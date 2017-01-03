Post a comment

U.S./UK Paid "White Helmets" Help Blocking Water To 5 Million Thirsty Syrians
The blockade of water from Wadi Barada to 5 million people in Damascus is taking an interesting turn. The U.S. and UK financed White Helmet organization seems to be directly involved in it. This increases the suspicion that the illegal blockade of water to civilians in Damascus is part of a organized campaign under U.S. command. The campaign is designed to block utilities to government held areas as revenge for the liberation of east Aleppo.
As we described it yesterday:
After the eastern part of the city of Aleppo was liberated by Syrian government forces, the local rebels and inhabitants in the Barada river valley were willing to reconcile with the Syrian government. But the al-Qaeda Takfiris disagreed and took over. The area is since under full al-Qaeda control and thereby outside of the recent ceasefire agreement.
On December 22 the water supply to Damascus was suddenly contaminated with diesel fuel and no longer consumable. A day later Syrian government forces started an operation to regain the area and to reconstitute the water supplies.
Photos and a video on social media (since inaccessible but I saw them when they appeared) showed the water treatment facility rigged with explosives. On Dec 27th the facility was blown up and partly destroyed.
The Syrian government is ready to send repair teams to rehabilitate the water flow to the millions of civilians in Damascus. But access to the site is denied and the Syrian army is now trying to push al-Qaeda and its allies away from it.
Curiously some "civil" groups today offered access under several (not agreeable) conditions:
Hassan Ridha @sayed_ridha - 2:10 AM - 3 Jan 2017
Wadi Barada statement: we will let teams to fix water spring if SAA-Hezb stop attack, siege lift & monitor ceasefire by intl observers
[attachment]
EHSANI2 @EHSANI22 - 6:43 AM - 3 Jan 2017
Offer by opposition to trade access to water source for #Damascus with halting of military operations by army
[attachment]
Here is the attachment to both tweets. Note who signed it:
Check the logos of the undersigning organizations You will probably recognize the middle one in the second row. Here it is magnified.
And here is the original of that logo taken directly from the website of the Syrian Civil Defense organization aka The White Helmets:
The organizations who make an offer to lift the water blockade of Damascus obviously think they have the power to do so. They then must also be held responsible for keeping the blockade up. They must also have intimate relations with the al-Qaeda fighters who currently occupy the damaged water facilities.
The U.S. and UK government created and paid White Helmets are "impartially", "neutrally" and "for all Syrians" blocking the water supply to 5 million Syrians in Damascus. U.S. military and CIA officers run the "operations rooms" in Jordan and Turkey that direct the insurgency.
This increases suspicion that the blockade is part of an organized response by the enemies of Syria to the recent liberation of east-Aleppo. As noted yesterday:
This shut down is part of a wider, seemingly coordinated strategy to deprive all government held areas of utility supplies. Two days ago the Islamic State shut down a major water intake for Aleppo from the Euphrates. High voltage electricity masts of lines feeding Damascus have been destroyed and repair teams, unlike before, denied access. Gas supplies to parts of Damascus are also cut.
Even after 14 days of water crisis in Damascus the "western" media are not reporting about the al-Qaeda blockade of water for 5 million Syrians. We can be sure that not a word will be written by them about this illegal hostages taking of millions of civilians in Damascus by their favorite propaganda organization White Helmets.
17 days.
Posted by: Secret Agent | Jan 3, 2017 1:37:33 PM | 1
The Washington Post does have an article but it's reporting the terrorists' claims as fact.
Damascus goes thirsty as government attacks rebel-held river
The Barada River and its source, the Ain al-Fijeh spring, supply 70 percent of the water for Damascus and its environs. An activist-run media collective in the Barada Valley said government and Russian aircraft had bombed the Ain el-Fijeh water processing facility, puncturing its fuel depots and contaminating the water stream. The collective said the plant’s electrical control systems had been destroyed as well. Images showed the roof of the facility collapsed into its main water basin. An activist with the group, Abu Mohammed al-Bardawi, said it would take at least two months to get the facilities working again.
Damascus officials said they shut off the water after opposition forces poured gasoline into the river. The government denied attacking the water processing facility, saying it would not set out to harm its own population. Still, it would not be the first time it strikes its own facilities: government strikes hit pumping stations in the northern city of Aleppo in April, September, and November.
Posted by: Ghostship | Jan 3, 2017 1:37:51 PM | 2
The link for the above.
Posted by: Ghostship | Jan 3, 2017 1:39:15 PM | 3
thanks for the (excellent) wrap up b.
Posted by: annie | Jan 3, 2017 1:41:59 PM | 4
"The rebels have allowed the government's water authority engineers to maintain and operate the station and supply the capital since they took control of the area in 2012. "
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-mideast-crisis-syria-valley-water-idUSKBN14G02O
Posted by: Louis Proyect | Jan 3, 2017 1:56:24 PM | 5
Your point being, Louis Proyect? Do the years of co-operation excuse their current behaviour? What do you suggest the Syrian forces do about this critical emergency affecting over 5 million people, which Reuters accuse them of escalating? White Helmet cheer leaders will never admit to being wrong because it's been so blatantly obvious that they are closely affiliated to the terrorists all along, confirmed yet again with their involvement in this latest abomination.
lol, proyect isn't even trying!
Posted by: ruralito | Jan 3, 2017 2:31:22 PM | 7
Trump wins another. Ford cancels Mexico factory and invests in Michigan – and announces plan after Trump tells Chevy to build in America or ‘pay big border tax’.
And WaPo retracts another.
National Security
Russian government hackers do not appear to have targeted Vermont utility, say people close to investigation.
Fake news, indeed!
Posted by: lysias | Jan 3, 2017 2:34:53 PM | 8
Wow, I thought even an organisation like the White Helmets would be versed well enough in the laws of public perception not to align themselves openly with something so plainly reprehensible. Especially when they've got the weight of most NATO countries behind them (funding, PR cover, etc). As it's so easy to argue the existence of complicity in atrocities by these nations, you'd think they'd hold off on giving the ol rubber stamp of approval on such a vulgar document. Doesn't look good for them - but I suppose that doesn't matter much nowadays.
