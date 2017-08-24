Post a comment

Notes On The Junta, An Unnecessary Land-Corridor And A Regular Russian Maneuver
According to a 1950s political theory The Structure of Power in American Society is mainly build on three elite groups, the high military, the corporation executives and the political directorate. (The "political directorate" can best be described as the bureaucracy, the CIA and their proxies within Congress.)
On election day I noted that only the military had supported The Not-Hillary President. The corporate and executive corners of the triangle had pushed for Hillary Clinton and continued to do so even after Trump had won. (Only recently did the "collusion with Russia" nonsense suddenly die down.) I wrote:
The military will demand its due beyond the three generals now in Trump's cabinet.
That turned out to be right. A military junta is now ruling the United States:
Inside the White House, meanwhile, generals manage Trump’s hour-by-hour interactions and whisper in his ear — and those whispers, as with the decision this week to expand U.S. military operations in Afghanistan, often become policy.
At the core of Trump’s circle is a seasoned trio of generals with experience as battlefield commanders: White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and national security adviser H.R. McMaster. The three men have carefully cultivated personal relationships with the president and gained his trust.
...
Kelly, Mattis and McMaster are not the only military figures serving at high levels in the Trump administration. CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke each served in various branches of the military, and Trump recently tapped former Army general Mark S. Inch to lead the Federal Bureau of Prisons. [...] the National Security Council [..] counts two other generals on the senior staff.
With the firing of the renegade Flynn and various other Trump advisors, the Junta has already removed all independent voices in the White House. It is now attaching more control wires to its "salesperson" marionette:
The new system, laid out in two memos co-authored by [General] Kelly and Porter and distributed to Cabinet members and White House staffers in recent days, is designed to ensure that the president won’t see any external policy documents, internal policy memos, agency reports, and even news articles that haven’t been vetted.
Trump has a weakness for the military since he attended a New York military academy during his youth.
But he does not like to be controlled. I expect him to revolt one day. He will then find that it is too late and that he is actually powerless.
---
The Zionist propaganda is claiming that Iran is taking over Syria and that its sole concern is to create a land-corridor between Iran and Lebanon. The AP is now reporting this myth as if it were fact. The argument the AP writers make is illogical and fails:
The land-route would be the biggest prize yet for Iran in its involvement in Syria's six-year-old civil war. [...] It would facilitate movement of Iranian-backed fighters between Iran, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon as well as the flow of weapons to Damascus and Lebanon's Hezbollah, Iran's main proxy group.
That landline would facilitate something that, according to further AP "reporting", has already been achieved without it:
The route is largely being carved out by Iran's allies and proxies, a mix of forces including troops of Syrian President Bashar Assad, Hezbollah fighters and Shiite militias on both sides of the border aiming to link up. Iran also has forces of its own Revolutionary Guard directly involved in the campaign on the Syrian side.
So, apparently, Iran needs a land corridor to move weapons and fighters to Syria and Lebanon. To open that currently closed-off land corridor it has moved weapons and fighters to Syria and Lebanon. Somehow that argument is not convincing at all.
---
The usual NATO propaganda outlets are retching up fear over an upcoming Russian maneuver:
Russia is preparing to mount what could be one of its biggest military exercises since the cold war, a display of power that will be watched warily by Nato against a backdrop of east-west tensions.
Western officials and analysts estimate up to 100,000 military personnel and logistical support could participate in the Zapad (West) 17 exercise, which will take place next month in Belarus, Kaliningrad and Russia itself.
It follows a lot of speculation and obvious bullshit. In reality Zaphad is a series of smaller maneuvers taking place over some six month. It includes local police and civil defense agencies which lets the numbers look big. Each year such maneuvers take place in one of the four military districts of Russia. The number of soldiers at the core of the exercise will amount to about a division size force of 13,000-15,000 troops. Nothing, absolutely nothing, is unusual with that maneuver but the NATO propaganda attempts to make it look like an imminent Russian invasion of western Europe.
Posted by b on August 24, 2017 at 10:11 AM | Permalink
Western society is awash in propaganda, and we dare make fun of the North Koreans.
Posted by: P Walker | Aug 24, 2017 10:16:40 AM | 1
The political directorate has basically become a group of surrogates for corporate/banking interests, while the military elite have moved into the political space along with the banksters. The third element of non-democratic rule in the US is the judiciary front men/women who are essentially putting the interests of the corporate elite into their interpretations of statuatory law.
