Post a comment

Syria - Rebel Trained Children Perform "Chemical Attack" (Video)
Here is serious evidence that the so called "Syrian rebels" systematically trained children to play "chemical attack" victims.
The evidence was found by Partisangirl who today tweeted:
Partisangirl 🇸🇾 @Partisangirl 11:20 PM - 27 Aug 2017
DAMNING VIDEO: Terrorists make #Syria-n children rehearse false flag chemical attack. youtu.be/S95bR1s_d0Y
Partisangirl links to a video on her videopage on Youtube. The annotations say:
Published on Aug 27, 2017
The original video was published in September 2013 on this channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_co... . This is a shortened version of that video. It shows children being instructed by terrorists to act like they have been hit with Sarin gas, they convulse, they're eyes blink and they froth at the mouth with fake foam applied to their faces by terrorists. A of children applaud. A man in a Mickey mouse costume tells them it's all fun.
Here is the screenshot of the original Youtube video page of اعلامي ريف دمشق:
A commentator remarked: "The headline for the video says: 'A children play, the chemical and the world' and that it was part of a children carnival organized by a group of volunteers."
(I have downloaded and saved the original full length (6:23m) video as well as the various screenshots below.)
The video was taken in an indoor setting of some community center. A kind of competition, teaching or reenactment show for children takes place. Four men play judges(?) and sit behind tables. Their mouth are taped over with blue tape. At times the hold up pre-printed notes. There is a moderator with a microphone who reads from a sheet. All text visible and spoken in the video is in Arabic. (Please translate the significant parts and slogans in the comments.) He can be heard moderating the show. The green-white-black colonial "free Syria" flag as well as an al-Qaeda flag are hanging on the wall. There are several posters with slogans.
In total some fifty children are in the room. Most of the younger ones sit against the wall watching while some ten older ones "play" in the middle of the room. A dozen men also watch.
The ten children, estimated age 8 to 12, pretend to be playing with a ball. A siren sound is played and they "fall down" onto the ground. Some "sad" music is played over the PA. Some of the children pretend to twitch, some are laughing. Men with white lab coats appear. One wears a gas mask without filter. They fake to attend to the children. Some have ambu-bags and pretend to reanimate. One of the "doctors" goes from child to child and sprays shaving cream foam from a white/blue can next to their mouth.
One "doctor" in a lab coat appears and picks up a girl from the ground. The moderator of the show comes up with the microphone and "interviews" the "doctor" with the girl in his arms. The "doctor" seems to lament the fate of the "attacked" children. He can be heard on the PA.
Later that doctor "collapses" himself and "falls" to the ground and is "attended" to. Several men with hand cameras film the whole scene.
The video camera moves around the room. There is a man in Mickey Mouse costume with a "revolution" color scarf. The scene is over. Everyone gets up from the ground. The children who have watched applaud. A man calls "Takbir", the children respond with "Allahu Akbar".
The original video has the Youtube upload date of September 19, 2013. It is not known (to me) when the video was originally taken. (The controversial "chemical attack" at Ghouta in Syria took place on August 21 2013.) The "all videos" page of the account (screenshot) show the video as uploaded "3 years ago". The video "watched" counter is, as of now, at 747. There is no known trick to fake Youtube upload dates.
I am not able to readily discern if this is a video of a "performance", as its headline claims, a training event or a mix thereof. At least those children who "perform" in the video have been trained and learned how to do such. Several propagandized "chemical attack" videos from Syria show similar sequences and evident signs of play.
We know and documented that several of the highly publicized "chemical attack" events in Syria were obviously fakes. That "the opposition" had the motive and means to execute as well as to fake such incidents. That, for example, shaving cream was obviously used in several incidents to pretend a "foaming from the mouth from a chemical attack".
If you speak Arabic please help us to understand the context of the above video by translating the slogans and the moderator's words in the comments below.
Posted by b on August 27, 2017 at 10:24 PM | Permalink
thanks b... the first link that you have is not showing anything - http://www.moonofalabama.org/2017/08/youtu.be/S95bR1s_d0Y/
the one dated 2013 is now showing 773 hits, but there are no comments on it.. i wish i knew arabic to help out here...
Posted by: james | Aug 27, 2017 10:54:43 PM | 1
what is the possibility of evidence the assad gov't was behind making this video? obviously it is set to appear a certain way..
