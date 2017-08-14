Post a comment

Hyping North Korea To Relaunch Reagan's Star Wars?
Since Trump issued "fire and fury" threats against North Korea (the DPRK), sanity has taken over among serious people. The talk of preventive strikes on North Korea within the expert community has largely ended. It was never a seriously possibility. North Korea has many options to retaliate to any strike and all would come with catastrophic damage to South Korea and Japan and thereby to U.S. interests in Asia.
North Korea can be successfully deterred in the same way that all other nuclear weapon states are deterred from using their weapons. Unfortunately the National Security Advisor McMaster has not yet received that message:
STEPHANOPOULOS: But your predecessor Susan Rice wrote this week that the U.S. could tolerate nuclear weapons in North Korea the same way we tolerated nuclear weapons in the Soviet Union far more during the Cold War. Is she right?
MCMASTER: No, she’s not right. And I think the reason she’s not right is that the classical deterrence theory, how does that apply to a regime like the regime in North Korea? A regime that engages in unspeakable brutality against its own people? A regime that poses a continuous threat to the its neighbors in the region and now may pose a threat, direct threat, to the United States with weapons of mass destruction? A regime that imprisons and murders anyone who seems to oppose that regime, including members of his own family, using sarin nerve gase (sic) -- gas in a public airport?
Classical deterrence worked against the Soviet Union as well as against Mao's China. (Vice versa it also worked against the United States.) Both were arguably, like North Korea, brutal against internal dissidents, threatening to their neighbors and military opponents of the United States. If they could be deterred than North Korea can also be deterred.
To set the Trump crew straight. China re-issued its guarantee for North Korea's security. The Global Times, a party owned but unofficial mouthpiece, wrote in an editorial:
"China should also make clear that if North Korea launches missiles that threaten U.S. soil first and the U.S. retaliates, China will stay neutral," [..].
"If the U.S. and South Korea carry out strikes and try to overthrow the North Korean regime and change the political pattern of the Korean Peninsula, China will prevent them from doing so."
Any unprovoked war against North Korea would thereby escalate into a war with China and no one is seriously interested in that adventure. The only reasonable course is to negotiate some new level of balance between North Korean and U.S. interests.
The U.S. continues to run large scale maneuver together in South Korea and to fly nuclear capable strategic bombers near the North Korean borders. These actions necessitate that North Korea's military stays in expensive high alert against potential surprises. One aim of North Korea's nuclear armament is to lessen the necessity for such conventional preparedness.
North Korea has offered several times to stop all missile and nuclear testing if the U.S. stops its large maneuvers near its borders. The Trump administration rejected that offer but North Korea increased the pressure with its recent tests.
Last week North Korea again offered to decrease its own actions if the U.S. stops some of its provocations. It announced a possible test of four missiles targeted into the vicinity of the U.S. base on Guam. The strategic U.S. bombers flying near North Korea usually take off from Guam. Few noticed that the announcement was conditional and came with an offer:
Typically, the nuclear strategic bombers from Guam frequent the sky above south Korea to openly stage actual war drills and muscle-flexing in a bid to strike the strategic bases of the DPRK. This grave situation requires the KPA to closely watch Guam, the outpost and beachhead for invading the DPRK, and necessarily take practical actions of significance to neutralize it.
In the morning of August 8 the air pirates of Guam again appeared in the sky above south Korea to stage a mad-cap drill simulating an actual war.
...
[The US] should immediately stop its reckless military provocation against the state of the DPRK so that the latter would not be forced to make an unavoidable military choice.
In other words: Stop the overflights from Guam or we will have to test our missiles by targeting areas near to the island. The U.S. has no reliable defense that could guarantee to destroy four missile simultaneously coming towards Guam. If North Korea would indeed test near Guam the U.S. will lose face. If it tries to defend against the incoming missile and fails it will lose even more face. I am confident that the strategic bomber overflights from Guam will soon end.
Several commentators claimed that the U.S. is giving false alarm over North Korean abilities. That the intelligence confirmation of miniaturized North Korean war-heads is a lie, that the North Korean missiles can not reach the continental U.S. or that the reentry vehicle cap North Korea used in recent tests is not strong enough to protect its nuclear payload. But it was North Korea that showed off a miniaturized war-head in March 2016; the reach of a missile is variable and largely dependent on payload size and burn time, and the discussed RV cap failure was caused by the unusual trajectory North Korea chose for the test. The chance of North Korea being correct when it claims to be able to hit the U.S. is higher than 50%. For any practical consideration one thereby has to accept that North Korea is a nuclear weapon state that can successfully target the continental U.S. with multiple nuclear armed missiles.
