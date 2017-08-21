Post a comment

Afghanistan - Trump To Announce Four More One-Year Wars
Updated below
---
This evening Trump will announce a new "path forward" in the occupation of Afghanistan. According to the usual leaks it will be very same path the U.S. has taken for 16 years.
Several thousands soldiers from the U.S. and various NATO countries will (in vane) train the Afghan army. Special Forces and CIA goons will raid this or that family compound on someone's say-so. Bombs will be dropped on whatever is considered a target.
Trump will announce that 1,000 or so troops will be added to the current contingent. About 15,000 foreign troops will be in Afghanistan. About three contractors per each soldier will be additionally deployed.
Trump knows that this "path forward" is nonsense that leads nowhere, that the best option for all foreign troops in Afghanistan is to simply leave:
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump - 21 Nov 2013
We have wasted an enormous amount of blood and treasure in Afghanistan. Their government has zero appreciation. Let's get out!
But neither the military nor the CIA nor the local Afghan government will let the U.S. leave. Fear mongering is abound: "What happens if Afghanistan becomes a hotbed for international terrorists?" But few if any international terrorist incident in the "west" were ever organized in Afghanistan. In all recent incidents the culprits were locals.
For the military it is all about optics. The generals do not want to concede that they lost another war. The CIA wants to keep is militarized forces and drones which it justifies through its engagement in Afghanistan. The drug production in Afghanistan, which the U.S. never really tried to suppress, is rumored to finance "black" CIA operations just like it did during the Vietnam war and throughout various South American conflicts. The members of the Afghan government all live off U.S. largess. The war in Afghanistan is a racket paid for with the lives of countless Afghans and U.S. taxpayer money.
Now tightly under control of neo-conservative leaning generals Trump had little chance to make a different decision. He had asked his team for alternatives but none were given to him:
The president told McMaster “to go back to the drawing board,” the official said. “But he just kept coming back with the same thing.”
Trump's former strategic advisor Steve Bannon promoted an idea of Eric Prince, a shady provider of international mercenaries. Afghanistan would be given to a private for-profit entity comparable to the Brutish East-India Company. That company, with its own large army, robbed India of all possible valuables and nearly became a state of its own. But Prince and Bannon forgot to tell the end of that company's story. It came down after a large mutiny in India defeated its armed forces and had to be bailed out by the government. The end state of an East India Company like entity in Afghanistan would the same as it is now.
Then there is the fairy tale of the mineral rich Afghanistan. $1 trillion of iron, copper, rare-metals and other nice stuff could be picked out of the ground. But in reality the costs of picking minerals in Afghanistan is, for various reasons, prohibitive.
The Bannon/Prince plan was lunatic but it was at least somewhat different than the never changing ideas of the military:
The Defense Secretary [Mattis] has been using this line in meetings: "Mr. President, we haven't fought a 16-year war so much as we have fought a one-year war, 16 times."
That line has already been used five years ago to describe the war on Afghanistan. (It originally describes the 10 year war in Vietnam.) Mattis did not explain why or how that repetitive one year rhythm would now change.
A "new" part of the plan is to put pressure on Pakistan to stop the financing and supplying of Taliban groups. That is not in Pakistan's interest and is not going to happen. The Trump administration wants to hold back the yearly cash payment to the Pakistani military. This has been tried before and the Pakistani response was to close down the U.S. supply route to Afghanistan. An alternative supply route through Russia had been developed but has now been shut down over U.S. hostilities towards that country. The U.S. can not sustain a deployment in Afghanistan without a sea-land route into the country.
The Afghan army is, like the government, utterly corrupt and filled with people who do not want to engage in fighting. More "training" will not change that. The U.S. proxy government is limited to a few larger cities. It claims to control many districts but its forces are often constricted to central compounds while the Taliban rule the countryside. In total the Taliban and associated local war lords hold more than half of the country and continue to gain support. The alleged ISIS derivative in Afghanistan was originally formed out of Pakistani Taliban by the Afghan National Directorate of Security which is under the control of the CIA:
In Nangarhar, over a year ago, the vanguard of the movement was a group of Pakistani militants who had lived there for years as ‘guests’ of the Afghan government and local people. While initially avoiding attacks on Afghan forces, they made their new allegiances known by attacking the Taleban and taking their territory.
ISIS in Afghanistan, founded as an anti-Taliban force, is just another form of the usual Afghan warlordism.