Attacking utilities and infrastructure seems to reek of desperation though. Persumably its not something one would do when possessing initiative and strategic power in a warzone. Maybe the White Helmets recognise that as well to some extent. Perhaps they've also realized that commiting war crimes such as this doesn't even get mentioned in the West so what's to worry about.
Excellent post though b! Stuff like this is what I crave to see when I come here. Something I can't find coverage and analysis of anywhere else.
ALSO - I don't read Arabic, but can someone tell me if its just the logo of the organisation on the document in question? Or is the name 'the White Helmets' actually written out in text?
Posted by: FecklessLeft | Jan 3, 2017 2:42:36 PM | 9
@Louis Proyect @5 - your point?
As I described in yesterday's post on the issue: The locals were ready to reconcile.
Then AQ took over and cut the water.
Disgusting - but not relevant for exemple for the german Tagesschau, which didn't even mention this crime against humanity. Today they wrote three articles about an ethic commission row in the u.s. instead.
Posted by: Pnyx | Jan 3, 2017 2:57:29 PM | 11
@FecklessLeft #9:
Wow, I thought even an organisation like the White Helmets would be versed well enough in the laws of public perception not to align themselves openly with something so plainly reprehensible.
They are barbarians, who believe in an anti-human, totalitarian ideology which claims to be a religion.
But I agree with b that this is getting to look like something directed by the US. And the possibility of the CIA/jihadis using cutting Syrian civilians off from water for blackmail to get the SAA to make concesions hadn't occurred to me.
“As Syrians, we stand with Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard to end the war in Syria.”https://t.co/R1Ht4jrufB— Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) January 3, 2017
Last night I read the bbc news (front page, first article) that the Syrian government was violating the latest truce. I appears that the SAA was attacking forces in Wadi Barada so the Western press is citing this as evidence of bad faith on the part of the Syrians. Boy oh boy, I can see how difficult it will be for the Syrians and Russians to carry out this latest ceasefire agreement with the Turks. Western propaganda will be coming down on them like a ton of bricks. I guess we should brace ourselves for another onslaught of stories similar to those we witnessed last month over the Aleppo "genocide".
Posted by: ToivoS | Jan 3, 2017 3:04:57 PM | 13
@ToivoS #13:
Last night I read the bbc news (front page, first article) that the Syrian government was violating the latest truce.
Yeah, Alexander Mercouris has written about that, apparently citing the same report you mention.
Aiming to disrupt ceasefire Al-Qaeda cuts water supply to Damascus
He also mentions MoA, but does not link to it, even though he links to the BBC. wtf?
@ ToivoS | Jan 3, 2017 3:04:57 PM | 13
That was when I abandoned The Guardian when they out BBCed the BBC. Way too much to stomach. Haven't bothered reading much since. The Guardian has descended enormously from the old Manchester Guardian as to not be of the same species of news purveyors. Shameful !
Posted by: Formerly T-Bear | Jan 3, 2017 3:16:59 PM | 15
Talking about water, the gov media had a journalist say he is embedded with the "democratic Syrian forces" + Kurds who victoriously took Kobane last year, and that they are advancing to the Tabqa dam, held by IS and supposedly the biggest after Aswan in the whole Middle East. He added that after that they would pursue to Raqqa.
Posted by: Mina | Jan 3, 2017 3:23:16 PM | 16
b:
... the blockade is part of an organized response by the enemies of Syria to the recent liberation of east-Aleppo ...Is it really just spite?
It seems part of the overall effort to build a case against Assad, Putin, and Trump.
To what end? I dunno, but might McCain's friend, VP Pence, invoke the 25th Amendment? After a "peaceful transition of power", it will be weeks before Trump's cabinet nominees take office.
Pence is for TPP and 'no fly' zones in Syria.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Jan 3, 2017 3:24:10 PM | 17
Wadi Barada seems a likely location for many WH videos
Posted by: Mina | Jan 3, 2017 3:26:37 PM | 18
McCain has called Russian meddling in US elections an act of war and he will start hearings about it later this week.
McCain and Pence have a long history.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Jan 3, 2017 3:36:13 PM | 19
thanks b, for articulating so clearly once again how money from the usa/uk gov't go directly into trying to create a humanitarian disaster for the syrian people.. it would be nice if these 2 fucking asshole empires recognized and were held accountable to this kind of shite, but the game would have to be changed.. chipping away at this white helmet bullshit is a good starting point..
Posted by: james | Jan 3, 2017 3:36:33 PM | 20
http://theduran.com/aiming-disrupt-ceasefire-al-qaeda-cuts-water-supply-damascus/
Posted by: okie farmer | Jan 3, 2017 3:47:07 PM | 21
Jackrabbit@19 Would not put anything past those pair of freaks McCain and Graham, Putin was right about McCain..when he said "anyone who spent time in a pit in Vietnam was sure to go nuts". https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/3rrmyj/putin_on_john_mccain_he_spent_years_in_a_pit_in/?st=ixhzq0q5&sh=2362676e
As for the US [according to Russia 'Our partners']anyone who regards the deaths of 500,000 children in Iraq as being 'worth it' [M Albright] would not blink at the deaths of 5 million in Damascus.
Posted by: harrylaw | Jan 3, 2017 3:54:24 PM | 22
Trump wins again.
House Republicans back off gutting ethics watchdog after backlash from Trump.
Posted by: lysias | Jan 3, 2017 4:06:26 PM | 23
@Jackrabbit #19:
McCain has called Russian meddling in US elections an act of war and he will start hearings about it later this week.
The funny thing is that Democrats believe that Russia meddled in the elections, but Republicans don't. So any such hearings won't get much traction with McCain's own base, as opposed to his fellow travelers inside the Beltway. Also, maybe McCain really believes that the Russians did something so there must be some evidence, but we know that they didn't so there isn't.
The Democrats have become a cult of political correctness now, and one reason they hate Russians and Russia is that Russians are not politically correct. From my Twitter feed, I am getting the feeling that many Republicans are starting to get the impression that they have more in common with Russians than they do with Democrats. Russians and Americans share a common Western culture, whereas liberals and Democrats have rejected that culture, with a level of hatred I have not seen since the 1960s.
Many Republicans got very alienated from Obama's constant talk of "that is not who we are", as if believing that America has a specific culture and traditions makes you a racist and a fascist.