The claim that the U.S. intelligence agencies are exaggeration North Korean capabilities is likely false. But it is also reasonable. The Trump administration, the Pentagon and weapon salesmen will of course use the occasion to further their aims.
One missile defense marketing pundit claimed today that the North Korean missile engines used in the recent tests were bought from factories in Ukraine or Russia. The usual propagandist at the New York Times picked up on that to further their anti-Russian theme:
Mr. Elleman was unable to rule out the possibility that a large Russian missile enterprise, Energomash, which has strong ties to the Ukrainian complex, had a role in the transfer of the RD-250 engine technology to North Korea. He said leftover RD-250 engines might also be stored in Russian warehouses.
But the engines in question are of different size and thrust than the alleged R-250 engines and the claimed time-frame does not fit at all. The Ukrainian government denied any transfer of missiles or designs. The story was debunked with in hours by two prominent experts. But implicating Russia, however farfetched, is always good if one wants to sell more weapons.
One Pentagon hobby horse is the THAAD medium range missile defense systems that will now be stationed in South Korea. This even as it is incapable to defend South Korea from short range North Korean missiles. It is obviously targeted at China.
The Reagan wannabe currently ruling in the White House may soon revive Reagan's Strategic Defense Initiative, aka "Star Wars", which was first launched in 1984. SDI was the expensive but unrealistic dream of lasers in space and other such gimmicks. Within the SDI the U.S. military threw out hundreds of billions for a Global Ballistic Missile Defense which supposedly would defend the continental U.S. from any incoming intercontinental missile. The program was buried in the early 1990s. One son of Star Wars survived. It is the National Missile Defense with 40 interceptors in Alaska and California. It has never worked well and likely never will. If NMD would function as promised there would be no reason to fear any North Korean ICBMs. Missile defense is largely a fraud to transfers billions of dollars from U.S. taxpayers to various weapon producing conglomerates.
I expect that the North Korean "threat" will soon be used to launch "SDI - The Sequel", another attempt to militarize space with billions thrown into futuristic but useless "defense" projects. It will soothe the Pentagon's grief over the success North Korea had despite decades of U.S. attempts to subjugate that state.
thanks b... regarding mcmasters words - "A regime that engages in unspeakable brutality against its own people?" how does this get supported? what is the evidence for it? it is the same mantra dished up regularly where ever the usa is - which is just about everywhere militarily..
Posted by: james | Aug 14, 2017 2:19:56 PM | 1
Now if this were to go viral. . . . . . which of course, it wont be allowed, because of the implications that the worlds only superpower is what some say, or shades of the "U.S. is a paper tiger"? The Pentagon hasn't been able to get it right since W W 2, but it has spent $$$$ like a drunken sailor. The truly sad fact, is that arms merchants have only one loyalty, that's to its own bottom line. Watching the actions since Trump got elected, reminds one of watching the scrum alongside a fishing boat when they throw buckets of chopped fish in the water, to attract sharks to the surface. It seems his administration may end up being named Murphy instead, as in Murphy's law fame.
Posted by: Eugene | Aug 14, 2017 2:26:51 PM | 2
"I am confident that the strategic bomber overflights from Guam will soon end."
Me too. There really is no other option for Trump. But he will need to come up with a good explanation to save face.
Posted by: dh | Aug 14, 2017 2:55:04 PM | 3
Something is wrong with the North Korea story. According to the NY Times (Zerohedge Aug 14) the rocket engines the DPRK is using on their ICBMs come from a factory in the Ukraine. The Ukraine is a U.S. client state. It seems inconceivable that the CIA would not know to whom this factory sells its engines.
Is the U.S. trying to use the DPRK like it has tried to use ISIS in Syria - to create an existential threat to justify a military intervention, and in the end to create another client state to use as a base to project power, only this time in East Asia?
Maybe this is why China warned the U.S. against regime change with respect to the DPRK (Zerohedge August 11).
Posted by: DH | Aug 14, 2017 3:22:13 PM | 4
@4 Upper case DH asks....."Is the U.S. trying to use the DPRK like it has tried to use ISIS in Syria..."
I think you give the US too much credit. They have been outsmarted in Syria and they are being outsmarted in East Asia. It's that lateral thinking thing again.
lower case dh
Posted by: dh | Aug 14, 2017 3:34:19 PM | 5
@5 That should be linear thinking darn it.