During 16 years the U.S. failed to set a realistic strategic aim for the occupation of Afghanistan. It still has none. Without political aim the military is deployed in tactical engagements that make no long lasting differences. Any attempts to negotiate some peace in Afghanistan requires extensive engagement with the Taliban, Pakistan, China, Russia and Iran. No one in Washington is willing to commit to that.
Trump's likely decision means that the story of the U.S. occupation of Afghanistan will continue throughout the next years exactly as it happened during the last 16 years. The decision, once made, is unlikely to change until the next presidential election. The 16 one-year-wars in Afghanistan will become 20 one-year-wars for no perceivable gain.
The only conceivable event that could change the situation is an incident with a large number of U.S. military casualties. That could lead to a groundswell of anti-war sentiment which could press Congress into legislating an end of the war. But are the Taliban interested in achieving that?
Update (Aug 22 2017):
Trump announced exactly what we predicted above. The military dictated the plan to him just like it did to Obama. Here is the transcript of Trump's speech. It is no different form the one Obama held in 2009: Undefined aims, undefined troop numbers, undefined time limits - bashing Pakistan (which will bash back) and no new idea at all. As long as the U.S. does not pull out the war will continue without any end in sight:
TOLOnews @TOLOnews - 4:43 AM - 22 Aug 2017
Taliban respond to US President #Trump’s announcement, claim to continue fighting “as long as US troops remain in #Afghanistan".
Posted by b on August 21, 2017 at 01:54 PM | Permalink
Another possible ending could be the petro-dollar going south, and the US running low on diesel.
Posted by: Permafrost | Aug 21, 2017 2:30:10 PM | 1
All wars stop at the very moment when no more money could be made out of pain and suffering of the people.
Posted by: Kalen | Aug 21, 2017 2:57:29 PM | 2
Left unvoiced is the actual strategic reason for the Outlaw US Empire's occupation of Afghanistan: It puts Imperial Stormtroopers smack-dab in the middle of China and Russia's plans for Eurasian economic and eventual political integration while allowing the CIA to reap the benefits of its opium/heroin export program which is used to destabilize nations globally--including the homeland--which fits in quite well with the sole Neolibralcon policy goal of Full Spectrum Domination. As b mentioned, only dialog between regional actors--all of which now have some form of SCO membership--will finally solve the Afghan Problem. Of course, it would be of immense benefit if the pretext for the Outlaw US Empire presence there was proven to be the massive Big Lie that it is, but I don't expect the Truth to become known about until ??? G
Given the strategic reason above, I don't expect the Outlaw US Empire to retreat from Afghanistan until the Neoliberalcons are defeated domestically, which will require a massive Movement within the nation to regain control of the federal government and monetary policy--gaining just the Executive isn't nearly enough as Trump's proven.
Oh, and isn't it just delicious Karma that the USS John McCain was rammed by a tanker? Here's Finnian Cunningham on the current state of McKale's Navy, https://sputniknews.com/columnists/201708211056656667-us-navy-collision-korea/
Posted by: karlof1 | Aug 21, 2017 3:03:35 PM | 3
It is all about 4 more years of ongoing destabilization of the ME
The only solution that those in power want is for all to pledge fealty to the God of Mammon/global private finance.
The only solution for the rest of us if for nations to stop buying US Treasuries that continue to fund this sickness.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Aug 21, 2017 3:13:34 PM | 4
OT: For those wondering what happened with Syrian Perspectives, it changed platforms and has a new URL, https://www.syrianperspective.com/
On Topic: It appears Mercouris at the Duran decided to write something similar to b, but that site's new format is still plagued by very long running ad scripts making the content very difficult to read. Can't even copy/paste the URL. What a shame!
Posted by: karlof1 | Aug 21, 2017 3:14:24 PM | 5
Sending additional troops to the "graveyard of empires" is a dumb idea. Especially if the Pak supply route is closed.
Posted by: @Madderhatter67 | Aug 21, 2017 3:24:06 PM | 6
thanks b.....
make work project........... it never ends.................
"But neither the military nor the CIA nor the local Afghan government will let the U.S. leave. Fear mongering is abound: "What happens if Afghanistan becomes a hotbed for international terrorists?"
of course this is the rationale for it all - terrorism....
war on communism, war on drugs, war on terrorism....
not sure what they replace terrorism with, so for the time being it will have to be the rationale de jour........
@2 kalen.. propping up the us$, ensuring the continuation of the us$ is indeed paramount..
@5 karlof1... thanks.
Posted by: james | Aug 21, 2017 3:26:24 PM | 7
Defund the war machine and piss off the war party. Stop the printing press of paper "money."
