Post a comment

Nikki Haley Fails In Amateurish Attempt To Change UNIFIL Mandate
For today's dose of fakenews we trustfully direct you to this New York Times item:
U.N. Peacekeepers in Lebanon Get Stronger Inspection Powers for Hezbollah Arms
The headline is 100% wrong. The U.N. troops in Lebanon (UNIFIL) did not get one iota of stronger inspection powers.
Yesterday the UN Security Council had to decide about the yearly renewal of the mandate of UNIFIL. The current U.S. ambassador to the UNSC, Nikki R. Haley, had order from Benjamin Netanyahu to press for more control over Hizbullah's weapons in Lebanon.
Last week Haley already clashed with the commanding general of the UNIFIL forces and with the UN Secretary General:
"What I find totally baffling is the view of the UNIFIL commander General Beary," Haley told reporters, accusing him of ignoring Hezbollah's arms dumps.
"He seems to be the only person in south Lebanon who is blind. That's an embarrassing lack of understanding on what's going on around him," she said.
The UN and the Irish government gave full backing to General Beary. The Irish Independent noted:
Ms Haley said there was no shortage of evidence about the large caches of Hezbollah weapons buried in south Lebanon.
However, neither she nor the Israelis have produced any evidence to back up their claims.
...
General Beary said his troops had not come across any major weapons cache in the UNIFIL-controlled area. He said if there was hard evidence of a cache of weapons, his force would assist the Lebanese armed forces (LAF) in removing them.
UNIFIL's mandate is limited:
It is tasked with ensuring that the area between the so-called 'Blue Line' – separating Israel and Lebanon – and the Litani River is free of unauthorized weapons, personnel and assets. It also cooperates with the Lebanese Armed Forces so they can fulfil their security responsibilities.
UNIFIL does not have sovereign or executive rights. It is mostly restricted to reporting and depends on the government of Lebanon for further measures.
Nikki Haley was tasked to change that - and failed:
The United States had insisted that Unifil must be more muscular in policing Hezbollah weaponry, and had suggested that it would not agree to renewing the mandate without significant changes.
France, along with other members, objected to any adjustments in Unifil’s role — authorizing its soldiers to inspect private homes, for example — that would be seen as infringing on Lebanon’s sovereignty.
France is a regular contributor to UNIFIL troops and often represents, as here, the position of the Lebanese government.
The founding task of the UNIFIL was to supervise the retreat of Israel's invasion troop from south Lebanon. Attempts to change it into Israel's police instrument on the ground, searching private homes of Lebanese citizens, are plainly ridiculous. The presence of UN troops is still to Israel's benefit as it limits the open military activities of Hizbullah in the area.
Haley's bluff was called and the renewal of the mandate passed without any changes to it. According to the UN press release, Haley was given a meaningless consolation price:
The Security Council today extended the mandate of the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon for one year.
In a unanimously adopted resolution, the 15-member body requested the Secretary-General to look at ways to enhance the efforts of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), including through increasing the mission's visible presence, through patrols and inspections, within its existing mandate and capabilities.
There is no change of UNIFIL's mission. Guterres was asked to 'look at ways' to do something and he will look and look and look again. This looking will take a long time. At some point the UNSC may consider to raise UNIFIL's 'visible presence' by mandating the wearing of red berets instead of the traditional UN blue. There will likely be no consensus about that measure.
Haley lost her bid. Her bashing of the commanding general of UNIFIL only created bad blood. Her amateurish threat to block the renewal of the resolution went nowhere.
UNIFIL did not get ANY additional authorities or powers. The New York Times headline is a cover up of Haley's failure. It is 100% false.
---
Adding:
According to a just publishes Reuters piece Haley showed the same unprofessional behavior towards the IAEA. She harassed the IAEA about inspections in Iran but had nothing to support her position:
The United States is pushing U.N. nuclear inspectors to check military sites in Iran to verify it is not breaching its nuclear deal with world powers. But for this to happen, inspectors must believe such checks are necessary and so far they do not, officials say.
...
After her talks with officials of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, Haley said: “There are... numerous undeclared sites that have not been inspected. That is a problem.”
...
Despite Haley’s public comments, she neither asked the IAEA to visit specific sites nor offered new intelligence on any site, officials who attended her meetings said.
...
“If they want to bring down the deal, they will,” the first IAEA official said, referring to the Trump administration. “We just don’t want to give them an excuse to.”