Here's a relevant post btw, from the same blog I mentioned above:
The dark spectre of political correctness
What is the purpose? What is the logic?
Spite? It seems to me that too many already understand what is happening. The bad actors only tarnish themselves further when they poison people. With every transgression, they risk more exposure.
Disrupt the ceasefire? But Trump is going to make nice with Russia so the Syrian conflict is over, isn't it?
Can we surmise that the neocons refuse to accept defeat? That they are pulling along the "go along to get along" establishment? That they are doing all of this with some plan that foresees prevailing over R+6?
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Jan 3, 2017 5:01:05 PM | 25
Adalbrand @24:
The funny thing is that Democrats believe that Russia meddled in the elections, but Republicans don't. So any such hearings won't get much traction...What's more relevant, I think, is that many establishment Republicans don't like Trump.
Would Trump's many conflicts - from far-flung business ties to his admiration for Putin - be sufficient to declare him unable/unfit to execute the office of President?
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Jan 3, 2017 5:14:37 PM | 26
Wasn't able to access the site for most of the day today (US)
Posted by: sejomoje | Jan 3, 2017 6:48:35 PM | 27
Esteemed Lords and Ladies
Perhaps some what related to both the Smoke Screen of the Russians are coming shout fest and the appalling attempts by the "whitehats" to murder more Syrians and try to break the truce is the story posted today by Dimitris Konstantkopoulos at Defenddemocracy.press. He describes an apparently nearly complete soft coup against Cyprus brought to you by none other than V."Fuck the EU" Nuland. I am remembering the Turkey to Cyprus route taken by oil stolen from Syria subsequently sold to Israhell. The travel agent, as I recall, was kin to the ever changing many faced Ergodan. If memory serves, it also occurs that there may be a large offshore gas field off the coast of Cyrus.
I bow, of course, to the superior wisdom of you all, especially Mr. B, but there are some who doubt coincidences.... Alas, my other name is Cyber Thumbs, so I cannot provide a link, but perhaps someone will think it worth the search. It's also up on global research.
Posted by: norma lacy | Jan 3, 2017 6:59:46 PM | 28
Jackrabbit,
Spite is reason enough for imperialists. It inflicts costs on the victor.
Warmongers hate prevailing. The point is to waste production so that it doesn't help the rabble.
Posted by: Jonathan | Jan 3, 2017 7:08:11 PM | 29
Jackrabbit@19; harrylaw@22 - McCain went full-psycho on Russia sometime after his failed presidential campaign (but unrelated to it). One of the more credible rumors is that Russia got pissed at him for something and threatened to release information showing the U.S. Congress had definitive evidence and knowledge of the 1,200 POWs it abaondon in Vietnam. McCain and 500+ were released, but Vietnam kept the other 1,200 until the U.S. would agreed to the few billion in war reparations the U.S. rightfully owed to them.
Congress would have none of it and chose - very intentionally - to refuse war reparations and cover up the existence of those remaining 1,200 POWs. The ones released were golden boys, like son-of-an-admiral McCain, or average pilots and officers. The ones left behind? Little-people soldiers and marines that apparently were not worth anything to the U.S. They have all since died or been executed as Vietnam didn't know what to do with them and couldn't believe the U.S. would screw them like that.
McCain, like the spineless traitor he is, denied any POWs remained and spent damn near his congressional career covering up the affair. McCain has always been the front man for running interference against any subsequent U.S. effort to investigate the existence of the post-war hostage POWs. McCain was never a big fan of Russia, but absolutely went unhinged around 2009 at the thought of Russia releasing evidence that the U.S. Congress abandoned those POWs. He has a similar visceral reaction in general to whistleblowers and leakers in the U.S. and seems enthusiastic about shutting down 'fake' news sites (that may expose him).
He's a dangerous psychopath lunatic that prays for an opportunity to nuke Russia to shut them up permanently. Whatever imaginary threat the Russians posed to Hillary's campaign set that psycho f'ker off like a Roman candle. Putin may have had the 'cage' thing wrong, but he seems to posses an accurate understanding of McCain's mental state.
Posted by: PavewayIV | Jan 3, 2017 7:17:19 PM | 30
@5 louis proycet, Unrepentant Marxist back to run interference for alqaeda, now in Wadibarada
Posted by: brian | Jan 3, 2017 7:18:13 PM | 31
@Jackrabbit #225:
Can we surmise that the neocons refuse to accept defeat? That they are pulling along the "go along to get along" establishment?
I think that one way of characterizing what happened what happened since 9/11/2001, or maybe even 1989/1991, is that a Uniparty got entrenched, and they thought they were going to stay in power forever. It's not just neocons: it's also politically correct liberals. These people are seeing their world collapse in front of their eyes, they can't accept that they have been defeated and their time is up, so they keep on fighting, even when that doesn't make sense to an objective observer.
I'm not saying that what the USG/al Quaeda are doing in Syria by cutting off the water supply is not rational in neocon geostrategic terms. But some things the US establishment is doing are not rational, and these hearings of McCain's are not won of them. I guess you could say that Obama kicking out Russian diplomats was rational. Obama is just too stupid to ever learn that Putin will always outplay him. You can be stupid and still have a (primitive) kind of rationality.
@PavewayIV #30:
Interesting and very sad.
For whoever asked whether the WH's name was spelled out on the doc-- yes, what's written in Arabic above it is "The Civil Defense in the Barada Valley". "Civil Defense" is what the WH call themselves. The name of their signer is Muhammad Diab.
I wonder...could Trump order his Attorney General to investigate US support for Al Qaeda in Syria and Iraq? And prosecute those who ordered and/or condoned such support?
I wonder....
Posted by: jawbone | Jan 3, 2017 7:41:45 PM | 34
sejomoje@27 "...Wasn't able to access the site for most of the day today (US)..." Same here, but only for a couple of hours in the late afternoon. I believe it was a TypePad-wide problem (the blog's host) for many blogs and not specific to MoA. But you know those western MSM bastards do want to shut b up - he's just ruining all their hard propaganda work. The Tel Aviv headquarters of Reuters was working so hard to steer the narrative on Wadi Barada, and now b has gone and ruined it for them. They were just about to release the story about the last children's hospital in Wadi Barada being barrel-bombed and the heart-touching story about the Wadi Barada kitten rescue orphanage. I can't go on... my eyes are tearing up... must be the allergies.. [sniff!].