Posted by: dh | Aug 14, 2017 3:46:25 PM | 6
McMaster is pure bluster.
Soon he will receive some high priority emails from Wal-Mart, Dollar Tree, Apple, Samsung, Canon and other masters et al.
You know those daily essentials and critical components that are made in China, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Cambodia. Empty shelves and assembly lines.
Global supply chain disrupted as the entire region is declared a War Zone with maritime insurance suspended. Who will insure the cargo vessels transporting daily essentials to the ROTW?
Sick of the USA war mongering.
Kim is having a good laugh watching Act 1 of The civil war in America, 2017.
Posted by: likklemore | Aug 14, 2017 3:50:27 PM | 7
Kim is most directly threatened by the annual spring and fall joint US-South Korean military exercises held annually (and have been for decades). The largest by far is the fall exercise, this year's is starting next Monday: Ulchi-Freedom Guardian 2017. Several other NATO countries and pals are involved as well. It usually runs for just under two weeks.
The exercise is a simulation of a US-ROK war with the DPRK. It's more of a command and control exercise rather than mass troop/armor movements. Various details have been pieced together over the years or described by various military sources. In recent years, the goal is not to simply repel a North Korean attack, but respond by invading North Korea, overthrowing Kim and the DPRK government and securing the country as part of South Korea.
THAT's the part that set Kim off a few years ago, and he's been pissed about it more and more every year. The US is delighted with that fact and is unlikely to just stop holding the exercise because it's provocative. McMaster's recent comments about a 'preventative war' didn't do much to calm Kim down.
Both North and South go on heightened military alert - I image about now - just in case the other one flinches. But the US military has gone overboard the last few days to assure the world that it is not gearing up for a war in North Korea. The White House a one point suggested the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier was heading to Korea, but that wasn't the case. The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier is sitting in its home port in Yokosuka, Japan. Strategic bombers, currently B-1Bs, have been stationed on Guam for years as a show of support for regional allies.
In any kind of US war with North Korea, they have to have started it (Pearl Harbor) or appear to have started it (Gulf of Tonkin). OPLAN 5027 takes care of it after that.
Posted by: PavewayIV | Aug 14, 2017 4:25:31 PM | 8
the usa time the military drills at north korea's harvest time - right when they need to be working in the fields... coincidence? lol.. i think not..
Posted by: james | Aug 14, 2017 4:39:56 PM | 9
'brutal against internal dissidents'
you mean seditionists
Posted by: brian | Aug 14, 2017 7:01:04 PM | 11
Any unprovoked war against North Korea would thereby escalate into a war with China and no one is seriously interested in that adventure.Well, John Bolton certainly would advocate for it. I don't know about McMaster. He is a known Zionist (as is Mattis), so his judgement may not be too good. He is quite alarming on the subject of Iran. I'm old enough to remember both Douglas MacArthur and Curtis LeMay. People like them but dumber seem to be in decision-making positions in this administration (and earlier).
Posted by: Procopius | Aug 14, 2017 8:06:35 PM | 12
US politicians seem to like phrases like "unspeakable brutality" when talking about a targeted leader or country, yet the US has committed much brutality against the citizens of target countries that it does not speak about.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Aug 14, 2017 8:31:18 PM | 13
I suspect that someone or more accurately, lots of someones, are missing the point made by China here...
...
The Global Times, a party owned but unofficial mouthpiece, wrote in an editorial:
"China should also make clear that if North Korea launches missiles that threaten U.S. soil first and the U.S. retaliates, China will stay neutral," [..].
"If the U.S. and South Korea carry out strikes and try to overthrow the North Korean regime and change the political pattern of the Korean Peninsula, China will prevent them from doing so."
That statement is a Chinese invitation to NK along the lines of...
"Ignore the Yankee loudmouths, get on with the planting/harvesting, and if the Yankees start something while you're busy sweating in the fields, we'll finish it."
It's a bloody good offer and NK should grab it with both hands.
Nothing would irritate the Yankees more than the NK Govt completely ignoring the forthcoming Operation Neutered Wankers, or whatever it's called.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Aug 14, 2017 8:47:25 PM | 14
The "dog & pony" show continues. And still no mention in the corporate U$ media about the DPRK's willingness to ramp down it's nuke program, if the U$A and S. Korea will cease their war games.
