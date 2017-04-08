Post a comment

The Khan Sheikoun Show - A New President Proudly Presented By Trump Productions
The "chemical attack" at Khan Sheikoun was faked and a show; though a number of people were killed or hurt during its production.
This video for example, of doctors and patients in an emergence room was pure theater, taken over a longer time period. The main presenter was a well-known criminal Takfiri but with links to the British secret service. The whole show was perfected, by specialists one would think, to fit for U.S. TV screens.
There were no scenes, zero in all the coverage, that showed casualties in places where they were surprised by gas and died. No basement was searched, no place of work or living was shown - only rescue centers. The male "victims" were clean shaven, despite living in al-Qaeda land. They even had two blond "Syrian" kids in there (vid) to convince the racist constituency that "revenge" was needed and just. A cut right out of Wag The Dog (vid). It is now racist to object to the war!
Dilbert creator Scott Adams, one of the few who understands Trump's persuasion style and predicted his win, remarks:
It is almost as if someone designed this “tragedy” to be camera-ready for President Trump’s consumption. It pushed every one of his buttons. Hard. And right when things in Syria were heading in a positive direction.
...
I’m going to call bullshit on the gas attack. It’s too “on-the-nose,” as Hollywood script-writers sometimes say, meaning a little too perfect to be natural. This has the look of a manufactured event.
...
So how does a Master Persuader respond to a fake war crime?
He does it with a fake response, if he’s smart.
The response by the U.S. was not completely fake but as small as it could be. The base was warned and had been evacuated. All movable and valuable stuff had been taken away. The attack was even smaller than planned. The Russian Defense Ministry says only 23 out of 59 cruise missiles hit the base. The others were shot down by air defense or diverted by the famous Russian Electronic Counter Measures. The Pentagon insists that all 59 hit. But the pictures and video from the base only show damage to 11 aircraft shelters. Additionally one radar, one missile launcher and a fuel depot were hit. That effect is too small for 59 impacts. The base was in use again 12 hours after the strike. The attack on it was not really serious.
Adams makes it look as if Trump did not sign off on the whole stunt before it happened. As if it was made for Trump’s consumption. Why does he think so? Does he believe the CIA bureaucrats would not ask for a direct order and presidential cover before launching such a risky operation?
The pictures and scenes were not constructed for Trump's consumption. They were constructed by Trump for consumption by the "western" public. Never forget that Trump is also a successful professional TV presenter who knows how to act in front of cameras. The plot followed Trump's persuasion style. The same style he used during the campaign and that let him win. Trump had several reasons to create such an incident. It was perfectly timed for the visit of the Chinese President Xi. This was a stunt to Trump's liking. It was his production. The blond children were there to allowed for his "Beautiful babies were cruelly murdered ..." punch line. Trump proudly produced and presented to you: "Trump the NEW President".
The whole show was designed to let Trump look strong and presidential and to get rid of the "Russia Gate" nonsense the neocons ran against him. The prospect of stopping those attacks was an offer he could not refuse. Here a tweet of mine sent on the evening before the attack was launched:
Moon of Alabama @MoonofA
Prediction:
If Trump now commits to war on Syria the anti-Trump "Russia spies" campaign will immediately stop.
Ransom paid, hostage released
8:23 PM - 6 Apr 2017
Those who once warned that Trump would launch a new world war now laud him for nearly doing so:
Editorial boards of NYT, WaPo, WSJ, USAToday, DailyNews, SJ Mercury News, Houston Chon & Chicago Sun Times all endorsed Trumps Syria strikes.
"Russia Gate" is - for now - forgiven and forgotten. The NeverTrump-ers applause the strike and want more of them, ever more war and "regime change" in favor of al-Qaeda's rule.
More strikes may well come. The precedent has been established. Whenever al-Qaeda in Idleb comes under pressure and needs help we will see another fake "chemical attack". Will Trump follow up on those? Or will he manage to set aside the outrage that will follow such "attacks" when it does not fit his plans? Was this a one-time show? Or will Trump serialize it?
The open Syrian, Iranian and Russian response will be an intensification of the operations in Idleb. They will smash the "rebels" there by air and push more troops into that direction. The Russian organized flight coordination over Syria has been called off. Belgium already said its airforce will no longer take part in any U.S. "coalition" operation over Syria. Others will follow that example. An asymmetric response elsewhere will follow later. U.S. forces in the wider region better watch their backs.
Some people have wondered why the Chinese criticism of the attack at the UN Security Council or during Xi's meeting with Trump was rather mild. The Chinese believe that the best that can happen to them is a United States bogged down in further Middle East calamities. If the U.S. is busy in Iraq, Yemen and Syria it will have fewer capacity to mess up North Korea or seek a conflict over this or that atoll in the South China Sea. I can not blame them for that position.
Bonus: A truly journalistic highlight in U.S. news coverage of our time is this recommendation by CNN:
Jake Tapper @jaketapper
For more on Syria follow @AlabedBana
4:59pm · 4 Apr 2017
Do it! Be informed! Follow the 7 year old daughter of a Syrian Takfiri in Turkey. Videos of her show that she can not understand, speak or write English but she knows how to manipulate her audience in perfect tweets:
Bana Alabed @AlabedBana
Putin and Bashar al Asad bombed my school, killed my friends & robbed my childhood. It's time to punish the killers of children in Syria.
10:09am · 7 Apr 2017
Her producers let her look more intelligent that Tapper will ever be. (For background on that M.I.T./MI-6 "Bana" child exploitation enterprise see here.)
UPDATE: Jake Tapper has since deleted his tweet above, but we took a screenshot before he did so :-)
Jesus Christ:
MSNBC: Putin Masterminded Chemical Attack So Trump Could Look Good by Striking Syria
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/04/07/msnbcs-odonnell-maybe-putin-masterminded-chemical-attack-so-trump-could-look-good-by-striking-syria/
Posted by: Anon1 | Apr 8, 2017 12:41:06 PM | 1
https://www.bloomberg.com/politics/articles/2017-04-07/tomahawk-launches-practiced-by-u-s-before-trump-gave-go-ahead
The U.S. notified the Russian military in Syria before the attack because it had personnel and helicopters at the base in a separate area that the Tomahawks didn’t hit. One of the U.S. officials said the Pentagon had no intelligence indicating that the Russians tipped off Syria to the looming attack.
The Trump administration has described the attack as “proportionate.” An example cited by defense officials: Runways at the airbase weren’t cratered to make them unusable.
Posted by: Les | Apr 8, 2017 12:59:01 PM | 2
Awesome, "Honey, I blew up the (anti-ISIS) coalition" ... how long before someone tell The Donald?
Posted by: Susan Sunflower | Apr 8, 2017 12:59:45 PM | 3
The pic b has posted is supposedly a father hold his dead twins. A larger uncut picture shows that he is at a cemetery, and I would guess this is the scene just before they are buried. After the burial he is led away by others totally grief stricken.
Pic here https://brightfly.co/2017/04/06/heartbroken-father-cradles-his-dead-baby-twins-after-losing-19-family-members-in-syrian-gas-attack/
There are a number of pics in different articles floating around the net, some showing the father before the twins are buried, some showing the father after the twins are buried.
Seems to be something odd about the two pics. Just cant quite put my finger on it.
Posted by: Peter AU | Apr 8, 2017 1:01:17 PM | 4
Thanks for all your journalism b!
I agree with your assessment about China to a degree. What will pull China into the fray will be its relationship with Russia, IMO. They can only let the US go so far before the threat is to them as well as the Russians.
I suspect that XI was a bit miffed with the Syria attack while he was in the US but is too good a politician to let it show. That said, I can't see this Trump carnival going on like this for more than another 6 months before the international hammer falls on the US and what is left of her acolyte nations.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Apr 8, 2017 1:02:50 PM | 5
Posted by: Anon1 | Apr 8, 2017 12:41:06 PM | 1
:-)) He can't win, can he?