Posted by: james | Aug 27, 2017 11:01:38 PM | 2
it looks like the person, or persons who have uploaded other videos are sharing other 'free syrian army - isis' type videos..
Posted by: james | Aug 27, 2017 11:06:04 PM | 3
And to think we almost went to war in sept 2013 over bad acting..
Mina can perhaps help with translation?
Posted by: Lozion | Aug 27, 2017 11:44:42 PM | 4
It would be great if some of the actors shown here could be identified in some of those videos that appeared when the "case" was made "proving" that Assad used sarin. Those voices might also have clues using voice pattern recognition software.
Posted by: ToivoS | Aug 28, 2017 3:19:58 AM | 5
Thanks for putting this up b. Perhaps if one day Russia/China initiate a marshal plan for US/UK/five eyes they can show a number of these type videos to show the suckers what their governments have been supporting.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Aug 28, 2017 4:02:42 AM | 6
The poster under the guys with blue tape on their face says "huna Ghouta Dimashq", so it is a school in the suburb of Damascus
The first speech (bad sound) starts with some religious preliminary talk (the black IS flag is on the wall anyway)and then he explains that they are here to do a children play about the chemical attacks.
There is no reason why the gov would have produced such a video, the flags and the English posters on the wall in terribly bad English are the kind we saw in some of the mini demos (the big ones had better speakers prepare larger signs to be viewed by 'the world' and not as ridiculous as this one, example: Pls stop Drakkola Alasad, behind the speaker). Btw the speaker and the two guys behind him seem to be brothers (or is it just the beard). Certainly the Ghouta has been rebellious since the beginning, conservative area.
Then the 'medic' who attends the kids is saying "Allahu akbar, where are you o Arabs... look at the small kids..".
So more than a children play it is... what b just explained. They can cut the vids and spread it to show people "look at what the gov is doing" etc.
Then the 'medic' points to the poster under the guys with blue tape, and says "look.. the innocents... what they are doing to them..they are children what are their sins"
Who knows, the pictures on the posters can also be stages, but for ppl with little education to images, it will work (apparently it works well with Western societies)
The poster right of the 'medic' at 3'35 says "will the black guy in the white house give the green light to crossing the red line?" local humour...
The first poster in the hand of a blue tape guy starts with "Obama..." so it is a "theatrical demo" aimed at Obama and the West after the psyop in the Ghouta failed to start the Western bombings
5'18 the speaker starts his prepared speech again, "this is our situation... killing of innocents...
5'55 the other posters in the hands of the blue tape guys have "Ban Ki Moon" and "Erdogan" and "organisation of the animal rights" as addressees
Very interesting, at the very last second, i think i hear "Merci". Some sponsoring maybe?
And Hollande was not among the addressees.
Posted by: Mina | Aug 28, 2017 4:27:07 AM | 7
b. September 2013 is one month AFTER the Ghouta chemical attack.
partisan girl spreads Syrian government propaganda which sucks more than most propaganda.
I don't believe the Ghouta attack was what is was pronounced it was by Western Media, but this video proves - nothing.
Posted by: somebody | Aug 28, 2017 5:01:14 AM | 8
Sombody 8
You are looking like troll pumping US propaganda. Fuck off.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Aug 28, 2017 5:06:58 AM | 9
It takes no video to prove / disprove the veracity of the chemical atacks. If there was an attack, long ago, the US Gov would had taken children bodies to a Swiss lab, for "independent" analysis. These attacks where black flag attacks and you just can conclude it given the circumstances. Given the fact of who would be benefitted by it. This comments section shows the unbelievers also. It shows who is who
Posted by: opereta | Aug 28, 2017 5:33:28 AM | 10
9) All I said is that Syrian government propaganda is very inept.
A video posted after Ghouta is just that. Designed for the stupid people.
Posted by: somebody | Aug 28, 2017 5:46:43 AM | 11
So you believe the the government that is comprised of all sects in Syria is pumping out propaganda rather than the jihadists/white helmets that are working for the Saudi's/US/UK?