Posted by: PavewayIV | Jan 3, 2017 7:59:15 PM | 35
Adalbrand #24:
The funny thing is that Democrats believe that Russia meddled in the elections, but Republicans don't. So any such hearings won't get much traction with McCain's own base, as opposed to his fellow travelers inside the Beltway.
The Last Refuge: RE: The “Vast Russian Conspiracy” – McConnell Tells McCain and Graham ‘Knock it Off’…
Today a Politico article reveals the John McCain/Lindsey Graham push to create an international crisis with Russia has found push-back from an unlikely source, Senate Leader Mitch McConnell.
@jawbone #34:
could Trump order his Attorney General to investigate US support for Al Qaeda in Syria and Iraq?
Anything's possible. It depends on how successful Trump is in draining the swamp, I guess. But I'm not holding my breath. It's very hard to imagine an empire engaging in that amount of soul searching.
b 10
Good review of a basic of this war. Most of the Syrian population do not subscribe to this violence and never have. (exc Muslim Brotherhood)
Also thnx for pointing out the hypocrisy of the White Helmets motto.
Posted by: Curtis | Jan 3, 2017 8:03:52 PM | 37
@ PavewayIV | Jan 3, 2017 7:17:19 PM | 30
Indeed.
Jimmy Carter Hands John McCain (warmonger) His Ass
(Youtube) 5Min47Sec
Wonder what values/character his father, the Admiral McCain, taught him ... the admiral who re-called carrier aircraft dispatched to defend the USS Liberty crew who were being slaughtered by the IDF under sustained attack.
John McCain's Dirty Little Secret - InfoWars presentation. Detailed, context, succinct.(Youtube) 08Min04Sec
Posted by: Outraged | Jan 3, 2017 8:14:29 PM | 38
And in case anyone had missed the news the last few months, there is such thing as a REAL Syria Civil Defense completely unrelated to the White Helmets. The real Syrian Civil Defense answers the call when you dial 113 (EMEMERGENCY) in Syria, as explained by b on MoA many times and by other real journalists like Vanessa Beeley inEXCLUSIVE: The REAL Syria Civil Defence Exposes Fake ‘White Helmets’ as Terrorist-Linked Imposters.
The White Helmets stole the 'Syrian Civil Defense' name for propaganda purposes, but use a different logo as shown above. The REAL Syrian Civil Defense patch is shown here in Off Guardian.
Posted by: PavewayIV | Jan 3, 2017 8:28:15 PM | 39
@9 fl, 'Perhaps they've also realized that committing war crimes such as this doesn't even get mentioned in the West so what's to worry about.'
i think that's the answer. i hope that more and more people 'back home' are discovering non-mainstream sources of news, but it's only a hope. i have no real reason to think that they are doing so.
@30 pw
i'd come to the conclusion that the whole vietnam pow deal was just a long, drawn-out excuse for not paying vietnam the reparations tricky dick had pledged to pay. that there were no pows, that that's why they could never be found.
i do believe john s. mccain iii, and jr., and his daddy, are the poster-children for depraved privilege among the hereditary us military caste.
what about the 'rumors' that j. mcc iii was responsible for the fire on uss forestall that killed 134 sailors and injured 161? the story i heard was that he pulled some bonehead schoolboy stunt in 'his' jet, sending a fireball shooting out the back end that began the fire, that his old man had to send a helicopter to airlift him off the ship to prevent the sailors from killing him, and subsequently covered it all up, just like he covered up the deaths of 34 crewmen and 174 wounded on the uss liberty by the israelis, which we can read about, one of ProPornOT's 'Set of Sites That Reliably Echo Russian Propaganda' ... any truth to any of that?
god what a cesspool the tnc media have become ... always were, undercover.
this story in syria is a portrait of us war crimes in action, playing out in slow motion for any and everyone to see. thank you b, for shining the light onto what's on central stage, and not letting the tnc msm try to pretend that it's intermission, during the horror show's climax.
Posted by: jfl | Jan 3, 2017 8:29:46 PM | 40
@38 outraged
thanks for the links. didn't watch them all the way through ... wasn't jc the guy who gave the indonesian general suharto the high-sign on the genocide in east timor? By the time Carter left office, about 200,000 people had been slaughtered. i guess it's true that jimmy carter never fired a rocket or a bullet at the timorese ... but he sent a lot of them to suharto, who did.
i think the guy in the first clip was right initially ... there are no american presidents post-ww ii with clean hands. the geopolitical 'experts' and their cia, at least, saw to that.
Posted by: jfl | Jan 3, 2017 8:53:49 PM | 41
Couldn't access MOA today either. Hmmmm. Here's another question. The expelling of Russian diplomats and shutting down their properties sure seemed like someone was trying to shake-out something. By the way. Where is Eric Braverman? Sure hope he's somewhere safe.
Posted by: Take Me | Jan 3, 2017 8:55:55 PM | 42
@Take Me #42:
The expelling of Russian diplomats and shutting down their properties sure seemed like someone was trying to shake-out something.
Wasn't going to post this, but now that you've brought this up, here's a piece on Obama's spitefulness and rage.
Understanding Obama's derangement "With Trump’s triumph and RF-Syrian military success in Aleppo, his string broke." https://t.co/m1WdL0qR8K— Adalbrand (@Adalbrand) January 4, 2017
The take of many observers as to why the Russian diplomats got expelled was that that was a provocation to get a counter-response from Russia to poison relations between the US and Russia, to create complications for Trump. Of course, as usual, Putin didn't fall into the trap. And Trump said as much in a tweet.
Sorry b, you've apparently got it all completely ass-about, ProPornOT will be so disappointed ... here is the #RealNews from the AP, including fake footage and snappy propaganda captions ;)
Syrian attack on rebels leaves Damascus residents scrambling for water
Philip Issa, Associated Press
BEIRUT (AP) — Residents of Damascus are scrambling for clean water after the government attacked rebels holding the city's main source in a nearby valley, producing an outage that has stretched on for nearly two weeks.
...