The whole thing is stupid. Russians have memory. They know the stunts the US pulled under Reagan.
Whatever this strike was meant to do it was counterproductive. The Alt-Right are pretty stupid but not that stupid.
Posted by: somebody | Apr 8, 2017 1:04:24 PM | 6
Will Trump follow up on those?
Well, he received a clear message from the Navy.
Next time he issues a command which could result in sure destruction of their ships and death of the crew, the next tomahawk will go right up his lard ass.
Now he knows that they are not his monkey wrench, willing to die for Glory of The Emperor Bigus Dickus. They want to go safely home, retire and live happily thereafter like the rest of us deplorables.
Thank God US Navy had a smart, rational counterparts who got it, so damage this time was below retaliation threshold. But, as Jimmy iPhone said, it was just one inch below.
As we would say, ово је било за пицину длаку синко.
Posted by: hopehely | Apr 8, 2017 1:31:12 PM | 7
This, folks:
This is a signal that the negotiations between Trump and the Deep State are over and he agreed to war.
https://caucus99percent.com/content/okeydoke-americans-were-supposed-get
Posted by: Bob In Portland | Apr 8, 2017 1:34:39 PM | 8
I believe Trump wants to avoid an embarrassing impeachment trial and he wants to recoup the monies he personally spent on the election and make more money. It appears the CIA and MI6 now have personal information on Trump which could lead to a move towards impeachment by a bipartisan House gropuing. Paul Craig Roberts wrote last year the Pentagon would "maneuver Trump into position". I believe this is what happened. The CIA has the goods on Trump and his family. They are in a position to black mail him and I think that is what happened. Call it what you may, Russiagate or whatever, but I think a SILENT COUP TOOK PLACE LAST WEEK and that the Pentagon has now taken over. This is supported by the fact that US and "coalition" bombings in Syria have stopped it is reported. This goes way past the military attack on the base. This is first a 180 degree shift in Trump's proclaimed foreign policy. And second, the Hillary doctrine now being implemented. This goes past simply avoiding "Russiagate". China's overriding concern is that the US doesn't attack them.
Posted by: Westcoast | Apr 8, 2017 1:40:36 PM | 9
#8 . amen
Posted by: la | Apr 8, 2017 1:42:23 PM | 10
I had read the Scott Adams piece as well as opinion here. I later questioned the whole affair at theconservativetreehouse.com in a comment on a post about the US strike on Syria. What happened? I was banned and the post removed of course. What a bunch of sycophantic cowards over there.
I think Scott Adams analysis of the event rings true as does the analysis of "b". This may lead to the destruction of Syria or it may not. I hope that Trump is not just another civilization killer --- but he may be.
Posted by: Mark Stoval | Apr 8, 2017 1:42:40 PM | 11
The dust has yet to settle, but this strikes me as posturing by Trump. The Russians were tipped off, the base was empty, and the control tower and runway spared. The base operational a mere 12 hours later.
In my eyes this leaves us two possibilities; posturing or incompetence. The former bring much more likely.
So what's next? Tillerson just announced a 'new strategy' for North Korea following meeting with the Chinese. What possibly could that mean besides increased belligerence and brinkmanship?
While the Syria strike has stirred up the R2P crowd, will Trump move the circus east in a 'pivot to Pyongyang'?
Posted by: Don Wiscacho | Apr 8, 2017 1:44:34 PM | 12
I agree it was a stunt, I even doubt 59 missiles were used. But even so, the tensions are rising, this is not just another TV-show, that's the real world and not only will it evoke a russian response, it dit set Tronald on the neocons' path. Tronald is the tricked. From now on, they will push him further and further and he will follow lead not having another solution at hand. The Zauberlehrling fucked up once and forever.
I intend to misuse this forum to put online a commentary I made on ARD-Tagesschau which was blocked (in german). I hope you do not mind.
'Zuerst einmal; die Berichtenden sind keine Aktivisten. Sie nehmen an einem Krieg teil.
Der Angriff auf den syrischen Luftstützpunkt war ein Schlag ins Wasser. Unabhängig davon, ob man den Russen glaubt, wieviele Raketen den nun eingeschlagen hätten; der Flughafen war schon Stunden nach dem Angriff wieder in Betrieb, und - noch wichtiger - es gibt nicht die geringsten Anzeichen, dass dort chemische Kampfstoffe gelagert hätten. Dutzende, auch westliche Journalisten waren / sind dort und finden nichts. Experten des OPCW könnten das verifizieren. Stattdessen haltlose Behauptungen, Drohungen. Man kann nur rufen; haltet ein, das ist ein Irrweg, der letzten Endes ins Verderben für alle führt.'
Posted by: Pnyx | Apr 8, 2017 1:50:15 PM | 13
One good thing that may come of this is that the the US might find it difficult to provide air cover for their land grab in Syria. Be interesting to see Russian MoD announcement when extra air defence gear is set up in Syria.
Posted by: Peter AU | Apr 8, 2017 1:55:28 PM | 14
The idea of Israel is to create a splited Syria. From North-Iraq a state Kurdistan should extent to North-Syria to the Mediterania. So this will be the path for a Gas-line from Qatar to the Meditarenia.
So Putin told Erdogan to interfere till Al-Bab. And Netanjahu was shot dead.
The whole plan was stopped. Because Israel would have to fight Turkey and Erdogan. So Israel wants Erdogan dead.
But now Trump fakes Israel and Saudis, who perhaps financed the 59 tomahawks.
Posted by: aaaa | Apr 8, 2017 1:56:11 PM | 15
Interesting:
Shadowbrokers, who got hands on the NSA's top hacking tool, is a original Trump fan and voter and pissed that Trump is turning to the neocons and away from Steve Bannon:
Recommended (if only for style)
https://medium.com/@shadowbrokerss/dont-forget-your-base-867d304a94b1
In protest he is releasing the NSA's arsenal:
https://github.com/x0rz/EQGRP
The password for the EQGRP-Auction-Files is CrDj”(;Va.*NdlnzB9M?@K2)#>deB7mN
Edward Snowden tweeted just now:
https://twitter.com/Snowden/status/850766326943690752
"NSA just lost control of its Top Secret arsenal of digital weapons; hackers leaked it."
Posted by: Peter AU | Apr 8, 2017 1:55:28 PM | 14
Yep, this is how counterproductive it was. Russians were spared the rationale to throw the US out of Syria which they have to if they don't want the safe zone stuff.
Posted by: somebody | Apr 8, 2017 2:11:42 PM | 17
Posted by: b | Apr 8, 2017 2:07:51 PM | 16
:-)) more unintended consequences ...
Posted by: somebody | Apr 8, 2017 2:25:29 PM | 18
"The base was warned and had been evacuated. All movable and valuable stuff had been taken away. The attack was even smaller than planned. "
Don't miss that 15 people have been killed. The attack was so "small" because of Russia. The US can't kill hundreds of Syrians without Russian response. If they do it, there will be a big escalation. I think Trump is working according to Israeli plans. Syria, Iraq, Turkey must be partitioned. Kurdistan will be created. Israel wants to atomize all its neighbor countries. Small countries are weak, so Israel wants small countries around its borders. That's the plan.And one important thing: Trump lost a lot of his supporters by that move so it was not just a theater it was for real.
Posted by: conspiracy theorist | Apr 8, 2017 2:29:22 PM | 19
I like the theory, the analysis and the logic, b.
Erdogan's nightmares about a whopping reparations bill for his looting of Aleppo must have resumed. He's called Trump's missile strike COSMETIC.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Apr 8, 2017 2:34:24 PM | 20
This was the last false-flag "chemical attack" in Syria. These things simply don't work as intended. Even worse, they reliably boomerang right at their sponsors. Trump's electoral base feels betrayed and is absolutely furious - and if he manufactures even one more of these "beautiful babies" episodes, his chances at re-election will drop below zero. Any honest poll would register collapse in his already tentative support yesterday. Syria will be forgotten for awhile.