Who is most likely to pump out this sort of shit? The jihadi's and their backers who now have a track record of pumping out fake videoes, or the government side? The jihadi claims and vids of a gas attack thet Trump launched cruise missiles on were total fakes. The underground hospital was paper mache, some of the victims were actors in other regime attacks, the doctor was barred in UK for assisting terrorists, yet the propaganda was pumped in UK.
How are these jihadist propaganda videos made?
Or do you believe Assad is gassing his own people as per US/UK propaganda?
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Aug 28, 2017 6:25:35 AM | 12
12) I think it is safe to assume that every government and religious/political movement has a propaganda branch if they consider it missionary work or enlightening the people or spreading the truth.
Somewhere people on this website discussed Occam's razor.
His principle states that among competing hypotheses, the one with the fewest assumptions should be selected.
Using Occam's razor the conclusion from the UN rapporteur is pretty clear
A. People did die from Sarin in Ghouta and
B.
We do not have the evidence to say who did what, but on the other hand, we do not have the evidence to say that it could not have been done by this or that party.
My personal opinion is that the Syrian regime would have to be pretty stupid to have done it, and it only would have been great propaganda value for the other side, seeking US interventions. I also think that the easily debunked "proof" by Human Rights Watch gave the game away. However, these are assumptions.
Maybe the Syrian regime was not so stupid, and calculated that the US would not intervene, and the rebel families could be terrified into giving up fighting/stop attacking the government parts of Damascus. But these are assumptions, too.
The original Western lie was to enlist countries with a dubious human rights records ie. Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Turkey to intervene in the name of human rights. So just as you can imagine the Syrian state cooking up something terrible you can imagine these countries doing the same.
Anybody's secret service knows how to do a false flag.
Posted by: somebody | Aug 28, 2017 6:55:23 AM | 13
@somebody. Yeah Sirapartisangirl prefers Assad to djihadists, so what ? it's not like she ever hid who she was / what she thought for 5 or 6 years... IF you really want to talk about ineptness, look into the mirror, no one here forgot how inept you were in your previous Parviz incarnation when elections didn't go as you wished in Iran 8 years ago. You even spit "good riddance" to b back then. So you may consider a bit more modest approach before jumping on someone's throat again.
Posted by: roflmaousse | Aug 28, 2017 7:19:34 AM | 14
13 :-))
So then we agree on Syrian partisan girl. I would never expect a partisan not to use propaganda.
The original Western sin is to choose Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Turkey to fight for "human rights" in Syria.
Which is a joke.
On Ghouta - UN rapporteur Ake Sellström interview
If you look at the statistics of the conflict, chemical weapons played a very small role. In spite of this, the use of chemical weapons in Syria became a very political issue, since it had the potential of letting some Western countries take a more active role. In the end, it may have helped to create an opening for future talks. Let’s hope for that.
Posted by: somebody | Aug 28, 2017 7:40:21 AM | 15
It would be interesting to investigate the news footage from the time of the 2013 chemical attack on MSM and see if any of this game footage popped up in the MSM coverage at the time. If it does.....theyre busted
Posted by: Hermius | Aug 28, 2017 7:45:13 AM | 16
somebody
Is it the country/countries attacking, or the country defending that requires propaganda?
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Aug 28, 2017 7:57:39 AM | 17
Mina @7
French was spoken in southern Syria, especially around Damscus, a hangover from the French Mandate days. It does suggest that the people in the film were southern Syrian rather than northern Syrian arguing against a Syrian government false flag false flag.
Posted by: Anonymous | Aug 28, 2017 8:39:29 AM | 18
In her video Syrian Girl also has a shot of the same school with three White Helmets guys obvious. I don't remember the WH having much prominence back in 2013, though I guess if that's what the date says... But Mimi also suggests that a new CW 'attack' is being planned now? I don't understand how it has taken four years for this video to emerge, or how it has.
Posted by: David M | Aug 28, 2017 8:50:00 AM | 19
17
French was and is still spoken by many elderlies, it has nothing to do with what you call Southern Syria.
There is even the possibility some people use it, just as "hello" has entered many urban dialects all over the world. But the French had a budget for Syrian PR ops and they were very involved at the time and til the end. The degree of compromission of French journalists and medics would certainly make them liable in trials.
Somebody: you know (or you don't know) that i'm your fan, but here you are going a bit too far. Using children this way in 2013 is also a way to teach them what to do next time there is a bombing anywhere and they see a guy with a white helmet and a camera. The inventivity in manipulation which has been reached by the so-called rebels will make its way in university books one day.