In a press release Haley again whined about Iran. She falsely claimed that Iran would have to give full access to military sites for inspections. However, she again named no site and no specific concern that might justify a call for inspection.
Hours earlier the IAEA had again confirmed that Iran is fully compliant with its part of the nuclear deal.
Posted by b on August 31, 2017 at 07:59 AM | Permalink
The US specializes in UNSC buffoonery these days with recent tradition of appointing "Harper Valley PTA" types as ambassadors...
Posted by: erik | Aug 31, 2017 8:33:49 AM | 2
Here's one thing in which Nikki Haley never fails and is quite expert at: paying her taxes late.
https://www.charlestoncitypaper.com/HaireoftheDog/archives/2010/09/10/nikki-haley-is-a-certified-slack-ass-accountant
Posted by: Jen | Aug 31, 2017 8:46:28 AM | 4
Mental lightweight Nikki Haley is the intellectual equivalent of Marco Rubio. These individuals were elevated into position via the effectiveness of Newt Gingrich's "Republican candidate in a can" kit.
Posted by: fastfreddy | Aug 31, 2017 9:54:23 AM | 5
The US seems intent on ratcheting up tensions and hype everywhere in the world, as if casting about for a conflict to explode so it can race to the rescue, feigning innocence in the escalation while still getting that always needed cash infusion for the MIC. Well, and the neocons have convinced Trump that he needs a good war to make his own and "win" in order to be allowed to stay. Russia (and China) have been generally successful in countering many of these situations--backing Assad has likely saved Syria, although that isn't over yet; India seems to have been talked down from picking a fight with China (for the moment); the backing of N Korea and Venezuela by both has at least slowed the rush to war in both of those areas; and more subtle friendliness to the Philippines has likely countered the orchestrated ISIS threat there (again, for the moment). Russian and Chinese "meddling" in Afghanistan is threatening to allow peace to break out there, which would remove the US excuse for remaining and allow the local farmers to go back to growing stuff other than poppies--hence the surge in troops and threats against Pakistan, which I'm afraid will keep things stirred up there.
But somewhere has to give under the immense US pressure, and it will be provided with more lucrative war. Israel is obviously gearing up for something (and soon, judging by high level visits to the US and RF), so some major intervention in the Golan and/or Lebanon, probably both, by the US/Israel in order to grab what Israel wants before Assad finishes his fighting in the East and regains strength is extremely likely, and soon. The US was obviously hoping for UN cover for the operation, but didn't get it. The other extremely hot spot is the Ukraine, with Porky getting desperate, the US arms beginning to flow and egging him on, and the Russian elections looming, a major escalation is coming very soon. So all in all, the Neocons aren't exactly getting the wars they were hoping for (yet), but looks like they remain busy little beavers.
Posted by: J Swift | Aug 31, 2017 10:36:15 AM | 6
Lea
It started with Madeleine -The Miss "American Exceptionalism" and continued with the Pianist in Red as well as the other "Middle Finger" Susan Rice. Samantha is not the only one. Boutros Boutros Ghali didn't want to be her "bitch" as UNSG and she made sure that he did only one term.Kofy Annan and Ban-ki-Moon were two lap dogs, pleasing the US to keep their jobs.
The pip squeaker for the Heritage Foundation Nikki Haley is eyeing the SoS post. I am saddened that the previous Russian Ambassador Victor (forgot surname) at the UN died suddenly this past winter.
Would have been interesting and fun to watch her trying keep pace with him. Too bad - he left this world too soon.
Posted by: Yul | Aug 31, 2017 10:56:50 AM | 7
Somewhat off topic...
Saker has a quite detailed post up about how a US neo-nazi site has been very quickly put offline since Charlottesville, with nobody willing to host their site.
Out of curiosity, I looked up the Amaq site as it is constantly quoted by the media even though US is constantly rattling on about shutting down ISIS funding and propaganda.
It took about 30 seconds to find it via a link on a twitter post. Operating under a different name, but the same amaq that was operating through wordpress until around mid 2016, looking up some of the page source stuff that I don't know a lot about, amaq was there plain and clear.
They are now with cloudflare on a cloudflare server in Hong Kong.