Posted by: telescope | Apr 8, 2017 2:42:37 PM | 21
The significance of Russia suspending de-confliction is double-edged. US and possibly Israeli aircraft don't have to stay out. If anything, they just have to strike where the Russians are not. Don't know the status of US advisors around Manbij, but any contact surface would do to justify a series of one-offs. Turmp's on a roll, or maybe a bagel.
Posted by: stumpy | Apr 8, 2017 2:45:52 PM | 22
16
Shadow brokers are interesting. Hacked NSA at a time when US were bragging how far in front of everyone else their cyber capabilities were. Would have put a damper on things for the US keyboard/cyber warriors.
Somewhat like the surprise calibre missile launch from little boats on the Caspian.
Posted by: Peter AU | Apr 8, 2017 2:49:39 PM | 23
Scott Adams is a brilliant cartoonist. I'm sure he'd find the parallel to the corporate principle that as a manger you don't get respect until you fire someone. In presidential politics it's until you kill someone. Farty-poop Zakaliar had it right, Trump just became POTUS. How thin the veil of hypocrisy. Chelsea and Ivanka are buds, are they not?
Posted by: stumpy | Apr 8, 2017 2:49:57 PM | 24
Posted by: b | Apr 8, 2017 2:07:51 PM | 16
from your Shadow Brokers link
"Russia
For peoples still being confused about TheShadowBrokers and Russia. If theshadowbrokers being Russian don’t you think we’d be in all those U.S. government reports on Russian hacking? TheShadowBrokers isn’t not fans of Russia or Putin but “The enemy of my enemy is my friend.” We recognize Americans’ having more in common with Russians than Chinese or Globalist or Socialist. Russia and Putin are nationalist and enemies of the Globalist, examples: NATO encroachment and Ukraine conflict. Therefore Russia and Putin are being best allies until the common enemies are defeated and America is great again."
Russian humour :-))
Now is the stuff from 2013 as the New York Times claims or more recent.
Posted by: somebody | Apr 8, 2017 2:52:49 PM | 25
thanks b.. good questions and conjecture on your part.. i think the wheels are coming off the empire myself, and a rocky ride is in store... trump doesn't have as much power as some believe and on some level is forced into making decisions not in his own or anyone's best interests.. that is how i see it.
i agree the attack doesn't look serious. but when you are playing chess with the war party - good luck with that! interesting developments @16 in line with my view 'wheels coming off the machine'.. i honestly think this is the main 'take away' i get from all this.
@22 stumpy... i tend to agree with you on that.. however, that would imply bringing out into the open what many have known for a long time - regime change at any cost - definitely a fuck syria built into it thanks usa-israel-ksa-turkey - for sure..
Posted by: james | Apr 8, 2017 2:54:49 PM | 26
Posted by: stumpy | Apr 8, 2017 2:49:57 PM | 24
I don't know whose respect he got by committing this crime, but he lost mine for sure.
Posted by: hopehely | Apr 8, 2017 3:00:05 PM | 27
Hey stumpy @22 there appears to be more to the suspension - "The reason for that decision by the way is that the Russians almost certainly feel that the US used information provided by the Russians through the hotline to determine where Russian military personnel are posted in Syria. In that way the US was able to strike at Sharyat air base knowing there were either no or very few Russian personnel there. The Russians would see no reason to ‘help’ the US carry out more air or missile strikes on Syria by providing them with that sort of information in future, and they have now taken the necessary steps to ensure that that information is no longer provided."
http://theduran.com/vladimir-putin-russia-response-us-missile-strike/
Sorry b but that’s just another fantastic conspiracy theory you are peddling. I just disagree with you in this case which I rarely do.
Well, the same people who just recently reassured us that Russian have full control over Syrian airspace, have faced some reality.
Now, we suppose to believe another unbelievable conspiracy theory that Russian air defenses, missiles and electronic warfare purposefully let 23 missiles through to destroy a little bit of a Syrian base so Trump can call it success and go home free of CIA blackmail?
Did we turned here on MOA to absurd Trump-Putin conspiracy peddled by MSM claiming that this false op to please CIA and make Trump be loved again while improving relations with Russia?
What a nonsense. I am sorry but I am not buying it. The facts are against such an attempt to further confuse the real issues and facts we are facing.
It may be because in part, some believed too much subconsciously in Trump utterances for peace in Syria and his phony anti-terrorist stance (while peddled Safe Zones) what have been divorced from reality of facts since he took the office. I will not list them since b himself also pointed them out before.
But still some were shocked by Trump turn around in 48 hours into full fledged neocon equal to Hillary, but only because they live in a fantasy land ignoring the fact that Trump presidency has ended after only 24 days (Flynn firing) in office and all hated Bannon being fired, likely for opposing this madness of war against Syria, especially Bannon being connected to Christian political right that whole hardily supports Assad as a sole defender of Christians in Syria.
So what happened? Here is my, much more likely scenario.
There was no (actionable) early warning sent to Russians or they sent misleading warning (wrong location) over official flight de-conflicting channels as it happened in Deir-Ezzor last year .
In fact the scenario was likely the same as it was last year under Obama with killing 62 Syrian soldiers near Deir-Ezzor by US allies in coordination with ISIS offensive, so it was done in this very recent attack clearly coordinated with ISIS offensive in the area.
Why 23 US cruise missiles went through and the rest failed. I speculate it could be a combination of two:
One, SS400 batteries detected attack before first cruise missile left US ships, and while trying in vain to de-conflict the situation, in parallel they called Kremlin for permission to knock them out, it was night and it took few minutes for Putin to make decision, remember there is no hotline between WH and Kremlin anymore as it was used thankfully during cold war to deal with such events.
Finally since de-conflicting channels were dead Putin ordered to shot them out of the sky but it was too late for some US missiles since Russians did not deploy entire multilayered AMDS system as they do at home to be able to handle cases of such as delay of decisions.
Warning was although given to Syrians and Russians (alert everywhere) at the time of US missile launch so anything that could move likely escaped.
Another likely scenario is that most of those US missiles that supposedly strayed from course were malfunctioning on their own, in fact that’s why they were probably launched to get rid of them for almost $2 million each or some of them really targeted something else and failed or were knocked down or Russians did not disclose where they fell for security reasons.
I believe that such a scenario is closer to reality than the fantasy of the b.
Posted by: Kalen | Apr 8, 2017 3:09:03 PM | 29
Trump - Regime change is coming:
Trump in letter to Congress: US to take additional action in Syria to further its national interests
https://twitter.com/PhilipinDC/status/850784339193458691
Posted by: Anon1 | Apr 8, 2017 3:13:00 PM | 30
@Kalen | Apr 8, 2017 3:09:03 PM | 29
Scenario is closer but not close enough...I'll buy b fantasy if you consider it a fantasy
Posted by: OJS | Apr 8, 2017 3:20:47 PM | 31
here hair hare here.
anyone suggesting that this was hoax,false flagging,gladio ganging counter gang strategy of tension hagel hegalian and his thesis is
antisemite indeed.
i always find with cases like this we need ignore facts and go with impulse emotion let heart rule.
let the news anchor and are great leaders emote.
the tears and sadness is real for real.
why would trumped lie his son boy man on the ground chabad kurshner has all the intel for news truths.
my fallow americains just believe
in oded yinon mappa
it is for the best
Posted by: cdrake | Apr 8, 2017 3:31:14 PM | 32
Anon1 30
no regime change in Syria. Russian entry into Syria was the beginning of the end for the US.
It's a long game, but by the time this is over, the US empire will have collapsed. That is if they do not do a takfiri suicide bomber thing and loose off some nukes, then the US will simply cease to exist, along with a good part of the world.
Posted by: Peter AU | Apr 8, 2017 3:32:08 PM | 33
The day hasn't been a total waste since Trump has been declared 'Presidential' for his actions - by those who bring you fake news. Who knows? Who knew? Stick a f**k into Trump, he's done.
