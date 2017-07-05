Post a comment

The Saudi-Qatar Spat - Qatar And Iran Are Winning - MbZ, MbS Lose Face
The Saudi/UAE campaign against Qatar quickly turned into a mess. Qatar did not fold as had been expected. There was no plan B. The instigators of the plan have now to fear for their head.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar have all build up and pamper extremists groups fighting in other countries. They supply money, weapons and political and media support to various kinds of murderous Takfiris. Unlike the other three, Qatar not only supported arch-conservative Salafists but also groups aligned with the Muslim Brotherhood. The MB do not accept the primacy of the Arab absolute monarchs. They provide an alternative way of governing by adopting some democratic participation of the people. That makes them an imminent danger to the Saudis and other family dictatorships. The military dictator of Egypt, which joined the Saudis on the issue, had led a coup against the elected MB government of his country.
In the view of the Saudis and the other three Qatar had to be reigned in. While its media arm Al-Jazeerah Arabic promotes the sectarian and anti-Iran positions the Saudis support, it also promotes the Muslim Brotherhood. That needed to be stopped.
On June 5 the four countries launched a boycott and blockade of Qatar. Three weeks later they issued a list of demands to Qatar which could be summed up as "surrender your sovereignty or else ...". The "offer" was designed to be refused. It practically demanded total capitulation while threatening more sanctions and even war.
As MoA predicted on June 7, two days after the spat started, Qatar did not fold. It has hundreds of billions in monetary reserves, international support from its liquefied gas customers and allies, and it secured supplies and support from Turkey and Iran. It simply did not response to the "offer" in time for the ultimatum's end.
The Saudis blinked first. On Sunday the ultimatum was prolonged for two days. Yesterday Qatar responded with its own demands which were, like the "offer", designed to be refused. It also announced that it would increase its liquefied gas exports by a third which threatens to take market share and income away from the Saudis. It reminded the UAE that 80% of its electricity supplies depend on natural gas delivered from Qatar.
Today the Saudis, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain met to discuss further consequences and new measures against Qatar. The Gulf media predicted more sanctions.
But the gang of four decided to do ... nothing:
The foreign ministers of four Arab countries, meeting in Cairo, said they regretted Qatar's "negative" response to their list of demands.
...
The Saudi foreign minister said further steps would be taken against Qatar at the appropriate time, and would be in line with international law.
...
The meeting came as the deadline for Qatar to accept the list of demands or face further sanctions expired.
This is a huge embarrassment for the clown princes of the UAE and Saudi Arabia. They, Mohammad bin Zayed and Mohammad bin Salman, are the instigators of the campaign against Qatar. The meeting today had to deliver some penalty against Qatar for not giving in to any demand: some additional significant sanctions , a more intense blockade, some threat of military strikes. But the meeting came up with ... nothing.
The clown princes had shot their wad on the very first day. They could not come up with any new measures that were agreeable. Kuwait and Oman reject to push Qatar out of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the UAE would lose all its international businesses in Dubai should the Qatari gas supplies, and thereby its electricity, shut down. An additional blockade of Qatar is impossible without the agreement of the U.S. Russia and other big states.
Such a huge loss of face will have consequences. When the Saudi clown prince launched the war against Yemen he expected, and announced, that Sanaa would fall within days. Two years later Sanaa has not fallen and the Saudis are losing the war. Qatar was expected to fold within days. But it has enough capital and income to sustain the current situation for many years to come. The war against Yemen and the sanctions against Qatar were indirectly aimed against Iran- the Saudis' cpsen arch-enemy. But without investing even a dime Iran is now the winner from both conflicts. MbS, the Saudi clown prince, has twice proven to be a terrible strategist who endangers his country.
The Saudi King Salman and his son said that neither of them will take part in the upcoming G-20 meeting in Hamburg. Rumors have it that they fear an imminent coup should one of them leave the country.
No one should be surprised if the Salman era finds a bloody end within the next week or month.
Posted by b on July 5, 2017 at 02:40 PM | Permalink
Unless the Saudis can reconfigure their economy and train their populous to do actual work, their kingdom will sink into the sands and die by 2100. Qatar may avoid that fate as it's been more forward looking and pragmatic. But I think the biggest Dunce in this affair is Trump and his team.