Repeal the 16th amendment.
The US Fed thinks that it can manage the healthcare of 320 million Americans while simultaneously, it cannot manage the healthcare of 9 million Veterans.
Repeal the 16th. F*ck em.
Posted by: JSonofa | Aug 21, 2017 3:34:37 PM | 8
The "Corporate Empire" never leaves, until it extracts what it wants, from whom it wants.
Posted by: ben | Aug 21, 2017 3:38:11 PM | 9
Waste of time and effort. Nothing will change.
Posted by: Laguerre | Aug 21, 2017 3:42:18 PM | 10
@5 karlof1
I'm not a great fan of the Duran new design, but I can read its stories okay. I think you may need to use Firefox browser and install the AdBlock Plus add-on. It's free and easy. The wonderful thing about Firefox is its built-in Reader View button, which strips all the excess media out of a page and formats just the story itself in a perfectly readable column width, with a nice size font. You can actually lean back and read. It's amazing how this helps comprehension. I often read b's articles and even a lot of the comments this way.
Here's the link for the Mercouris article, which I haven't read yet: 7 reasons why by comparison with the USSR the US is losing in Afghanistan
Posted by: Grieved | Aug 21, 2017 3:55:54 PM | 11
The alternative would be to find people in the U.S. govt who actually understand the Taliban. You would think that after 16yrs, that we would have developed some expertise on the true structure of Afghanistan.
The only beef we had with the Taliban was that they harbored Al Qaeda. Couldn't we bribe them and let them keep their own country as long as they don't host international terrorists? I don't know the answer to this question but that is the 'new' approach that I'd explore. I recall that the Taliban seemed a bit put off when Al Qaeda destroyed the WTC and asked to review the evidence. They made some reference to not wanting to violate some guest code. Perhaps we were too heavy handed with them.
Posted by: Christian Chuba | Aug 21, 2017 4:00:34 PM | 12
Doubling down on failure (or insanity by doing the same thing but expecting a different result).
For some reason, our troop training skills are not working. The ones we trained in Iraq gave up Mosul. The ones we trained in Jordan joined al Nusra and ISIS in Syria. And the ones we've trained in Afghanistan still cannot secure the country.
Posted by: Curtis | Aug 21, 2017 4:07:36 PM | 13
funny hit list.....
The following members of the United Nations have made statements about their recognition of the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol as federal subjects of Russia[35][36][37][38]:
Afghanistan[36]
Bolivia
Cuba[39]
Kyrgyzstan[40]
Nicaragua[41]
North Korea[42]
Sudan
Syria[36]
Venezuela[36]
Zimbabwe
Posted by: james | Aug 21, 2017 4:17:13 PM | 14
'We haven't fought a 16 yr. war we have fought the same 1yr war 16 times'.
It is distressing that our core competence is selling each other BS. It reminds me of all of the slick arguments I hear about how woefully underfunded the U.S. military is.
We must have hired Consultants because I've read over a dozen articles with the same format ...
1. As a percent of GDP our military budget is at historic lows (creative accounting, it's closer to 5% of GDP, not the advertised 3%).
2. 50% of our aircraft are not operational, along with other readiness scare stories (so we should reward incompetence?)
3. The military is only 15% of the budget (flat out lie, it's 40% of discretionary spending and owns about that much of the annual debt service that they also don't count. If you eliminated Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, our payroll taxes would disappear, not our deficit)
But the argument sounds good and never gets challenged on FOX/CNN.
Posted by: Christian Chuba | Aug 21, 2017 4:20:20 PM | 15
Agree with Karlofi, the US will not abandon the $1 trillion per annum heroin industry it has developed in Afghanistan.
http://www.globalresearch.ca/the-spoils-of-war-afghanistan-s-multibillion-dollar-heroin-trade/91
The banksters take a 20% cut for laundering the money, the rest goes to Langley to fund its many projects.
Posted by: Perimetr | Aug 21, 2017 4:23:36 PM | 16
Grieved @11--
Thanks for your help hints. I was finally able to read the entire article with almost no interruptions. As the title suggests, it's a compare/contrast essay detailing the two different experiences, goals and costs incurred. Mercouris points out that the USSR didn't lose in Afghanistan--it fulfilled its policy goal and left--which is contrary to the West's propaganda on the subject. It's a decent read, but Mercouris, like b, neglects to mention the actual strategic goal of the Outlaw US Empire's invasion and occupation.
Also Grieved, thanks for your thoughtful comments in your reply to me on a previous thread. Liked your comment at The Saker's latest Neocon thread.