Posted by: Mina | Aug 28, 2017 9:01:27 AM | 20
16
Judging from history - WWII for example - all countries.
The view from Russia
How photo manipulation became a tool of Soviet propaganda.
Struggling with the facts - how terrible was Stalin's terror
is also interesting as it has parallels in today's Syrian numbers game.
The concept is very ancient, see Aeschylus "In war, truth is the first casualty."
Posted by: Mina | Aug 28, 2017 9:01:27 AM | 19
I did not analyze the video but assume that it is easy to fake something like this, as easy as you can photoshop.
There is no way knowing if it is real or not.
Posted by: somebody | Aug 28, 2017 9:43:18 AM | 21
Somebody is a troll
The video was uploaded to youtube in September 2013 but we don't know when it was made (clearly, sometime before it was uploaded).
Somebody's assumption that it was uploaded about the same time as it was made is not an innocent mistake. He has been called out on similar "mistakes" in the past. His apparent intellectual laziness should now be considered a device for trolling.
Just Sayin' has called him a "snake".
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Aug 28, 2017 10:16:22 AM | 22
21
Are you challenged?
August 2013 Ghouta chemical attack
September 2013 video upload
I would be impressed if the video was uploaded before the Ghouta chemical attack. After offers all kinds of likelihood and possibilities of fake.
Posted by: somebody | Aug 28, 2017 10:27:03 AM | 23
@22 do you understand the difference between “making a video” vs “uploading to YT” ?
Posted by: Philippe | Aug 28, 2017 10:36:48 AM | 24
@somebody - I had written those dates in the piece above. Why do you think you need to point them out again?
---
@all
This was published quite recently:
White Helmets "rescue people after a chemical weapon attack."
The filming did not go too well. They needed to play the scene three times for the video and the changes are visible.
White Helmets film staged "chemical attack" - need several takes
"We know and documented that several of the highly publicized "chemical attack" events in Syria were obviously fakes." - b
"In the United States, facts, an important element of truth, are not important. They are not important in the media, politics, universities, historical explanations, or the courtroom.
Non-factual explanations of the collapse of three World Trade Center buildings are served up as the official explanation. Facts have been politicized, emotionalized, weaponized and simply ignored.
As David Irving has shown, Anglo-American histories of World War 2 are, for the most part, feel-good histories, as are “civil war” histories as Thomas DiLorenzo and others have demonstrated. Of course, they are feel good only for the victors. Their emotional purpose means that inconvenient facts are unpalatable and ignored.
http://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2017/08/28/weaponization-history-journalism/
Posted by: anon | Aug 28, 2017 11:07:05 AM | 26
to me it is obvious that the "children play" made in a Ghouta school (opens in September) was made as part of the campaign after the Ghouta attacks. It was part of the so-called demos, and the posters calling to Obama, Ban ki moon etc point to be part of trying to organise some mounting pressure (at least this is what the people participating are told). But the real reason is that some pics can be taken and edited for propaganda videos later, and if they see that this or that kid plays well they can use him for a differently stage video.
A lab with IS flags, camera and mannequins was found in France when the police mistakenly decided to investigate a place they had been informed about.. only to find out it belonged to the army... it was in the Canard Enchaîné a year ago or so.
Posted by: Mina | Aug 28, 2017 11:33:07 AM | 27
"Just Sayin' has called him a "snake".
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Aug 28, 2017 10:16:22 AM | 21"
"duplicitous" is about the nicest thing you could say about it
See definition #1 here: http://www.dictionary.com/browse/duplicity
duplicity
[doo-plis-i-tee, dyoo-]
noun, plural duplicities for 2, 3.
- 1. deceitfulness in speech or conduct, as by speaking or acting in two different ways to different people concerning the same matter; double-dealing.
Synonyms: deceit, deception, dissimulation, fraud, guile, hypocrisy, trickery.
Antonyms: candidness, directness, honesty, straightforwardness.
- 2.an act or instance of such deceitfulness.
- 3.Law. the act or fact of including two or more offenses in one count, or charge, as part of an indictment, thus violating the requirement that each count contain only a single offense.
- 4.the state or quality of having two elements or parts; being twofold or double.
