Post a comment

Countdown To War On Venezuela - Step II: Trump Imposes More Sanctions
A month ago we warned of the upcoming war on Venezuela. Such a war could blow up huge in many nations of the region.
The U.S. trained and financed opposition has tried to create violent chaos in the streets but failed to gain traction with the majority of the people. The only support it has inside the country is from the richer bourgeois in the major cities which despises the government's social justice program. Workers and farmers are better off under the social-democratic policies of first Hugo Chavez and now Nicolas Maduro. The coup attempt as step one of a U.S. takeover of Venezuela has failed.
Last month a new constitutional assembly was voted in and it is ready to defend the state. The opposition boycotted the election to the assembly but is now complaining that it has no seats in it. One of the assemblies first moves was to fire the renegade General Prosecutor Luisa Ortega Diaz. She had condemned the government for its resistance to the coup attempts. She now has fled the country together with her husband. The Miami Herald admits that she is on the U.S. payroll:
Ortega, a longtime government insider who became chief prosecutor in 2007, is likely safeguarding some of the administration’s most damning legal secrets. And she’s thought to be working with U.S. law enforcement at a time when Washington is ratcheting up sanctions on Caracas.
Word is that Ortega's husband was blackmailed by the U.S. after he was involved in large illegal transactions.
U.S. President Trump threatened to use military force should the dully elected President Maduro not give up his position. The CIA head Pompeo recently visited countries neighboring Venezuela "trying to help them understand the things they might do". Did he suggest weapon supplies to some proxy forces or an outright invasion?
Today the Trump administration imposed severe sanctions on Venezuela:
The sanctions Trump signed by executive order prohibit financial institutions from providing new money to the government or state oil company PDVSA. It would also restrict PDVSA's U.S. subsidiary, Citgo, from sending dividends back to Venezuela as well as ban trading in two bonds the government recently issued to circumvent its increasing isolation from western financial markets.
Venezuela was prepared for at least some of these sanctions. A few moth ago the Russian oil giant Rosneft acquired a share of PDVSA and at least some oil sales are routed through that company:
Russian oil firm Rosneft has struck deals with several buyers for almost its entire quota of Venezuelan crude for the remainder of the year, traders told Reuters on Wednesday, the first time it has conducted such a large sale of the OPEC member’s oil.
...
Venezuela's oil deliveries to the United States have declined in recent years amid falling production, commercial issues, and sanctions on Venezuelan officials.
The White House statement calls Maduro a "dictator" and his Presidency "illegitimate". Both descriptions are laughable. Maduro was elected in free and fair elections. The former U.S. president Jimmy Carter called the election system in Venezuela the best in the world. The new sanctions will likely increase the support for the current government.
The White House hinted at further economic measures:
In a call to brief reporters on the measures, the [senior Trump] official said the United States has significant influence over Venezuela's economy but does not want to wield it in an irresponsible manner that could further burden the already-struggling Venezuelan people.
Venezuela will now have some troubling times. But unless the U.S. launches an outright military attack on the country -by proxy of its neighbors, through mercenaries or by itself- the country will easily survive the unjust onslaught.
With 300 billion barrels the proven oil-reserves of Venezuela are the largest of the world. They are the reason why the U.S. wants to subjugate the country. But neither Russia nor China nor anyone else wants to see those reserves under U.S. control.
A very timely and highly relevant article, thanks b.
Another uni-polar vs. multi-polar confrontation. Maduro should immediately seek alliances with China as well as Russia.
Viva Venezuela, and the Venezuelan workers!
Posted by: ben | Aug 25, 2017 2:41:41 PM | 1
Treacherous, slimy Uncle Sam in its relentless mission for world domination .. the unfortunate price that Chavez and Maduro have had to pay for telling Uncle to F*ck Off.
Posted by: chet380 | Aug 25, 2017 2:41:46 PM | 2
Tronald probably thinks, a Venezuela war could be a better possibility for a decisive turning point in his presidency than one in North Corea or Syria or Ukraine. Not as risky. For that reason it is tremendously important that China and Russia react swiftly in favor of Venenzuala making clear the costs would be high and the outcome uncertain.
Posted by: Pnyx | Aug 25, 2017 3:03:10 PM | 3
I know that elections can be boring, but calling someone "dully elected" is a bit too much.
BTW, once I asked in Germany if I could get a savings account with interest, and the young clerk could not understand why I am bored with my account with zero "zinsen".
Posted by: Piotr Berman | Aug 25, 2017 3:18:36 PM | 4
Inflation in Venezuala has reached Weimar Germany levels. US policies undoubtedly a key reason. But whatever the cause no government can last long unless hyperinflation bought under control.
Posted by: Ragheb | Aug 25, 2017 3:20:01 PM | 5
As much as I want the US intervention to fail, it will be tough going for Venezuela given Maduro's heavy-handed and incompetent governance. His finger-pointing at the merchant class is a sure sign of a demagogue. Pure command economies don't work, that's why both Russia and China reformed theirs. The best thing that could happen would be a coup from the center left to reboot the currency, free up the economy and make peace with the upper classes. And yes, ally with Russia.