Posted by: karlof1 | Aug 21, 2017 4:26:04 PM | 17
@16 Perimetr is spot on.. Projects like manufactured riots and race strife anyone?
Posted by: Lozion | Aug 21, 2017 5:31:40 PM | 18
Trump-establishment common agenda confirmed again through cynically admitting the real reason behind the US invasion in Afghanistan!
Condoleeza:
"former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice said that it “made no sense” to expand the military’s presence without a new strategy, while Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin put it this way:
"We’ve tried this before, we’ve tried to fortify our effort in Afghanistan under Republican and Democratic presidents, and the fact is we’re still in a situation where the Taliban controls a massive part of the territory," Durbin told MSNBC in May. "We need to have an honest answer to the question: Will the Afghans ever be in a position where there is less corruption and there is less incompetence and they’re able to stand up and defend their own nation? It’s time for some honest answers." "
And Donald Trump has the answer tonight? When Durbin says "their own nation", I believe he is referring to the geographic boundaries assigned by Western commerce. That is the failure of understanding, that a central government imposed on the warlord/tribal mosaic that is the Afghan territories is doomed. Rather than troops, as Christian C. suggests @12, sending tons of cash might be more persuasive than arming one band against another. A complete waste of spec ops troops absent a true civil war against a hated tyrant.
Posted by: Stumpy | Aug 21, 2017 5:42:53 PM | 20
3 karlof1
The US project in Afghanistan started before the Eurasian project got going. Afghanistan is is peripheral to the Eurasian project for the time being; it is currently economically unimportant and will remain so until considerable development of infrastructure in the region takes place. Having the resources is one thing. Having the infrastructure to develop those resources is quite another.
Posted by: Thirdeye | Aug 21, 2017 6:08:27 PM | 21
Plan “B” for Afghanistan will be to let a corporation lead the war:
http://www.salon.com/2017/06/03/erik-princes-dark-plan-for-afghanistan-military-occupation-for-profit-not-security/
The US proceeded with its war in Afghanistan despite warnings by knowledgeable Western soldiers familiar with the region:
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/asia/afghanistan/1357880/Last-Briton-at-frontier-will-not-be-moved.html
This leads US to “THE FATE OF EMPIRES and SEARCH FOR SURVIVAL”
Sir John Glubb
http://people.uncw.edu/kozloffm/glubb.pdf
Posted by: Krollchem | Aug 21, 2017 6:22:16 PM | 22
This sums up the US troop surge in Afghanistan:
“In short, I was a racketeer, a gangster for capitalism. I suspected I was just a part of a racket at the time. Now I am sure of it. Like all members of the military profession I never had an original thought until I left the service. My mental faculties remained in suspended animation while I obeyed the orders of the higher ups. This is typical with everyone in the military service.”*
~ Major General Smedley Butler, USMC, 1935
https://www.ratical.org/ratville/CAH/warisaracket.html
Posted by: Krollchem | Aug 21, 2017 6:39:54 PM | 23
Thirdeye @21--
Total Vision 2010--the policy paper that announced the #1 policy goal of the Outlaw US Empire, nee New World Order--was published in 1996, and the plan to invade Afghanistan was put into motion about 5 months prior to the "justification event" on 911. Total Vision 2020 is the latest update to the initial policy goal and was published during Bu$hCo.
The Eurasian vision was begun during Deng's years as China's leader and has accelerated ever since.
Posted by: karlof1 | Aug 21, 2017 6:42:44 PM | 24
@21 Think of the vast amounts of equipment, weapons, fuel, food, bottled water etc. consumed daily. It all has to be flown in or moved across Russia by rail (do they still do that?) and the troops and contractors have to be rotated in and out. Afghanistan has considerable economic importance.
Posted by: dh | Aug 21, 2017 6:44:20 PM | 25
I'll attempt to read between the lines for those outside the US trying to understand all this:
DynCorp's annual military contractor revenue from the US Government is reportedly more than Germany's entire defense budget of around $42 billion (€36 billion). Only a few billion from Afghanistan, but business there could use a shot in the arm.
Billionaire psychopath Stephen Feinberg controls DynCorp, bathed in the river of blood/profits from Afghanistan (among others). He doesn't like the US military's performance there - it's hurting business. Feinberg wants to fire US Afghanistan commander Gen. John Nicholson (via his lapdog Trump, of course) but that alone will not help DynCorp much.