** = (uc) or (or), your choice, make wisely or with appropriate protection.
I seriously doubt Trump will have another SCoTUS appointment after international war crimes are publicly charged over Syrian attack. Remember in 2018 - return NO incumBENT to national office (and most State offices as well).
Posted by: Formerly T-Bear | Apr 8, 2017 4:06:14 PM | 34
As someone wrote on ZeroHedge:
Trump campaigned for 18 months for 'America First' and against 'radical Islamic terrorism'. That all changed because he saw a picture.
The deplorables are pissed. Americans are in no mood for this kind of political betrayal. We don't need ME oil!!! WTF are we doing there?
All Trump had to do was attack the rush to judgement of 'fake news' media. He didn't do that.
The quickness of Trump's lethal response makes it appear that it was pre-meditated/coordinated. Strangely enough, the fake "sarin gas" production seems to have been set-up to coincide with an anticipated attack on the warehouse. And an ISIS attack seems to have been coordinated with the tomahawk strike. Too many coincidences.
Maybe Trump "the negotiator" made a deal (for himself)?? First Sons Donald Jr, Eric Anoint Plush Trump Dubai Golf Resort
The 18-hole course is part of a larger villa and apartment building project by Dubai-based developer Damac Properties Dubai Co. PJSC, which is owned by billionaire Hussain Sajwani.....
Damac has a second resort under development, the Trump World Golf Club Dubai, which is being designed by golfer Tiger Woods. Damac paid Trump as much as $10 million in 2015 and the first part of 2016, according to his financial disclosure filed in May.
. . .
Trump, the first billionaire U.S. president, didn’t divest from his assets upon becoming commander in chief, bucking a norm established over four decades by U.S. leaders and their deputies. His refusal poses unprecedented conflicts of interest given Trump’s estimated $3.6 billion in assets and more than $600 million of debt tying him to businesses and governments in about 20 countries.
The president has said the company won’t do any new international deals while he’s in office, but moves by the business in the past month are already testing the boundaries of that vow. A hotel planned for Dallas is backed by investors from Turkey, Qatar and Kazakhstan
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Apr 8, 2017 4:08:27 PM | 35
the society of the spectacle. awesome stuff b. the cia & the executive are now fighting over image manufacturing (maybe.) can't go well for the theater props on the receiving end.
Posted by: jason | Apr 8, 2017 4:23:48 PM | 36
So it was all a stunt, a gig, for fun, to fool everyone... so when bombs and jihadis rain on Damascus, will it still all be a stunt? The article makes the same assertion as Thierry Meyssan but for me this is all just refusing to accept the facts that lay bare. Those facts are that the foreign policy of the US changes 0%, no matter who's sitting in the presidential seat. The US elections are a farce that only elect a rubber stamper. Countries are attacked and destroyed regardless. Another fact is that even if Trump was really in charge, despite what everyone had hoped and thought, his foreign policy is far more aggressive, completely disregards the UNSC and supports the terrorists the same way as the previous administration did. But again, if Obama or Hillary (we came, we saw, he died, orgasm) Clinton were in charge, the same course of events would manifest itself.
The advance warning is actually a joke. For one the launches are detected thus a warning is sent out anyway by the belligerents to its assets. It also prevents the Russians from using their own soldiers as human shields (Syrian soldiers are completely discardable it seems demonstrated by the 7-10 who died) that would provoke a far stronger Russian response because if they were warned up front, why would they not have moved their troops out of harms way. That would blow up in Putin's face big time so the advance warning is not what it seems. Now it will be knock-knock 'missiles are coming' and one military site after the other is destroyed. (If all the missiles would have reached their targets, the runway also might have been damaged)
What will happen from here on is anyones guess. Mine is that Russia and the Syrian government give up on the Syrian Kurdish areas in the north east who have intentions to break away anyway and 'invite' terrorist patron Erdogan who would eagerly step in to pit it against US strategic interests. Russia and the Syrian government dig in in Homs and try to make it throught the next FUKUS supported Al Qaeda season. Either way, US talk remains very belicose and Russia's position has been shaken. Without a significant response, Putin is seen as weak.
Posted by: xor | Apr 8, 2017 4:46:09 PM | 37
Bad moon rising over team chaos!..stock up on popcorn and your fav kool aide:-)
Posted by: Nur Adlina | Apr 8, 2017 4:47:01 PM | 38
It's awful. Michael Moore is bitching that Trump "tipped off the Russians" ... and that he's conning everyone again ... but no condemnation of the use of force ... man's been utterly coopted like Democracy Now and their exaggerated "horror" over this exceedingly murky incident (while Yemen continues its starvation death march). One site interviewed Syrian refugees admitted to and now living in the United States ... y'think Assad supporters passed the "extreme vetting"?
The Democrats need to sober up fast ... If Trump is "smart" (and he's obviously not), he'll adopt as much of Clinton's prior proposals as he can and press the point ... Clinton has apparently moved onto Trump's refugee policy. She in Texas ...
It's like a nightmare out of Alice in Wonderland, the Tea Party maybe, with everyone nodding and looking thoughtful as the babbling idiots hold forth.
Posted by: Susan Sunflower | Apr 8, 2017 4:47:57 PM | 39
@31 you mean you are buying Trump Putin false flag conspiracy in this case but not in case of elections?
I buy neither of those, I say one can always count on US imperial arrogance and hubris especially now under Trump blackmailed by CIA. Also one can count on technical failures and ad hoc solutions to mitigate the threat that were found by Russians in this case. Otherwise why would they suspend de-conflicting agreement if it worked OK especially after attack in Deir Ezzor last year.
Simplest explanation alway tends to be the more correct than complicated one.
Posted by: Kalen | Apr 8, 2017 4:51:09 PM | 40
It does seem that US establishment got Trump where they want him. It doesnt really matter if they have something on him or just broke him through pressure - in either way he is playing ball now. War on ISIS slides to the background, regime change in on, as well as Balkanization of Syria.
Posted by: Harry | Apr 8, 2017 4:58:40 PM | 41
Reuters headlines
U.S. strikes destroyed Syrian means to deliver chemical weapons: admiral
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-mideast-crisis-syria-usa-idUSKBN17A0QD
"U.S. Navy Admiral Michelle Howard said on Saturday U.S. cruise missile strikes on an air base in Syria had destroyed the means to deliver chemical weapons from that base, and the U.S. military remained ready to carry out further strikes if needed.
Howard, the four-star officer who leads U.S. Naval Forces in Europe and Africa, told Reuters the United States had decided to launch the strikes after the United Nations failed to pass a resolution condemning a deadly chemical weapons attack that killed scores of people in rebel-held Khan Sheikhoun."
Jeez... Admiral Howard..
https://www.stripes.com/news/howard-becomes-navy-s-first-female-4-star-1.291494
Posted by: Peter AU | Apr 8, 2017 5:08:28 PM | 42
37.
Syria will be memory holed, this issue was tried and proven to be a tar baby for Trump. The core of his voters are solidly pro-Assad. All attention will be switched to North Korea now, since on that subject there is a near-consensus in America. The Syrian salvo was in any case aimed at the Chinese more than the Russians. Timing says it all.
Posted by: telescope | Apr 8, 2017 5:13:58 PM | 43
@16 b
Pandora's Box is opening.
All that free support prior to election, all that unpaid manpower that poured negative energy all over Hillary for a year, all those unpaid meme hours. TheShadowBrokers efforts at humour inside their smashed English surprisingly enjoyable...captures the mood perfectly. #MAGA #MakeAlqaedaGreatAgain
Posted by: MadMax2 | Apr 8, 2017 5:26:20 PM | 44
This attack was a bizarre stunt but for who? The neocons? Saudis? Israelis? All of the above? The problem is the precedent it has set because all of the above will seek additional strikes.
Putin and Iran need to retake Idlib and Hama. The neocon nonsense and trump's stunts to deal with it will not end until this conflict ends.