They also have a telegram account that has never been taken offline even though they are a UNSC designated terrorist organisation.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cloudflare
Cloudflare, Inc. is a U.S. company that provides a content delivery network, Internet security services and distributed domain name server services, sitting between the visitor and the Cloudflare user's hosting provider, acting as a reverse proxy for websites. Cloudflare's headquarters are in San Francisco, California, with additional offices in London, Singapore, Champaign, Austin, Boston and Washington, D.C.
http://wikiwww.me/placidholdings.com
https://who.is/whois/placidholdings.com
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Aug 31, 2017 10:57:05 AM | 8
seems pretty apropos to me having a pliable warmonger like ms. Haley as our ambassador to the UN...that imperial institution created in 1945 to prevent future wars.
that was something like 150 wars ago, no? 50 million cadavers? 100?
what a sick fucking joke!
Posted by: john | Aug 31, 2017 11:01:41 AM | 9
Well to her credit I must say that during her short time at UN she somehow exceeded what I thought was almost impossible namely she already exceeded evil of Samanta Power. Her speeches are perfect incarnations of proud American anti-intellectualism devoid of any graspable content or humanity or at least ability to recognize that she is making a laughing stock of herself, perfectly fitting her boss.
I guess Trump is anti-animalist since for purpose of parroting incoherent utterances Jared brings from Tel-Aviv they could hire dozens of quite intelligent parrots I saw on YT recently.
After listening to random sounds of a parrot named Nikki at UN real parrots sounds deep and interesting since they have something to say of their own.
Posted by: Kalen | Aug 31, 2017 11:05:54 AM | 10
That NYT piece mentioned at the top still has not opened comments. Typical for so many ME topics, but inexcusable in this case of getting the whole thing wrong.
Posted by: Bart in VA | Aug 31, 2017 11:11:28 AM | 11
Nikki Haley is merely a mouth-for-hire and represents USG policy positions at the UN. She's not a policy maker. Trump is not pro-Israel and that feeling is growing in the EU after Israel recently demolished six schools in Jewish occupied Palestine which were paid for by EU countries.
Meetings of this importance are usually preceded by talks with other UN members to measure their likely responses to a proposal before the meeting takes place. So, imo, Ms Haley would have known before the meeting that her demands would be rebuffed.
This was a big, official, slap in the face for Bibi and Israel.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Aug 31, 2017 11:18:15 AM | 12
Typical. The Outlaw US Empire flails about, publishing lies for its domestic audience, all the while being the #1 criminal enterprise on the planet continuously violating international and its own domestic laws as it rampages onward with its Global War OF Terror. Clearly, many have gone well beyond being fed-up with this entire affair. Even the usually even-keeled Pepe Escobar seems to have allowed some of his anger to seep into his latest op/ed about where Daesh will be employed next:
"What would happen under this cataclysmic scenario is the complete derailment of the Chinese-driven New Silk Roads, a.k.a. Belt and Road Initiative (BRI); its integration with the Russia-driven Eurasia Economic Union (EAEC); and a massive security threat to the domestic stability of the Russia-China strategic partnership, with uncontrollable bellicose scenarios developing very close to their borders.
"It’s no secret which elements and institutions would very much cherish internal political chaos in both Russia and China." https://sputniknews.com/columnists/201708311056961308-jihadism-will-not-die/
As for Nikki Haley, she's just another promoter of Depraved-Heart Murders and ought to be locked up in a padded cell clothed in a straight-jacket along with her many fellows.
Posted by: karlof1 | Aug 31, 2017 11:19:52 AM | 13
The appointment of Haley was the final neocon nail in the coffin of Trump's presidency. Maybe she was picked because of her same inability to communicate like an adult as her boss? Either way, as Lea said above, she and Powers are utterly interchangeable.
As for Unifil, that force was, is, and forever will be, a farce. It was created as a token parting gift to the civilized world who had objected to Israel's invasion of Lebanon of 1982. As b stated, it's mandate was more geared to keeping Israel in check than Hizbullah. However, it was always a token force, with a limited and vague mandate. It did nothing in the face of Israeli massacres like Qana I and II, and likewise couldn't stop Hizbullah from ejecting the Zionists with a bloodied nose.
Moreover, Unifil's area of responsibility is from the Litani River and south, which is maybe 1/3 of the territory that Hizbullah "controls", i.e. is popular in. As such, they don't keep their best goodie south of the Litani. For instance in the 2006 Israeli invasion, the Zionists got kicked around by what essentially was Hizbullah's JV team. Even more, the weapons caches and strongpoints Hizbullah undoubtedly has in the south are NOT in civilian areas, they go through great expense to put them in tunnels. So even if Unifil suddenly got to search homes, they still would not find anything.