DynCorp is missing out on the lucrative combat merc market in Afghanistan. Most of the military contractors it supplies are support, and only a few 'security' types are armed. Feinberg knows supplying actual combat mercs is where DynCorpo will reap the real profits.
Problem for Feinberg is the US military hates mercs and won't use them much (mostly because mercs are homicidal psychopaths). Solution? Why stop at firing Nicholson? Fire ALL the US military commanders in Afghanistan and replace them with obedient, profitable dual-citizen DynCorp commanders. The Mini-Me US President Jared Kushner just loves this plan. Maybe he gets a few DynCorp stock options out of the deal.
Some other issues:
Outsourcing the US Military might wake up a few of the intellectual lepar military commanders to their duty to defend the US Constitution. US Military coup?
Solution: Mad Dog Mattis, of course: "Obey your Commander in Chief's unconstitutional orders, you insolent bastards! Constitutional law and critical thinking is way above a general's pay grade - leave that to CNN. Train your merc replacements in Afghanistan and shut the hell UP!
Title 10 of the US Legal Code on the military prohibits using mercs in combat
Solution: Screw the law - that's why DynCorp bribes Congress. Rather than using illegal Title 10 military contractors in Afghanistan, Congress and Trump will classify their activities from now on under Title 50: intelligence activities. See? Nothing at all to do with military operations.
The US military doesn't control the current CIA spooks and won't be able to control the new DynCorp mercs
Solution: If all Afghanistan mercs are reclassified as Title 50 spooks, then they report to the CIA and its chain of command. The US military in Afghanistan will not and doesn't need to control them - that's the point.
Who will command US troops if the military commanders are sent packing?
Solution: The Afghani slaughter will become a CIA operation, not a US military one. It will complement the CIA's booming opium 'fund-raising' business there. US combat troops will just be assigned to the CIA operation (combat, not poppy farming). Give all the US soldiers sent there some kind of special berets (anything but green) and call them Special Forces. Shhh! They're now involved in secret spook operations. Don't ask any questions.
How can the CIA possibly command so many mercs and US soldiers in Afghanistan?
Solution: That's where ex-Blackwater war criminal Eric Prince and his private UAE-based army and air force come in. The CIA will simply hire contractor commanders for 'their' command structure that will replace the current US military one. Whether Prince rebrands his current commanders as DynCorp or uses some other ruse, he can flesh out the line staff from his current merc army. The CIA will chose all the senior contractor commanders who will then be hired by whatever DynCorp names that business.
Who will be the overall commander of military ops in Afghanistan going forward if Gen. Nicholson is canned?
Soluton: Trump will choose an overall commander, reportedly with the title of viceroy. My jaw hit the floor at that one. Here's Wikipedia:
"...A viceroy is a regal official who runs a country, colony, city, province, or sub-national state, in the name of and as the representative of the monarch of the territory. The term derives from the Latin prefix vice-, meaning "in the place of" and the French word roi, meaning "king"..."
Chief DynCorp psychopath and dual-US/Israeli citizen Stephen Feinberg himself is interested in the job according to Prince. An investment banker commanding psychopath mercs slaughtering Afghanis in the name of the US - imagine that. Plus, Afghanistan is right next door to Iran - convenient for US invasions and such. Oh, that's right. DynCorp is a business. They'll gladly invade Iran for anyone with a big enough bag of shekels.
"On your knees and bow your heads, Afghani peons! All hail the supreme commander of all Afghanistan, Viceroy Stephen Feinberg."
Surely Trump can't sell this plan to the US public. They're pretty dim, but this scheme is just over the top!
Solution: Think again. This will be spun as a mere 1000 US combat troop surge... oh, and a few contractors. Intelligence contractors, not mercs. The details of who they are and what they will be doing is classified. Just never mind them. And as soon as US military commanders and troops have their replacements trained up, they'll get to come home. Yay! Imagine the CNN video at the airport of a weary US soldier returning from Afghanistan to his loving family. JOY!
But what about the utter debasement of the US Constitution and myriad of war crimes the US government will commit by doing something so insane?
Solution: Buy DynCorp stock and shut the hell up about the American's dumb-assed Constitution. Besides, who are you to question the Viceroy?
Posted by: PavewayIV | Aug 21, 2017 6:44:33 PM | 26
For some reason, our troop training skills are not working. The ones we trained in Iraq gave up Mosul. The ones we trained in Jordan joined al Nusra and ISIS in Syria. And the ones we've trained in Afghanistan still cannot secure the country.
