Post a comment

White House Encouraged After Elephants Abstain From Climbing Trees
Trump administration officials are walking back the White House announcement of its plans to fake another "chemical weapon attack" in Syria.
There are plenty of reasons why the U.S. would want to accuse the Syrian government of using chemical weapons but zero sane reasons for the Syrian government to use such. Russia and Syria have long insisted on sending chemical weapon inspectors to the airbase the Trump administration claims is at the center of its "chemical" fairy tale. The U.S. has held the inspectors back. The claims make thereby zero sense to any objective observer.
The walk back, as well as the statement itself, may not be serious at all. This White House seems unpredictable and the U.S. military, the intelligence services and the White House itself have no common view or policy. One day they claim the U.S. will leave Syria after ISIS is defeated, the next day they announce new bases and eternal support for the Syrian Kurds.
The way the White House statement came out, without knowledge of the relevant agencies and little involvement of the agency principals, was not cynical but just dumb. It sounds like the idea was dropped by Natanyahoo to his schoolboy Jared Kushner who then convinced his father in law to issue the crazy statement. Now officials are send out with the worst argument ever to claim that the White House "warning" made sense.
"The elephants did not climb up the trees. Warning them off was successful," they say. "The trees were saved!"
"It appears that they took the warning seriously," Mattis said. "They didn't do it," he told reporters flying with him to Brussels for a meeting of NATO defense ministers.
He offered no evidence other than the fact that an attack had not taken place.
"I can tell you that due to the president's actions, we did not see an incident," [U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki] Haley told the House Foreign Affairs Committee during a hearing Tuesday.[..]
[...]
"I would like to think that the president saved many innocent men, women and children," Haley continued.
Haley "would like to think" a lot of stuff - unfortunately she is not capable of such. A bit later she issued an egocentric tweet about UN peacekeeping that will surely increase U.S. political standing in the world (not):
I can even agree with Haley that UN peacekeeping has gotten way out of hand. To have UN mandated troops spreading Cholera in Haiti and raping their way through various countries does not help anyone. But the way to end this is to stop handing out mandates for such missions. To (re-)mandate undertrained/underpaid peacekeeping forces in the UN Security Council while cutting the budget for them is irresponsible. It will corrupt the troops and their behavior even more.
UN peacekeepers are often an instrument of U.S. foreign policy. By cutting them down the U.S. and Haley are limiting their own political options. The White House "warning", which had to be defused within a day, has a similar effect. People will become less inclined to believe any U.S. claims or to follow up on U.S. demands. Both statements have limited future policy options.
Will the Trump administration come to regret such moves?
Posted by b on June 29, 2017 at 03:47 AM | Permalink
When the hell are the adults going to take away the adolescents' war toys?
My dog, the level of incompetency is just staggering...
Posted by: V. Arnold | Jun 29, 2017 4:17:41 AM | 1
Jobvorraussetzung als U.S. Ambassador bei der UN ist offensichtlich, besonders begabt zu sein. Klonen die die?
To be U.S. Ambassador at the UN you obviously need to be especially talented. Do they clone them?
Posted by: Schaf wacht auf | Jun 29, 2017 4:18:24 AM | 2
b, 'Will the Trump administration come to regret such moves?'
i think this runs along the lines of george xli ...
"I will never apologize for the United States — I don't care what the facts are... I'm not an apologize-for-America kind of guy."
Statement as Vice-president, during a presidential campaign function (2 Aug 1988), commenting on the Navy warship USS Vincennes having shot down Iran Air Flight 655 in a commercial air corridor on July 3, killing 290 civilians, as quoted in "Perspectives", the quote of the week section of Newsweek (15 August 1988[1]) p. 15; also quoted in "Rally Round the Flag, Boys" by Michael Kingsley in TIME magazine (12 September 1988). Newsweek cites this phrase as said about the downing of the Iranian airliner to the group of the Republican ethnic leaders ...