Posted by: Don Wiscacho | Aug 31, 2017 11:40:08 AM | 14
thanks b and thanks for the many great and entertaining comments here as well..
Posted by: james | Aug 31, 2017 11:42:33 AM | 15
11 HW
Trump is an enigma. Close Jewish family connections, yet perhaps not pro-Israel. He is obviously not sufficiently pro-Israel for the Zionist-controlled Mainstream media. Is it true that he is suffering from depression due the ridicule he faces 24/7?
Posted by: fastfreddy | Aug 31, 2017 11:50:27 AM | 16
She currently is state of Israel' permanent representative in UNSC, what would you expect her to say or do. as such she protects israel' interest.
Posted by: kooshy | Aug 31, 2017 11:50:57 AM | 17
A headline you'll never read in the NY Times: Syrian Army Conquers Mt Bishri Triangle: Relief Soon For Deir Ez-zor. Yes, this happened earlier today. The SAA is on a roll with the Hama pocket; Canthama reports:
"Soon Uqayribat will be liberated as ISIS is moving HQs and ammo to Soha.
"There are on going info about a deal to move thousands of civilians from the Hama pocket to Idlib, it has been hard to get more confirmations on this deal, but the rumours are very strong in Damascus and Lattakia.
"All indications above point to a very quickly collapse of ISIS in Hama pocket, few days max to be totally liberated thus freeing up many thousands of soldiers."
https://www.syrianperspective.com/2017/08/800-isis-rats-killed-by-saa-and-ruaf-in-al-raqqa-wiley-hashemites-prepare-to-kiss-assads-boot.html#5Vu8z4hDL92hpfUt.99
Also, caches of documents are being discovered that implicate the nations who promoted Daesh. How will Halley defend her predecessors once they're published?
Posted by: karlof1 | Aug 31, 2017 11:54:47 AM | 18
ISRAELI False Jew ZIONISTS want NO COMPETITION or Military which can stand up to its desire for complete HEGEMONY in the Middle East.
THAT is all this is about.
The GHOSTS of my Irish Brothers who helped train Hezbollah are still poking those FALSE Jews in the their eyes.WE cannot wait for the day that FRAUDULENT ENTITY, called Israel, by Bolshevik ZIONIST Jews, has its downfall.
I hope it is a HARD one, to make up for the MILLIONS of deaths they have caused in Russia and in the Middle East.
Any Jew living in "Israel" is NOT innocent, because they ALL know they are living on STOLEN Palestinian land.
Stolen by GENOCIDE
Posted by: Freespirit | Aug 31, 2017 12:10:17 PM | 19
Thank you very much for reporting on the renewal of the UNIFIL mandate, b and to the other commentators (special shout out to Ghostship). I'm grateful for the more detailed reporting and context that I can always find here.
Posted by: poster formerly known as oneoffposter | Aug 31, 2017 12:13:00 PM | 20
Perhaps Freespirit @18 also wrote this admirable "Homage to Syria" published today by CounterPunch, https://www.counterpunch.org/2017/08/31/homage-to-syria/
Posted by: karlof1 | Aug 31, 2017 12:15:05 PM | 21
On the Fake News Front, the Washington Post is often ahead of or abreast of the New York Times, but occasionally both actually publish something of importance. This is the case for an important op/ed related to Google but also subtly aimed at the Outlaw US Empire--subtle enough to evade even the editors. Of course, I found the item somewhere else, not being a reader of either Propaganda Rag, https://www.commondreams.org/views/2017/08/31/google-coming-after-critics-academia-and-journalism-its-time-stop-them
Posted by: karlof1 | Aug 31, 2017 12:30:38 PM | 22
Add to 22--
The op/ed author, Zephyr Teachout, also has had a similar article published by the Intercept, which has its own issues with bias and truthful reporting as we've seen here at the bar. Nevertheless, it's good to read it after the op/ed to see what wasn't included, https://theintercept.com/2017/08/31/how-i-got-fired-from-a-d-c-think-tank-for-fighting-against-the-power-of-google/
Posted by: karlof1 | Aug 31, 2017 12:37:07 PM | 23
Yul @7
Vitaly Churkin - a man with more diplomatic skills, grace and humor than the whole US state department put together.
Posted by: Anonymous | Aug 31, 2017 12:37:38 PM | 24
Neocons filling up Trump admin, show its power:
US orders closure of Russian Consulate in San Francisco – State Department
Posted by: Anon | Aug 31, 2017 12:39:13 PM | 25
Well, I wish somebody had mentioned that the illustrious Nikki R. Haley is the United States ambassador to the United Nations. People like her say they are supporting zionism, but they actually support systematic authoritarianism ("fascism").