Posted by: Curtis | Aug 21, 2017 4:07:36 PM | 13
There are also success stories. The training program in Mali had good students and bad students. Good students joined the rebellion of the Tuareg and clobbered the bad ones. Bad ones were pissed to be sent by civilian government to the scorching sands of Sahara and made a coup. The Tuareg had enough weapons from the fallen Libya to engage in infighting, temporarily won by the group that claimed ISIS affiliation. Each group had some degree of success.
Common theme is that USA offers no idea that would fire up troops under training. Did they try "Truth, Justice, and the American Way" (the catch-phrase of the comic-book character Superman). Or Here I come to save the day! I think that the crux is economic development and decrease in abject poverty, but does anyone in Administration have an idea how that could be done?
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Aug 21, 2017 6:47:21 PM | 27
@26 "Imagine the CNN video at the airport of a weary US soldier returning from Afghanistan to his loving family. JOY!"
I can see it already. He will have his faithful dog with him that he rescued from a ruined Afghan village. His faithful translator unfortunately wasn't so lucky.
Posted by: dh | Aug 21, 2017 6:52:57 PM | 28
RE: PavewayIV | Aug 21, 2017 6:44:33 PM | 26
Thanks for the update, will pass this on to friends in D.C. A plan that Hillary would certainly approve of . . .
Posted by: Perimetr | Aug 21, 2017 7:00:22 PM | 29
Just as Obama was a fraud, Trump is likewise a fraud.
Posted by: fast freddy | Aug 21, 2017 7:51:58 PM | 30
I think it just boils down to Trump just wanted to look behind the curtain.
Get to see the program...
Posted by: Forest | Aug 21, 2017 8:12:17 PM | 31
- The warlords are NOT "on the same page" as the Taliban !!!! The afghan people are/were abused by the warlords, were suffering under the warlords. The warlords performed henous crimse against the afghan population.
- The afghan people were treated better by the Taliban than by the warlords. That allowed the Taliban to make a comeback in the 1990s. But it also meant that the afghans suffered under the religious islamic fanaticism of that same Taliban.
- With the US invasion the Taliban was defeated and allowed the warlords to make a comeback and now the afghan people were suffereing from/under the warlords again. The warlords were needed by the US military to protect the transports that bring in all the goods that the US military, other foreign troops and all mercenaries need to continue their "occupation" of Afghanistan. Without those supplies those military forces will be "left hanging out to dry".
- Generals like David Petraeus and Stanley McChrystal were both in command in Afghanistan and recognized this hopeless situation and left their afghan post early. McChrystal retired and Petraeus became director of the CIA.
Posted by: Willy2 | Aug 21, 2017 8:16:42 PM | 32
Same same, but different..
Posted by: Lozion | Aug 21, 2017 9:38:28 PM | 33
Thanks for the solid article, b.
But in reality the costs of picking minerals in Afghanistan is, for various reasons, prohibitive.
Somehow I doubt that it's possible to generalize this way, but that's probably not what you meant. Anyone knows about this in more detail?
During 16 years the U.S. failed to set a realistic strategic aim for the occupation of Afghanistan.
In my understanding, the occupation/ military presence *is* the strategic aim. It demonstrates global military reach and ambition of NATO/ the US, and it prevents a stabilization and growing together of Asia under Sino-Russian leadership. A thorn in the side.
Two years ago iirc, the Taliban were willing to negotiate, and peace seemed possible. However Mullah Mansoor and some other supposedly moderate Taliban leaders were killed, ISIS radicalized the scene, and there's been little talk of talks since.
Posted by: smuks | Aug 21, 2017 9:38:44 PM | 34
So Mr.Trump is doing a surge again. What year is it? 4000 soldiers sent in secret to protect the heroin flow that winds up in the veins of the children of the dullard déplorables who voted him in. He mentioned Afghan would pay their "fair share" of the cost of this great crusade against terror. Wonder what a dirt poor place like Afghanistan could offer to rich America? What's the value of their rare earth mineral deposits again?
Posted by: Almand | Aug 21, 2017 10:05:26 PM | 35
@PavewayIV Love your work.
Australia's ABC ran an interview last night with an analyst saying Au wont be asked for more troops, the empire thinks we're doing a fine job with the 300 who are there.
Important for the facade of a coalition though.
And this from The Australian Strategic Policy Institute Blog
So, while the commitment of additional US personnel—possibly for many years—won’t lead to a ‘win’ in the traditional military sense, it will nevertheless send an important message to the Afghan Government that the US and NATO will not abandon it. It will also send a message to Russia, which has increasingly been meddling in Afghanistan, including by arming the Taliban, that Washington isn’t about to give Moscow free rein in Afghanistan.