Posted by: karlof1 | Jul 5, 2017 3:06:38 PM | 1
The US Regime is currently:
* Actively supporting its terrorist proxies in Syria
* Playing chicken with China in the South China Sea
* Getting closer and closer to war with a new nuclear power, North Korea
* The never ending Afghanistan fiasco
Can the Saudi dictatorship be dumb enough to think the US Regime is ready or even capable of coming to the aid of a coup? One would think the US Regime would be desperate to quickly stage a coup just to get these clowns out of power and someone reliable as dictator of Saudi Arabia so they can get back to the myriad other wars they are waging or on the verge of waging.
Posted by: R Winner | Jul 5, 2017 3:12:20 PM | 2
@karlof1 #1
"the biggest Dunce in this affair is Trump and his team"
I think it is safe to assume Trump had no clue there was a large US military base in Qatar. Or the details of Turkey and Pakistan's relationships with Qatar. Or that Qatar is responsible for 80 percent of the natural gas used for power in the UAE. And most likely every other detail of this showdown during his visit to the Saudi Regime.
Posted by: R Winner | Jul 5, 2017 3:17:59 PM | 3
nice touch calling them "clown" princes. I hope the non native English speakers get it.
still I wonder what the end game is, can the Sauds really be that stupid? are they reading their own press releases too? I thought that echo chambers did not affect heads of state.
I am keeping my cupboard stocked with plenty of popcorn. I doubt the show is over just yet
Posted by: dan of steele | Jul 5, 2017 3:38:34 PM | 4
Do you think the Americans are telling the Saudis to end their support for terrorism and the Saudis are just ignoring that to engaging in futile, internecine conflict?
If true, I would think that the US is misguiding or angling for an opportunity to over-throw Saudi rulers (as has been mooted at MoA several times).
But I read an plausible analysis (linked at MoA, I think) that speculated on MbS recognition for Israel - reasoning that that is why US supported his elevation to crown prince.
In that case, I would think that US would want to guide KSA to better outcomes.
Seems suspicious for this to occur just before the G-20.
<> <> <> <> <> <> <>
Putin-Trump at G-20: Birth of Sunnistan?
Thoughts?
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Jul 5, 2017 3:51:38 PM | 5
The clownprince can only recognize israel if theres no opponent voice in the arab world, qatar wont give in but neither will Israel with their big plans. So the prince and his buddy the presidents son in law got himself in another mess just to be the next king, but people died for less, and i dont underestimate the militairy, financial and mediapower of this new alliance.
Posted by: Mark2 | Jul 5, 2017 4:02:52 PM | 6
Seeing the Saudis walk out of this dispute with a big black eye is good news. However, I find it difficult in the extreme to root for the MB. They are the ones who had strong organizations in Homs and Aleppo at the beginning of the Syrian "Arab Spring" and pushed the conflict into military violence. And didn't Morsi call for Egyptian volunteers to go to Syria to fight against the Assad government? That was three days before Sisi orchestrated the coup to remove Morsi. I think that was a good move as much as anyone would detest military dictatorship over a democratically elected government.
This current conflict is producing some strange alliances but I would be very hesitant to support the MB in any case. I can see why Iran will enter an alliance of convenience with Qatar but that is for the iranians to work out, not for us to cheer on.
Posted by: ToivoS | Jul 5, 2017 4:06:48 PM | 7
@3
I think it is safe to assume Trump had no clue there was a large US military base in Qatar.
Well that should not be a problem, as long as his adviser knows that...that's what advisers are for after all. His adviser is IIRC general McMaster.
Therefore, is it safe to assume that Mr General had no clue about it, or that Trump did not seek his advice?
Posted by: hopehely | Jul 5, 2017 4:09:01 PM | 8
i've been hoping for anything to take the saud family down...either a few notches or all the way. they seem headed down that path for all the reasons you mentioned here and others (e.g. being BFFs with israel is short sighted, arrogant and beyond stupid in that part of the world).
i've also wondered if the - artificial due to saudi overproduction - low price of oil will backfire...usually the only reason major events and disruptions don't occur in the "middle east" is fear of a spike in oil and gas prices. at this point even saudi "allies" would like to see that happen (and it would have the hilarious unintended effect of boosting russia to "screw your little sanctions" levels).
we'll see. it's hard to predict what will happen in a family with 100,000,000 members and a collective ingrained mental illness on the level of wahhabism.
Posted by: the pair | Jul 5, 2017 4:09:52 PM | 9
re 1
"Unless the Saudis can reconfigure their economy and train their populous to do actual work, their kingdom will sink into the sands and die by 2100. "
This is impossible. There are no other resources, and the loyalty of the people is very stretched, as b indicates.