Posted by: Fidelios Automata | Aug 25, 2017 3:25:01 PM | 6
Thank you for keeping this part of the whirling dervish of late empire in focus b.
I agree that Venezuela needs to buddy up to the China/Russia alliance and continue to follow their anti-oligarch direction.
Any here who have not read The Shock Doctrine by Naomi Klein should do so as background to the R2P that the US continues to do to South America....and the rest of the 3rd world.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Aug 25, 2017 3:30:22 PM | 7
thanks b... the usa will do anything for exxon... they have the full backing of all the important industries - financial and military.. same story everywhere..
Posted by: james | Aug 25, 2017 4:00:12 PM | 8
Poor Venezuela. US machiavelism is at work to undermine it.
Will the Venezuelians realize that the USA policy in South America is dictated by greed and only greed.
Posted by: virgile | Aug 25, 2017 4:45:48 PM | 9
It is only idiots who think that this is about America caring for the freedom, democracy,and well-being of Venezuelans. Such idiots should update themselves on the history of American foreign policy in Latin America. As b correctly points out: pay attention to the Grand Chessboard.
Posted by: Makutwa Omutiti | Aug 25, 2017 4:57:14 PM | 10
It would seem that with the collapse of ISIS in Syria and Iraq, combined with the prospect of ISIS takfirists returning to their countries of origin, that the US and the EU would opt to use these people as mercenaries and fly them to Colombia, Brazil and Guyana to form a base of terrorists to undermine Venezuela. These people could be trained to attack or hold hostage indigenous groups or rural communities in Venezuela. These would be some of the most vulnerable groups in that country and their treatment would certainly attract the attention of the Western MSM news propaganda networks.
Posted by: Jen | Aug 25, 2017 4:58:43 PM | 11
It is tragic to see so many idiots fall for the American and western canards about promoting "freedom", "democracy" and "human rights". My fellow barflies, please I recommend you go to medium.com and read Nassim Nicholas Taleb's blockbuster essay "Intellectual-Yet-Idiot" to understand the stupidity of the American neo-imperialists who are blinded by imperial hubris to even understand their long term objective interests.
Posted by: Makutwa Omutiti | Aug 25, 2017 5:08:04 PM | 12
The recent election of the Constituent Assembly tends to confuse people--particularly Outlaw US Empire Neoliberalcons plus Trump, who just falsely accused Maduro of being a dictator--and what it's designed to accomplish. This article explains it all very clearly--it's potential power is potent and has the US-backed opposition backed into a deep hole since it boycotted the election and has no delegates, which is why Trump just upped the sanctions and aggressive rhetoric, https://venezuelanalysis.com/analysis/13313
In counterpoise to that explanatory article, we have an analysis of the Outlaw US Empire's Propaganda System's coverage of what is in fact a very small d democratic act that's mandated by the current constitution, https://venezuelanalysis.com/analysis/13329 As you'll see, the rhetoric hasn't changed one iota since Bu$hCo and Obomber. The article's parent site--TelesurEnglish--and republication site--Venezuelanalysis--IMO, are the two best English language sources for following events there. Yes, there are others, but they tend to be slower in reporting current events.
I strongly echo Cooke's recommendations.
Posted by: karlof1 | Aug 25, 2017 7:28:30 PM | 13
Citgo buffed up its ties to Trump before and after his election. Now, it gets exempted from a new round of Venezuela sanctions.
http://www.thedailybeast.com/donald-trump-just-gave-a-big-carve-out-to-citgo-an-oil-giant-repped-by-his-ex-aides
How to grease the hands!
Posted by: Yul | Aug 25, 2017 8:09:43 PM | 14
The point of the war is to do to Spanish South America what was done to the Middle East, that is to plunge the region into perpetual chaos and make it impossible for any government to emerge that is able to resist the will of the Empire.
Very dark days ahead for our Latin friends.
Posted by: Anon | Aug 25, 2017 8:57:03 PM | 15
b-thank you, very timely!
I found an excellent and relatively short video on ZeroHedge(in the comments) just done onsite in Venezula re truth/hype on food shortages, political activism, food shortages, black market. It is really good, recommend to all: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GHc7yegaCmc
Posted by: frances | Aug 25, 2017 9:00:35 PM | 16
comment 16 edit
Sorry all, that second "food shortages" in my post should have been "paper shortages"
Posted by: frances | Aug 25, 2017 9:02:46 PM | 17
And another hands in his resignation to Trump – over foreign policy -
Sebastian Gorka is resigning his post as Deputy Assistant to President Trump, multiple sources familiar with the situation have told The Federalist.
In a blunt resignation letter, the national security and counterterrorism expert expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of the Trump administration. “[G]iven recent events, it is clear to me that forces that do not support the MAGA promise are – for now – ascendant within the White House,” Gorka wrote. “As a result, the best and most effective way I can support you, Mr. President, is from outside the People’s House.”
