be heard on the PA.



bigger

Later that doctor "collapses" himself and "falls" to the ground and is "attended" to. Several men with hand cameras film the whole scene.



bigger

The video camera moves around the room. There is a man in Mickey Mouse costume with a "revolution" color scarf. The scene is over. Everyone gets up from the ground. The children who have watched applaud. A man calls "Takbir", the children respond with "Allahu Akbar".

The original video has the Youtube upload date of September 19, 2013. It is not known (to me) when the video was originally taken. (The controversial "chemical attack" at Ghouta in Syria took place on August 21 2013.) The "all videos" page of the account (screenshot) show the video as uploaded "3 years ago". The video "watched" counter is, as of now, at 747. There is no known trick to fake Youtube upload dates.

I am not able to readily discern if this is a video of a "performance", as its headline claims, a training event or a mix thereof. At least those children who "perform" in the video have been trained and learned how to do such. Several propagandized "chemical attack" videos from Syria show similar sequences and evident signs of play.

We know and documented that several of the highly publicized "chemical attack" events in Syria were obviously fakes. That "the opposition" had the motive and means to execute as well as to fake such incidents. That, for example, shaving cream was obviously used in several incidents to pretend a "foaming from the mouth from a chemical attack".

If you speak Arabic please help us to understand the context of the above video by translating the slogans and the moderator's words in the comments below.

Posted by b on August 27, 2017 at 10:24 PM | Permalink

Comments