Posted by: yancey | Aug 24, 2017 10:48:40 AM | 2
There is another story percolating out on the web - Iran is building a secret rocket factory in Syria close to the Mediterranean coast, so secret that parts of it are visible on Google Map, and according to Terraserver the construction work commenced in 2015 when an access road was built. I suspect it's a conventional explosive/ammunition factory - I don't know where Syria previously had explosive/ammunition factories but it's likely that some were overrun and destroyed by the terrorists or SAAF. This one seems in a fairly safe location in Latakia and is probably safe from rocket fire from Idlib - guided missiles might be a threat though. And if Syria are manufacturing their own rockets, why does Iran need a land corridor to deliver them? All Syria needs is the raw materials.
BTW, was anybody aware that hexamine (of Khan Shaykoun infamy) is used in the manufacture of RDX, one of the best military grade explosives.
Posted by: Ghostship | Aug 24, 2017 10:54:27 AM | 3
Meanhwhile NATO join Sweden in tremendous military exercise next month.
But western outlet propaganda journalists wont tell you about that...
Exercise: "Aurora 17"
"Is a planned military exercise that will take place in Sweden during a three-week period, from 11 through 29 September 2017.[1] It is expected to be the largest military exercise in 20 years to take place on Swedish soil.[2]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aurora_17
Also:
Mattis mulls supplying Ukraine with lethal weapons after visit
https://www.sott.net/article/360000-Mattis-mulls-supplying-Ukraine-with-lethal-weapons-after-visit
Posted by: Anonymous | Aug 24, 2017 10:58:10 AM | 4
As Western propaganda rapidly collapses, Washington's hawks start to retire from searching for pretexts
Retching (aka projectile vomiting) is what you do when your fear level has been ratcheted up.
Posted by: Ghostship | Aug 24, 2017 11:03:09 AM | 6
@b
This was written before the inauguration - during the transition:
http://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2016/12/james-mattis-iran-secretary-of-defense-214500
A good dissection of Mad Dog
Posted by: Yul | Aug 24, 2017 11:20:28 AM | 7
BTW: Mad Dog has thrown the Kurds under the bus:
YPG:
http://www.hurriyetdailynews.com/ypg-not-a-choice-but-necessity-us-tells-turkey.aspx?pageID=238&nID=117126&NewsCatID=409
PKK:
http://www.al-monitor.com/pulse/originals/2017/08/mattis-pledges-support-erdogan-pkk-turkey.html
Posted by: Yul | Aug 24, 2017 11:23:14 AM | 8
More anti-Iranian propaganda from the UK, this is not a coincidence IMHO:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4815440/Iranian-backed-fighters-close-corridor-Med.html
Posted by: Jonesy | Aug 24, 2017 11:25:12 AM | 9
thanks b..
on the first part, i quote you "But he does not like to be controlled. I expect him to revolt one day. He will then find that it is too late and that he is actually powerless." i fully agree with what you say here..however, i think this has probably already happened and will happen again.
point 2 - israel wants a war with iran.. they will dream up anything they can to keep the usa military on alert for whatever hairbrained warmongering act they have in mind next..
point 3.. more bullshit to sprinkle with what is not bullshit - nato war exercises as @4 anonymous points out...
Posted by: james | Aug 24, 2017 11:25:54 AM | 10
@8 Mad Dog might as well come right out and tell the YPG/PKK/SDF they are dispensable. Time for another rabies shot.
Posted by: dh | Aug 24, 2017 11:40:51 AM | 11
...
The new system, laid out in two memos co-authored by [General] Kelly and Porter and distributed to Cabinet members and White House staffers in recent days, is designed to ensure that the president won’t see any external policy documents, internal policy memos, agency reports, and even news articles that haven’t been vetted.
Trump has a weakness for the military since he attended a New York military academy during his youth. But he does not like to be controlled. I expect him to revolt one day. He will then find that it is too late and that he is actually powerless.
...
I agree it's beginning to LOOK grim for Trump, b.
But I'm optimistic that He's still got a few tricks up his sleeve. I've never watched The Apprentice but EVERY real CEO has a stool pigeon or two, or more, within the organisation. The CEO of Oz Branch of the last multinational corp I worked for had 4 (according to the Credit Manager(!?) who gave me a list of their names).
