Post a comment

When AP Spreads #Fakenews - A Forensic Appraisal
Non factual, false news reporting has political consequences. This especially when it is picked up by partisan propagandists to push their agenda. It is often not easy to forensically follow the trail of fake news but here is a recent example "caught in the wild".
The Associated Press is a nonprofit and political neutral news agency financed by U.S. newspapers and other media outlets of various political stripes. Its wide range of customers (mostly) prevents it from partisan domestic reporting. It takes on international issues are different. The selection of the news items it reports on is driven by customer interests and thereby slanted in its selection. But the factual reporting on news items is generally straight forward - or supposed to be such. Political decisions are sometimes based on its reports. It is therefore causing concern when it spreads obviously fake news.
Yesterday the AP pushed out this item:
The Associated Press Verified account @AP
Russia claims it has killed IS leader al-Baghdadi. https://apnews.com/...
7:51 AM - 16 Jun 2017
NY Daily news, FOX News, Politico and many, many other outlets reedited and/or republished that AP piece. The Politico version reads:
Russia claimed Friday it killed the leader of the Islamic State group in an airstrike targeting a meeting of IS leaders just outside the group's de facto capital in Syria.
The Russian Defense Ministry said Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a Russian strike in late May along with other senior group commanders.
The AP item seemed wrong to me. Russia is usually very cautious with such claims and tends not to make such absolute statements. ( The U.S. military though ...)
I checked with the official Russian agency TASS and it indeed reported something different: IS top leader may have been killed by Russian airstrike in Syria
MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has said it is verifying reports that the Islamic State terrorist group’s leader Ibrahim Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed by a Russian airstrike on the southern suburb of Syria’s Raqqa in late May.
Other Russian news-sources reported likewise. The Russian Defense Ministry never claimed that its forces killed Baghdadi. It only said that it is looking into such claims. The NY Times, with its own reporter in Moscow, also reported more carefully: Russian Military Says It Might Have Killed ISIS Leader
MOSCOW — Russia’s military said on Friday that it was looking into whether one of its airstrikes in the Syrian desert had killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the self-declared caliph of the Islamic State.
In a statement, the Defense Ministry said that the Russian Air Force struck a meeting of Islamic State leaders on May 28 outside Raqqa, Syria, the group’s de facto capital, possibly killing Mr. Baghdadi.
Obviously the Associated Press report, distributed widely, was factually wrong. I was concerned that this false reporting would have consequences:
Moon of Alabama @MoonofA
Moon of Alabama Retweeted The Associated Press
Tass says Russia only investigating such a claim. @AP exaggerating here? Blame Russia when claim turns out false?
http://tass.com/world/951708
8:43 AM - 16 Jun 2017
My concern for a "blame Russia" slant turned out to be justified when hacks started to use the false AP report to push their political agenda.
Paul Cruickshank is a:
Editor-in-Chief CTC Sentinel ○ CNN Terrorism Analyst ○ Co-author international bestseller Agent Storm ~ Guardian's Top Ten Spy Books of all time
Cruickshank immediately followed up on the false AP story without having checked its veracity:
Paul Cruickshank Verified account @CruickshankPaul
Five reasons why we should be deeply sceptical of the Russian Baghdadi claim.
9:47 AM - 16 Jun 2017
Russia never made the claim Cruickshank thought it had made but he uses the false AP item to push his own false narrative:
Paul Cruickshank Verified account @CruickshankPaul
5. It's coming from the Russians who have every interest in being seen as taking fight to ISIS (when most of focus elsewhere)
9:54 AM - 16 Jun 2017
For the record: Russia (and Syria and its other allies) have fought ISIS whenever and wherever they possibly could. It was the U.S. that did not fight ISIS but used and uses it for its own purpose. Obama and Kerry publicly admitted such (scroll down for their quotes). Only after Russia pointed out that thousands of tanker trucks moved oil from ISIS areas to Turkey without U.S. interference did the U.S. join in to destroy them. Cruickshank is using the fake news from AP to spread his own false claim that Russia and Syria did not and do not fight ISIS.