The country that invaded claiming Russia is "meddling" (I nominate meddling for word of the year).
Posted by: Bolt | Aug 21, 2017 10:07:28 PM | 36
The only conceivable event that could change the situation is an incident with a large number of U.S. military casualties. That could lead to a groundswell of anti-war sentiment which could press Congress into legislating an end of the war. But are the Taliban interested in achieving that?
Well, one can only hope, no?
Posted by: V. Arnold | Aug 21, 2017 10:09:30 PM | 37
Trump says the US must not make a "hasty withdrawal" from the longest war in US history.
Posted by: Perimetr | Aug 21, 2017 10:30:08 PM | 38
Russia and China seem on reasonable terms with Pakistan. Russia has been talking to Taliban, and also Iran. Will be interesting to see what happens.
Afghanistan is known as the graveyard of empires.
This from 2001. https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/afghanistan/2001-11-01/afghanistan-graveyard-empires
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Aug 21, 2017 10:52:11 PM | 39
Posted by: PavewayIV | Aug 21, 2017 6:44:33 PM | 26
Good rant.
---------------------
Trump is being reported on ABC.au as having said (words to the effect) that in future AmeriKKKa's military deployments will be determined by facts on the ground. And that's against the backdrop of having made it clear that he thinks the Afghan SNAFU is wasteful and pointless.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Aug 21, 2017 11:11:51 PM | 40
The president told McMaster “to go back to the drawing board,” the official said. “But he just kept coming back with the same thing.” - b
Pretty soon Trump is going to have an entire portfolio of schemes running in the name of the US, not one of which he believes in, but which he lets run because they're advocated by his team members. They'll run until they inevitably fail - at which point any CEO could feel justified in firing their advocates.
I hope it doesn't wear his spirits down, having all these loser plays running. I hope instead their public failures culminate in his anger. I don't know why it is, but we're in a time when the neocons are failing at everything they do. They're outing themselves as losers. It has always been said that the US hates a loser. We may get to see of this is true, and if it's powerful enough for the neocons to bring themselves down by their own hand.
Posted by: Grieved | Aug 22, 2017 12:23:15 AM | 41
Same old, diff'rent day, new schmuck, same as the old schmuck.
What PavewsayIV said. USA dopes are chumps who have no clue about what's really going on. None.
It's all Reality TV here. Trump entrances the masses while behind the curtain all the same dirty deals go on & on & on.
The Taliban has wanted to make peace not war several times over the past 14 years & were more than willing to give up Osama bin Laden. But the Evil Empire wasn't having that. Much more profitable to wage endless war.
CHA CHING!!!' I'm sure Trump's negotiated to get his cut off the top. Eff the stupid deplorables.
Posted by: RUKidding | Aug 22, 2017 12:28:50 AM | 42
One question I'd like to raise here, while generally agreeing with most of your comments about US foreign military entanglments. How does Israel perceive this strategy? Would a withdrawal and subsequent breakdown of the Afghan puppet regime not have allowed a rise of ISIS 2.0?
I know from other comments and articles that Israel would love to surround Iran with weak terrorist infested hell-holes with all the consequences this entails and a US withdrawal in Iraq triggered just that. The rise of IS.
I am not familiar enough with the situation in Afghanistan on the ground to know the actual strength of ISIS there vs. Taliban. But the CIA's helping hand can do miracles as we saw in the Levant. It's more a question to you guys here, how much is this move actually helping Iran and therfore running counter to Zionist interests?
Bannon's dismissal is directly linked with this move and everyone familiar with that man knows his affinity to Israel and Zionism.
I'm just trying to look beyond the more obvious implications of the US being bogged down for another x number of years in Afghanistan and what it means for the wider region and especially Iran here, not justifying US illegal mililtary engagements.
Looking forward to your thoughts here....
Posted by: Alexander P | Aug 22, 2017 1:02:57 AM | 43
43
The US officially supports the groups Iran is supporting in Afghanistan.
Same in Iraq.
US foreign policy only makes sense for Israel if Iran is attacked or at least 'contained'.
Which is not happening.
Posted by: somebody | Aug 22, 2017 1:31:03 AM | 44
Correction: I had stated incorrectly that DynCorp had more than $42 billion in contract revenue from the US Government. That figure is what the US spends on military contractors for overseas operations. DynCorp is hoping to get a much bigger slice of that for themselves.