Posted by: Alaric | Apr 8, 2017 5:26:47 PM | 45
It sounds like the rebels have released chemical gas on the civilians days and weeks before. Here's the fake Dr. Shajul Islam's tweet from 2 days on another purported Sarin attack.
https://twitter.com/DrShajulIslam/status/849184962419064832
There is reportedly US intel on intentional release of sarin by the rebels.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-04-08/former-cia-officer-intelligence-confirms-russian-account-syria
Posted by: Les | Apr 8, 2017 5:27:46 PM | 46
@telescope
In fact I was earlier thinking that the missile attack may have been an assymetrical response to the latest North Korean missile launch for whom the US had created another idiotic red line recently. Compare it to the US invasion of Granada 2 days after it lost 241 soldiers at once in Lebanon. If it really was an assymetrical response it would proove again the longstanding deterence power of nuclear weapons.
Posted by: xor | Apr 8, 2017 5:33:07 PM | 47
Posted by: telescope | Apr 8, 2017 5:13:58 PM | 43
The Syrian salvo was in any case aimed at the Chinese more than the Russians. Timing says it all.
I bet Chinese got really impressed.
And I bet they would be even more impressed if Russians sunk those 2 offending ships.
North Korea issue shelved for good.
Posted by: hopehely | Apr 8, 2017 5:43:48 PM | 48
Tillerson tries to minimize the "incident" before his visit to Russia. He seems to say to the Syrians to continue attacking Edlib with conventional weapons and the USA will no nothing.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson: 'No change' to US military position on Syria after strike
"We are asking Russia to fulfill its commitment and we're asking and calling on Bashar al-Assad to cease the use of these weapons. Other than that, there is no change to our military posture,"
Posted by: virgile | Apr 8, 2017 6:09:15 PM | 49
@49 virgile... tillerson - spoken like a true ignoramus... great rep for the exceptional nation.. oh wait - abc news, lol...
Posted by: james | Apr 8, 2017 6:11:47 PM | 50
@49 McCain is not going to like that one little bit.
Posted by: dh | Apr 8, 2017 6:17:54 PM | 51
Posted by: xor | Apr 8, 2017 5:33:07 PM | 47
Asymmetric response to my boss yelling at me and giving me hard time would be to slash tires of his car.
Taking a piss on the car belonging to a coworker I dislike for other, unrelated reasons would be idiotic and cowardly, not asymmetric.
Posted by: hopehely | Apr 8, 2017 6:19:56 PM | 52
@16 b - you're right, the writing in that Shadowbrokers article is amazing.
@32 cdrake - I hope you know I sincerely like your comments, I love your poetry, truly. But go read that Shadowbrokers piece. Wow, that's some great writing. Also, I notice Charles Drake shows up when the situation is most grim, as you did in the last thread. It's kind of like Dylan going electric when the US started bombing Cambodia. I know it's serious when you show up - and I appreciate the catharsis.
So this is what a multi-polar world feels like. Everything is asymmetrical. Trump cruises Syria, so Shadowbrokers releases the NSA tools. You push something down over here, something different pops up over there.
By the way did anyone catch Maria Zakharova on Russian national TV explaining that the US mainstream journalists were calling her to find out what was going on, and what was Washington's policy? Surely that's a milestone - calling Moscow to find out what Washington is doing. Inessa S has a translation on Fort Russ which I'm not sure if I can link, but the direct Vimeo link (8-min clip) is here: https://vimeo.com/212397958
Posted by: Grieved | Apr 8, 2017 6:41:44 PM | 53
http://theindicter.com/analysis-of-evidence-contradicts-allegations-on-syrian-gas-attacks/ More evidence that recent biochem attacks were fake.
My opinion continues to be that the media caused Trumps election by attacking him, thus proclaiming him "an outsider". True media attacks of candidates are usually merely ignoring them. This same process continues as we are repeatedly told all about how the establishment's attacks on Trump.
If you evaluate the policies, not the noise/theatre, he's establishment: austerity for the people, tax cuts and deregulation for the corporations including the mega transnationals. The infrastructure will prove to be the parts of it important to the oligarchs. Due to tax cuts the govt won't end up owning the new infrastructure-- the oligarchs will.
Oligarchs & govts of the main countries have long-since been co-opted into the globalist plan. This includes Europe, Russia & China. The fake theater of conflict between them is for domestic consumption-- ours & theirs. Purpose of Russian intervention in Syria was to further this lie & to prolong the war, which Russia has several times avoided winning. Prolongation more thoroughly destroys Syria and destabilizes Europe via "refugees." Globalism must destroy the nationstates. Never forget that the UN is controlled by the oligarchs.
Posted by: Penelope | Apr 8, 2017 6:44:52 PM | 54
The low-information low-brows, along with the Christian-Right, Christians are very happy with the fact that Trump did him some bmobing. They are looking forward to more bmobing.
They are unaware of the ineffectiveness of the bmobing, and they are certain that Assad "had it coming" for the gassing. Assad is always either gassing or barrel bmobing.
Posted by: fast freddy | Apr 8, 2017 6:55:40 PM | 55
With the missile strikes against Syria, Trump has put himself in a position where he can be impeached without a leg to stand on. By all accounts he has broken both US and international law. He is now owned by whoever has the numbers to impeach or block an impeachment. The whoever is the warmongers. They have the numbers and political party means nothing.
US strike force now moving towards the Korean peninsular according to Reuters.
In Syria the US had fig leaf of legality riding on the UNSC ISIS resolution. Now that they have attacked Syrian government, they do not have a fig leaf of legality.
Russian mod announcement when new air defence systems are installed will be interesting.
China no doubt putting something in place for North Korea now.
Lots of surprises in store for the US over the coming weeks I think.
Posted by: Peter AU | Apr 8, 2017 6:57:05 PM | 56
The Tillerson comment concerning the unchanged military situation (in other words they will no longer require Bashar's removal)shows the whole scenario was a PR stunt to make Trump look strong against Russia. As to whether he responded to an unplanned event, or whether it was planned - IMO it is too close to call.
either way Tillerson is looking for a deal with the Russians. and that is good.
But now Donbass is emboldened to do something stupid and if Trump uses the same approach we are all in a pile of shit cause I do not see Russia restraining itself in that theatre if the plug is pulled.
Posted by: les7 | Apr 8, 2017 7:29:40 PM | 57
Jared Kushner is closer to Netanyahu than Trump, and so is Clinton (who announced the airstrikes before they came). Historically, Syria was the number one country with the ability to reach any of Israel's offenses, so they have been wanting to destroy any Syrian capability to even dream of it. So, it is a neo-con/Kushner/Clinton wet dream to service Israel by doing this. Israel does not want Russia helping anyone that could oppose its 100% dominance so it can finish off the Palestinians.
There is no reason why the US would need to fake a chem weapon attack in Syria - do you think they worry when babies die from any other horrific weapon? The US probably sold the sarin to its source. And it is very likely that it was stored in a rebel depot hit by a Syrian air strike. I don't see why that is too hard to believe. I think it's credible that the stuff moved north from Libya with lots of other nasty things, and people like Clinton made it happen.
The empire is not falling apart. Clinton is cackling with delight as Trump does everything the Dems want, plus the Dems can point fingers whenever anyone gets offended... which is apparently hard to do to the American public.
Posted by: anon | Apr 8, 2017 7:36:25 PM | 58
Seems the unforeseen unintended consequences of sTrumpet's crime resides within the very curious release by The Shadowbrokers as b noted above @16. Southfront, https://southfront.org/hacker-group-releases-password-to-nsas-top-secret-arsenal-in-protest-of-trump-betrayal/ has republished an article posted by Zerohedge, http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-04-08/
The concluding sentence:
"We are in the process of further exploring the disclosed data, and will present any notable revelations in due course, however we find it quite interesting that now that the “rogue” element in the intel community appears to have given up on Trump, they are bypassing the president and taking their war with the “deep state” directly to the people."