The government, in particular, has advertised its efforts to keep electricity and water flowing to areas under its control, while it blocks the U.N. and other relief agencies from supplying opposition zones.
...
The government and the opposition had previously had an understanding to keep water services running. But that modus vivendi ended when forces of President Bashar Assad and his allies, the Lebanon Hezbollah guerrilla force, attacked the valley ...
...
Damascus officials said they shut off the water after opposition forces poured gasoline into the river. The government denied attacking the water processing facility, saying it would not set out to harm its own population. Still, it would not be the first time it strikes its own facilities: government strikes hit pumping stations in the northern city of Aleppo in April, September, and November.
...
Opposition forces have retaliated by choking a natural gas pipeline to Damascus to pressure the government to stop its offensive, compounding the woes of the resource starved capital. A group of rebels calling themselves the Coalition for the Joint Defense of Syria filmed themselves cutting the gas to the capital at an isolated station outside the capital Thursday.
Some serious orwellian prose from Philip Issa, Associated Press, BEIRUT. With this new context, these falsey described events will now be used to further support the R2P agenda, delegitamize Assad and SAA/government, and provide false cover for the head-choppers to undermine the fragile Russia-turkey negotiated truce, as posted in the previous thread.
Posted by: Outraged | Jan 3, 2017 9:55:35 PM | 44
@ jfl | Jan 3, 2017 8:53:49 PM | 41
Alas, you'll never get perfect factual coverage in a visual media story (its primarily entertainment) ... Carter, created/funded/trained the seeds of Al-Qaeda with Brzezinski, months BEFORE the USSR invasion of Afghanistan, to lure the Soviets into their 'Vietnam'. Suharto and the Indonesian slaughter (at least 500,000) was overseen by Negroponte (& Death squads), at carters direction. National Archives - US propped up Suharto despite Human Rights
So, yes, he's merely the least worst of a bad run of POTUS since the big WWII. Actually no, they've been pretty bloody awful well before WWII, too.
JFK, the wunderkind, darling (Triumph Forsaken - Vietnam War, Moyar, 2006):
Kennedy sent cables to Lodge and Harkins on the evening of August27 asking for their opinions on the coup’s prospects. Above all else, the President wanted to make sure that if a coup were attempted it would succeed, for a failed coup could poison relations with Diem irrevocably and give Kennedy an embarrassment on the order of the Bay of Pigs. Lodge reported back that the coup committee’s generals “are the best group that could be assembled in terms of ability and orientation. Certain of them (Big Minh, Khanh, and Kim) are considered to have personal force of character.” The plotters, Lodge asserted, controlled more forces than the loyalist commanders, though it was uncertain whether they could attain victory quickly in Saigon.
...
“I have grave reservations about proceeding against Diem,” Nolting told the group. “Only Diem can hold this fragmented country together.” Nolting also said, “I think President Diem could be persuaded to remove Madame Nhu from the scene and at least to make brother Nhu less conspicuous.” Hilsman countered, “The generals could put the Vice President of Vietnam in power and govern the country the way the generals have in Korea.” He admitted, however, that “we have little information on how the generals plan torunthe country if they are successful.”
Harriman, who continued to maintain that the generals had not been a party to the pagoda raids, contended, “We had been winning the war with Diem because the generals were with him. The generals are defecting now because of the recent actions which Diem has taken against the Buddhists.”
Ball said, “We can’t win the war against the Communists with Diem in control. The U.S. position in the eyes of the world is being badly damaged.” It was too late, Ball maintained, to renege on support for the conspirators. “We are already beyond the point of no return,” he avowed.
“I do not believe we should take the position that we have to go ahead because we have gone so far already,” Kennedy responded. “If a coup is not in the cards, we could unload.” Kennedy was particularly troubled by the generals’ lack of enthusiasm and by a report that pro-Diem forces within the Saigon area outnumbered anti-Diem forces by a two-to-one margin. “At present, it does not look as if the coup forces could defeat Diem.” The White House transmitted the President’s reservations to Lodge and asked him for more information.
Or,
Theodore Roosevelt wrote to a friend in the year 1897:
"In strict confidence ... I should welcome almost any war, for I think this country needs one."- A people's history of the United States - Howard Zinn
Such as it ever was ...
Posted by: Outraged | Jan 3, 2017 9:56:21 PM | 45
@44 outraged.. i got a kick out of paveways description on the last thread which can apply to your quotes as well..
"Regarding Reuters wire service coverage of Wadi Barada and the Damascus water crisis, you'll note the two lead Reuters 'correspondents' are not even in Syra: "Reporting by Lisa Barrington in Beirut and Suleiman al-Khalidi in Amman" It's a new kind of long-distance fake journalism for Syria: you just have SOHR on speed-dial."
Posted by: james | Jan 3, 2017 10:01:25 PM | 46
Yet another clue?
>> Trump's outspoken pro-Israel policy orientation. <<
I've long suspected that the much ballyhooed dislike between Obama and Netanyahu was a sham. Relations between US and Israel have actually been quite good on Obama's watch and his deceitfulness in other areas makes it logical to suspect more of the same.
The fact is, USA's close relations to each of our middle east "allies" is an inconvenient truth. No US President and no ME "ally" want to be seen as close to each other.
Trump promises to be BOTH very pro-Israel *AND* anti-muslim. Not very good at all for any of our ME "allies" as this stance exacerbates anti-Zionist/anti-jewish sentiment in the US _and_ angers muslims around the world at the same time.
So the UN vote was mighty suspicious. So much so that it seemed like theater. Why would Israel turn to Trump in such a public way? Why would Obozo, the dutiful servant to power, cross Israeli 'red lines'? (And just before he is to start receiving his big pay-day!)
Aside: At the 2012 Democratic Convention Michele Obama famously excused Obama's lack of "Change", saying "Change takes time". With that kind of dissembling BS, the Deceiver-in-Chief has no need to help the Palestinians.
Could the answer lie with the need for Congress to approve of a Vice President's (and majority cabinet) determination that a President is unable to fulfill the duties of the office? Wouldn't AIPAC
strongarming resources help to ensure that this goes smoothly?