Posted by: Just Sayin' | Aug 28, 2017 11:37:21 AM | 28
thanks mina..
if one examines some of the other videos downloaded to the youtube user that has shared this one, one can see a white helmet type video from a few years ago.. further back one notes a connection to damascus area as mina notes.... there is a fellow that is videod quite regularly early in the uploading of this users account.. not sure who that person is, but if i knew arabic, i would be piecing it together by studying other video uploads by this person, or group..
if i was a betting person, i would say the likelihood of the syrian gov't being behind these videos is slim to none.. however i don't think you can fault somebody for raising this question of the veracity and question of who is behind the videos, which is not proven one way or the other here yet... as some others have mentioned, perhaps if the footage was spliced and used in some other context, that would be a good start..
Posted by: james | Aug 28, 2017 11:48:48 AM | 29
Thank you b,
Regarding the video linked into the post number 24. I was looking at it when, at around 3mn5s to 3mn10s, I eared shooting in the back in French language (I'm French) "encore, encore, encore, encore" which means "more, more, more - he is talking about splashing water on this kid). I have since replay it more than 20 times to be sure that I was not hallucinating, and I can say that the man giving orders from behind is a French man. I might be wrong but I doubt it, unless someone is able to tell me what the guy is saying and in which language. Are they French doctors or French secrets services? or both...
Posted by: segalis | Aug 28, 2017 11:51:13 AM | 30
Actually I was talking about this post: Posted by: b | Aug 28, 2017 10:42:58 AM | 25
Posted by: segalis | Aug 28, 2017 12:22:33 PM | 31
same video (White Helmets film staged "chemical attack" - need several takes)
Again, the same guy is talking in French, at 3mn21s-to-3mn23s - he is saying "attention".
Posted by: segalis | Aug 28, 2017 12:28:39 PM | 32
i don't think you can fault somebody for raising this question of the veracity and question of who is behind the videos, which is not proven one way or the other here yet... as some others have mentioned, perhaps if the footage was spliced and used in some other context, that would be a good start..
Posted by: james | Aug 28, 2017 11:48:48 AM | 29
If only he made the same effort in applying such rigorous critical thinking skills when it comes to most of what else he posts, no one would have a problem. But here he is suddenly morphing into Mr Permanently Cautious&Objective. Not a very convincing act on his part tbh
Posted by: Just Sayin' | Aug 28, 2017 12:40:25 PM | 33
james @29
I'm not opposed to questioning the history and purpose of the video. We should have an appropriate degree of skepticism of each side. somebody makes unfounded assumption and draws a conclusion. That is wrong.
One might think it is an innocent mistake - except that somebody makes such "mistakes" even after being called out for doing so.
It's the persistence of his/her clever deceits that marks somebody as a troll instead of a Kool-Aid drinker with a badder control problem.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Aug 28, 2017 12:42:17 PM | 34
Hey, Arabic speaker here - well, proficient enough at it from living in S. Lebanon for the past 5 years - and for verification, I've also played the vid to 2 other Arab speakers, one of them is a Syrian who understood the dialect used in the video with much more ease than my perky Californian ears...
Okay...
So... Fast and brief translation of vid (I'm short on time):
It's made by the Free Syrian Army, a failed CIA project renamed blah-blah before that too failed again and was renamed/repackaged yet again s'more as blah-blah and currently: divided, piss poor and ideologically confused and abandoned and peeved at the US.
The content of the video is not a 'rehearsal' but a sick and sickening propaganda theater piece for Ghouta kids. The MC dude with the mic is basically dissing up a storm against Bashar; the "slogans" held up by the 'panel' in the vid are messages to Kofi Anan, Erdogan and Obama: imploring them to unseat Bashar for crossing "the red line". Note the vid was published on the 19th September, 2013 - so it would have been made any time before then; and the alleged chem attack on Ghouta dates: August 21st, 2013. You can deduce the rest for yourselves, I'm sure.
Seems like Syriangirl is doing her own version of MSM news-contortions, and not investigative/news reporting. She can be good, but a bit overrated nowadays and not often reliable, if you ask me. She's turning kinda clickbaity too. It's what often happens: when the belly is full, the brain gets lazy. This is the rot that's spreading thru many alt-media outlets who've found themselves in the global spotlight in recent years.