Feinberg runs Cerberus Capital Management, which owns DynCorp through a holding company, Delta Tucker Holdings. He bought DynCorp seven years ago hoping to cash in on future government contracts, but DynCorp has not been a great performer for Feinberg so far. They have only made about $2 billion a year in government contract revenue, mostly from the US, but Saudi Arabia and the UAE are also 'customers'. It lost about $200 million during each of the last three years. DynCorp has about 11,000 employees.
A nice, juicy merc contract would do wonders for Feinberg's investment. He's not done with Trump yet.
Trump specifically ruled out the 'rapid withdrawal' option in his rambling announcement, but didn't even mention the merc option. If he expects the Taliban to negotiate, he needs to have someone beat the hell out of them first. The US military obviously isn't up to the task, nor would Trump want to send US troops into Pakistan. Making a deal with the Pakistani government to allow secret CIA ground ops in their country would solve a lot of problems for everyone.
Posted by: PavewayIV | Aug 22, 2017 1:38:17 AM | 45
The Atlantic has a pretty comprehensive write up of Trump's nothing burger announcement.
Trump's Plan for Afghanistan: No Timeline for Exit
Despite prime-time billing for the president’s announcement, Americans heard a familiar argument about extending the war in Afghanistan.
KRISHNADEV CALAMUR 9:28 PM ET
Posted by: PavewayIV | Aug 22, 2017 1:43:19 AM | 46
41
It is likely that stated agendas are not the real agenda. The stated agendas might lose but the people behind it are winners.
Posted by: somebody | Aug 22, 2017 1:50:06 AM | 47
44
Ah yes, of course, Bannon is mainly attacking McMasters now in Breitbart. McMasters was the one who explained to Congress that Iran was not in violation of the nuclear deal.
Posted by: somebody | Aug 22, 2017 1:54:03 AM | 48
@44/48 Yes somebody, glad you see the connection here. The US withdrawal was definitely desired by Tel Aviv and its minions in the Alt-Right in the US. Now that this plan failed, Bannon is back at the writing table firing at McMaster. Another interesting quote in this regard:
Effectively, based on this strategy, Israel's immediate war desires on Iran, to send in terrorists galore while attacking on all sides and with a multinational coalition, have just been snuffed in their crib. - Nikademus Lawman
The best thing of course would be to remain in Afghanistan and hand over control to an international coalition to stabilize the country (US - China - Russia - maybe India). The Neo-Cons, CIA and military industrial complex though will make damn sure this won't happen.
Posted by: Alexander P | Aug 22, 2017 2:24:31 AM | 49
@ Alexander P who asked how Israel thinks of all this
The first to do is question your assertion about the US being bogged down in Afghanistan. If indeed the goings on there as PavewayIV would assert are making the US money through control of the opium trade, maybe bogged down is a political/media construct.
It is my understanding of the ME that Israel wants all weak neighbors. With the US mucking around in places it has not been invited and bullying leaders in other countries, Israel's continued war crimes are overlooked as old news....what more could they want but someone acting more crazy than themselves.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Aug 22, 2017 2:34:55 AM | 50
Hilarious.
Suddenly everyone's an expert, especially those who've been wrong about a million times already.
It s like watching CNN when they roll out their talking heads. Everyone one of them an expert too. You can tell they're experts by how authoritively they say their experty stuff. Right or wrong has nuttin to do with it.
Posted by: Just Sayin' | Aug 22, 2017 2:35:14 AM | 51
I saw Trump's most telling tweet yet, where he openly says he's now "going against my instinct."
What an insight into how truly weak, scatter-brained, and ultimately lacking in any self-confidence he is, the moment he's outside his real estate/reality show comfort zone. And I thought Obama was the nadir as far as being the geek wanting to be accepted by the "cool kids".
Paveway, you made my day! Anything on Kyoto, Bluenext and th carbone tax?
Posted by: Mina | Aug 22, 2017 3:38:04 AM | 53
Overview of US forces in Afghanistan
https://static.life.ru/posts/2017/08/1037200/gr/north/13fcd7fa09b7e107a6ddd31595163330__1440x.JPG
Posted by: Anonymous | Aug 22, 2017 4:38:21 AM | 54
1. Maintain drug money to fund various 3-letter agency programmes (including affordable domestic opiods).
2. Keep the 'knife-in-the-back-of-Iran' option open for future Israeli options.
3. Empty the military warehouses for future inventopry production maintenance (as Syrian & Yemen options close).
#2 is to most obvious strategic priority.
Posted by: x | Aug 22, 2017 4:46:15 AM | 55