Posted by: karlof1 | Apr 8, 2017 7:37:46 PM | 59
Thierry Messan agrees with b, btw.
Posted by: mischi | Apr 8, 2017 7:48:34 PM | 60
b,
i agree with your analysis of the situation ... all except the tee-rump's being 'in charge of it all' bit. tee-rump still doesn't know what hit him. he has no friends, no group of people who understand the milieu he's found himself in and who can help him ... run things for him. potus. right.
this was all done in background by the 'intelligence community' ... first the mob set up tee-rump up for it with 'the russians are coming, and tee-rump helped' ... then they effected the fake 'gas attack' in idlib ... then they presented tee-rump with the fake 'cruise missile attack' as the 'solution' to all his 'problems'.
the speed with which he leapt at the 'solution' ... tee-rex had just made nice with assad, arm's length anyway ... 'may' indicate strong blackmail as stick to the carrot.
tee-rump is their plaything. it'll be cia 'fun and games' from here on in.
russia has cut communications with the us. they know now it goes nowhere, there's nowhere to go. its just an 'intelligence' tap.
tee-rump's only chance had been to take out the cia at the get-go. maybe they've convinced him he's 'in charge' now. of course he has to help - willing suspension of disbelief - on that last one. but, no problem. he's a show business 'pro'.
Posted by: jfl | Apr 8, 2017 8:13:11 PM | 61
So was it 23 of 59 or they all worked?
What story will come out during Congressional hearings about all this money the MIC wants/gets to spend?
All we really know is that there seems to be serious Wag The Dog shit going on and us pond scum will likely never know the real game at play, nor the players.....sad comment about our species I think.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Apr 8, 2017 8:27:28 PM | 62
@61 psycho, '... us pond scum ...'
speak for yourself, dear john ...
the scum is/are what floats to the top, not only in ac/dc but on wall street and silicon valley. i feel more like a bullfrog, or a minnow, darting about the shallows.
Posted by: jfl | Apr 8, 2017 9:11:51 PM | 63
I don't think "b" is a complete idiot, but I think this post is moronic, and the commenters are usually morons anyway...
Posted by: anon | Apr 8, 2017 9:36:44 PM | 64
No surprise from Justin Trudeau's Canada:
Statement By the PM of Canada on US Strikes in Syria
http://pm.gc.ca/eng/news/2017/04/07/statement-prime-minister-canada-us-strikes-syria
"Canada fully supports the United States..."
Posted by: John Gilberts | Apr 8, 2017 9:39:49 PM | 65
48.
Chinese would definitely like nothing better than for the Russians to light up those American ships. Chinese love US-Russian animosity, the more the better. For as long as US attention is focused on Russia, China is able to pick American pockets with complete impunity.
Posted by: telescope | Apr 8, 2017 9:41:53 PM | 66
The CIA has long tentacles. And Trudeau wears knee pads.
Posted by: fast freddy | Apr 8, 2017 9:42:38 PM | 67
Well, maybe this was all a total charade to get the Russia-love-monkey off of Trump's back. That seems to have worked damn well, right? Besides, everything of military value was likely removed from the Al Syairat base before the attack, right? Mission accomplished? Whenever the post-modernistas begin attacking Trump again, all he has to do is bomb another hollowed-out target. Syria becomes an anti-anti-Trump psyop theater? Could be.
Posted by: blues | Apr 8, 2017 9:49:11 PM | 68
Trudeau is showing that he is a worse American poodle than his predecessor...
Posted by: virgile | Apr 8, 2017 9:50:00 PM | 69
Nikki Haley is the new rising star. She is making the US foreign policy. If Tillerson does not shut her up, she'll take over his job soon.
Posted by: virgile | Apr 8, 2017 9:52:17 PM | 70
Blues 67
Trump is now owned. The strike was illegal by US and international law. He can be impeached at any time. If trump did not take orders before, he most certainly does now.
Posted by: Peter AU | Apr 8, 2017 10:02:54 PM | 71
Well its officially ww3 time.
"June 1st or sooner, boots on the ground." - Multiple sources today, on Syria
Source: "We are spinning up soon"
Trump is now run by globalist scum and the deep state is making him serve their interests. He will invade Syria and Russia will either puss out, losing all international credability and status as a military threat, or they will protect assad leading to ww3. Nice knowing everyone. Time to get the nuclear fallout shelter ready
Posted by: cantmossadtheassad | Apr 8, 2017 10:06:08 PM | 72
Who is the Secretary of State. Tillerson or Nikki Haley?
Tillerson: “It’s important that we keep our priorities straight. And we believe that the first priority is the defeat of ISIS,”
.....
We’re hopeful that we can prevent a continuation of the civil war and that we can bring the parties to the table to begin the process of political discussions.”
The former ExxonMobil chief executive noted that holding such talks would require the participation of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime along with its allies.
http://www.timesofisrael.com/defeating-is-remains-first-priority-in-syria-tillerson-says/
Haley: No Political Solution until Assad Is Out
Though confident there will be a regime change, Haley said the United States has "multiple priorities.
A Syrian regime will happen because "all of the parties (????) are going to see that [Bashar al-]Assad is not the leader" the war-torn nation needs – but his ouster isn't the only U.S. priority, says Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.
"So what we're trying to do is obviously defeat ISIS," she said. "Secondly, we don't see a peaceful Syria with Assad in there. Thirdly, get the Iranian influence out, and then, finally, move towards a political solution, because at the end of the day, this is a complicated situation."
http://www.newsmax.com/US/nikki-haley-assad-syria-cnn/2017/04/08/id/783333/
Posted by: virgile | Apr 8, 2017 10:07:57 PM | 73
you knew i was a snake
you knew i was a snake
TRUMP will brings us to WW3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDYdjIUKXqo
Posted by: sir sidney james | Apr 8, 2017 10:11:11 PM | 74
@ sir sidney james who wrote: "TRUMP will brings us to WW3"
I am not so sure. Where is the profit in extinction?
I see much of it orchestrated at a level that allows for a high noise to signal ratio with war being the highest noise. War gives the elite multiple benefits:
1. Increased social control....like they need more...should we cheer for a return to slavery?
2. Controlled genocide/population control
3. Blowing things up is good for the MIC on the destruction side and good for finance & corporate on the construction side.
4. Excuses to eliminate any potential challenges to control.......anywhere, if you are empire.
Posted by: psychohistorian | Apr 8, 2017 10:46:21 PM | 75
If Russia reinstates the flight coordination agreement in a few day or weeks we will know Putin has thrown in the towel on Syria and the country will be carved up by the increasing flood of US regime troops.
I keep seeing reports of Russia upping the capabilities and hardware in Syria but I assume these moves are nothing but defenseive measures for the Western parts of the country and no attempt to shut down the ability of the US regime to attack the eastern half of the country. Putin does seem to be completely on his back heel in Syria. The time for a strong and decisive response has passed. The US regime will continue flooding troops and hardware into eastern Syria without any attempts by Putin to stop them - after all they are 'our American partners' as Putin loves to pretend.
Another troubling situation is Iraq is rapidly turning back into a full fledged US regime stooge state with talk of massive expansion of the number of permanent regime bases and huge numbers of additional troops and hardware planned on being moved into the country.
A US ground invasion certainly isn't coming from Lebanon. US forces would be decimated by Hezbollah.
Jordan is a basketcase and appears to want to curl up in a ball and wish everything would just go away.
Erdogan letting massive numbers of US troops on Turkish soil after the failed US coup? Not going to happen.
A US ground invasion os Syria is almost certainly going to be the US regime co-opting the existing Iraq/Syria anti-IS agreements and operations that are developing.
Posted by: VaginaHat | Apr 8, 2017 10:51:39 PM | 76
>> US forces would be decimated by Hezbollah.
Huh? (I guess I'm totally uninformed here.) How do you figure?
Posted by: dumbass | Apr 8, 2017 11:04:12 PM | 77
Thank you b. Two "fake" productions. The first by the usual suspects. The second, if this assessment is correct, a considered and, yes, courageous response.