Thanks b, for keeping these facts on the front burner.
http://www.globalresearch.ca/what-the-corporate-media-never-tells-you-about-north-korea/5587728
Posted by: ben | Aug 14, 2017 8:52:57 PM | 15
@9 james
I seem to remember reading that earlier overtures from DPRK used to include asking if the US would at least move the timing of its drills to a different season. Rejected of course. The timing is the most despicable part of the whole exercise.
@8 PavewayIV
I defer to your knowledge, but do we actually have real knowledge of Kim's being pissed off or acting in any temperamental sort of way? His entire strategy to me seems extremely wise and mature in a very grave situation, and this is all at odds with the character of a reckless, unheeding juvenile.
His extravagant manner makes the perfect front man for the national strategy, which certainly calls for a confident show of defiance. When I see all that smiling and radiant joy in all the photos we see of him and the gang gathered round, including the swooning women, it all seems much more like an ancient art of theater - or perhaps even ritual - than anything else, to project face, and to vitalize the spirits of the people and the gods. I'm actually quite impressed.
Posted by: Grieved | Aug 14, 2017 9:50:03 PM | 16
Grieved 16
I am starting to think there is a joint strategy between China, Russia and NK to take down the US perhaps in small ways, but perhaps with the view to eventually pushing the US out of Korea.
Signing the latest UN sanctions? Meaningless against NK and no doubt designed not to harm NK economy. Both China and Russia made a joint statement some time ago that they will not allow the NK economy to be strangled.
The UN sanctions then? To give US the confidence to step out on a limb?
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Aug 14, 2017 10:08:37 PM | 17
Grieved@16 - This was, as I understand it, a reaction to US/ROK war plans. Those had always been billed as defensive in nature; what to do if/when North Korea attacked to defend South Korea. In 2015, North Korea became aware of the change in those plans to include regime-changing North Korea as part of the defense strategy, and also additional plans for a pre-emptive or preventative strike and 'beheading operations' to take out Kim.
Kim Jong Un Fears Assassination By Western 'Decapitation' Team: Report
"...The rumored "decapitation plan" to target Kim and key deputies in the event fighting broke out on the peninsula first surfaced in late 2015, when the U.S. and South Korea signed "Operation Plan 5015," a joint strategy for possible war scenarios with North Korea. According to the Brookings Institute, the plan "envisions limited warfare with an emphasis on preemptive strikes on strategic targets in North Korea and "decapitation raids" to exterminate North Korean leaders."
North Korean leaders (including Kim, reportedly) were understandably angered by the plans as they sounded more like 'regime change' than 'defense'. That clearly violated the long-standing truce that had always been the foundation of talks. DPRK sounded furious at the time and one can assume this was some reflection of Kim's own attitude. The article only portrays Kim as becoming paranoid since then - partially true, but not the whole story.
If you read any of the North Korean reaction from back then, their angry tone is unmistakable. I agree with you that Kim's actions today show more resolve than anger - I don't buy into the MSM's clownish portrayal of his or DPRK actions as tempermental or crazy. In fact, the tone of the MSM reminds me of their breathless portrayals of Qaddafi as some kind of lunatic (just before we regime-changed him).
Keep in mind that these war plans are what drives the spring live-fire (Foal Eagle/Key Resolve) and fall command and control (Ulchi-Freedom Guardian) exercises. To North Korea, the US/ROK are practicing for their eventual invasion and overthrow of the DPRK. It's an extra in your face insult to the already image-sensitive Koreans - how can this not anger Kim?
Posted by: PavewayIV | Aug 14, 2017 10:48:11 PM | 19
@ Peter AU 1
The strategy that I see bringing the US empire down is the death by a thousand cuts one and it seems to be working.
In the past, when empire was functioning smoothly, the core (US) could rally/bully the attendant satellite nations into following the R2P agenda. Now that the R2P agenda is bearing fruit the affected nations are having a harder time kowtowing to the R2P agenda while maintaining internal control/functioning economy.
@ Paveway IV & Grieved with insightful comments
The folks controlling the puppet strings understand the Asian culture and the buttons they are pushing with the various moves but the Western public is fed an entirely different picture of the situation, context and history.
We are watching the sick soap opera of hubris led humanity lurching "forward" towards who knows what fate. Will the death of the US empire represent a watershed event in mankind's evolution? It could and many hope will.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Aug 14, 2017 11:58:01 PM | 20
The United States wiped out 30% of North Korea's population during the Korean war. Not to mention the millions they killed in future wars which followed. Butality is a good word but it should apply to the United States!