Another such hack is the Gulf paid promoter of Takfiri "rebels" in Syria, Charles Lister: Russia's Baghdadi Claim Needs Verification
By Charles Lister
Russia’s claim to have killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an airstrike in Raqqa on May 28 should be taken with a heavy grain of salt.
...
Russia has a long track record of issuing fake claims and deliberate misinformation during its campaign in Syria.
...
Beyond Russia's likely bogus claim, ...
Cruickshank and Lister both spread factless propaganda sold as conclusion of the news content of an AP report. But the AP report was fake news.
If there was a need to take the report "with a heavy grain of salt" why not go back and check the original reporting in the first place? Lister and Cruickshank obviously did not do that.
The Associated Press has meanwhile corrected its false original reporting. It now headlines under the same link: Uncertainty over Islamic State leader’s fate after airstrike. (The link to the piece still says "Russia-claims-it-has-killed ..".)
BEIRUT (AP) — Uncertainty and confusion surrounded the fate of the head of the Islamic State group Friday as Russia announced it may have killed him ...
...
Apart from Moscow’s claim that he may have been killed in the May 28 airstrike along with more than 300 militants, there was not much else to back it up. The Russian Defense Ministry said the information about his death was still “being verified through various channels.”
While AP corrected its report neither its original tweet nor other media reports derived from the original AP one received any correction. The hacks that made their false political points based on the fake news will certainly not update and correct their claims.
Fake news can be dangerous. But it is not the fake news from some blog or little read partisan outlet that is a danger to the public. It is fake news spread by mainstream media and big news agencies that is of real concern.
Note that the original AP report, seen in the AP screenshot above, has "Moscow" as the dateline. The corrected one is datelined from "Beirut". The original author of the AP fake news was its Moscow correspondent Vladimir Isachenkov. It is certainly fair to say that Isachenkov's other reporting from Moscow is rarely sympathetic to the Russian viewpoint on the issues in question. His reporting is always a reflection the unquestioned predominant U.S. view - be that right or wrong. The Russian standpoint is never analyzed for its own value but always in relation to the U.S. position which is a-priori taken as the ultimate truth.
One wonders how it is serving the knowledge and judgement of the U.S. public and its policy makers to have its premier news agency deliver such slanted, if not fake, news reporting from Moscow.
Posted by: jezabeel | Jun 18, 2017 4:19:03 AM | 1
"One wonders how it is serving the knowledge and judgement of the U.S. public and its policy makers to have its premier news agency deliver such slanted, if not fake, news reporting from Moscow."
Grist for the mill within the matrix.
This is a useful dissection from MoA of a case that exemplifies the deceitful, primitive and erroneous culture of disinformation that has become accepted by the majority as “news media”.
Posted by: Bagration | Jun 18, 2017 4:53:58 AM | 4
b, 'it is not the fake news from some blog or little read partisan outlet that is a danger to the public. It is fake news spread by mainstream media and big news agencies that is of real concern'
... and always has been. news of 'fake news' is fake. it's been with us forever. millions in the us wake up everyday and read the nytimes / its cronies to find out what they think. i did it myself for 30 years. the wen ho lee frame up woke me up. judith miller and pinch put me over the top. now i watch the ap stories stories roll out on khao sod english here in thailand in amazement. if you're not immersed in this stuff everyday the discordance with 'reality' is jarring indeed. and amanita2 is right, cnn is even worse. i read an article on the fitzgerald today that was the weirdest thing i've seen in 'first rank' news medium. my fellow americans live on a continent of their own - soon to be walled off from mexico - and in a provincial world of their own as well. it's not going to end well for us.
Posted by: jfl | Jun 18, 2017 5:03:40 AM | 5
AP was fake news before there was fake news. AP reports have always parroted the globalist deep state line since before 9/11.
At least now there seems to be an awakening of a lot of people to that fact. I know many now who immediately dismiss any article by AP, Wapo, CNN or the NYT as less than truthful. Unfortunately, the ones who still do read and listen to them seem to have dug in deeper, like a parasite.