Posted by: Laguerre | Jul 5, 2017 4:32:29 PM | 10
- But the coupe is likely to come from the ruling clan inside the Saudi "government".
- Who will guarantee that the Moslim brotherhood who have been supported by Qatar will not turn on the government in Doha ?
Posted by: Willy2 | Jul 5, 2017 4:35:30 PM | 11
- I would use different words: The Saudis are NOT winning the war. A victory is not insight. Even after a war that lasted for 2 (??) years. Indeed, highly embarrasing for the new "king" Salman and his minister of "defense".
Posted by: Willy2 | Jul 5, 2017 4:38:45 PM | 12
Posted by: hopehely | Jul 5, 2017 4:09:01 PM | 8
Presumably the adviser was Jared Kushner and he had no clue about it or did not care.
Posted by: somebody | Jul 5, 2017 4:48:17 PM | 13
- Also think of the embarrasment of the people in the US who have supported the saudis. Think: Jared Kushner & Steve Bannon (??).
- There's talk that the generals in the Pentagon "don't like" a new "intervention" in the Middle East.
Source:
https://www.libertarianinstitute.org/scotthortonshow/062817-mark-perry-jared-kushners-middle-east-mess/
Posted by: Willy2 | Jul 5, 2017 4:51:09 PM | 14
Just after the venerable Henry Jackson society named the Saudis as the prime sponsor of terrorism. Next stage in stirring a little neocon chaos in the Arab world? http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-40496778
Posted by: Pvp | Jul 5, 2017 4:54:56 PM | 15
Oh my Thanks b for todays good news and LOL;-)
Posted by: jo6pac | Jul 5, 2017 5:13:10 PM | 16
b:
The MB do not accept the primacy of the Arab absolute monarchs. They provide an alternative way of governing by adopting some democratic participation of the people.Yet their main support come from Qataris Wahhabi-infused Monarchy and a Sultan wannabe?
Wikipedia tells me that MB believes in Jihad and Sharia Law. What a swell bunch of community organizers./sarc
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Jul 5, 2017 5:22:17 PM | 17
By the way, there is a LNG price war between Qatar and the United States.
Posted by: somebody | Jul 5, 2017 5:33:36 PM | 18
'The military dictator of Egypt, which joined the Saudis on the issue, had led a coup against the elected MB government of his '
the reference here is to Morsi , a member of MB who ended diplomatic relations with syria, backed jihadhis flocking TO syria to kill syrians, wanted to send egypts army to invade syria and finally made governmor of Luxor a man who belonged to a party that masacred foreign tourists in 1997.
so did i miss something in Bernies umbrage at Sisi??
Posted by: brian | Jul 5, 2017 5:41:50 PM | 19
Laguerre @10--
Yes, I agree, but that doesn't negate the challenge to the al-Sauds if they wish to continue in control. I see much of what the Sauds have done since 1990 as a huge wastage of wealth and deep indulgence in debauchery displaying absolutely no future foresight. I thought Twilight in the Desert would have jarred them awake, but it didn't as far as I can see.
Other news of import: Press statements by Putin and Xi after their summit, http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/54979 Joint statement by Russia and China on North Korea, http://www.mid.ru/en/web/guest/maps/kr/-/asset_publisher/PR7UbfssNImL/content/id/2807662 and discussion of that statement, http://theduran.com/russian-chinese-joint-statement-korea/
Also, Pepe Escobar gives us insight as to Hong Kong's role in OBOR, http://www.atimes.com/article/hks-role-next-20-years-silk-road-super-connector/
And a very good article on Russia's Far East land giveaway, http://www.atimes.com/article/russia-great-land-giveaway-far-east/
Posted by: karlof1 | Jul 5, 2017 6:05:13 PM | 20
Trump did a good "coup". Trump pumped Saudi Arabia and the UAE by assuring them of US support whatever they decide to do about stopping the funding of Al Qaeda and ISIS.
Saudi Arabia thought they could get away by making tiny Qatar the scapegoat for the Islamist terrorists in the region and abroad.
They fell in one more trap that the US has been pushing them into: Libya, Syria, Yemen. All ending by weakening further the Sunni kingdom to the point that it may consider a deal with Israel in exchange of US tough measures against Shia Iran.