Thank puppies for MoA - plenty reliable, unassuming and always intellectually dignified.
Heh good post, good vid, taking it at face value…I’ve always thought stuff like this went on…
Maybe time to consider that the Ghouta chem. attack 2013 (which was gone into at length on this board) was simply clumsy, shoddy theatre as many including me stated and tried to substantiate. It is really a great historical example, because the UN lied, the UN human rights council lied, or rather mealy-mouthed and shifted about, while doing everything to give the impression that Assad ‘was guilty.’ Totally made-up docs were furnished by Doctors without borders, amongst others, and the French Gvmt. The US, Isr., EU, Turkey, 5 eyes, and even the Arab league… all lined up…to blame Syria, Assad.
Didn’t work out, many powerful ppl for ex. Obama knew it was fake, no that the perception in itself matters (Obama had denounced previous chem attacks as not-by-Assad or even ‘fake’, though that didn’t appear in the US-MSM.) Yet he made a fuss about ‘red lines’ and though ‘last straws’ aren’t in his vocabulary that was it, which actually eventually permitted a kind of ‘deal’ that was at least not negative - Syria destroying its chem weapons, how that was done and if it had any to begin with is nobody is telling.
Anything to shore up the Ghouta attack happened: the torturous and limited hangout-ppl who claim the attack took place but it was the djihadists, oppo to Assad, who done it! (Seymour Hersh lost all credibility for ever in my book. Not that I approved before.) These simple turn-about plots that involve actor substituton (“No me was Johnny! no me - sob” at 24 months facing pee mess on the kitchen floor) seem to satisfy many. The binary choice of an ‘evil’ actor, the true cultprit, as in a primitive vaudeville play or devil-finding ritual….
Really, ppl should get used to the idea that many happenings are just total shams, invented, scripted, acted out, bruited about, discussed seriously, all over the MSM, etc. etc. And they never took place. Even ‘reality TV’ is more real, as it melds real-world actions and happenings with an exra gloss of drama, tightening of narrative, actors who hype up their ‘own roles’ etc.
Posted by: Noirette | Aug 28, 2017 2:59:22 PM | 36
I ran an image search with the search terms "syrian children gas attack".
Three turned up that although not exactly the same as in the vidio appeared similar. All were laying on the same tiled floor as the one in the video. When I went to the articles the pictures were from, all were dated to the period when the video was made or put on line.
http://humblefuture.blogspot.com.au/2013/09/the-difficulty-of-christian-response-to.html
vatican-ambassador-world-must-help-end-syrias-serious-crisis
http://www.ibtimes.com/pictures-alleged-chemical-attack-damascus-suburbs-photos-1393909
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Aug 28, 2017 4:43:58 PM | 37
Syria will be a "great historical example,".
The audacious enterprise has failed in Syria & Iraq. Nefarious actors all exposed.
Posted by: @Madderhatter67 | Aug 28, 2017 4:46:05 PM | 38
To add to 37, going by the dates of the articles I linked,going by the floor tiles and simalar age of children, it seems likely that the building in video was used for photo shoots to supply pictures to western MSM after the Ghouta CW incident.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Aug 28, 2017 4:50:26 PM | 39
Another here. Note the skirting board around the base of the walls in b's pics and the linked picture. Also the floor tiles. And the date of the article.
http://www.politisite.com/2013/09/07/watch-video-presented-to-congress-on-sarin-gas-victims/
The still appears to be taken from the video presented to congress by the CIA. The video in the article is no longer available.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Aug 28, 2017 5:13:52 PM | 40
Another here. This time also pictures of adults laying on the same floor with the same skirting board in the background. same time period.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Aug 28, 2017 5:32:32 PM | 41
Thanks Mina for your input and also Peter AU for the links. As for somebody, well, never mind..
Posted by: Lozion | Aug 28, 2017 5:33:07 PM | 42
According to wikipedia, the Ghouta attack occrred in the early hours of 21st August.