Posted by: insanity | Jun 18, 2017 5:05:55 AM | 6
b - "The AP item seemed wrong to me. Russia is usually very cautious with such claims and tends not to make such absolute statements."
Absolutely; Russia has been clear from the start; "may" have killed Al Baghdadi.
Sputnik and RI have both reported may have; further stating, more time will be needed to be certain about Baghdadi's death in that airstrike.
Posted by: V. Arnold | Jun 18, 2017 5:16:30 AM | 7
If it turns out that Russia indeed killed Baghadadi, US politicians and the US propaganda machine will throw a mega-hissy fit. For them, the only solution to Russia's presumptuous disregard of self-awarded US prerogatives will be to double down on the psychotic anti-Russia campaign blitz. A sight to behold: mirabile visu.
Posted by: Quentin | Jun 18, 2017 5:47:59 AM | 8
Did you see the bizarre and entirely evidence-free story about a supposed 2011 Iran-sponsored attack on Thailand that was stymied by Thai "special branch" in today's on-line edition?
http://www.bangkokpost.com/news/general/1270751/how-bangkok-came-close-to-the-big-one
Why exactly Iran and it's allies would want to attack Thailand is entirely unexplained in the article, especially since Thailand and Iran have a very long history of peaceful relations. The writer of this story is Alan Dawson, an American who has a very "colorful" history in the region, and Bangkok Post is a well known agency shop (right from the beginning). But man this fake news really looks desperate and just plain amateurish.
Posted by: Sad Canuck | Jun 18, 2017 6:34:35 AM | 9
@9, 'The United States has revealed for the first time that the chief danger came from Hezbollah.'
that says it all. i don't follow the bkk post, although i do have the 'politics' rss feed page bookmarked. the bkk post is pure mis- dis-information.. this guy is apparently the in-house steno for state/the cia. he was probably cleared to push this fantasy because he mentioned Thai Special Branch ... the bkk post is a stalwart supporter of the coup - any coup - and so of this dic as well. 2011 .. the year yingluck was elected.
Posted by: jfl | Jun 18, 2017 7:28:28 AM | 11
All main stream media in the West lies to support the globalist agenda, whatever it is at a given moment in time.
The US Empire has committed crimes and atrocities all across the globe for decades and yet the MSM portrays the US as the "good guys" fighting for peace and democracy. What a joke that is.
The US is actively preventing peace on earth every minute of every day.
Posted by: Mark Stoval | Jun 18, 2017 8:11:26 AM | 12
The ‘top’ news - ‘wire’ - agencies are incredibly powerful and nobody ever challenges, questions, contests them! They furnish the gospel.
Who-what is Associated Press? Wiki, mysteries and obfuscations:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Associated_Press
Their own site is Corp. garbage flash, filled with moving images, not about them:
What about Reuters? Who are these cos? As for Agence France Presse, AFP, never believe one word of it (personal judgement.) It is now 50 yrs. ppl have been asking and …no answers?
Why / how do they control World News? Why aren't there bitter accusing exposés? (As e.g. against Banks.)
A list of news agencies with ‘web’ ranking.
http://www.4imn.com/news-agencies/
Posted by: Noirette | Jun 18, 2017 11:10:41 AM | 13
AP has long been the leader of the top three wire services in terms of obfuscation and misinformation, with AFP and Reuters not far behind. They are essentially all privately owned versions of Radio Liberty or Voice of America, existing solely to shore up and reinforce Washington's, Israel's and Nato's narratives and policy goals.
After working for a news paper in the middle east for a few years that used wire services for regional reporting, I learned a useful rule of thumb: Whenever and wherever the blame could plausibly (for your typical mainstream audience, not at all for anyone with knowledge on the subject) be put on US/Israeli adversaries, it was. Where adversaries clearly were not responsible, they used phrases like "hostilities broke out", "tensions flared", "a crisis arose" as if they were reporting a change in the wind and not conscious actors.
Td;lr If AP can at all blame official 'enemies', it will. When it can't, it'll blame the weather.