The US has been backstabbing Saudi Arabia under Obama and under Trump for years and they don't even notice.
Of course Qatar will not yield and the pathetic MBS looks dumber than ever. Yes a coup is needed in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.. The collapse of the GCC is next.
Posted by: virgile | Jul 5, 2017 6:08:08 PM | 21
The Saudis tried to make a public IPO of Aramco a while back. This has fizzled, probably in recognition of the fact that Saudi is almost running on empty. One reason behind the Qatar lunacy by be a wish to take over Qatar's resources to keep Saudi solvent for a while at least.
Posted by: Anonymous | Jul 5, 2017 6:14:36 PM | 22
@ karlof1 who provided the Xi/Putin joint statement link
Thanks for that. The Korea situation is another example of where military might is no longer a viable option but continues to be threatened by the US in this case. The threats around Iran by the Saudi's and other players being indirectly applied to Qatar show how impotent that line of action can be.
The world is at war folks but the sides are still being drawn. It hasn't gone nuclear yet but remains an option according to US spokespeople. I think we will start to see economic war in addition to the proxy wars we have been seeing.
And I will state it again that this is all about ongoing control of global finance and continuation of power by the elite families that "own" our world......I hope that the elite loses and total sovereign finance becomes a reality.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Jul 5, 2017 6:25:49 PM | 23
Redirect perhaps, if I may be so bold: there exists no evidence that the amalgamated USUKIS and its string of subservient allies intend to do anything to eradicate any brand of "rebel" head choppers. They snipe at them around the margins, but they also pay them, arm them, and permit them to do (oil) business and much more.
Also:
The new SA Clown Prince is still entitled to all the membership benefits of the U.N. Human Rights Council even as he slaughters civilians in Yemen and publicly chops off the hands and heads of his own citizens.
Posted by: fast freddy | Jul 5, 2017 6:30:01 PM | 24
Doha needs healthy, constructive relationship with Tehran: Qatari FM
Speaking at the Chatham House international affairs think tank in London on Wednesday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said Qatar and Iran had to live alongside each other, noting that the two countries share a giant gas field.
saudi arabia has 'played into qatari hands' ... that's a joke. but that's more nearly the way it's turned out, isn't it.
i think the whole us 'adventure of the glowing orb' had its roots in israel. the rump may well not have known of the us central command's headquarters in qatar ... but the israelis certainly did. they've just done 'what the us would have done if it were as smart as the israelis'.
flooding the lng market as someone points out above - party-time for asian consumers - ought to shake loose fence-sitters in support of qatar ... and iran.
so who will pick up the pieces in saudi arabia? the us or the israelis? given the constitution of the rump's 'brain trust', i'd guess the israelis.
Posted by: jfl | Jul 5, 2017 6:38:00 PM | 25
I begin to admire your optimism B. My experience is that almost in any case the final outcome is the worst possible. Sometimes it looks brighter in between, but in the end... ist es schlimmer als man denkt.
Posted by: Pnyx | Jul 5, 2017 6:43:02 PM | 26
the elite families "own" our world
Posted by: psychohistorian | Jul 5, 2017 6:25:49 PM | 23
This is the only analysis that is free from contradictions and coherently explains the geopolitical events of the past 2 to 3 centuries.
Posted by: nobody | Jul 5, 2017 6:50:36 PM | 27
@20 karlof
thanks for the link to the putin / xi speeches in moscow. it's clear that any us attempt - and was there one, even - has gotten nowhere at all. and it is equally clear that russia and china together - both on the way up - dwarf the us - on the way down - completely.
also interesting to contrast say, us-german relations, with russian-chinese.
and it sounds like most things of import have been sorted out before the g20 meeting. we may watch to see what happens there. clearly russia and china are ascendant, jointly pursuing the bri. the us, under israeli / neocon sway for two decades, is still on the road everyone else can see is a cul-de-sac.
Posted by: jfl | Jul 5, 2017 7:13:53 PM | 28
Iran- the Saudis' cpsen arch-enemy
???
Posted by: mauisurfer | Jul 5, 2017 7:25:28 PM | 29
interview with Chas Freeman last week
Qatar Crisis Could Lead to War: Veteran US Diplomat
if you don't know who Chas is, please wiki
was ambassador to Saudi, was Nixon's interpreter in China,
that's right, he speaks mandarin and arabic
not just knowledgeable, also very funny
remember when AIPAC vetoed his appointment by Obama?
https://lobelog.com/qatar-crisis-could-lead-to-war-veteran-us-diplomat/
more Chas here:
http://chasfreeman.net/category/speeches/
Posted by: mauisurfer | Jul 5, 2017 7:33:04 PM | 30
@ nobody that wrote about my comment: "This is the only analysis that is free from contradictions and coherently explains the geopolitical events of the past 2 to 3 centuries."