Now, if Pence were to dump Trump, the Israel public champion will have fallen and US pro-Israeli policies can proceed quietly and covertly, unimpeded by adverse public opinion (as always). At the same time, Gulf State Arabs can rest easy that the Presidency is not held by someone that is anti-Muslim (or sides more with Jewish interest than Sunni interests).
Along those lines, it is perhaps notable that Kissinger met with Trump soon before the UN theater. Kissinger had also met with Trump in May and soon after the November elections. Taking Trump's measure? In this interview (with Jeffery Goldberg of The Atlantic), you can get a sense of Kissinger's concerns about Trump. Here is the part that struck me:
[If] some of his [Trump's] policies are not identical to our previous policies but share their basic objectives, then continuity is possible.And if continuity is NOT possible? Then do you do whatever you can to dump Trump?
Furthermore, IMO HR5181, “Countering Foreign Propaganda and Disinformation", seems like overkill - unless one is planning for an unusual event.
Lastly, the sense I get is that the establishment wants TPP and not to lose in Syria. Those are not negotiable. Either Trump conforms, or he gets dumped. The alternative theory is that he was just acting all along. Voters never really had a choice. It was always going to be Hillary or Pence - each of whom would provide the continuity that Kissinger holds in such high regard.
<> <> <> <> <> <> <> <> <> <>
Disclaimer: To some this will sound too much like unfounded conspiracy theory. Yet, while speculative, it has a rational basis that connects several 'dots'. I offer it only as a basis for discussion. Happy to hear someone say that some or all is implausible (and why!) as to hear that it is all-too-plausible.
Posted by: Jackrabbit | Jan 3, 2017 10:07:30 PM | 47
@ james | Jan 3, 2017 10:01:25 PM | 46
You're being a little too generous, perhaps, there is no journalism or reportage involved, it's patently steno-graphed propaganda to structured theme. Another from the same piece:
The Barada Valley is surrounded by all sides by the Syrian army and Hezbollah forces (Oooh!, scary), according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the conflict. (By one chap, with a phone, from a bedsit above a shop, in suburban surrey(?), in England ?!)
Posted by: Outraged | Jan 3, 2017 10:14:34 PM | 48
Outraged @ 45: Thanks for the small dose of reality.
"Such as it ever was ..." Indeed!
Posted by: ben | Jan 3, 2017 10:47:13 PM | 49
Aleppo - now that the jihadists are gone, you would have thought that western media would want to talk to the residents of East Aleppo who stayed to live under the "barbaric" Assad regime to find out why they decided to stay when it's obvious that they're about to be exterminated by the Assad regime.
Posted by: Ghostship | Jan 3, 2017 11:11:25 PM | 50
Washington - there is much talk of how Trump as president will be a traitor to America because he appears not to be hostile to Russia. I thought that the president was responsible for foreign policy so it's up to him to decide what relations with Russia are like. If he decides to talk to Putin rather than nuke him then expect an outburst of apoplexy unlike anything you've seen so far.
Posted by: Ghostship | Jan 3, 2017 11:15:48 PM | 51
Here's a solution ... and something the 'White Helmets' could do ... since the guys wearing white head covers are always the 'good guys.'
http://cluborlov.blogspot.com/2017/01/how-to-make-america-great-again-with.html#more
Posted by: rg the lg | Jan 3, 2017 11:54:36 PM | 52
@@Jackrabbit #47:
And if continuity is NOT possible? Then do you do whatever you can to dump Trump?
Furthermore, IMO HR5181, “Countering Foreign Propaganda and Disinformation", seems like overkill - unless one is planning for an unusual event.
I think Trump knows the Establishment well enough to avoid a coup that would keep him out of power, and also to keep him from getting too boxed in.
There is little doubt in my mind that he will normalize relations with Russia, and that means letting Russia, Syria, and Iran end the war in Syria.
I don't have strong expectations that he will do anything else that is greatly positive, aside from decreasing the Orwellian nature of political discourse in the US.
I doubt that he wants to make much trouble for Iran, but that's just a hunch on my part, based on my assumption that Trump is an international relations realist. I do not expect him to help the Palestinians in any way, if for no other reason that that is of no strategic concern to the US.
It's too early to say how beneficial his domestic US policy will be, but I have little hope that he will go after Wall Street in a significant way.
But I resist conspiracy theories about how Trump will be kept out of power or prevented from making serious changes because I do have the impression that after Obama and the Hillary Clinton campaign, the US deep state decided that some changes are gravely needed.
@ rg the lg | Jan 3, 2017 11:54:36 PM | 52
Excellent piece, though much looting for Empire such as the Philippines and Hawaii were overlooked, ah well, he didn't have time nor space to cover it all, covered the key points .... great writing:
Saudi Arabia’s days are numbered. For now, it is still rich in money, oil, sand and imbeciles, but it is burning through the first two faster and faster. Just wait a decade or so, and the sand and the imbeciles will be all that’s left.Truly, the House of Al-Saud has existed and continues to exist, entirely at the Empires pleasure ...
Posted by: Outraged | Jan 4, 2017 12:07:09 AM | 54
Outraged:
The Hawaiian and Filipino examples are clear, but my question is: Where do we stop? There are examples upon examples, large and small.
The fact of the matter is (and I was once naively part of it) that the settler state has always been a genocidal, rapacious, war-mongering gang. Americans, almost universally, cower behind selective 'humanitarianism' and 'R2P' ... when the reality is that we don't even give a shit about each other, much less the rest of the world. Yes, there are other evil societies, but none nearly as rapacious as US.
Posted by: rg the lg | Jan 4, 2017 12:23:45 AM | 55
@Outraged #54:
Truly, the House of Al-Saud has existed and continues to exist, entirely at the Empires pleasure ...
Well sure, that was created and installed by the Brits and is now maintained by the Americans. If I were an Arab (and believe it or not, I can kind of imagine what it's like to be an Arab, although I cannot imagine what it's like to be a Sunni Muslim who takes his religion seriously – Shiites are a different matter), I would see the existence of Saudi Arabia as an outrage.
If it were up to me, I would merge Syria, Iraq, Jordan, Beirut, Israel, and Saudi Arabia into one country, with the capital being Damascus. It would an Arab Union (AU, like an Arab EU).
operation skipping stone is heading for the coast
Posted by: butthurt | Jan 4, 2017 1:18:50 AM | 57
Re: Posted by: Jackrabbit | Jan 3, 2017 10:07:30 PM | 47
Regarding Trump. He will either get with the programme or he will be either impeached quickly or assassinated.