The ibtimes link @37 is dated 21st August, so it appears that the building in b's video was set up and used for propaganda photo shoots (possibly the photo shoots conducted in advance? to be able to imediatly disseminate pics to western MSM?) as part of the planning for the Ghouta false flag attack.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Aug 28, 2017 6:25:00 PM | 43
Two pictures here. Compare the column and power outlet in the corner of the room in each pic.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/BSK8ZgkIcAE2ET2.jpg:large
https://israelintheworld.files.wordpress.com/2015/07/1d86e-syria6.jpg
And another veiw of the same room
http://www.independent.ie/world-news/middle-east/article29519209.ece/ALTERNATES/h342/NWS_20130822_IME_022_28675912_I1.JPG
The photo shoots in this room verified as authentic and shown to congress in and attempt to get the US to attack Syria.
"The Obama administration told lawmakers in the Senate Intelligence Committee - which last week approved plans to attack Syria - that the videos' authenticity has been verified by the intelligence community."
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Aug 28, 2017 7:22:40 PM | 44
I was going to rant a bit about how low what goes for morality in the West has sunk, but is it really possible to sink lower than the Devil? I mean, once you reach Depraved, how much worse can it get? Debauched? Curious, I Yandexed depraved and was greeted by a term I hadn't heard of before--depraved-heart murder--which is a condition defined under what stands as law within the Outlaw US Empire. Wikipedia goes on further:
"In a depraved-heart murder, defendants commit an act even though they know their act runs an unusually high risk of causing death or serious bodily harm to a person. If the risk of death or bodily harm is great enough, ignoring it demonstrates a 'depraved indifference' to human life and the resulting death is considered to have been committed with malice aforethought.[1][2] In some states, depraved-heart killings constitute second-degree murder,[3] while in others, the act would be charged with varying degrees of manslaughter.[4]"
I was shocked at some states calling such an act mere manslaughter, not premeditated murder, which I think most of us would think such an act ought to be deemed. At any rate, it seems extremely clear to me that the entire foreign policy of the Outlaw US Empire since Operation Desert Storm comes within the definition of depraved-heart murder, and it could probably be argued the entire Anti-Communist Crusade would qualify as would Colonialism ipso-facto. Seems we need a different descriptor from civilized, which has nothing to do with being civil behaviorally. Perhaps Polite or Well Mannered, Tactful or Diplomatic, Peaceful or Friendly, Comradely or Hip. One fact is certain: those designating themselves civilized are usually as far removed from the true meaning of that word as possible and are actually Barbarians or perhaps Psychopathic Barbarians--ineligible for Insanity Defense because they deliberately chose to become such beings (Is it really possible to be seduced by the Dark Side?).
Okay, so it was a bit of a rant. But to knowingly exploit children in order to kill others through an R2P type of justification qualifies as Depraved-Heart Murder, IMO.
Posted by: karlof1 | Aug 28, 2017 7:39:53 PM | 45
Oops, forgot to include Wikipedia link, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Depraved-heart_murder
Posted by: karlof1 | Aug 28, 2017 7:41:03 PM | 46
@33 just sayin' and @34 jackrabbit.. i hear what you are both saying.. interestingly somebody has opted to not respond anymore.
@35 taxi.. thanks.
@peter au.. thanks for looking further into all this and finding what you have.. it sure seems damning of the contents of this video which may well be the source for much of this claim that assad was responsible for the chemical attacks, as opposed to it being a staged event for more justification of war on syria..
Posted by: james | Aug 28, 2017 8:49:55 PM | 47
karlof1 | Aug 28, 2017 7:39:53 PM | 45
Good post and rant.
Came across this at Russia Insider, and it seems relevent; Permanent Adolescence: The Epidemic That Will Destroy America
http://russia-insider.com/en/politics/permanent-adolescence-epidemic-will-destroy-america/ri20771
A bit from the article: "If one is able to observe American society in an objective manner (granted no easy task) it becomes clear that the country is suffering from an epidemic of arrested emotional development (AED)."
Seems to fit with your rant pretty well. And I agree with the author.
Posted by: V. Arnold | Aug 28, 2017 10:29:34 PM | 48
This is the school where the fake videos were taken. From the same youtube channel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LOcswlLZx-E
CNN with shorts of most of the videos shown to congress. Would be interesting to find all of them and see how many match the school.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=btWBrVVJZck
The second video from the bottom at this link covers many of the still pics I have found. A different room to b's acting video but same school. This was one of the thirteen videos shown to US congess.
https://www.liveleak.com/view?i=ecd_1377102425
Actors or bodies in different settings.
boy with blue jeans,white stitching around pockets, white belt also appears here Also not a couple of kids bottom right of last pic. One appears here
All pics I have found under gas attacks showing white tiles on the floor are linked to Ghouta, no other claimed attach. Two settings, one the schoolroom with the matching skirting board as in b's vid, and another room that is a hospital prop. The hospital prop has the same floor tiles, but no skirting board and has tiled walls. Possibly another room at the shool or maybe another location?