Posted by: blues | Aug 31, 2017 12:45:44 PM | 26
Nikki Haley..mmmmmm' Just another gal with a great body, hired as a paid liar for the empire(see Sarah Palin). The perfect sycophant for the empty suits that have control of the U$A's govt.
Posted by: ben | Aug 31, 2017 1:27:15 PM | 27
Nikki Haley is an idiot. Stop making stupid people famous
Posted by: Shh | Aug 31, 2017 1:30:17 PM | 28
Hezbollah have been on a straight winning streak since year 2000. Israel has been on a losing streak since year 2000. Whatever the UNIFIL does or does not do is utterly irrelevant. Fact remains is that if isreal and ISIS couldn't even put a small dent in Hezbollah, it's doubtful that the placid UNIFIL can.
I can tell you nobody in the south of Lebanon gives a shit about what either the US or israel want. They don't even know who Nikki Haley is. They just get on with creating their own security, their own destiny, their own reality.
The IAEA reported that Iraq had no weapons of mass destruction and failed to stop a US invasion. There is credible evidence that inspections in Iraq were used to assess military capbility. I think that's what Nimrata was after in Iran for her Zioneocon masters.
It's past time for the U.N. to begin weapons inspections in Israel. They have a secret nuclear arsenal, are relentlessly aggressive and violent and unlike Iran, have refused to sign the Nuclear non Proliferation Treaty.
Posted by: CD Waller | Aug 31, 2017 1:49:36 PM | 30
>>>> Anon | Aug 31, 2017 12:39:13 PM | 25
Neocons filling up Trump admin, show its power:
No, they're just showing they're a bunch of dumb wankers. Tit-for-tat is just so unimaginative.
Posted by: Ghostship | Aug 31, 2017 2:15:57 PM | 33
She is already campaigning within the State Department to take Tillerson's job
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2017/08/donald-trump-rex-tillerson-west-wing-shakeup?mbid=social_twitter
Posted by: Yul | Aug 31, 2017 3:00:39 PM | 36
I disagree with the comparison of Haley with Powers. Powers had some experience in foreign policy (unfortunately). I think Haley is more like Sarah Palin. Another pretty titty to distract you from the picking of pocket that is going on around the world.
Posted by: ann | Aug 31, 2017 3:03:43 PM | 37
@36
Heaven help us. American exceptionalism. Americans are exceptionally ignorant, venal, hateful, and warlike. But we crank out some good tunes and once in a while a few good movies. (I'm from L.A.)
Thank you b for MoA! Thank you all the insightful folks who post here! Thank you trolls, you show how much the wheels are coming off the MIC cart and how important b's whiskey bar is.
Posted by: roza shanina | Aug 31, 2017 3:10:13 PM | 38
Sorry if this is a bit OT but it is kind of related in the round of things : Elijah Magnier, a veteran war correspondant who has been based in the ME for quite a while, tweeted today something which would stir the pot considerably :
Hezbollah's Nasrallah dropped a bomb today, asking the Lebanese government 2 draw a "plan to liberate Shabaa & Kfarshouba": #Israel watch it!
Posted by: Bill | Aug 31, 2017 3:11:50 PM | 39
Hoarsewhispherer @ 12
Thanks for bringing the school destructions by Israel to our attention. I had heard nothing about such actions, and our vaunted free press is unlikely to focus on them. Now, if Assad done such a thing...it would be on the evening news immediately, eh?
I googled and found these articles:
https://www.google.com/search?q=Israel+recently+demolished+six+schools+in+Jewish+occupied+Palestine+which+were+paid+for+by+EU+countries.&oq=Israel+recently+demolished+six+schools+in+Jewish+occupied+Palestine+which+were+paid+for+by+EU+countries.&aqs=chrome..69i57.4423j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
Posted by: jawbone | Aug 31, 2017 3:12:29 PM | 40
Powers is craven, ruthless, crafty and intelligent. Haley is craven, ruthless, and pig ignorant. Like Ron Burgundy, she'll read whatever is put in front of her.
End result is the same evil, warmongering, peasant killing shitstorm.
Posted by: fastfreddy | Aug 31, 2017 3:16:52 PM | 41
@19 - Freespirit
"Any Jew living in "Israel" is NOT innocent, because they ALL know they are living on STOLEN Palestinian land."