Posted by: k | Apr 8, 2017 11:44:14 PM | 78
...
Now it will be knock-knock 'missiles are coming' and one military site after the other is destroyed. (If all the missiles would have reached their targets, the runway also might have been damaged)
What will happen from here on is anyones guess. Mine is that Russia and the Syrian government give up on the Syrian Kurdish areas in the north east who have intentions to break away anyway and 'invite' terrorist patron Erdogan who would eagerly step in to pit it against US strategic interests. Russia and the Syrian government dig in in Homs and try to make it throught the next FUKUS supported Al Qaeda season. Either way, US talk remains very belicose and Russia's position has been shaken. Without a significant response, Putin is seen as weak.
Posted by: xor | Apr 8, 2017 4:46:09 PM | 37
That's so obviously incorrect that you should have been able to figure out why for yourself.
If the primary aim of the attack was to put the airfield out of action for more than a few hours, it would be necessary to make lots of holes in the runways. This would necessitate making the runways the designated target for a majority of the missiles, because lots of holes are required. The fact that not one of the missiles which got through damaged the runway is fairly persuasive evidence that the runways weren't a primary target.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Apr 9, 2017 12:51:26 AM | 79
Trump the traitor. He is a meaningless joke and an insult now.
For me wars are a lot like car crashes - there may be one 'trigger' incident such as drunkenness, stupidity or a Austrian Archduke getting shot, but behind that there are a multitude of other seemingly lesser issues - worn brake pads, bad tyres, an arms race, without which the conflict wouldn't have kicked off/been so bad.
That is why it doesn't matter in the slightest whether trump chose to kill some Syrians or was blackmailed into it. If it is the former he's a stupid arse who lacks basic critical thinking skills when it comes to analysing 'intelligence', if it was the latter he's a yuuge arsehole who promised something (a different foreign policy) yet lacks the critical thinking skills to understand the strengths and limitations of his presidential power and threw his hat in the ring claiming he did understand.
For all the spurned lover bulldust on sites such as Shadowbrokers (who even considering the deliberate linguistic obfuscation still come off like a jilted 14 year old) none of them acknowledge that Jared Kushner has been around the trump campaign since day zero and was most likely the instigator of trump running for prez, as well as chief tactician.
Kushner is a dyed in the wool zionist and he wouldn't have gone near the trump for prez meme unless he was certain that israel's interests were the number 1 priority - making lotsa money runs a close 2nd but Kushner has the skillset to do that pretty much anyhow anywhere.
Now I wasn't 'close' to the trump campaign at all ever but even I knew that trump regards Kushner as the son & heir, so for those who were big time fanboys to claim this is some sort of suprise is them being more than disingenuous.
yeah there are complexities but they are damn straightforward complexities. Take something such as the heavily publicized, gushingly 'leaked' story that kushner and the alcoholic, wifebashing steve bannon ninny are in conflict over who is the number 1 trump butt kisser - the slightest examination of that 'news' flags the certainty that this is a put up job designed to take some of the heat offa trump by blaming the jew.
The jew don't care he knows that if trump leaves a legacy he will be the beneficiary cause trump believes in the old school 'pass it on to the family' tradition practised by his father & grandfather - Kushner is the putative son (loved those Pat Hobby stories) so no matter what happens he's cool.
When Bannon has one of his moments of lucidity, he also recognises the truth of that, leaving us the humans to face the reality that this alleged blue is all for show.
trump is what he is and no excuses are acceptable - I still believe that between him and clintoninc, trump was the lesser evil by a cunt hair but even that is wavering since it has been revealed the claim about not wanting to have a war with Russia is so twisted by illogical conditions and plain deceit.
Posted by: Debsisdead | Apr 9, 2017 1:48:20 AM | 81
Carl Vincent was turned back from its cruise to Australia and is heading to North Korea to givum a unilateral lesson it seems. To get within strike range, it will be within strike range of China's Hypersonic glide missile. Wonder if the north Koreans will have a new diving spot? Jeez these yanks dont really think their antique battle ships are a show of US might do they?
http://edition.cnn.com/2017/04/08/politics/navy-korean-peninsula/index.html
And a read through the comments here for the mindset of the people that support trump in his tough guy image. https://twitter.com/JohnTDolan/status/850882332395540480
Posted by: Peter AU | Apr 9, 2017 2:03:16 AM | 82
@69 virgile. i am a canuck.. trudeau is a vacuous piece of shite.. he is the polar opposite of his dad who had character and balls in spades..
Posted by: james | Apr 9, 2017 2:04:50 AM | 83
yeah - nikki haley - the next rising american idiot to be given a raise opposite their pay grade..
Posted by: james | Apr 9, 2017 2:07:23 AM | 84
@80 Outsider, 'Trump the traitor. He is a meaningless joke and an insult now.'
and 'from the hague' and others ... did you all really just go for tee-rump so you'd have someone to blame and to hate now? he's doing neither more than less than was predictable at the outset. i mean i could understand ... 'well, it was a long shot, but given the alternative i took my chances' ... but 'traitor' ... that requires a level of belief in tee-rump that was never rational. tee-rump is a naked singularity ... so ... did you all really just go for tee-rump so you'd have someone to blame and to hate now? a scapegoat? it's all his fault! i.e. not mine!
it is literally the 'fault' of all of us americans who have let this monstrous routine continue for the past seventeen years. i leave fault in quotes because it's not about fault, it's about the 'accident' and the victims. it is ongoing, has never stopped, will not stop until and unless we stop it. voting for hillary or donald or for whomever the demoblicans and republicrats put forward next time ... Tuesday 6 November 2018, 576 days from ... will not stop it.
unless and until we discover and elect willing and able representatives from among our ordinary selves, pledged to devolve power unto ourselves, the beatings will continue. fault is not important. an alternative is.
Posted by: jfl | Apr 9, 2017 2:11:04 AM | 85
@76 vh, 'Putin does seem to be completely on his back heel in Syria. The time for a strong and decisive response has passed.'
i talk that way myself when i'm wishing for the hand of god to reach down and smite the vile hubris of the us government. but putin is not god and the russians are not the archangels. russia is significantly less able than the usofa, short of nuclear war, and unlike the usofa the russians can easily imagine the usofa leaving them no choice but to go nuclear, and 'tactical' nuclear is strategic, no matter it's name. the russians will do everything they can to avoid all-out war. unlike us usians, they know what war is. we americans identify it with full-employment and big bands and/or woodstock.
i agree with you on the the state of iraq. i do wish the iraqis would act as their own archangels and dispatch the devils the usofa has setup over them, both in arab and kurdish iraq. they can do it if they try. the russians and iranians can help.
i think the continuous terror-war - managed chaos - suits the us to a 't'. iraqi oil production is up, proof-of-concept. i think americans are 'all right' with death, devastation, destruction, and deceit if it means my particular mic/wall street/hi tech/cop job is secure.
the beatings will continue unless and until that changes.
Posted by: jfl | Apr 9, 2017 2:28:05 AM | 86
@Kalen
Agree with you in all points.
Posted by: nyolci | Apr 9, 2017 2:28:22 AM | 87
Fake news against Russia again...
Russia to blame for 'every civilian death' in Syria, Fallon says
http://presstv.ir/Detail/2017/04/09/517316/UK-claims-Russia-responsible-for-deaths
Posted by: neocon butcher | Apr 9, 2017 2:45:02 AM | 88
jfl
The US is finished now. Still some shooting to go but they are finished. Russia, China, Iran all watching Trump admin make nice to Assad and the fire a barrage of missiles at Syria. US will be taken down.
Posted by: Peter AU | Apr 9, 2017 2:56:42 AM | 89
jfl
the carrier vincent has turned around from a trip to Australia to teach NK a lesson. To get within striking range of NK, it will have to come within striking range of China. china will play dumb for as long as possible, but when the hit, they will hit hard.