Gorka’s letter expressed unhappiness with the direction the Trump administration’s foreign policy has taken, as signaled by the president’s recent speech on Afghanistan: [.]
“Just as worrying, when discussing our future actions in the region, the speech listed operational objectives without ever defining the strategic victory conditions we are fighting for. This omission should seriously disturb any national security professional, and any American who is unsatisfied with the last 16 years of disastrous policy decisions which have led to thousands of Americans killed and trillions of taxpayer dollars spent in ways that have not brought security or victory.”[.]
http://thefederalist.com/2017/08/25/breaking-sebastian-gorka-resigns-from-trump-administration/
Posted by: likklemore | Aug 25, 2017 9:03:52 PM | 18
The loss of Sebastian Gorka and Steve Bannon are making Trump's position very weak. If Trump continues to be the puppet of the neo-cons and the zionists then they will keep him on, otherwise they will kick him out.
Gorka and Bannon will fight against these forces outside the WH, it is yet to see if they will succeed.
Posted by: virgile | Aug 25, 2017 9:45:40 PM | 19
It's beginning to look like Chinese for sure and hopefully Russian assets on the ground in a real big way ASAP might be the only way to put a stop to this nonsense.
Posted by: Tannenhouser | Aug 25, 2017 9:51:45 PM | 20
what is MAGA in rightspeak?
Posted by: Robert Beal | Aug 25, 2017 10:51:28 PM | 21
oh, yeah, nevermind--they still say that? don't they know it was a campaign (is it a) meme?
Posted by: Robert Beal | Aug 25, 2017 10:53:13 PM | 22
If this Yankee plot were to be boiled down to its basics it could be articulated as...
AmeriKKKa's Greedy Idle Rich bought and own the US Govt. Venezuela's Greedy Idle Rich, being too cheap and unimaginative to buy Venezuela's Govt, have now accepted a US Govt offer to help them to steal it; at gun point if necessary.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Aug 25, 2017 11:25:59 PM | 23
Sorry Moon of Alabama but this article is full of lies and propaganda.
Maduro is a murderer, tyrant, corrupt and totally inept. The National Constituent Assembly is fraudulent and illegitimate, as only one million people (out of 16 million) voted for it. 90% of Venezuela people hate Maduro, the only reason he is still in power is that the regime corrupted the Army and most of the patriotic officers are in prison or in exile. The role of cuban agents/spies is also well known as they are the ones controlling the upper level of the Army. I welcome anything that helps defeat the thugs that control Venezuela government, they only brought misery to my people.
Posted by: Miguel | Aug 25, 2017 11:39:10 PM | 24
@ Hoarsewhisperer
During the (s)election process Trump said multiple times that to the victor go the spoils. How will the rest of the world react if the US takes over Venezuela like Hawaii and says the oil now belongs to the US?
Venezuela's Greedy Idle Rich will be the caretakers.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Aug 25, 2017 11:40:17 PM | 25
"When the idle poor become the idle rich; how you going to tell, who is which?"
Finian's Rainbow
Posted by: V. Arnold | Aug 26, 2017 1:00:05 AM | 26
Well, well; as the worm turns, we here in LOS live under a military junta, just like you, there in the U.S..
And both soft coups; little blood shed, mostly in the U.S..
Posted by: V. Arnold | Aug 26, 2017 1:10:32 AM | 27
Back to business as usual for the US. Regime change in Venezuela, running drugs and setting up ISIS in Afghanistan, and going after the oil wells in Deir Ezzor to set up their Kurdish state.
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/us-backed-forces-push-hasakah-deir-ezzor/
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Aug 26, 2017 1:14:27 AM | 28
Peter AU 1 | Aug 26, 2017 1:14:27 AM | 28
Interesting, this article (link) says SAA is on the verge of winning Deir Ezzor.
Jon Hellevig is the writer at Russia Insider;
http://tinyurl.com/ydxx7w8j
Posted by: V. Arnold | Aug 26, 2017 2:02:50 AM | 29
V. Arnold 29
SAA will take Deir Ezzor city, but the US are going for the Omar oilfiels east of the Euphrates in Deir Ezzor province. The US need this to finance their Kurdish state, and Syria needs it for their own needs plus some export income. The Omar fields are the main developed oilfields in Syria.
This link to wikimap should show it.
http://wikimapia.org/#lang=en&lat=35.005253&lon=40.806656&z=11&m=b
Posted by: Peter AU 1 | Aug 26, 2017 2:23:26 AM | 30
Peter AU 1 | Aug 26, 2017 2:23:26 AM | 30
Got it, thanks. Good map also.
Syria is like Thailand; I live in Ratchaburi Province, not Ratchaburi the province's main city.
Posted by: V. Arnold | Aug 26, 2017 2:57:29 AM | 31
@24 Miguel
Sorry my friend you are delusional, maybe you should migrate to South Carolina and get a job as a cleaner and live the American dream, isn't that what most uninformed Venezuelans do when they are against their own country.
Posted by: tantin | Aug 26, 2017 3:03:07 AM | 32