Trump was a CEO. There's no way he would take a CEO job without making sure that he could install his own stoolies. Imo.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Aug 24, 2017 11:49:23 AM | 12
The Zionists have an Iranian Brain Freeze as NuttyYahoo displayed in his Moscow visit, http://www.fort-russ.com/2017/08/netanyahu-meets-putin-rants-about-iran.html
I suspect he's feeling the heat of the corruption investigation that will hopefully land him in prison, thus his ranting.
As for Russiagate, it's collapse is due to the VIPS metadata analysis published recently that provides irrefutable facts. Yet, it's very clear so-called liberals and Democrats are incapable of admitting defeat and have doubled down yet again trying to prove something nefarious occurred between Russia and Trump, https://www.commondreams.org/views/2017/08/23/follow-money-they-say-it-was-about-russian-orphans-theyre-lying The comment made to that article by HisStory torpedoes it rather well.
So, we have an inside-out version of Seven days in May. I wonder if the generals are as hip to escalate the hybrid war against China and Russia as those the Clintons represented? Something tells me they're not so keen; perhaps the initial volleys made by the Outlaw US Empire have drawn some return fire we are yet to become privy to.
Posted by: karlof1 | Aug 24, 2017 11:57:18 AM | 13
Thanks for the posting b.
That said, again the private finance folk are not included in your analysis. The private finance folk are certainly part of Trump's inner circle and none of them have been ejected. Then there is the MIC corporations that rotate leadership of generals through their organizations......
I now think this is about old big money/values versus new (past 40 years) upstart money/values. But what we are seeing are the troops/puppets.....and that is internally. Internationally, the internal conflict is focused, like Bannon says, around trying to contain the China/Russia axis and maintain global private finance control versus haggling about LGBT issues.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Aug 24, 2017 12:24:55 PM | 14
The latest U.S. Navy collision is fourth involving a Seventh Fleet warship this year.
Is Someone Attacking the US Navy?
"we should at least consider the possibility that someone’s combining cyberwarfare with kinetic techniques to attack our ships. In other words, hacking into a system to turn a civilian merchant vessel into a battering ram to attack our vessels remotely."
Posted by: Laura Roslin | Aug 24, 2017 12:31:44 PM | 15
Western Society is awash in propaganda as it is enveloped in a Homeland Security/Domestic Surveillance Police State - New World Order - Juggernaut.
Interesting that 20 years ago USA Americans were taught that "The Evil Red Soviet Union" committed these horrible acts (state propaganda and domestic surveillance) and that because of these things its people were not FREE like USA Americans.
(Homeland Security is budgeted such that airport security personnel are hired not out of necessity, but simply to soak up the funding.)
Posted by: fastfreddy | Aug 24, 2017 12:45:11 PM | 16
"Only recently did the "collusion with Russia" nonsense suddenly die down."
My short letter to the editor of The New Yorker (see last sentence):
Raffi Katchadourian (“Julian Assange, a man without a country,” Aug. 21, 2017) didn’t mention Wikileak’s Vault 7 release includes revelation of CIA capability to allow it to misdirect the attribution of cyber attacks. According to Wikileaks, the U.S. false-flag technology consists of “leaving behind the ‘fingerprints’ of the very groups that the attack techniques were stolen from.” Karchadourian's omission belies his assertion: "Whatever one thinks of Assange’s election disclosures, accepting his contention that they shared no ties with the two Russian fronts requires willful blindness.” His article, of near-record length for the magazine, exhaustively attempts to resuscitate speculation about a Russian cyber connection to the Clinton meltdown.
Posted by: Robert Beal | Aug 24, 2017 12:47:02 PM | 17
>>>> Jonesy | Aug 24, 2017 11:25:12 AM | 9
More anti-Iranian propaganda from the UK, this is not a coincidence IMHO:
You always need to be extremely cynical when reading a British newspaper.
Thousands of Iranian-backed fighters are battling their way through the Middle East in a bid to secure a corridor from the Tehran through Iraq, Syria and Lebanon to the Mediterranean.
That's just about everybody except the Russians fighting on the government side in Syria. Small matter that they're the only people doing a good job at liquidating Al Qaeda and ISIS.
Previously, the route has not been possible due to Iraqi resistance,...
Iraqi resistance aka ISIS.