... psychopaths - or the criminally, terminally inattentive - have no regrets. they leave regrets to the rest of the world for their psychopathic / acts of depraved indifference.
Posted by: jfl | Jun 29, 2017 4:21:52 AM | 3
@3
in addition to even further impeding the 'effectiveness' and encouraging the criminality of un 'peacekeeping' troops, the rump has in effect given the power to invoke a mindless us attack on syria and the war-torn and weary syrians to al-cia-duh, or to the israelis, or to the turks or saudis ... to whomever decides the time is ripe for a 'sarin attack' in syria. once the msm gets hold of the white helmets' 'product' the rump will be on autopilot, with micron and the may clapping and honking like barking seals right behind.
Posted by: jfl | Jun 29, 2017 4:37:18 AM | 4
People will become less inclined to believe any U.S. claims .....Does any sane intelligent person actually believe any US claims, public or private? I mean, Trader Joe's has just announced it invented the sausage roll. I always thought that the character Chekov in Star Trek was a sarcastic reference to America's propensity to Freudian projection and its claims of having invented pretty much everything.
Posted by: Ghostship | Jun 29, 2017 4:42:17 AM | 5
Lord Acton: "Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men,...
The same applies to states.
Posted by: V. Arnold | Jun 29, 2017 5:00:51 AM | 6
jfl 4
Adolf Hitler is my conscience - last words of Nazi governer general - Poland ww2 .
Posted by: ashley albanese | Jun 29, 2017 5:15:07 AM | 7
Why are people so surprised that Americans lie? The founding myths of the United States are all lies. It was never about freedom and democracy, it was about slavery, ethnic cleansing and genocide and its been that way ever since just done abroad. As for these current Trump's lies, the so-called liberals haven't called him out on these lies because they support him quite profoundly on this and most of the Trump lies, policies, and actions that the so-called liberals do call him out on are ones he's carrying on from Obama.
Posted by: Ghostship | Jun 29, 2017 5:25:59 AM | 8
The U.S. backed down because they knew the Russians would and could blow away any missiles or warplanes they sent out.
QED
Posted by: Robert McMaster | Jun 29, 2017 5:59:03 AM | 9
@5 Well, at least the Cherry Tomato is off-limits.
The USA's mini-me has already laid claim to *that* invention.
Posted by: Yeah, Right | Jun 29, 2017 6:51:02 AM | 10
Maybe the White House and General Mattis can work their magic on cancer and other ills.
Posted by: Bart | Jun 29, 2017 7:08:15 AM | 11
Yeah, Right | Jun 29, 2017 6:51:02 AM | 10
@5 Well, at least the Cherry Tomato is off-limits.
I thought the Israelis had claimed that one.
Posted by: Ghostship | Jun 29, 2017 7:08:52 AM | 12
"Just 5 months into our time here, we've cut over half a billion $$$ from the UN peacekeeping budget & we’re only getting started.”
So sayeth Nimrata Randhawa Haley, she who was paid US$110,000 a year as a fundraiser for Lexington Medical Center back in 2008, at a time when the average salary of her peers doing similar work for non-profit organisations of similar size and with similar budgets as her employer was just over US$44,000. Moreover Haley expected to be paid US$125,000 for the work.
http://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/latest-news/article16614233.html
Something about the way Nikki Haley handled her parents' company Exotica International's finances while she was accountant there is also very fishy, not least the fact that she consistently filed her own tax returns and those of the parents' business late.
https://fredericacade.wordpress.com/2014/02/23/nikki-haley-was-accountant-and-according-to-south-carolina-data-would-suggest-the-family-business-closed-in-2010-reinstatement-in-2011-and-closure-in-2013-involved-paying-back-money-still-owed/
Posted by: Jen | Jun 29, 2017 7:46:08 AM | 13
Mattis Claims White House Threat to Syria Worked. http://news.antiwar.com/2017/06/28/mattis-claims-white-house-threat-to-syria-worked/ Are they trying to pull everyones plonkers?