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Aug 28, 2017 11:11:26 PM | 49
The pics shown to congress show ppl who don't look dead at all.
The black flag in the school is interesting: when does IS first make its appearance in the Ghouta?
FSA would be familiar with the sort of local humour on the posters but the speaker and his bearded brothers are holding the mike. They would not be hesitant to kill ppl and use them for their vids (as document by "A closer look on Syria"). Apparently they did so with the bodies of their enemies...
Posted by: Mina | Aug 29, 2017 2:50:28 AM | 50
47
It seems heresy here to suggest that Syria has secret services that are state of the art and that what you see on videos can be cut and misrepresented.
Taxi seems to have solved the issue simply by understanding the language.
Posted by: somebody | Aug 29, 2017 5:16:30 AM | 51
I think I should write his boss so that he send back his colleague...
Posted by: Mina | Aug 29, 2017 5:26:59 AM | 52
add to 51 - what is going on in the Middle East - Netanyahu visits Putin
What about Moscow? While Netanyahu was feverishly describing the sinister scenario to Putin, the latter was sighing with sympathy, as if saying: "Unfortunately, we can not help you here."
The truth is that Tehran is the only counterbalance for Moscow to the powerful alliance of wealthy Arabian monarchies that try to establish an Arab analogue of NATO in the endeavor to impose Washington's rules in the entire Middle East.
Therefore, the Kremlin is interested to further strengthen Tehran's influence in the region. The question of accepting Iran into the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has almost been resolved. It is Russia that advocates the early adoption of Iran at the SCO. When it happens, the fact itself will remove US plans for air strikes on the Iranian territory. Most likely, the Pentagon will not risk attacking a member of the SCO, where Russia and China, permanent members of the UN Security Council, act as locomotives. To crown it all, Iran has already purchased S-300 air defense systems from Russia and put them on operational duty.
Benjamin Netanyahu failed to convince Russian President Putin of the need "to stop Iran's expansion in the Middle East." Israel is a friendly country for Russia, but it is not up to Tel Aviv to teach the Kremlin how to structure Russia's policy in the Middle East."
To construct good sides and bad sides in this and make it a fight of good against evil, ie claiming any of this makes sense, is - propaganda.
Posted by: somebody | Aug 29, 2017 5:36:38 AM | 53
Issue? There's no issue.
But then, most of the pics of alleged dead bodies have always been blatantly fake. On the other hand, a few pics were really of dead people, who clearly showed signs of some chemical attack. But there's been numerous rumors of rebels willing to gas a few prisoners/enemies for the cause and to display them as Assad atrocities.
That said, all this could've been solved simply, by looking at all the alleged dead people and by requiring solid ID proofs of who they were, then checking with the local population - including the one on the regime side - to see if they're really civilians, and dead civilians, actually alive civilians or abducted people and prisoners.
Posted by: Clueless Joe | Aug 29, 2017 5:41:48 AM | 54
54
The UN could enter the area only five days after the incident. It was a lawless war zone.
UN inspectors depended on what local warlords showed them. Medecins sans frontieres hospitals were run by locals without Medecins sans frontieres staff having access.
There was rebel infighting, too, killing people.
Germany is not able to identify undocumented refugees. There is no way being sure what happened in Ghouta.
Posted by: somebody | Aug 29, 2017 6:04:43 AM | 55
@somebody
How much are they paying you? Your paymasters clearly have too much money on their hands to throw it around and waste it on shameless Sinons like you. Your glittery garbage might be more effective on other websites, where the average IQ has a higher chance of swallowing your pigs with lipstick hook line and sinker. Get a real job.
Posted by: QS | Aug 29, 2017 7:14:17 AM | 56
56
I seem to get on some people's nerves. Must be doing something right.
Posted by: somebody | Aug 29, 2017 7:19:41 AM | 57