What do you think about the statement: "Any American living in USA is NOT innocent, because they ALL know they are killing children, women, eldery and innocent people in Syria, Yemen, as they did in Irak, Libia, Afganistan and all around.
[...] I hope it is a HARD one, to make up for the MILLIONS of deaths they have caused everywhere and in the Middle East."
It makes sense to you? It is something you agree with?
Posted by: Frantic | Aug 31, 2017 3:27:08 PM | 42
In addition to my 22&23, I suggest those interested in this issue--and we all ought to be--read The Saker's most recent essay. Yes,
I know that b has issues with him, but please hear out his entire argument before making any judgement,
http://www.unz.com/tsaker/first-they-came-for-the-nazis-and-pedophiles/
Posted by: karlof1 | Aug 31, 2017 3:41:13 PM | 43
IMO, the reason, Israel and her entrenched supporters in US political party's, and US government, preferred, and openly supported Clinton over Trump was not because they felt or anticipated less support for Israel from him or his incoming Adminstration. IMO, the reason for lack of full support from the Israeli side and their worldwide supporters for Trump presidency is due to Trump' own personality, self ego and unpredictability which they believe (and is true) that it would (has) reduced and degraded US' national and international political force and support from
her international allies, the so called community of nations. a not so unified West is viewed by Israel as an existential threat. IMO they correctly believe any US president ( the so called leader of the free world) who is not respected in western capitals as undesirable to Israel security interests.
As such Donald Trump and his Adminstration are not very respected in most of world capitals, due to his beef with most of his national and international standing, and that is the biggest threat to Israel.
Posted by: Kooshy | Aug 31, 2017 3:43:05 PM | 44
Maybe Trump is letting Nikki Haley bark loudly in unison with Netanyahu with no tangible results, while he is quietly pulling off the rug under Israel. Maybe he wants to take a revenge on the neocons who are bullying him at the White House by covertly weakening Israel's position and getting Netanyahu in prison so a new face emerges to start serious negotiations with the Palestinians.
Nikki Haley is a woman who thinks that being vocally arrogant will prove that she is stronger than a man. She is pathetic.
Posted by: Virgile | Aug 31, 2017 4:02:31 PM | 45
Trump is an enigma. Close Jewish family connections, yet perhaps not pro-Israel. He is obviously not sufficiently pro-Israel for the Zionist-controlled Mainstream media.
Is it true that he is suffering from depression due the ridicule he faces 24/7?
Posted by: fastfreddy | Aug 31, 2017 11:50:27 AM | 16
He began his term by promising to drain the SWAMP.
I'm 100% certain that he didn't expect a smooth ride after an intro like that.
I've yet to see him look stressed, let alone worried or depressed.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Aug 31, 2017 4:07:53 PM | 46
Frantic @42--
And thus the dilemma for us living within the Outlaw US Empire--how not to be guilty of the ongoing crimes committed by our national government? The only way
I've found is to cease taking part in the financing of those crimes since it's illegal to support them, urge others to do the same, try to educate them why it's
necessary for them to do so, and to work as hard as I can to change the culture of this nation and thus stop its criminal rampage and corruption. Obviously, my
efforts aren't nearly enough as conditions continue to deteriorate as the links I posted today demonstrate.
Posted by: karlof1 | Aug 31, 2017 4:15:19 PM | 47
>>>> Amanita Amanita | Aug 31, 2017 2:33:39 PM | 34
Sorry, that was cheap shot.
>>>> Yul | Aug 31, 2017 3:00:39 PM | 36
She is already campaigning within the State Department to take Tillerson's job.Fuckity, fuckity, fuckity, fuck, fuck, fuck. We're all fucked now. No need to worry about the Koreas, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Libya, etc. I'm off to deepen the hole in the back garden and buy lots more rolls of aluminium foil to build my shelter.
Posted by: Ghostship | Aug 31, 2017 4:32:21 PM | 48
Haley has appeared to be the tail wagging the dog. One might think that Tillerson or Trump could/would (should!! according to campaign promises) tell her to take a hike. Like one phone call months ago could have done it, right?
So why in hell has she remained? Clearly those who are giving the orders don't want her gone, as she is accurately representing the ongoing neocon policy of the US.
That being the case, Trump is essentially an empty suit.
But even if he wasn't, how much difference would it make, considering the recent Congressional coup and the unanimity of Republicans and Democrats for confrontation/conflict with Russia.