Sunni Arab countries
The countries that have been funding, arming and supporting Al Qaeda and ISIS all along.
Israel, the nemesis of both Iran and Hezbollah
That's the wrong way round, it should read "Iran and Hezbollah, the nemeses of Israel".
Posted by: Ghostship | Aug 24, 2017 12:56:33 PM | 19
Regarding the Iraniuan taking over Syria BS, Netanyahu, and the the heads of Mossad and Israel military intelligence have scuttled off to Moscow to plead with Putin to stop destroying Israel's terrorists in Syria. The Russians aren't fooled by Netanyahu's duplicity nor are they intimidated by claims of 'anti-semitism'.
Israel fears the collapse of its strategy in Syria
Netanyahu Meets Putin, Rants About Iran, Putin Ignores Him
Posted by: Anonymous | Aug 24, 2017 12:59:54 PM | 20
@14
https://www.corbettreport.com/episode-315-meet-goldman-sachs-the-vampire-squid/
Everyone sing.....
" Goldman Sachs and Military Hunta are just plain Evil ,they are Evil as can be...."
Posted by: Brad | Aug 24, 2017 1:01:51 PM | 21
>>>> karlof1 | Aug 24, 2017 11:57:18 AM | 13
The Zionists have an Iranian Brain Freeze as NuttyYahoo displayed in his Moscow visit...
According to Al-masdar News it's way beyond bipolar disorder into paranoid schizophrenia
Netanyahu claims Israel is defeating ISIL in Syria, demands Iran leaves..
Netanyahu stressed that “with joint efforts we are defeating Islamic State,” which he said “is a very important thing.”
In former years he would have been shipped off to the Deolali Transit Camp in India.
Posted by: Ghostship | Aug 24, 2017 1:13:51 PM | 22
No one is talking much about this except to point the finger at Cuba:
https://www.justsecurity.org/44289/sonic-attacks-diplomats-cuba-dont-rush-conclusions/
While I have not served in Cuba, my experience in a number of similar hostile, high counterintelligence threat countries suggests that this is more likely a surveillance effort gone wrong, than the use of an offensive sonic weapon. We have very little experience anywhere in the world with directed attacks designed to physically harm to our diplomats. However, the use of intrusive technical collection and surveillance which sometimes causes harm in its own right, is consistent with past practice in Cuba and elsewhere.
Why don’t I believe this was an attack intended to harm diplomats?
Posted by: Yul | Aug 24, 2017 1:36:51 PM | 23
Thanks b, I would agree that a military Junta has the reins and Trump's ear, but, as
psycho @ 14 said.."Then there is the MIC corporations that rotate leadership of generals through their organizations......
The Generals are held captive by that big $ welded, and promised to them for their "second lives" in various MIC corporations after their "retirements".
Posted by: ben | Aug 24, 2017 2:10:13 PM | 24
The raucous clamor painting Trump as a Russkie collaborator has now sputtered, frizzled out, to be replaced by the equally lame ‘Trump is a neo-nazi fascist racist mysoginist’ as his supporters ‘mow down ppl’, etc. or whatever. All these elements were present before he was elected. (Trump is less racist than Obama..not that it matters..)
As, let’s not forget, Trump’s cloudy common sense, his semi-isolationist nationalist attitude, trade protectionism (etc.) actually appealed to voters, which is unbearable to the PTB, out of bounds, leading to covert hysteria, burning up the wires. The sheeples are supposed to vote as the Media Spin ordains, not ever for their own interests or for a disgusting deplorable person like pussy-grabbing Trump. Unthinkable! that the PTB would ever be bothered by ‘voter’ crap. The Gore-Bush II standoff was splendiferous, a tight contest, etc. and who won might be suspense but not more, policies would be in the ‘same system.’ Arguments about Supreme Court decisions, yeah, only evidence a genuine 'rule of law' method..
The no.1. faction that can dominate Trump, also many others, is the Military. (Second are the banks, third Big Corps.) For now their position is shadowed and ambiguous, but a military Junta is perhaps not so fanciful. Thing is, a Junta solves many problems for many ppl, so in certain conditions it is embraced.