Posted by: Don Wiscacho | Jun 18, 2017 11:52:29 AM | 14
Development of an alternative media "fake news" identification and tracking strategy.
In the parlance of software that works something like the algorithmic crawler methods bitcom uses, to implement discover, identify, and track from origin to destination "Fake_News" stories with, IP addresses, authors and publishers appended?
Another strategy might host fake-news contests.. awards of the week .. faker of the week. Lier of the century awards. Audience members would in anonymous fashion, submit names, authors, and publishers and ip addresses, etc. and story details and circumstances to a set of crawler algorithms that could capture and process the inputs from each website, and derive a conclusion or a set of conclusions (something maybe Wikileaks could implement), which could be anonymously published to all of the participating websites thereby picking for nomination fake news publishers, fake news originators, fake news writers for
(most outlandish) fake news of the (week, month, or year) award.
Posted by: hozey | Jun 18, 2017 12:18:20 PM | 15
When politicians are cornered in a lie/deceit, they say they "misspoke." AP might say the same. Ages ago I thought (bought into the image) of the AP as an independent source. It was the early years of GWOT that had me putting them in with the rest of the MSM. It doesn't take much for them to slant or steer a story. The industry has had decades to polish the skill. When McClatchy became one of the few at that level to question the Iraq War of 2003, I cheered only to realize they all let out little bits of the truth amid the lies.
Somewhere I've got a political cartoon from around 100 years ago about the AP with the image of them throwing bundles of papers from a horse-drawn delivery carriage. From the captions I recall, there was a fear of consolidation of news from a single, dominating source.
Posted by: Curtis | Jun 18, 2017 12:18:46 PM | 16
While AP corrected its report neither its original tweet nor other media reports derived from the original AP one received any correction. The hacks that made their false political points based on the fake news will certainly not update and correct their claims.
I think this is a problem with Twitter - even though the link now takes you to the correct article, Twitter has probably cached the image on the original Tweet so you see the old one. This is just laziness by Twitter who should know and do better.
Posted by: Ghostship | Jun 18, 2017 12:21:28 PM | 17
AP can call itself a non-profit all it wants. AP's ownership by those who use/contribute remove any illusion of non-bias. It's like the Federal Reserve being owned by the banks it serves and helps while calling itself Federal. It's like the 9/11 Commission hailed as bipartisan; that only meant it was partisan for both parties and not independent in any way.
Posted by: Curtis | Jun 18, 2017 12:45:25 PM | 19
At risk of shocking and offending with CRIMETHINK: it seems to be empirically, verifiably true that a very disproportionate amount of zealously anti-Russia/Putin propagandalists, like Vladimir Isachenkov, are Jewish.
Why is that? And might it relate to broader corporate MSM hysteria, and in turn relate to the fact Putin largely broke the power of 'oligarchs' who raped Russia financially under and after Yeltsin, and who were, as objective fact, mostly, indeed nearly all Jewish? And so were many, perhaps most of the US/Western economic 'advisors' who did manage to actually extract tens of billions in wealth before Putin?
http://www.fpp.co.uk/online/05/11/Oligarchs_061105.html
http://www.fpp.co.uk/online/05/04/Putin_extraditions.html
Note the original sources will be deemed by one and all as credible (AP and Herusalem Post) but also on the economics-as-warfare see:
Harvard Mafia, Andrei Shleifer and the Economic Rape of Russia: Chronicles of Harvard University Russian Economic Team Scam and Deep Corruption of Academic Economics for, more broadly, the 'Economic Hitman' motives of the Anglo-Zionist Empire
http://www.softpanorama.org/Skeptics/Pseudoscience/harvard_mafia.shtml
Most A are B does not imply most B are A, right?