Posted by: Perimetr | Aug 31, 2017 4:54:36 PM | 51
@42 frantic.. thanks.. i had a hard time with @19 free spirit comment - it mostly came across as stirring up racist shit in spite of whatever truth their is to it... it appears you did too.. it set off my 'hasbara' alert button with the lingo... maybe i am reading it all differently then others.. i wish the usa was on a different path then it is, but nikki haley is really just more of the same - truly unfortunate...
Posted by: james | Aug 31, 2017 5:28:53 PM | 52
Karlof1 43
Interesting how thoroughly and quickly a site can be put off line. Out of curiosity I looked up the amaq website. They used to be with wordpress but moved midway through last year. Now they are with cloudflare (US company) located on a cloadflare server in Hong Kong. They also have a telegram account and a number people post their stuff to twitter. Constantly quoted by MSM and alternate media alike.
Puts and end to any argument on whether the US is helping ISIS or not as has been going on over at SST.
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Aug 31, 2017 6:49:28 PM | 53
I think the idiot Haley is going to yell 'Iran is falling' too many times.
Here she accuses Iran of exporting arms to Hamas when they hadn't had ties in years and are only now talking to each other.
This, on top of her calling for tougher inspections on Iran without evidence, has many people convinced the U.S. is pushing war. There will be no long list of nations backing us. Not even Poland.
Posted by: MickT | Aug 31, 2017 7:22:18 PM | 54
MickT
Trump wants nuke deal dead.
Posted by: @Madderhatter67 | Aug 31, 2017 7:49:24 PM | 55
@ #55,#54,#51#48
She is already laying some groundwork for US withdrawal of Iran Nuke Deal.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIktJXnUwAAsPsz.jpg
Posted by: Yul | Aug 31, 2017 7:54:08 PM | 56
Who knows, may be the Israeli Amb at the UN is her new boyfriend :(
Posted by: Yul | Aug 31, 2017 7:55:49 PM | 57
@51 Indeed Perimetr, Haley not being fired or at least put an a leash is another sign "Drain the Swamp" was but a meme..
Posted by: Lozion | Aug 31, 2017 11:22:33 PM | 59
The great phrase ( in English ) in the Middle East and India concerning war between Iran and the U S is ' all bets are off ' if it were to happen.
Posted by: ashley albanese | Sep 1, 2017 4:21:53 AM | 61
After reading countless articles on Trump, Haley, Syria, Korea and so on this is my opinion.
Trump started out well intentioned but has become so embroiled in self preservation with conflicting advice from Bannon, the military, the CIA, Kushner, Tillerson and everyone else he is just flailing around in confusion and is pretty much unstable and useless
Haley is Sarah Palin revisited and is an embarrassment to international diplomacy and should be sent home to sell real estate or whatever the fuck she did before she was promoted out of her league.
The US should get the fuck out of Syria, Korea, Venezuela, Afghanistan, Ukraine and where ever the fuck else they are and try and sort out their own country before they interfere elsewhere in the world.
As you can probably guess I have read that swearing is an indicator of high intelligence.
Posted by: Ike | Sep 1, 2017 5:13:44 AM | 62
Ike | Sep 1, 2017 5:13:44 AM | 62
...where ever the fuck else they are and try and sort out their own country...
Oh, the U.S. is already sorted out; the military coup was pulled off without a hitch (hell most don't even know it);
they and the .01% rule and the rest are relegated to serfdom.The ultimate in neo-liberal economic victory.
Posted by: V. Arnold | Sep 1, 2017 5:39:26 AM | 63
^ Oh, forgot; the wars will continue...they're forever...
Posted by: V. Arnold | Sep 1, 2017 5:57:59 AM | 64
>>>> Peter AU 1 | Aug 31, 2017 6:49:28 PM | 53
I think that Pat over at SST is correct when he says that Washington didn't create ISIS (most likely the KSA did), but because of the emphasis of its foreign policy in Syria and Iraq, it has done an awful lot to nurture it. Would ISIS still exist without American nurturing? Most likely. Would ISIS have become so influential without American nurturing? Most definitely not. So the United States must take the largest share of the blame for ISIS, particularly since it still seems to be nurturing ISIS by turning a very blind eye to the activities of its proxies according to Sputnik News:
US-Backed Rebels Sell Guns to Daesh - Former Security Head of Base in Syria
The base he's talking about is the one at Al-tanf, the one that the Syrians wanted to capture but which the Americans so nobly defended. Now we know why because the weapons they were delivering to the base were being forwarded to ISIS.