Posted by: harrylaw | Jun 29, 2017 7:53:03 AM | 14
Love the headline, b.
A fitting expression of contempt for contemptible Yankees.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Jun 29, 2017 7:55:04 AM | 15
Aren't we getting into the area of pre-crimes here? Again fiction leads, minority reports are meaningless.
Posted by: Formerly T-Bear | Jun 29, 2017 8:15:45 AM | 16
@b
"This White House seems unpredictable and the U.S. military, the intelligence services and the White House itself have no common view or policy."
As an outsider I can only say - Understatememt of 2017
:-)
Keep up the good work.
Posted by: AtaBrit | Jun 29, 2017 8:20:19 AM | 17
@harrylaw 14
The utter contempt for the public and its level of intelligence is astounding.
Posted by: AtaBrit | Jun 29, 2017 8:27:05 AM | 18
Jen @13
Interesting background. Suitably swampy.
Posted by: Yonatan | Jun 29, 2017 8:39:56 AM | 19
What I said at the end of the last thread seems to me still the probable explanation of what happened, and why there's walking back:
The White House warning to Asad was a sort of official version of a Trump 3 am tweet, wasn't it? He heard about (I won't say read, as it's unlikely) Hersh's article, and got in a rage. He'll show 'em, he's serious. And had Spicer put out the warning, rather than tweeting it - to show he's really, really, serious, and not someone who just tweets at 3 in the morning in a rage.There never was a serious plan (difficult as though that would be for many commenters here to accept). It was just a blast of rage from Trump. I doubt if Trump wants serious war, even if there are forces trying to push him into it.
Posted by: Laguerre | Jun 29, 2017 9:04:47 AM | 20
- I regard Mrs. Nikki Haley to be a sock puppet of the Trump administration and was chosen because she has no spine/backbone.
- Judging by her previous statements she isn't "the brighest bulb in the chandalier". But that's what the current administration was looking for, right ?
Posted by: Willy2 | Jun 29, 2017 9:06:54 AM | 21
- Col. Wilkerson says that Trump will/could be impeached after the next mid term elections in 2018. Both the Democrats and Republicans "don't like" the "erratic clown" in the White House.
- The Trumpster and with it the White House doesn't have any policy and will continue to make a fool of itself. The Trumpster won't have any regret because he has a (very) short attention span. An attention span of a 10 year old person.
Posted by: Willy2 | Jun 29, 2017 9:33:11 AM | 22
@20 "Home by Christmas" is the problem. There are two views that make limited military force seem like a good idea: one is the perceived invincibility of the U.S. military within Versailles and the other is the perception of Russia as the land of Yakov Smirnov. Trump doesn't want a major war. I'll agree, and outside of McCains of the world, no one does. This doesn't mean Trump and his circle aren't under the impression they can skip the back nine and paunch a few cruise missiles to win a limited war. Nikki Hailey wants a few scalps for her future Presidential run just like Hillary with Gaddafi or how Rummy lame Ted the absence of targets in Afghanistan he could run on CNN. Noted lunatic, Fareed Zakaria pronounced Trump as officially the President when he launched cruise missiles against Syria. Thugs look for victims when they need to establish their power.
Posted by: NotTimothyGeithner | Jun 29, 2017 9:42:30 AM | 23
Not a word from either Trump or Tillerson on this bullshit. Looks like Trump has just thrown it out there for whatever reason and left the lackeys to deal with the fallout.
Posted by: Peter AU | Jun 29, 2017 9:42:42 AM | 24
@20 - Laguerre
There might be an even simpler explanation of what happened - Drump & Cohort® are but a subsidiary arm of the Zionist state of Israhell and as such are only doing their masters' bidding.
How else does one logically explain the appointment of a orthodox zionist jew with a clear bias (Kuschner) as a mediator in the Israhell-Palestine conflict? The rest is smoke and mirrors...
Posted by: LXV | Jun 29, 2017 9:54:46 AM | 25