I want to be clear that I am not against any group of people but the "institutions" of finance that they "own and operate" that are, IMO, better "owned and operated" by sovereign governments of nations.
My base argument for taking away their control is that they do not make good risk management decisions for our species or the world we depend on for survival......Fukushima as example.....time will tell if this risk management stupidity leads to our extinction.
And I don't like their God of Mammon.....
Posted by: psychohistorian | Jul 5, 2017 7:36:07 PM | 31
@20 karlof
thanks, too, for the link to the joint statement on korea ...
Joint statement by the Russian and Chinese foreign ministries on the Korean Peninsula’s problems
The DPRK, by way of a voluntary political decision, announces a moratorium on the testing of nuclear explosive devices and ballistic missile tests, and the United States and the Republic of Korea should, accordingly, refrain from large-scale joint exercises. Simultaneously, the conflicting parties begin talks and assert common principles of their relations, including the non-use of force, the renunciation of aggression, peaceful coexistence and determination to do all they can to denuclearise the Korean Peninsula with a view to promoting a complex resolution of all problems, including the nuclear issue. During the negotiating process, all parties concerned push forward, in a format suitable to them, the creation on the peninsula and in Northeast Asia of a peace and security mechanism and consequently normalise relations between the countries in question.
The Parties urge the international community to support the aforementioned initiative that paves the real way for resolving the Korean Peninsula’s problems.
... the rump government in the us is unlikely to join in ... but south korea might do so despite / because the us refuses to do so. there can be no 'us-south korean joint-exercises' without the participation of south korea. that would be beneficial for all involved. it would make a real dialogue between the 'koreas' possible. it would isolate the usa in northeast asia. it would put the solution of 'a' northeastern asian problem in northeast asian hands. it would hold out the promise to the whole world of a real solution to a real problem, and with it the possibility of a new, rational, order of action worldwide.
i hope president moon is up to the challenge. surely he will be rewarded by the undying gratitude of the korean people, south and north, if he is. and that goes as well for supreme leader kim jong-un.
unlike the rump, putin and xi have shown that leadership can make a difference ... president moon and kim jong-un can do the korean people and the world a favor by following their example.
Posted by: jfl | Jul 5, 2017 7:36:35 PM | 32
@31 psycho, 'I want to be clear that I am not against any group of people but the "institutions" of finance that they "own and operate" that are, IMO, better "owned and operated" by sovereign governments of nations.'
forgive all of us for thinking that you were after 'the elite families that "own" our world'. perhaps you need to change your slogan.
frankly, i think you ought to abandon the 'sloganeering' ... it identifies your 'crusade' with those of the traditional, habitual sloganeers. it offers a sound byte, like 'private finance', and no insight into what you are really proposing, and how your proposals might be implemented ... i mean, there are proposals and paths to their implementation, right?
Posted by: jfl | Jul 5, 2017 8:06:59 PM | 33
ToivoS 7
Egypt. My understanding at the time was 2 reasons for Morsi to be tossed. For one thing he tried to gather more power for the MB and people resumed their protests since they had not bargained for that. And second, Morsi wanted to jump into the war in Syria. Those are surface reasons that made it to MSM but were not emphasized. Since social media (by many outside parties) played a big role, western interests were present (maybe including via Abedin). The anti-MB Egypt joined with the anti-Qatar states in Riyadh. Looking back I wonder if al Sisi's speech against Gulf funders of terrorism targeted Qatar or included the Saudis.
MB/Morsi ran on a plank of moderation but al Sisi attacked and prosecuted them as terrorists. Sadly mucho details of this are lacking in US MSM.
Posted by: Curtis | Jul 5, 2017 8:08:35 PM | 34
@33
and please do so on an open thread, instead of turning every thread into a series of 15 second spots on 'private finance'. i realize you've adopted the 'water torture' approach to 'implanting' your obsession in all of us, but please give at least passing respect to your host and enabler. or get your own blog.
Posted by: jfl | Jul 5, 2017 8:10:53 PM | 35