Posted by: Noirette | Aug 24, 2017 2:25:01 PM | 25
B- Great article,just a few thoughts
re the surfeit of military
I think Trump may have so deeply surrounded (embedded may be the better word) himself primarily to protect himself from the intelligence community. JFK was not a one off in my opinion and probably not in Trump's.
re Trump info access
He has people who can and do provide him with info galore outside of the office, he is not as isolated as you suggest, and he is out of the office a lot:)
re Wars
IMO no wars with anyone will happen; those Navy ships that are being hit are IMO being hit because ALL ArcGIS systems have been compromised. Remember that ship in the Black Sea that had its operating systems shut down by a Russian plane flyover?
No US ship, plane, tank, missile that uses ArcGIS is operable in combat or the open sea apparently and it will be quite a while before the military is able to correct the problem and then reprogram all its weaponry.
re Afghanistan
The new troops may be a Pentagon face saving measure if the ArcGIS issue is correct. Or they may be a sop to the CIA, those poppy fields won't guard themselves:)
Posted by: frances | Aug 24, 2017 2:30:39 PM | 26
Re Laura 15
""we should at least consider the possibility that someone’s combining cyberwarfare with kinetic techniques to attack our ships. In other words, hacking into a system to turn a civilian merchant vessel into a battering ram to attack our vessels remotely.""
I suggest this "hacking" is of the US ships not the tankers, look at the available photos, I believe all of them have been hit while stationary in mid-ocean.
Why do I think that; because the mark of the tanker hulls can clearly be seen on the US ships, if the US ships were moving the hit would have been smeared along the side of the ship and probably right to the stern or bow but it isn't, it is as clear as a stamp.
It appears to me that the US navy ships are being "hacked" to a standstill and are completely helpless as tankers, which take miles to stop never mind turn, steam right into them.
The only wonder is why the tankers didn't go straight through them, perhaps because they are battle ships?
Posted by: frances | Aug 24, 2017 2:44:44 PM | 27
It could probably be proven that the USA's been ruled by a Junta since 1787; even more so since 1861.
I know several here toss their eyes to the sky whenever they see a link to or citation of Paul Craig Roberts, but he must be admired for trying to establish the Truth of our Condition. I don't think these two essays have been linked here yet, so here goes. The Battle of Charlottesville is still being fought: "How We Know the So-Called 'Civil War' Was Not over Slavery," https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2017/08/24/how-we-know-so-called-civil-war-was-not-over-slavery.html within which is linked an essay by Loyola University in Maryland Professor Thomas DiLorenzo, "The Lincoln Myth: Ideological Cornerstone of the America Empire," http://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2017/08/21/lincoln-myth-ideological-cornerstone-america-empire/
I Highly Recommend reading, saving and sharing Prof. DiLorenzo's essay due to its persuasive power and use of original source materials to prove his thesis. Yes, it totally upends much of US History since 1856 as currently taught. The Secondary Works he cites also ought to be appraised. So, isn't the current Junta just the same old Junta wearing different lipstick?
Posted by: karlof1 | Aug 24, 2017 2:54:28 PM | 28
@26/27 frances... i couldn't open @15 laura's post without pop ups, but i appreciate your comments on this and tend to strongly agree. thanks..
Posted by: james | Aug 24, 2017 3:00:44 PM | 29
What you are saying is that General Jack D Ripper is now president and Dr. Strangelove is Trump's top security advisor?
Posted by: Carol Davidek-Waller | Aug 24, 2017 3:13:23 PM | 30
At Frances 27
I second your observation as to the US Aegis vessels having been struck at a standstill, as there is no longitudinal elements to the ramming.
The Navy is then justly alarmed at whatever is causing this anomaly and has ordered its vessels to seek shelter in ports.
Think about this happening in the Persian Gulf. Pretty soon there would be nary a US naval vessel in the area.
Sacking of the commanding officers is then merely a face saving gesture by the Navy. For how to you explain that the pride and joy of the US are sailing coffins?
Posted by: CarlD | Aug 24, 2017 3:20:05 PM | 31
Those freighters are so slow to change course it is hard to see how hacking into them could somehow remove the nimble navy ships from responsibility for these collisions. I suspect alcohol use among the crews and hubris, "We are the US Navy. No one would dare approach us."
Posted by: Ike | Aug 24, 2017 3:28:23 PM | 32
Regardless of technical explanations, it seems more than bizarre to me that ships which supposedly can track warheads going 17,000 mph in space cannot avoid hitting a quarter-mile long tankers going 18 mph.