Look at the protocols for impeachment. Not that hard if that is the bipartisan consensus.
Republicans would prefer Pence because he's more traditionally religious and predictable.
Democrats would prefer Pence because they know how to beat that type of Republican and would be heavy favorites in 2020 with Pence at the helm.
As for resetting relations with Russia, the easiest way to do that is to release US intelligence information relating to MH17 which will clear Putin & Russia and implicate Ukraine.
Simple.
Do this before the Dutch Election in March and he will also destroy a globalist in Rutte and elect an ally in Geert Wilders who will destroy the EU.
What's not to like about all that??
@ rg the lg | Jan 4, 2017 12:23:45 AM | 55
Truly.
Look at the Washington Post, what a steadfastly consistent journalistic dishrag/fish-wrap ... none, none of this is NEW ... lets go back, a mere 118 years ... here's a WP editorial on the eve of the Spanish-American War, 1898:
A new consciousness seems to have come upon us - the consciousness of strength - and with it a new appetite, the yearning to show our strength. ... Ambition, interest, land hunger, pride, the mere joy of fighting, whatever it may be, we are animated by a new sensation. We are face to face with a strange destiny. The taste of Empire is in the mouth of the people even as the taste of blood is in the jungle ...
Was that taste in the mouth of the people through some instinctive lust for aggression or some urgent self-interest? Or was it a taste (if indeed it existed) created, encouraged, advertised, and exaggerated by the millionaire press, the military, the government, the eager-to-please scholars of the time? Political scientist John Burgess of Columbia University, at the time, said the Teutonic and Anglo-Saxon races were "particularly endowed with the capacity for establishing national states . .. they are entrusted ... with the mission of conducting the political civilization of the modern world."
Senator Henry Cabot Lodge (Grandfather of Ambassador Cabot Lodge of Vietnam fame) of Massachusetts, wrote in a magazine article:
In the interests of our commerce ... we should build the Nicaragua canal, and for the protection of that canal and for the sake of our commercial supremacy in the Pacific we should control the Hawaiian islands and maintain our influence in Samoa. ... and when the Nicaraguan canal is built, the island of Cuba ... will become a necessity... . The great nations are rapidly absorbing for their future expansion and their present defense all the waste places of the earth. It is a movement which makes for civilization and the advancement of the race.
- A people's history of the United States - Howard Zinn
Our champions, no doubt respectfully, refer to the 'generally brown', 'Others' of the Middle East, as 'rag-heads' & 'sand-niggers', just as we called the Fillipinos of 1898, 'Slant-eyed kakiack ladrones' ...
The first half and prime of my life was in wilful, blinkered service, first the Military then Intelligence. My viewpoint now is totally 180 degrees to those days ... partly why this grumpy ol' bastard in poor health gets too passionate and loses it sometimes ...
The ClubOrlov piece seems quite on point to me, the Roman Empire ultimately collapsed upon itself due to Debt, massive human/social/financial inequality & internal contradictions/structural fratricide, etc, as did others ... our useful poodle, perfidious Albion, may soon be an irrelevancy without a viable economy, little at-the-table influence, nor any 'special relationship' myths either ... as pointed out, Good ol' US of A is utterly bankrupt and cannot percievably service nor overcome the cumulative debt burden by economic means, and it's agencies, bureaucrats and factions 'appear' to be unable to work to a common goal ... for Rome, for a long time, the temporary solution was stealing other nations loot ... the solution for the Third Reich was similar, Total War ... for Imperial Japan preceding WWII all was risked on a throw of the dice, success or destruction, with War ... this chatter of somehow befriending Russia whilst attacking/undermining China is deluded, laughable ... China & Russia are geographical neighbors and increasingly economically linked & interdependent ... cannot foresee a 'split' to Trumps/US advantage. So, maybe, the US will survive in the meantime by cannibalizing/looting 3rd tier nations to get by, however, only if it can extract loot that exceeds the cost ... yes, Saudi Arabia is looking tempting ... there are strategic War Plans in existence for virtually every nation state contingency ... would have to look it up, tho recall a declassified War Plan for the seizure of the Saudi oilfields and plant to ensure US economic and energy security (Eisenhower ?) ... the Iranians would be heartily amused if we did a Mosaddegh '53 coup rerun, this time on the House of Al-Saud and setup a new SAVAK to go after all the recalcitrant Wahhabi's ... if the rewards for doing so exceeded the current bribes/tribute ?
A much more multi-polar world seems fast approaching, before our very eyes. In many countries, a similarity to the events preceding the French revolution of 1848 ? May be mis-remembering my Socrates, tho recall him seeking to discover what made a leader 'great' or 'wise' ? Ultimately, grievously disappointed to realize 'twas the open humility to acknowledge Not-knowing-everything/nor-all-the answers, IIRC.
@ Ghostship 51 & Julian 58
IF Trump is legitimate, yes, he will be at War with the Deep State ... IF he follows thru ... IF that were to be the case, he and is administration either dismantles or suborns it (a herculean feat, in defiance of the entirety of US history), or they kill him/remove him, and Pence is POTUS ... or is it all just Kabuki theater for our consumption & entertainment ... as post-election factions re-align and co-coalesce ?
However, perhaps it's all just crystal ball gazing in a dark room filled with fog, with Trump, how can we possibly know ? Attempting to read tea-leaves ? That is until at least 100 days after he's inaugurated ... surely, Deeds(actions), Not mere words! (Facta, non verba!), is all that will count.
Hm, apologies b, seriously ranting & contributing to going way, way, OT. Perhaps a new Open Thread is due ?
Posted by: Outraged | Jan 4, 2017 2:06:52 AM | 59
@rg the lg | Jan 4, 2017 12:23:45 AM | 55
"...but none nearly as rapacious as US..."
As usual we are in the same mindset, Obomo king all rapaciousness. god blesses Obomo. We dun need pitchforks and loading my cellar lots of cans and dry foods plus filtered water to last over 2-months. I’m serious!