Posted by: slorter | Aug 15, 2017 12:06:35 AM | 21
psychohistorian | Aug 14, 2017 11:58:01 PM | 20
The folks controlling the puppet strings understand the Asian culture
Would you kindly explain to me what an "Asian" culture is like.
I'm not aware of "an" Asian culture; but I sure have experienced the Lao culture, the Thai culture, and the Burmese (Myanmar) culture.
And frankly; the folks controlling the puppet strings are clueless when it comes to Asia, all of it.
Posted by: V. Arnold | Aug 15, 2017 12:14:54 AM | 22
@ V. Arnold who is critical of my comment
With my Asian culture statement I was referring to the last sentence in Paveway IV's comment:
"
It's an extra in your face insult to the already image-sensitive Koreans - how can this not anger Kim?
"
I am an semi-ignorant American who thinks that image is an identifiable Asian cultural facet. Please educate me further.
We may disagree about what the folks controlling the puppet strings know about Asia but you have to admit that they still are pulling the strings even in Asia, and have been for centuries, frankly....ever hear about opium?
Posted by: psychohistorian | Aug 15, 2017 12:53:35 AM | 23
@ V. Arnold again
I agree that the folks controlling the strings do not properly respect Asia, or other cultures not Western, but I think it is a stretch to say that they are clueless when it comes to Asia.....they are monotheist about economic aspects of culture and project/force that monotheism on others.....and if it clashes with culture, tough shit!
Posted by: psychohistorian | Aug 15, 2017 1:01:11 AM | 24
psychohistorian | Aug 15, 2017 1:01:11 AM |23 & 24
Oh, where to start?
Yes, the U.S. has been pissing off most Asian governments for well over 100 years.
The U.S. ambassador here, nearly trashed relations with Thailand by his sycophantic mantra re: democracy and voicing displeasure with the junta (my second one here).
I'm quite happy with the junta, as are most Thai's I know including my wife (she has a masters from Chula[Thailands best university]). I only point this out to say many highly educated Thai's are just fine with things as presently existing.
Ilegal land encroachment, a serious problem here, has been hugely dealt with, as just one example of not a few accomplishments of the junta.
Your "tough shit" comment @24 re: U.S. attitude, is precisely why the U.S. is losing S.E. Asia to China and Russia.
Vietnam has a 500 year history of conflict with China; but a long history with Russia as an ally.
IMO, one cannot "have a clue" while not respecting countries based on a racist belief system.
Language is another source of differences; Asian languages have no roots in English words or grammar.
The problem I've had with westerners here (mostly American) is an inflexable, western-centric (American) view of the world. I had lunch with a 50 yo American and he voiced his frustration with Thai culture by saying, why can Thai's be more like Americans? True story and I roundly said back to him; why the hell should they; this is Thailand, not the U.S.A.. This is not untypical.
I don't hang out with westerners; with very few exceptions, they're insufferable.
Anywho, I've been away for going on 15 years; so my POV is certainly not western centric any longer.
Thanks for your reply. I hope I covered it adequately.
Posted by: V. Arnold | Aug 15, 2017 1:55:12 AM | 25
^ ...why can Thai's be more like Americans?
Should be; Why CAN'T Thai's be more like Americans?
Posted by: V. Arnold | Aug 15, 2017 4:59:36 AM | 26
Posted by: V. Arnold | Aug 15, 2017 12:14:54 AM | 22
The people who pull the string do not instruct the sort of stuffed suite that are sent to various localtions here or abroad.
The people who pull the strings have hundreds of years of direct experience in Asia spanning the period from the arrival of European fleets to snatching away of Hong Kong + and all the rest that followed.
Successful protection rackets look distinct from defunct outfits. That message has been telegraphed wide and far. US is losing control over the puppet masters' far flung franchises and will soon be "FIRED!" and replaced by a "multi-polar" group of "partners" who currently run local area franchises and have their reps preen on conference stages displaying their talents.
Fake global catharsis per fake culture and fake news will follow "the demise" of the last superpower. Planet wakes up from "war on terror" to note that every single nation on earth is now rulled under now permanent emergency security regimes.
Who knows, we may even come to miss the evil empire.
Posted by: nobody | Aug 15, 2017 10:28:00 AM | 27
You highlighted the statement about China opposing the ouster of the NK regime. But what about the preceding statement: "China should also make clear that if North Korea launches missiles that threaten U.S. soil first and the U.S. retaliates, China will stay neutral" That statement about neutrality seems like a big break with China's previous policy of alliance with North Korea.
Posted by: Inkan1969 | Aug 15, 2017 10:30:10 AM | 28