"Hidden support was provided by selling weapons to the Daesh. When we found out about this, we told the Americans about it. However they started to support the commander they placed above us [Mugannat Attalia, the leader of Mahavir as-Saura group] even more. [Militants] sold US-made weapons, vehicles, antitank grenade launchers, M-16 rifles, a large number of them. After the United States carried out the latest revision, they found that 4,700 rifles were missing," Muhammad Assalam said.
The United States might not have created ISIS but it has certainly used it and that it's still delivering weapons that end up with ISIS at the same time it's whining about the Lebanese/Hezbollah/Syrians transferring ISIS to Deir Ez-zor is an act of gross hypocrisy, but what's new.
BTW, Sputnik may be making this up, something American mainstream media does all too often, but it makes sense. If the Al-tanf base had been shut down, it would have been far harder and far more visible for the United States to deliver weapons via its proxies to ISIS. If this is not the case, then since there appears to be no other reason for the Al-Tanf base being there, the United States should evacuate it immediately and shut it down for good.
PS Some twitterer has come up with a quite amusing name for that British twat, Charles Lister, Senior Fellow and Director of Counter-terrorism(WTFFF) at the Qatar-funded Middle East Institute and that Abu Lister Al-Britani.
PPS I just posted something similar to this comment at SST.
Posted by: Ghostship | Sep 1, 2017 7:07:07 AM | 65
Ghostship | Sep 1, 2017 7:07:07 AM | 65
The biggest favor the U.S. can do for Assad is to arm his opposition with M-16's.
M-16's/M-4 carbines have to be the absolute biggest pieces of shit on the battle field.
M-16's failures killed many U.S. troops in Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq. Jamming, if not meticulously cleaned; often.
In a protracted engagement that is not possible.
The Stoner system was vastly supperior, but rejected due to political considerations.
U.S. combat troops know the vastly superior battle worthiness of the Kalashnikov rifle.
The new (sort of) AK-74 is far and away the best sub caliber (5.45×39mm) assault rifle on the battlefield today.
Posted by: V. Arnold | Sep 1, 2017 7:48:12 AM | 66
Heheh neoliberal shitrag "The Guardian" has tied itself in knots over the Trump/Haley Iran mess.
A few hours ago Iran is adhering to nuclear deal limits, UN says, despite Donald Trump claim was the lead story on the front page of the graun website. Now it can only be found right at the bottom of the 'World' page in the bot generated 'most viewed stories' section.
Considering the media vector it not too bad an article it points out:
The International Atomic Energy Agency said that Iran’s stockpile of low-enriched uranium is 88.4 kg (about 195 pounds), less than a third of the maximum allowed under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the official name of the 2015 agreement. Under the agreement, Iran accepted limits on its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief. The current stockpile is just over 1% of the pre-agreement level.
The stockpile of heavy water is also below the agreed limits, the IAEA said, according to journalists shown the agency’s latest quarterly report on Iran’s nuclear activities.
AND
Former officials say the Trump White House is putting pressure on intelligence officers and other officials to look for Iranian infractions that could justify the withdrawal of US adherence to the agreement, which is also signed by the UK, France, China, Germany and Russia.
AND
“I cannot speak for the government of the United States of America. The British government, however, is fully committed to the JCPOA and to its successful implementation,” the UK ambassador to Tehran, Nicholas Hopton, said. . .
The article also highlights the unsuccessful visit Haley made to the IAEA last week when she tried to pressure them into 'breaching' Iran.
The dateline for this article is Friday September 1st. When I first read the article it was about 4.30 Friday morning england time and the fact such a researched and resource intensive article disappeared so fast indicates the zionist puppetmasters of the Scott Trust (which is no longer a trust it is now a private corporation) jumped on the phone sometime this morning england time and tore a strip off the editorial staff.
So if you have nothing better to do click the link a coupla times the arseholes will be ropeable if the story stays popular after its headline has been taken down.
Posted by: Debsisdead | Sep 1, 2017 8:19:19 AM | 67
Some time back someone, I think Escobar, mentioned rumours that she may be being aimed for the plush leather chair in the oval office, and not without the lessing of the hilarity's former neocon backers, regardless of rep or dem identity. Sub-stupid iq would in no sense be a handicap (vide bush). Compliant but fierce talking woman face, just what they would want.
Posted by: Petra | Sep 1, 2017 8:33:04 AM | 68