Posted by: The Original Jack Smith | Jan 4, 2017 2:11:42 AM | 60
It's interesting that they literally poisoned the well. It's a tacit admission that their war is over and all that's left is inflicting misery on the population. Since the white helmets signed off, it's not hard to assume western security services were the impetus behind this act.
Leave us out of the negotiations??? We'll poison your water
It's a great strategy if you want to further alienate the so called "revolution" from the average citizen of Syria who simply wants to live their life. Vindictive and pointless could describe almost all Syrian policy, I suppose.
Our intel agencies seem to have swallowed their own propaganda, that The Evil Regime is propped up due to Iran/Russia and SECTARIANISM. But it's not hard to have discussions with both alawi and sunni Syrians in Syria who want the terrorists/rebels/whatever defeated, want peace, want their country back, and yet are aware of the corruption within the government. But western analysts want to deny all these bad guy "regime allies" agency, they cant think for themselves, they're assad drones, just poison them, gas them, whatever. I think, with a little luck, Syria could come out of the war as a much stronger democracy than whatever puppet fake democracy the US and Saudi would have installed.
Posted by: Cresty | Jan 4, 2017 4:22:35 AM | 61
http://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2017/01/04/504731/iraq-abadi-bombing-fake-news/
Posted by: xyz | Jan 4, 2017 4:55:57 AM | 62
http://journal-neo.org/2017/01/02/british-lies-are-a-secret-no-more/
Posted by: xyz | Jan 4, 2017 6:09:44 AM | 63
http://journal-neo.org/2016/12/29/clooney-and-the-white-helmets-dupe-or-dope/
Posted by: xyz | Jan 4, 2017 6:17:50 AM | 64
Paveway IV @30
McCain and graham spent the New year on the front line with Poroshanko's Neo-Nazis (and other troops broght in as stage props) near Shirokino. They appear to have handed over some shiny new weapons.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HzsMd1bJAfI
http://ic.pics.livejournal.com/andreistp/13279564/405107/405107_800.jpg
Posted by: Yonatan | Jan 4, 2017 6:54:58 AM | 65
James Le Mesurier founded the White Helmets. He is also the Boss of Mayday Rescue, which has a similar logo to SCD (Circle with triangle inside), the triangle is superimposed on a map of world. (SCD has Syria in the middle.) (Footnote in next post.) Mayday’s listed donors: Gvmts. of UK, Japan, Denmark, Netherlands, Germany. It’s only appeal is to donate to the White Helmets.
http://www.maydayrescue.org
MaydayR is (imho) the parent company - a Foundation registered in NL. (2013.) The courses it offers are funded in part by ARK (Analysis, Research, Knowledge), where JLM used to work before his present capers.
“ARK is a research, conflict transformation and stabilisation consultancy that supports local communities in conflict and fragile areas.”
ARK engages in similar activities… (Employs 100 ppl > site.) Under “Publications” all the articles are about Syria. ARK is lodged in the United Arab Emirates as a Canadian record of contributions tells us. For over 2 million dollars…
http://w05.international.gc.ca/dg-do/index.aspx?dept=1&lang=eng&p=4&r=36&c=6995
ARK on its site lists as ‘clients’ aka ‘donors’ the EU, Canada (I should hope so, such generosity), Denmark, Italy, Japan, UK and the US.
We seem to have a path from ARK > Mayday Rescue > White Helmets who then at some point (illegally? ..in 2014) adopted the moniker “Syrian Civil Defense.” (Footnote.) All due to James. A Brit ex-military officer, Sandhurst graduate.
Wikispooks tells us James has “an impressive track record in some of the most dubious NATO intervention theatres including Bosnia and Kosovo, as well as Iraq, Lebanon, and Palestine. Le Mesurier has also been placed in a series of high-profile posts at the United Nations, European Union, and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.”
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/James_Le_Mesurier
James’ twitter is much concerned with Syrian Barrel bombs, babies and little children.
https://twitter.com/usarinwar?lang=en
Posted by: Noirette | Jan 4, 2017 7:16:31 AM | 66
Footnote. Confusion between the ‘real’ Syrian Civil Defense and SCD.
Logo SCD ‘syrian civil defense’
https://dnek19wwsc4ir.cloudfront.net/assets/img/meta/civil-defense-logo-h1ey.png
their site, Top right a kinda ‘logo’ which is a white helmet:
https://www.whitehelmets.org/en
- But logo is not on top of site or near name etc. On photos, for ex. the back of jacket of man in the third photo is SCD logo.
This site, of SCD
shows SCD logo.
The “true” Syrian Civil Defense (members of the ICDO, Intl. Civil Defense Org, a UN offshoot) badge or insigna:
http://21stcenturywire.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/IMG_0059-1024x683.jpg
here another version
https://offgraun.files.wordpress.com/2016/10/syriacivildefense.jpg
These guys wear red helmets - or none. They don’t sport a ‘modern corporate logo’ that is displayed all over the place.
It seems that the White Helmets have appropriated the name “Syrian Civil Defense” illegally.
Posted by: Noirette | Jan 4, 2017 7:19:53 AM | 67
@ Yonatan | Jan 4, 2017 6:54:58 AM | 65
U.S. Sen. John McCain’s remarks to Ukrainian troops in Mariupol on Dec. 31.
TRANSCRIPT:
Thank you, Mr. President. Thank you dear Ukrainian friends, especially those are serving in uniform away from their homes and their families, serving this nation. And to the wounded and to those families of those who have already sacrificed — our thanks, our gratitude, our prayers. We will never ever forget you.
What I have seen is cooperation between our two countries so that Ukraine can have a safe and secure border, which is the right of every nation. Our message tonight is that in 2017, we will defeat the invaders and send them back where they came from. And to Vladimir Putin, you will never defeat the Ukrainian people and deprive them of their independence and freedom. I thank all of you for your service. I send the message from the American people: We are with you, your fight is our fight, and we will win together.”
Apparently he's now setting policy for the president-elect, or thinks he is ...
Posted by: Outraged | Jan 4, 2017 7:20:41 AM | 68
@ Noirette | Jan 4, 2017 7:16:31 AM | 66 & 67
Bravo! Excellent set of links/posts.
Posted by: Outraged | Jan 4, 2017 7:26:14 AM | 69