In that vein, it should not be controversial to say, as comports with historical fact, that most neocons are Jews and indeed it was engendered as a Zionist, militarist worldview under Strauss and Irving Kristol. I mean the termhas come to be conflated with warmongers (Cheney, Rumsfeld... McCain) generally through semantic drift, but it is inarguable that its sine qua non is the a priori conflation of US and *Likud* interests.
http://www.voltairenet.org/article178638.html
Strauss doesnt strike me as an intellectual powerhouse; mostly a lazy apologist for statism, war, and deception y an 'elite' (who are presupposed as intellectually and ultimately ethically superior) ruling over cattle/cannon fodder. One wonders where he got that outlook from - it wasnt actually Plato or Machiavelli, I think, just as Marx was likely more influenced by his Dad than Hegel.
in any case, us/saudi/israeli support for Al Qaeda and ISIS seems to be obvious, and the Potemkin initial war on ISIS as it expanded territory and oil sales until Russia really attacked them:
https://www.counterpunch.org/2015/10/12/us-caught-faking-it-in-syria/
and see:
https://www.sott.net/article/326282-What-the-media-misses-in-the-Syrian-bloodbath-a-thank-you-to-Hillary-from-Israel
To understand (part of) why the vast 'deep state' effort at soft coup right after they failed to rig the election for hrc, and the antipathy of the neocons, and frankly much of the media.
Take or leave anything above as you see fit but presuming you agree with me that evidence of US support, indirect ertainly, and directly, very probably... is fairly abundant, and that a good detective would suspect, at a minimum, that isis enjoyed significant state support from the US and allies...
Are you frightened that the corporate media does not report on this at all, and ISIS is merely presented as a terrifying 'Islamic' foe?
Not nearly frightened enough- what will they do to lie us into war with Iran?
A war being pushed not by the same war profiteers and 'neocons' who seem incapable of anything but lies and bias when it comes to Russia.
Russia has always been very careful in making claims like this possibility that al-Baghdadi had been killed. I saw the first report in RT. My read on it was that Russian intelligence had some indications that in fact al-Baghdadi might have been present at that location and that he might have been hit. I guessed they released the story in order to get a response from ISIS or some locals close to the strike that might confirm the Russians suspicions. That is to say they were fishing for more information.
Of course, it only goes to say that Western news would distort the story for their own propaganda purposes.
Posted by: ToivoS | Jun 18, 2017 1:47:43 PM | 21
b, thanks for another excellent take down of this crap...
that money for propaganda wars, goes directly to these major msm news outlets... these hyenas/leechs continue to prey on an ignorant and pliable public and have no shame in any of it... either that, or they swallowed the cool-aid without so much as a thought..
thanks to the many good comments, beginning @1 as well..
Posted by: james | Jun 18, 2017 3:20:28 PM | 22
Well, this AP fake news is generated from the Russian maybe news. Garbage in, garbage out.
Posted by: hopehely | Jun 18, 2017 3:20:51 PM | 23
It was sometime around 1980 I says to my hippie friends "You know, The New York Times is all a bunch of bullshit" (paraphrase). They were mostly all shocked and disturbed. That was then...
However, back then I really had no idea how insanely dishonest the Weaponized Media Apparatus truly is. I have recently unearthed a couple of glaring examples. Here's one where the globalist propaganda drills deep down into a supposedly politically disinterested scientific journal -ScienceAlert- that "features cool and interesting science news and entertainment worth sharing":
/~~~~~~~~~~
ScienceAlert -- Russia Has Developed a Cyber Weapon That Can Disrupt Power Grids, New Research Finds -- 6/15/17
http://www.sciencealert.com/russia-has-developed-a-cyber-weapon-that-can-disrupt-power-grids-new-research-finds
The malware, which researchers have dubbed CrashOverride, is known to have disrupted only one energy system - in Ukraine in December. In that incident, the hackers briefly shut down one-fifth of the electric power generated in Kiev.
But with modifications, it could be deployed against US electric transmission and distribution systems to devastating effect, said Sergio Caltagirone, director of threat intelligence for Dragos, a cybersecurity firm that studied the malware and issued a report on Monday.
And Russian government hackers have already shown their interest in targeting US energy and other utility systems, researchers said.
"It's the culmination of over a decade of theory and attack scenarios," Caltagirone warned. "It's a game changer."
The revelation comes as the US government is investigating a wide-ranging, ambitious effort by the Russian government last year to disrupt the US presidential election and influence its outcome.