Call it "conspiracy theory" but I am much more inclined to think that Electronic Warfare is at work here than sheer coincidence.
Posted by: Perimetr | Aug 24, 2017 3:37:28 PM | 33
@ Ike 32
A navy ship is "nimble" when it has full power and control. When nothing works it is just a sitting duck. Remember the Donald Cook incident in the Black Sea?
Or maybe it is just blind with radars and comm not working?
Anyway that bulbous bow of the tanker was neatly impressed on the side of the John S. McCain. The tanker must have been on ballast for the bow to be at that level, only half submerged. A really big radar signal would be generated. How could it not be seen? These straits are really busy. Bad place to be partying.
Posted by: CarlD | Aug 24, 2017 3:41:12 PM | 34
@ Ike and Frances
If this collision had been with a pre bulbous bow era vessel of that tonnage, the McCain would have been submerged by the impact and cut in half.
The impacting vessel would have had its bow chattered and depending on how loaded would probably have gone to the bottom also.
Posted by: CarlD | Aug 24, 2017 3:47:44 PM | 35
A small obvious point, but is anybody supposed to be impressed by statements like "Western officials and analysts (unnamed) estimate (that is, guess) up to (but probably less, as in 'up to 50% savings!') ... could (but might not) participate..."
How many "maybe's" can be packed into one sentence? Maybe it is the best the professional fear mongers can do these days.
Posted by: NotBob | Aug 24, 2017 3:51:57 PM | 36
Ike and Frances,
Probably the striking tanker was desperately trying to stop and while doing so could not steer as the rudders are not very effective when not subjected to prop wash. I would gather that at the moment of impact the Tanker was doing around four knots or less. Still a lot of momentum but not enough to kill the Mc Cain.
Posted by: CarlD | Aug 24, 2017 3:52:55 PM | 37
Thomas DiLorenzo is a fraud. If you want just one example, DiLorenzo, in the link cited, claims the French peacefully abolished slavery in their empire. First, the French Revolution wasn't peaceful. It took the overthrow of the Bourbons to even raise the issue. Second, even with a revolutionary government it took the Haitian Revolution to actually end slavery on the ground. Disappearing two revolutions? That takes a liar without shame.
As for Phil Magness proving Lincoln planned to deport all the freedmen, well, I can only say it's a shame he wasn't around to explain to John Wilkes Booth that Lincoln hadn't advocated a Negro franchise in his last public speech. Booth might not have been so enraged he carried through on his plotting. I've seen Phil Magness intervening in public debate. He's not a very scrupulous historian when writing for the population and he definitely pushes a right-wing agenda. For example, he found he necessary to rant about Hamilton the musical falsifying history. This is wacky enough, but his idea of evidence was to hold up Thomas Jefferson as the example of an anti-slavery advocate. But Hamilton's actual policies when in power, which included ditching slaver claims for compensation from England after the Revolutions, somehow don't count. The only way that makes sense is his determination to prove his criticism of Hamilton fans "correct."
C. Wright Mills wasn't a fraud, but his power elite theory just isn't right. The political directorate should mostly be thought of as a combination of a sales force and attorneys for the owning class. And unlike European countries where the officer caste has roots in a landed aristocracy, the US military should be thought of more as a quasi-mercenary force. As such, it is only quasi-independent.
Posted by: steven t johnson | Aug 24, 2017 3:54:47 PM | 38
CarlD @35--
Yep! Good thing it wasn't a VLCC loaded or unloaded that hit the McCain amidships for a PT-109 replay. IMO, those targeted by the Outlaw US Empire's Hybrid Third World War are firing back as I mentioned to Grieved a few threads ago. Drones are falling out of the air too, perhaps you've noticed. And those are the incidents that've been reported by media. Yes, I'm implying many haven't.
Posted by: karlof1 | Aug 24, 2017 3:58:27 PM | 39
steven t Johnson @38--
Here's the only quote related to the French, and it's not the French Revolution: "Nobel prize-winning economist Robert Fogel and co-author Stanley Engerman, in their book, Time on the Cross, describe how the British, Spanish, and French empires, as well as the Swedes, Danes, and Dutch, ended slavery peacefully during the nineteenth century."
It seems it's you that is the fraudster.
Posted by: karlof1 | Aug 24, 2017 4:04:55 PM | 40
It's normally a principle that generals don't want to go to war, as they know how awful war is. The point needs to be elaborated, as to why the present lot may be different.