Be interesting to see what the Vincent gets up to. I think NK is a no go area.
Posted by: Peter AU | Apr 9, 2017 3:02:52 AM | 90
@89 @90 p au
thanks for your thoughts. we'll see what happens.
Posted by: jfl | Apr 9, 2017 3:21:11 AM | 91
I wonder did the NSA hacking that were just released in an incomplete way include hacking of US electoral machines and is this what the dance of "Russia influencing our elections" is about?
Posted by: somebody | Apr 9, 2017 3:26:12 AM | 92
Posted by: Kalen | Apr 8, 2017 3:09:03 PM | 29
Posted by: nyolci | Apr 9, 2017 2:28:22 AM | 87
What a load of bollocks. A fine match you are.
... we suppose to believe another unbelievable conspiracy theory that Russian air defenses, missiles and electronic warfare purposefully let 23 missiles through ...
Laughable assertion. A conspiracy theory you manufactured, to then shoot down. lol.
What a nonsense. I am sorry but I am not buying it. The facts are against such an attempt to further confuse the real issues and facts we are facing.
Indeed. Your fallacious strawmen are nonsense. Though you're certainly making an effort re the latter, ie attempting to create confusion and a complete avoidance of known facts.
So what happened? Here is my, much more likely scenario.
Oh this will be worth a laugh ...
There was no (actionable) early warning sent to Russians or they sent misleading warning (wrong location) over official flight de-conflicting channels as it happened in Deir-Ezzor last year.
Your evidence CONTRARY to multiple corroborated accounts ? None.
Why 23 US cruise missiles went through and the rest failed. I speculate it could be a combination of two:
One, SS400 batteries detected attack before first cruise missile left US ships, and while trying in vain to de-conflict the situation, in parallel they called Kremlin for permission to knock them out, it was night and it took few minutes for Putin to make decision, remember there is no hotline between WH and Kremlin anymore as it was used thankfully during cold war to deal with such events.
Magical thinking, profound ignorance & baseless assertion. How does an S400 complex DETECT an attack BEFORE a missile is launched ? Given the launching destroyers are how far away, at what range and HOW were they detected ? please, pray tell ? Theater & Field commanders must telephone the Kremlin to ask permission to 'act' within existing ROEs & delegated authorities, from Putin, personally ? Tomahawks fly @ ~890Km/h, approximate flight time to target ? Do you have any idea at all ? RAOTFLMAO !
Finally since de-conflicting channels were dead Putin ordered to shot them out of the sky but it was too late for some US missiles since Russians did not deploy entire multilayered AMDS system as they do at home to be able to handle cases of such as delay of decisions.
LOL. Since RU did not deploy entire multi-layered system ... blah, blah, what only a few mere minutes after detecting (?!) the missiles BEFORE launch, as you assert given you also assert no advance warning notice, wasn't enough time to 'deploy' them ? When already deployed and on constant standby, yet out of range re the target, and NOT assigned to defend SYRIAN targets ? Known facts. LOL.
Warning was although given to Syrians and Russians (alert everywhere) at the time of US missile launch so anything that could move likely escaped.
Your evidence to the contrary of known corroborated facts, specific warning, multiple sources from multiple parties, of between 1-2 hours advance notice ? None.
Another likely scenario is that most of those US missiles that supposedly strayed from course were malfunctioning on their own, in fact that’s why they were probably launched to get rid of them for almost $2 million each or some of them really targeted something else and failed or were knocked down or Russians did not disclose where they fell for security reasons.
Oh, indeed a few would have suffered failure, but launch them to just get rid of 'em ?! Fired at other targets, etc ? Evidence ? none.
I believe that such a scenario is closer to reality than the fantasy of the b.
I believe your 'scenario' is bizarre fantasy, profoundly ignorant and closer to magical thinking & deluded dross. And since you repeatedly express such contempt for MOA commenters and the Blog host, why do you even post such crap ?
Have noticed never before seen IDs popping-up to declare support for posts with similar objectives recently ... nah, must just be co-incidence. Though always happens with high profile topics ...
Posted by: Outraged | Apr 9, 2017 3:28:25 AM | 93
Posted by: b | Apr 8, 2017 2:07:51 PM | 16
(if only for style)
Not sure what to make of the shadowbrokerss memo to Trump but I am sure that the author's native language is not English. Whether this means that Trump's fan-base is global, or something else, is hard to say. The English grammar is mangled in a consistent way, and it's not consistent with the way awkward English speakers mangle it. A linguist familiar with the common English pecadillos of Fr/German/Chinese/Norwegian speakers could probably take an educated guess at the native language of the author. But it is Interesting if only for that reason...
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Apr 9, 2017 3:28:38 AM | 94
@ Posted by: Peter AU | Apr 9, 2017 3:02:52 AM | 90
I think NK is a no go area.
Indeed.
If any kind of similar strike was launched by the Empire against NK, can forget about nukes, literally hundreds of mere old 'obsolete' large caliber artillery pieces and rocket launchers, firing dumb shells and unguided rockets, from hardened revetments could pound the city of Seoul into rubble within minutes, enormous destruction and casualties. That has been the situation since the 50's. If the Empire attack is not too significant, then maybe just a village/town between Seoul & the DMZ, or even just the US/SK positions on their side of the the line at the JSA, would be wiped out, in response. And the SKs know it and are not suicidal.
Not likely to happen. NK continues to exist only because it has the means to respond in kind, even without nukes, and has demonstrated the will to act/respond, repeatedly.
Posted by: Outraged | Apr 9, 2017 3:42:11 AM | 95
Reasons for acceleration: ksa peace plan that includes peace wit israel. Need ni dissident voice in the room. Lebanon will be the last one but with millions refugees it won't count much, and french elections. They need to start something that 1 keeps ppl far from pro putin candidates and 2 put the french gov into chains that the successor of the current prez cant break. Hollande and his executive are now facing trials in french courts and they are so deep into the show (with qatar and uk) that a little help of their ksa and us friends is more than welcome.
The food situation in Egypt wld really appreciatd an influx of tourists... israelis or anything else.
Now its clear why trump s wife looked so pissed off during the inauguration.she saw it all coming.
Posted by: Mina | Apr 9, 2017 3:57:51 AM | 96
Posted by: Outraged | Apr 9, 2017 3:42:11 AM | 95
(NK retaliation)
Agree with the broad thrust of your assessment supporting Peter AU's assumption. Targeting uncertainties could be dispelled by remembering that NK-ians and SK-ians don't hate each other, never have, and hopefully never will.
Posted by: Hoarsewhisperer | Apr 9, 2017 4:24:42 AM | 97
This is interesting. US had people in ISIS in west Deir Ezzor.
https://twitter.com/DeirEzzor24/status/850750086275530752
Derse
@DeirEzzor24
#D24
The coalition withdrew a Jordanian spy, who had served as a Daesh emir, in recent landing op
http://en.deirezzor24.net/the-coalition-withdrew-a-jordanian-spy-who-had-served-as-a-daesh-emir-in-the-recent-landing-operation-in-deir-ezzor/
The coalition withdrew a Jordanian spy, who had served as a Daesh emir, in the recent landing operation in Deir Ezzor
Posted by: Peter AU | Apr 9, 2017 4:35:42 AM | 98
@ Hoarsewhisperer
Just to clarify, did not mean to imply in any way only a civilian target would be targeted in response. More likely expect a like-for-like, proportionate response. So an NK airbase hit, then a US/SK military position/unit at or below the DMZ hit in response, in kind. Yet, the actual real world 'capability' as described above also truly exists, and has done so for generations. Also concur, excluding the indoctrinated and conflicted/invested, SKs & NKs do not hate nor despise each other ... they want all the externally driven & imposed warmongering, to end.
Posted by: Outraged | Apr 9, 2017 4:46:22 AM | 99
NOTHING will change unless We the People take Thomas Jefferson's advice...
We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government...
Posted by: Greg Bacon | Apr 9, 2017 5:09:05 AM | 100