That campaign employed a variety of methods, including hacking hundreds of political and other organisations, and leveraging social media, US officials said.
\~~~~~~~~~~
(It sounds British.) Note the part:
/~~~~~~~~~~
The revelation comes as the US government is investigating a wide-ranging, ambitious effort by the Russian government last year to disrupt the US presidential election and influence its outcome.
That campaign employed a variety of methods, including hacking hundreds of political and other organisations, and leveraging social media, US officials said.
\~~~~~~~~~~
I guess what (unidentified) "US officials said" must be science. The only ostensibly sourceable "scientific research" mentioned was the output of "Dragos, a cybersecurity firm". And who are they?
/~~~~~~~~~~
https://dragos.com/
[Dragos, Inc.] Developed by cybersecurity experts from national security, manufacturing, energy, and utilities, and guided by experienced security analysts, Dragos has built the first industrial cybersecurity ecosystem, the ultimate security defense.
\~~~~~~~~~~
They begin with "experts from national security". So they must be quite scientificky. So that's where we learn about "science".
At the other end of the Weaponized Media Apparatus spectrum we find The Late Show with (supposedly "liberal") Stephen Colbert:
/~~~~~~~~~~
RT America -- Stone's 'Putin Interviews' offend a US establishment drunk on its own exceptionalism -- 6/16/17
https://www.rt.com/op-edge/392566-oliver-stone-putin-colbert-us/
The interview the filmmaker did with liberal US talk show host Stephen Colbert on his project is a prime example.
Colbert’s line of questioning amounted to a regurgitation of the very caricature that Stone had set out to move beyond in over 20 hours of interviews on an abundance of topics with Putin – his upbringing, family history, career, thoughts on leadership, the challenges Russia faced during the dark days of the 1990s, his relations with various US presidents, NATO, and so on.
Yet for the likes of Mr. Colbert it’s much easier to go with the official narrative, contained in his first question of the interview: “What do you say to people who say that yours [Oliver Stone’s] is a fawning interview of a brutal dictator?” Not only the question, but also the casual and insouciant way in which it was delivered, confirmed the dumbing-down of news information, analysis and commentary that has been underway in the United States over decades.
The result is a culture so intellectually shallow it is frightening to behold, one in which ignorance is celebrated rather than scorned, in which national exceptionalism and arrogance is exalted rather than rejected. And woe betide anyone, such as Oliver Stone, who dares try to penetrate this fog of ignorance and sense of exceptionalism that has so corroded US cultural values.
Listening to Colbert’s studio audience laugh at Stone in response to his statement that Putin had been unfairly treated and abused by the US media, I was minded of the treatment meted out to the ancient Greek philosopher Socrates. Such a comparison is not as outlandish as some may think on first impressions.
\~~~~~~~~~~
It is very odd to hear so much of the audience laughing at Roger Stone in what one would expect to be a sophisticated venue at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City. Here is a YouTube of the interview:
Stephen Colbert grills Oliver Stone over his new Vladimir Putin documentary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m2j0gtxJHlg
Posted by: blues | Jun 18, 2017 3:27:51 PM | 24
Yes, anon, now reported in several places. Also, Iran fired ground-to-ground missiles from inside Iranian territory against militant bases inside Syria (crossing Iraqi airspace). The American "deconfliction" invasion could well lead to the regional war that the U.S., Saudi, and Israel so hunger after.
Posted by: chuckvw | Jun 18, 2017 4:37:10 PM | 27
The above two items are being reported by RT America:
US-led coalition downed Syrian army plane in southern Raqqa - Syrian army statement
https://www.rt.com/news/392941-us-led-coalition-downed-syrian-plane/
Iran fires missiles against 'terrorist bases' in E. Syria in retaliation for Tehran attacks (VIDEO)[Goes to article with video within]
https://www.rt.com/news/392940-iran-fires-missiles-syria/
RT America also reports:
"US MILITARY CONFIRMS IT SHOT DOWN SYRIAN GOVT WARPLANE"
Posted by: blues | Jun 18, 2017 4:45:24 PM | 28