Of course, they tend to seek a military solution for political problems, like the Argentinian junta in the Falklands.
Afghanistan is willy-waving, unable to admit defeat.
That doesn't mean that they're going to launch new military adventures. I would have thought them hesitant.
Posted by: Laguerre | Aug 24, 2017 4:06:21 PM | 41
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-21/one-statistics-professor-was-just-banned-google-here-his-story
A large more universally imprisoning threat looms that far surpasses war with bombs. Is it the use of technology and media ownership to reverse 1st amendment infringement against target people, to remove their writings and sayings and to deny others not only to access the expressions and documentations of the target person, but also to deny all others from even knowing such information and such person is even available? The first amendment guaranteed freedom to speech, but may have failed to guarantee that audiences seeking to hear that speech be guaranteed access to hear the expressions and speech of target persons. This is happening in scientific articles and journals,as well..
The world is moving to a fully controlled Information society where the lower classes will be treated like rats in a psychiatrist controlled cage. karlof1 says it well. the empire took democracy from the people of America in 1788..
Posted by: fudmier |
Posted by: fudmier | Aug 24, 2017 4:15:00 PM | 42
Iran is building a secret rocket factory in Syria close to the Mediterranean coastAre you sure they aren't mass producing miniaturized nuclear warheads for ICBM's ready to hit NYC and Tel Aviv? It makes sense that Iran would offshore this since Haley is pushing for more onsite inspections (I am joking, I'm not brain damaged and I know you were quoting a brain damaged article).
The Shiite Crescent
Why wouldn't Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Iran foster mutual defense? Since 2010 they have collectively suffered 100k's of deaths at the hands of Sunni fanatics.
Is it reasonable for Iran to have 1,000 tanks next to the Golan Heights? -No.
Is it reasonable for Iran to build an infrastructure so that they could move troops in to respond to ISIS 2.0? -Yes.
So Netanyahu's position is that these four states have to accept massive civilian deaths but it is unacceptable for a single Israeli to ever be frightened. He will not allow anyone of his citizens to suffer anxiety. He will kill those Arab dogs first!
I have really come to hate Netanyahu.
Posted by: Christian Chuba | Aug 24, 2017 4:40:21 PM | 43
re fudmier
You know, the invention of the world-wide web by Tim Berners-Lee was one of the greatest liberating events in human history. To know what things were like before, you have to have experienced the French Minitel.
The attempts by governments to shut down discourse have been feeble, and rightly so. You can't get round it now. And the example you quote is typical.
Posted by: Laguerre | Aug 24, 2017 4:49:31 PM | 44
DiLorenzo did not properly cite Engerman and Fogel and probably misrepresents what they did write. Nonethless, slavery was abolished during the French Revolution. Your distinction between first-hand lying on his own hook and second-hand lying on theirs, makes no difference. Napoleon's effort to re-establish slavery did fail in the eighteenth century. But he lost an entire army, including his own brother-in-law, so that still wasn't peaceful. If he doesn't know about the French and Haitian Revolutions, he is not a historian. If he does know, he's a liar. DiLorenzo is a fraud either way.
And here's a second instance of his fraudulence. His case is thoroughly dishonest if it refuses to acknowledge the very words of the secessionists themselves. Many of the ordinances of secession openly acknowledged the issue to be slavery, (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Declaration_of_the_Immediate_Causes_Which_Induce_and_Justify_the_Secession_of_South_Carolina_from_the_Federal_Union) See also the infamous "Cornerstone" speech of Judah Benjamin, the Vice President of the CSA: "Our new government is founded upon exactly [this] idea; its foundations are laid, its corner- stone rests upon the great truth, that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery -- subordination to the superior race -- is his natural and normal condition. This, our new government, is the first, in the history of the world, based upon this great physical, philosophical, and moral truth." (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cornerstone_Speech)
DiLorenzo is scum, and Phil Magness is shady.
Posted by: steven t johnson | Aug 24, 2017 5:29:41 PM | 45
NATO makes the Russian maneuvers look like preparation to invade Europe.
Why?
Because NATO is preparing for its future invasion of Russia coordinated with a color revolution (fascist insurrection).
Posted by: AriusArmenian | Aug 24, 2017 5:31:35 PM | 46
